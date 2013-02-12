Trending

Tour of Oman: Sagan takes second stage

Cannondale rider earns season's first win

Image 1 of 45

Slovakian champion Peter Sagan (Cannondale) opens his account for 2013 with a stage victory at the Tour of Oman.

Slovakian champion Peter Sagan (Cannondale) opens his account for 2013 with a stage victory at the Tour of Oman.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 45

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) is the new leader at the Tour of Oman after his victory on stage 2.

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) is the new leader at the Tour of Oman after his victory on stage 2.
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 3 of 45

Sky's Chris Froome and Bradley Wiggins

Sky's Chris Froome and Bradley Wiggins
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 4 of 45

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 5 of 45

The Tour of Oman peloton en route from Fanja in Bidbid to Al Bustan during stage 2.

The Tour of Oman peloton en route from Fanja in Bidbid to Al Bustan during stage 2.
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 6 of 45

The Tour of Oman peloton en route from Fanja in Bidbid to Al Bustan during stage 2.

The Tour of Oman peloton en route from Fanja in Bidbid to Al Bustan during stage 2.
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 7 of 45

World champion Philippe Gilbert (BMC) rolls along in the peloton.

World champion Philippe Gilbert (BMC) rolls along in the peloton.
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 8 of 45

Tomohiro Kinoshita (Japan) and most aggressive rider jersey holder Bobbie Traksel (Champion System) on the attack.

Tomohiro Kinoshita (Japan) and most aggressive rider jersey holder Bobbie Traksel (Champion System) on the attack.
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 9 of 45

The Tour of Oman peloton en route from Fanja in Bidbid to Al Bustan during stage 2.

The Tour of Oman peloton en route from Fanja in Bidbid to Al Bustan during stage 2.
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 10 of 45

The Tour of Oman jersey holders at the front of the peloton for the start of stage 2.

The Tour of Oman jersey holders at the front of the peloton for the start of stage 2.
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 11 of 45

Ramon Sinkeldam on bottle duty for Team Argos-Shimano.

Ramon Sinkeldam on bottle duty for Team Argos-Shimano.
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 12 of 45

The Tour of Oman peloton en route from Fanja in Bidbid to Al Bustan during stage 2.

The Tour of Oman peloton en route from Fanja in Bidbid to Al Bustan during stage 2.
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 13 of 45

Stage 2 jersey holders (L-R): Marcel Kittel, points; Peter Sagan, overall; Bobbie Traksel, most aggressive rider

Stage 2 jersey holders (L-R): Marcel Kittel, points; Peter Sagan, overall; Bobbie Traksel, most aggressive rider
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 14 of 45

Marcel Kittel (Team Argos-Shimano) remains in the lead of the points classification.

Marcel Kittel (Team Argos-Shimano) remains in the lead of the points classification.
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 15 of 45

Peter Sagan (Cannondae) leads the young rider classification.

Peter Sagan (Cannondae) leads the young rider classification.
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 16 of 45

With another day out on the attack, Bobbie Traksel (Champion System) remains in the lead of the most aggressive rider classification.

With another day out on the attack, Bobbie Traksel (Champion System) remains in the lead of the most aggressive rider classification.
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 17 of 45

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) soloed to victory in stage 2 at the Tour of Oman.

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) soloed to victory in stage 2 at the Tour of Oman.
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 18 of 45

Tony Gallopin (RadioShack Leopard) takes the sprint for second ahead of Martin Elmiger (IAM Cycling) and Vincenzo Nibali (Astana).

Tony Gallopin (RadioShack Leopard) takes the sprint for second ahead of Martin Elmiger (IAM Cycling) and Vincenzo Nibali (Astana).
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 19 of 45

Team Sky pushes the pace.

