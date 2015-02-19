Image 1 of 15 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 15 Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing) in the red leader's jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 15 Lunch time for Etixx-QuickStep (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 15 The break of the day fought the wind and the high temperatures (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 15 It was hot out there (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 15 Cancellara spent the stage on the wheels in the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 15 Cancellara chats to his friends in the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 15 Tom Boonen also enjoyed a relaxed day in the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 15 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) celebrates his victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 15 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) strikes again (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 15 Guardini threw his bike at the line but could not beat Kristoff (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 15 Here come the sprinters (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 15 The sprinters filled the road as they kicked hard (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 15 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) won stage three of the Tour of Oman (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 15 Kristoff got it at the line (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) continued his sterling start to the season with victory on stage one of the Tour of Oman. Kristoff edged out stage one victor Andrea Guardini (Astana) and Matteo Pelucchi (IAM Cycling) at the finish by the Al Mussanah Sport City.

Related Articles Kristoff praises lead-out after Tour of Oman victory

It was always going to be a sprint with barely a bump in the road and more than two kilometres of wide straight road for the riders to work with. Kristoff took to the front with over 100 metres to go, charging down the middle of the road with Guardini to his right. The Norwegian didn’t flinch and held off the stage one winner to beat him by a wheel’s length.

“Today was about getting into the best position by having the stronger team and today we showed that we have a really good team for this,” Kristoff said after he thanked each of his teammates at the finish.

“It was a headwind sprint and it was a long one. We were caught at the back with about 5km to go and then we moved to the front. It was great team-work and I was in a perfect condition. I was in the wheel of Van Poppel I think, from Trek. He started off a little bit early in the wind and then I could take the win.”

Kristoff came into the race with three stages of the Tour of Qatar under his belt but found himself wanting on the opening two day’s in Oman. With four victories in two weeks, it is the best start to a season for the Norwegian but after he struggled to stick with the leading group on stage two he believes there is still some work to do before the classics.

"This is something different to the classics. Yesterday I was not there so I think the classics will be really hard but I hope to improve in the climbs in the next months," he said.

Fabian Cancellara finished safely in the group to retain his leader’s jersey for another day, while Patrick Konrad (Bora-Argon 18) keeps hold of his young riders’ jersey as he sits third in the overall classification.

How it happened





A break was quick to form and there was no surprise that Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise) was one of the three to make it. It was the third consecutive day out front for the Belgian who took his teammate Preben Van Hecke with him. Alessandro Tonelli (Bardiani CSF) came along for the ride with the two teammates.

There was confusion in the pack, as no team would take up the responsibility for the chase. With the race leader in their team, Trek Factory Racing were expected to do the work but they looked to the sprinters’ teams to contribute to the effort. While the pack failed to work together the three escapees were allowed build an advantage of more than nine minutes. Eventually Trek, assisted by the sprinters’ teams, moved to the front and the lead was trimmed down to a more acceptable gap of six minutes after 60 kilometres of racing.

The temperature continued to go up with the thermometer nudging 40 at one stage but the gusting winds made it somewhat more bearable for the riders. Out front though, the leaders could sense the peloton bearing down on them and with 40 kilometres remaining their advantage was cut to 35 seconds. They were eventually caught with 16 kilometres to go, after Van Meirhaeghe extended his lead in the most aggressive competition.

Astana, Movistar, MTN-Qhubeka and Tinkoff-Saxo all jostled for position as the race moved into the final 10 kilometres, while Etixx-QuickStep suffered a setback when Matteo Trentin crashed and abandoned. Katusha kept their wick dry before finally moving to the front with less than five kilometres to go and delivered Kristoff to his fourth win of the season.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 3:56:42 2 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 3 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 4 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 5 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 6 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 7 Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 8 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 9 Adam Blythe (Gbr) Orica GreenEdge 10 Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step 11 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 12 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 13 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 14 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 15 MickaÎl Delage (Fra) FDJ 16 Jasha S¸tterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 17 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 18 Wouter Poels (Bel) Team Sky 19 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 20 Enrico Bardin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 21 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre - Merida 22 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 23 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN-Qhubeka 24 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 25 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 26 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 27 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 28 Rui Alberto Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 29 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 30 JosÈ Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 31 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 32 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 33 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 34 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky 35 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 36 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 37 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 38 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 39 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 40 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 41 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 42 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 43 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 44 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 45 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 46 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre - Merida 47 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 48 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 49 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 50 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 51 Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (Crc) Movistar Team 52 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 53 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 54 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre - Merida 55 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 56 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing 57 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 58 Christiano Salerno (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 59 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 60 Julian Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 61 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 62 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF 63 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 64 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 65 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 66 Michael Sch‰r (Swi) BMC Racing Team 67 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 68 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 69 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 70 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 71 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 72 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 73 Barguil Warren (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 74 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 75 Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF 76 Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 77 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida 78 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Team Katusha 79 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 80 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 81 Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky 82 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 83 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ 84 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 85 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 86 Francisco JosÈ Ventoso Alberti (Spa) Movistar Team 87 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 88 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 89 Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo 90 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida 91 Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 92 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 93 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 94 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) MTN-Qhubeka 95 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 96 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 97 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 98 Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 99 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 100 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 101 Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN-Qhubeka 102 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 103 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida 104 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 105 Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Movistar Team 106 Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 107 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 108 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 109 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step 110 Brett Daniel Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 111 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 112 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 113 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:14 114 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 115 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 116 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 117 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step 0:00:20 118 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 119 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:26 120 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 121 SÈbastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ 0:00:34 122 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 0:00:42 123 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step 0:00:47 124 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 125 Markel Irizar Arranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 126 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:59 127 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 0:01:05 128 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 0:01:08 129 Ralf Matzka (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 130 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx-Quick Step 0:01:15 131 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step 132 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step 133 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 0:01:22 134 Steve Chainel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:43 135 Matthias Br‰ndle (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:02:21 136 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18 0:03:12 137 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 138 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 0:04:08 139 Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:07:34 140 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise DNF Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx-Quick Step

Point 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 3 pts 2 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 2 3 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 1

Point 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 3 pts 2 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 2 3 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 15 pts 2 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 12 3 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 9 4 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 7 5 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 6 6 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 5 7 Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 4 8 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 3 9 Adam Blythe (Gbr) Orica GreenEdge 2 10 Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step 1

Young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3:56:42 2 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 3 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 4 Jasha S¸tterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 5 Enrico Bardin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 6 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 7 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 8 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 9 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 10 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 11 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 12 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 13 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 14 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 15 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF 16 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 17 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 18 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 19 Barguil Warren (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 20 Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF 21 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 22 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 23 Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo 24 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 25 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 26 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:14 27 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 28 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:20 29 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:00:26 30 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step 0:00:47 31 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 32 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:03:12 33 Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:07:34

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 11:50:06 2 Lampre - Merida 3 IAM Cycling 4 Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 5 BMC Racing Team 6 Astana Pro Team 7 Tinkoff-Saxo 8 Movistar Team 9 MTN-Qhubeka 10 Trek Factory Racing 11 FDJ 12 Team Sky 13 Team Katusha 14 Orica GreenEdge 15 Bardiani CSF 16 Team Giant-Alpecin 17 Bora-Argon 18 18 Etixx-Quick Step 0:00:20

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 12:18:56 2 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:04 3 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 0:00:05 4 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:06 5 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:10 6 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 7 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 8 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 9 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre - Merida 10 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 11 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 12 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 13 Julian Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 14 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 15 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre - Merida 16 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 17 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 18 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 19 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:15 20 Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step 0:00:50 21 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:56 22 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN-Qhubeka 23 Wouter Poels (Bel) Team Sky 24 JosÈ Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 25 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 26 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 27 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 28 Rui Alberto Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 29 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 30 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 31 Barguil Warren (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 32 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 33 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 34 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF 35 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 36 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 37 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step 38 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ 39 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 40 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 41 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:01:05 42 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 43 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:10 44 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 45 Michael Sch‰r (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:25 46 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 47 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 48 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 0:01:31 49 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:01:41 50 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 51 Christiano Salerno (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 52 Markel Irizar Arranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 53 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 54 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 55 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre - Merida 0:01:49 56 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:02:01 57 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step 58 Ralf Matzka (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 0:02:04 59 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 0:02:19 60 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 0:02:53 61 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 0:02:56 62 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 63 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 64 Francisco JosÈ Ventoso Alberti (Spa) Movistar Team 65 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 66 Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 67 Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (Crc) Movistar Team 68 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 69 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 70 Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN-Qhubeka 71 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 72 Brett Daniel Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 73 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 0:03:13 74 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:03:53 75 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:56 76 Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky 0:04:00 77 Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 78 Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 79 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:04:47 80 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 81 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 82 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 83 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:04:59 84 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:05:09 85 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 86 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 87 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 88 Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 89 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 90 Steve Chainel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:06:06 91 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18 0:06:08 92 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx-Quick Step 0:06:24 93 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 0:06:26 94 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:07:01 95 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 96 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:08:17 97 Enrico Bardin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:08:32 98 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 0:08:33 99 Adam Blythe (Gbr) Orica GreenEdge 100 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 101 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 102 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing 103 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 104 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 105 Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF 106 Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 107 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Team Katusha 108 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:08:56 109 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:09:20 110 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step 0:09:48 111 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:10:20 112 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:10:40 113 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:10:45 114 Matthias Br‰ndle (Aut) IAM Cycling 0:10:54 115 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 0:11:31 116 Jasha S¸tterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:11:38 117 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky 0:11:39 118 MickaÎl Delage (Fra) FDJ 119 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 120 Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Movistar Team 121 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 122 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 123 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida 124 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) MTN-Qhubeka 125 Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo 126 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 0:11:45 127 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:12:05 128 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida 129 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 0:12:10 130 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step 0:12:26 131 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:12:38 132 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 0:12:41 133 SÈbastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ 0:12:53 134 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:14:12 135 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 0:14:23 136 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:14:48 137 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 0:15:10 138 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step 0:15:12 139 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:16:02 140 Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:19:34

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 27 pts 2 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 21 3 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 18 4 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 15 5 Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 15 6 Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step 13 7 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 12 8 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 12 9 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 10 10 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 10 11 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 9 12 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre - Merida 7 13 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 7 14 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 6 15 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 5 16 Julian Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 5 17 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 5 18 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 4 19 Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 4 20 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 3 21 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 3 22 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 3 23 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 3 24 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 3 25 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 2 26 Adam Blythe (Gbr) Orica GreenEdge 2 27 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 1 28 Enrico Bardin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1 29 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 1 30 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1

Combative rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 17 pts 2 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 6 3 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 6 4 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 5 5 Julian Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 3 6 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 3 7 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 3 8 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 2 9 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 1 10 Enrico Bardin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1 11 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 12:19:01 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:05 3 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 4 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:51 5 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 6 Barguil Warren (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 7 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 8 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF 9 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 10 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:05 11 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:01:36 12 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 13 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 0:02:48 14 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:02:51 15 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:03:48 16 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:04:42 17 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:05:04 18 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 19 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:06:56 20 Enrico Bardin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:08:27 21 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 0:08:28 22 Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF 23 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:09:15 24 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:10:15 25 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:10:35 26 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:10:40 27 Jasha S¸tterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:11:33 28 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:11:34 29 Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo 30 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step 0:12:21 31 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:14:43 32 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 0:15:05 33 Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:19:29