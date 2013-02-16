Trending

Bouhanni wins final stage of Tour of Oman

Froome seals overall victory

Image 1 of 36

French champion Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) celebrates victory on the final stage at the Tour of Oman.

French champion Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) celebrates victory on the final stage at the Tour of Oman.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 2 of 36

Chris Froome (Sky) won the Tour of Oman.

Chris Froome (Sky) won the Tour of Oman.
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 3 of 36

Gatis Smukulis (Katusha), Wesley Kreder (Vacansoleil-DCM) and Andrea Di Corrado (Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox) in the break of the day.

Gatis Smukulis (Katusha), Wesley Kreder (Vacansoleil-DCM) and Andrea Di Corrado (Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox) in the break of the day.
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 4 of 36

Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff) is fine-tuning his form in Oman.

Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff) is fine-tuning his form in Oman.
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 5 of 36

The peloton in the scenic surrounds of Oman.

The peloton in the scenic surrounds of Oman.
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 6 of 36

Team Sky protected Chris Froome's overall lead.

Team Sky protected Chris Froome's overall lead.
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 7 of 36

The Tour of Oman peloton on the outskirts of Muscat.

The Tour of Oman peloton on the outskirts of Muscat.
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 8 of 36

The peloton heads for Matra Corniche.

The peloton heads for Matra Corniche.
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 9 of 36

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) wins the bunch sprint on the final day of the 2013 Tour of Oman.

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) wins the bunch sprint on the final day of the 2013 Tour of Oman.
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 10 of 36

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) rockets to victory at the Tour of Oman.

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) rockets to victory at the Tour of Oman.
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 11 of 36

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) is a major talent.

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) is a major talent.
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 12 of 36

BMC won the team prize.

BMC won the team prize.
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 13 of 36

Bobbie Traksel (Champion System) was aggressive at the Tour of Oman.

Bobbie Traksel (Champion System) was aggressive at the Tour of Oman.
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 14 of 36

Kenny Elissonde (FDJ) took the white jersey.

Kenny Elissonde (FDJ) took the white jersey.
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 15 of 36

Chris Froome (Sky) also claimed the points classification.

Chris Froome (Sky) also claimed the points classification.
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 16 of 36

Chris Froome (Sky) flanked by Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff) and Cadel Evans (BMC).

Chris Froome (Sky) flanked by Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff) and Cadel Evans (BMC).
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 17 of 36

Chris Froome (Sky) celebrates Tour of Oman victory.

Chris Froome (Sky) celebrates Tour of Oman victory.
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 18 of 36

Joaquim Rodriguez will stay put at Katusha.

Joaquim Rodriguez will stay put at Katusha.
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 19 of 36

Locals watch the break pass on the final day of the Tour of Oman.

Locals watch the break pass on the final day of the Tour of Oman.
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 20 of 36

Chris Froome (Sky) and Bobbie Traksel (Champion System) before the final stage of the Tour of Oman.

Chris Froome (Sky) and Bobbie Traksel (Champion System) before the final stage of the Tour of Oman.
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 21 of 36

BMC claimed the team prize at the Tour of Oman.

BMC claimed the team prize at the Tour of Oman.
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 22 of 36

Bobbie Traksel (Champion System) was the most aggressive rider.

Bobbie Traksel (Champion System) was the most aggressive rider.
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 23 of 36

Kenny Elissonde (FDJ) was best young rider.

Kenny Elissonde (FDJ) was best young rider.
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 24 of 36

Chris Froome (Sky) also claimed the points jersey.

Chris Froome (Sky) also claimed the points jersey.
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 25 of 36

Chris Froome (Sky), flanked by Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff) and Cadel Evans (BMC) on the podium of the 2013 Tour of Oman.

Chris Froome (Sky), flanked by Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff) and Cadel Evans (BMC) on the podium of the 2013 Tour of Oman.
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 26 of 36

Chris Froome (Sky) won the 2013 Tour of Oman.

Chris Froome (Sky) won the 2013 Tour of Oman.
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 27 of 36

Chris Froome (Sky) salutes from the podium at the Tour of Oman.

Chris Froome (Sky) salutes from the podium at the Tour of Oman.
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 28 of 36

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) won the final stage of the Tour of Oman.

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) won the final stage of the Tour of Oman.
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 29 of 36

Chris Froome (Sky) and Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff) wait for the podium ceremony at the Tour of Oman.

Chris Froome (Sky) and Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff) wait for the podium ceremony at the Tour of Oman.
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 30 of 36

Chris Froome (Sky) in the red jersey of Tour of Oman winner.

Chris Froome (Sky) in the red jersey of Tour of Oman winner.
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 31 of 36

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) was pleased to get his season up and running with a win.

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) was pleased to get his season up and running with a win.
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 32 of 36

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) wins the final stage of the Tour of Oman.

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) wins the final stage of the Tour of Oman.
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 33 of 36

Argos-Shimano try to keep the peloton together at the Tour of Oman.

Argos-Shimano try to keep the peloton together at the Tour of Oman.
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 34 of 36

Sky control the peloton on the final day of the Tour of Oman.

Sky control the peloton on the final day of the Tour of Oman.
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 35 of 36

Chris Froome (Sky) with all the category winners at the 2013 Tour of Oman.

Chris Froome (Sky) with all the category winners at the 2013 Tour of Oman.
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 36 of 36

Race leader Chris Froome (Sky)

Race leader Chris Froome (Sky)
(Image credit: ASO)

Chris Froome secured overall victory at the Tour of Oman - his first ever professional stage race win - after a final show of strength by Team Sky, who guided him to victory during the final 144km stage on the Muscat Corniche.

French national champion Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) had been close to victory several times in Qatar and Oman and produced a perfect sprint to end his trip to the Middle East with a win.

Bouhanni beat Matt Goss (Orica-GreenEdge) by a bike length, with Taylor Phinney (BMC Racing Team) third and a pack of other sprinters just behind them. Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) was seventh despite a late puncture.

Froome finished safely in 31st place, with key teammate Ritchie Porte at his side as he had been throughout the six-day race. Bradley Wiggins finished off the back after sitting up following a huge turn on the front in the final kilometres.

Froome finished 27 seconds ahead of Contador in the final general classification, with Cadel Evans (BMC Racing Team) third at 39 seconds. Froome was framed by two former Tour de France winner's on the podium photographs, something that did not go unnoticed by the 2013 Tour de France contender.

"That was quite a special feeling. It hasn’t quite sunk in yet that this is my first ever stage race win," Froome told journalists after the podium ceremony.

"Any victory over the riders that are here - Contador, Evans or Nibali - is a huge victory. I'm really happy with this. It's a comfortable way to start things. I know I've got new responsibilities and a new role in the team. This is an excellent way to start the season.

"To be honest I wasn’t expecting to come out on top. I was hoping for the top five somewhere. To be in this position gives me a lot of confidence and builds the team around me, it gives them confidence in my ability."

Team Sky worked to protect Froome during the final stage, especially on the high-speed circuits on the Corniche.

"I literally had an armchair ride to the finish during the last stage," said Froome. "With the finishing circuit having a little bit of a climb on it, I was worried about something going wrong with the bike or a crash in front of me. The main thing was to stay at the front and out of trouble. The team took it up on the final circuits and lifted the pace, giving me a smooth ride in. Brad did some massive pulls and everyone did their part. It was fantastic.

"It's been a useful exercise to learn and take experiences away from the race. I've been able to test myself against the world's best and have the team working for me. It could have gone better."

Allez Bouhanni, allez Elissonde

French cycling was also celebrating after the Tour of Oman thanks to Nacer Bouhanni winning the final stage on the Muscat Corniche and his young team Kenny Elissonde taking the best young rider's jersey after a breakout performance on the climb to the finish on Green Mountain. Elissonde is a pure sprinter we could hear much more about in the Giro d'Italia, if not seven sooner, while Bouhanni has confirmed he is a deserved national French champion.

The final stage was a fairly quiet affair until the riders hit the Corniche for the two and a half laps of a 7.5km finishing circuits.

Gatis Smukulis (Katusha), Wesley Kreder (Vacansoleil-DCM) and Andrea Di Corrado (Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox) formed the long breakaway of the day but were caught as the peloton passed through the finish area.

Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) pulled out of the race with stomach problems after being dropped on the short climb, while Boonen was chasing in the cars after a late puncture.

Suddenly the sprint was wide open and uncontrolled. Bouhanni made sure he did not miss a great chance to show his red, white and blue national champion's jersey and charged down the middle of the road to victory.

"I finished in the top ten nine times during twelve days of racing but I really wanted to win a stage," Bouhanni said.

"We were here to sort things out with the team and work on our lead outs. I did everything to ensure that the teammates trust me to deliver. We made mistakes in four or five sprints, but to finally take one home, it's great teamwork. We were also third in the team classification and everybody has played their part in the success."

Bouhanni's next goal is a stage victory at Paris-Nice, where he hopes to win on home soil while wearing the red, white and blue French national champion's jersey.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ3:24:20
2Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
3Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
4Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
5Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
6Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
7Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
8Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
9Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura
10Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
11Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
12Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
13Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
14Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
15John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
16Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Japan
17Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
18Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
19Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ
20Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
21Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
22Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
23Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
24Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
25Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
26Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
27Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
28Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
29Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura
30Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
31Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
32Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Japan
33Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
34Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
35Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
36Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
37Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
38Kristof Goddaert (Bel) IAM Cycling
39Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
40Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
41Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
42Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
43Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
44Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ
45Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
46Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
47Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
48Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
49Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
50Russell Downing (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
51Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
52Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
53Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
54Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
55Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
56Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
57Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
58Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
59Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
60Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
61Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
62Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
63Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
64Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
65Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
66Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha
67Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
68Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
69Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
70Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
71Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling
72Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
73Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
74Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
75William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
76Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
77Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:22
78Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
79Feng Chun Kai (Tpe) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:00:25
80Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano0:00:38
81Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
82Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha0:00:52
83Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
84Yuzuru Suzuki (Jpn) Japan
85Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:58
86Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
87Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) AG2R La Mondiale
88Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
89Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
90Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
91Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
92Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
93Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
94Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
95Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team NetApp-Endura
96Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
97Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica-GreenEdge
98Junya Sano (Jpn) Japan
99Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
100Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
101Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
102Marco Bandiera (Ita) IAM Cycling0:01:19
103Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:01:48
104Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
105Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling0:01:58
106Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:02:02
107Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha0:02:10
108Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
109Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard
110Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
111Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
112Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Japan
113Xu Gang (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
114Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
115Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
116Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
117Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:02:14
118Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
119Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling0:02:30
120Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
121Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling0:02:31
122Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:02:43
123Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:03:16
124Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
125Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling0:04:00
126Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
127Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha0:05:26
128Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
129David Boucher (Fra) FDJ
130Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
131Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
132Jiao Pengda (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
133Tomohiro Kinoshita (Jpn) Japan0:05:29
134Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) Japan0:06:43
135Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:06:59
136Jang Chan Jae (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:07:54
137Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:08:54
DNFBrett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
DNFMarcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano

 Final general classification

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling23:28:33
2Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:27
3Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:39
4Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha0:00:50
5Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:13
6Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
7Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:19
8Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ0:01:34
9Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:44
10Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:57
11Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge0:02:01
12Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:02:08
13Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:02:09
14Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura0:02:21
15Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:02:35
16Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team0:02:39
17Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard0:02:47
18Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ0:02:52
19Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:03:00
20Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:03:02
21Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:03:04
22Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ0:03:25
23Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:04:03
24Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:04:20
25Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:04:35
26Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:04:52
27Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:04:54
28Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard0:05:48
29Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha0:05:59
30Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:06:02
31Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:06:05
32Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Japan0:06:20
33Feng Chun Kai (Tpe) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:06:33
34Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:06:57
35Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling0:07:11
36Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:08:53
37Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling0:09:14
38Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:09:18
39Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:09:56
40Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge0:09:57
41Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling0:10:17
42Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling0:11:23
43Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard0:11:26
44Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard0:11:46
45Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:11:54
46Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
47Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:12:09
48Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:13:11
49Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:13:16
50Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:13:34
51Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano0:14:05
52Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:14:07
53Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura0:14:12
54Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:15:04
55Marco Bandiera (Ita) IAM Cycling0:15:21
56Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard0:15:53
57Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:15:57
58Kristof Goddaert (Bel) IAM Cycling0:16:45
59Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica-GreenEdge0:17:01
60Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha0:17:11
61Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:17:13
62Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:17:32
63Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:17:48
64Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling0:18:18
65Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard0:18:44
66Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling0:18:58
67John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:19:28
68Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:19:30
69Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
70Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:20:48
71Yuzuru Suzuki (Jpn) Japan0:21:12
72Junya Sano (Jpn) Japan0:21:28
73Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura0:22:07
74Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling0:22:46
75Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling0:23:02
76Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:23:27
77Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard0:23:59
78Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha0:24:19
79Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling0:24:31
80Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:25:01
81Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ0:25:29
82William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ0:25:46
83Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:26:17
84Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:26:18
85Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team NetApp-Endura0:26:30
86Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ0:27:08
87Xu Gang (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
88Russell Downing (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura0:27:18
89Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:27:36
90Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha0:27:54
91Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:28:41
92Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard0:28:42
93Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:28:49
94Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge0:28:59
95Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:29:04
96Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:29:16
97Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:29:28
98Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale0:29:52
99Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura0:30:06
100David Boucher (Fra) FDJ
101Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha0:30:13
102Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:30:21
103Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:30:28
104Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
105Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha0:30:34
106Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:30:50
107Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:31:07
108Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team0:31:26
109Jiao Pengda (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:31:52
110Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:32:23
111Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
112Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:32:25
113Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:32:44
114Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:32:54
115Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura0:32:59
116Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:33:22
117Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Japan0:33:28
118Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura0:33:35
119Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:33:47
120Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha0:34:10
121Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) AG2R La Mondiale0:34:35
122Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:34:39
123Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:34:42
124Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:35:34
125Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:35:47
126Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:35:49
127Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:35:55
128Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:36:20
129Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:37:31
130Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Japan
131Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:37:33
132Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:38:37
133Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling0:39:15
134Jang Chan Jae (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:43:36
135Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:44:40
136Tomohiro Kinoshita (Jpn) Japan0:46:39
137Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) Japan0:55:00

Points classification

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling33pts
2Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff29
3Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha26
4Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ26
5Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard21
6Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step15
7Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge14
8Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team14
9Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team13
10Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Champion System Pro Cycling Team12
11Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team12
12Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team12
13Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale12
14Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge12
15Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale11
16Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step10
17Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling9
18Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team9
19Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling9
20Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling8
21Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha7
22Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team6
23Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team5
24Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox5
25Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ5
26Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox5
27Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team4
28Marco Bandiera (Ita) IAM Cycling4
29Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox4
30Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Japan4
31Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
32Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura3
33Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team3
34Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox3
35Kristof Goddaert (Bel) IAM Cycling3
36Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard3
37Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3
38Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha3
39Jang Chan Jae (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team3
40Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step2
41Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ2
42Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling2
43Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff2
44Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
45Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura2
46Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling2
47Tomohiro Kinoshita (Jpn) Japan2
48Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1
49Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team1
50Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox1
51Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha1
52Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling1
53Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team1
54Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox1
55Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team1
56Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling1
57Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) Japan1

Combativity classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Champion System Pro Cycling Team17pts
2Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff9
3Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox8
4Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step7
5Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha6
6Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Japan6
7Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha5
8Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team5
9Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura4
10Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox4
11Jang Chan Jae (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team4
12Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff3
13Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale3
14Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura3
15Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team3
16Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling3
17Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard3
18Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3
19Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling3
20Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge2
21Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling2
22Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
23Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling2
24Tomohiro Kinoshita (Jpn) Japan2
25Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1
26Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team1
27Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox1
28Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha1
29Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling1
30Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano1
31Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling1
32Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) Japan1
33Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ23:30:07
2Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:35
3Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ0:01:18
4Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:02:46
5Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:03:18
6Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard0:04:14
7Feng Chun Kai (Tpe) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:04:59
8Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge0:08:23
9Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling0:09:49
10Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:10:20
11Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:11:42
12Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:12:00
13Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano0:12:31
14Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:13:30
15Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:15:39
16Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling0:17:24
17John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:17:54
18Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:17:56
19Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:19:14
20Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling0:21:28
21Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ0:25:34
22Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:27:07
23Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:27:30
24Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:27:42
25Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:27:54
26Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura0:28:32
27Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:28:47
28Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha0:29:00
29Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team0:29:52
30Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:31:20
31Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura0:32:01
32Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:32:13
33Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha0:32:36
34Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:34:13
35Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:34:15
36Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:34:21
37Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Japan0:35:57
38Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:35:59
39Jang Chan Jae (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:42:02
40Tomohiro Kinoshita (Jpn) Japan0:45:05

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team70:30:18
2Ag2r La Mondiale0:00:18
3FDJ0:02:51
4IAM Cycling0:03:03
5Radioshack Leopard0:06:48
6Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:08:35
7Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:09:37
8Vacansoleil-DCM0:10:49
9Sky Procycling0:12:06
10Astana Pro Team0:13:03
11Katusha Team0:17:43
12Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:17:50
13Orica Greenedge0:19:12
14Cannondale0:23:10
15Champion System0:30:00
16Team Netapp-Endura0:30:44
17Team Argos-Shimano0:38:32
18Japan0:42:48

 

