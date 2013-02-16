Bouhanni wins final stage of Tour of Oman
Froome seals overall victory
Stage 6: Hawit Nagam Park - Matrah Corniche
Chris Froome secured overall victory at the Tour of Oman - his first ever professional stage race win - after a final show of strength by Team Sky, who guided him to victory during the final 144km stage on the Muscat Corniche.
French national champion Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) had been close to victory several times in Qatar and Oman and produced a perfect sprint to end his trip to the Middle East with a win.
Bouhanni beat Matt Goss (Orica-GreenEdge) by a bike length, with Taylor Phinney (BMC Racing Team) third and a pack of other sprinters just behind them. Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) was seventh despite a late puncture.
Froome finished safely in 31st place, with key teammate Ritchie Porte at his side as he had been throughout the six-day race. Bradley Wiggins finished off the back after sitting up following a huge turn on the front in the final kilometres.
Froome finished 27 seconds ahead of Contador in the final general classification, with Cadel Evans (BMC Racing Team) third at 39 seconds. Froome was framed by two former Tour de France winner's on the podium photographs, something that did not go unnoticed by the 2013 Tour de France contender.
"That was quite a special feeling. It hasn’t quite sunk in yet that this is my first ever stage race win," Froome told journalists after the podium ceremony.
"Any victory over the riders that are here - Contador, Evans or Nibali - is a huge victory. I'm really happy with this. It's a comfortable way to start things. I know I've got new responsibilities and a new role in the team. This is an excellent way to start the season.
"To be honest I wasn’t expecting to come out on top. I was hoping for the top five somewhere. To be in this position gives me a lot of confidence and builds the team around me, it gives them confidence in my ability."
Team Sky worked to protect Froome during the final stage, especially on the high-speed circuits on the Corniche.
"I literally had an armchair ride to the finish during the last stage," said Froome. "With the finishing circuit having a little bit of a climb on it, I was worried about something going wrong with the bike or a crash in front of me. The main thing was to stay at the front and out of trouble. The team took it up on the final circuits and lifted the pace, giving me a smooth ride in. Brad did some massive pulls and everyone did their part. It was fantastic.
"It's been a useful exercise to learn and take experiences away from the race. I've been able to test myself against the world's best and have the team working for me. It could have gone better."
Allez Bouhanni, allez Elissonde
French cycling was also celebrating after the Tour of Oman thanks to Nacer Bouhanni winning the final stage on the Muscat Corniche and his young team Kenny Elissonde taking the best young rider's jersey after a breakout performance on the climb to the finish on Green Mountain. Elissonde is a pure sprinter we could hear much more about in the Giro d'Italia, if not seven sooner, while Bouhanni has confirmed he is a deserved national French champion.
The final stage was a fairly quiet affair until the riders hit the Corniche for the two and a half laps of a 7.5km finishing circuits.
Gatis Smukulis (Katusha), Wesley Kreder (Vacansoleil-DCM) and Andrea Di Corrado (Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox) formed the long breakaway of the day but were caught as the peloton passed through the finish area.
Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) pulled out of the race with stomach problems after being dropped on the short climb, while Boonen was chasing in the cars after a late puncture.
Suddenly the sprint was wide open and uncontrolled. Bouhanni made sure he did not miss a great chance to show his red, white and blue national champion's jersey and charged down the middle of the road to victory.
"I finished in the top ten nine times during twelve days of racing but I really wanted to win a stage," Bouhanni said.
"We were here to sort things out with the team and work on our lead outs. I did everything to ensure that the teammates trust me to deliver. We made mistakes in four or five sprints, but to finally take one home, it's great teamwork. We were also third in the team classification and everybody has played their part in the success."
Bouhanni's next goal is a stage victory at Paris-Nice, where he hopes to win on home soil while wearing the red, white and blue French national champion's jersey.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|3:24:20
|2
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|3
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|4
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|5
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|6
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|7
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|8
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|9
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura
|10
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|11
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|12
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
|13
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|14
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|15
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|16
|Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Japan
|17
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
|18
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|19
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ
|20
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|21
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|22
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|23
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|24
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|25
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|26
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|27
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|28
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|29
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura
|30
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|31
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|32
|Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Japan
|33
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|34
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
|35
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|36
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|37
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|38
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) IAM Cycling
|39
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|40
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|41
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|42
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|43
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|44
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ
|45
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|46
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|47
|Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|48
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|49
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|50
|Russell Downing (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|51
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|52
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|53
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|54
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|55
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
|56
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|57
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|58
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|59
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|60
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|61
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|62
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|63
|Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|64
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|65
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
|66
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha
|67
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|68
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|69
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|70
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|71
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling
|72
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|73
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|74
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|75
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|76
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|77
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:22
|78
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|79
|Feng Chun Kai (Tpe) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:25
|80
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:00:38
|81
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|82
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha
|0:00:52
|83
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|84
|Yuzuru Suzuki (Jpn) Japan
|85
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:58
|86
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|87
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) AG2R La Mondiale
|88
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|89
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|90
|Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|91
|Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
|92
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|93
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|94
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|95
|Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team NetApp-Endura
|96
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|97
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica-GreenEdge
|98
|Junya Sano (Jpn) Japan
|99
|Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|100
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
|101
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|102
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) IAM Cycling
|0:01:19
|103
|Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:01:48
|104
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|105
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|0:01:58
|106
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:02:02
|107
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha
|0:02:10
|108
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|109
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard
|110
|Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|111
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
|112
|Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Japan
|113
|Xu Gang (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|114
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|115
|Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|116
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|117
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:02:14
|118
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|119
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling
|0:02:30
|120
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|121
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling
|0:02:31
|122
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:43
|123
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:03:16
|124
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|125
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:04:00
|126
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|127
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
|0:05:26
|128
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|129
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ
|130
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|131
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|132
|Jiao Pengda (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|133
|Tomohiro Kinoshita (Jpn) Japan
|0:05:29
|134
|Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) Japan
|0:06:43
|135
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:59
|136
|Jang Chan Jae (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:54
|137
|Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:08:54
|DNF
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|DNF
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
Final general classification
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|23:28:33
|2
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:27
|3
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:39
|4
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|0:00:50
|5
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:13
|6
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|7
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:19
|8
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:34
|9
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:44
|10
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:57
|11
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:02:01
|12
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:02:08
|13
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:09
|14
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:02:21
|15
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:02:35
|16
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:39
|17
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|0:02:47
|18
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ
|0:02:52
|19
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:00
|20
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:03:02
|21
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:04
|22
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|0:03:25
|23
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:03
|24
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:04:20
|25
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:35
|26
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:04:52
|27
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:54
|28
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|0:05:48
|29
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha
|0:05:59
|30
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:02
|31
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:05
|32
|Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Japan
|0:06:20
|33
|Feng Chun Kai (Tpe) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:33
|34
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:06:57
|35
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:07:11
|36
|Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:53
|37
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:09:14
|38
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:09:18
|39
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:09:56
|40
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:09:57
|41
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:10:17
|42
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:11:23
|43
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|0:11:26
|44
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|0:11:46
|45
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:11:54
|46
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|47
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:12:09
|48
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:13:11
|49
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:13:16
|50
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:13:34
|51
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:14:05
|52
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:14:07
|53
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:14:12
|54
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:15:04
|55
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) IAM Cycling
|0:15:21
|56
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|0:15:53
|57
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:15:57
|58
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:16:45
|59
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:17:01
|60
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha
|0:17:11
|61
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:17:13
|62
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:17:32
|63
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:17:48
|64
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:18:18
|65
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard
|0:18:44
|66
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling
|0:18:58
|67
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:19:28
|68
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:19:30
|69
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|70
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:20:48
|71
|Yuzuru Suzuki (Jpn) Japan
|0:21:12
|72
|Junya Sano (Jpn) Japan
|0:21:28
|73
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:22:07
|74
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:22:46
|75
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:23:02
|76
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:23:27
|77
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|0:23:59
|78
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
|0:24:19
|79
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:24:31
|80
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:25:01
|81
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ
|0:25:29
|82
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|0:25:46
|83
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:26:17
|84
|Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:26:18
|85
|Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:26:30
|86
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|0:27:08
|87
|Xu Gang (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|88
|Russell Downing (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:27:18
|89
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:27:36
|90
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha
|0:27:54
|91
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:28:41
|92
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|0:28:42
|93
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:28:49
|94
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:28:59
|95
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:29:04
|96
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:29:16
|97
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:29:28
|98
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:29:52
|99
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:30:06
|100
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ
|101
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
|0:30:13
|102
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:30:21
|103
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:30:28
|104
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|105
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
|0:30:34
|106
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:30:50
|107
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:31:07
|108
|Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
|0:31:26
|109
|Jiao Pengda (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:31:52
|110
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:32:23
|111
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|112
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:32:25
|113
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:32:44
|114
|Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:32:54
|115
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:32:59
|116
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:33:22
|117
|Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Japan
|0:33:28
|118
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:33:35
|119
|Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:33:47
|120
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
|0:34:10
|121
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:34:35
|122
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:34:39
|123
|Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:34:42
|124
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:35:34
|125
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:35:47
|126
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:35:49
|127
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:35:55
|128
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:36:20
|129
|Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:37:31
|130
|Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Japan
|131
|Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:37:33
|132
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:38:37
|133
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling
|0:39:15
|134
|Jang Chan Jae (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:43:36
|135
|Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:44:40
|136
|Tomohiro Kinoshita (Jpn) Japan
|0:46:39
|137
|Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) Japan
|0:55:00
Points classification
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|33
|pts
|2
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|29
|3
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|26
|4
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|26
|5
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|21
|6
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|15
|7
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|14
|8
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|14
|9
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|13
|10
|Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|12
|11
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|12
|12
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|12
|13
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|14
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|12
|15
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|16
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|10
|17
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|9
|18
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|9
|19
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|9
|20
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|8
|21
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
|7
|22
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|6
|23
|Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|5
|24
|Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|5
|25
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|5
|26
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|5
|27
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|4
|28
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) IAM Cycling
|4
|29
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|4
|30
|Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Japan
|4
|31
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|32
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|3
|33
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|3
|34
|Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|3
|35
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) IAM Cycling
|3
|36
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|3
|37
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|38
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
|3
|39
|Jang Chan Jae (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|3
|40
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|2
|41
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|2
|42
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|2
|43
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|2
|44
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|45
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura
|2
|46
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|2
|47
|Tomohiro Kinoshita (Jpn) Japan
|2
|48
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|49
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1
|50
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|1
|51
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha
|1
|52
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|1
|53
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1
|54
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|1
|55
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|1
|56
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling
|1
|57
|Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) Japan
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|17
|pts
|2
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|9
|3
|Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|8
|4
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|7
|5
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
|6
|6
|Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Japan
|6
|7
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|5
|8
|Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|5
|9
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|4
|10
|Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|4
|11
|Jang Chan Jae (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|4
|12
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|3
|13
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|14
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|3
|15
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|3
|16
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|3
|17
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|3
|18
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|19
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|3
|20
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|2
|21
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|2
|22
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|23
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|2
|24
|Tomohiro Kinoshita (Jpn) Japan
|2
|25
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|26
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1
|27
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|1
|28
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha
|1
|29
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|1
|30
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|1
|31
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling
|1
|32
|Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) Japan
|1
|33
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|23:30:07
|2
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:35
|3
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:18
|4
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:02:46
|5
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:03:18
|6
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|0:04:14
|7
|Feng Chun Kai (Tpe) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:59
|8
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:08:23
|9
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:09:49
|10
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:10:20
|11
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:11:42
|12
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:12:00
|13
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:12:31
|14
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:13:30
|15
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:15:39
|16
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling
|0:17:24
|17
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:17:54
|18
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:17:56
|19
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:19:14
|20
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:21:28
|21
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|0:25:34
|22
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:27:07
|23
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:27:30
|24
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:27:42
|25
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:27:54
|26
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:28:32
|27
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:28:47
|28
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
|0:29:00
|29
|Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
|0:29:52
|30
|Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:31:20
|31
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:32:01
|32
|Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:32:13
|33
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
|0:32:36
|34
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:34:13
|35
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:34:15
|36
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:34:21
|37
|Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Japan
|0:35:57
|38
|Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:35:59
|39
|Jang Chan Jae (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:42:02
|40
|Tomohiro Kinoshita (Jpn) Japan
|0:45:05
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|70:30:18
|2
|Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:00:18
|3
|FDJ
|0:02:51
|4
|IAM Cycling
|0:03:03
|5
|Radioshack Leopard
|0:06:48
|6
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:08:35
|7
|Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:09:37
|8
|Vacansoleil-DCM
|0:10:49
|9
|Sky Procycling
|0:12:06
|10
|Astana Pro Team
|0:13:03
|11
|Katusha Team
|0:17:43
|12
|Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:17:50
|13
|Orica Greenedge
|0:19:12
|14
|Cannondale
|0:23:10
|15
|Champion System
|0:30:00
|16
|Team Netapp-Endura
|0:30:44
|17
|Team Argos-Shimano
|0:38:32
|18
|Japan
|0:42:48
