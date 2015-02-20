Trending

Tour of Oman: Valls wins on Green Mountain

Lampre rider beats van Garderen and Majka to take race lead

Image 1 of 9

Rafael Valls (Lampre-Merida)

Rafael Valls (Lampre-Merida)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 9

Rafael Valls (Lampre-Merida) stormed to victory on Green Mountain

Rafael Valls (Lampre-Merida) stormed to victory on Green Mountain
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 9

Rafael Valls (Lampre-Merida) and van Garderen fought it out on the final slopes of the climb

Rafael Valls (Lampre-Merida) and van Garderen fought it out on the final slopes of the climb
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 9

Dani Moreno (Katusha) and Wout Poels (Team Sky) in action

Dani Moreno (Katusha) and Wout Poels (Team Sky) in action
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 9

Rafael Valls (Lampre-Merida) celebrates his stage victory

Rafael Valls (Lampre-Merida) celebrates his stage victory
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 9

Rafael Valls (Lampre-Merida) heads to the line

Rafael Valls (Lampre-Merida) heads to the line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 9

Rafael Valls (Lampre-Merida) distanced van Garderen in sight of the line

Rafael Valls (Lampre-Merida) distanced van Garderen in sight of the line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 9

Rafael Valls (Lampre-Merida) took another win for Lampre-Merida

Rafael Valls (Lampre-Merida) took another win for Lampre-Merida
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 9

Rafael Valls (Lampre-Merida) distances Tejay van Garderen (BMC)

Rafael Valls (Lampre-Merida) distances Tejay van Garderen (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Rafael Valls (Lampre-Merida) took a surprising victory on the queen stage of the Tour of Oman. The Spaniard dropped Tejay van Garderen (BMC) in the final 100 metre to win atop Green Mountain and move into the overall race lead. Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) fought back to take third place ahead of Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) after an aggressive race on the big climb of the race
 
"I am really surprised to take victory ahead of such good climbers," Valls said at the finish."It will be very complicated (to win overall) but we are ready to attack. It will be hard but I will give my maximum."
 
After a very slow start to the day, BMC drove the pace hard as they brought the peloton to the bottom of the climb. The numbers in the front group quickly fell as the road got steeper. Nearer the top, Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) lit the touch paper, attacking twice on the climb before being dropped. The Italian was looking to set-up his teammate Jakob Fuglsang who began the day in a much better position in the overall classification. Race favorite Valverde was dropped by the group but would fight back in sight of the finish.

Related Articles

Majka poised for GC showdown in Oman

Van Garderen buoyed after stage two performance at Tour of Oman

Fuglsang targeting strong finish at Tour of Oman

Kristoff praises lead-out after Tour of Oman victory

Konrad ready to fight for Tour of Oman white jersey

Jacques Janse van Rensburg targeting Tour of Oman podium

Tour of Oman stage 5 cancelled due to extreme weather conditions

Van Garderen forced the pace, leaving just Valls and Majka with the American. With a kilometre remaining, the group was reduced further as Majka lost contact, as Valls and van Garderen continued to trade blows. But the Lampre-Merida rider had the edge to take one of the biggest wins of his career.

Valls now leads the overall classification by nine seconds on van Garderen, while Valverde slips to third overall. MTN-Qhubeka's Louis Meintjes held on to take eighth in the stage and move into the young rider's classification jersey.
 
How it happened

Due to the early start and tough parcours, stage four was always going to be a long and tough day for the riders. The weather also made things tough. The ever present heat was beating down on the riders outside the Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque, with the addition of a gusting wind making things much harder. After at the start, the peloton rolled out 10 minutes behind schedule.
 
An attack from the bunch in the opening metres of the race again included Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise). The Belgian is now four for four in terms of breakaway escapes and looks set to take the most aggressive rider classification. Along with his teammate Van Meirhaeghe were Gijs Van Hoecke, Stijn Vandenbergh (Etixx-QuickStep) and points classification leader Andrea Guardini (Astana).
 
The wind continued to gust as the peloton rode out into the countryside, blowing sand at the riders, and so the peloton was happy to let the four attackers go. Unsurprisingly, Guardini won the first intermediate sprint at 18 kilometres with Van Meirhaeghe taking second. Happy to have increased the lead in their own respective classifications, the pair sat up and settled back into the peloton.
 
Vandenbergh and Van Hoecke pushed on alone and their gap ballooned from around five minutes to over 14. Already behind schedule, the group were certainly taking it easy, setting an average speed of 28kph in the second hour of racing. It was not an easy ride as the teams battled to keep safe and echelons formed. Trek Factory Racing spread across the front of the peloton, with Movistar, Tinkoff-Saxo and Team Sky sending up to join them.
 
As the race approached the final, decisive climb up Green Mountain, BMC moved to the front, gradually bring bringing down the gap to the two leaders. With 25km to go the gap but still hovered around 3:50. Eventually the pair would get caught at the foot of the climb. The American team continued to push hard up the early, steep part of the climb and race leader Fabian Cancellara was dropped. 

Attacks caused a serious selection and then an attack from Nibali whittled the group down even more. Ben Hermans was the last of the BMC riders to peel off, leaving van Garderen to finish it off the team's strategy. However Valls surprised him to take the biggest win of his career.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre - Merida5:46:48
2Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:05
3Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:19
4Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:22
5Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ0:00:35
6Rui Alberto Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida0:00:49
7Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:00:54
8Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:00:58
9Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:01:00
10Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
11Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
12Julian Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing0:01:15
13Wouter Poels (Bel) Team Sky0:01:27
14Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 180:01:31
15Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
16Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team0:01:39
17Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling0:01:53
18Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha0:01:56
19Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling0:02:01
20Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:02:27
21Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
22Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
23Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky0:02:37
24Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
25Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN-Qhubeka0:02:42
26Barguil Warren (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin0:02:43
27Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
28Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin0:02:57
29Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:03:08
30Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:03:21
31Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step
32Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:03:25
33Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
34Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo0:03:41
35Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
36Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:03:58
37Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN-Qhubeka0:04:16
38Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling0:04:34
39Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
40Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:04:37
41Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:04:45
42Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:04:58
43Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step0:05:12
44Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:05:21
45Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
46Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (Crc) Movistar Team
47Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:05:25
48Enrico Bardin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
49Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
50Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre - Merida
51Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:05:30
52Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:05:32
53Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:05:34
54Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:05:36
55Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ0:05:38
56Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step0:05:46
57Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida0:06:04
58Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
59José Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
60Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
61Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
62Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
63Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
64Markel Irizar Arranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
65Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:06:11
66Christiano Salerno (Ita) Bora-Argon 180:06:32
67Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
68Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky0:06:59
69Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:07:01
70Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:07:13
71Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
72Brett Daniel Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:07:24
73Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ0:07:47
74Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:07:48
75Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:08:05
76Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:08:13
77Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:08:15
78William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
79Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha0:08:21
80Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:08:23
81Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:08:33
82Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18
83Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:08:48
84Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) MTN-Qhubeka
85Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky0:08:52
86Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
87David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky0:08:58
88Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:09:09
89Steve Chainel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
90Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:09:12
91Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:09:19
92Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
93Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
94Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
95Daniel Schorn (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
96Ralf Matzka (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
97Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
98Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
99Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step
100Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step
101Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
102Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
103Adam Blythe (Gbr) Orica GreenEdge
104Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
105Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky0:10:00
106Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx-Quick Step
107Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ0:10:02
108Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step0:10:59
109Francisco José Ventoso Alberti (Spa) Movistar Team
110Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing0:11:10
111Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:11:12
112Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:11:14
113Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:11:42
114Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
115Matthias Brändle (Aut) IAM Cycling0:11:44
116Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
117Gert Steegmans (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
118Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
119Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
120Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
121Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:12:25
122Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge0:12:33
123Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:12:45
124Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
125Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:12:55
126Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:13:16
127Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:13:26
128Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ0:14:16
129Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
130Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:14:30
131Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:14:36
132Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Team Katusha0:16:05
133Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
134Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Movistar Team0:16:07
135Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha0:16:11
136Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:16:26
137Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
138Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 180:23:39

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team3pts
2Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise2
3Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step3pts
2Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise2
3Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team1

Points - Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre - Merida15pts
2Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team12
3Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team9
4Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo7
5Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ6
6Rui Alberto Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida5
7Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka4
8Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka3
9Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team2
10Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ5:47:23
2Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:00:23
3Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 180:00:56
4Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:52
5Barguil Warren (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin0:02:08
6Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin0:02:22
7Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:02:50
8Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo0:03:06
9Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
10Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:04:23
11Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:04:50
12Enrico Bardin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
13Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:04:57
14Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:04:59
15Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step0:05:11
16Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ0:07:12
17Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:07:40
18Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:07:58
19Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:08:34
20Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo0:08:44
21Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
22Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
23Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
24Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
25Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:10:39
26Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:11:09
27Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:11:50
28Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:12:10
29Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:12:41
30Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:13:41
31Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:14:01
32Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:15:51
33Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 180:23:04

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tinkoff-Saxo17:24:13
2BMC Racing Team0:00:37
3MTN-Qhubeka0:00:45
4Astana Pro Team0:01:17
5Lampre - Merida0:02:21
6Team Sky0:02:52
7Bora-Argon 180:03:47
8IAM Cycling0:04:39
9Team Giant-Alpecin0:04:59
10FDJ0:05:49
11Orica Greenedge0:06:33
12Movistar Team0:07:55
13Trek Factory Racing0:09:00
14Bardiani CSF0:10:26
15Etixx-Quick Step0:10:30
16Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:11:50
17Team Katusha0:11:53
18Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:16:19

General classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre - Merida18:05:44
2Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:09
3Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:19
4Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:32
5Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:01:04
6Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:01:08
7Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:01:10
8Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:01:15
9Julian Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing0:01:25
10Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 180:01:36
11Rui Alberto Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida0:01:45
12Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:56
13Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling0:02:03
14Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha0:02:06
15Wouter Poels (Bel) Team Sky0:02:23
16Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 180:02:27
17Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team0:02:35
18Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:02:37
19Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling0:02:57
20Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:03:23
21Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:03:31
22Barguil Warren (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin0:03:39
23Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin0:03:53
24Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky0:04:02
25Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
26Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step0:04:17
27Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ0:04:21
28Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:04:37
29Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:04:55
30Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge0:05:02
31Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:05:08
32Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN-Qhubeka0:05:12
33Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:05:30
34Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
35Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:05:31
36Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN-Qhubeka0:05:38
37Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ0:05:44
38Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step0:06:02
39Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:06:10
40Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:06:21
41Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha0:06:30
42José Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:07:00
43Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
44Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:07:01
45Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:07:07
46Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre - Merida0:07:14
47Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ0:07:19
48Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:07:33
49Markel Irizar Arranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:07:45
50Christiano Salerno (Ita) Bora-Argon 180:08:13
51Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (Crc) Movistar Team0:08:17
52Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:08:27
53Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:08:28
54Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:08:51
55Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:09:17
56Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo0:09:29
57Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:09:56
58Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:09:57
59Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:10:05
60Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:10:14
61Brett Daniel Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:10:20
62Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:10:44
63Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team0:10:51
64Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky0:10:59
65Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team0:11:13
66Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
67Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:11:19
68Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:11:20
69Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step
70Ralf Matzka (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:11:23
71Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:11:31
72Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:11:41
73Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:11:44
74Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:11:58
75Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:12:08
76Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) IAM Cycling0:12:15
77Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:12:22
78Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:12:52
79Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:13:07
80Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha0:13:15
81Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:13:18
82Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:13:25
83Francisco José Ventoso Alberti (Spa) Movistar Team0:13:55
84Enrico Bardin (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:13:57
85Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:14:06
86Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
87Daniel Schorn (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
88Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:14:28
89Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 180:14:41
90Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha0:14:47
91Steve Chainel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:15:15
92William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ0:15:16
93Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo0:15:20
94Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:15:26
95Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ0:16:20
96Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
97Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:16:21
98Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx-Quick Step0:16:24
99Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:16:31
100Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:16:38
101Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:16:46
102Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:17:31
103Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:17:32
104Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida0:17:43
105Adam Blythe (Gbr) Orica GreenEdge0:17:52
106Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step0:18:12
107Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:18:39
108Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ0:18:52
109Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha0:19:18
110Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing0:19:43
111Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:20:04
112Gert Steegmans (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:20:17
113Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) MTN-Qhubeka0:20:27
114David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky0:20:37
115Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:20:38
116Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step0:20:44
117Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky0:21:33
118Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky0:21:39
119Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ0:21:47
120Matthias Brändle (Aut) IAM Cycling0:22:38
121Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling0:23:15
122Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:23:36
123Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin0:23:47
124Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:24:23
125Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step0:24:31
126Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Team Katusha0:24:38
127Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:25:31
128Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:26:02
129Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge0:26:56
130Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:26:57
131Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:27:06
132Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:27:08
133Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ0:27:09
134Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Movistar Team0:27:46
135Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha0:28:21
136Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:28:57
137Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:34:08
138Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 180:38:49

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team31pts
2Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha21
3Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team21
4Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling18
5Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise17
6Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre - Merida15
7Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing15
8Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step13
9Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team12
10Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits12
11Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo11
12Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo10
13Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin10
14Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team9
15Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre - Merida7
16Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida7
17Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ6
18Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing6
19Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 185
20Julian Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing5
21Rui Alberto Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida5
22Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise5
23Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka4
24Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo4
25Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka3
26Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step3
27Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka3
28Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha3
29Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise3
30Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha3
31Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF3
32Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 183
33Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team2
34Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team2
35Adam Blythe (Gbr) Orica GreenEdge2
36Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team1
37Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge1
38Enrico Bardin (Ita) Bardiani CSF1
39Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ1
40Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka18:06:52
2Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 180:00:28
3Barguil Warren (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin0:02:31
4Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin0:02:45
5Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:03:29
6Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ0:04:36
7Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:05:13
8Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:07:19
9Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:07:20
10Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:07:43
11Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo0:08:21
12Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:08:48
13Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:08:57
14Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:09:06
15Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:10:50
16Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:12:10
17Enrico Bardin (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:12:49
18Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:12:58
19Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:13:20
20Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo0:14:12
21Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:14:18
22Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ0:15:12
23Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
24Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:15:23
25Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step0:17:04
26Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:17:31
27Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:18:56
28Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:22:28
29Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:23:15
30Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:24:54
31Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:25:58
32Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:33:00
33Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 180:37:41

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team54:22:08
2Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:09
3MTN-Qhubeka0:00:54
4Astana Pro Team0:01:26
5Lampre - Merida0:02:30
6Bora-Argon 180:04:42
7Team Sky0:05:02
8IAM Cycling0:05:34
9Team Giant-Alpecin0:06:40
10Orica Greenedge0:07:28
11Trek Factory Racing0:09:54
12Movistar Team0:10:50
13FDJ0:12:28
14Team Katusha0:12:57
15Etixx-Quick Step0:13:16
16Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:13:38
17Bardiani CSF0:16:07
18Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:19:30

Latest on Cyclingnews