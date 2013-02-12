Image 1 of 45 Slovakian champion Peter Sagan (Cannondale) opens his account for 2013 with a stage victory at the Tour of Oman. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 45 Peter Sagan (Cannondale) is the new leader at the Tour of Oman after his victory on stage 2. (Image credit: ASO) Image 3 of 45 Sky's Chris Froome and Bradley Wiggins (Image credit: ASO) Image 4 of 45 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) (Image credit: ASO) Image 5 of 45 The Tour of Oman peloton en route from Fanja in Bidbid to Al Bustan during stage 2. (Image credit: ASO) Image 6 of 45 The Tour of Oman peloton en route from Fanja in Bidbid to Al Bustan during stage 2. (Image credit: ASO) Image 7 of 45 World champion Philippe Gilbert (BMC) rolls along in the peloton. (Image credit: ASO) Image 8 of 45 Tomohiro Kinoshita (Japan) and most aggressive rider jersey holder Bobbie Traksel (Champion System) on the attack. Peter Sagan reminded everyone of his immense class and cycling talent and gave Team Cannondale its first ever victory by winning Stage 2 of the Tour Oman with a powerful late attack that allowed him to cross the finish line alone and produce another unique celebration gesture as he crossed he line.

Two late climbs split the peloton, with Alberto Contador (Team Saxo-Tinkoff), Vincenzo Nibali (Astana), Chris Froome (Team Sky) and most of the other overall contenders in the selection. However, Sagan also had the form to use the rolling climb in the final kilometre as a spring board to chase down a late attack and distance his rivals.

He finished five seconds ahead of Tony Gallopin (RadioShack-Leopard), with Martin Elmiger (IAM Cycling) third and Nibali fourth in the same time, while Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) was a surprise but impressive fifth at seven seconds, with Froome sixth, at the same time.

Forty other riders, including Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky), Cadel Evans and Philippe Gilbert (BMC Racing Team), Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha), Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Leopard) and Contador all finished at 11 seconds.

Sagan celebrated Team Cannondale's first win by pointing to his green jersey and giving a satisfied thumbs up. After Ivan Basso's links to Dr. Fuentes were exposed in detail by the Gazzetta dello Sport, the Italian-based team had something to celebrate.

Thanks to a 10-second time bonus, Sagan also took the race leader's red jersey from stage 1 winner Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano), who finished with most of the other sprinters at 5:33. Gallopin is second overall at nine seconds, with Elmiger third at 11 seconds.

"I'm very happy. This is my first win of season. It's also important for Cannondale, it's the first win for the new team. The pressure's off the whole team now," Sagan said in his ever-improving English.

"It was a good finish for me. I felt good, and I think my condition is improving. I had good legs today."

Sagan also explained how the race exploded on the final climb and the high-speed descent to the finish.

"It was difficult after the descent, Nibali attacked with two other riders and nobody wanted to work. I pulled on the front going at about 45kph, but everybody else left a gap. So I just went at the same pace on the last short climb, caught the others and then I attacked alone and arrived alone. The finish suited me but you always need the legs to win. I had them today."

The last climb explosion

Before the fireworks in the finale, the stage had been another relatively quiet day in the saddle, with Bobbie Traksel (Champion System) again going on the attack to score points for the polka-dot most aggressive rider's jersey.

He went away with Tomohiro Kinoshita (Japan) after just four kilometres and stayed out front for most of the day. Traksel won the first sprint to retain the jersey but the strong headwind on the way back made it hard going and the two were eventually caught by the peloton on the short but steep Al Hamriya climb.

The race exploded on the final Al Jissah climb, six kilometres from the finish. The riders know it well because it is the main road to Muscat from the luxury hotel complex where everyone at the race stays. It is not especially long, but it is steep, wide open and exposed to the wind.

Contador attacked with Rinaldo Nocentini (Ag2r-La Mondiale) but other riders chased after them over the top and on the sweeping, breathtaking descent towards the finish. Cancellara, Nibali and Sagan lead the peloton, touching close to 90km/h at one point.

As the road flattened, Gallopin took the initiative with a late attack that also drew Nibali and Elmiger. The trio got a gap and most of the other riders gave up hope. Not Sagan. He opened up the power, set off in pursuit and then blasted past them to win alone.

Race organiser Eddy Merckx watched Sagan celebrate his first win of the season with admiration. No doubt he would have won in exactly the same way.

Wednesday's 190km third stage is from Nakhal Fort to Wadi Dayqah Dam, with a series of short climbs and kick-ups in the final. Sagan won here last year and is favoured again to strut his stuff and show off another celebration pose.

Full Results 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 3:48:36 2 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 0:00:05 3 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 4 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 5 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:00:07 6 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 7 Marco Bandiera (Ita) IAM Cycling 0:00:11 8 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 9 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 10 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 11 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 12 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 13 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ 14 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 15 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 16 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 17 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura 18 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 19 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 20 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 21 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 22 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 23 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 24 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 25 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 26 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 27 Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 28 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 29 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 30 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 31 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 32 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 33 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 34 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 35 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 36 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano 37 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard 38 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 39 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 40 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 41 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 42 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 43 Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Japan 44 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 45 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha 46 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 47 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:00:23 48 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling 49 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:40 50 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 0:00:55 51 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 52 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ 53 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 54 Feng Chun Kai (Tpe) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 55 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 56 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:01:13 57 Yuzuru Suzuki (Jpn) Japan 58 Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:01:37 59 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 60 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 61 Junya Sano (Jpn) Japan 62 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling 63 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:01:47 64 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha 65 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 66 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 67 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 68 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard 69 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 70 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 71 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica-GreenEdge 72 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge 73 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 74 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 75 Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 76 Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 77 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 78 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 79 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 80 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha 81 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 82 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 83 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge 84 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team 85 Xu Gang (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 86 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 0:01:52 87 Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 88 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 89 Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 90 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling 91 Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling 92 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 93 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 94 Jang Chan Jae (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:02:11 95 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha 96 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha 97 Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 98 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 99 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 100 Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 101 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha 102 Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 103 Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 104 Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura 105 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling 106 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha 107 Jiao Pengda (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 108 David Boucher (Fra) FDJ 0:02:47 109 Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team NetApp-Endura 0:03:11 110 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 111 Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Japan 0:03:23 112 Russell Downing (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 0:03:32 113 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:05:33 114 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 115 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 116 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 117 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) AG2R La Mondiale 118 Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 119 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 120 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 121 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 122 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling 123 Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 124 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 125 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 126 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 127 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 128 Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 129 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ 130 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 131 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 132 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 133 Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 134 Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) Japan 135 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 136 Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Japan 137 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 138 Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 139 Tomohiro Kinoshita (Jpn) Japan 0:07:38 140 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:09:15 141 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 0:09:16 142 Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:11:52

Sprint 1 - Samail, 32km 1 Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Tomohiro Kinoshita (Jpn) Japan 2 3 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 1

Sprint 2 - Yiti, 135.5km 1 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 3 pts 2 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 2 3 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 1

Points - Al Bustan, 146km 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 15 pts 2 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 12 3 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 9 4 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 7 5 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 6 6 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 5 7 Marco Bandiera (Ita) IAM Cycling 4 8 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 9 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 2 10 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 1

Young riders 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 3:48:36 2 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 0:00:05 3 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 0:00:11 4 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ 5 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 6 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 7 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 8 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano 9 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 10 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 11 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 12 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling 0:00:23 13 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:55 14 Feng Chun Kai (Tpe) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 15 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:37 16 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 17 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:01:47 18 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 19 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 20 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge 21 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team 22 Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:52 23 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 24 Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 25 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 26 Jang Chan Jae (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:02:11 27 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha 28 Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 29 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 30 Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura 31 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha 32 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:03:11 33 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:05:33 34 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 35 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 36 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 37 Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 38 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 39 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 40 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 41 Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 42 Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Japan 43 Tomohiro Kinoshita (Jpn) Japan 0:07:38

Teams 1 Cannondale Pro Cycling 11:26:10 2 IAM Cycling 0:00:05 3 RadioShack Leopard 4 Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:00:07 5 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:00:11 6 FDJ 7 AG2R La Mondiale 8 BMC Racing Team 9 Sky Procycling 0:00:19 10 Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:00:23 11 Astana Pro Team 0:00:49 12 Team NetApp-Endura 0:00:55 13 Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:01:47 14 Katusha 15 Japan 0:02:39 16 Orica-GreenEdge 0:02:49 17 Team Argos-Shimano 0:03:13 18 Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:03:57

General classification after stage 2 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 7:53:25 2 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 0:00:09 3 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:11 4 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:15 5 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 0:00:17 6 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 7 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 8 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:00:21 9 Marco Bandiera (Ita) IAM Cycling 10 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 11 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 12 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 13 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 14 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 15 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 16 Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Japan 17 Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 18 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 19 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ 20 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 21 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 22 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 23 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 24 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 25 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura 26 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 27 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha 28 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 29 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 30 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 31 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 32 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard 33 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 34 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 35 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 36 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 37 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 38 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 39 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 40 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 41 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 42 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 43 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling 0:00:33 44 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:45 45 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:50 46 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:00:57 47 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ 0:01:04 48 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:01:05 49 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 50 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 51 Feng Chun Kai (Tpe) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 52 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano 0:01:10 53 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:01:17 54 Yuzuru Suzuki (Jpn) Japan 0:01:23 55 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:01:42 56 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:47 57 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling 58 Junya Sano (Jpn) Japan 59 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:01:55 60 Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:56 61 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 62 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:01:57 63 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 64 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha 65 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 66 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 67 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 68 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard 69 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 70 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 71 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 72 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge 73 Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 74 Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 75 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team 76 Xu Gang (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 77 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:01:58 78 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 0:02:02 79 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling 80 Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling 81 Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 82 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 83 Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:02:04 84 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 85 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica-GreenEdge 0:02:11 86 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:02:14 87 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:02:16 88 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:02:21 89 Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 90 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha 91 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha 92 Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura 93 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling 94 Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 95 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha 96 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 97 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha 98 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 99 Jiao Pengda (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 100 Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 101 Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 102 Jang Chan Jae (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 103 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha 104 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:02:25 105 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 0:02:26 106 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge 0:02:34 107 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:02:46 108 David Boucher (Fra) FDJ 0:02:57 109 Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team NetApp-Endura 0:03:21 110 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 111 Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Japan 0:03:33 112 Russell Downing (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 0:03:42 113 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:05:32 114 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:05:40 115 Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:05:43 116 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 117 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 118 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 119 Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 120 Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 121 Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 122 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 123 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 124 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 125 Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 126 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ 127 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling 128 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 129 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) AG2R La Mondiale 130 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 131 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 132 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling 133 Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) Japan 134 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:06:07 135 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 136 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 137 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:06:21 138 Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Japan 0:06:28 139 Tomohiro Kinoshita (Jpn) Japan 0:07:46 140 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 0:09:39 141 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:09:49 142 Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:11:53

Points classification 1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 16 pts 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 15 3 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 12 4 Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 12 5 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 10 6 Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 9 7 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 9 8 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 7 9 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha 7 10 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 6 11 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 6 12 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 5 13 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 5 14 Marco Bandiera (Ita) IAM Cycling 4 15 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 4 16 Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Japan 4 17 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 3 18 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 19 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) IAM Cycling 3 20 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 2 21 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 2 22 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2 23 Tomohiro Kinoshita (Jpn) Japan 2 24 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ 1 25 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 1 26 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 1 27 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1

Combativity classification 1 Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 12 pts 2 Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Japan 6 3 Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 3 4 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 3 5 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 3 6 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 3 7 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 2 8 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 2 9 Tomohiro Kinoshita (Jpn) Japan 2 10 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1 11 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ 1 12 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 1 13 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 1 14 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 1 15 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 1

Young riders classification 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 7:53:25 2 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 0:00:09 3 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 0:00:17 4 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:00:21 5 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ 6 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 7 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 8 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 9 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 10 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 11 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling 0:00:33 12 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:01:05 13 Feng Chun Kai (Tpe) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 14 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano 0:01:10 15 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:01:47 16 Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:56 17 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 18 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:01:57 19 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge 20 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team 21 Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:02:02 22 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:02:14 23 Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:02:21 24 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 25 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha 26 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha 27 Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura 28 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 29 Jang Chan Jae (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 30 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:02:25 31 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 0:02:26 32 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:03:21 33 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:05:32 34 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:05:43 35 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 36 Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 37 Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 38 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 39 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 40 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling 41 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:06:07 42 Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Japan 0:06:28 43 Tomohiro Kinoshita (Jpn) Japan 0:07:46