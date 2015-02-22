Image 1 of 24 Italian champion Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) in the bunch (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 24 Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) in the bunch (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 24 Matthias Brändle (IAM Cycling) wins at Matrah Corniche. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 24 Andrea Guardini (Astana) won the sprinters green jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 24 Best young rider Louis Meintjes (MTN-Qhubeka) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 24 All the jersey wearers on the final Tour of Oman podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 24 Matthias Brändle (IAM Cycling) tries to catch his breath after winning the final stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 24 Rafael Valls Ferri is mobbed by Lampre-Merida teammates Rui Costa and Pippo Pozzato (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 24 A Katusha rider tries to avoid getting wet feet (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 24 2015 Tour of Oman champion Rafael Valls Ferri (Lampre-Merida) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 24 Michael Schär gets a BMC selfie after they won the best team prize (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 24 The 2015 Tour of Oman podium show off their prizes (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 24 Nelson Oliveira leads Lampre-Merida on the final stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 24 Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha) on bidon duty (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 24 Rafael Valls beat Tejay van Garderen and Alejandro Valverde to win the Tour of Oman. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 24 Rafael Valls celebrates Tour of Oman victory ahead of Tejay van Garderen and Alejandro Valverde. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 24 Tejay van Garderen congratulates Rafael Valls on Tour of Oman victory. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 24 Iljo Keisse (Etixx-QuickStep) took second on the final stage. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 24 Iljo Keisse (Etixx-QuickStep). (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 24 Iljo Keisse (Etixx-QuickStep) had to settle for second place. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 24 Matthias Brändle (IAM Cycling) wins the final stage of the Tour of Oman. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 24 Matthias Brändle (IAM Cycling) powers clear at the Tour of Oman. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 24 Matthias Brändle (IAM Cycling) celebrates victory at the Tour of Oman. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 24 Overall winner Rafael Valls with fellow Tour of Oman jersey winners Louis Meintjes, Andrea Guardini and Jef Van Meirhaeghe. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Matthias Brändle (IAM Cycling) soloed to victory on the final stage of the Tour of Oman, beating fellow escapee Iljo Keisse (Etixx-QuickStep). The former Hour Record holder attacked his breakaway companions with three kilometres remaining to win by just four seconds. Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise) dropped Danny Pate (Team Sky) to take third place and complete his full set of days in the break.

As the four leaders completed the first of three passages through the finish line, they held a commanding lead of almost three minutes. It was almost certain that they would stay away to the finish and from there it was simply a case of playing their cards right.

“It was a little bit like in [the Tour of] Britain: we were strong riders, we worked together and we had to do a bit of a team time trial and keep a good speed,” Brändle said at the finish. “We had to work together in the climbs to make sure that we didn’t push too hard in the climbs and in the end I was lucky that I was the strongest.”

The group stayed together until the final circuit before Pate struck out on the small unclassified climb on the finishing circuit, but Brändle had the gas in the tank to follow his wheel and dropped him. It then became a drag race to the finish with Keisse tracking him down quickly and almost making the catch.

“It was the thing that I was afraid of,” Brändle said of Keisse’s ability in a sprint. “That’s why I attacked him in the last climb because I saw that he was suffering a bit in the climbs. So I thought, don’t take a risk, try to drop him before the final and the percentage of winning will be higher if we go to a sprint.”

The bunch finished more than a minute behind Brändle with Rafael Valls finishing safely inside to seal overall victory. The Lampre-Merida rider had a trouble free day in the peloton to ensure his position at the top of the overall classification with Tejay van Garderen (BMC) and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) rounding out the podium.

How it unfolded

After the heavy debate regarding extreme heat that surrounded the cancellation of stage five, the temperature fell almost 20 degrees for a more balmy start to the final day of racing. For the first time this week, grey skies greeted the peloton as they lined up for the start but the wind was still an ever-present menace.

Van Meirhaeghe was at it again almost from the outset, attacking out of the bunch at the nearest opportunity together with Keisse. Brändle was the next to join the duo with Pate completing the quartet after seven kilometres of racing. Jelle Wallays (Topsport-Vlaanderen-Baloise) also tried to jump over to the leaders but didn’t make it. He got as close as six seconds but the difficult crosswinds along the coast proved too much of a challenge and he was caught after plugging on alone for 15 kilometres.

None of the escapees were of any concern to the race leader Valls and his Lampre-Merida team were all too happy to let them go. Despite the short nature of the stage, the gap to the leaders was allowed to soar to nine minutes by the time they’d reached the feed zone after the halfway point.

With the sprint finish they were looking for quickly slipping through their grasp, Cofidis took up the chase, stringing out the peloton and lopping a minute off the leaders’ advantage. However, it was too little too late. The twisting and technical descents off the two classified climbs, which also featured in the finale of stage 2, were too hard for the peloton to mount a significant challenge.

It was the ascent that did it for points jersey wearer Andrea Guardini (Astana) who finished the day in a small gruppetto several minutes down, but in the event, the bunch sprint – won by Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) – was ultimately only for fifth place, as Brändle took the spoils.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthias Brändle (Aut) IAM Cycling 3:02:31 2 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step 0:00:04 3 Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:00:13 4 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 0:00:16 5 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:16 6 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 7 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 8 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 9 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 10 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 11 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 12 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 13 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 14 José Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 15 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 16 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 17 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 18 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 19 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 20 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 21 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 22 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 23 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 24 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 25 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 26 Wouter Poels (Bel) Team Sky 27 Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 28 Julian Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 29 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre - Merida 30 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 31 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 32 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 33 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre - Merida 34 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 35 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 36 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 37 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 38 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 39 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 40 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 41 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 42 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 43 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18 44 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 45 Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Movistar Team 46 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 47 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 48 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 49 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 50 Rui Alberto Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 51 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 52 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 53 Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (Crc) Movistar Team 54 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 55 Francisco José Ventoso Alberti (Spa) Movistar Team 56 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 57 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 58 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ 59 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 60 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 61 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 62 Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step 63 Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN-Qhubeka 64 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 65 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 66 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 67 Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 68 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 69 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 70 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 71 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ 72 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 73 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step 74 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre - Merida 75 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 76 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step 77 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ 78 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 79 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 80 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 81 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 82 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 83 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 84 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:32 85 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx-Quick Step 0:01:42 86 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 87 Barguil Warren (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:47 88 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 0:01:51 89 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step 0:01:52 90 Adam Blythe (Gbr) Orica GreenEdge 0:01:54 91 Christiano Salerno (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 92 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 93 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 0:01:56 94 Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky 0:02:02 95 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN-Qhubeka 0:02:29 96 Ralf Matzka (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:02:52 97 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 98 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:03:13 99 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing 0:03:16 100 Brett Daniel Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 101 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 102 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 103 Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF 104 Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:03:39 105 Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:03:55 106 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:03:57 107 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:03:58 108 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida 0:04:02 109 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 110 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step 0:04:05 111 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:05:42 112 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:05:52 113 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 114 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:07:02 115 Enrico Bardin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 116 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 117 Markel Irizar Arranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 118 Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 119 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) MTN-Qhubeka 120 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 121 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 122 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 123 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:08:20 124 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 125 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 126 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 127 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 128 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky 129 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 130 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 131 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 132 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 133 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 134 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 3 pts 2 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step 2 3 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 3 pts 2 Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 2 3 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step 1

Finish - Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthias Brändle (Aut) IAM Cycling 15 pts 2 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step 12 3 Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 9 4 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 7 5 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 6 6 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 5 7 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 8 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 3 9 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2 10 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 3:02:44 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:03 3 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 5 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 6 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 7 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 8 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 9 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 10 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 11 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 12 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 13 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 14 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 15 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 16 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 17 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 18 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 19 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 20 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:19 21 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:01:29 22 Barguil Warren (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:34 23 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step 0:01:39 24 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:03:00 25 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:03:03 26 Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF 27 Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:03:42 28 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:03:49 29 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:05:39 30 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 31 Enrico Bardin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:06:49 32 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:08:07 33 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 IAM Cycling 9:10:05 2 Etixx-Quick Step 0:00:04 3 Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:00:13 4 Team Sky 0:00:16 5 Astana Pro Team 0:01:16 6 Movistar Team 7 Tinkoff-Saxo 8 Trek Factory Racing 9 BMC Racing Team 10 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 11 MTN-Qhubeka 12 Team Giant-Alpecin 13 Bora-Argon 18 14 FDJ 15 Lampre - Merida 16 Orica Greenedge 17 Team Katusha 0:01:54 18 Bardiani CSF 0:05:13

General classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre - Merida 21:09:31 2 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:09 3 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:19 4 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:32 5 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 0:01:04 6 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 0:01:08 7 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:01:10 8 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:01:15 9 Julian Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:25 10 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 0:01:36 11 Rui Alberto Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 0:01:45 12 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:01:56 13 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:02:03 14 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:02:06 15 Wouter Poels (Bel) Team Sky 0:02:23 16 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 0:02:27 17 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 0:02:35 18 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:02:37 19 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:02:57 20 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:03:23 21 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:03:31 22 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:03:53 23 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 0:04:02 24 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 25 Barguil Warren (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:04:10 26 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step 0:04:17 27 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ 0:04:21 28 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:04:55 29 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 0:05:02 30 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:05:03 31 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:05:08 32 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:05:30 33 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:05:31 34 Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN-Qhubeka 0:05:38 35 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 0:05:44 36 Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step 0:06:02 37 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:06:10 38 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN-Qhubeka 0:06:25 39 José Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 0:07:00 40 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:07:01 41 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 0:07:07 42 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre - Merida 0:07:14 43 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 0:07:19 44 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:07:33 45 Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (Crc) Movistar Team 0:08:17 46 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:08:18 47 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:08:28 48 Christiano Salerno (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 0:08:51 49 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 50 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:09:17 51 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:09:29 52 Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:09:57 53 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:10:05 54 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:10:12 55 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:10:14 56 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 0:10:51 57 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 0:11:13 58 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 59 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 0:11:16 60 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 0:11:19 61 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:11:20 62 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step 63 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:11:44 64 Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky 0:11:45 65 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:12:15 66 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 0:12:16 67 Brett Daniel Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:12:20 68 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:12:22 69 Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 0:12:52 70 Ralf Matzka (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:12:59 71 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 0:13:15 72 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:13:18 73 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:13:25 74 Markel Irizar Arranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 0:13:31 75 Francisco José Ventoso Alberti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:13:55 76 Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:13:58 77 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:14:04 78 Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 79 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:14:06 80 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 81 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:14:28 82 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18 0:14:41 83 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:14:43 84 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 0:15:16 85 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:15:26 86 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 0:15:31 87 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 0:16:06 88 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 0:16:20 89 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:16:30 90 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:16:31 91 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx-Quick Step 0:16:50 92 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:17:54 93 Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:17:59 94 Adam Blythe (Gbr) Orica GreenEdge 0:18:30 95 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step 0:18:48 96 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ 0:18:52 97 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:19:20 98 Enrico Bardin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:19:43 99 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 0:19:58 100 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:20:04 101 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 0:20:29 102 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida 103 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 0:20:33 104 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:20:39 105 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:20:56 106 Matthias Brändle (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:21:12 107 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 108 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing 0:21:43 109 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 0:21:47 110 Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 0:22:07 111 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step 0:23:10 112 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 0:23:15 113 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step 0:23:33 114 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:23:50 115 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:24:23 116 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:24:36 117 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) MTN-Qhubeka 0:26:13 118 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ 0:27:09 119 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:27:21 120 Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Movistar Team 0:27:46 121 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:28:12 122 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky 0:28:43 123 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 0:28:59 124 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:29:49 125 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:29:52 126 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:30:51 127 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:31:23 128 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:31:42 129 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:32:35 130 Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:32:56 131 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:33:06 132 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 0:34:00 133 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:36:01 134 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 0:38:49

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 31 pts 2 Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 31 3 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 24 4 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 21 5 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 18 6 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 16 7 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 16 8 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre - Merida 15 9 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 15 10 Matthias Brändle (Aut) IAM Cycling 15 11 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 15 12 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step 15 13 Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step 13 14 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 12 15 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 11 16 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 11 17 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 9 18 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre - Merida 7 19 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 6 20 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 6 21 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 5 22 Julian Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 5 23 Rui Alberto Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 5 24 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 5 25 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 4 26 Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 4 27 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 4 28 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 3 29 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step 3 30 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 3 31 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 3 32 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 3 33 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 3 34 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 3 35 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 2 36 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 2 37 Adam Blythe (Gbr) Orica GreenEdge 2 38 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 2 39 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 1 40 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 1 41 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 1 42 Enrico Bardin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1 43 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 21:10:39 2 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 0:00:28 3 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:02:45 4 Barguil Warren (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:03:02 5 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:03:55 6 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 0:04:36 7 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:07:10 8 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:07:20 9 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:07:43 10 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:08:21 11 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:08:57 12 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:09:04 13 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:09:06 14 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:12:10 15 Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:12:50 16 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:12:58 17 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:13:20 18 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:14:18 19 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 0:14:23 20 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 0:15:12 21 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:15:23 22 Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:16:51 23 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step 0:17:40 24 Enrico Bardin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:18:35 25 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:18:56 26 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:19:31 27 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:19:48 28 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:23:15 29 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:27:04 30 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:28:44 31 Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:31:48 32 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:31:58 33 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 0:37:41