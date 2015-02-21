Tour of Oman stage 5 cancelled due to extreme weather conditions

Image 1 of 10 This sandstorm led to the cancellation of stage 5 of the Tour of Oman. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 10 There are hills in Oman (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 10 The Oman crowds were out to watch the race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 10 Vincenzo Nibali and Tom Boonen weigh up the plan of action on stage 5 of the Tour of Oman. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 10 Fabian Cancellara and the heads of state of the peloton in discussions on the Tour of Oman. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 10 Fabian Cancellara, Filippo Pozzato and Vincenzo Nibali were among those to lead the peloton in its negotiations. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 10 Tom Boonen, Fabian Cancellara, Filippo Pozzato and Vincenzo Nibali in discussions. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 10 Filippo Pozzato explains the riders' point of view to Eddy Merckx at the Tour of Oman. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 10 Eddy Merckx spoke to the riders on behalf of the organisation. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 10 The camels in Oman smell much better than the real thing (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Stage 5 of the Tour of Oman ended in a mass argument between riders and organisers over security concerns regarding the extreme heat. It was the hottest day of the race so far with Arnaud Démare claiming that his SRM showed a reading of 50 degrees Celsius during the descent of the Bouscher Al Amerat climb. After more than half an hour of discussion between the two parties, the riders were allowed to take an alternative route, which avoided the contentious climb, back to their team vehicles by the Ministry of Housing.





The Tour of Oman resumes on Sunday with the 133-kilometre final stage to Matrah Corniche.