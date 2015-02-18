Tour of Oman: Cancellara wins stage 2
Trek rider beats Valverde and Van Avermaet in sprint finish
Stage 2: Al Hazm Castle - Al Bustan
Despite recovering from a cold, Fabian Cancellara stormed to his first victory of the season, and the race lead, on the second stage of the Tour of Oman. The Trek Factory Racing rider demonstrated that his pre-Classics form is coming together as he won the uphill sprint into Al Bustan, beating Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and Greg Van Avermaet (BMC).
Cancellara was part of a small group that survived the multiple attacks over the final two climbs, driving his bike up the right-hand side of the road to pip Valverde to the line.
“I was feeling good and tried to forget the health issues,” Cancellara said after making three trips to the podium to collect his stage winner’s trophy, and leader’s and points jerseys.
“I’m super happy and the work that the team did was excellent because the other day we didn’t really do the job that we should do. I wouldn’t say that there was confusion but we lost each other a few times. Today was the exact opposite, we did the perfect team job and everybody did the job that he had to do.”
There were several attacks out of already diminishing peloton, as the general classification riders tried to shed their rivals. Tejay van Garderen (BMC), Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) and Valverde all had a go off the front in the final 10 kilometres.
Movistar did much of the pace setting and looked keen to prime Valverde for victory but it was BMC who had the numbers up front as the bunch rounded the final bend onto the long, wide drag up to the finish line as they looked to set Greg Van Avermaet up for what proved to be a frenetic sprint. However, it was Daniel Moreno (Katusha) who struck out first at 300 metres as he noticed a slowing in the pace.
Cancellara threw himself to the right of the road, with Van Avermaet and Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) in tow, as Valverde and Filippo Pozzato (Lampre-Merida) chose the other side but it was Cancellara who took it in the five-man sprint.
“It’s not every day that you get a chance to be up there and it’s already many years that in this type of finish I was there but I never had a chance. I am really satisfied,” said Cancellara.
Cancellara now moves to the top of the standings, leading the general classification by four seconds over Valverde. Patrick Konrad (Bora-Argon 18) managed to stay with the leaders to retain third place and his lead in the young rider’s classification.
How it happened
The attacks came immediately, with five men trying their luck before a smaller four-man group was allowed to ride away. Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise) made it into the escape for the second day running, along with his teammate Preben Van Hecke, Gatis Smukulis (Katusha) and Enrico Barbin (Bardiani CSF). With the race leader in their ranks, Astana took the responsibility of controlling the bunch and allowed the four men out front to extend their lead to over five minutes ahead of the opening sprint. Smukulis took the honours but it was a closely fought battle between himself and Van Meirharghe.
The peloton began to stir and cut the gap to the break down by a minute. Worried, the escapees picked up the speed and Barbin was soon left to fend for himself after he suffered a puncture. The Italian was caught by the bunch after just 50 kilometres of racing. Reduced in numbers, the three out front pushed the gap back up to where it had been prior to the sprint.
It came down quickly though when Tinkoff-Saxo came to the front of the peloton, putting the hurt on and splitting the peloton in the process. Edvald Boasson Hagen and Arnaud Démare were two riders that lost out but they soon found their way back.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|4:36:46
|2
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|4
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|5
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|6
|Julian Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|7
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|8
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|9
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|10
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|11
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre - Merida
|12
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|13
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|14
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|15
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|16
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|17
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|18
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|19
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:05
|20
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:46
|21
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
|22
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step
|23
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|24
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|25
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN-Qhubeka
|26
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step
|27
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|28
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|29
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|30
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|31
|Wouter Poels (Bel) Team Sky
|32
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|33
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|34
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
|35
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|36
|Barguil Warren (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|37
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|38
|Rui Alberto Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|39
|José Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|40
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|41
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|42
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|43
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|44
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|45
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:53
|46
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:00:55
|47
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|48
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|0:01:15
|49
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|50
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|51
|Christiano Salerno (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|0:01:31
|52
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|53
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|54
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|55
|Markel Irizar Arranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|56
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|57
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step
|58
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|59
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|60
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|61
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre - Merida
|0:01:39
|62
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|0:02:09
|63
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:46
|64
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18
|65
|Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|66
|Steve Chainel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|67
|Brett Daniel Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|68
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|69
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberti (Spa) Movistar Team
|70
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx-Quick Step
|71
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|72
|Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (Crc) Movistar Team
|73
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|74
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|75
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|76
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|77
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN-Qhubeka
|78
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|79
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|80
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|0:03:29
|81
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
|0:03:50
|82
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|83
|Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|84
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:37
|85
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|86
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|87
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|88
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:04:59
|89
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx-Quick Step
|90
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|91
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|92
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|93
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|94
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|95
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|96
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|0:06:19
|97
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:07:35
|98
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:08:23
|99
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
|100
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Team Katusha
|101
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|102
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|103
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|104
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|105
|Enrico Bardin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|106
|Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|107
|Adam Blythe (Gbr) Orica GreenEdge
|108
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|109
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|110
|Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|111
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|112
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|113
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|114
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|115
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step
|116
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|117
|Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:09:47
|118
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:10:31
|119
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:11:28
|120
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
|0:11:29
|121
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) MTN-Qhubeka
|122
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Movistar Team
|123
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step
|124
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step
|125
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|126
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|127
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|128
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|129
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|130
|Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
|131
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|132
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
|133
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|134
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|135
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|136
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida
|137
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|138
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ
|139
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|0:11:35
|140
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:14:02
|141
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|0:14:46
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|3
|pts
|2
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|2
|3
|Enrico Bardin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|3
|pts
|2
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|2
|3
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|15
|pts
|2
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|12
|3
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|9
|4
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|7
|5
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|6
|6
|Julian Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|5
|7
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|4
|8
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|3
|9
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|2
|10
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|4:36:46
|2
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|3
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|4
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:46
|5
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|6
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|7
|Barguil Warren (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|8
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|9
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|10
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|11
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:53
|12
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:31
|13
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|14
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:02:46
|15
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|16
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:04:37
|17
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|18
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|0:04:59
|19
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|20
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:07:35
|21
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:08:23
|22
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|23
|Enrico Bardin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|24
|Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|25
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|26
|Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:09:47
|27
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:10:31
|28
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:11:28
|29
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step
|0:11:29
|30
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|31
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|32
|Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
|33
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|0:14:46
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|13:50:18
|2
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:46
|3
|Lampre - Merida
|4
|MTN-Qhubeka
|5
|Astana Pro Team
|6
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:31
|7
|Bora-Argon 18
|0:01:32
|8
|Orica GreenEdge
|9
|IAM Cycling
|10
|Team Katusha
|0:01:41
|11
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:02:18
|12
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:02:25
|13
|Team Sky
|0:02:47
|14
|Etixx-Quick Step
|0:03:03
|15
|Movistar Team
|0:03:32
|16
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:48
|17
|Bardiani CSF
|0:06:18
|18
|FDJ
|0:07:16
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|8:22:14
|2
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:04
|3
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|0:00:05
|4
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:06
|5
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:10
|6
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|7
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|8
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|9
|Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team
|10
|Julian Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|11
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|12
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|13
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre - Merida
|14
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|15
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|16
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|17
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|18
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling
|19
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:15
|20
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step
|0:00:50
|21
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:56
|22
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN-Qhubeka
|23
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|24
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|25
|Wouter Poels (Bel) Team Sky
|26
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|27
|José Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
|28
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|29
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|30
|Barguil Warren (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|31
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step
|32
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|33
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|34
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|35
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo
|36
|Rui Alberto Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|37
|Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling
|38
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|39
|Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ
|40
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18
|41
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|42
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|43
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|44
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:01:05
|45
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha
|46
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:25
|47
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|48
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky
|49
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:01:41
|50
|Markel Irizar Arranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing
|51
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|52
|Christiano Salerno (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|53
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|54
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|55
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|56
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step
|57
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre - Merida
|0:01:49
|58
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:01:51
|59
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:02:01
|60
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|0:02:19
|61
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:02:53
|62
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:56
|63
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|64
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|65
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|66
|Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (Crc) Movistar Team
|67
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|68
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18
|69
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|70
|Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|71
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN-Qhubeka
|72
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|73
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|74
|Brett Daniel Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|75
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx-Quick Step
|0:03:13
|76
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|0:03:39
|77
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:03:53
|78
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:56
|79
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
|0:04:00
|80
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|81
|Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|82
|Steve Chainel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:04:23
|83
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:47
|84
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|85
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|86
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:04:59
|87
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:05:09
|88
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|89
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|90
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|91
|Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team
|92
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|93
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx-Quick Step
|94
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|0:06:19
|95
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|0:06:26
|96
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:07:01
|97
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:08:23
|98
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:08:31
|99
|Enrico Bardin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:08:32
|100
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:08:33
|101
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|102
|Adam Blythe (Gbr) Orica GreenEdge
|103
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|104
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing
|105
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|106
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|107
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|108
|Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|109
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|110
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Team Katusha
|111
|Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|112
|Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky
|113
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step
|114
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:08:56
|115
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:09:54
|116
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:10:25
|117
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:10:40
|118
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|0:11:35
|119
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:11:38
|120
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
|0:11:39
|121
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Movistar Team
|122
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|123
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|124
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ
|125
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|126
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|127
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|128
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) MTN-Qhubeka
|129
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step
|130
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida
|131
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|132
|Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
|133
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|0:11:45
|134
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:11:56
|135
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:12:05
|136
|Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:12:06
|137
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ
|0:12:19
|138
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|0:13:18
|139
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step
|0:13:57
|140
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|0:14:12
|141
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|0:14:56
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing
|15
|pts
|2
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|15
|3
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|12
|4
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step
|12
|5
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|10
|6
|Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|9
|7
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|9
|8
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|9
|9
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|7
|10
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|7
|11
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|6
|12
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|5
|13
|Julian Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing
|5
|14
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|5
|15
|Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|4
|16
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|3
|17
|Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha
|3
|18
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|3
|19
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|3
|20
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|2
|21
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|2
|22
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|2
|23
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|1
|24
|Enrico Bardin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1
|25
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|1
|26
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|8:22:19
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:05
|3
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|4
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:51
|5
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|6
|Barguil Warren (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|7
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|8
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|9
|Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|10
|Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|11
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:36
|12
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|13
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|0:02:48
|14
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:02:51
|15
|Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:03:48
|16
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:04:42
|17
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:05:04
|18
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|19
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:06:56
|20
|Enrico Bardin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:08:27
|21
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|0:08:28
|22
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|23
|Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|24
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:09:49
|25
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:10:20
|26
|Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|0:10:35
|27
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:11:33
|28
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:11:34
|29
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step
|30
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|31
|Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo
|32
|Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:12:01
|33
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|0:14:51
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|25:07:12
|2
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:46
|3
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|4
|Lampre - Merida
|5
|MTN-Qhubeka
|6
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:31
|7
|Bora-Argon 18
|0:01:32
|8
|IAM Cycling
|9
|Orica GreenEdge
|10
|Team Katusha
|0:01:41
|11
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:02:18
|12
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:02:25
|13
|Team Sky
|0:02:47
|14
|Etixx-Quick Step
|0:03:03
|15
|Movistar Team
|0:03:32
|16
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:48
|17
|Bardiani CSF
|0:06:18
|18
|FDJ
|0:07:16
