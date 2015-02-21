Tour of Oman stage 5 cancelled due to extreme weather conditions
Sandstorm and heat raised concerns for rider safety
Stage 5 of the Tour of Oman ended in a mass argument between riders and organisers over security concerns regarding the extreme heat. It was the hottest day of the race so far with Arnaud Démare claiming that his SRM showed a reading of 50 degrees Celsius during the descent of the Bouscher Al Amerat climb. After more than half an hour of discussion between the two parties, the riders were allowed to take an alternative route, which avoided the contentious climb, back to their team vehicles by the Ministry of Housing.
The Tour of Oman resumes on Sunday with the 133-kilometre final stage to Matrah Corniche.
