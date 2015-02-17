Guardini strikes first at the Tour of Oman
Italian beats Boonen and Pelucchi in opening sprint
Stage 1: Bayt Al Naman Castle - Al Wutayyah
Andrea Guardini (Astana) took his first victory of the 2015 season at the Tour of Oman, beating Tom Boonen (Etixx-QuickStep) and Matteo Pelucchi (IAM Cycling) on the slightly uphill sprint in Al Wutayyah near the capital Muscat. Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) was fifth, Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) sixth, with Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) seventh and Sam Bennett (Bora-Argon 18) eighth.
Related Articles
After their success in Qatar, Etixx-QuickStep were keen to bring the momentum to Oman. The uphill drag to the line was always going to be a tricky one and a miss-timed lead-out would cost them in the end. Boonen’s last man Matteo Trentin pulled off the front with still over 200 metres to go, leaving the Belgian to go it alone.
Boonen looked like he might hold on until the line but Guardini found the push he needed to overtake him in the final metres and take his first victory of the season. “With the headwind and uphill finish, it was perfect for a sprint from behind. It was good because I was a few wheels back. I took Boonen's wheel and I went full gas in the last 100 metres,” Guardini said at the finish.
Guardini now leads the general classification with a four-second lead over Boonen. Bora-Argon 18’s Patrick Konrad sits in third, just a second behind Boonen, due to the bonus seconds earned in the intermediate sprints while out in the break. “The leader's jersey is special too,” said Guardini. "I like the first stage, to get the leader's jersey and I hope for more.”
How it happened
The mercury hit 30 degrees as the peloton descended on the Bayt Al Naman Castle for the opening stage of the Tour of Oman. The 195.5-kilometre stage was an undulating ride finishing with a gradual uphill ride past the police stadium in Al Wutayyah.
At the start, the riders hid where they could in shade, some in the entrance to the castle, as they tried to avoid the rising midday heat. There was no hanging about, however, once the flag was dropped and four men jumped off the front soon after.
By 10 kilometres the group consisting of Johan van Zyl (MTN-Qhubeka), Patrick Konrad (Bora-Argon 18), Simone Andreetta (Bardiani CSF) and Jef van Meirhaeghe (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise) had three minutes on the bunch. That would extend to five before the day was out.
With a finish tailor made for Kristoff, Katusha took control of the peloton for most of the day with some assistance from Trek Factory Racing and Movistar. They kept the four men out front at close quarters and with the break seemingly going nowhere van Zyl decided to go it alone through the first feed zone with 85 kilometres still to run. The move saw him take the points and the seconds at the final intermediate sprint of the day but Konrad won the race for second place earning enough bonuses to earn him a trip to the podium.
Van Zyl quickly put a substantial gap between himself and the three chasers, who soon gave up hope of catching him. A puncture for Konrad spelled the end of their time off the front and they were soon back in the bunch. Van Zyl continued on until he too was finally absorbed back into the Katusha-led peloton with 32 kilometres remaining.
“The plan was to try and get into the break to score some points and get seconds, knowing that if there are no time gaps at the finish I’d have a chance at wearing the young rider's jersey," Van Zyl said. "So getting into the break was easy as the first move went. Then I lived up to my nickname (VanSnail) by coming 4/4 at the first sprint, scoring no points.
"My tactic was to then go a bit earlier for the second sprint. I timed it a bit wrong as I went with more than 10km to go. When I realised that, it was already too late and I had good legs so i just kept going.”
Katusha continued to do much of the heavy lifting after the break was caught and the bunch stayed compact until the final kilometres. Etixx-QuickStep picking up the initiative from Katusha but their error proved a costly one and they will be going back to the drawing board for Wednesday’s sprint finish.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|3:45:38
|2
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step
|3
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|4
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|5
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|6
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|7
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|8
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|9
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|10
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|11
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|12
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberti (Spa) Movistar Team
|13
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|14
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
|15
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|16
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|17
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN-Qhubeka
|18
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|19
|Adam Blythe (Gbr) Orica GreenEdge
|20
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|21
|Wouter Poels (Bel) Team Sky
|22
|José Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|23
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|24
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|25
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|26
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|27
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|28
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|29
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|30
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|31
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|32
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|33
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|34
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|35
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|36
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|37
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|38
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|39
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|40
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Movistar Team
|41
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|42
|Barguil Warren (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|43
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
|44
|Markel Irizar Arranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|45
|Julian Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|46
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|47
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|48
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|49
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre - Merida
|50
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|51
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|52
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|53
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|54
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|55
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|56
|Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (Crc) Movistar Team
|57
|Christiano Salerno (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|58
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
|59
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|60
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step
|61
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|62
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|63
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|64
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|65
|Rui Alberto Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|66
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|67
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|68
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
|69
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|70
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|71
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|72
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|73
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|74
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|75
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|76
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|77
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|78
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18
|79
|Enrico Bardin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|80
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|81
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre - Merida
|82
|Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|83
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|84
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|85
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|86
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|87
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
|88
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|89
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|90
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN-Qhubeka
|91
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|92
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx-Quick Step
|93
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|94
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|95
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|96
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|97
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|98
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|99
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|100
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|101
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
|102
|Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|103
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|104
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|105
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida
|106
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|107
|Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|108
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|109
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|110
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|111
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|112
|Brett Daniel Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|113
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step
|114
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) MTN-Qhubeka
|115
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step
|116
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|117
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Team Katusha
|118
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|119
|Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|120
|Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
|121
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|122
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|123
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step
|124
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|125
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|126
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:00:17
|127
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx-Quick Step
|128
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:20
|129
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:23
|130
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:00:26
|131
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:40
|132
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:00:55
|133
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:00
|134
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:10
|135
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:01:21
|136
|Steve Chainel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:27
|137
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|0:01:39
|138
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:14
|139
|Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:02:18
|140
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step
|141
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:40
|142
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:02:50
|143
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:18
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|3
|pts
|2
|Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|2
|3
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|3
|pts
|2
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|2
|3
|Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step
|12
|3
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|9
|4
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|7
|5
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|6
|6
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|5
|7
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|4
|8
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|3
|9
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|2
|10
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3:45:38
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|3
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|4
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|5
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|6
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|7
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|8
|Barguil Warren (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|9
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|10
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|11
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|12
