Brändle wins final stage of Tour of Oman
Valls seals overall victory
Stage 6: Oman Air - Muttrah Promenade
Matthias Brändle (IAM Cycling) soloed to victory on the final stage of the Tour of Oman, beating fellow escapee Iljo Keisse (Etixx-QuickStep). The former Hour Record holder attacked his breakaway companions with three kilometres remaining to win by just four seconds. Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise) dropped Danny Pate (Team Sky) to take third place and complete his full set of days in the break.
As the four leaders completed the first of three passages through the finish line, they held a commanding lead of almost three minutes. It was almost certain that they would stay away to the finish and from there it was simply a case of playing their cards right.
“It was a little bit like in [the Tour of] Britain: we were strong riders, we worked together and we had to do a bit of a team time trial and keep a good speed,” Brändle said at the finish. “We had to work together in the climbs to make sure that we didn’t push too hard in the climbs and in the end I was lucky that I was the strongest.”
The group stayed together until the final circuit before Pate struck out on the small unclassified climb on the finishing circuit, but Brändle had the gas in the tank to follow his wheel and dropped him. It then became a drag race to the finish with Keisse tracking him down quickly and almost making the catch.
“It was the thing that I was afraid of,” Brändle said of Keisse’s ability in a sprint. “That’s why I attacked him in the last climb because I saw that he was suffering a bit in the climbs. So I thought, don’t take a risk, try to drop him before the final and the percentage of winning will be higher if we go to a sprint.”
The bunch finished more than a minute behind Brändle with Rafael Valls finishing safely inside to seal overall victory. The Lampre-Merida rider had a trouble free day in the peloton to ensure his position at the top of the overall classification with Tejay van Garderen (BMC) and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) rounding out the podium.
How it unfolded
After the heavy debate regarding extreme heat that surrounded the cancellation of stage five, the temperature fell almost 20 degrees for a more balmy start to the final day of racing. For the first time this week, grey skies greeted the peloton as they lined up for the start but the wind was still an ever-present menace.
Van Meirhaeghe was at it again almost from the outset, attacking out of the bunch at the nearest opportunity together with Keisse. Brändle was the next to join the duo with Pate completing the quartet after seven kilometres of racing. Jelle Wallays (Topsport-Vlaanderen-Baloise) also tried to jump over to the leaders but didn’t make it. He got as close as six seconds but the difficult crosswinds along the coast proved too much of a challenge and he was caught after plugging on alone for 15 kilometres.
None of the escapees were of any concern to the race leader Valls and his Lampre-Merida team were all too happy to let them go. Despite the short nature of the stage, the gap to the leaders was allowed to soar to nine minutes by the time they’d reached the feed zone after the halfway point.
With the sprint finish they were looking for quickly slipping through their grasp, Cofidis took up the chase, stringing out the peloton and lopping a minute off the leaders’ advantage. However, it was too little too late. The twisting and technical descents off the two classified climbs, which also featured in the finale of stage 2, were too hard for the peloton to mount a significant challenge.
It was the ascent that did it for points jersey wearer Andrea Guardini (Astana) who finished the day in a small gruppetto several minutes down, but in the event, the bunch sprint – won by Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) – was ultimately only for fifth place, as Brändle took the spoils.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|3:02:31
|2
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step
|0:00:04
|3
|Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:13
|4
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|0:00:16
|5
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:16
|6
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|7
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|8
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|9
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|10
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|11
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|12
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|13
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|14
|José Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|15
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|16
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|17
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|18
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|19
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|20
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|21
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|22
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|23
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|24
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|25
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|26
|Wouter Poels (Bel) Team Sky
|27
|Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|28
|Julian Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|29
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre - Merida
|30
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|31
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|32
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|33
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|34
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|35
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|36
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|37
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|38
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|39
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|40
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|41
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|42
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|43
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18
|44
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|45
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Movistar Team
|46
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|47
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|48
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|49
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|50
|Rui Alberto Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|51
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|52
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|53
|Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (Crc) Movistar Team
|54
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|55
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberti (Spa) Movistar Team
|56
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|57
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|58
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
|59
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|60
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
|61
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|62
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step
|63
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN-Qhubeka
|64
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|65
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|66
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|67
|Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|68
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|69
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|70
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|71
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
|72
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|73
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step
|74
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre - Merida
|75
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|76
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step
|77
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ
|78
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|79
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|80
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|81
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|82
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|83
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|84
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:32
|85
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx-Quick Step
|0:01:42
|86
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|87
|Barguil Warren (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:47
|88
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|0:01:51
|89
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step
|0:01:52
|90
|Adam Blythe (Gbr) Orica GreenEdge
|0:01:54
|91
|Christiano Salerno (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|92
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|93
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:01:56
|94
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
|0:02:02
|95
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:02:29
|96
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:02:52
|97
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|98
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:03:13
|99
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
|0:03:16
|100
|Brett Daniel Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|101
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|102
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|103
|Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|104
|Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:03:39
|105
|Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:03:55
|106
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:03:57
|107
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:03:58
|108
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida
|0:04:02
|109
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|110
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step
|0:04:05
|111
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:05:42
|112
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:05:52
|113
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|114
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:07:02
|115
|Enrico Bardin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|116
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|117
|Markel Irizar Arranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|118
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|119
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) MTN-Qhubeka
|120
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|121
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|122
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|123
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:08:20
|124
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|125
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|126
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|127
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|128
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
|129
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|130
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|131
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|132
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|133
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|134
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|3
|pts
|2
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step
|2
|3
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|3
|pts
|2
|Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|2
|3
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|15
|pts
|2
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step
|12
|3
|Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|9
|4
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|7
|5
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|6
|6
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|5
|7
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|8
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|3
|9
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2
|10
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|3:02:44
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:03
|3
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|5
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|6
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|7
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|8
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|9
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|10
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|11
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|12
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|13
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|14
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|15
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|16
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|17
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|18
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|19
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|20
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:19
|21
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:01:29
|22
|Barguil Warren (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:34
|23
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step
|0:01:39
|24
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:03:00
|25
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:03:03
|26
|Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|27
|Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:03:42
|28
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:03:49
|29
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:05:39
|30
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|31
|Enrico Bardin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:06:49
|32
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:08:07
|33
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|IAM Cycling
|9:10:05
|2
|Etixx-Quick Step
|0:00:04
|3
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:13
|4
|Team Sky
|0:00:16
|5
|Astana Pro Team
|0:01:16
|6
|Movistar Team
|7
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|8
|Trek Factory Racing
|9
|BMC Racing Team
|10
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|11
|MTN-Qhubeka
|12
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|13
|Bora-Argon 18
|14
|FDJ
|15
|Lampre - Merida
|16
|Orica Greenedge
|17
|Team Katusha
|0:01:54
|18
|Bardiani CSF
|0:05:13
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre - Merida
|21:09:31
|2
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:09
|3
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:19
|4
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:32
|5
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:01:04
|6
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:01:08
|7
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:10
|8
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:15
|9
|Julian Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:25
|10
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|0:01:36
|11
|Rui Alberto Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|0:01:45
|12
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:01:56
|13
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:02:03
|14
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:02:06
|15
|Wouter Poels (Bel) Team Sky
|0:02:23
|16
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
|0:02:27
|17
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:35
|18
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:37
|19
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:02:57
|20
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:23
|21
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:31
|22
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:03:53
|23
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|0:04:02
|24
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|25
|Barguil Warren (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:04:10
|26
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step
|0:04:17
|27
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
|0:04:21
|28
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:04:55
|29
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|0:05:02
|30
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:05:03
|31
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:05:08
|32
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:05:30
|33
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:05:31
|34
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:05:38
|35
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|0:05:44
|36
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step
|0:06:02
|37
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:10
|38
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:06:25
|39
|José Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:07:00
|40
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:01
|41
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|0:07:07
|42
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre - Merida
|0:07:14
|43
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|0:07:19
|44
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:07:33
|45
|Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (Crc) Movistar Team
|0:08:17
|46
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:08:18
|47
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:08:28
|48
|Christiano Salerno (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|0:08:51
|49
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|50
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:09:17
|51
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:09:29
|52
|Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:09:57
|53
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:10:05
|54
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:10:12
|55
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:14
|56
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:51
|57
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:11:13
|58
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|59
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|0:11:16
|60
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:11:19
|61
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:11:20
|62
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step
|63
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:11:44
|64
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
|0:11:45
|65
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:12:15
|66
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:12:16
|67
|Brett Daniel Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:12:20
|68
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:12:22
|69
|Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:12:52
|70
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:12:59
|71
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:13:15
|72
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:13:18
|73
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:13:25
|74
|Markel Irizar Arranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|0:13:31
|75
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:13:55
|76
|Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:13:58
|77
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:14:04
|78
|Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|79
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:14:06
|80
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|81
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:14:28
|82
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18
|0:14:41
|83
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:14:43
|84
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|0:15:16
|85
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:15:26
|86
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:15:31
|87
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|0:16:06
|88
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|0:16:20
|89
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:16:30
|90
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:16:31
|91
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx-Quick Step
|0:16:50
|92
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:17:54
|93
|Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:17:59
|94
|Adam Blythe (Gbr) Orica GreenEdge
|0:18:30
|95
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step
|0:18:48
|96
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
|0:18:52
|97
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:19:20
|98
|Enrico Bardin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:19:43
|99
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:19:58
|100
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:20:04
|101
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|0:20:29
|102
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida
|103
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|0:20:33
|104
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:20:39
|105
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:20:56
|106
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:21:12
|107
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|108
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
|0:21:43
|109
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|0:21:47
|110
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|0:22:07
|111
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step
|0:23:10
|112
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|0:23:15
|113
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step
|0:23:33
|114
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:23:50
|115
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:24:23
|116
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:24:36
|117
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:26:13
|118
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ
|0:27:09
|119
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:27:21
|120
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:27:46
|121
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:28:12
|122
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
|0:28:43
|123
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:28:59
|124
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:29:49
|125
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:29:52
|126
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:30:51
|127
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:31:23
|128
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:31:42
|129
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:32:35
|130
|Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:32:56
|131
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:33:06
|132
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|0:34:00
|133
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:36:01
|134
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|0:38:49
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|31
|pts
|2
|Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|31
|3
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|24
|4
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|21
|5
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|18
|6
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|16
|7
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|16
|8
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre - Merida
|15
|9
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|15
|10
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|15
|11
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|15
|12
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step
|15
|13
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step
|13
|14
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|12
|15
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|11
|16
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|11
|17
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|9
|18
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|7
|19
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|6
|20
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|6
|21
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|5
|22
|Julian Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|5
|23
|Rui Alberto Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|5
|24
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|5
|25
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|4
|26
|Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|4
|27
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|4
|28
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|3
|29
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step
|3
|30
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|3
|31
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|3
|32
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|3
|33
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|3
|34
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|3
|35
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|2
|36
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|2
|37
|Adam Blythe (Gbr) Orica GreenEdge
|2
|38
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|2
|39
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|1
|40
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|1
|41
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|1
|42
|Enrico Bardin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1
|43
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|21:10:39
|2
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|0:00:28
|3
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:02:45
|4
|Barguil Warren (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:03:02
|5
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:03:55
|6
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|0:04:36
|7
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:07:10
|8
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:07:20
|9
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:07:43
|10
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:08:21
|11
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:08:57
|12
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:09:04
|13
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:06
|14
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:12:10
|15
|Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:12:50
|16
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:12:58
|17
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:13:20
|18
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:14:18
|19
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:14:23
|20
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|0:15:12
|21
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:15:23
|22
|Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:16:51
|23
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step
|0:17:40
|24
|Enrico Bardin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:18:35
|25
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:18:56
|26
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:19:31
|27
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:19:48
|28
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:23:15
|29
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:27:04
|30
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:28:44
|31
|Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:31:48
|32
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:31:58
|33
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|0:37:41
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|63:33:29
|2
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:09
|3
|MTN-Qhubeka
|0:00:54
|4
|Astana Pro Team
|0:01:26
|5
|Lampre - Merida
|0:02:30
|6
|Team Sky
|0:04:02
|7
|IAM Cycling
|0:04:18
|8
|Bora-Argon 18
|0:04:42
|9
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:06:40
|10
|Orica Greenedge
|0:07:28
|11
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:09:54
|12
|Movistar Team
|0:10:50
|13
|Etixx-Quick Step
|0:12:04
|14
|FDJ
|0:12:28
|15
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:12:35
|16
|Team Katusha
|0:13:35
|17
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:19:30
|18
|Bardiani CSF
|0:20:04
