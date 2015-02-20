Tour of Oman: Valls wins on Green Mountain
Lampre rider beats van Garderen and Majka to take race lead
Stage 4: Sultan Qaboos Grande Mosque - Jabal Al Akhdhar "Green Mountain"
Rafael Valls (Lampre-Merida) took a surprising victory on the queen stage of the Tour of Oman. The Spaniard dropped Tejay van Garderen (BMC) in the final 100 metre to win atop Green Mountain and move into the overall race lead. Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) fought back to take third place ahead of Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) after an aggressive race on the big climb of the race
"I am really surprised to take victory ahead of such good climbers," Valls said at the finish."It will be very complicated (to win overall) but we are ready to attack. It will be hard but I will give my maximum."
After a very slow start to the day, BMC drove the pace hard as they brought the peloton to the bottom of the climb. The numbers in the front group quickly fell as the road got steeper. Nearer the top, Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) lit the touch paper, attacking twice on the climb before being dropped. The Italian was looking to set-up his teammate Jakob Fuglsang who began the day in a much better position in the overall classification. Race favorite Valverde was dropped by the group but would fight back in sight of the finish.
Related Articles
Majka poised for GC showdown in Oman
Van Garderen buoyed after stage two performance at Tour of Oman
Fuglsang targeting strong finish at Tour of Oman
Kristoff praises lead-out after Tour of Oman victory
Konrad ready to fight for Tour of Oman white jersey
Jacques Janse van Rensburg targeting Tour of Oman podium
Tour of Oman stage 5 cancelled due to extreme weather conditions
Van Garderen forced the pace, leaving just Valls and Majka with the American. With a kilometre remaining, the group was reduced further as Majka lost contact, as Valls and van Garderen continued to trade blows. But the Lampre-Merida rider had the edge to take one of the biggest wins of his career.
Valls now leads the overall classification by nine seconds on van Garderen, while Valverde slips to third overall. MTN-Qhubeka's Louis Meintjes held on to take eighth in the stage and move into the young rider's classification jersey.
How it happened
Due to the early start and tough parcours, stage four was always going to be a long and tough day for the riders. The weather also made things tough. The ever present heat was beating down on the riders outside the Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque, with the addition of a gusting wind making things much harder. After at the start, the peloton rolled out 10 minutes behind schedule.
An attack from the bunch in the opening metres of the race again included Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise). The Belgian is now four for four in terms of breakaway escapes and looks set to take the most aggressive rider classification. Along with his teammate Van Meirhaeghe were Gijs Van Hoecke, Stijn Vandenbergh (Etixx-QuickStep) and points classification leader Andrea Guardini (Astana).
The wind continued to gust as the peloton rode out into the countryside, blowing sand at the riders, and so the peloton was happy to let the four attackers go. Unsurprisingly, Guardini won the first intermediate sprint at 18 kilometres with Van Meirhaeghe taking second. Happy to have increased the lead in their own respective classifications, the pair sat up and settled back into the peloton.
Vandenbergh and Van Hoecke pushed on alone and their gap ballooned from around five minutes to over 14. Already behind schedule, the group were certainly taking it easy, setting an average speed of 28kph in the second hour of racing. It was not an easy ride as the teams battled to keep safe and echelons formed. Trek Factory Racing spread across the front of the peloton, with Movistar, Tinkoff-Saxo and Team Sky sending up to join them.
As the race approached the final, decisive climb up Green Mountain, BMC moved to the front, gradually bring bringing down the gap to the two leaders. With 25km to go the gap but still hovered around 3:50. Eventually the pair would get caught at the foot of the climb. The American team continued to push hard up the early, steep part of the climb and race leader Fabian Cancellara was dropped.
Attacks caused a serious selection and then an attack from Nibali whittled the group down even more. Ben Hermans was the last of the BMC riders to peel off, leaving van Garderen to finish it off the team's strategy. However Valls surprised him to take the biggest win of his career.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre - Merida
|5:46:48
|2
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:05
|3
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:19
|4
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:22
|5
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:35
|6
|Rui Alberto Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|0:00:49
|7
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:00:54
|8
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:00:58
|9
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:00
|10
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|11
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|12
|Julian Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:15
|13
|Wouter Poels (Bel) Team Sky
|0:01:27
|14
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
|0:01:31
|15
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|16
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:39
|17
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:01:53
|18
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:01:56
|19
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:02:01
|20
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:27
|21
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|22
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|23
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|0:02:37
|24
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|25
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:02:42
|26
|Barguil Warren (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:02:43
|27
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|28
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:02:57
|29
|Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:03:08
|30
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:21
|31
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step
|32
|Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:03:25
|33
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
|34
|Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:03:41
|35
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|36
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:03:58
|37
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:04:16
|38
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:04:34
|39
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|40
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:04:37
|41
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:04:45
|42
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:04:58
|43
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step
|0:05:12
|44
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:05:21
|45
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|46
|Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (Crc) Movistar Team
|47
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:05:25
|48
|Enrico Bardin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|49
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|50
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre - Merida
|51
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|0:05:30
|52
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:05:32
|53
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:05:34
|54
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:36
|55
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|0:05:38
|56
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step
|0:05:46
|57
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida
|0:06:04
|58
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|59
|José Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|60
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|61
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|62
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|63
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|64
|Markel Irizar Arranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|65
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:06:11
|66
|Christiano Salerno (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|0:06:32
|67
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|68
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
|0:06:59
|69
|Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:07:01
|70
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:07:13
|71
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
|72
|Brett Daniel Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:07:24
|73
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|0:07:47
|74
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:07:48
|75
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:08:05
|76
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:08:13
|77
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:08:15
|78
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|79
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|0:08:21
|80
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:08:23
|81
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:33
|82
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18
|83
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:08:48
|84
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) MTN-Qhubeka
|85
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|0:08:52
|86
|Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|87
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|0:08:58
|88
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:09:09
|89
|Steve Chainel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|90
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:09:12
|91
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:09:19
|92
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|93
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|94
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|95
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|96
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|97
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|98
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|99
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step
|100
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step
|101
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|102
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|103
|Adam Blythe (Gbr) Orica GreenEdge
|104
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|105
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
|0:10:00
|106
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx-Quick Step
|107
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|0:10:02
|108
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step
|0:10:59
|109
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberti (Spa) Movistar Team
|110
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
|0:11:10
|111
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|0:11:12
|112
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:11:14
|113
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:11:42
|114
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|115
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:11:44
|116
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|117
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|118
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|119
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|120
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|121
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:12:25
|122
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|0:12:33
|123
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:12:45
|124
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|125
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:12:55
|126
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:13:16
|127
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:13:26
|128
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ
|0:14:16
|129
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|130
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:14:30
|131
|Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:14:36
|132
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:16:05
|133
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|134
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:16:07
|135
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:16:11
|136
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:16:26
|137
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|138
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|0:23:39
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|2
|3
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step
|3
|pts
|2
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|2
|3
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre - Merida
|15
|pts
|2
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|12
|3
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|9
|4
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|7
|5
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|6
|6
|Rui Alberto Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|5
|7
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|4
|8
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|3
|9
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|2
|10
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|5:47:23
|2
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:00:23
|3
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|0:00:56
|4
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:52
|5
|Barguil Warren (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:02:08
|6
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:02:22
|7
|Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:02:50
|8
|Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:03:06
|9
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|10
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:04:23
|11
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:04:50
|12
|Enrico Bardin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|13
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:04:57
|14
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:04:59
|15
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step
|0:05:11
|16
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|0:07:12
|17
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:07:40
|18
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:58
|19
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:08:34
|20
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:08:44
|21
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|22
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|23
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|24
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|25
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:10:39
|26
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:11:09
|27
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:11:50
|28
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:12:10
|29
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:12:41
|30
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:13:41
|31
|Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:14:01
|32
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:15:51
|33
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|0:23:04
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|17:24:13
|2
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:37
|3
|MTN-Qhubeka
|0:00:45
|4
|Astana Pro Team
|0:01:17
|5
|Lampre - Merida
|0:02:21
|6
|Team Sky
|0:02:52
|7
|Bora-Argon 18
|0:03:47
|8
|IAM Cycling
|0:04:39
|9
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:04:59
|10
|FDJ
|0:05:49
|11
|Orica Greenedge
|0:06:33
|12
|Movistar Team
|0:07:55
|13
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:09:00
|14
|Bardiani CSF
|0:10:26
|15
|Etixx-Quick Step
|0:10:30
|16
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:11:50
|17
|Team Katusha
|0:11:53
|18
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:16:19
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre - Merida
|18:05:44
|2
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:09
|3
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:19
|4
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:32
|5
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:01:04
|6
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:01:08
|7
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:10
|8
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:15
|9
|Julian Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:25
|10
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|0:01:36
|11
|Rui Alberto Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|0:01:45
|12
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:56
|13
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:02:03
|14
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:02:06
|15
|Wouter Poels (Bel) Team Sky
|0:02:23
|16
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
|0:02:27
|17
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:35
|18
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:37
|19
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:02:57
