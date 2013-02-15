Image 1 of 38 Joaquim Rodriguez got good news on Katusha's WorldTour license (Image credit: ASO) Image 2 of 38 The peloton passes underneath the palms of Oman (Image credit: ASO) Image 3 of 38 Chris Froome (Sky) on the top step of the podium in Oman (Image credit: ASO) Image 4 of 38 Kenny Elissonde (FDJ) best young rider in Oman (Image credit: ASO) Image 5 of 38 Race leader Chris Froome (Sky) (Image credit: ASO) Image 6 of 38 Froome marks Contador on his attack (Image credit: ASO) Image 7 of 38 The Tour of Oman stage 5 (Image credit: ASO) Image 8 of 38 Team Sky sets the pace (Image credit: ASO) Image 9 of 38 Alberto Contador bridged up to his teammate (Image credit: ASO) Image 10 of 38 Best young rider Kenny Elissonde chats with Joaquim Rodriguez at the start (Image credit: ASO) Image 11 of 38 After the abandon of Peter Sagan, Chris Froome took the points jersey (Image credit: ASO) Image 12 of 38 Bobbie Traksel (Champion System) protected his jersey as most aggressive rider (Image credit: ASO) Image 13 of 38 Chris Froome (Sky) wins the Tour of Oman stage 5 (Image credit: ASO) Image 14 of 38 Contador and Nibaliat the front (Image credit: ASO) Image 15 of 38 Chris Froome (Sky) won stage 5 of Tourof Oman (Image credit: ASO) Image 16 of 38 Bradley Wiggins rode in service of Chris Froome in Oman (Image credit: ASO) Image 17 of 38 (Image credit: ASO) Image 18 of 38 Sky sets the pace (Image credit: ASO) Image 19 of 38 Riders await the start of stage 5 (Image credit: ASO) Image 20 of 38 Kenny Elissonde (FDJ) kept the best young rider's jersey (Image credit: ASO) Image 21 of 38 The breakaway on stage 5 of the Tour of Oman (Image credit: ASO) Image 22 of 38 The breakaway on stage 5 of the Tour of Oman (Image credit: ASO) Image 23 of 38 The riders tackle stage 5 in the Tour of Oman (Image credit: ASO) Image 24 of 38 Froome and Elissoned await their time on the podium (Image credit: ASO) Image 25 of 38 Chris Froome (Sky) is the new leader at the Tour of Oman. (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 26 of 38 Team Sky controls the Tour of Oman for Chris Froome (Image credit: ASO) Image 27 of 38 The podium at the Tour of Oman after stage 5 (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 28 of 38 Chris Froome (Team Sky) cools down after his winning ride on stage 5 (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 29 of 38 Richie Porte and Chris Froome after stage 5 (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 30 of 38 Race leader in Oman Chris Froome (Team Sky) (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 31 of 38 Joseph Dombrowski (Sky Procycling) (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 32 of 38 Fabian Cancellara signs on at the start of stage 5 (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 33 of 38 (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 34 of 38 Kenny Elissonde (FDJ) (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 35 of 38 Evan Huffman (Astana Pro Team) (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 36 of 38 The GreenEdge team at the start of stage 5 (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 37 of 38 (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 38 of 38 Race leader in Oman, Chris Froome (Team Sky) meets the fans (Image credit: Stephen Farrand)

Chris Froome (Team Sky) set up overall victory at the Tour of Oman after beating Alberto Contador (Team Saxo-Tinkoff) and Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) to win stage five.

The Kenyan-born Briton was in no mood to give away the stage victory after Contador had launched several attacks on the late climbs of the stage. Froome led out the sprint into a headwind and had the speed and power to hold off Contador who was coming from behind. Rodriguez was third a few bike lengths behind.

A chase group containing Cadel Evans (BMC Racing Team) and five other riders finished four seconds back. However Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) had a bad day, finishing 34 seconds down, while Tour de France winner Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) worked for Froome during the stage and finished 8:07 behind.

Froome now leads Contador by 27 seconds, with Evans third at 39 seconds. With just Saturday's final stage to the Muscat Corniche left to race, Froome looks set to win his first ever stage race as a professional and confirm his credentials as Team Sky's leader for the Tour de France.

