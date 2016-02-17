Tour of Oman stage 1 - Video Highlights

Bob Jungels (Etixx-QuickStep) went deep to win (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

It was an exciting opener to the Tour of Oman that saw Bob Jungels take his first win of the season for Etixx-QuickStep in Al Bustan on Tuesday. Jungles made a late-race solo attack on a descent and used a special-request 55-tooth chainring to hold off his chasers and win the stage. Serge Pauwels (Dimension Data) was second, six seconds back, followed two seconds later by Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale).

Jungels will wear the first leader's jersey into the second stage, a 162km route from Omantel Head Office to Quriyat on Wednesday.

If you missed the nail-biting closing kilometre of stage 1, you can watch a video posted on Twitter by the Tour of Oman organisers below, along with the stage 1 video highlights.

