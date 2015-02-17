Image 1 of 37 Andrea Guardini (Astana) breaks a smile (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 37 Tejay van Garderen (BMC) in the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 37 Tejay van Garderen (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 37 Peter Velits (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 37 Andrea Guardini (Astana) gives the thumbs up (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 37 Andrea Guardini (Astana) was happy with his first win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 37 The Katusha riders talk about what went wrong in the sprint (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 37 There are hills in Oman (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 37 The Oman crowds were out to watch the race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 37 It was a hot first day in the saddle (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 37 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) is ready for stage one (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 37 The race gets underway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 37 A front wheel change for Tom Boonen (Etixx-QuickStep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 37 Tom Boonen gets push after a mechanical (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 37 Patrick Konrad (Bora-Argon 18) pulls on the white jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 37 Patrick Konrad (Bora-Argon 18) also took the best young rider jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 37 Patrick Konrad (Bora-Argon 18) took the polka-dot jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 37 Andrea Guardini (Astana) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 37 Andrea Guardini (Astana) wins stage one of the Tour of Oman (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 37 The jersey wearers on the Oman podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 37 Andrea Guardini (Astana) celebrates his first win of 2015 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 37 Andrea Guardini (Astana) pulls on red over his sky blue (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 37 Sprinting is about power and aerodynamics (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 37 Guardini came past Boonen in sight of the line (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 37 Here comes Andrea Guardini (Astana) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 37 Andrea Guardini (Astana) left everyone else to fight for the minor placings (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 37 Andrea Guardini (Astana) beat Tom Boonen (Etixx-QuickStep)) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 37 Andrea Guardini (Astana) waves to the crowd of officials (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 37 The landscape has changed slightly compared to Qatar but it is still hot in the Tourof Oman (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 37 The peloton rolls along during stage one (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 37 The riders roll out for stage one (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 37 The stage started in the shadow of the castle (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 37 The riders check out the castle before the start (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 37 Andrea Guardini (Astana) waves to the crowd (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 37 Andrea Guardini (Astana) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 37 The peloton enjoy the warm weather (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 37 Andrea Guardini (Astana) in the Tour of OMan leader's jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Andrea Guardini (Astana) took his first victory of the 2015 season at the Tour of Oman, beating Tom Boonen (Etixx-QuickStep) and Matteo Pelucchi (IAM Cycling) on the slightly uphill sprint in Al Wutayyah near the capital Muscat. Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) was fifth, Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) sixth, with Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) seventh and Sam Bennett (Bora-Argon 18) eighth.

After their success in Qatar, Etixx-QuickStep were keen to bring the momentum to Oman. The uphill drag to the line was always going to be a tricky one and a miss-timed lead-out would cost them in the end. Boonen’s last man Matteo Trentin pulled off the front with still over 200 metres to go, leaving the Belgian to go it alone.

Boonen looked like he might hold on until the line but Guardini found the push he needed to overtake him in the final metres and take his first victory of the season. “With the headwind and uphill finish, it was perfect for a sprint from behind. It was good because I was a few wheels back. I took Boonen's wheel and I went full gas in the last 100 metres,” Guardini said at the finish.

Guardini now leads the general classification with a four-second lead over Boonen. Bora-Argon 18’s Patrick Konrad sits in third, just a second behind Boonen, due to the bonus seconds earned in the intermediate sprints while out in the break. “The leader's jersey is special too,” said Guardini. "I like the first stage, to get the leader's jersey and I hope for more.”

How it happened

The mercury hit 30 degrees as the peloton descended on the Bayt Al Naman Castle for the opening stage of the Tour of Oman. The 195.5-kilometre stage was an undulating ride finishing with a gradual uphill ride past the police stadium in Al Wutayyah.

At the start, the riders hid where they could in shade, some in the entrance to the castle, as they tried to avoid the rising midday heat. There was no hanging about, however, once the flag was dropped and four men jumped off the front soon after.

