Despite recovering from a cold, Fabian Cancellara stormed to his first victory of the season, and the race lead, on the second stage of the Tour of Oman. The Trek Factory Racing rider demonstrated that his pre-Classics form is coming together as he won the uphill sprint into Al Bustan, beating Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and Greg Van Avermaet (BMC).

Cancellara was part of a small group that survived the multiple attacks over the final two climbs, driving his bike up the right-hand side of the road to pip Valverde to the line.

“I was feeling good and tried to forget the health issues,” Cancellara said after making three trips to the podium to collect his stage winner’s trophy, and leader’s and points jerseys.

“I’m super happy and the work that the team did was excellent because the other day we didn’t really do the job that we should do. I wouldn’t say that there was confusion but we lost each other a few times. Today was the exact opposite, we did the perfect team job and everybody did the job that he had to do.”

There were several attacks out of already diminishing peloton, as the general classification riders tried to shed their rivals. Tejay van Garderen (BMC), Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) and Valverde all had a go off the front in the final 10 kilometres.

Movistar did much of the pace setting and looked keen to prime Valverde for victory but it was BMC who had the numbers up front as the bunch rounded the final bend onto the long, wide drag up to the finish line as they looked to set Greg Van Avermaet up for what proved to be a frenetic sprint. However, it was Daniel Moreno (Katusha) who struck out first at 300 metres as he noticed a slowing in the pace.

Cancellara threw himself to the right of the road, with Van Avermaet and Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) in tow, as Valverde and Filippo Pozzato (Lampre-Merida) chose the other side but it was Cancellara who took it in the five-man sprint.

“It’s not every day that you get a chance to be up there and it’s already many years that in this type of finish I was there but I never had a chance. I am really satisfied,” said Cancellara.

Cancellara now moves to the top of the standings, leading the general classification by four seconds over Valverde. Patrick Konrad (Bora-Argon 18) managed to stay with the leaders to retain third place and his lead in the young rider’s classification.

How it happened





The attacks came immediately, with five men trying their luck before a smaller four-man group was allowed to ride away. Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise) made it into the escape for the second day running, along with his teammate Preben Van Hecke, Gatis Smukulis (Katusha) and Enrico Barbin (Bardiani CSF). With the race leader in their ranks, Astana took the responsibility of controlling the bunch and allowed the four men out front to extend their lead to over five minutes ahead of the opening sprint. Smukulis took the honours but it was a closely fought battle between himself and Van Meirharghe.

The peloton began to stir and cut the gap to the break down by a minute. Worried, the escapees picked up the speed and Barbin was soon left to fend for himself after he suffered a puncture. The Italian was caught by the bunch after just 50 kilometres of racing. Reduced in numbers, the three out front pushed the gap back up to where it had been prior to the sprint.

It came down quickly though when Tinkoff-Saxo came to the front of the peloton, putting the hurt on and splitting the peloton in the process. Edvald Boasson Hagen and Arnaud Démare were two riders that lost out but they soon found their way back.





Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 4:36:46 2 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 3 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 4 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre - Merida 5 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 6 Julian Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 7 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 8 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 9 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 10 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 11 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre - Merida 12 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 13 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 14 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 15 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 16 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 17 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 18 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 19 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:05 20 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:46 21 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 22 Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step 23 Ralf Matzka (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 24 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 25 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN-Qhubeka 26 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step 27 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 28 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 29 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 30 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 31 Wouter Poels (Bel) Team Sky 32 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 33 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 34 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ 35 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 36 Barguil Warren (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 37 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 38 Rui Alberto Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 39 José Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 40 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF 41 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 42 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 43 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 44 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 45 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:00:53 46 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:00:55 47 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 48 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 0:01:15 49 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 50 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 51 Christiano Salerno (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 0:01:31 52 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 53 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 54 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 55 Markel Irizar Arranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 56 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 57 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step 58 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 59 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 60 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 61 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre - Merida 0:01:39 62 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 0:02:09 63 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:02:46 64 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18 65 Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 66 Steve Chainel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 67 Brett Daniel Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 68 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 69 Francisco José Ventoso Alberti (Spa) Movistar Team 70 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx-Quick Step 71 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 72 Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (Crc) Movistar Team 73 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 74 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 75 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 76 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 77 Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN-Qhubeka 78 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 79 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 80 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 0:03:29 81 Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky 0:03:50 82 Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 83 Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 84 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 0:04:37 85 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 86 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 87 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 88 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:04:59 89 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx-Quick Step 90 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 91 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 92 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 93 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 94 Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 95 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 96 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 0:06:19 97 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:07:35 98 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:08:23 99 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing 100 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Team Katusha 101 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 102 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 103 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 104 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 105 Enrico Bardin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 106 Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF 107 Adam Blythe (Gbr) Orica GreenEdge 108 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 109 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 110 Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 111 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 112 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 113 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 114 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 115 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step 116 Matthias Brändle (Aut) IAM Cycling 117 Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:09:47 118 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:10:31 119 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:11:28 120 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky 0:11:29 121 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) MTN-Qhubeka 122 Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Movistar Team 123 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step 124 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step 125 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 126 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 127 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 128 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 129 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 130 Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo 131 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 132 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ 133 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 134 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 135 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 136 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida 137 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida 138 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ 139 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 0:11:35 140 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:14:02 141 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 0:14:46

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 3 pts 2 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 2 3 Enrico Bardin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 3 pts 2 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 2 3 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 1

Points - Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 15 pts 2 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 12 3 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 9 4 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre - Merida 7 5 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 6 6 Julian Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 5 7 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 4 8 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 3 9 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 2 10 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 4:36:46 2 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 3 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 4 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:46 5 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 6 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 7 Barguil Warren (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 8 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF 9 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 10 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 11 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:00:53 12 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:31 13 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 14 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 0:02:46 15 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 16 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:04:37 17 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 18 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 0:04:59 19 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 20 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:07:35 21 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:08:23 22 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 23 Enrico Bardin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 24 Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF 25 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 26 Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:09:47 27 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:10:31 28 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:11:28 29 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step 0:11:29 30 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 31 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 32 Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo 33 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 0:14:46

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 BMC Racing Team 13:50:18 2 Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:46 3 Lampre - Merida 4 MTN-Qhubeka 5 Astana Pro Team 6 Trek Factory Racing 0:01:31 7 Bora-Argon 18 0:01:32 8 Orica GreenEdge 9 IAM Cycling 10 Team Katusha 0:01:41 11 Team Giant-Alpecin 0:02:18 12 Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:02:25 13 Team Sky 0:02:47 14 Etixx-Quick Step 0:03:03 15 Movistar Team 0:03:32 16 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:48 17 Bardiani CSF 0:06:18 18 FDJ 0:07:16

General classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 8:22:14 2 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:04 3 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 0:00:05 4 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:06 5 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:10 6 Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team 7 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 8 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 9 Tejay van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team 10 Julian Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 11 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 12 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 13 Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Lampre - Merida 14 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 15 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre - Merida 16 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 17 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 18 Dries Devenyns (Bel) IAM Cycling 19 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:15 20 Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step 0:00:50 21 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:56 22 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN-Qhubeka 23 Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 24 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 25 Wouter Poels (Bel) Team Sky 26 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky 27 José Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 28 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 29 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Astana Pro Team 30 Barguil Warren (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 31 Pieter Serry (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step 32 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 33 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 34 Ralf Matzka (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 35 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Tinkoff-Saxo 36 Rui Alberto Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 37 Mathias Frank (Swi) IAM Cycling 38 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF 39 Steve Morabito (Swi) FDJ 40 Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Bora-Argon 18 41 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 42 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 43 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 44 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:01:05 45 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Team Katusha 46 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:25 47 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 48 Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Sky 49 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 0:01:41 50 Markel Irizar Arranburu (Spa) Trek Factory Racing 51 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 52 Christiano Salerno (Ita) Bora-Argon 18 53 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 54 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 55 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 56 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step 57 Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Lampre - Merida 0:01:49 58 Luca Paolini (Ita) Team Katusha 0:01:51 59 Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:02:01 60 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 0:02:19 61 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 0:02:53 62 Francisco José Ventoso Alberti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:56 63 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 64 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 65 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 66 Andrey Amador Bikkazakova (Crc) Movistar Team 67 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 68 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18 69 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 70 Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 71 Serge Pauwels (Bel) MTN-Qhubeka 72 Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 73 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 74 Brett Daniel Lancaster (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 75 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx-Quick Step 0:03:13 76 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 0:03:39 77 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:03:53 78 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:56 79 Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky 0:04:00 80 Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 81 Jacobus Venter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 82 Steve Chainel (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:04:23 83 Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team 0:04:47 84 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 85 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 86 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:04:59 87 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:05:09 88 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 89 Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 90 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 91 Pablo Lastras Garcia (Spa) Movistar Team 92 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 93 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx-Quick Step 94 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 0:06:19 95 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 0:06:26 96 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:07:01 97 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:08:23 98 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:08:31 99 Enrico Bardin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:08:32 100 Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:08:33 101 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 102 Adam Blythe (Gbr) Orica GreenEdge 103 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 104 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) Trek Factory Racing 105 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18 106 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 107 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 108 Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF 109 Matthias Brändle (Aut) IAM Cycling 110 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Team Katusha 111 Carter Jones (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 112 Danny Pate (USA) Team Sky 113 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step 114 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:08:56 115 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:09:54 116 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:10:25 117 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:10:40 118 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 0:11:35 119 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:11:38 120 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky 0:11:39 121 Enrique Sanz Unzue (Spa) Movistar Team 122 Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin 123 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 124 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ 125 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 126 David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky 127 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 128 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) MTN-Qhubeka 129 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step 130 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Lampre - Merida 131 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 132 Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo 133 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 0:11:45 134 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha 0:11:56 135 Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:12:05 136 Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:12:06 137 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ 0:12:19 138 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 0:13:18 139 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step 0:13:57 140 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:14:12 141 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 0:14:56

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek Factory Racing 15 pts 2 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team 15 3 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 12 4 Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step 12 5 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 10 6 Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 9 7 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 9 8 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 9 9 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Lampre - Merida 7 10 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 7 11 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 6 12 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 5 13 Julian Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek Factory Racing 5 14 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 5 15 Rafal Majka (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 4 16 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 3 17 Daniel Moreno Fernandez (Spa) Team Katusha 3 18 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 3 19 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 3 20 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 2 21 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida 2 22 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 2 23 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 1 24 Enrico Bardin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1 25 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 1 26 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18 8:22:19 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:05 3 Louis Meintjes (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 4 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:51 5 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 6 Barguil Warren (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 7 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 8 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 9 Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani CSF 10 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 11 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:01:36 12 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 13 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka 0:02:48 14 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:02:51 15 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:03:48 16 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:04:42 17 Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:05:04 18 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 19 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:06:56 20 Enrico Bardin (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:08:27 21 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 0:08:28 22 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 23 Luca Chirico (Ita) Bardiani CSF 24 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:09:49 25 Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:10:20 26 Simone Andreetta (Ita) Bardiani CSF 0:10:35 27 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team 0:11:33 28 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:11:34 29 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Etixx-Quick Step 30 Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF 31 Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff-Saxo 32 Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:12:01 33 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18 0:14:51