Tour of Oman: Froome takes stage five

Sky rider defends race lead

Image 1 of 38

Joaquim Rodriguez got good news on Katusha's WorldTour license

(Image credit: ASO)
Image 2 of 38

The peloton passes underneath the palms of Oman

(Image credit: ASO)
Image 3 of 38

Chris Froome (Sky) on the top step of the podium in Oman

(Image credit: ASO)
Image 4 of 38

Kenny Elissonde (FDJ) best young rider in Oman

(Image credit: ASO)
Image 5 of 38

Race leader Chris Froome (Sky)

(Image credit: ASO)
Image 6 of 38

Froome marks Contador on his attack

(Image credit: ASO)
Image 7 of 38

The Tour of Oman stage 5

(Image credit: ASO)
Image 8 of 38

Team Sky sets the pace

(Image credit: ASO)
Image 9 of 38

Alberto Contador bridged up to his teammate

(Image credit: ASO)
Image 10 of 38

Best young rider Kenny Elissonde chats with Joaquim Rodriguez at the start

(Image credit: ASO)
Image 11 of 38

After the abandon of Peter Sagan, Chris Froome took the points jersey

(Image credit: ASO)
Image 12 of 38

Bobbie Traksel (Champion System) protected his jersey as most aggressive rider

(Image credit: ASO)
Image 13 of 38

Chris Froome (Sky) wins the Tour of Oman stage 5

(Image credit: ASO)
Image 14 of 38

Contador and Nibaliat the front

(Image credit: ASO)
Image 15 of 38

Chris Froome (Sky) won stage 5 of Tourof Oman

(Image credit: ASO)
Image 16 of 38

Bradley Wiggins rode in service of Chris Froome in Oman

(Image credit: ASO)
Image 17 of 38

(Image credit: ASO)
Image 18 of 38

Sky sets the pace

(Image credit: ASO)
Image 19 of 38

Riders await the start of stage 5

(Image credit: ASO)
Image 20 of 38

Kenny Elissonde (FDJ) kept the best young rider's jersey

(Image credit: ASO)
Image 21 of 38

The breakaway on stage 5 of the Tour of Oman

(Image credit: ASO)
Image 22 of 38

The breakaway on stage 5 of the Tour of Oman

(Image credit: ASO)
Image 23 of 38

The riders tackle stage 5 in the Tour of Oman

(Image credit: ASO)
Image 24 of 38

Froome and Elissoned await their time on the podium

(Image credit: ASO)
Image 25 of 38

Chris Froome (Sky) is the new leader at the Tour of Oman.

(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 26 of 38

Team Sky controls the Tour of Oman for Chris Froome

(Image credit: ASO)
Image 27 of 38

The podium at the Tour of Oman after stage 5

(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 28 of 38

Chris Froome (Team Sky) cools down after his winning ride on stage 5

(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 29 of 38

Richie Porte and Chris Froome after stage 5

(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 30 of 38

Race leader in Oman Chris Froome (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 31 of 38

Joseph Dombrowski (Sky Procycling)

(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 32 of 38

Fabian Cancellara signs on at the start of stage 5

(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 33 of 38

(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 34 of 38

Kenny Elissonde (FDJ)

(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 35 of 38

Evan Huffman (Astana Pro Team)

(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 36 of 38

The GreenEdge team at the start of stage 5

(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 37 of 38

(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 38 of 38

Race leader in Oman, Chris Froome (Team Sky) meets the fans

(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)

Chris Froome (Team Sky) set up overall victory at the Tour of Oman after beating Alberto Contador (Team Saxo-Tinkoff) and Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) to win stage five.

The Kenyan-born Briton was in no mood to give away the stage victory after Contador had launched several attacks on the late climbs of the stage. Froome led out the sprint into a headwind and had the speed and power to hold off Contador who was coming from behind. Rodriguez was third a few bike lengths behind.

A chase group containing Cadel Evans (BMC Racing Team) and five other riders finished four seconds back. However Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) had a bad day, finishing 34 seconds down, while Tour de France winner Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) worked for Froome during the stage and finished 8:07 behind.

Froome now leads Contador by 27 seconds, with Evans third at 39 seconds. With just Saturday's final stage to the Muscat Corniche left to race, Froome looks set to win his first ever stage race as a professional and confirm his credentials as Team Sky's leader for the Tour de France.

It is still the start of the season and Froome's rivalry with Contador will surely produce lots more scintillating racing before July. Froome showed his Tour de France ability in 2012 but his performance in Oman and his beating of Contador, Evans and Nibali, has confirmed him as one of the favourites to win the yellow jersey in July.

"My goal today was just to make sure there wasn't any time lost to him (Contador) and just go straight into defence mode if he did attack, and then try and just keep them at bay," Froome explained as he rode the rollers to help his recovery.

"The climb was extremely hard. Going over it three times, from different sides each time. The last time up we were just in ones and twos, it was a lot more brutal than it looked on paper. I had in my mind that I'd always be with teammates and be able to control everything. To have it all blown to pieces on the second time up the climb, did make me feel a bit exposed."

Froome stopped to hug teammate Ritchie Porte after the stage. The Australian again played a vital role in helping Froome win and is rapidly becoming his closest lieutenant at Team Sky.

"On the second last climb Saxo Bank lit it up and took a lot of people by surprise. The bunch got blown to pieces," Froome explained.

"I was fortunate to have Ritchie Porte with me in the front group, who helped me control things up there, and set a really good tempo on the climb. We took it up from the beginning."

"Over the last climb Contador attacked. Rodriguez and I were just behind and managed to close the gap over the top. Coming down to the bottom we knew we only had a small advantage and just rolled through together. The last two kilometres were quite tactical, with lots of attacking between us.”

No gifts

Froome had thoughts about letting Contador or Rodriguez win the stage. There was no time for gifts in the heat of the battle.

"There were bonus seconds at the finish and Contador is so close to me, so I think it's understandable that it was race on there," Froome said.

"I could see the sprint was a bit of head/cross wind. I was on the front and thought I'd just start the sprint and try and finish it off. It surprised them just how much of a headwind there was and with it curving to the right, it meant they had to go the long way round."

Froome is now set to win his first professional stage race on Saturday. His last victory was stage seven of the 2012 Tour de France to La Planche des Belles Filles. His second place overall at the Tour de France behind Wiggins has projected Froome into the role of team leader for this year's race.

It is a huge responsibility but he seems to getting used to it and victory proves he can handle this first incremental increase in pressure and expectation, even in February, when perhaps he is still not at his best.

"I've never been in this position now and it's a great feeling going forward," Froome said.

"The team is doing really well. The training camps in Mallorca were a big success again for us this year and everyone has been really professional and serious during the winter, and I think it's starting to show. Cycling is changing. Guys are going a lot faster earlier in the season but I don't think any of us are at our best yet."

Saturday's final stage is over 144km. It starts on the coast south of Muscat, in the Hawit Nagam Park and then rolls through the hills before the three laps of the spectacular Muscat Corniche.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling3:29:19
2Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
3Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
4Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:04
5Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
6Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
7Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
8Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
9Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
10Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:08
11Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ0:00:34
12Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
13Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
14Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
15Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
16Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
17Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
18Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
19Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
20Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
21Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
22Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
23Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
24Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
25Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
26Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
27Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
28Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
29Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
30Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
31Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
32Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
33Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
34Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:01:51
35Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
36Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
37Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
38Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
39Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
40Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
41Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
42Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Japan
43Marco Bandiera (Ita) IAM Cycling
44Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
45Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
46Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
47Feng Chun Kai (Tpe) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
48Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
49Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
50Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha
51Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
52Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
53Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling
54Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
55Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:04:45
56Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
57Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
58Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
59Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
60Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:08:07
61John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
62Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
63Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling
64Kristof Goddaert (Bel) IAM Cycling
65Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
66Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
67Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
68Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica-GreenEdge
69Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
70Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
71Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha
72Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard
73Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
74Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
75Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
76Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
77Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:12:48
78Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
79Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
80Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
81David Boucher (Fra) FDJ
82Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
83Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
84Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
85William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
86Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
87Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
88Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
89Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ
90Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
91Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
92Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
93Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
94Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
95Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
96Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team NetApp-Endura
97Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
98Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
99Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) AG2R La Mondiale
100Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
101Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
102Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling
103Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
104Yuzuru Suzuki (Jpn) Japan
105Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
106Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
107Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
108Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
109Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
110Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
111Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
112Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura
113Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
114Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Japan
115Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
116Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
117Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
118Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
119Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura
120Russell Downing (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
121Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
122Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
123Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:13:23
124Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
125Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
126Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha
127Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
128Jang Chan Jae (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
129Xu Gang (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
130Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
131Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
132Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
133Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
134Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Japan
135Tomohiro Kinoshita (Jpn) Japan
136Junya Sano (Jpn) Japan
137Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
138Jiao Pengda (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:19:06
139Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) Japan0:20:55
DNFGuillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling
DNFDominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
DNSPeter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling

Al Amerat Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step3pts
2Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
3Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha1

Climb If Bousher Alamrat Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff3pts
2Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha2
3Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling15pts
2Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff12
3Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha9
4Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge7
5Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step6
6Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale5
7Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling4
8Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team3

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ3:29:53
2Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
3Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
4Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
5Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
6Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
7Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:01:17
8Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
9Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
10Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
11Feng Chun Kai (Tpe) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
12Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
13Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
14Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
15Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:04:11
16John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:07:33
17Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
18Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling
19Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
20Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:12:14
21Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
22Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
23Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
24Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
25Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
26Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
27Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
28Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
29Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
30Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
31Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura
32Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Japan
33Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
34Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
35Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
36Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha0:12:49
37Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
38Jang Chan Jae (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
39Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
40Tomohiro Kinoshita (Jpn) Japan
41Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Saxo-Tinkoff10:28:35
2Ag2R La Mondiale0:00:08
3BMC Racing Team0:00:34
4Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team
5IAM Cycling
6Cannondale Pro Cycling0:01:04
7Sky Procycling0:01:47
8FDJ0:02:21
9RadioShack Leopard
10Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:03:38
11Astana Pro Team0:05:15
12Orica-GreenEdge0:06:02
13Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:07:49
14Katusha0:09:20
15Team Argos-Shimano0:11:11
16Team NetApp-Endura0:14:35
17Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:15:52
18Japan0:26:49

General classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling20:04:13
2Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:27
3Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:39
4Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha0:00:50
5Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:13
6Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
7Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:19
8Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ0:01:34
9Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:44
10Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:00
11Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge0:02:01
12Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:02:08
13Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:02:09
14Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura0:02:21
15Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:02:35
16Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team0:02:39
17Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard0:02:47
18Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ0:02:52
19Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:03:00
20Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:03:02
21Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:03:04
22Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ0:03:25
23Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard0:03:38
24Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:04:03
25Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:04:20
26Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:04:35
27Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:04:52
28Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:04:54
29Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:05:10
30Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:05:43
31Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha0:05:59
32Feng Chun Kai (Tpe) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:06:08
33Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Japan0:06:20
34Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:06:57
35Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling0:07:11
36Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:07:46
37Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:07:55
38Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling0:09:14
39Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:09:18
40Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge0:09:57
41Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling0:10:17
42Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard0:11:08
43Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling0:11:23
44Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard0:11:26
45Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:11:46
46Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:11:54
47Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
48Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:12:09
49Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:12:13
50Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura0:13:14
51Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:13:16
52Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano0:13:27
53Marco Bandiera (Ita) IAM Cycling0:14:02
54Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:14:07
55Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard0:14:55
56Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:15:04
57Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:15:57
58Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica-GreenEdge0:16:03
59Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha0:16:19
60Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling0:16:27
61Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard0:16:34
62Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
63Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:16:39
64Kristof Goddaert (Bel) IAM Cycling0:16:45
65Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:17:13
66Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:17:48
67Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling0:18:18
68Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling0:18:46
69Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
70Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling0:19:02
71John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:19:28
72Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:19:30
73Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:19:34
74Yuzuru Suzuki (Jpn) Japan0:20:20
75Junya Sano (Jpn) Japan0:20:30
76Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:21:17
77Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura0:22:07
78Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard0:23:59
79Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:24:03
80Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:24:08
81Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha0:24:19
82Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling0:24:31
83David Boucher (Fra) FDJ0:24:40
84Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha0:24:49
85Xu Gang (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:24:58
86Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:25:01
87Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ0:25:29
88Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team NetApp-Endura0:25:32
89Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha0:25:44
90William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ0:25:46
91Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:26:17
92Jiao Pengda (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:26:26
93Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge0:26:49
94Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:27:05
95Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ0:27:18
96Russell Downing (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
97Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale0:27:22
98Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura0:27:33
99Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:27:36
100Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard0:27:44
101Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:27:51
102Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:28:07
103Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura0:28:09
104Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:28:18
105Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling0:28:32
106Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:28:41
107Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:28:57
108Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:29:04
109Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:29:28
110Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha0:29:36
111Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura0:30:06
112Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:30:09
113Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:30:11
114Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:30:28
115Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
116Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:30:30
117Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:30:54
118Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:31:25
119Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge0:32:23
120Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:32:49
121Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:33:28
122Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Japan
123Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) AG2R La Mondiale0:33:37
124Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:33:55
125Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha0:34:10
126Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:34:39
127Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:34:42
128Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:35:12
129Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:35:21
130Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Japan
131Jang Chan Jae (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:35:42
132Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:35:45
133Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:35:47
134Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:35:49
135Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling0:36:46
136Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:37:31
137Tomohiro Kinoshita (Jpn) Japan0:41:10
138Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:42:30
139Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) Japan0:48:17

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling33pts
2Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff29
3Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha26
4Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard21
5Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano16
6Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step15
7Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team13
8Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Champion System Pro Cycling Team12
9Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team12
10Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team12
11Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale12
12Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale11
13Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ11
14Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge9
15Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling9
16Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team9
17Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling8
18Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha7
19Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step6
20Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team5
21Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox5
22Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ5
23Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox5
24Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team5
25Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team4
26Marco Bandiera (Ita) IAM Cycling4
27Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Japan4
28Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox4
29Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura3
30Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team3
31Kristof Goddaert (Bel) IAM Cycling3
32Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard3
33Jang Chan Jae (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team3
34Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step2
35Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ2
36Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff2
37Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling2
38Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
39Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling2
40Tomohiro Kinoshita (Jpn) Japan2
41Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1
42Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team1
43Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox1
44Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha1
45Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling1
46Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha1
47Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team1
48Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) Japan1

Combativity classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Champion System Pro Cycling Team17pts
2Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff9
3Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox8
4Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step7
5Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Japan6
6Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha5
7Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team5
8Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura4
9Jang Chan Jae (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team4
10Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff3
11Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura3
12Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team3
13Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling3
14Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard3
15Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling3
16Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge2
17Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling2
18Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
19Tomohiro Kinoshita (Jpn) Japan2
20Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1
21Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team1
22Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox1
23Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha1
24Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling1
25Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha1
26Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano1
27Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano1
28Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) Japan1
29Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ20:05:47
2Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:35
3Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ0:01:18
4Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard0:02:04
5Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:02:46
6Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:03:18
7Feng Chun Kai (Tpe) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:04:34
8Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge0:08:23
9Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling0:09:49
10Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:10:12
11Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:10:20
12Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:11:42
13Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano0:11:53
14Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:13:30
15Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling0:14:53
16Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:15:39
17Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:17:12
18Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling0:17:28
19John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:17:54
20Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:18:00
21Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:22:29
22Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:25:31
23Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ0:25:44
24Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura0:26:35
25Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:26:44
26Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:27:07
27Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:27:23
28Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:27:30
29Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:27:54
30Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha0:28:02
31Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura0:28:32
32Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team0:28:54
33Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:31:15
34Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:32:21
35Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha0:32:36
36Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Japan0:33:47
37Jang Chan Jae (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:34:08
38Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:34:11
39Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:34:13
40Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:34:15
41Tomohiro Kinoshita (Jpn) Japan0:39:36

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team60:17:18
2Ag2R La Mondiale0:00:18
3FDJ0:02:51
4IAM Cycling0:03:03
5RadioShack Leopard0:06:48
6Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team0:08:35
7Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:09:37
8Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:10:49
9Sky Procycling0:12:06
10Astana Pro Team0:13:03
11Katusha0:17:43
12Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:17:50
13Orica-GreenEdge0:19:12
14Cannondale Pro Cycling0:23:10
15Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:28:37
16Team NetApp-Endura0:30:44
17Team Argos-Shimano0:37:54
18Japan0:41:56