It is still the start of the season and Froome's rivalry with Contador will surely produce lots more scintillating racing before July. Froome showed his Tour de France ability in 2012 but his performance in Oman and his beating of Contador, Evans and Nibali, has confirmed him as one of the favourites to win the yellow jersey in July.

"My goal today was just to make sure there wasn't any time lost to him (Contador) and just go straight into defence mode if he did attack, and then try and just keep them at bay," Froome explained as he rode the rollers to help his recovery.

"The climb was extremely hard. Going over it three times, from different sides each time. The last time up we were just in ones and twos, it was a lot more brutal than it looked on paper. I had in my mind that I'd always be with teammates and be able to control everything. To have it all blown to pieces on the second time up the climb, did make me feel a bit exposed."

Froome stopped to hug teammate Ritchie Porte after the stage. The Australian again played a vital role in helping Froome win and is rapidly becoming his closest lieutenant at Team Sky.

"On the second last climb Saxo Bank lit it up and took a lot of people by surprise. The bunch got blown to pieces," Froome explained.

"I was fortunate to have Ritchie Porte with me in the front group, who helped me control things up there, and set a really good tempo on the climb. We took it up from the beginning."

"Over the last climb Contador attacked. Rodriguez and I were just behind and managed to close the gap over the top. Coming down to the bottom we knew we only had a small advantage and just rolled through together. The last two kilometres were quite tactical, with lots of attacking between us.”

No gifts

Froome had thoughts about letting Contador or Rodriguez win the stage. There was no time for gifts in the heat of the battle.

"There were bonus seconds at the finish and Contador is so close to me, so I think it's understandable that it was race on there," Froome said.

"I could see the sprint was a bit of head/cross wind. I was on the front and thought I'd just start the sprint and try and finish it off. It surprised them just how much of a headwind there was and with it curving to the right, it meant they had to go the long way round."

Froome is now set to win his first professional stage race on Saturday. His last victory was stage seven of the 2012 Tour de France to La Planche des Belles Filles. His second place overall at the Tour de France behind Wiggins has projected Froome into the role of team leader for this year's race.

It is a huge responsibility but he seems to getting used to it and victory proves he can handle this first incremental increase in pressure and expectation, even in February, when perhaps he is still not at his best.

"I've never been in this position now and it's a great feeling going forward," Froome said.

"The team is doing really well. The training camps in Mallorca were a big success again for us this year and everyone has been really professional and serious during the winter, and I think it's starting to show. Cycling is changing. Guys are going a lot faster earlier in the season but I don't think any of us are at our best yet."

Saturday's final stage is over 144km. It starts on the coast south of Muscat, in the Hawit Nagam Park and then rolls through the hills before the three laps of the spectacular Muscat Corniche.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 3:29:19 2 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 3 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 4 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:04 5 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 6 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 7 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 8 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 9 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 10 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:08 11 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ 0:00:34 12 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 13 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 14 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 15 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 16 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 17 Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 18 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 19 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 20 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 21 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 22 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 23 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard 24 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 25 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 26 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 27 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 28 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 29 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 30 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 31 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 32 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 33 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 34 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:01:51 35 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 36 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 37 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 38 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 39 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 40 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 41 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 42 Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Japan 43 Marco Bandiera (Ita) IAM Cycling 44 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 45 Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 46 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 47 Feng Chun Kai (Tpe) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 48 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge 49 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano 50 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha 51 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 52 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 53 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling 54 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 55 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:04:45 56 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 57 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling 58 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 59 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 60 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:08:07 61 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 62 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 63 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling 64 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) IAM Cycling 65 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 66 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling 67 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 68 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica-GreenEdge 69 Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 70 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 71 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha 72 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard 73 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 74 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 75 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 76 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 77 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:12:48 78 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha 79 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 80 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 81 David Boucher (Fra) FDJ 82 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 83 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge 84 Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 85 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 86 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 87 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 88 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 89 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ 90 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 91 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team 92 Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 93 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 94 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 95 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 96 Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team NetApp-Endura 97 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 98 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 99 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) AG2R La Mondiale 100 Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 101 Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 102 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling 103 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 104 Yuzuru Suzuki (Jpn) Japan 105 Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 106 Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 107 Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 108 Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 109 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 110 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 111 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 112 Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura 113 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha 114 Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Japan 115 Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling 116 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 117 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 118 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 119 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura 120 Russell Downing (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 121 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 122 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 123 Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:13:23 124 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha 125 Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 126 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha 127 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha 128 Jang Chan Jae (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 129 Xu Gang (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 130 Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 131 Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 132 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 133 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 134 Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Japan 135 Tomohiro Kinoshita (Jpn) Japan 136 Junya Sano (Jpn) Japan 137 Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 138 Jiao Pengda (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:19:06 139 Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) Japan 0:20:55 DNF Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling DNF Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ DNS Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling

Al Amerat Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 3 pts 2 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 3 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha 1

Climb If Bousher Alamrat Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 3 pts 2 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 2 3 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 15 pts 2 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 12 3 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 9 4 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 7 5 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 6 6 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 5 7 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 4 8 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 3

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ 3:29:53 2 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 3 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 4 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 5 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 6 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 7 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:01:17 8 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 9 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 10 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 11 Feng Chun Kai (Tpe) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 12 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge 13 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano 14 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 15 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:04:11 16 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:07:33 17 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 18 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling 19 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 20 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:12:14 21 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 22 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 23 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 24 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team 25 Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 26 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 27 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 28 Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 29 Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 30 Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 31 Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura 32 Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Japan 33 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 34 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 35 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 36 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha 0:12:49 37 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha 38 Jang Chan Jae (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 39 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 40 Tomohiro Kinoshita (Jpn) Japan 41 Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Saxo-Tinkoff 10:28:35 2 Ag2R La Mondiale 0:00:08 3 BMC Racing Team 0:00:34 4 Omega Pharma-Quick-Step Cycling Team 5 IAM Cycling 6 Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:01:04 7 Sky Procycling 0:01:47 8 FDJ 0:02:21 9 RadioShack Leopard 10 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:03:38 11 Astana Pro Team 0:05:15 12 Orica-GreenEdge 0:06:02 13 Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:07:49 14 Katusha 0:09:20 15 Team Argos-Shimano 0:11:11 16 Team NetApp-Endura 0:14:35 17 Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:15:52 18 Japan 0:26:49

General classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 20:04:13 2 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:00:27 3 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:00:39 4 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 0:00:50 5 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:13 6 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 7 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:01:19 8 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 0:01:34 9 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:44 10 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:00 11 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 0:02:01 12 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:02:08 13 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:02:09 14 Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 0:02:21 15 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:02:35 16 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 0:02:39 17 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard 0:02:47 18 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ 0:02:52 19 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:03:00 20 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:03:02 21 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:03:04 22 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 0:03:25 23 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 0:03:38 24 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:04:03 25 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:04:20 26 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:04:35 27 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:04:52 28 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:04:54 29 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:05:10 30 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:05:43 31 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha 0:05:59 32 Feng Chun Kai (Tpe) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:06:08 33 Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Japan 0:06:20 34 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:06:57 35 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:07:11 36 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:07:46 37 Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:07:55 38 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:09:14 39 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:09:18 40 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge 0:09:57 41 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:10:17 42 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 0:11:08 43 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:11:23 44 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 0:11:26 45 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:11:46 46 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:11:54 47 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 48 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:12:09 49 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:12:13 50 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 0:13:14 51 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:13:16 52 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano 0:13:27 53 Marco Bandiera (Ita) IAM Cycling 0:14:02 54 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:14:07 55 Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 0:14:55 56 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:15:04 57 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:15:57 58 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica-GreenEdge 0:16:03 59 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha 0:16:19 60 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling 0:16:27 61 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard 0:16:34 62 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling 63 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:16:39 64 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:16:45 65 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:17:13 66 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:17:48 67 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:18:18 68 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:18:46 69 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 70 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:19:02 71 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:19:28 72 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:19:30 73 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:19:34 74 Yuzuru Suzuki (Jpn) Japan 0:20:20 75 Junya Sano (Jpn) Japan 0:20:30 76 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:21:17 77 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura 0:22:07 78 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 0:23:59 79 Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:24:03 80 Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:24:08 81 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha 0:24:19 82 Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:24:31 83 David Boucher (Fra) FDJ 0:24:40 84 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha 0:24:49 85 Xu Gang (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:24:58 86 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:25:01 87 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ 0:25:29 88 Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team NetApp-Endura 0:25:32 89 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha 0:25:44 90 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 0:25:46 91 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:26:17 92 Jiao Pengda (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:26:26 93 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge 0:26:49 94 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:27:05 95 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 0:27:18 96 Russell Downing (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 97 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 0:27:22 98 Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 0:27:33 99 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:27:36 100 Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 0:27:44 101 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:27:51 102 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:28:07 103 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 0:28:09 104 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:28:18 105 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 0:28:32 106 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:28:41 107 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:28:57 108 Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:29:04 109 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:29:28 110 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha 0:29:36 111 Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura 0:30:06 112 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:30:09 113 Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:30:11 114 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:30:28 115 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team 116 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:30:30 117 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:30:54 118 Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:31:25 119 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 0:32:23 120 Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:32:49 121 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:33:28 122 Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Japan 123 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) AG2R La Mondiale 0:33:37 124 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:33:55 125 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha 0:34:10 126 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:34:39 127 Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:34:42 128 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:35:12 129 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:35:21 130 Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Japan 131 Jang Chan Jae (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:35:42 132 Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:35:45 133 Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:35:47 134 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:35:49 135 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling 0:36:46 136 Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:37:31 137 Tomohiro Kinoshita (Jpn) Japan 0:41:10 138 Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:42:30 139 Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) Japan 0:48:17

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 33 pts 2 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 29 3 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 26 4 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 21 5 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 16 6 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 15 7 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 13 8 Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 12 9 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 12 10 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 12 11 Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 12 12 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 11 13 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 11 14 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 9 15 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 9 16 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 9 17 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 8 18 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha 7 19 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 6 20 Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 5 21 Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 5 22 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 5 23 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 5 24 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 5 25 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 4 26 Marco Bandiera (Ita) IAM Cycling 4 27 Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Japan 4 28 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 4 29 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 3 30 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 3 31 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) IAM Cycling 3 32 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 3 33 Jang Chan Jae (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 3 34 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 2 35 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 2 36 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 2 37 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 2 38 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 39 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2 40 Tomohiro Kinoshita (Jpn) Japan 2 41 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1 42 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1 43 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 1 44 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha 1 45 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 1 46 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha 1 47 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1 48 Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) Japan 1

Combativity classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 17 pts 2 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 9 3 Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 8 4 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 7 5 Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Japan 6 6 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 5 7 Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 5 8 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 4 9 Jang Chan Jae (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 4 10 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 3 11 Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 3 12 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 3 13 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 3 14 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 3 15 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 3 16 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 2 17 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 2 18 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 19 Tomohiro Kinoshita (Jpn) Japan 2 20 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1 21 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1 22 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 1 23 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha 1 24 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 1 25 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha 1 26 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 1 27 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 1 28 Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) Japan 1 29 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 20:05:47 2 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:35 3 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ 0:01:18 4 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 0:02:04 5 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:02:46 6 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:03:18 7 Feng Chun Kai (Tpe) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:04:34 8 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge 0:08:23 9 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:09:49 10 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:10:12 11 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:10:20 12 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:11:42 13 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano 0:11:53 14 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:13:30 15 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling 0:14:53 16 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:15:39 17 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:17:12 18 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:17:28 19 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:17:54 20 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:18:00 21 Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:22:29 22 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:25:31 23 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 0:25:44 24 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 0:26:35 25 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:26:44 26 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:27:07 27 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:27:23 28 Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:27:30 29 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:27:54 30 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha 0:28:02 31 Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura 0:28:32 32 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team 0:28:54 33 Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:31:15 34 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:32:21 35 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha 0:32:36 36 Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Japan 0:33:47 37 Jang Chan Jae (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:34:08 38 Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:34:11 39 Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:34:13 40 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:34:15 41 Tomohiro Kinoshita (Jpn) Japan 0:39:36