|20
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:23
|21
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:31
|22
|Barguil Warren (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:03:39
|23
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:03:53
|24
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|0:04:02
|25
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|26
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step
|0:04:17
|27
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
|0:04:21
|28
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:04:37
|29
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:04:55
|30
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|0:05:02
|31
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:05:08
|32
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:05:12
|33
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|0:05:30
|34
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|35
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:05:31
|36
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:05:38
|37
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|0:05:44
|38
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step
|0:06:02
|39
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:10
|40
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:06:21
|41
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:06:30
|42
|José Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:07:00
|43
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|44
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:01
|45
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:07:07
|46
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre - Merida
|0:07:14
|47
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|0:07:19
|48
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:07:33
|49
|Markel Irizar Arranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|0:07:45
|50
|Christiano Salerno (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|0:08:13
|51
|Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (Crc) Movistar Team
|0:08:17
|52
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:08:27
|53
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:08:28
|54
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:08:51
|55
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:09:17
|56
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:09:29
|57
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:09:56
|58
|Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:09:57
|59
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:10:05
|60
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:14
|61
|Brett Daniel Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:10:20
|62
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:10:44
|63
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:51
|64
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
|0:10:59
|65
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:11:13
|66
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|67
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:11:19
|68
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:11:20
|69
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step
|70
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:11:23
|71
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:11:31
|72
|Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:11:41
|73
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:11:44
|74
|Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:11:58
|75
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:12:08
|76
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:12:15
|77
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:12:22
|78
|Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:12:52
|79
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:13:07
|80
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:13:15
|81
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:13:18
|82
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:13:25
|83
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:13:55
|84
|Enrico Bardin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:13:57
|85
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:14:06
|86
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|87
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|88
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:14:28
|89
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18
|0:14:41
|90
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|0:14:47
|91
|Steve Chainel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:15:15
|92
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|0:15:16
|93
|Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:15:20
|94
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:15:26
|95
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|0:16:20
|96
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|97
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|0:16:21
|98
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx-Quick Step
|0:16:24
|99
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:16:31
|100
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:16:38
|101
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:16:46
|102
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:17:31
|103
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:17:32
|104
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida
|0:17:43
|105
|Adam Blythe (Gbr) Orica GreenEdge
|0:17:52
|106
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step
|0:18:12
|107
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:18:39
|108
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
|0:18:52
|109
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:19:18
|110
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
|0:19:43
|111
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:20:04
|112
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:20:17
|113
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:20:27
|114
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|0:20:37
|115
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:20:38
|116
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step
|0:20:44
|117
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|0:21:33
|118
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
|0:21:39
|119
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|0:21:47
|120
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:22:38
|121
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|0:23:15
|122
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:23:36
|123
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:23:47
|124
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:24:23
|125
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step
|0:24:31
|126
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:24:38
|127
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:25:31
|128
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:26:02
|129
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|0:26:56
|130
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:26:57
|131
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:27:06
|132
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:27:08
|133
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ
|0:27:09
|134
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:27:46
|135
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:28:21
|136
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:28:57
|137
|Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:34:08
|138
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|0:38:49
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|31
|pts
|2
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|21
|3
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|21
|4
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|18
|5
|Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|17
|6
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre - Merida
|15
|7
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|15
|8
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step
|13
|9
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|12
|10
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|12
|11
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|11
|12
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|10
|13
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|10
|14
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|9
|15
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|7
|16
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|7
|17
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|6
|18
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|6
|19
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|5
|20
|Julian Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|5
|21
|Rui Alberto Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|5
|22
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|5
|23
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|4
|24
|Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|4
|25
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|3
|26
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step
|3
|27
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|3
|28
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|3
|29
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|3
|30
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|3
|31
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|3
|32
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|3
|33
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|2
|34
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|2
|35
|Adam Blythe (Gbr) Orica GreenEdge
|2
|36
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|1
|37
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|1
|38
|Enrico Bardin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1
|39
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|1
|40
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|18:06:52
|2
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|0:00:28
|3
|Barguil Warren (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:02:31
|4
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:02:45
|5
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:03:29
|6
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|0:04:36
|7
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:05:13
|8
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:07:19
|9
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:07:20
|10
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:07:43
|11
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:08:21
|12
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:08:48
|13
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:08:57
|14
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:06
|15
|Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:10:50
|16
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:12:10
|17
|Enrico Bardin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:12:49
|18
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:12:58
|19
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:13:20
|20
|Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:14:12
|21
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:14:18
|22
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|0:15:12
|23
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|24
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:15:23
|25
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step
|0:17:04
|26
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:17:31
|27
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:18:56
|28
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:22:28
|29
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:23:15
|30
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:24:54
|31
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:25:58
|32
|Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:33:00
|33
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|0:37:41
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|54:22:08
|2
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:09
|3
|MTN-Qhubeka
|0:00:54
|4
|Astana Pro Team
|0:01:26
|5
|Lampre - Merida
|0:02:30
|6
|Bora-Argon 18
|0:04:42
|7
|Team Sky
|0:05:02
|8
|IAM Cycling
|0:05:34
|9
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:06:40
|10
|Orica Greenedge
|0:07:28
|11
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:09:54
|12
|Movistar Team
|0:10:50
|13
|FDJ
|0:12:28
|14
|Team Katusha
|0:12:57
|15
|Etixx-Quick Step
|0:13:16
|16
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:13:38
|17
|Bardiani CSF
|0:16:07
|18
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:19:30
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cannondale road bikes 2020: range, details, pricing and specificationsEverything you need to know about Cannondale's latest range of road, time-trial, gravel and cyclo-cross bikes
-
Bahamontes pays tribute to former Tour de France rival Poulidor1959 Tour winner calls Poulidor 'an extraordinary, warmhearted person'
-
Merckx mourns death of 'good friend' Poulidor'The cycling world loses a monument, an icon' says Belgian of his old rival
-
Raymond Poulidor dies aged 83French cycling icon passes away after long spell in hospital
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy