Image 1 of 9 Rafael Valls (Lampre-Merida) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 9 Rafael Valls (Lampre-Merida) stormed to victory on Green Mountain (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 9 Rafael Valls (Lampre-Merida) and van Garderen fought it out on the final slopes of the climb (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 9 Dani Moreno (Katusha) and Wout Poels (Team Sky) in action (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 9 Rafael Valls (Lampre-Merida) celebrates his stage victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 9 Rafael Valls (Lampre-Merida) heads to the line (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 9 Rafael Valls (Lampre-Merida) distanced van Garderen in sight of the line (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 9 Rafael Valls (Lampre-Merida) took another win for Lampre-Merida (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 9 Rafael Valls (Lampre-Merida) distances Tejay van Garderen (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Rafael Valls (Lampre-Merida) took a surprising victory on the queen stage of the Tour of Oman. The Spaniard dropped Tejay van Garderen (BMC) in the final 100 metre to win atop Green Mountain and move into the overall race lead. Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) fought back to take third place ahead of Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) after an aggressive race on the big climb of the race



"I am really surprised to take victory ahead of such good climbers," Valls said at the finish."It will be very complicated (to win overall) but we are ready to attack. It will be hard but I will give my maximum."



After a very slow start to the day, BMC drove the pace hard as they brought the peloton to the bottom of the climb. The numbers in the front group quickly fell as the road got steeper. Nearer the top, Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) lit the touch paper, attacking twice on the climb before being dropped. The Italian was looking to set-up his teammate Jakob Fuglsang who began the day in a much better position in the overall classification. Race favorite Valverde was dropped by the group but would fight back in sight of the finish.

Van Garderen forced the pace, leaving just Valls and Majka with the American. With a kilometre remaining, the group was reduced further as Majka lost contact, as Valls and van Garderen continued to trade blows. But the Lampre-Merida rider had the edge to take one of the biggest wins of his career.

Valls now leads the overall classification by nine seconds on van Garderen, while Valverde slips to third overall. MTN-Qhubeka's Louis Meintjes held on to take eighth in the stage and move into the young rider's classification jersey.



How it happened

Due to the early start and tough parcours, stage four was always going to be a long and tough day for the riders. The weather also made things tough. The ever present heat was beating down on the riders outside the Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque, with the addition of a gusting wind making things much harder. After at the start, the peloton rolled out 10 minutes behind schedule.



An attack from the bunch in the opening metres of the race again included Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise). The Belgian is now four for four in terms of breakaway escapes and looks set to take the most aggressive rider classification. Along with his teammate Van Meirhaeghe were Gijs Van Hoecke, Stijn Vandenbergh (Etixx-QuickStep) and points classification leader Andrea Guardini (Astana).



The wind continued to gust as the peloton rode out into the countryside, blowing sand at the riders, and so the peloton was happy to let the four attackers go. Unsurprisingly, Guardini won the first intermediate sprint at 18 kilometres with Van Meirhaeghe taking second. Happy to have increased the lead in their own respective classifications, the pair sat up and settled back into the peloton.



Vandenbergh and Van Hoecke pushed on alone and their gap ballooned from around five minutes to over 14. Already behind schedule, the group were certainly taking it easy, setting an average speed of 28kph in the second hour of racing. It was not an easy ride as the teams battled to keep safe and echelons formed. Trek Factory Racing spread across the front of the peloton, with Movistar, Tinkoff-Saxo and Team Sky sending up to join them.



As the race approached the final, decisive climb up Green Mountain, BMC moved to the front, gradually bring bringing down the gap to the two leaders. With 25km to go the gap but still hovered around 3:50. Eventually the pair would get caught at the foot of the climb. The American team continued to push hard up the early, steep part of the climb and race leader Fabian Cancellara was dropped.

Attacks caused a serious selection and then an attack from Nibali whittled the group down even more. Ben Hermans was the last of the BMC riders to peel off, leaving van Garderen to finish it off the team's strategy. However Valls surprised him to take the biggest win of his career.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre - Merida 5:46:48 2 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:05 3 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:19 4 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:22 5 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 0:00:35 6 Rui Alberto Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 0:00:49 7 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 0:00:54 8 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 0:00:58 9 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:01:00 10 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 11 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 12 Julian Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:15 13 Wouter Poels (Bel) Team Sky 0:01:27 14 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 0:01:31 15 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 16 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 0:01:39 17 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:01:53 18 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:01:56 19 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:02:01 20 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:02:27 21 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 22 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 23 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 0:02:37 24 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 25 Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN-Qhubeka 0:02:42 26 Barguil Warren (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:02:43 27 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 28 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:02:57 29 Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:03:08 30 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:03:21 31 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step 32 Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:03:25 33 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ 34 Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:03:41 35 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 36 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:03:58 37 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN-Qhubeka 0:04:16 38 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:04:34 39 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 40 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:04:37 41 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:04:45 42 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:04:58 43 Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step 0:05:12 44 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:05:21 45 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 46 Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (Crc) Movistar Team 47 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:05:25 48 Enrico Bardin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 49 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 50 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre - Merida 51 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 0:05:30 52 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:05:32 53 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 0:05:34 54 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:05:36 55 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 0:05:38 56 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step 0:05:46 57 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida 0:06:04 58 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 59 José Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 60 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 61 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 62 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 63 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 64 Markel Irizar Arranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 65 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:06:11 66 Christiano Salerno (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 0:06:32 67 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 68 Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky 0:06:59 69 Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:07:01 70 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:07:13 71 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ 72 Brett Daniel Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:07:24 73 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 0:07:47 74 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:07:48 75 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:08:05 76 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:08:13 77 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:08:15 78 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 79 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 0:08:21 80 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 0:08:23 81 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:08:33 82 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18 83 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:08:48 84 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) MTN-Qhubeka 85 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 0:08:52 86 Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 87 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 0:08:58 88 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:09:09 89 Steve Chainel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 90 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:09:12 91 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:09:19 92 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 93 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 94 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 95 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 96 Ralf Matzka (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 97 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 98 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 99 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step 100 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step 101 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 102 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 103 Adam Blythe (Gbr) Orica GreenEdge 104 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 105 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky 0:10:00 106 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx-Quick Step 107 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 0:10:02 108 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step 0:10:59 109 Francisco José Ventoso Alberti (Spa) Movistar Team 110 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing 0:11:10 111 Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 0:11:12 112 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:11:14 113 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:11:42 114 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 115 Matthias Brändle (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:11:44 116 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 117 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 118 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 119 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 120 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 121 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:12:25 122 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 0:12:33 123 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:12:45 124 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 125 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:12:55 126 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:13:16 127 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:13:26 128 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ 0:14:16 129 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 130 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:14:30 131 Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:14:36 132 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:16:05 133 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 134 Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Movistar Team 0:16:07 135 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 0:16:11 136 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:16:26 137 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 138 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 0:23:39

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 3 pts 2 Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 2 3 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step 3 pts 2 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 2 3 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1

Points - Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre - Merida 15 pts 2 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 12 3 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 9 4 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 7 5 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 6 6 Rui Alberto Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 5 7 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 4 8 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 3 9 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 2 10 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 5:47:23 2 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 0:00:23 3 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 0:00:56 4 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:52 5 Barguil Warren (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:02:08 6 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:02:22 7 Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:02:50 8 Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:03:06 9 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 10 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:04:23 11 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:04:50 12 Enrico Bardin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 13 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:04:57 14 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 0:04:59 15 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step 0:05:11 16 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 0:07:12 17 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:07:40 18 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:07:58 19 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:08:34 20 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:08:44 21 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 22 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 23 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 24 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 25 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:10:39 26 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:11:09 27 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:11:50 28 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:12:10 29 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:12:41 30 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:13:41 31 Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:14:01 32 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:15:51 33 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 0:23:04

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tinkoff-Saxo 17:24:13 2 BMC Racing Team 0:00:37 3 MTN-Qhubeka 0:00:45 4 Astana Pro Team 0:01:17 5 Lampre - Merida 0:02:21 6 Team Sky 0:02:52 7 Bora-Argon 18 0:03:47 8 IAM Cycling 0:04:39 9 Team Giant-Alpecin 0:04:59 10 FDJ 0:05:49 11 Orica Greenedge 0:06:33 12 Movistar Team 0:07:55 13 Trek Factory Racing 0:09:00 14 Bardiani CSF 0:10:26 15 Etixx-Quick Step 0:10:30 16 Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:11:50 17 Team Katusha 0:11:53 18 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:16:19

General classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre - Merida 18:05:44 2 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:09 3 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:19 4 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:32 5 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 0:01:04 6 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 0:01:08 7 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:01:10 8 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:01:15 9 Julian Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:25 10 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 0:01:36 11 Rui Alberto Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 0:01:45 12 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:56 13 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:02:03 14 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:02:06 15 Wouter Poels (Bel) Team Sky 0:02:23 16 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 0:02:27 17 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 0:02:35 18 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:02:37 19 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:02:57 20 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:03:23 21 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:03:31 22 Barguil Warren (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:03:39 23 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:03:53 24 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 0:04:02 25 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 26 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step 0:04:17 27 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ 0:04:21 28 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:04:37 29 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:04:55 30 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 0:05:02 31 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:05:08 32 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN-Qhubeka 0:05:12 33 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 0:05:30 34 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 35 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:05:31 36 Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN-Qhubeka 0:05:38 37 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 0:05:44 38 Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step 0:06:02 39 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:06:10 40 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:06:21 41 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 0:06:30 42 José Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 0:07:00 43 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 44 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:07:01 45 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:07:07 46 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre - Merida 0:07:14 47 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 0:07:19 48 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:07:33 49 Markel Irizar Arranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 0:07:45 50 Christiano Salerno (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 0:08:13 51 Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (Crc) Movistar Team 0:08:17 52 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 0:08:27 53 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:08:28 54 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:08:51 55 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:09:17 56 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:09:29 57 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:09:56 58 Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:09:57 59 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:10:05 60 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:10:14 61 Brett Daniel Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:10:20 62 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:10:44 63 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 0:10:51 64 Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky 0:10:59 65 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 0:11:13 66 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 67 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 0:11:19 68 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:11:20 69 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step 70 Ralf Matzka (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:11:23 71 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:11:31 72 Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:11:41 73 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:11:44 74 Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:11:58 75 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:12:08 76 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:12:15 77 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:12:22 78 Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 0:12:52 79 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:13:07 80 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 0:13:15 81 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:13:18 82 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:13:25 83 Francisco José Ventoso Alberti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:13:55 84 Enrico Bardin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:13:57 85 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:14:06 86 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 87 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 88 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:14:28 89 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18 0:14:41 90 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 0:14:47 91 Steve Chainel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:15:15 92 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 0:15:16 93 Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:15:20 94 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:15:26 95 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 0:16:20 96 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 97 Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 0:16:21 98 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx-Quick Step 0:16:24 99 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:16:31 100 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:16:38 101 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:16:46 102 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:17:31 103 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:17:32 104 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida 0:17:43 105 Adam Blythe (Gbr) Orica GreenEdge 0:17:52 106 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step 0:18:12 107 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:18:39 108 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ 0:18:52 109 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 0:19:18 110 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing 0:19:43 111 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:20:04 112 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:20:17 113 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) MTN-Qhubeka 0:20:27 114 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 0:20:37 115 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:20:38 116 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step 0:20:44 117 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 0:21:33 118 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky 0:21:39 119 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 0:21:47 120 Matthias Brändle (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:22:38 121 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 0:23:15 122 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:23:36 123 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:23:47 124 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:24:23 125 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step 0:24:31 126 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:24:38 127 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:25:31 128 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:26:02 129 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 0:26:56 130 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:26:57 131 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:27:06 132 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:27:08 133 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ 0:27:09 134 Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Movistar Team 0:27:46 135 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 0:28:21 136 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:28:57 137 Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:34:08 138 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 0:38:49

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 31 pts 2 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 21 3 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 21 4 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 18 5 Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 17 6 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre - Merida 15 7 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 15 8 Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step 13 9 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 12 10 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 12 11 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 11 12 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 10 13 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 10 14 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 9 15 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre - Merida 7 16 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 7 17 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 6 18 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 6 19 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 5 20 Julian Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 5 21 Rui Alberto Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 5 22 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 5 23 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 4 24 Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 4 25 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 3 26 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step 3 27 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 3 28 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 3 29 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 3 30 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 3 31 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 3 32 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 3 33 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 2 34 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 2 35 Adam Blythe (Gbr) Orica GreenEdge 2 36 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 1 37 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 1 38 Enrico Bardin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1 39 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 1 40 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 18:06:52 2 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 0:00:28 3 Barguil Warren (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:02:31 4 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:02:45 5 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:03:29 6 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 0:04:36 7 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:05:13 8 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 0:07:19 9 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:07:20 10 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:07:43 11 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:08:21 12 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:08:48 13 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:08:57 14 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:09:06 15 Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:10:50 16 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:12:10 17 Enrico Bardin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:12:49 18 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:12:58 19 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:13:20 20 Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:14:12 21 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:14:18 22 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 0:15:12 23 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 24 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:15:23 25 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step 0:17:04 26 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:17:31 27 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:18:56 28 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:22:28 29 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:23:15 30 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:24:54 31 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:25:58 32 Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:33:00 33 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 0:37:41