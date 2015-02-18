Trending

Tour of Oman: Cancellara wins stage 2

Trek rider beats Valverde and Van Avermaet in sprint finish

Image 1 of 27

Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 27

Greg Van Avermaet at the end of stage 2 in the Tour of Oman

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 27

Greg Van Avermaet at the end of stage 2 in the Tour of Oman

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 27

Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing) on the podium at the Tour of Oman

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 27

Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing) pulls on the red jersey at the Tour of Oman

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 27

Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing) pulls on the red jersey at the Tour of Oman

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 27

Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing) takes his maiden win of the 2015 season at the Tour of Oman

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 27

Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing) wins stage 2 of the Tour of Oman

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 27

Fabian Cancellara is building towards the Classics.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 27

Tom Boonen (Etixx-Quickstep) in green at the Tour of Oman

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 27

Gatis Smukulis (Team Katusha) on the attack in Oman

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 27

Gatis Smukulis (Team Katusha) on the attack in Oman

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 27

Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing) has started the 2015 season strongly

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 27

Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing) enjoys that winning feeling

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 27

Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing) takes his first win of the year in Oman

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 27

Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing) wins stage 2 of the Tour of Oman

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 27

Tom Boonen (Etixx-Quickstep) in green at the Tour of Oman

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 27

Thumbs up at the the Katusha hang out

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 27

Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing) wins stage 2 of the Tour of Oman 2015

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 27

Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing) wins stage 2 of the Tour of Oman 2015

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 27

The sprint opens up for stage 2 of the Tour of Oman

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 27

Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing) beat Van Avermaet and Valverde in Oman

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 27

Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 27

Greg Van Avermaet can't get the better of Fabian Cancellara in Oman

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 27

Tom Boonen (Etixx-QuickStep) in Oman

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 27

Pieter Serry (Etixx-Quick Step)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 27

Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Despite recovering from a cold, Fabian Cancellara stormed to his first victory of the season, and the race lead, on the second stage of the Tour of Oman. The Trek Factory Racing rider demonstrated that his pre-Classics form is coming together as he won the uphill sprint into Al Bustan, beating Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and Greg Van Avermaet (BMC).

Cancellara was part of a small group that survived the multiple attacks over the final two climbs, driving his bike up the right-hand side of the road to pip Valverde to the line.

“I was feeling good and tried to forget the health issues,” Cancellara said after making three trips to the podium to collect his stage winner’s trophy, and leader’s and points jerseys.

“I’m super happy and the work that the team did was excellent because the other day we didn’t really do the job that we should do. I wouldn’t say that there was confusion but we lost each other a few times. Today was the exact opposite, we did the perfect team job and everybody did the job that he had to do.”

There were several attacks out of already diminishing peloton, as the general classification riders tried to shed their rivals. Tejay van Garderen (BMC), Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) and Valverde all had a go off the front in the final 10 kilometres.

Movistar did much of the pace setting and looked keen to prime Valverde for victory but it was BMC who had the numbers up front as the bunch rounded the final bend onto the long, wide drag up to the finish line as they looked to set Greg Van Avermaet up for what proved to be a frenetic sprint. However, it was Daniel Moreno (Katusha) who struck out first at 300 metres as he noticed a slowing in the pace.

Cancellara threw himself to the right of the road, with Van Avermaet and Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) in tow, as Valverde and Filippo Pozzato (Lampre-Merida) chose the other side but it was Cancellara who took it in the five-man sprint.

“It’s not every day that you get a chance to be up there and it’s already many years that in this type of finish I was there but I never had a chance. I am really satisfied,” said Cancellara.

Cancellara now moves to the top of the standings, leading the general classification by four seconds over Valverde. Patrick Konrad (Bora-Argon 18) managed to stay with the leaders to retain third place and his lead in the young rider’s classification.

How it happened

The attacks came immediately, with five men trying their luck before a smaller four-man group was allowed to ride away. Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise) made it into the escape for the second day running, along with his teammate Preben Van Hecke, Gatis Smukulis (Katusha) and Enrico Barbin (Bardiani CSF). With the race leader in their ranks, Astana took the responsibility of controlling the bunch and allowed the four men out front to extend their lead to over five minutes ahead of the opening sprint. Smukulis took the honours but it was a closely fought battle between himself and Van Meirharghe.

The peloton began to stir and cut the gap to the break down by a minute. Worried, the escapees picked up the speed and Barbin was soon left to fend for himself after he suffered a puncture. The Italian was caught by the bunch after just 50 kilometres of racing. Reduced in numbers, the three out front pushed the gap back up to where it had been prior to the sprint.

It came down quickly though when Tinkoff-Saxo came to the front of the peloton, putting the hurt on and splitting the peloton in the process. Edvald Boasson Hagen and Arnaud Démare were two riders that lost out but they soon found their way back.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing4:36:46
2Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
3Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
4Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre - Merida
5Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
6Julian Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
7Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
8Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
9Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
10Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
11Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre - Merida
12Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
13Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
14Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
15Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
16Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
17Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
18Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
19Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:05
20Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:46
21Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
22Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step
23Ralf Matzka (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
24Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
25Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN-Qhubeka
26Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step
27Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
28Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
29Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
30Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
31Wouter Poels (Bel) Team Sky
32Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
33Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
34Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
35Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
36Barguil Warren (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
37Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
38Rui Alberto Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
39José Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
40Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
41Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
42Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
43Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
44Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
45Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:53
46Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:00:55
47Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
48Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky0:01:15
49Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
50Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
51Christiano Salerno (Ita) Bora-Argon 180:01:31
52Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
53Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
54Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
55Markel Irizar Arranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
56Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
57Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step
58Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
59Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
60Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
61Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre - Merida0:01:39
62Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge0:02:09
63Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:46
64Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18
65Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
66Steve Chainel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
67Brett Daniel Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
68Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
69Francisco José Ventoso Alberti (Spa) Movistar Team
70Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx-Quick Step
71Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
72Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (Crc) Movistar Team
73Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
74Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
75Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
76Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
77Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN-Qhubeka
78Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
79Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
80Daniel Schorn (Aut) Bora-Argon 180:03:29
81Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky0:03:50
82Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
83Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
84Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team0:04:37
85Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
86Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
87Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
88Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:04:59
89Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx-Quick Step
90Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
91Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
92Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
93Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
94Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
95William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
96Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha0:06:19
97Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:07:35
98Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:08:23
99Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
100Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Team Katusha
101Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
102Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
103Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
104Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
105Enrico Bardin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
106Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
107Adam Blythe (Gbr) Orica GreenEdge
108Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
109Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
110Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
111Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
112Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
113Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
114Gert Steegmans (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
115Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step
116Matthias Brändle (Aut) IAM Cycling
117Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:09:47
118Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:10:31
119Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:11:28
120Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky0:11:29
121Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) MTN-Qhubeka
122Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Movistar Team
123Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step
124Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step
125David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
126Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
127Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
128Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
129Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
130Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
131Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
132Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
133Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
134Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
135Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
136Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida
137Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
138Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ
139Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ0:11:35
140Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:14:02
141Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 180:14:46

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise3pts
2Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha2
3Enrico Bardin (Ita) Bardiani CSF1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise3pts
2Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise2
3Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha1

Points - Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing15pts
2Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team12
3Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team9
4Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre - Merida7
5Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo6
6Julian Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing5
7Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo4
8Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha3
9Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team2
10Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo4:36:46
2Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
3Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
4Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:46
5Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
6Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
7Barguil Warren (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
8Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
9Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
10Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
11Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:53
12Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:31
13Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
14Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:02:46
15Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
16Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:37
17Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
18Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ0:04:59
19Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
20Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:07:35
21Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:08:23
22Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
23Enrico Bardin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
24Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
25Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
26Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:09:47
27Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:10:31
28Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:11:28
29Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step0:11:29
30Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
31Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
32Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
33Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 180:14:46

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team13:50:18
2Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:46
3Lampre - Merida
4MTN-Qhubeka
5Astana Pro Team
6Trek Factory Racing0:01:31
7Bora-Argon 180:01:32
8Orica GreenEdge
9IAM Cycling
10Team Katusha0:01:41
11Team Giant-Alpecin0:02:18
12Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:02:25
13Team Sky0:02:47
14Etixx-Quick Step0:03:03
15Movistar Team0:03:32
16Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:48
17Bardiani CSF0:06:18
18FDJ0:07:16

General classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing8:22:14
2Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:04
3Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 180:00:05
4Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:06
5Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:10
6Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
7Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
8Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
9Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
10Julian Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
11Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
12Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
13Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre - Merida
14Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
15Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre - Merida
16Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
17Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
18Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
19Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:15
20Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step0:00:50
21Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:56
22Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN-Qhubeka
23Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
24Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
25Wouter Poels (Bel) Team Sky
26Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
27José Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
28Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
29Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
30Barguil Warren (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
31Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step
32Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
33Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
34Ralf Matzka (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
35Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
36Rui Alberto Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
37Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
38Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
39Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
40Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
41Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
42Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
43Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
44Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:01:05
45Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
46Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:25
47Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
48Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
49Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha0:01:41
50Markel Irizar Arranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
51Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
52Christiano Salerno (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
53Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
54Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
55Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
56Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step
57Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre - Merida0:01:49
58Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha0:01:51
59Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:02:01
60Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge0:02:19
61Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:02:53
62Francisco José Ventoso Alberti (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:56
63Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
64Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
65Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
66Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (Crc) Movistar Team
67Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
68Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18
69Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
70Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
71Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN-Qhubeka
72Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
73Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
74Brett Daniel Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
75Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx-Quick Step0:03:13
76Daniel Schorn (Aut) Bora-Argon 180:03:39
77Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:03:53
78Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:56
79Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky0:04:00
80Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
81Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
82Steve Chainel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:23
83Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team0:04:47
84Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
85Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
86Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:59
87Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:05:09
88Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
89Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
90Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
91Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
92Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
93Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx-Quick Step
94William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ0:06:19
95Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha0:06:26
96Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:07:01
97Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:08:23
98Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:08:31
99Enrico Bardin (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:08:32
100Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:08:33
101Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
102Adam Blythe (Gbr) Orica GreenEdge
103Gert Steegmans (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
104Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
105Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
106Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
107Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
108Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
109Matthias Brändle (Aut) IAM Cycling
110Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Team Katusha
111Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
112Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
113Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step
114Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:08:56
115Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:09:54
116Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:10:25
117Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:10:40
118Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling0:11:35
119Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:11:38
120Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky0:11:39
121Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Movistar Team
122Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
123Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
124Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
125Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
126David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
127Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
128Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) MTN-Qhubeka
129Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step
130Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida
131Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
132Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
133Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ0:11:45
134Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha0:11:56
135Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:12:05
136Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:12:06
137Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ0:12:19
138Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge0:13:18
139Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step0:13:57
140Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida0:14:12
141Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 180:14:56

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing15pts
2Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team15
3Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team12
4Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step12
5Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo10
6Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise9
7Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team9
8Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling9
9Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre - Merida7
10Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin7
11Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha6
12Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 185
13Julian Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing5
14Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits5
15Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo4
16Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka3
17Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha3
18Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha3
19Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 183
20Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team2
21Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida2
22Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise2
23Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge1
24Enrico Bardin (Ita) Bardiani CSF1
25Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ1
26Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 188:22:19
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:05
3Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
4Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:51
5Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
6Barguil Warren (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
7Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
8Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
9Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
10Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
11Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:01:36
12Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
13Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka0:02:48
14Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:02:51
15Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:03:48
16Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:42
17Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:05:04
18Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
19Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:06:56
20Enrico Bardin (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:08:27
21Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ0:08:28
22Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
23Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
24Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:09:49
25Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:10:20
26Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF0:10:35
27Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:11:33
28Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo0:11:34
29Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step
30Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
31Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
32Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:12:01
33Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 180:14:51

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team25:07:12
2Astana Pro Team0:00:46
3Tinkoff-Saxo
4Lampre - Merida
5MTN-Qhubeka
6Trek Factory Racing0:01:31
7Bora-Argon 180:01:32
8IAM Cycling
9Orica GreenEdge
10Team Katusha0:01:41
11Team Giant-Alpecin0:02:18
12Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:02:25
13Team Sky0:02:47
14Etixx-Quick Step0:03:03
15Movistar Team0:03:32
16Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:48
17Bardiani CSF0:06:18
18FDJ0:07:16

 

