Tour of Oman: Kristoff strikes on stage three

Cancellara holds races lead

Image 1 of 15

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha)

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 15

Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing) in the red leader's jersey

Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing) in the red leader's jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 15

Lunch time for Etixx-QuickStep

Lunch time for Etixx-QuickStep
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 15

The break of the day fought the wind and the high temperatures

The break of the day fought the wind and the high temperatures
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 15

It was hot out there

It was hot out there
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 15

Cancellara spent the stage on the wheels in the peloton

Cancellara spent the stage on the wheels in the peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 15

Cancellara chats to his friends in the peloton

Cancellara chats to his friends in the peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 15

Tom Boonen also enjoyed a relaxed day in the peloton

Tom Boonen also enjoyed a relaxed day in the peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 15

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) celebrates his victory

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) celebrates his victory
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 15

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) strikes again

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) strikes again
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 15

Guardini threw his bike at the line but could not beat Kristoff

Guardini threw his bike at the line but could not beat Kristoff
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 15

Here come the sprinters

Here come the sprinters
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 15

The sprinters filled the road as they kicked hard

The sprinters filled the road as they kicked hard
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 15

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) won stage three of the Tour of Oman

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) won stage three of the Tour of Oman
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 15

Kristoff got it at the line

Kristoff got it at the line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) continued his sterling start to the season with victory on stage one of the Tour of Oman. Kristoff edged out stage one victor Andrea Guardini (Astana) and Matteo Pelucchi (IAM Cycling) at the finish by the Al Mussanah Sport City.

Kristoff praises lead-out after Tour of Oman victory

It was always going to be a sprint with barely a bump in the road and more than two kilometres of wide straight road for the riders to work with. Kristoff took to the front with over 100 metres to go, charging down the middle of the road with Guardini to his right. The Norwegian didn’t flinch and held off the stage one winner to beat him by a wheel’s length.

“Today was about getting into the best position by having the stronger team and today we showed that we have a really good team for this,” Kristoff said after he thanked each of his teammates at the finish.

“It was a headwind sprint and it was a long one. We were caught at the back with about 5km to go and then we moved to the front. It was great team-work and I was in a perfect condition. I was in the wheel of Van Poppel I think, from Trek. He started off a little bit early in the wind and then I could take the win.”

Kristoff came into the race with three stages of the Tour of Qatar under his belt but found himself wanting on the opening two day’s in Oman. With four victories in two weeks, it is the best start to a season for the Norwegian but after he struggled to stick with the leading group on stage two he believes there is still some work to do before the classics.

"This is something different to the classics. Yesterday I was not there so I think the classics will be really hard but I hope to improve in the climbs in the next months," he said.

Fabian Cancellara finished safely in the group to retain his leader’s jersey for another day, while Patrick Konrad (Bora-Argon 18) keeps hold of his young riders’ jersey as he sits third in the overall classification.

How it happened

A break was quick to form and there was no surprise that Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise) was one of the three to make it. It was the third consecutive day out front for the Belgian who took his teammate Preben Van Hecke with him. Alessandro Tonelli (Bardiani CSF) came along for the ride with the two teammates.

There was confusion in the pack, as no team would take up the responsibility for the chase. With the race leader in their team, Trek Factory Racing were expected to do the work but they looked to the sprinters’ teams to contribute to the effort. While the pack failed to work together the three escapees were allowed build an advantage of more than nine minutes. Eventually Trek, assisted by the sprinters’ teams, moved to the front and the lead was trimmed down to a more acceptable gap of six minutes after 60 kilometres of racing.

The temperature continued to go up with the thermometer nudging 40 at one stage but the gusting winds made it somewhat more bearable for the riders. Out front though, the leaders could sense the peloton bearing down on them and with 40 kilometres remaining their advantage was cut to 35 seconds. They were eventually caught with 16 kilometres to go, after Van Meirhaeghe extended his lead in the most aggressive competition.

Astana, Movistar, MTN-Qhubeka and Tinkoff-Saxo all jostled for position as the race moved into the final 10 kilometres, while Etixx-QuickStep suffered a setback when Matteo Trentin crashed and abandoned. Katusha kept their wick dry before finally moving to the front with less than five kilometres to go and delivered Kristoff to his fourth win of the season.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha3:56:42
2Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
3Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
4Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
5Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
6Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
7Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
8Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
9Adam Blythe (Gbr) Orica GreenEdge
10Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step
11Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
12Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
13Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
14Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
15MickaÎl Delage (Fra) FDJ
16Jasha S¸tterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
17Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
18Wouter Poels (Bel) Team Sky
19Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
20Enrico Bardin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
21Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre - Merida
22Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
23Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN-Qhubeka
24Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
25Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
26Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
27Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
28Rui Alberto Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
29Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
30JosÈ Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
31Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
32Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
33Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
34Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
35Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
36Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
37Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
38Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
39Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
40Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
41Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
42Gert Steegmans (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
43Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
44Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
45Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
46Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre - Merida
47Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
48Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
49Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
50Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
51Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (Crc) Movistar Team
52Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
53Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
54Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre - Merida
55Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
56Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
57Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
58Christiano Salerno (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
59Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
60Julian Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
61Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
62Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
63Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
64Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
65Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
66Michael Sch‰r (Swi) BMC Racing Team
67Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
68Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
69Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
70Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
71Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
72Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
73Barguil Warren (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
74Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
75Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
76Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
77Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida
78Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Team Katusha
79Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
80David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
81Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
82Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
83Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
84Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
85Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
86Francisco JosÈ Ventoso Alberti (Spa) Movistar Team
87Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
88Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
89Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
90Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
91Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
92Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
93Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
94Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) MTN-Qhubeka
95Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
96Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
97Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
98Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
99Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
100Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
101Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN-Qhubeka
102Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
103Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida
104Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
105Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Movistar Team
106Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
107Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
108Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
109Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step
110Brett Daniel Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
111Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
112Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
113Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:00:14
114Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
115Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
116Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
117Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step0:00:20
118Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
119Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:26
120Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
121SÈbastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ0:00:34
122William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ0:00:42
123Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step0:00:47
124Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
125Markel Irizar Arranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
126Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:59
127Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge0:01:05
128Daniel Schorn (Aut) Bora-Argon 180:01:08
129Ralf Matzka (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
130Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx-Quick Step0:01:15
131Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step
132Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step
133Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha0:01:22
134Steve Chainel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:43
135Matthias Br‰ndle (Aut) IAM Cycling0:02:21
136Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 180:03:12
137Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
138Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky0:04:08
139Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:07:34
140Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
DNFMatteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx-Quick Step

Point 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise3pts
2Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF2
3Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise1

Point 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise3pts
2Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise2
3Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF1

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha15pts
2Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team12
3Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling9
4Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits7
5Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing6
6Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida5
7Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo4
8Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin3
9Adam Blythe (Gbr) Orica GreenEdge2
10Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step1

Young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3:56:42
2Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
3Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
4Jasha S¸tterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
5Enrico Bardin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
6Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
7Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
8Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
9Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
10Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
11Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
12Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
13Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
14Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
15Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
16Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
17Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
18Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
19Barguil Warren (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
20Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
21Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
22Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
23Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
24Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
25Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
26Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:14
27Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
28Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:20
29Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:00:26
30Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step0:00:47
31Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
32Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:03:12
33Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:07:34

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cofidis, Solutions Credits11:50:06
2Lampre - Merida
3IAM Cycling
4Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
5BMC Racing Team
6Astana Pro Team
7Tinkoff-Saxo
8Movistar Team
9MTN-Qhubeka
10Trek Factory Racing
11FDJ
12Team Sky
13Team Katusha
14Orica GreenEdge
15Bardiani CSF
16Team Giant-Alpecin
17Bora-Argon 18
18Etixx-Quick Step0:00:20

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing12:18:56
2Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:04
3Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 180:00:05
4Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:06
5Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:10
6Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
7Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
8Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
9Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre - Merida
10Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
11Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
12Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
13Julian Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
14Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
15Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre - Merida
16Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
17Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
18Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
19Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:15
20Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step0:00:50
21Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:56
22Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN-Qhubeka
23Wouter Poels (Bel) Team Sky
24JosÈ Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
25Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
26Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
27Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
28Rui Alberto Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
29Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
30Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
31Barguil Warren (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
32Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
33Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
34Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
35Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
36Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
37Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step
38Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
39Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
40Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
41Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:01:05
42Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
43Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:10
44Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
45Michael Sch‰r (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:25
46Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
47Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
48Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha0:01:31
49Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:01:41
50Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
51Christiano Salerno (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
52Markel Irizar Arranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
53Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
54Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
55Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre - Merida0:01:49
56Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:02:01
57Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step
58Ralf Matzka (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:02:04
59Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge0:02:19
60Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:02:53
61Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:02:56
62Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
63Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
64Francisco JosÈ Ventoso Alberti (Spa) Movistar Team
65Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
66Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
67Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (Crc) Movistar Team
68Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
69Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
70Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN-Qhubeka
71Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
72Brett Daniel Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
73Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha0:03:13
74Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:03:53
75Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:56
76Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky0:04:00
77Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
78Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
79Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:47
80Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
81Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
82Daniel Schorn (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
83Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:59
84Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:05:09
85Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
86Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
87Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
88Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
89Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
90Steve Chainel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:06:06
91Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 180:06:08
92Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx-Quick Step0:06:24
93Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha0:06:26
94Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:07:01
95William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
96Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:08:17
97Enrico Bardin (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:08:32
98Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ0:08:33
99Adam Blythe (Gbr) Orica GreenEdge
100Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
101Gert Steegmans (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
102Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
103Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
104Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
105Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
106Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
107Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Team Katusha
108Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:08:56
109Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:09:20
110Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step0:09:48
111Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:10:20
112Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:10:40
113Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:10:45
114Matthias Br‰ndle (Aut) IAM Cycling0:10:54
115Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling0:11:31
116Jasha S¸tterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:11:38
117Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky0:11:39
118MickaÎl Delage (Fra) FDJ
119Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
120Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Movistar Team
121David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
122Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
123Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida
124Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) MTN-Qhubeka
125Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
126Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ0:11:45
127Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin0:12:05
128Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
129Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha0:12:10
130Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step0:12:26
131Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:12:38
132Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky0:12:41
133SÈbastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ0:12:53
134Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:14:12
135Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge0:14:23
136Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:14:48
137Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 180:15:10
138Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step0:15:12
139Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:16:02
140Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:19:34

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team27pts
2Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha21
3Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling18
4Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing15
5Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise15
6Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step13
7Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team12
8Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits12
9Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo10
10Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin10
11Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team9
12Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre - Merida7
13Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida7
14Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing6
15Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 185
16Julian Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing5
17Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise5
18Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo4
19Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo4
20Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka3
21Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha3
22Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha3
23Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF3
24Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 183
25Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team2
26Adam Blythe (Gbr) Orica GreenEdge2
27Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge1
28Enrico Bardin (Ita) Bardiani CSF1
29Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ1
30Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF1

Combative rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise17pts
2Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha6
3Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise6
4Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 185
5Julian Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing3
6Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka3
7Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF3
8Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team2
9Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka1
10Enrico Bardin (Ita) Bardiani CSF1
11Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 1812:19:01
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:05
3Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
4Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:51
5Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
6Barguil Warren (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
7Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
8Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
9Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
10Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:05
11Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:01:36
12Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
13Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:02:48
14Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:02:51
15Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:03:48
16Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:42
17Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:05:04
18Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
19Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:06:56
20Enrico Bardin (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:08:27
21Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ0:08:28
22Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
23Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:09:15
24Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:10:15
25Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:10:35
26Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:10:40
27Jasha S¸tterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:11:33
28Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:11:34
29Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
30Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step0:12:21
31Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:14:43
32Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 180:15:05
33Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:19:29

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team36:57:18
2Lampre - Merida0:00:46
3Astana Pro Team
4Tinkoff-Saxo
5MTN-Qhubeka
6Trek Factory Racing0:01:31
7IAM Cycling0:01:32
8Bora-Argon 18
9Orica GreenEdge
10Team Katusha0:01:41
11Team Giant-Alpecin0:02:18
12Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:02:25
13Team Sky0:02:47
14Etixx-Quick Step0:03:23
15Movistar Team0:03:32
16Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:48
17Bardiani CSF0:06:18
18FDJ0:07:16