Team Sky pushes the pace.
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 20 of 45

The Tour of Oman peloton en route from Fanja in Bidbid to Al Bustan during stage 2.

The Tour of Oman peloton en route from Fanja in Bidbid to Al Bustan during stage 2.
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 21 of 45

Marcel Kittel (Team Argos-Shimano) in the race leader's red jersey.

Marcel Kittel (Team Argos-Shimano) in the race leader's red jersey.
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 22 of 45

Belgian champion Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) stays hydrated.

Belgian champion Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) stays hydrated.
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 23 of 45

Stage 2 winner Peter Sagan (Cannondale) on the podium.

Stage 2 winner Peter Sagan (Cannondale) on the podium.
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 24 of 45

Stage 2 winner Peter Sagan (Cannondale)

Stage 2 winner Peter Sagan (Cannondale)
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 25 of 45

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) is the new overall leader at the Tour of Oman.

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) is the new overall leader at the Tour of Oman.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 45

Local fans turn out to support the racing

Local fans turn out to support the racing
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 27 of 45

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) on the start line

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) on the start line
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 28 of 45

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) on the podium

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) on the podium
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 29 of 45

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) on the podium

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) on the podium
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 30 of 45

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) in the leader's red jersey

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) in the leader's red jersey
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 31 of 45

Marcel Kittel (Argos Shimano) continues to lead the points classification

Marcel Kittel (Argos Shimano) continues to lead the points classification
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 32 of 45

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) is the new leader of the young riders classification

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) is the new leader of the young riders classification
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 33 of 45

Bobbie Traksel (Champion System) retains the lead in the most aggressive rider classification.

Bobbie Traksel (Champion System) retains the lead in the most aggressive rider classification.
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 34 of 45

The jersey leaders at the start of stage two in Oman

The jersey leaders at the start of stage two in Oman
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 35 of 45

Race leader Marcel Kittel (Argos Shimano) is front and center for the start of stage 2.

Race leader Marcel Kittel (Argos Shimano) is front and center for the start of stage 2.
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 36 of 45

Team Sky's bikes

Team Sky's bikes
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 37 of 45

Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team prepare for stage 2

Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team prepare for stage 2
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 38 of 45

Tom Boonen and his Omega Pharma-Quick Step teammates

Tom Boonen and his Omega Pharma-Quick Step teammates
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 39 of 45

Team Sky's Bradley Wiggins

Team Sky's Bradley Wiggins
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 40 of 45

Russell Downing (Team NetApp-Endura)

Russell Downing (Team NetApp-Endura)
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 41 of 45

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 42 of 45

The start line of stage 2 at the Tour of Oman

The start line of stage 2 at the Tour of Oman
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 43 of 45

Sky's Chris Froome and Peter Kennaugh catch up with ex-teammate Stephen Cummings (BMC)

Sky's Chris Froome and Peter Kennaugh catch up with ex-teammate Stephen Cummings (BMC)
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 44 of 45

Jersey holders at the start of stage 2 (L-R): Bobbie Traksel (Champion System), Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) and Davide Appollonio (AG2R La Mondiale)

Jersey holders at the start of stage 2 (L-R): Bobbie Traksel (Champion System), Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) and Davide Appollonio (AG2R La Mondiale)
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 45 of 45

The jersey leaders after stage 2 of the Tour of Oman (L-R): Marcel Kittel, Peter Sagan and Bobbie Traksel

The jersey leaders after stage 2 of the Tour of Oman (L-R): Marcel Kittel, Peter Sagan and Bobbie Traksel
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)

Peter Sagan reminded everyone of his immense class and cycling talent and gave Team Cannondale its first ever victory by winning Stage 2 of the Tour Oman with a powerful late attack that allowed him to cross the finish line alone and produce another unique celebration gesture as he crossed he line.