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|13
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|14
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|15
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|16
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|17
|Enrico Bardin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|18
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|19
|Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|20
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|21
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|22
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|23
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|24
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|25
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step
|26
|Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
|27
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|28
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|29
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:01:21
|30
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:14
|31
|Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:02:18
|32
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:40
|33
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:02:50
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|11:16:54
|2
|Astana Pro Team
|3
|Team Sky
|4
|Trek Factory Racing
|5
|BMC Racing Team
|6
|Movistar Team
|7
|MTN-Qhubeka
|8
|IAM Cycling
|9
|Bora-Argon 18
|10
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|11
|Orica GreenEdge
|12
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|13
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|14
|Lampre - Merida
|15
|Team Katusha
|16
|FDJ
|17
|Etixx-Quick Step
|18
|Bardiani CSF
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|3:45:28
|2
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step
|0:00:04
|3
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|0:00:05
|4
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|0:00:06
|5
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:00:07
|6
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:00:09
|7
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:10
|8
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|9
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|10
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|11
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|12
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|13
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|14
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|15
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberti (Spa) Movistar Team
|16
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|17
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
|18
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|19
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|20
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN-Qhubeka
|21
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|22
|Adam Blythe (Gbr) Orica GreenEdge
|23
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|24
|Wouter Poels (Bel) Team Sky
|25
|José Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|26
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|27
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|28
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|29
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|30
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|31
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|32
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|33
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|34
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|35
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|36
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|37
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|38
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|39
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|40
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|41
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|42
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|43
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Movistar Team
|44
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|45
|Barguil Warren (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|46
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
|47
|Markel Irizar Arranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|48
|Julian Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|49
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|50
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|51
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|52
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre - Merida
|53
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|54
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|55
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|56
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|57
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|58
|Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (Crc) Movistar Team
|59
|Christiano Salerno (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|60
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
|61
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|62
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step
|63
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|64
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|65
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|66
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|67
|Rui Alberto Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|68
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|69
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|70
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
|71
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|72
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|73
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|74
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|75
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|76
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|77
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|78
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|79
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|80
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18
|81
|Enrico Bardin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|82
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|83
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre - Merida
|84
|Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|85
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|86
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|87
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|88
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|89
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
|90
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|91
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|92
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN-Qhubeka
|93
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
|94
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx-Quick Step
|95
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|96
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|97
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|98
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|99
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|100
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|101
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|102
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|103
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
|104
|Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|105
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|106
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|107
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida
|108
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|109
|Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|110
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|111
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|112
|Brett Daniel Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|113
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step
|114
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) MTN-Qhubeka
|115
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step
|116
|Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|117
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Team Katusha
|118
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|119
|Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|120
|Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
|121
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|122
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|123
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step
|124
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|125
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|126
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:00:27
|127
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx-Quick Step
|128
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:30
|129
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:33
|130
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:00:36
|131
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:50
|132
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:01:05
|133
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:10
|134
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:20
|135
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:01:31
|136
|Steve Chainel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:37
|137
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|0:01:49
|138
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:24
|139
|Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:02:25
|140
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step
|0:02:28
|141
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:50
|142
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:03:00
|143
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:28
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step
|12
|3
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|9
|4
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|7
|5
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|6
|6
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|5
|7
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|5
|8
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|4
|9
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|3
|10
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|3
|11
|Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|3
|12
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|2
|13
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1
|14
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|3:45:33
|2
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:00:02
|3
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:00:04
|4
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:05
|5
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|6
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|7
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|8
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|9
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|10
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|11
|Barguil Warren (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|12
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|13
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|14
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|15
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|16
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|17
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|18
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|19
|Enrico Bardin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|20
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|21
|Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|22
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|23
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|24
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|25
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step
|26
|Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
|27
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|28
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|29
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:01:26
|30
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:19
|31
|Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:02:20
|32
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:45
|33
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:02:55
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|11:16:54
|2
|Astana Pro Team
|3
|Team Sky
|4
|Trek Factory Racing
|5
|BMC Racing Team
|6
|Movistar Team
|7
|MTN-Qhubeka
|8
|IAM Cycling
|9
|Bora-Argon 18
|10
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|11
|Orica GreenEdge
|12
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|13
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|14
|Lampre - Merida
|15
|Team Katusha
|16
|FDJ
|17
|Etixx-Quick Step
|18
|Bardiani CSF
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Van der Poel adds more spring races to 2020 scheduleDutchman hoping to make debuts at Strade Bianche, Tirreno-Adriatico and Milan-San Remo next season
-
Dimension Data rebrands and goes blue as NTT Pro Cycling for 2020African team confirms 27-rider roster and reveals new colours
-
Cavendish expecting a big fight for the win in Gent Six Day'We're not here just to ride around' says Manxman
-
Robbie McEwen, Anna Meares and Simon Gerrans lend support to unified AusCycling proposalPotential for Australia's different cycling disciplines' national bodies to become one entity
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy