Tour of Oman: Froome takes stage five
Sky rider defends race lead
Stage 5: Al Alam Palace - Ministry of Housing in Boshar
Chris Froome (Team Sky) set up overall victory at the Tour of Oman after beating Alberto Contador (Team Saxo-Tinkoff) and Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) to win stage five.
The Kenyan-born Briton was in no mood to give away the stage victory after Contador had launched several attacks on the late climbs of the stage. Froome led out the sprint into a headwind and had the speed and power to hold off Contador who was coming from behind. Rodriguez was third a few bike lengths behind.
A chase group containing Cadel Evans (BMC Racing Team) and five other riders finished four seconds back. However Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) had a bad day, finishing 34 seconds down, while Tour de France winner Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) worked for Froome during the stage and finished 8:07 behind.
Froome now leads Contador by 27 seconds, with Evans third at 39 seconds. With just Saturday's final stage to the Muscat Corniche left to race, Froome looks set to win his first ever stage race as a professional and confirm his credentials as Team Sky's leader for the Tour de France.
It is still the start of the season and Froome's rivalry with Contador will surely produce lots more scintillating racing before July. Froome showed his Tour de France ability in 2012 but his performance in Oman and his beating of Contador, Evans and Nibali, has confirmed him as one of the favourites to win the yellow jersey in July.
"My goal today was just to make sure there wasn't any time lost to him (Contador) and just go straight into defence mode if he did attack, and then try and just keep them at bay," Froome explained as he rode the rollers to help his recovery.
"The climb was extremely hard. Going over it three times, from different sides each time. The last time up we were just in ones and twos, it was a lot more brutal than it looked on paper. I had in my mind that I'd always be with teammates and be able to control everything. To have it all blown to pieces on the second time up the climb, did make me feel a bit exposed."
Froome stopped to hug teammate Ritchie Porte after the stage. The Australian again played a vital role in helping Froome win and is rapidly becoming his closest lieutenant at Team Sky.
"On the second last climb Saxo Bank lit it up and took a lot of people by surprise. The bunch got blown to pieces," Froome explained.
"I was fortunate to have Ritchie Porte with me in the front group, who helped me control things up there, and set a really good tempo on the climb. We took it up from the beginning."
"Over the last climb Contador attacked. Rodriguez and I were just behind and managed to close the gap over the top. Coming down to the bottom we knew we only had a small advantage and just rolled through together. The last two kilometres were quite tactical, with lots of attacking between us.”
No gifts
Froome had thoughts about letting Contador or Rodriguez win the stage. There was no time for gifts in the heat of the battle.
"There were bonus seconds at the finish and Contador is so close to me, so I think it's understandable that it was race on there," Froome said.
"I could see the sprint was a bit of head/cross wind. I was on the front and thought I'd just start the sprint and try and finish it off. It surprised them just how much of a headwind there was and with it curving to the right, it meant they had to go the long way round."
Froome is now set to win his first professional stage race on Saturday. His last victory was stage seven of the 2012 Tour de France to La Planche des Belles Filles. His second place overall at the Tour de France behind Wiggins has projected Froome into the role of team leader for this year's race.
It is a huge responsibility but he seems to getting used to it and victory proves he can handle this first incremental increase in pressure and expectation, even in February, when perhaps he is still not at his best.
"I've never been in this position now and it's a great feeling going forward," Froome said.
"The team is doing really well. The training camps in Mallorca were a big success again for us this year and everyone has been really professional and serious during the winter, and I think it's starting to show. Cycling is changing. Guys are going a lot faster earlier in the season but I don't think any of us are at our best yet."
Saturday's final stage is over 144km. It starts on the coast south of Muscat, in the Hawit Nagam Park and then rolls through the hills before the three laps of the spectacular Muscat Corniche.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|3:29:19
|2
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|3
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|4
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:04
|5
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|6
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|8
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|9
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|10
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:08
|11
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:34
|12
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|13
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|14
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|15
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|16
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|17
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|18
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|19
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|20
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|21
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|22
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|23
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|24
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|25
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|26
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|27
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|28
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|29
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|30
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|31
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|32
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|33
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|34
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:01:51
|35
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|36
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|37
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|38
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|39
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|40
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|41
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|42
|Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Japan
|43
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) IAM Cycling
|44
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|45
|Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|46
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|47
|Feng Chun Kai (Tpe) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|48
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
|49
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
|50
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha
|51
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|52
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|53
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling
|54
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|55
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:04:45
|56
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|57
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|58
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|59
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|60
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:08:07
|61
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|62
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|63
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling
|64
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) IAM Cycling
|65
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|66
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
|67
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|68
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica-GreenEdge
|69
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|70
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|71
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha
|72
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard
|73
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|74
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|75
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|76
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|77
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:12:48
|78
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
|79
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|80
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|81
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ
|82
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|83
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
|84
|Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|85
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|86
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|87
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|88
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|89
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ
|90
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|91
|Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
|92
|Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|93
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|94
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|95
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|96
|Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team NetApp-Endura
|97
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|98
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|99
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) AG2R La Mondiale
|100
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|101
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|102
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling
|103
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|104
|Yuzuru Suzuki (Jpn) Japan
|105
|Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|106
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|107
|Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|108
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|109
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|110
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|111
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|112
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura
|113
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
|114
|Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Japan
|115
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
|116
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|117
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|118
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|119
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura
|120
|Russell Downing (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|121
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|122
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|123
|Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:13:23
|124
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
|125
|Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|126
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha
|127
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
|128
|Jang Chan Jae (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|129
|Xu Gang (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|130
|Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|131
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|132
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|133
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|134
|Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Japan
|135
|Tomohiro Kinoshita (Jpn) Japan
|136
|Junya Sano (Jpn) Japan
|137
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|138
|Jiao Pengda (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:19:06
|139
|Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) Japan
|0:20:55
|DNF
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
|DNS
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|3
|pts
|2
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|3
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|3
|pts
|2
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|2
|3
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|15
|pts
|2
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|12
|3
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|9
|4
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|7
|5
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|6
|6
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|7
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|4
|8
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ
|3:29:53
|2
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|3
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|4
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|5
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|6
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|7
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:01:17
|8
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|9
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|10
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|11
|Feng Chun Kai (Tpe) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|12
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
|13
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
|14
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|15
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:04:11
|16
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:07:33
|17
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|18
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling
|19
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|20
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:12:14
|21
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|22
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|23
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|24
|Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
|25
|Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|26
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|27
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|28
|Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|29
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|30
|Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|31
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura
|32
|Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Japan
|33
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|34
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|35
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|36
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
|0:12:49
|37
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
|38
|Jang Chan Jae (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|39
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|40
|Tomohiro Kinoshita (Jpn) Japan
|41
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|10:28:35
|2
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:00:08
|3
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:34
|4
|Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|5
|IAM Cycling
|6
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:01:04
|7
|Sky Procycling
|0:01:47
|8
|FDJ
|0:02:21
|9
|RadioShack Leopard
|10
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:38
|11
|Astana Pro Team
|0:05:15
|12
|Orica-GreenEdge
|0:06:02
|13
|Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:07:49
|14
|Katusha
|0:09:20
|15
|Team Argos-Shimano
|0:11:11
|16
|Team NetApp-Endura
|0:14:35
|17
|Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:15:52
|18
|Japan
|0:26:49
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|20:04:13
|2
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:27
|3
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:39
|4
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|0:00:50
|5
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:13
|6
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|7
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:19
|8
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:34
|9
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:44
|10
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:00
|11
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:02:01
|12
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:02:08
|13
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:09
|14
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:02:21
|15
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:02:35
|16
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:39
|17
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|0:02:47
|18
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ
|0:02:52
|19
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:00
|20
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:03:02
|21
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:04
|22
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|0:03:25
|23
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|0:03:38
|24
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:03
|25
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:04:20
|26
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:35
|27
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:04:52
|28
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:54
|29
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:10
|30
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:43
|31
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha
|0:05:59
|32
|Feng Chun Kai (Tpe) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:08
|33
|Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Japan
|0:06:20
|34
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:06:57
|35
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:07:11
|36
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:07:46
|37
|Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:55
|38
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:09:14
|39
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:09:18
|40
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:09:57
|41
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:10:17
|42
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|0:11:08
|43
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:11:23
|44
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|0:11:26
|45
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:11:46
|46
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:11:54
|47
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|48
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:12:09
|49
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:12:13
|50
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:13:14
|51
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:13:16
|52
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:13:27
|53
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) IAM Cycling
|0:14:02
|54
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:14:07
|55
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|0:14:55
|56
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:15:04
|57
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:15:57
|58
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:16:03
|59
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha
|0:16:19
|60
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling
|0:16:27
|61
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard
|0:16:34
|62
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|63
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:16:39
|64
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:16:45
|65
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:17:13
|66
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:17:48
|67
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:18:18
|68
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:18:46
|69
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|70
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:19:02
|71
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:19:28
|72
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:19:30
|73
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:19:34
|74
|Yuzuru Suzuki (Jpn) Japan
|0:20:20
|75
|Junya Sano (Jpn) Japan
|0:20:30
|76
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:21:17
|77
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:22:07
|78
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|0:23:59
|79
|Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:24:03
|80
|Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:24:08
|81
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
|0:24:19
|82
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:24:31
|83
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ
|0:24:40
|84
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
|0:24:49
|85
|Xu Gang (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:24:58
|86
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:25:01
|87
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ
|0:25:29
|88
|Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:25:32
|89
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha
|0:25:44
|90
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|0:25:46
|91
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:26:17
|92
|Jiao Pengda (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:26:26
|93
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:26:49
|94
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:27:05
|95
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|0:27:18
|96
|Russell Downing (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|97
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:27:22
|98
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:27:33
|99
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:27:36
|100
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|0:27:44
|101
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:27:51
|102
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:28:07
|103
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:28:09
|104
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:28:18
|105
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|0:28:32
|106
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:28:41
|107
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:28:57
|108
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:29:04
|109
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:29:28
|110
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
|0:29:36
|111
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:30:06
|112
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:30:09
|113
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:30:11
|114
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:30:28
|115
|Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
|116
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:30:30
|117
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:30:54
|118
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:31:25
|119
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:32:23
|120
|Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:32:49
|121
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:33:28
|122
|Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Japan
|123
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:33:37
|124
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:33:55
|125
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
|0:34:10
|126
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:34:39
|127
|Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:34:42
|128
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:35:12
|129
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:35:21
|130
|Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Japan
|131
|Jang Chan Jae (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:35:42
|132
|Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:35:45
|133
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:35:47
|134
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:35:49
|135
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling
|0:36:46
|136
|Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:37:31
|137
|Tomohiro Kinoshita (Jpn) Japan
|0:41:10
|138
|Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:42:30
|139
|Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) Japan
|0:48:17
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|33
|pts
|2
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|29
|3
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|26
|4
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|21
|5
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|16
|6
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|15
|7
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|13
|8
|Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|12
|9
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|12
|10
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|12
|11
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|12
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|13
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|11
|14
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|9
|15
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|9
|16
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|9
|17
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|8
|18
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
|7
|19
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|6
|20
|Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|5
|21
|Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|5
|22
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|5
|23
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|5
|24
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|5
|25
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|4
|26
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) IAM Cycling
|4
|27
|Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Japan
|4
|28
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|4
|29
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|3
|30
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|3
|31
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) IAM Cycling
|3
|32
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|3
|33
|Jang Chan Jae (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|3
|34
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|2
|35
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|2
|36
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|2
|37
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|2
|38
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|39
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2
|40
|Tomohiro Kinoshita (Jpn) Japan
|2
|41
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|42
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1
|43
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|1
|44
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha
|1
|45
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|1
|46
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
|1
|47
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1
|48
|Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) Japan
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|17
|pts
|2
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|9
|3
|Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|8
|4
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|7
|5
|Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Japan
|6
|6
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|5
|7
|Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|5
|8
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|4
|9
|Jang Chan Jae (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|4
|10
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|3
|11
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|3
|12
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|3
|13
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|3
|14
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|3
|15
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|3
|16
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|2
|17
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|2
|18
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|19
|Tomohiro Kinoshita (Jpn) Japan
|2
|20
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|21
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1
|22
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|1
|23
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha
|1
|24
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|1
|25
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
|1
|26
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|1
|27
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|1
|28
|Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) Japan
|1
|29
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|20:05:47
|2
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:35
|3
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:18
|4
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|0:02:04
|5
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:02:46
|6
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:03:18
|7
|Feng Chun Kai (Tpe) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:34
|8
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:08:23
|9
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:09:49
|10
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:10:12
|11
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:10:20
|12
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:11:42
|13
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:11:53
|14
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:13:30
|15
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling
|0:14:53
|16
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:15:39
|17
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:17:12
|18
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:17:28
|19
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:17:54
|20
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:18:00
|21
|Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:22:29
|22
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:25:31
|23
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|0:25:44
|24
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:26:35
|25
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:26:44
|26
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:27:07
|27
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:27:23
|28
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:27:30
|29
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:27:54
|30
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
|0:28:02
|31
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:28:32
|32
|Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
|0:28:54
|33
|Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:31:15
|34
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:32:21
|35
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
|0:32:36
|36
|Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Japan
|0:33:47
|37
|Jang Chan Jae (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:34:08
|38
|Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:34:11
|39
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:34:13
|40
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:34:15
|41
|Tomohiro Kinoshita (Jpn) Japan
|0:39:36
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|60:17:18
|2
|Ag2R La Mondiale
|0:00:18
|3
|FDJ
|0:02:51
|4
|IAM Cycling
|0:03:03
|5
|RadioShack Leopard
|0:06:48
|6
|Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:08:35
|7
|Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:09:37
|8
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:49
|9
|Sky Procycling
|0:12:06
|10
|Astana Pro Team
|0:13:03
|11
|Katusha
|0:17:43
|12
|Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:17:50
|13
|Orica-GreenEdge
|0:19:12
|14
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:23:10
|15
|Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:28:37
|16
|Team NetApp-Endura
|0:30:44
|17
|Team Argos-Shimano
|0:37:54
|18
|Japan
|0:41:56
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Zwift Academy announce 2019 finalistsSix riders to compete for spots on Canyon-SRAM and NTT Pro Cycling U23
-
Cavendish crashes in opening night of Gent Six DayManxman sits out Madison
-
USA Cycling launches 'In Our Own Words' platform for athletesFirst submissions come from Gaimon, Compton and an anonymous contributor who writes about being sexually assaulted by her coach
-
Shane Sutton disputes bullying accusations in Freeman tribunal'Nothing evidence based' in Tuesday's hearing says Australian
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy