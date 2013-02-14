Tour of Oman: Rodriguez wins mountain stage
Froome moves into overall lead
Stage 4: Al Saltiyah in Samail - Jabal Al Akhdhar (Green Mountain)
Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) and Chris Froome (Team Sky) out maneuvered and out gunned big rivals Alberto Contador (Team Saxo-Tinkoff), Cadel Evans (BMC Racing Team) and Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) on the decisive stage 4 at the Tour of Oman to Green Mountain.
Rodriguez jumped away on the steep 13.5 percent gradient final section to win the stage, with Froome finishing four seconds behind him and distancing his rivals enough to ensure that he took the race leader's red jersey, with just two stages remaining.
The only mountain finish of the six-day race was a tactical battle between the expected favourites for much of the way, with the riders attacking each other before being caught and then other riders having a go. Contador, Nibali and Evans, who celebrated his 36th birthday with a day of hard racing, all tried attacks. However, Rodriguez and Froome had the better legs and better timing, distancing the others in the decisive moment of the race: the final kilometre.
Rodriguez got a gap as the climb cut across the mountain side under the finish area and managed to hold onto his lead all the way to the line. Froome made his own late attack but just failed to catch the Spaniard. Evans finished third but was 22 seconds down on Rodriguez, Contador was fourth at 27 seconds, and Nibali was fifth at 35 seconds. Other riders finished in different levels of fatigue and dehydration, with Matthias Friedemann (Champion System) who had been in the early five-man break of the stage, as the last to make it to the top, 15:10 behind Rodriguez.
Froome leaned on the wall at the side of the road after he finished, gasping desperately for breath in the heat and altitude on Green Mountain. The pain was well worth it and no doubt eased and turned sweet when he was told that he had secured the race lead. He now leads Evans by 24 seconds, with Contador third at 25 seconds and Nibali fourth at 34 seconds.
"Things went better than expected," Froome said as he rode on the rollers at the summit to help his recovery.
"Today was the first real test for me this year. It's extremely comforting to know that the winter has been a solid winter. I haven't done a lot of high end training yet, and so to get a result like this is a very comforting feeling."
"I don't think you can take much from the results. It's still February, and I doubt few riders have done intensity work but it's a good position to be in."
Froome made a point of thanking all his teammates, revealing how they helped him after he was somewhat worryingly dropped and isolated at the start of the climb to the finish.
"Having lost a bit of time on final climb yesterday, I was a bit apprehensive, but I owe it all to team today," he said.
"Saxo took it up at the bottom of the climb. It was very hard and very explosive. I got dropped on the first part of climb and was in the second group. I got across in no man's land on the flat and had Richie upfront. He helped me control Contador, while I tried to ride without any major surges. It was very tactical racing with Contador, Nibali and even Rodriguez doing huge accelerations."
"I saw the 500m to go banner and wasn't sure if the climb continued to go up. But I thought I'd better get moving and after that, I just tried to stay clear."
Friday's 144km fifth stage from Al Alam Palace to the Ministry of Housing includes three nasty climbs in the finale, but Team Sky and Froome seem strong enough to repel any audacious attacks.
The Kenyan-born Brit looks the favourite to win his first stage race as a professional rider. Success or even failure will be a vital jump up the learning curve of being a team leader and Tour de France contender.
"Tomorrow is going to be very hard, no doubt they'll throw everything at us," he predicted. "It's a narrow margin but I'll take what we've got and it's an honour to have the jersey."
Rodriguez brings a smile to everyone at Katusha
Joaquim Rodriguez was overjoyed to have won the stage and brought some much needed smiles to everyone at the Katusha team.
The Russian team's future hangs in the balance, with the expected decision from the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) set to decide if the team secures a WorldTour licence and consequently whether Rodriguez stays or jumps ship to ensure that he rides the Tour de France. For now, the Spaniard is happy to race and win for Katusha, and he celebrated with his teammates and directeur sportif Valerio Piva at the summit of Green Mountain.
"I wasn't think about winning. I thought I could make fifth, sixth or seventh, but the team backed me all the way to the foot of the climb, and I felt perfect. I just went for it, to see what I could achieve," he said.
"I tried lower down the climb, but knew it'd be better to wait. We came back together on the earlier section but then I attacked with two kilometres, that's my kind of distance. Even if in the final 500 metres, I didn't have a lot of strength in my legs and the finish seemed a log way away."
Rodriguez dedicated his win to his wife and his teammates, hoping for a favourable sentence and a place in the UCI WorldTour from the Court of Arbitration for Sport.
"It's St. Valentines Day, and so this win has to be for my wife. My family sent me a video message this morning of them singing all together, and so this has to be for them," he said.
"It's also for the team. I just hope we get the right verdict from the CAS. It wouldn't be a bad thing for the Katusha team, and I think for everyone in cycling if we could be part of the WorldTour."
Note: The stage distance was officially 143.5km after a reduction from the originally planned 152.5km.
|1
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|3:34:48
|2
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:04
|3
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:22
|4
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:27
|5
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:35
|6
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:43
|7
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:52
|8
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:57
|9
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:01
|10
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:09
|11
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:12
|13
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:18
|14
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:01:30
|15
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|0:01:40
|16
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|17
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:52
|18
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:54
|19
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|20
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|21
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:09
|22
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:02:12
|23
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:02:16
|24
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:18
|25
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|26
|Feng Chun Kai (Tpe) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:41
|27
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|0:02:44
|28
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:02:49
|29
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:53
|30
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:02:59
|31
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|0:03:11
|32
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|0:03:26
|33
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha
|0:03:42
|34
|Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:48
|35
|Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Japan
|36
|Jiao Pengda (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:14
|37
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:17
|38
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
|39
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha
|0:04:28
|40
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:04:47
|41
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:05:00
|42
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|43
|Junya Sano (Jpn) Japan
|44
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:05:21
|45
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|46
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|47
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:05:24
|48
|Yuzuru Suzuki (Jpn) Japan
|49
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard
|0:05:29
|50
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:05:33
|51
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ
|0:05:34
|52
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:05:56
|53
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:06:06
|54
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:06:07
|55
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|0:06:13
|56
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling
|0:06:23
|57
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:06:30
|58
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:06:34
|59
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|60
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:48
|61
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:06:52
|62
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:07:10
|63
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|64
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:07:21
|65
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:07:33
|66
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|67
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|68
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:07:51
|69
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:07:54
|70
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ
|71
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:59
|72
|Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:08:16
|73
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:08:32
|74
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:08:38
|75
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|76
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|77
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|78
|Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team NetApp-Endura
|79
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|80
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) AG2R La Mondiale
|81
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura
|82
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|83
|Russell Downing (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|84
|Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|85
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|86
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|87
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|88
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|0:08:49
|89
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha
|90
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
|91
|Xu Gang (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:53
|92
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:08:56
|93
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
|94
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|95
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|96
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|97
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
|98
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:09:02
|99
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
|100
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|101
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:08
|102
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:09:09
|103
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|0:09:11
|104
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:09:22
|105
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|106
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|107
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|108
|Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:32
|109
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|0:09:37
|110
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|111
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:09:40
|112
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:09:53
|113
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:10:23
|114
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:10:25
|115
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|116
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:11:12
|117
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) IAM Cycling
|118
|Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Japan
|119
|Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Japan
|120
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:11:36
|121
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:11:57
|122
|Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|123
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:12:43
|124
|Jang Chan Jae (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|125
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
|0:13:07
|126
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:13:13
|127
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:13:15
|128
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:13:19
|129
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling
|0:13:22
|130
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:13:23
|131
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:13:33
|132
|Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
|133
|Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|134
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
|135
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura
|136
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|137
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|138
|Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|139
|Tomohiro Kinoshita (Jpn) Japan
|140
|Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) Japan
|141
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|0:14:22
|142
|Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:15:10
|1
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|3
|pts
|2
|Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|1
|1
|Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|2
|3
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
|1
|1
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|15
|pts
|2
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|12
|3
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|9
|4
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|7
|5
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|6
|6
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|5
|7
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|4
|8
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|9
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|2
|10
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1
|1
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|3:35:31
|2
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:26
|3
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:09
|4
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:01:29
|5
|Feng Chun Kai (Tpe) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:58
|6
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:02:06
|7
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:02:16
|8
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|0:02:28
|9
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:38
|10
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:04:41
|11
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling
|0:05:40
|12
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:05:47
|13
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:51
|14
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:06:27
|15
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:06:50
|16
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|17
|Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:07:33
|18
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:07:55
|19
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|20
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|21
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|22
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|23
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:08:13
|24
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:08:19
|25
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
|26
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:08:26
|27
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:08:39
|28
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:54
|29
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:09:10
|30
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:09:40
|31
|Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Japan
|0:10:29
|32
|Jang Chan Jae (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:12:00
|33
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
|0:12:24
|34
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:12:30
|35
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:12:32
|36
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:12:36
|37
|Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
|0:12:50
|38
|Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|39
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
|40
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura
|41
|Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|42
|Tomohiro Kinoshita (Jpn) Japan
|43
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|0:13:39
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|10:47:13
|2
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:29
|3
|FDJ
|0:00:47
|4
|IAM Cycling
|0:02:56
|5
|RadioShack Leopard
|0:04:46
|6
|Katusha
|0:05:21
|7
|Astana Pro Team
|0:06:43
|8
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:22
|9
|Sky Procycling
|0:07:36
|10
|Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:54
|11
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:08:31
|12
|Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:08:42
|13
|Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:09:05
|14
|Orica-GreenEdge
|0:09:48
|15
|Japan
|0:11:23
|16
|Team NetApp-Endura
|0:14:52
|17
|Team Argos-Shimano
|0:19:47
|18
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:20:14
|1
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|16:35:05
|2
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:24
|3
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:00:25
|4
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:34
|5
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|0:00:45
|6
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:49
|7
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:58
|8
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|9
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:15
|10
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:23
|11
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:24
|12
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:25
|13
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:01:36
|14
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:01:46
|15
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:01:50
|16
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:54
|17
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:01:56
|18
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|0:02:02
|19
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ
|0:02:07
|20
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:15
|21
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:02:17
|22
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:02:18
|23
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:19
|24
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:33
|25
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|0:02:50
|26
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|27
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|0:02:53
|28
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:03:05
|29
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:08
|30
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:18
|31
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha
|0:03:57
|32
|Feng Chun Kai (Tpe) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:06
|33
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:09
|34
|Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Japan
|0:04:18
|35
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:58
|36
|Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:53
|37
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
|0:05:55
|38
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:06:12
|39
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:06:26
|40
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:35
|41
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|0:06:37
|42
|Junya Sano (Jpn) Japan
|0:06:56
|43
|Jiao Pengda (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:09
|44
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:07:16
|45
|Yuzuru Suzuki (Jpn) Japan
|0:07:21
|46
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:07:31
|47
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:07:45
|48
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:07:55
|49
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha
|0:08:02
|50
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling
|0:08:09
|51
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:08:15
|52
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard
|0:08:16
|53
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:08:20
|54
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:08:22
|55
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:08:27
|56
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:08:29
|57
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:55
|58
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:09:08
|59
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|0:09:24
|60
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:09:52
|61
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:10:00
|62
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:10:11
|63
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:10:28
|64
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|0:11:01
|65
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|66
|Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:11:04
|67
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:11:09
|68
|Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|69
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:11:10
|70
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:11:12
|71
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:11:14
|72
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
|0:11:20
|73
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:11:24
|74
|Xu Gang (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|75
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:11:25
|76
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:11:32
|77
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:11:38
|78
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ
|0:11:41
|79
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:11:43
|80
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
|0:11:50
|81
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) IAM Cycling
|0:12:00
|82
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:12:02
|83
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha
|0:12:10
|84
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ
|0:12:30
|85
|Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:12:33
|86
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|0:12:47
|87
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:12:52
|88
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:12:59
|89
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:13:02
|90
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:13:18
|91
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:13:22
|92
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:13:50
|93
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:13:59
|94
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:14:06
|95
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|0:14:19
|96
|Russell Downing (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|97
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:14:23
|98
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|0:14:45
|99
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:14:52
|100
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:15:08
|101
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:15:10
|102
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:15:19
|103
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:15:30
|104
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|0:15:33
|105
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|0:15:41
|106
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:15:42
|107
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:15:54
|108
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:15:58
|109
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
|0:16:02
|110
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:16:44
|111
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:17:00
|112
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:17:07
|113
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:17:10
|114
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:17:12
|115
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:17:29
|116
|Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
|117
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:17:55
|118
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:18:26
|119
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:19:18
|120
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:19:24
|121
|Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:19:50
|122
|Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Japan
|0:19:54
|123
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:20:29
|124
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
|0:20:36
|125
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:20:38
|126
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:20:56
|127
|Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:21:08
|128
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:21:40
|129
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:21:47
|130
|Jang Chan Jae (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:22:08
|131
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:22:12
|132
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:22:13
|133
|Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Japan
|0:22:22
|134
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:22:23
|135
|Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:22:46
|136
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:22:48
|137
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:22:50
|138
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling
|0:23:47
|139
|Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:23:57
|140
|Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) Japan
|0:27:11
|141
|Tomohiro Kinoshita (Jpn) Japan
|0:27:36
|142
|Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:28:56
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|30
|pts
|2
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|21
|3
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|17
|4
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|16
|5
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|15
|6
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|14
|7
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|13
|8
|Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|12
|9
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|12
|10
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|11
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|11
|12
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|9
|13
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|9
|14
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|9
|15
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
|7
|16
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|17
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|6
|18
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|6
|19
|Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|5
|20
|Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|5
|21
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|5
|22
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|5
|23
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|5
|24
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|4
|25
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|4
|26
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) IAM Cycling
|4
|27
|Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Japan
|4
|28
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|4
|29
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|3
|30
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|3
|31
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) IAM Cycling
|3
|32
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|3
|33
|Jang Chan Jae (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|3
|34
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|2
|35
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|2
|36
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|2
|37
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|2
|38
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2
|39
|Tomohiro Kinoshita (Jpn) Japan
|2
|40
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|1
|41
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
|1
|42
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|1
|43
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
|1
|44
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|1
|45
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|1
|46
|Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) Japan
|1
|1
|Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|17
|pts
|2
|Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|8
|3
|Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Japan
|6
|4
|Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|5
|5
|Jang Chan Jae (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|4
|6
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|3
|7
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|3
|8
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|3
|9
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|3
|10
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|3
|11
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|3
|12
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|3
|13
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|2
|14
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|2
|15
|Tomohiro Kinoshita (Jpn) Japan
|2
|16
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|2
|17
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|18
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
|1
|19
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|1
|20
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|1
|21
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
|1
|22
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|1
|23
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|1
|24
|Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) Japan
|1
|25
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|1
|1
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|16:35:54
|2
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:35
|3
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:18
|4
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:01:29
|5
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:02:01
|6
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|0:02:04
|7
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:02:16
|8
|Feng Chun Kai (Tpe) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:17
|9
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:46
|10
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:07:06
|11
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling
|0:07:20
|12
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:07:31
|13
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:07:33
|14
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:06
|15
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:10:12
|16
|Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:10:15
|17
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:10:20
|18
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:10:21
|19
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:10:36
|20
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:12:13
|21
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:13:17
|22
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|0:13:30
|23
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:14:21
|24
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:14:30
|25
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:14:41
|26
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:14:53
|27
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:15:05
|28
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:15:09
|29
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
|0:15:13
|30
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:15:55
|31
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:16:11
|32
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:16:18
|33
|Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
|0:16:40
|34
|Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:19:01
|35
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
|0:19:47
|36
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:20:07
|37
|Jang Chan Jae (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:21:19
|38
|Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Japan
|0:21:33
|39
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:21:34
|40
|Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:21:57
|41
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:21:59
|42
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:22:01
|43
|Tomohiro Kinoshita (Jpn) Japan
|0:26:47
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|49:48:09
|2
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:44
|3
|FDJ
|0:01:04
|4
|IAM Cycling
|0:03:03
|5
|RadioShack Leopard
|0:05:01
|6
|Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:45
|7
|Astana Pro Team
|0:08:22
|8
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:08:35
|9
|Katusha
|0:08:57
|10
|Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|0:10:11
|11
|Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:10:35
|12
|Sky Procycling
|0:10:53
|13
|Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:13:19
|14
|Orica-GreenEdge
|0:13:44
|15
|Japan
|0:15:41
|16
|Team NetApp-Endura
|0:16:43
|17
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:22:40
|18
|Team Argos-Shimano
|0:27:17
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Santaromita retires, De Vreese extends – Transfer shortsArtiz Bagües and Willie Smit find new teams as their current squad fold
-
Durasek banned for four years for dopingCroatian caught up in Operation Aderlass
-
Thijssen in intensive care after high-speed crash at Gent Six DayLotto Soudal rider diagnosed with three small areas of bleeding in the brain
-
Sutton will not return after walking out of Freeman hearingTeam Sky and British Cycling psychiatrist Dr Steve Peters is next to be questioned
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy