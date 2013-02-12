Tour of Oman: Sagan takes second stage
Cannondale rider earns season's first win
Stage 2: Fanja in Bidbid - Al Bustan
Peter Sagan reminded everyone of his immense class and cycling talent and gave Team Cannondale its first ever victory by winning Stage 2 of the Tour Oman with a powerful late attack that allowed him to cross the finish line alone and produce another unique celebration gesture as he crossed he line.
Two late climbs split the peloton, with Alberto Contador (Team Saxo-Tinkoff), Vincenzo Nibali (Astana), Chris Froome (Team Sky) and most of the other overall contenders in the selection. However, Sagan also had the form to use the rolling climb in the final kilometre as a spring board to chase down a late attack and distance his rivals.
He finished five seconds ahead of Tony Gallopin (RadioShack-Leopard), with Martin Elmiger (IAM Cycling) third and Nibali fourth in the same time, while Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) was a surprise but impressive fifth at seven seconds, with Froome sixth, at the same time.
Forty other riders, including Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky), Cadel Evans and Philippe Gilbert (BMC Racing Team), Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha), Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Leopard) and Contador all finished at 11 seconds.
Sagan celebrated Team Cannondale's first win by pointing to his green jersey and giving a satisfied thumbs up. After Ivan Basso's links to Dr. Fuentes were exposed in detail by the Gazzetta dello Sport, the Italian-based team had something to celebrate.
Thanks to a 10-second time bonus, Sagan also took the race leader's red jersey from stage 1 winner Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano), who finished with most of the other sprinters at 5:33. Gallopin is second overall at nine seconds, with Elmiger third at 11 seconds.
"I'm very happy. This is my first win of season. It's also important for Cannondale, it's the first win for the new team. The pressure's off the whole team now," Sagan said in his ever-improving English.
"It was a good finish for me. I felt good, and I think my condition is improving. I had good legs today."
Sagan also explained how the race exploded on the final climb and the high-speed descent to the finish.
"It was difficult after the descent, Nibali attacked with two other riders and nobody wanted to work. I pulled on the front going at about 45kph, but everybody else left a gap. So I just went at the same pace on the last short climb, caught the others and then I attacked alone and arrived alone. The finish suited me but you always need the legs to win. I had them today."
The last climb explosion
Before the fireworks in the finale, the stage had been another relatively quiet day in the saddle, with Bobbie Traksel (Champion System) again going on the attack to score points for the polka-dot most aggressive rider's jersey.
He went away with Tomohiro Kinoshita (Japan) after just four kilometres and stayed out front for most of the day. Traksel won the first sprint to retain the jersey but the strong headwind on the way back made it hard going and the two were eventually caught by the peloton on the short but steep Al Hamriya climb.
The race exploded on the final Al Jissah climb, six kilometres from the finish. The riders know it well because it is the main road to Muscat from the luxury hotel complex where everyone at the race stays. It is not especially long, but it is steep, wide open and exposed to the wind.
Contador attacked with Rinaldo Nocentini (Ag2r-La Mondiale) but other riders chased after them over the top and on the sweeping, breathtaking descent towards the finish. Cancellara, Nibali and Sagan lead the peloton, touching close to 90km/h at one point.
As the road flattened, Gallopin took the initiative with a late attack that also drew Nibali and Elmiger. The trio got a gap and most of the other riders gave up hope. Not Sagan. He opened up the power, set off in pursuit and then blasted past them to win alone.
Race organiser Eddy Merckx watched Sagan celebrate his first win of the season with admiration. No doubt he would have won in exactly the same way.
Wednesday's 190km third stage is from Nakhal Fort to Wadi Dayqah Dam, with a series of short climbs and kick-ups in the final. Sagan won here last year and is favoured again to strut his stuff and show off another celebration pose.
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|3:48:36
|2
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|0:00:05
|3
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|4
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|5
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:07
|6
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|7
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) IAM Cycling
|0:00:11
|8
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|9
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|10
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|11
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|12
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|13
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ
|14
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|15
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|16
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura
|18
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|19
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|20
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|21
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|22
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|23
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|24
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|25
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|26
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|27
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|28
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|29
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|30
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|31
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|32
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|33
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|34
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|35
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|36
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
|37
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|38
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|39
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|40
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|41
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|42
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|43
|Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Japan
|44
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|45
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha
|46
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|47
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:23
|48
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling
|49
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:40
|50
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:00:55
|51
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|52
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
|53
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|54
|Feng Chun Kai (Tpe) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|55
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|56
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:01:13
|57
|Yuzuru Suzuki (Jpn) Japan
|58
|Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:37
|59
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|60
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|61
|Junya Sano (Jpn) Japan
|62
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|63
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:01:47
|64
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
|65
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|66
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|67
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|68
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard
|69
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|70
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|71
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica-GreenEdge
|72
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
|73
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|74
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|75
|Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|76
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|77
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|78
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|79
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|80
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
|81
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|82
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|83
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
|84
|Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
|85
|Xu Gang (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|86
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|0:01:52
|87
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|88
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|89
|Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|90
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling
|91
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
|92
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|93
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|94
|Jang Chan Jae (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:11
|95
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
|96
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha
|97
|Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|98
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|99
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|100
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|101
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha
|102
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|103
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|104
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura
|105
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
|106
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
|107
|Jiao Pengda (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|108
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ
|0:02:47
|109
|Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:03:11
|110
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|111
|Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Japan
|0:03:23
|112
|Russell Downing (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:03:32
|113
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:05:33
|114
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|115
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|116
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|117
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) AG2R La Mondiale
|118
|Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|119
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|120
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|121
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|122
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling
|123
|Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|124
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|125
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|126
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|127
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|128
|Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|129
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ
|130
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|131
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|132
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|133
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|134
|Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) Japan
|135
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|136
|Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Japan
|137
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|138
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|139
|Tomohiro Kinoshita (Jpn) Japan
|0:07:38
|140
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:09:15
|141
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:09:16
|142
|Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:52
|1
|Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Tomohiro Kinoshita (Jpn) Japan
|2
|3
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|1
|1
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|2
|3
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|1
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|15
|pts
|2
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|12
|3
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|9
|4
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|7
|5
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|6
|6
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|5
|7
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) IAM Cycling
|4
|8
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|9
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|2
|10
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|1
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|3:48:36
|2
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|0:00:05
|3
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:11
|4
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ
|5
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|6
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|7
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|8
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
|9
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|10
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|11
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|12
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling
|0:00:23
|13
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:55
|14
|Feng Chun Kai (Tpe) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|15
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:37
|16
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|17
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:01:47
|18
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|19
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|20
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
|21
|Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
|22
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:52
|23
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|24
|Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|25
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|26
|Jang Chan Jae (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:11
|27
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
|28
|Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|29
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|30
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura
|31
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
|32
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:11
|33
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:05:33
|34
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|35
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|36
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|37
|Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|38
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|39
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|40
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|41
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|42
|Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Japan
|43
|Tomohiro Kinoshita (Jpn) Japan
|0:07:38
|1
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|11:26:10
|2
|IAM Cycling
|0:00:05
|3
|RadioShack Leopard
|4
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:07
|5
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:11
|6
|FDJ
|7
|AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|BMC Racing Team
|9
|Sky Procycling
|0:00:19
|10
|Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:23
|11
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:49
|12
|Team NetApp-Endura
|0:00:55
|13
|Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:01:47
|14
|Katusha
|15
|Japan
|0:02:39
|16
|Orica-GreenEdge
|0:02:49
|17
|Team Argos-Shimano
|0:03:13
|18
|Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:57
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|7:53:25
|2
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|0:00:09
|3
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:11
|4
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:15
|5
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:17
|6
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|7
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|8
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:21
|9
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) IAM Cycling
|10
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|11
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|12
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|13
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|14
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|15
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|16
|Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Japan
|17
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|18
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|19
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ
|20
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|21
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|22
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|23
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|24
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|25
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura
|26
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|27
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha
|28
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|29
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|30
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|31
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|32
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|33
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|34
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|35
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|36
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|37
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|38
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|39
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|40
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|41
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|42
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|43
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling
|0:00:33
|44
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:45
|45
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:50
|46
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:57
|47
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
|0:01:04
|48
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:05
|49
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|50
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|51
|Feng Chun Kai (Tpe) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|52
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:01:10
|53
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:01:17
|54
|Yuzuru Suzuki (Jpn) Japan
|0:01:23
|55
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:01:42
|56
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:47
|57
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|58
|Junya Sano (Jpn) Japan
|59
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:01:55
|60
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:56
|61
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|62
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:01:57
|63
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|64
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
|65
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|66
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|67
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|68
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard
|69
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|70
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|71
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|72
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
|73
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|74
|Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|75
|Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
|76
|Xu Gang (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|77
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:01:58
|78
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|0:02:02
|79
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling
|80
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
|81
|Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|82
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|83
|Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:04
|84
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|85
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:02:11
|86
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:02:14
|87
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:02:16
|88
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:02:21
|89
|Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|90
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
|91
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
|92
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura
|93
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
|94
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|95
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha
|96
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|97
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
|98
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|99
|Jiao Pengda (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|100
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|101
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|102
|Jang Chan Jae (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|103
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha
|104
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:02:25
|105
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:02:26
|106
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:02:34
|107
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:02:46
|108
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ
|0:02:57
|109
|Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:03:21
|110
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|111
|Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Japan
|0:03:33
|112
|Russell Downing (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:03:42
|113
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:05:32
|114
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:40
|115
|Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:43
|116
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|117
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|118
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|119
|Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|120
|Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|121
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|122
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|123
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|124
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|125
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|126
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ
|127
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling
|128
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|129
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) AG2R La Mondiale
|130
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|131
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|132
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|133
|Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) Japan
|134
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:06:07
|135
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|136
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|137
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:21
|138
|Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Japan
|0:06:28
|139
|Tomohiro Kinoshita (Jpn) Japan
|0:07:46
|140
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:09:39
|141
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:09:49
|142
|Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:53
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|16
|pts
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|15
|3
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|12
|4
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|5
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|10
|6
|Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|9
|7
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|9
|8
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|7
|9
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
|7
|10
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|6
|11
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|6
|12
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|5
|13
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|5
|14
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) IAM Cycling
|4
|15
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|4
|16
|Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Japan
|4
|17
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|3
|18
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|19
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) IAM Cycling
|3
|20
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|2
|21
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|2
|22
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2
|23
|Tomohiro Kinoshita (Jpn) Japan
|2
|24
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
|1
|25
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|1
|26
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|1
|27
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1
|1
|Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|12
|pts
|2
|Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Japan
|6
|3
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|3
|4
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|3
|5
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|3
|6
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|3
|7
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|2
|8
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|2
|9
|Tomohiro Kinoshita (Jpn) Japan
|2
|10
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|11
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
|1
|12
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|1
|13
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|1
|14
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|1
|15
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|1
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|7:53:25
|2
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|0:00:09
|3
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:17
|4
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:00:21
|5
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ
|6
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|7
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|8
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|9
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|10
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|11
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling
|0:00:33
|12
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:05
|13
|Feng Chun Kai (Tpe) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|14
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:01:10
|15
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:47
|16
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:56
|17
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|18
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:01:57
|19
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
|20
|Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
|21
|Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:02:02
|22
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:02:14
|23
|Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:02:21
|24
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|25
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
|26
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
|27
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura
|28
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|29
|Jang Chan Jae (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|30
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:02:25
|31
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:02:26
|32
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:21
|33
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:05:32
|34
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:05:43
|35
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|36
|Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|37
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|38
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|39
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|40
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|41
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:07
|42
|Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Japan
|0:06:28
|43
|Tomohiro Kinoshita (Jpn) Japan
|0:07:46
|1
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|23:41:07
|2
|IAM Cycling
|0:00:05
|3
|RadioShack Leopard
|4
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:07
|5
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:11
|6
|FDJ
|7
|AG2R La Mondiale
|8
|BMC Racing Team
|9
|Sky Procycling
|0:00:19
|10
|Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:23
|11
|Astana Pro Team
|0:00:49
|12
|Team NetApp-Endura
|0:00:55
|13
|Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:01:47
|14
|Katusha
|15
|Japan
|0:02:39
|16
|Orica-GreenEdge
|0:02:49
|17
|Team Argos-Shimano
|0:03:13
|18
|Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:57
