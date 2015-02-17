Trending

Guardini strikes first at the Tour of Oman

Italian beats Boonen and Pelucchi in opening sprint

Image 1 of 37

Andrea Guardini (Astana) breaks a smile

Andrea Guardini (Astana) breaks a smile
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 37

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) in the peloton

Tejay van Garderen (BMC) in the peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 37

Tejay van Garderen (BMC)

Tejay van Garderen (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 37

Peter Velits (BMC)

Peter Velits (BMC)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 37

Andrea Guardini (Astana) gives the thumbs up

Andrea Guardini (Astana) gives the thumbs up
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 37

Andrea Guardini (Astana) was happy with his first win

Andrea Guardini (Astana) was happy with his first win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 37

The Katusha riders talk about what went wrong in the sprint

The Katusha riders talk about what went wrong in the sprint
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 37

There are hills in Oman

There are hills in Oman
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 37

The Oman crowds were out to watch the race

The Oman crowds were out to watch the race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 37

It was a hot first day in the saddle

It was a hot first day in the saddle
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 37

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) is ready for stage one

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) is ready for stage one
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 37

The race gets underway

The race gets underway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 37

A front wheel change for Tom Boonen (Etixx-QuickStep)

A front wheel change for Tom Boonen (Etixx-QuickStep)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 37

Tom Boonen gets push after a mechanical

Tom Boonen gets push after a mechanical
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 37

Patrick Konrad (Bora-Argon 18) pulls on the white jersey

Patrick Konrad (Bora-Argon 18) pulls on the white jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 37

Patrick Konrad (Bora-Argon 18) also took the best young rider jersey

Patrick Konrad (Bora-Argon 18) also took the best young rider jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 37

Patrick Konrad (Bora-Argon 18) took the polka-dot jersey

Patrick Konrad (Bora-Argon 18) took the polka-dot jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 37

Andrea Guardini (Astana)

Andrea Guardini (Astana)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 37

Andrea Guardini (Astana) wins stage one of the Tour of Oman

Andrea Guardini (Astana) wins stage one of the Tour of Oman
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 37

The jersey wearers on the Oman podium

The jersey wearers on the Oman podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 37

Andrea Guardini (Astana) celebrates his first win of 2015

Andrea Guardini (Astana) celebrates his first win of 2015
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 37

Andrea Guardini (Astana) pulls on red over his sky blue

Andrea Guardini (Astana) pulls on red over his sky blue
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 37

Sprinting is about power and aerodynamics

Sprinting is about power and aerodynamics
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 37

Guardini came past Boonen in sight of the line

Guardini came past Boonen in sight of the line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 37

Here comes Andrea Guardini (Astana)

Here comes Andrea Guardini (Astana)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 37

Andrea Guardini (Astana) left everyone else to fight for the minor placings

Andrea Guardini (Astana) left everyone else to fight for the minor placings
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 37

Andrea Guardini (Astana) beat Tom Boonen (Etixx-QuickStep))

Andrea Guardini (Astana) beat Tom Boonen (Etixx-QuickStep))
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 37

Andrea Guardini (Astana) waves to the crowd of officials

Andrea Guardini (Astana) waves to the crowd of officials
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 37

The landscape has changed slightly compared to Qatar but it is still hot in the Tourof Oman

The landscape has changed slightly compared to Qatar but it is still hot in the Tourof Oman
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 37

The peloton rolls along during stage one

The peloton rolls along during stage one
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 37

The riders roll out for stage one

The riders roll out for stage one
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 37

The stage started in the shadow of the castle

The stage started in the shadow of the castle
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 37

The riders check out the castle before the start

The riders check out the castle before the start
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 37

Andrea Guardini (Astana) waves to the crowd

Andrea Guardini (Astana) waves to the crowd
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 37

Andrea Guardini (Astana)

Andrea Guardini (Astana)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 37

The peloton enjoy the warm weather

The peloton enjoy the warm weather
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 37

Andrea Guardini (Astana) in the Tour of OMan leader's jersey

Andrea Guardini (Astana) in the Tour of OMan leader's jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Andrea Guardini (Astana) took his first victory of the 2015 season at the Tour of Oman, beating Tom Boonen (Etixx-QuickStep) and Matteo Pelucchi (IAM Cycling) on the slightly uphill sprint in Al Wutayyah near the capital Muscat. Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) was fifth, Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) sixth, with Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) seventh and Sam Bennett (Bora-Argon 18) eighth.

After their success in Qatar, Etixx-QuickStep were keen to bring the momentum to Oman. The uphill drag to the line was always going to be a tricky one and a miss-timed lead-out would cost them in the end. Boonen’s last man Matteo Trentin pulled off the front with still over 200 metres to go, leaving the Belgian to go it alone.

Boonen looked like he might hold on until the line but Guardini found the push he needed to overtake him in the final metres and take his first victory of the season. “With the headwind and uphill finish, it was perfect for a sprint from behind. It was good because I was a few wheels back. I took Boonen's wheel and I went full gas in the last 100 metres,” Guardini said at the finish.

Guardini now leads the general classification with a four-second lead over Boonen. Bora-Argon 18’s Patrick Konrad sits in third, just a second behind Boonen, due to the bonus seconds earned in the intermediate sprints while out in the break.  “The leader's jersey is special too,” said Guardini. "I like the first stage, to get the leader's jersey and I hope for more.”

How it happened

The mercury hit 30 degrees as the peloton descended on the Bayt Al Naman Castle for the opening stage of the Tour of Oman. The 195.5-kilometre stage was an undulating ride finishing with a gradual uphill ride past the police stadium in Al Wutayyah.

At the start, the riders hid where they could in shade, some in the entrance to the castle, as they tried to avoid the rising midday heat. There was no hanging about, however, once the flag was dropped and four men jumped off the front soon after.

By 10 kilometres the group consisting of Johan van Zyl (MTN-Qhubeka), Patrick Konrad (Bora-Argon 18), Simone Andreetta (Bardiani CSF) and Jef van Meirhaeghe (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise) had three minutes on the bunch. That would extend to five before the day was out.

With a finish tailor made for Kristoff, Katusha took control of the peloton for most of the day with some assistance from Trek Factory Racing and Movistar. They kept the four men out front at close quarters and with the break seemingly going nowhere van Zyl decided to go it alone through the first feed zone with 85 kilometres still to run.  The move saw him take the points and the seconds at the final intermediate sprint of the day but Konrad won the race for second place earning enough bonuses to earn him a trip to the podium.

Van Zyl quickly put a substantial gap between himself and the three chasers, who soon gave up hope of catching him. A puncture for Konrad spelled the end of their time off the front and they were soon back in the bunch. Van Zyl continued on until he too was finally absorbed back into the Katusha-led peloton with 32 kilometres remaining.

“The plan was to try and get into the break to score some points and get seconds, knowing that if there are no time gaps at the finish I’d have a chance at wearing the young rider's jersey," Van Zyl said. "So getting into the break was easy as the first move went. Then I lived up to my nickname (VanSnail) by coming 4/4 at the first sprint, scoring no points.

"My tactic was to then go a bit earlier for the second sprint. I timed it a bit wrong as I went with more than 10km to go. When I realised that, it was already too late and I had good legs so i just kept going.”

Katusha continued to do much of the heavy lifting after the break was caught and the bunch stayed compact until the final kilometres. Etixx-QuickStep picking up the initiative from Katusha but their error proved a costly one and they will be going back to the drawing board for Wednesday’s sprint finish.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team3:45:38
2Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step
3Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
4Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
5Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
6Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
7Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
8Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
9Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
10Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
11Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
12Francisco José Ventoso Alberti (Spa) Movistar Team
13Gert Steegmans (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
14Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
15Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
16Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
17Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN-Qhubeka
18Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
19Adam Blythe (Gbr) Orica GreenEdge
20Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
21Wouter Poels (Bel) Team Sky
22José Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
23Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
24Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
25Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
26Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
27Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
28Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
29Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
30Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
31Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
32Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
33Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
34Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
35Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
36Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
37Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
38Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
39Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
40Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Movistar Team
41Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
42Barguil Warren (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
43Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
44Markel Irizar Arranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
45Julian Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
46Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
47Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
48Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
49Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre - Merida
50Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
51Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
52Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
53Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
54Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
55Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
56Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (Crc) Movistar Team
57Christiano Salerno (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
58Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
59Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
60Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step
61Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
62Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
63Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
64Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
65Rui Alberto Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
66Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
67Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre - Merida
68Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
69Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
70Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
71Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
72Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
73Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
74Ralf Matzka (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
75Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
76Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
77Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
78Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18
79Enrico Bardin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
80Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
81Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre - Merida
82Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
83Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
84Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
85Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
86Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
87Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
88Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
89Daniel Schorn (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
90Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN-Qhubeka
91Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
92Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx-Quick Step
93Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
94Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
95Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
96Matthias Brändle (Aut) IAM Cycling
97Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
98Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
99David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
100Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
101Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
102Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
103Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
104Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
105Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida
106Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
107Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
108Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
109Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
110Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
111Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
112Brett Daniel Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
113Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step
114Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) MTN-Qhubeka
115Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step
116Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
117Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Team Katusha
118Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
119Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
120Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
121Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
122Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
123Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step
124Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
125Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida
126Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha0:00:17
127Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx-Quick Step
128Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:00:20
129Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:23
130Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:00:26
131Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ0:00:40
132Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha0:00:55
133Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:00
134William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ0:01:10
135Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:01:21
136Steve Chainel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:27
137Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge0:01:39
138Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:14
139Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:02:18
140Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step
141Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:02:40
142Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:02:50
143Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:18

Sprint1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 183pts
2Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise2
3Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka3pts
2Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 182
3Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise1

Points - Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team15pts
2Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step12
3Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling9
4Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin7
5Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha6
6Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits5
7Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo4
8Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 183
9Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida2
10Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3:45:38
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
3Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
4Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
5Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
6Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
7Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
8Barguil Warren (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
9Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
10Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
11Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
12Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
13Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
14Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
15Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
16Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
17Enrico Bardin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
18Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
19Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
20Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
21Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
22Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
23Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
24Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
25Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step
26Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
27Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
28Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
29Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:01:21
30Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:14
31Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:02:18
32Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:02:40
33Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:02:50

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Giant-Alpecin11:16:54
2Astana Pro Team
3Team Sky
4Trek Factory Racing
5BMC Racing Team
6Movistar Team
7MTN-Qhubeka
8IAM Cycling
9Bora-Argon 18
10Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
11Orica GreenEdge
12Tinkoff-Saxo
13Cofidis, Solutions Credits
14Lampre - Merida
15Team Katusha
16FDJ
17Etixx-Quick Step
18Bardiani CSF

General classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team3:45:28
2Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step0:00:04
3Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 180:00:05
4Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling0:00:06
5Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:00:07
6Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:00:09
7Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:10
8Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
9Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
10Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
11Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
12Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
13Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
14Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
15Francisco José Ventoso Alberti (Spa) Movistar Team
16Gert Steegmans (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
17Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
18Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
19Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
20Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN-Qhubeka
21Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
22Adam Blythe (Gbr) Orica GreenEdge
23Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
24Wouter Poels (Bel) Team Sky
25José Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
26Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
27Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
28Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
29Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
30Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
31Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
32Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
33Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
34Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
35Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
36Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
37Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
38Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
39Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
40Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
41Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
42Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
43Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Movistar Team
44Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
45Barguil Warren (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
46Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
47Markel Irizar Arranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
48Julian Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
49Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
50Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
51Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
52Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre - Merida
53Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
54Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
55Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
56Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
57Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
58Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (Crc) Movistar Team
59Christiano Salerno (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
60Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
61Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
62Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step
63Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
64Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
65Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
66Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
67Rui Alberto Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
68Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
69Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre - Merida
70Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
71Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
72Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
73Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
74Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
75Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
76Ralf Matzka (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
77Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
78Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
79Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
80Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18
81Enrico Bardin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
82Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
83Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre - Merida
84Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
85Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
86Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
87Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
88Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
89Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
90Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
91Daniel Schorn (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
92Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN-Qhubeka
93Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica GreenEdge
94Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx-Quick Step
95Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
96Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
97Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
98Matthias Brändle (Aut) IAM Cycling
99Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
100Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
101David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
102Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
103Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
104Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
105Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
106Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
107Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida
108Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
109Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
110Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
111Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
112Brett Daniel Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
113Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step
114Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) MTN-Qhubeka
115Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step
116Edoardo Zardini (Ita) Bardiani CSF
117Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Team Katusha
118Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
119Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
120Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
121Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
122Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
123Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step
124Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
125Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida
126Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha0:00:27
127Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx-Quick Step
128Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:00:30
129Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:33
130Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:00:36
131Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ0:00:50
132Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha0:01:05
133Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:10
134William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ0:01:20
135Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:01:31
136Steve Chainel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:37
137Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge0:01:49
138Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:24
139Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:02:25
140Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step0:02:28
141Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:02:50
142Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:03:00
143Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:28

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team15pts
2Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step12
3Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling9
4Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin7
5Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha6
6Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 185
7Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits5
8Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo4
9Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka3
10Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 183
11Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise3
12Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida2
13Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF1
14Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 183:45:33
2Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:00:02
3Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:00:04
4Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:05
5Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
6Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
7Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
8Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
9Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
10Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
11Barguil Warren (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
12Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
13Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
14Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
15Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
16Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
17Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
18Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
19Enrico Bardin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
20Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
21Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
22Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
23Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
24Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
25Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step
26Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
27Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
28Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
29Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:01:26
30Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:19
31Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:02:20
32Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:02:45
33Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:02:55

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Giant-Alpecin11:16:54
2Astana Pro Team
3Team Sky
4Trek Factory Racing
5BMC Racing Team
6Movistar Team
7MTN-Qhubeka
8IAM Cycling
9Bora-Argon 18
10Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
11Orica GreenEdge
12Tinkoff-Saxo
13Cofidis, Solutions Credits
14Lampre - Merida
15Team Katusha
16FDJ
17Etixx-Quick Step
18Bardiani CSF

 

