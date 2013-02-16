Image 1 of 36 French champion Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) celebrates victory on the final stage at the Tour of Oman. (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 36 Chris Froome (Sky) won the Tour of Oman. (Image credit: ASO) Image 3 of 36 Gatis Smukulis (Katusha), Wesley Kreder (Vacansoleil-DCM) and Andrea Di Corrado (Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox) in the break of the day. (Image credit: ASO) Image 4 of 36 Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff) is fine-tuning his form in Oman. (Image credit: ASO) Image 5 of 36 The peloton in the scenic surrounds of Oman. (Image credit: ASO) Image 6 of 36 Team Sky protected Chris Froome's overall lead. (Image credit: ASO) Image 7 of 36 The Tour of Oman peloton on the outskirts of Muscat. (Image credit: ASO) Image 8 of 36 The peloton heads for Matra Corniche. (Image credit: ASO) Image 9 of 36 Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) wins the bunch sprint on the final day of the 2013 Tour of Oman. (Image credit: ASO) Image 10 of 36 Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) rockets to victory at the Tour of Oman. (Image credit: ASO) Image 11 of 36 Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) is a major talent. (Image credit: ASO) Image 12 of 36 BMC won the team prize. (Image credit: ASO) Image 13 of 36 Bobbie Traksel (Champion System) was aggressive at the Tour of Oman. (Image credit: ASO) Image 14 of 36 Kenny Elissonde (FDJ) took the white jersey. (Image credit: ASO) Image 15 of 36 Chris Froome (Sky) also claimed the points classification. (Image credit: ASO) Image 16 of 36 Chris Froome (Sky) flanked by Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff) and Cadel Evans (BMC). (Image credit: ASO) Image 17 of 36 Chris Froome (Sky) celebrates Tour of Oman victory. (Image credit: ASO) Image 18 of 36 Joaquim Rodriguez will stay put at Katusha. (Image credit: ASO) Image 19 of 36 Locals watch the break pass on the final day of the Tour of Oman. (Image credit: ASO) Image 20 of 36 Chris Froome (Sky) and Bobbie Traksel (Champion System) before the final stage of the Tour of Oman. (Image credit: ASO) Image 21 of 36 BMC claimed the team prize at the Tour of Oman. (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 22 of 36 Bobbie Traksel (Champion System) was the most aggressive rider. (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 23 of 36 Kenny Elissonde (FDJ) was best young rider. (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 24 of 36 Chris Froome (Sky) also claimed the points jersey. (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 25 of 36 Chris Froome (Sky), flanked by Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff) and Cadel Evans (BMC) on the podium of the 2013 Tour of Oman. (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 26 of 36 Chris Froome (Sky) won the 2013 Tour of Oman. (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 27 of 36 Chris Froome (Sky) salutes from the podium at the Tour of Oman. (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 28 of 36 Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) won the final stage of the Tour of Oman. (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 29 of 36 Chris Froome (Sky) and Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff) wait for the podium ceremony at the Tour of Oman. (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 30 of 36 Chris Froome (Sky) in the red jersey of Tour of Oman winner. (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 31 of 36 Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) was pleased to get his season up and running with a win. (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 32 of 36 Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) wins the final stage of the Tour of Oman. (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 33 of 36 Argos-Shimano try to keep the peloton together at the Tour of Oman. (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 34 of 36 Sky control the peloton on the final day of the Tour of Oman. (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 35 of 36 Chris Froome (Sky) with all the category winners at the 2013 Tour of Oman. (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 36 of 36 Race leader Chris Froome (Sky) (Image credit: ASO)

Chris Froome secured overall victory at the Tour of Oman - his first ever professional stage race win - after a final show of strength by Team Sky, who guided him to victory during the final 144km stage on the Muscat Corniche.

French national champion Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) had been close to victory several times in Qatar and Oman and produced a perfect sprint to end his trip to the Middle East with a win.

Bouhanni beat Matt Goss (Orica-GreenEdge) by a bike length, with Taylor Phinney (BMC Racing Team) third and a pack of other sprinters just behind them. Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) was seventh despite a late puncture.

Froome finished safely in 31st place, with key teammate Ritchie Porte at his side as he had been throughout the six-day race. Bradley Wiggins finished off the back after sitting up following a huge turn on the front in the final kilometres.

Froome finished 27 seconds ahead of Contador in the final general classification, with Cadel Evans (BMC Racing Team) third at 39 seconds. Froome was framed by two former Tour de France winner's on the podium photographs, something that did not go unnoticed by the 2013 Tour de France contender.

"That was quite a special feeling. It hasn’t quite sunk in yet that this is my first ever stage race win," Froome told journalists after the podium ceremony.

"Any victory over the riders that are here - Contador, Evans or Nibali - is a huge victory. I'm really happy with this. It's a comfortable way to start things. I know I've got new responsibilities and a new role in the team. This is an excellent way to start the season.

"To be honest I wasn’t expecting to come out on top. I was hoping for the top five somewhere. To be in this position gives me a lot of confidence and builds the team around me, it gives them confidence in my ability."

Team Sky worked to protect Froome during the final stage, especially on the high-speed circuits on the Corniche.

"I literally had an armchair ride to the finish during the last stage," said Froome. "With the finishing circuit having a little bit of a climb on it, I was worried about something going wrong with the bike or a crash in front of me. The main thing was to stay at the front and out of trouble. The team took it up on the final circuits and lifted the pace, giving me a smooth ride in. Brad did some massive pulls and everyone did their part. It was fantastic.

"It's been a useful exercise to learn and take experiences away from the race. I've been able to test myself against the world's best and have the team working for me. It could have gone better."

Allez Bouhanni, allez Elissonde

French cycling was also celebrating after the Tour of Oman thanks to Nacer Bouhanni winning the final stage on the Muscat Corniche and his young team Kenny Elissonde taking the best young rider's jersey after a breakout performance on the climb to the finish on Green Mountain. Elissonde is a pure sprinter we could hear much more about in the Giro d'Italia, if not seven sooner, while Bouhanni has confirmed he is a deserved national French champion.

The final stage was a fairly quiet affair until the riders hit the Corniche for the two and a half laps of a 7.5km finishing circuits.

Gatis Smukulis (Katusha), Wesley Kreder (Vacansoleil-DCM) and Andrea Di Corrado (Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox) formed the long breakaway of the day but were caught as the peloton passed through the finish area.

Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) pulled out of the race with stomach problems after being dropped on the short climb, while Boonen was chasing in the cars after a late puncture.

Suddenly the sprint was wide open and uncontrolled. Bouhanni made sure he did not miss a great chance to show his red, white and blue national champion's jersey and charged down the middle of the road to victory.

"I finished in the top ten nine times during twelve days of racing but I really wanted to win a stage," Bouhanni said.

"We were here to sort things out with the team and work on our lead outs. I did everything to ensure that the teammates trust me to deliver. We made mistakes in four or five sprints, but to finally take one home, it's great teamwork. We were also third in the team classification and everybody has played their part in the success."

Bouhanni's next goal is a stage victory at Paris-Nice, where he hopes to win on home soil while wearing the red, white and blue French national champion's jersey.



Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 3:24:20 2 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 3 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 4 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 5 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 6 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 7 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 8 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 9 Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura 10 Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 11 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 12 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha 13 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 14 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 15 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 16 Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Japan 17 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling 18 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 19 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ 20 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 21 Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 22 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 23 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 24 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 25 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 26 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 27 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 28 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 29 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura 30 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 31 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 32 Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Japan 33 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 34 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge 35 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 36 Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 37 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 38 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) IAM Cycling 39 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 40 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 41 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 42 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 43 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 44 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ 45 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 46 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 47 Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 48 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 49 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 50 Russell Downing (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 51 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 52 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 53 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 54 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 55 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha 56 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 57 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard 58 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 59 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 60 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 61 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 62 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 63 Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 64 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 65 Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling 66 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha 67 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 68 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 69 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 70 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 71 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling 72 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 73 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 74 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 75 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 76 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 77 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:22 78 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 79 Feng Chun Kai (Tpe) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:00:25 80 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano 0:00:38 81 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 82 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha 0:00:52 83 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 84 Yuzuru Suzuki (Jpn) Japan 85 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:58 86 Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 87 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) AG2R La Mondiale 88 Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 89 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 90 Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 91 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team 92 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 93 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 94 Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 95 Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team NetApp-Endura 96 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling 97 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica-GreenEdge 98 Junya Sano (Jpn) Japan 99 Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 100 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha 101 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 102 Marco Bandiera (Ita) IAM Cycling 0:01:19 103 Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:01:48 104 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 105 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 0:01:58 106 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:02:02 107 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha 0:02:10 108 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 109 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard 110 Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 111 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge 112 Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Japan 113 Xu Gang (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 114 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 115 Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 116 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 117 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:02:14 118 Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 119 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling 0:02:30 120 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 121 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling 0:02:31 122 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:02:43 123 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:03:16 124 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 125 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:04:00 126 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 127 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha 0:05:26 128 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 129 David Boucher (Fra) FDJ 130 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 131 Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 132 Jiao Pengda (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 133 Tomohiro Kinoshita (Jpn) Japan 0:05:29 134 Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) Japan 0:06:43 135 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:06:59 136 Jang Chan Jae (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:07:54 137 Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:08:54 DNF Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge DNF Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano

Final general classification

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 23:28:33 2 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:00:27 3 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:00:39 4 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 0:00:50 5 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:13 6 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 7 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:19 8 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 0:01:34 9 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:44 10 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:57 11 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 0:02:01 12 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:02:08 13 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:02:09 14 Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 0:02:21 15 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:02:35 16 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 0:02:39 17 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard 0:02:47 18 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ 0:02:52 19 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:03:00 20 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:03:02 21 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:03:04 22 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 0:03:25 23 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:04:03 24 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:04:20 25 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:04:35 26 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:04:52 27 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:04:54 28 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 0:05:48 29 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha 0:05:59 30 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:06:02 31 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:06:05 32 Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Japan 0:06:20 33 Feng Chun Kai (Tpe) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:06:33 34 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:06:57 35 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:07:11 36 Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:08:53 37 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:09:14 38 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:09:18 39 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:09:56 40 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge 0:09:57 41 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:10:17 42 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:11:23 43 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 0:11:26 44 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 0:11:46 45 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:11:54 46 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 47 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:12:09 48 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:13:11 49 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:13:16 50 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:13:34 51 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano 0:14:05 52 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:14:07 53 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 0:14:12 54 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:15:04 55 Marco Bandiera (Ita) IAM Cycling 0:15:21 56 Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 0:15:53 57 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:15:57 58 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:16:45 59 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica-GreenEdge 0:17:01 60 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha 0:17:11 61 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:17:13 62 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:17:32 63 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:17:48 64 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:18:18 65 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard 0:18:44 66 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling 0:18:58 67 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:19:28 68 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:19:30 69 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 70 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:20:48 71 Yuzuru Suzuki (Jpn) Japan 0:21:12 72 Junya Sano (Jpn) Japan 0:21:28 73 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura 0:22:07 74 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:22:46 75 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:23:02 76 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:23:27 77 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 0:23:59 78 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha 0:24:19 79 Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:24:31 80 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:25:01 81 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ 0:25:29 82 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 0:25:46 83 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:26:17 84 Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:26:18 85 Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team NetApp-Endura 0:26:30 86 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 0:27:08 87 Xu Gang (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 88 Russell Downing (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 0:27:18 89 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:27:36 90 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha 0:27:54 91 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:28:41 92 Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 0:28:42 93 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:28:49 94 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge 0:28:59 95 Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:29:04 96 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:29:16 97 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:29:28 98 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 0:29:52 99 Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura 0:30:06 100 David Boucher (Fra) FDJ 101 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha 0:30:13 102 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:30:21 103 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:30:28 104 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 105 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha 0:30:34 106 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:30:50 107 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:31:07 108 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team 0:31:26 109 Jiao Pengda (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:31:52 110 Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:32:23 111 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 112 Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:32:25 113 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:32:44 114 Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:32:54 115 Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 0:32:59 116 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:33:22 117 Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Japan 0:33:28 118 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 0:33:35 119 Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:33:47 120 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha 0:34:10 121 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) AG2R La Mondiale 0:34:35 122 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:34:39 123 Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:34:42 124 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:35:34 125 Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:35:47 126 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:35:49 127 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:35:55 128 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:36:20 129 Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:37:31 130 Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Japan 131 Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:37:33 132 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:38:37 133 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling 0:39:15 134 Jang Chan Jae (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:43:36 135 Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:44:40 136 Tomohiro Kinoshita (Jpn) Japan 0:46:39 137 Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) Japan 0:55:00

Points classification

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 33 pts 2 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 29 3 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 26 4 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 26 5 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 21 6 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 15 7 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 14 8 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 14 9 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 13 10 Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 12 11 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 12 12 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 12 13 Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 12 14 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 12 15 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 11 16 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 10 17 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 9 18 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 9 19 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 9 20 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 8 21 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha 7 22 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 6 23 Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 5 24 Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 5 25 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 5 26 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 5 27 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 4 28 Marco Bandiera (Ita) IAM Cycling 4 29 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 4 30 Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Japan 4 31 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 32 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 3 33 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 3 34 Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 3 35 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) IAM Cycling 3 36 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 3 37 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 38 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha 3 39 Jang Chan Jae (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 3 40 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 2 41 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 2 42 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 2 43 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 2 44 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 45 Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura 2 46 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 2 47 Tomohiro Kinoshita (Jpn) Japan 2 48 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1 49 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1 50 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 1 51 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha 1 52 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 1 53 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1 54 Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 1 55 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 1 56 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling 1 57 Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) Japan 1

Combativity classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 17 pts 2 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 9 3 Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 8 4 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 7 5 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha 6 6 Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Japan 6 7 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 5 8 Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 5 9 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 4 10 Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 4 11 Jang Chan Jae (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 4 12 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 3 13 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 3 14 Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 3 15 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 3 16 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 3 17 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 3 18 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 19 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 3 20 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 2 21 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 2 22 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 23 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 2 24 Tomohiro Kinoshita (Jpn) Japan 2 25 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1 26 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1 27 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 1 28 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha 1 29 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 1 30 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 1 31 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling 1 32 Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) Japan 1 33 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 23:30:07 2 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:35 3 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ 0:01:18 4 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:02:46 5 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:03:18 6 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 0:04:14 7 Feng Chun Kai (Tpe) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:04:59 8 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge 0:08:23 9 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:09:49 10 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:10:20 11 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:11:42 12 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:12:00 13 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano 0:12:31 14 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:13:30 15 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:15:39 16 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling 0:17:24 17 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:17:54 18 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:17:56 19 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:19:14 20 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:21:28 21 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 0:25:34 22 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:27:07 23 Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:27:30 24 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:27:42 25 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:27:54 26 Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura 0:28:32 27 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:28:47 28 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha 0:29:00 29 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team 0:29:52 30 Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:31:20 31 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 0:32:01 32 Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:32:13 33 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha 0:32:36 34 Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:34:13 35 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:34:15 36 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:34:21 37 Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Japan 0:35:57 38 Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:35:59 39 Jang Chan Jae (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:42:02 40 Tomohiro Kinoshita (Jpn) Japan 0:45:05