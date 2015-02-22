Trending

Brändle wins final stage of Tour of Oman

Valls seals overall victory

Image 1 of 24

Italian champion Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) in the bunch

Italian champion Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) in the bunch
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 24

Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) in the bunch

Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) in the bunch
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 24

Matthias Brändle (IAM Cycling) wins at Matrah Corniche.

Matthias Brändle (IAM Cycling) wins at Matrah Corniche.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 24

Andrea Guardini (Astana) won the sprinters green jersey

Andrea Guardini (Astana) won the sprinters green jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 24

Best young rider Louis Meintjes (MTN-Qhubeka)

Best young rider Louis Meintjes (MTN-Qhubeka)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 24

All the jersey wearers on the final Tour of Oman podium

All the jersey wearers on the final Tour of Oman podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 24

Matthias Brändle (IAM Cycling) tries to catch his breath after winning the final stage

Matthias Brändle (IAM Cycling) tries to catch his breath after winning the final stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 24

Rafael Valls Ferri is mobbed by Lampre-Merida teammates Rui Costa and Pippo Pozzato

Rafael Valls Ferri is mobbed by Lampre-Merida teammates Rui Costa and Pippo Pozzato
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 24

A Katusha rider tries to avoid getting wet feet

A Katusha rider tries to avoid getting wet feet
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 24

2015 Tour of Oman champion Rafael Valls Ferri (Lampre-Merida)

2015 Tour of Oman champion Rafael Valls Ferri (Lampre-Merida)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 24

Michael Schär gets a BMC selfie after they won the best team prize

Michael Schär gets a BMC selfie after they won the best team prize
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 24

The 2015 Tour of Oman podium show off their prizes

The 2015 Tour of Oman podium show off their prizes
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 24

Nelson Oliveira leads Lampre-Merida on the final stage

Nelson Oliveira leads Lampre-Merida on the final stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 24

Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha) on bidon duty

Joaquim Rodríguez (Katusha) on bidon duty
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 24

Rafael Valls beat Tejay van Garderen and Alejandro Valverde to win the Tour of Oman.

Rafael Valls beat Tejay van Garderen and Alejandro Valverde to win the Tour of Oman.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 24

Rafael Valls celebrates Tour of Oman victory ahead of Tejay van Garderen and Alejandro Valverde.

Rafael Valls celebrates Tour of Oman victory ahead of Tejay van Garderen and Alejandro Valverde.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 24

Tejay van Garderen congratulates Rafael Valls on Tour of Oman victory.

Tejay van Garderen congratulates Rafael Valls on Tour of Oman victory.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 24

Iljo Keisse (Etixx-QuickStep) took second on the final stage.

Iljo Keisse (Etixx-QuickStep) took second on the final stage.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 24

Iljo Keisse (Etixx-QuickStep).

Iljo Keisse (Etixx-QuickStep).
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 24

Iljo Keisse (Etixx-QuickStep) had to settle for second place.

Iljo Keisse (Etixx-QuickStep) had to settle for second place.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 24

Matthias Brändle (IAM Cycling) wins the final stage of the Tour of Oman.

Matthias Brändle (IAM Cycling) wins the final stage of the Tour of Oman.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 24

Matthias Brändle (IAM Cycling) powers clear at the Tour of Oman.

Matthias Brändle (IAM Cycling) powers clear at the Tour of Oman.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 24

Matthias Brändle (IAM Cycling) celebrates victory at the Tour of Oman.

Matthias Brändle (IAM Cycling) celebrates victory at the Tour of Oman.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 24

Overall winner Rafael Valls with fellow Tour of Oman jersey winners Louis Meintjes, Andrea Guardini and Jef Van Meirhaeghe.

Overall winner Rafael Valls with fellow Tour of Oman jersey winners Louis Meintjes, Andrea Guardini and Jef Van Meirhaeghe.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Matthias Brändle (IAM Cycling) soloed to victory on the final stage of the Tour of Oman, beating fellow escapee Iljo Keisse (Etixx-QuickStep). The former Hour Record holder attacked his breakaway companions with three kilometres remaining to win by just four seconds. Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise) dropped Danny Pate (Team Sky) to take third place and complete his full set of days in the break.

As the four leaders completed the first of three passages through the finish line, they held a commanding lead of almost three minutes. It was almost certain that they would stay away to the finish and from there it was simply a case of playing their cards right.

“It was a little bit like in [the Tour of] Britain: we were strong riders, we worked together and we had to do a bit of a team time trial and keep a good speed,” Brändle said at the finish. “We had to work together in the climbs to make sure that we didn’t push too hard in the climbs and in the end I was lucky that I was the strongest.”

The group stayed together until the final circuit before Pate struck out on the small unclassified climb on the finishing circuit, but Brändle had the gas in the tank to follow his wheel and dropped him. It then became a drag race to the finish with Keisse tracking him down quickly and almost making the catch.

“It was the thing that I was afraid of,” Brändle said of Keisse’s ability in a sprint. “That’s why I attacked him in the last climb because I saw that he was suffering a bit in the climbs. So I thought, don’t take a risk, try to drop him before the final and the percentage of winning will be higher if we go to a sprint.”

The bunch finished more than a minute behind Brändle with Rafael Valls finishing safely inside to seal overall victory. The Lampre-Merida rider had a trouble free day in the peloton to ensure his position at the top of the overall classification with Tejay van Garderen (BMC) and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) rounding out the podium.

How it unfolded

After the heavy debate regarding extreme heat that surrounded the cancellation of stage five, the temperature fell almost 20 degrees for a more balmy start to the final day of racing. For the first time this week, grey skies greeted the peloton as they lined up for the start but the wind was still an ever-present menace.

Van Meirhaeghe was at it again almost from the outset, attacking out of the bunch at the nearest opportunity together with Keisse. Brändle was the next to join the duo with Pate completing the quartet after seven kilometres of racing. Jelle Wallays (Topsport-Vlaanderen-Baloise) also tried to jump over to the leaders but didn’t make it. He got as close as six seconds but the difficult crosswinds along the coast proved too much of a challenge and he was caught after plugging on alone for 15 kilometres.

None of the escapees were of any concern to the race leader Valls and his Lampre-Merida team were all too happy to let them go. Despite the short nature of the stage, the gap to the leaders was allowed to soar to nine minutes by the time they’d reached the feed zone after the halfway point.

With the sprint finish they were looking for quickly slipping through their grasp, Cofidis took up the chase, stringing out the peloton and lopping a minute off the leaders’ advantage. However, it was too little too late. The twisting and technical descents off the two classified climbs, which also featured in the finale of stage 2, were too hard for the peloton to mount a significant challenge.

It was the ascent that did it for points jersey wearer Andrea Guardini (Astana) who finished the day in a small gruppetto several minutes down, but in the event, the bunch sprint – won by Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) – was ultimately only for fifth place, as Brändle took the spoils.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthias Brändle (Aut) IAM Cycling3:02:31
2Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step0:00:04
3Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:13
4Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky0:00:16
5Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:16
6Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
7Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
8Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
9Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
10Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
11Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
12Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
13Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
14José Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
15Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
16Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
17Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
18Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
19Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
20Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
21Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
22Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
23Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
24Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
25Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
26Wouter Poels (Bel) Team Sky
27Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
28Julian Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
29Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre - Merida
30Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
31Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
32Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
33Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre - Merida
34Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
35Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
36Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
37Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
38Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
39Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
40Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
41Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
42Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
43Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18
44Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
45Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Movistar Team
46Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
47Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
48Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
49Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
50Rui Alberto Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
51Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
52Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
53Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (Crc) Movistar Team
54Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
55Francisco José Ventoso Alberti (Spa) Movistar Team
56Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
57Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
58Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
59Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
60Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
61Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
62Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step
63Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN-Qhubeka
64Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
65Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
66Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
67Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
68Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
69Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
70Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
71Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
72Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
73Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step
74Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre - Merida
75Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
76Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step
77Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ
78Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
79Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
80Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
81Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
82Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
83William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
84Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:32
85Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx-Quick Step0:01:42
86Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
87Barguil Warren (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:47
88David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky0:01:51
89Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step0:01:52
90Adam Blythe (Gbr) Orica GreenEdge0:01:54
91Christiano Salerno (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
92Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
93Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha0:01:56
94Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky0:02:02
95Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN-Qhubeka0:02:29
96Ralf Matzka (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:02:52
97Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
98Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:03:13
99Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing0:03:16
100Brett Daniel Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
101Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
102Daniel Schorn (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
103Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
104Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:03:39
105Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo0:03:55
106Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:03:57
107Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:03:58
108Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida0:04:02
109Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
110Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step0:04:05
111Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:05:42
112Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:05:52
113Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
114Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:07:02
115Enrico Bardin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
116Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
117Markel Irizar Arranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
118Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
119Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) MTN-Qhubeka
120Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
121Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
122Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
123Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Team Katusha0:08:20
124Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
125Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
126Gert Steegmans (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
127Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
128Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
129Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
130Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
131Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
132Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
133Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
134Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise3pts
2Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step2
3Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky3pts
2Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise2
3Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step1

Finish - Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthias Brändle (Aut) IAM Cycling15pts
2Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step12
3Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise9
4Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky7
5Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo6
6Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin5
7Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4
8Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha3
9Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2
10Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 181

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise3:02:44
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:03
3Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
4Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
5Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
6Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
7Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
8Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
9Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
10Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
11Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
12Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
13Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
14Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
15Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
16Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
17Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
18Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
19Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
20Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:19
21Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:01:29
22Barguil Warren (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:34
23Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step0:01:39
24Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:03:00
25Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:03:03
26Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
27Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo0:03:42
28Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:03:49
29Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:05:39
30Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
31Enrico Bardin (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:06:49
32Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:08:07
33Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1IAM Cycling9:10:05
2Etixx-Quick Step0:00:04
3Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:13
4Team Sky0:00:16
5Astana Pro Team0:01:16
6Movistar Team
7Tinkoff-Saxo
8Trek Factory Racing
9BMC Racing Team
10Cofidis, Solutions Credits
11MTN-Qhubeka
12Team Giant-Alpecin
13Bora-Argon 18
14FDJ
15Lampre - Merida
16Orica Greenedge
17Team Katusha0:01:54
18Bardiani CSF0:05:13

General classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre - Merida21:09:31
2Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:09
3Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:19
4Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:32
5Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:01:04
6Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:01:08
7Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team0:01:10
8Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:01:15
9Julian Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing0:01:25
10Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 180:01:36
11Rui Alberto Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida0:01:45
12Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo0:01:56
13Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling0:02:03
14Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha0:02:06
15Wouter Poels (Bel) Team Sky0:02:23
16Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 180:02:27
17Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team0:02:35
18Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:02:37
19Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling0:02:57
20Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:03:23
21Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:03:31
22Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin0:03:53
23Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky0:04:02
24Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
25Barguil Warren (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin0:04:10
26Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step0:04:17
27Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ0:04:21
28Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:04:55
29Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge0:05:02
30Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:05:03
31Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:05:08
32Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling0:05:30
33Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:05:31
34Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN-Qhubeka0:05:38
35Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ0:05:44
36Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step0:06:02
37Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:06:10
38Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN-Qhubeka0:06:25
39José Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:07:00
40Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:07:01
41Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky0:07:07
42Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre - Merida0:07:14
43Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ0:07:19
44Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:07:33
45Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (Crc) Movistar Team0:08:17
46Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:08:18
47Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:08:28
48Christiano Salerno (Ita) Bora-Argon 180:08:51
49Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
50Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:09:17
51Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo0:09:29
52Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:09:57
53Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:10:05
54Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:10:12
55Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:10:14
56Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team0:10:51
57Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team0:11:13
58Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
59Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:11:16
60Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:11:19
61Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:11:20
62Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step
63Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:11:44
64Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky0:11:45
65Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) IAM Cycling0:12:15
66Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha0:12:16
67Brett Daniel Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:12:20
68Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:12:22
69Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:12:52
70Ralf Matzka (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:12:59
71Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha0:13:15
72Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:13:18
73Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:13:25
74Markel Irizar Arranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing0:13:31
75Francisco José Ventoso Alberti (Spa) Movistar Team0:13:55
76Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:13:58
77Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:14:04
78Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
79Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:14:06
80Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
81Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:14:28
82Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 180:14:41
83Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:14:43
84William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ0:15:16
85Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:15:26
86Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:15:31
87Daniel Schorn (Aut) Bora-Argon 180:16:06
88Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ0:16:20
89Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:16:30
90Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:16:31
91Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx-Quick Step0:16:50
92Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:17:54
93Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo0:17:59
94Adam Blythe (Gbr) Orica GreenEdge0:18:30
95Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step0:18:48
96Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ0:18:52
97Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:19:20
98Enrico Bardin (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:19:43
99Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha0:19:58
100Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:20:04
101Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky0:20:29
102Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida
103Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha0:20:33
104Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:20:39
105Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:20:56
106Matthias Brändle (Aut) IAM Cycling0:21:12
107David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
108Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing0:21:43
109Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ0:21:47
110Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing0:22:07
111Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step0:23:10
112Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling0:23:15
113Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step0:23:33
114Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:23:50
115Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:24:23
116Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:24:36
117Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) MTN-Qhubeka0:26:13
118Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ0:27:09
119Gert Steegmans (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:27:21
120Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Movistar Team0:27:46
121Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:28:12
122Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky0:28:43
123Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha0:28:59
124Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:29:49
125Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:29:52
126Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin0:30:51
127Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:31:23
128Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Team Katusha0:31:42
129Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:32:35
130Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:32:56
131Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:33:06
132Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge0:34:00
133Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:36:01
134Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 180:38:49

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team31pts
2Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise31
3Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha24
4Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team21
5Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling18
6Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo16
7Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits16
8Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre - Merida15
9Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing15
10Matthias Brändle (Aut) IAM Cycling15
11Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin15
12Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step15
13Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step13
14Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team12
15Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky11
16Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo11
17Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team9
18Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre - Merida7
19Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ6
20Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing6
21Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 185
22Julian Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing5
23Rui Alberto Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida5
24Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise5
25Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka4
26Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo4
27Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 184
28Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka3
29Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step3
30Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka3
31Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha3
32Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise3
33Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha3
34Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF3
35Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team2
36Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team2
37Adam Blythe (Gbr) Orica GreenEdge2
38Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team2
39Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team1
40Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge1
41Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ1
42Enrico Bardin (Ita) Bardiani CSF1
43Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka21:10:39
2Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 180:00:28
3Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin0:02:45
4Barguil Warren (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin0:03:02
5Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:03:55
6Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ0:04:36
7Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:07:10
8Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:07:20
9Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:07:43
10Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo0:08:21
11Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:08:57
12Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:09:04
13Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:09:06
14Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:12:10
15Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:12:50
16Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:12:58
17Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:13:20
18Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:14:18
19Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:14:23
20Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ0:15:12
21Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:15:23
22Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo0:16:51
23Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step0:17:40
24Enrico Bardin (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:18:35
25Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:18:56
26Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:19:31
27Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:19:48
28Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:23:15
29Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:27:04
30Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:28:44
31Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:31:48
32Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:31:58
33Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 180:37:41

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team63:33:29
2Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:09
3MTN-Qhubeka0:00:54
4Astana Pro Team0:01:26
5Lampre - Merida0:02:30
6Team Sky0:04:02
7IAM Cycling0:04:18
8Bora-Argon 180:04:42
9Team Giant-Alpecin0:06:40
10Orica Greenedge0:07:28
11Trek Factory Racing0:09:54
12Movistar Team0:10:50
13Etixx-Quick Step0:12:04
14FDJ0:12:28
15Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:12:35
16Team Katusha0:13:35
17Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:19:30
18Bardiani CSF0:20:04

 