By 10 kilometres the group consisting of Johan van Zyl (MTN-Qhubeka), Patrick Konrad (Bora-Argon 18), Simone Andreetta (Bardiani CSF) and Jef van Meirhaeghe (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise) had three minutes on the bunch. That would extend to five before the day was out.

With a finish tailor made for Kristoff, Katusha took control of the peloton for most of the day with some assistance from Trek Factory Racing and Movistar. They kept the four men out front at close quarters and with the break seemingly going nowhere van Zyl decided to go it alone through the first feed zone with 85 kilometres still to run. The move saw him take the points and the seconds at the final intermediate sprint of the day but Konrad won the race for second place earning enough bonuses to earn him a trip to the podium.

Van Zyl quickly put a substantial gap between himself and the three chasers, who soon gave up hope of catching him. A puncture for Konrad spelled the end of their time off the front and they were soon back in the bunch. Van Zyl continued on until he too was finally absorbed back into the Katusha-led peloton with 32 kilometres remaining.

“The plan was to try and get into the break to score some points and get seconds, knowing that if there are no time gaps at the finish I’d have a chance at wearing the young rider's jersey," Van Zyl said. "So getting into the break was easy as the first move went. Then I lived up to my nickname (VanSnail) by coming 4/4 at the first sprint, scoring no points.

"My tactic was to then go a bit earlier for the second sprint. I timed it a bit wrong as I went with more than 10km to go. When I realised that, it was already too late and I had good legs so i just kept going.”

Katusha continued to do much of the heavy lifting after the break was caught and the bunch stayed compact until the final kilometres. Etixx-QuickStep picking up the initiative from Katusha but their error proved a costly one and they will be going back to the drawing board for Wednesday’s sprint finish.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 3:45:38 2 Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step 3 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 4 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 5 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 6 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 7 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 8 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 9 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 10 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 11 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 12 Francisco José Ventoso Alberti (Spa) Movistar Team 13 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 14 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky 15 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 16 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 17 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN-Qhubeka 18 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 19 Adam Blythe (Gbr) Orica GreenEdge 20 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 21 Wouter Poels (Bel) Team Sky 22 José Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 23 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 24 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 25 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 26 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 27 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 28 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 29 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 30 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 31 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 32 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 33 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 34 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 35 Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 36 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 37 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 38 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 39 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 40 Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Movistar Team 41 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 42 Barguil Warren (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 43 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing 44 Markel Irizar Arranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 45 Julian Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 46 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 47 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 48 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 49 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre - Merida 50 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 51 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 52 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 53 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 54 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 55 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 56 Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (Crc) Movistar Team 57 Christiano Salerno (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 58 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ 59 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 60 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step 61 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 62 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 63 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 64 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 65 Rui Alberto Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 66 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 67 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre - Merida 68 Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky 69 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 70 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 71 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 72 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 73 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 74 Ralf Matzka (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 75 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 76 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 77 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 78 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18 79 Enrico Bardin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 80 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF 81 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre - Merida 82 Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF 83 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 84 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 85 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 86 Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 87 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ 88 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 89 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 90 Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN-Qhubeka 91 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 92 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx-Quick Step 93 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 94 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 95 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 96 Matthias Brändle (Aut) IAM Cycling 97 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 98 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 99 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 100 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 101 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 102 Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 103 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 104 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 105 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida 106 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 107 Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 108 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 109 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 110 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 111 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 112 Brett Daniel Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 113 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step 114 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) MTN-Qhubeka 115 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step 116 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 117 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Team Katusha 118 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 119 Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 120 Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo 121 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 122 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 123 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step 124 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 125 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida 126 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 0:00:17 127 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx-Quick Step 128 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:20 129 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:23 130 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:00:26 131 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ 0:00:40 132 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 0:00:55 133 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:00 134 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 0:01:10 135 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:01:21 136 Steve Chainel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:27 137 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 0:01:39 138 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:14 139 Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:02:18 140 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step 141 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:02:40 142 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:02:50 143 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:18

Sprint1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 3 pts 2 Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 2 3 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 3 pts 2 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 2 3 Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 1

Points - Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 15 pts 2 Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step 12 3 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 9 4 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 7 5 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 6 6 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 5 7 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 4 8 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 3 9 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 2 10 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3:45:38 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 3 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 4 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 5 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 6 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 7 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 8 Barguil Warren (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 9 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 10 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 11 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 12 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 13 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 14 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 15 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 16 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 17 Enrico Bardin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 18 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF 19 Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF 20 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 21 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 22 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 23 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 24 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 25 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step 26 Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo 27 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 28 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 29 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:01:21 30 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:14 31 Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:02:18 32 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:02:40 33 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:02:50

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Giant-Alpecin 11:16:54 2 Astana Pro Team 3 Team Sky 4 Trek Factory Racing 5 BMC Racing Team 6 Movistar Team 7 MTN-Qhubeka 8 IAM Cycling 9 Bora-Argon 18 10 Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 11 Orica GreenEdge 12 Tinkoff-Saxo 13 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 14 Lampre - Merida 15 Team Katusha 16 FDJ 17 Etixx-Quick Step 18 Bardiani CSF

General classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 3:45:28 2 Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step 0:00:04 3 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 0:00:05 4 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 0:00:06 5 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 0:00:07 6 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:00:09 7 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:10 8 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 9 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 10 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 11 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 12 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 13 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 14 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 15 Francisco José Ventoso Alberti (Spa) Movistar Team 16 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 17 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky 18 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 19 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 20 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN-Qhubeka 21 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 22 Adam Blythe (Gbr) Orica GreenEdge 23 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 24 Wouter Poels (Bel) Team Sky 25 José Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 26 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 27 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 28 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 29 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 30 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 31 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 32 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 33 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 34 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 35 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 36 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 37 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 38 Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 39 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 40 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 41 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 42 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 43 Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Movistar Team 44 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 45 Barguil Warren (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 46 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing 47 Markel Irizar Arranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 48 Julian Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 49 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 50 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 51 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 52 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre - Merida 53 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 54 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 55 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 56 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 57 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 58 Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (Crc) Movistar Team 59 Christiano Salerno (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 60 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ 61 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 62 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step 63 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 64 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 65 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 66 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 67 Rui Alberto Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 68 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 69 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre - Merida 70 Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky 71 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 72 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 73 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 74 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 75 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 76 Ralf Matzka (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 77 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 78 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 79 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 80 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18 81 Enrico Bardin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 82 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF 83 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre - Merida 84 Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF 85 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 86 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 87 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 88 Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 89 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ 90 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 91 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 92 Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN-Qhubeka 93 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge 94 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx-Quick Step 95 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 96 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 97 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 98 Matthias Brändle (Aut) IAM Cycling 99 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 100 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 101 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 102 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 103 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 104 Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 105 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 106 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 107 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida 108 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 109 Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 110 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 111 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 112 Brett Daniel Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 113 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step 114 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) MTN-Qhubeka 115 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step 116 Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF 117 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Team Katusha 118 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 119 Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 120 Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo 121 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 122 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 123 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step 124 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 125 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida 126 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 0:00:27 127 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx-Quick Step 128 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:30 129 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:33 130 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:00:36 131 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ 0:00:50 132 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 0:01:05 133 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:10 134 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 0:01:20 135 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:01:31 136 Steve Chainel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:37 137 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 0:01:49 138 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:24 139 Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:02:25 140 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step 0:02:28 141 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:02:50 142 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:03:00 143 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:28

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 15 pts 2 Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step 12 3 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 9 4 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 7 5 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 6 6 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 5 7 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 5 8 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 4 9 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 3 10 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 3 11 Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 3 12 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 2 13 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1 14 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 3:45:33 2 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 0:00:02 3 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:00:04 4 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:05 5 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 6 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 7 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 8 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 9 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 10 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 11 Barguil Warren (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 12 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 13 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 14 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 15 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 16 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 17 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 18 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 19 Enrico Bardin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 20 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF 21 Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF 22 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 23 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 24 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 25 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step 26 Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo 27 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 28 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 29 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:01:26 30 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:19 31 Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:02:20 32 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:02:45 33 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:02:55