Related Articles

Nibali ready for a showdown with Contador in Oman

Two late climbs split the peloton, with Alberto Contador (Team Saxo-Tinkoff), Vincenzo Nibali (Astana), Chris Froome (Team Sky) and most of the other overall contenders in the selection. However, Sagan also had the form to use the rolling climb in the final kilometre as a spring board to chase down a late attack and distance his rivals.

He finished five seconds ahead of Tony Gallopin (RadioShack-Leopard), with Martin Elmiger (IAM Cycling) third and Nibali fourth in the same time, while Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) was a surprise but impressive fifth at seven seconds, with Froome sixth, at the same time.

Forty other riders, including Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky), Cadel Evans and Philippe Gilbert (BMC Racing Team), Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha), Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Leopard) and Contador all finished at 11 seconds.

Sagan celebrated Team Cannondale's first win by pointing to his green jersey and giving a satisfied thumbs up. After Ivan Basso's links to Dr. Fuentes were exposed in detail by the Gazzetta dello Sport, the Italian-based team had something to celebrate.

Thanks to a 10-second time bonus, Sagan also took the race leader's red jersey from stage 1 winner Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano), who finished with most of the other sprinters at 5:33. Gallopin is second overall at nine seconds, with Elmiger third at 11 seconds.

"I'm very happy. This is my first win of season. It's also important for Cannondale, it's the first win for the new team. The pressure's off the whole team now," Sagan said in his ever-improving English.

"It was a good finish for me. I felt good, and I think my condition is improving. I had good legs today."

Sagan also explained how the race exploded on the final climb and the high-speed descent to the finish.

"It was difficult after the descent, Nibali attacked with two other riders and nobody wanted to work. I pulled on the front going at about 45kph, but everybody else left a gap. So I just went at the same pace on the last short climb, caught the others and then I attacked alone and arrived alone. The finish suited me but you always need the legs to win. I had them today."

The last climb explosion

Before the fireworks in the finale, the stage had been another relatively quiet day in the saddle, with Bobbie Traksel (Champion System) again going on the attack to score points for the polka-dot most aggressive rider's jersey.

He went away with Tomohiro Kinoshita (Japan) after just four kilometres and stayed out front for most of the day. Traksel won the first sprint to retain the jersey but the strong headwind on the way back made it hard going and the two were eventually caught by the peloton on the short but steep Al Hamriya climb.

The race exploded on the final Al Jissah climb, six kilometres from the finish. The riders know it well because it is the main road to Muscat from the luxury hotel complex where everyone at the race stays. It is not especially long, but it is steep, wide open and exposed to the wind.

Contador attacked with Rinaldo Nocentini (Ag2r-La Mondiale) but other riders chased after them over the top and on the sweeping, breathtaking descent towards the finish. Cancellara, Nibali and Sagan lead the peloton, touching close to 90km/h at one point.

As the road flattened, Gallopin took the initiative with a late attack that also drew Nibali and Elmiger. The trio got a gap and most of the other riders gave up hope. Not Sagan. He opened up the power, set off in pursuit and then blasted past them to win alone.

Race organiser Eddy Merckx watched Sagan celebrate his first win of the season with admiration. No doubt he would have won in exactly the same way.

Wednesday's 190km third stage is from Nakhal Fort to Wadi Dayqah Dam, with a series of short climbs and kick-ups in the final. Sagan won here last year and is favoured again to strut his stuff and show off another celebration pose.

Full Results
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling3:48:36
2Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard0:00:05
3Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
4Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
5Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:07
6Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
7Marco Bandiera (Ita) IAM Cycling0:00:11
8Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
9Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
10Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
11Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
12Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
13Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ
14Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
15Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
16Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
17Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura
18Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
19Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
20Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
21Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
22Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
23Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
24Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
25Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
26Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
27Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
28Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
29Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
30Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
31Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
32Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
33Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
34Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
35Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
36Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
37Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
38Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
39Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
40Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
41Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
42Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
43Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Japan
44Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
45Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha
46Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
47Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:23
48Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling
49Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:40
50Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura0:00:55
51Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
52Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
53Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
54Feng Chun Kai (Tpe) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
55Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
56Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:01:13
57Yuzuru Suzuki (Jpn) Japan
58Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:01:37
59Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
60John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
61Junya Sano (Jpn) Japan
62Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
63Kristof Goddaert (Bel) IAM Cycling0:01:47
64Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
65Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
66Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
67Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
68Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard
69Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
70Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
71Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica-GreenEdge
72Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
73William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
74Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
75Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
76Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
77Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
78Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
79Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
80Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
81Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
82Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
83Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
84Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
85Xu Gang (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
86Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling0:01:52
87Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
88Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
89Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
90Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling
91Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
92Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
93Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
94Jang Chan Jae (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:02:11
95Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
96Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha
97Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
98Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
99Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
100Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
101Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha
102Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
103Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
104Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura
105Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
106Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
107Jiao Pengda (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
108David Boucher (Fra) FDJ0:02:47
109Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team NetApp-Endura0:03:11
110Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
111Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Japan0:03:23
112Russell Downing (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura0:03:32
113Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:05:33
114Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
115Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
116Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
117Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) AG2R La Mondiale
118Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
119Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
120Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
121Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
122Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling
123Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
124Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
125Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
126Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
127Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
128Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
129Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ
130Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
131Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
132Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
133Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
134Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) Japan
135Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
136Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Japan
137Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
138Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
139Tomohiro Kinoshita (Jpn) Japan0:07:38
140Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:09:15
141Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge0:09:16
142Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:11:52

Sprint 1 - Samail, 32km
1Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Champion System Pro Cycling Team3pts
2Tomohiro Kinoshita (Jpn) Japan2
3Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano1

Sprint 2 - Yiti, 135.5km
1Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team3pts
2Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling2
3Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling1

Points - Al Bustan, 146km
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling15pts
2Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard12
3Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling9
4Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team7
5Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step6
6Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling5
7Marco Bandiera (Ita) IAM Cycling4
8Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3
9Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge2
10Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ1

Young riders
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling3:48:36
2Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard0:00:05
3Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ0:00:11
4Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ
5Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
6Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
7Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
8Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
9Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
10Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
11Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
12Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling0:00:23
13Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:55
14Feng Chun Kai (Tpe) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
15Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:37
16John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
17Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:01:47
18Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
19Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
20Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
21Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
22Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:52
23Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
24Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
25Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
26Jang Chan Jae (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:02:11
27Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
28Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
29Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
30Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura
31Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
32Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:03:11
33Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:05:33
34Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
35Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
36Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
37Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
38Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
39Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
40Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
41Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
42Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Japan
43Tomohiro Kinoshita (Jpn) Japan0:07:38

Teams
1Cannondale Pro Cycling11:26:10
2IAM Cycling0:00:05
3RadioShack Leopard
4Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:07
5Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:11
6FDJ
7AG2R La Mondiale
8BMC Racing Team
9Sky Procycling0:00:19
10Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:23
11Astana Pro Team0:00:49
12Team NetApp-Endura0:00:55
13Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:01:47
14Katusha
15Japan0:02:39
16Orica-GreenEdge0:02:49
17Team Argos-Shimano0:03:13
18Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:03:57

General classification after stage 2
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling7:53:25
2Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard0:00:09
3Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:11
4Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:15
5Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ0:00:17
6Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
7Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
8Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:21
9Marco Bandiera (Ita) IAM Cycling
10Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
11Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
12Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
13Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
14Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
15Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
16Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Japan
17Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
18Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
19Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ
20Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
21Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
22Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
23Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
24Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
25Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura
26Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
27Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha
28Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
29Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
30Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
31Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
32Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
33Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
34Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
35Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
36Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
37Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
38Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
39Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
40Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
41Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
42Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
43Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling0:00:33
44Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:45
45Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:50
46Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:57
47Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ0:01:04
48Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:01:05
49Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
50Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
51Feng Chun Kai (Tpe) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
52Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano0:01:10
53Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:01:17
54Yuzuru Suzuki (Jpn) Japan0:01:23
55Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling0:01:42
56Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:47
57Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
58Junya Sano (Jpn) Japan
59Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling0:01:55
60Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:56
61Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
62Kristof Goddaert (Bel) IAM Cycling0:01:57
63Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
64Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
65William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
66Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
67Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
68Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard
69Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
70Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
71Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
72Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
73Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
74Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
75Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
76Xu Gang (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
77Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:01:58
78Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling0:02:02
79Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling
80Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
81Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
82Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
83Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:02:04
84Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
85Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica-GreenEdge0:02:11
86John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:02:14
87Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:02:16
88Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:02:21
89Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
90Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
91Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
92Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura
93Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
94Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
95Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha
96Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
97Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
98Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
99Jiao Pengda (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
100Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
101Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
102Jang Chan Jae (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
103Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha
104Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling0:02:25
105Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura0:02:26
106Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge0:02:34
107Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:02:46
108David Boucher (Fra) FDJ0:02:57
109Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team NetApp-Endura0:03:21
110Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
111Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Japan0:03:33
112Russell Downing (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura0:03:42
113Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:05:32
114Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:05:40
115Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:05:43
116Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
117Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
118Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
119Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
120Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
121Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
122Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
123Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
124Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
125Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
126Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ
127Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling
128Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
129Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) AG2R La Mondiale
130Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
131Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
132Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling
133Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) Japan
134Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:06:07
135Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
136Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
137Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:06:21
138Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Japan0:06:28
139Tomohiro Kinoshita (Jpn) Japan0:07:46
140Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge0:09:39
141Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:09:49
142Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:11:53

Points classification
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano16pts
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling15
3Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard12
4Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale12
5Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ10
6Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Champion System Pro Cycling Team9
7Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling9
8Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team7
9Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha7
10Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step6
11Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step6
12Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling5
13Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team5
14Marco Bandiera (Ita) IAM Cycling4
15Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox4
16Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Japan4
17Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team3
18Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3
19Kristof Goddaert (Bel) IAM Cycling3
20Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge2
21Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling2
22Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling2
23Tomohiro Kinoshita (Jpn) Japan2
24Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ1
25Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox1
26Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling1
27Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team1

Combativity classification
1Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Champion System Pro Cycling Team12pts
2Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Japan6
3Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura3
4Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff3
5Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team3
6Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling3
7Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge2
8Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling2
9Tomohiro Kinoshita (Jpn) Japan2
10Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1
11Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ1
12Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling1
13Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox1
14Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano1
15Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano1

Young riders classification
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling7:53:25
2Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard0:00:09
3Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ0:00:17
4Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:00:21
5Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ
6Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
7Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
8Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
9Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
10Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
11Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling0:00:33
12Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:01:05
13Feng Chun Kai (Tpe) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
14Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano0:01:10
15Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:47
16Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:56
17Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
18Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:01:57
19Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
20Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
21Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:02:02
22John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:02:14
23Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:02:21
24Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
25Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
26Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
27Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura
28Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
29Jang Chan Jae (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
30Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling0:02:25
31Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura0:02:26
32Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:03:21
33Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:05:32
34Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:05:43
35Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
36Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
37Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
38Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
39Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
40Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling
41Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:06:07
42Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Japan0:06:28
43Tomohiro Kinoshita (Jpn) Japan0:07:46

Teams classification
1Cannondale Pro Cycling23:41:07
2IAM Cycling0:00:05
3RadioShack Leopard
4Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:07
5Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:11
6FDJ
7AG2R La Mondiale
8BMC Racing Team
9Sky Procycling0:00:19
10Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:23
11Astana Pro Team0:00:49
12Team NetApp-Endura0:00:55
13Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:01:47
14Katusha
15Japan0:02:39
16Orica-GreenEdge0:02:49
17Team Argos-Shimano0:03:13
18Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:03:57

 

Latest on Cyclingnews