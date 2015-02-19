Tour of Oman: Kristoff strikes on stage three
Cancellara holds races lead
Stage 3: Al Mussanah Sports City - Al Mussanah Sports City
Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) continued his sterling start to the season with victory on stage one of the Tour of Oman. Kristoff edged out stage one victor Andrea Guardini (Astana) and Matteo Pelucchi (IAM Cycling) at the finish by the Al Mussanah Sport City.
It was always going to be a sprint with barely a bump in the road and more than two kilometres of wide straight road for the riders to work with. Kristoff took to the front with over 100 metres to go, charging down the middle of the road with Guardini to his right. The Norwegian didn’t flinch and held off the stage one winner to beat him by a wheel’s length.
“Today was about getting into the best position by having the stronger team and today we showed that we have a really good team for this,” Kristoff said after he thanked each of his teammates at the finish.
“It was a headwind sprint and it was a long one. We were caught at the back with about 5km to go and then we moved to the front. It was great team-work and I was in a perfect condition. I was in the wheel of Van Poppel I think, from Trek. He started off a little bit early in the wind and then I could take the win.”
Kristoff came into the race with three stages of the Tour of Qatar under his belt but found himself wanting on the opening two day’s in Oman. With four victories in two weeks, it is the best start to a season for the Norwegian but after he struggled to stick with the leading group on stage two he believes there is still some work to do before the classics.
"This is something different to the classics. Yesterday I was not there so I think the classics will be really hard but I hope to improve in the climbs in the next months," he said.
Fabian Cancellara finished safely in the group to retain his leader’s jersey for another day, while Patrick Konrad (Bora-Argon 18) keeps hold of his young riders’ jersey as he sits third in the overall classification.
How it happened
A break was quick to form and there was no surprise that Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise) was one of the three to make it. It was the third consecutive day out front for the Belgian who took his teammate Preben Van Hecke with him. Alessandro Tonelli (Bardiani CSF) came along for the ride with the two teammates.
There was confusion in the pack, as no team would take up the responsibility for the chase. With the race leader in their team, Trek Factory Racing were expected to do the work but they looked to the sprinters’ teams to contribute to the effort. While the pack failed to work together the three escapees were allowed build an advantage of more than nine minutes. Eventually Trek, assisted by the sprinters’ teams, moved to the front and the lead was trimmed down to a more acceptable gap of six minutes after 60 kilometres of racing.
The temperature continued to go up with the thermometer nudging 40 at one stage but the gusting winds made it somewhat more bearable for the riders. Out front though, the leaders could sense the peloton bearing down on them and with 40 kilometres remaining their advantage was cut to 35 seconds. They were eventually caught with 16 kilometres to go, after Van Meirhaeghe extended his lead in the most aggressive competition.
Astana, Movistar, MTN-Qhubeka and Tinkoff-Saxo all jostled for position as the race moved into the final 10 kilometres, while Etixx-QuickStep suffered a setback when Matteo Trentin crashed and abandoned. Katusha kept their wick dry before finally moving to the front with less than five kilometres to go and delivered Kristoff to his fourth win of the season.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|3:56:42
|2
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|3
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|4
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|5
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|6
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|7
|Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|8
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|9
|Adam Blythe (Gbr) Orica GreenEdge
|10
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step
|11
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|12
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|13
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|14
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|15
|MickaÎl Delage (Fra) FDJ
|16
|Jasha S¸tterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|17
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|18
|Wouter Poels (Bel) Team Sky
|19
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|20
|Enrico Bardin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|21
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre - Merida
|22
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|23
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN-Qhubeka
|24
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|25
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|26
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|27
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|28
|Rui Alberto Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|29
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|30
|JosÈ Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|31
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|32
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|33
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|34
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
|35
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|36
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|37
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|38
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|39
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|40
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|41
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|42
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|43
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|44
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|45
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|46
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre - Merida
|47
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|48
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|49
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|50
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|51
|Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (Crc) Movistar Team
|52
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|53
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|54
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|55
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|56
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
|57
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|58
|Christiano Salerno (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|59
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|60
|Julian Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|61
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|62
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|63
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|64
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|65
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|66
|Michael Sch‰r (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|67
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|68
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|69
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|70
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|71
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|72
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|73
|Barguil Warren (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|74
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|75
|Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|76
|Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|77
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida
|78
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Team Katusha
|79
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|80
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|81
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
|82
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|83
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
|84
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|85
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|86
|Francisco JosÈ Ventoso Alberti (Spa) Movistar Team
|87
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|88
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|89
|Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
|90
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|91
|Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|92
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|93
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|94
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) MTN-Qhubeka
|95
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|96
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
|97
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|98
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|99
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|100
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|101
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN-Qhubeka
|102
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|103
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|104
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|105
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Movistar Team
|106
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|107
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|108
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|109
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step
|110
|Brett Daniel Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|111
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|112
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|113
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:14
|114
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|115
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|116
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|117
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step
|0:00:20
|118
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|119
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:26
|120
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|121
|SÈbastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:34
|122
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:42
|123
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step
|0:00:47
|124
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|125
|Markel Irizar Arranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|126
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:59
|127
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|0:01:05
|128
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|0:01:08
|129
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|130
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx-Quick Step
|0:01:15
|131
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step
|132
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step
|133
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:01:22
|134
|Steve Chainel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:43
|135
|Matthias Br‰ndle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:02:21
|136
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18
|0:03:12
|137
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|138
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|0:04:08
|139
|Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:07:34
|140
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|DNF
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx-Quick Step
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|3
|pts
|2
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|2
|3
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|3
|pts
|2
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|2
|3
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|15
|pts
|2
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|12
|3
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|9
|4
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|7
|5
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|6
|6
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|5
|7
|Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|4
|8
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|3
|9
|Adam Blythe (Gbr) Orica GreenEdge
|2
|10
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3:56:42
|2
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|3
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|4
|Jasha S¸tterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|5
|Enrico Bardin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|6
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|7
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|8
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|9
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|10
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|11
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|12
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|13
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|14
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|15
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|16
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|17
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|18
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|19
|Barguil Warren (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|20
|Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|21
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|22
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|23
|Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
|24
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|25
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|26
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:14
|27
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|28
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:20
|29
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:00:26
|30
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step
|0:00:47
|31
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|32
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:03:12
|33
|Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:07:34
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|11:50:06
|2
|Lampre - Merida
|3
|IAM Cycling
|4
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|5
|BMC Racing Team
|6
|Astana Pro Team
|7
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|8
|Movistar Team
|9
|MTN-Qhubeka
|10
|Trek Factory Racing
|11
|FDJ
|12
|Team Sky
|13
|Team Katusha
|14
|Orica GreenEdge
|15
|Bardiani CSF
|16
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|17
|Bora-Argon 18
|18
|Etixx-Quick Step
|0:00:20
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|12:18:56
|2
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:04
|3
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|0:00:05
|4
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:06
|5
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:10
|6
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|7
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|8
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|9
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre - Merida
|10
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|11
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|12
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|13
|Julian Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|14
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|15
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|16
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|17
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|18
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|19
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:15
|20
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step
|0:00:50
|21
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:56
|22
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN-Qhubeka
|23
|Wouter Poels (Bel) Team Sky
|24
|JosÈ Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|25
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|26
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|27
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|28
|Rui Alberto Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|29
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|30
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|31
|Barguil Warren (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|32
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|33
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|34
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|35
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|36
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|37
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step
|38
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
|39
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
|40
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|41
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:01:05
|42
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|43
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:10
|44
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|45
|Michael Sch‰r (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:25
|46
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|47
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|48
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:01:31
|49
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:41
|50
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|51
|Christiano Salerno (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|52
|Markel Irizar Arranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|53
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|54
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|55
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre - Merida
|0:01:49
|56
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:02:01
|57
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step
|58
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:02:04
|59
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|0:02:19
|60
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:02:53
|61
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:02:56
|62
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|63
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|64
|Francisco JosÈ Ventoso Alberti (Spa) Movistar Team
|65
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|66
|Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|67
|Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (Crc) Movistar Team
|68
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|69
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|70
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN-Qhubeka
|71
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|72
|Brett Daniel Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|73
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:03:13
|74
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:03:53
|75
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:56
|76
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
|0:04:00
|77
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|78
|Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|79
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:04:47
|80
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|81
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|82
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|83
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:04:59
|84
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:05:09
|85
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|86
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|87
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|88
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|89
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|90
|Steve Chainel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:06:06
|91
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18
|0:06:08
|92
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx-Quick Step
|0:06:24
|93
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|0:06:26
|94
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:07:01
|95
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|96
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:08:17
|97
|Enrico Bardin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:08:32
|98
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|0:08:33
|99
|Adam Blythe (Gbr) Orica GreenEdge
|100
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|101
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|102
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
|103
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|104
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|105
|Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|106
|Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|107
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Team Katusha
|108
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:08:56
|109
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:09:20
|110
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step
|0:09:48
|111
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:10:20
|112
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:10:40
|113
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:10:45
|114
|Matthias Br‰ndle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|0:10:54
|115
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|0:11:31
|116
|Jasha S¸tterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:11:38
|117
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
|0:11:39
|118
|MickaÎl Delage (Fra) FDJ
|119
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|120
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Movistar Team
|121
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|122
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|123
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida
|124
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) MTN-Qhubeka
|125
|Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
|126
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|0:11:45
|127
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:12:05
|128
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|129
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:12:10
|130
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step
|0:12:26
|131
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:12:38
|132
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|0:12:41
|133
|SÈbastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ
|0:12:53
|134
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:14:12
|135
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|0:14:23
|136
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:14:48
|137
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|0:15:10
|138
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step
|0:15:12
|139
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:16:02
|140
|Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:19:34
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|27
|pts
|2
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|21
|3
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|18
|4
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|15
|5
|Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|15
|6
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step
|13
|7
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|12
|8
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|12
|9
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|10
|10
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|10
|11
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|9
|12
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|7
|13
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|7
|14
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|6
|15
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|5
|16
|Julian Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|5
|17
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|5
|18
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|4
|19
|Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|4
|20
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|3
|21
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|3
|22
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|3
|23
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|3
|24
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|3
|25
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|2
|26
|Adam Blythe (Gbr) Orica GreenEdge
|2
|27
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|1
|28
|Enrico Bardin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1
|29
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|1
|30
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|17
|pts
|2
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|6
|3
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|6
|4
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|5
|5
|Julian Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|3
|6
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|3
|7
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|3
|8
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|2
|9
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|1
|10
|Enrico Bardin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1
|11
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|12:19:01
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:05
|3
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|4
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:51
|5
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|6
|Barguil Warren (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|7
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|8
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|9
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|10
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:05
|11
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:36
|12
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|13
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:02:48
|14
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:02:51
|15
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:03:48
|16
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:04:42
|17
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:05:04
|18
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|19
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:06:56
|20
|Enrico Bardin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:08:27
|21
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|0:08:28
|22
|Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|23
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:09:15
|24
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:10:15
|25
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:10:35
|26
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:10:40
|27
|Jasha S¸tterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:11:33
|28
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:11:34
|29
|Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
|30
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step
|0:12:21
|31
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:14:43
|32
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|0:15:05
|33
|Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:19:29
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|36:57:18
|2
|Lampre - Merida
|0:00:46
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|4
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|5
|MTN-Qhubeka
|6
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:31
|7
|IAM Cycling
|0:01:32
|8
|Bora-Argon 18
|9
|Orica GreenEdge
|10
|Team Katusha
|0:01:41
|11
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:02:18
|12
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:02:25
|13
|Team Sky
|0:02:47
|14
|Etixx-Quick Step
|0:03:23
|15
|Movistar Team
|0:03:32
|16
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:48
|17
|Bardiani CSF
|0:06:18
|18
|FDJ
|0:07:16
