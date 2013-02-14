Trending

Image 1 of 42

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) takes the win on Jabal Al Akhdhar

(Image credit: ASO)
Image 2 of 42

Chris Froome (Sky) is the new leader at the Tour of Oman.

(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 3 of 42

Knees sets the tempo in the peloton

(Image credit: ASO)
Image 4 of 42

Froome, Contador and Nibali battle on Green Mountain

(Image credit: ASO)
Image 5 of 42

Kenny Elissonde (FDJ) had a fine day and took the best young rider's jersey

(Image credit: ASO)
Image 6 of 42

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) after winning the Green Mountain stage in Tour of Oman

(Image credit: ASO)
Image 7 of 42

The Tour of Oman on stage 4

(Image credit: ASO)
Image 8 of 42

Peter Sagan knew his time in the red jersey was limited

(Image credit: ASO)
Image 9 of 42

Cadel Evans in the lead group with Chris Froome and Kenny Elissonde

(Image credit: ASO)
Image 10 of 42

The peloton on stage 4 of Tour of Oman

(Image credit: ASO)
Image 11 of 42

Brent Bookwalter (BMC) leads Andreas Schillinger (NetApp-Endura) in the five-man breakaway

(Image credit: ASO)
Image 12 of 42

Christian Knees ratchets up the pace for Team Sky

(Image credit: ASO)
Image 13 of 42

The jersey of race leader would leave Peter Sagan's shoulders

(Image credit: ASO)
Image 14 of 42

Chris Froome (Sky) took over as race leader in Tour of Oman

(Image credit: ASO)
Image 15 of 42

Joaquim Rodriguez celebrates his victory in the Tour of Oman

(Image credit: ASO)
Image 16 of 42

Tony Gallopin (RadioShack) in the green jersey

(Image credit: ASO)
Image 17 of 42

Joaquim Rodriguez on the attack on the final climb

(Image credit: ASO)
Image 18 of 42

Chris Froome (Sky) checks the position of Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff)

(Image credit: ASO)
Image 19 of 42

The jersey holders at the end of stage 4 in Oman

(Image credit: ASO)
Image 20 of 42

Stage winner Rodriguez, best young rider Kenny Elissonde (FDJ), race leader Chris Froome, Peter Sagan (points) and Bobbie Traksel (combativity) on the podium

(Image credit: ASO)
Image 21 of 42

Rodriguez puts pressure on the leading group

(Image credit: ASO)
Image 22 of 42

Fabian Cancellara leads his young teammate Tony Gallopin

(Image credit: ASO)
Image 23 of 42

The peloton tackles the fourth stage of Tour of Oman

(Image credit: ASO)
Image 24 of 42

Gregory Rast (RadioShack) leads the breakaway

(Image credit: ASO)
Image 25 of 42

The start of stage 4 in Tour of Oman

(Image credit: ASO)
Image 26 of 42

Peter Sagan still leads the points classification

(Image credit: ASO)
Image 27 of 42

Chris Froome showed good early season form in Tour of Oman

(Image credit: ASO)
Image 28 of 42

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) finished fifth on the queen stage in Oman.

(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 29 of 42

Rinaldo Nocentini (Ag2r-La Mondiale) after the stage 4 finish on Green Mountain.

(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 30 of 42

Chris Froome recovers from his effort on Green Mountain.

(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 31 of 42

The peloton rolls out of Al Saltiyah in Samail at the start of stage 4.

(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 32 of 42

The Tour of Oman peloton awaits the start of stage 4.

(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 33 of 42

BMC riders chat on the start line.

(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 34 of 42

Team Sky coach Tim Kerrison and Chris Froome

(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 35 of 42

The Japanese national team awaits the start of stage 4 in Al Saltiyah in Samail.

(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 36 of 42

Vasil Kiryienka (Sky Procycling) signs on.

(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 37 of 42

Christian Knees (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 38 of 42

Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) gets ready for stage 4 in Oman.

(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 39 of 42

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) gets ready to race.

(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 40 of 42

Cadel Evans (BMC) celebrated his birthday with another hard day of racing in Oman.

(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 41 of 42

BMC riders find a bit of shade as they await the start of stage 4.

(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 42 of 42

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)

(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) and Chris Froome (Team Sky) out maneuvered and out gunned big rivals Alberto Contador (Team Saxo-Tinkoff), Cadel Evans (BMC Racing Team) and Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) on the decisive stage 4 at the Tour of Oman to Green Mountain.

Rodriguez jumped away on the steep 13.5 percent gradient final section to win the stage, with Froome finishing four seconds behind him and distancing his rivals enough to ensure that he took the race leader's red jersey, with just two stages remaining.

The only mountain finish of the six-day race was a tactical battle between the expected favourites for much of the way, with the riders attacking each other before being caught and then other riders having a go. Contador, Nibali and Evans, who celebrated his 36th birthday with a day of hard racing, all tried attacks. However, Rodriguez and Froome had the better legs and better timing, distancing the others in the decisive moment of the race: the final kilometre.

Rodriguez got a gap as the climb cut across the mountain side under the finish area and managed to hold onto his lead all the way to the line. Froome made his own late attack but just failed to catch the Spaniard. Evans finished third but was 22 seconds down on Rodriguez, Contador was fourth at 27 seconds, and Nibali was fifth at 35 seconds. Other riders finished in different levels of fatigue and dehydration, with Matthias Friedemann (Champion System) who had been in the early five-man break of the stage, as the last to make it to the top, 15:10 behind Rodriguez.

Froome leaned on the wall at the side of the road after he finished, gasping desperately for breath in the heat and altitude on Green Mountain. The pain was well worth it and no doubt eased and turned sweet when he was told that he had secured the race lead. He now leads Evans by 24 seconds, with Contador third at 25 seconds and Nibali fourth at 34 seconds.

"Things went better than expected," Froome said as he rode on the rollers at the summit to help his recovery.

"Today was the first real test for me this year. It's extremely comforting to know that the winter has been a solid winter. I haven't done a lot of high end training yet, and so to get a result like this is a very comforting feeling."

"I don't think you can take much from the results. It's still February, and I doubt few riders have done intensity work but it's a good position to be in."

Froome made a point of thanking all his teammates, revealing how they helped him after he was somewhat worryingly dropped and isolated at the start of the climb to the finish.

"Having lost a bit of time on final climb yesterday, I was a bit apprehensive, but I owe it all to team today," he said.

"Saxo took it up at the bottom of the climb. It was very hard and very explosive. I got dropped on the first part of climb and was in the second group. I got across in no man's land on the flat and had Richie upfront. He helped me control Contador, while I tried to ride without any major surges. It was very tactical racing with Contador, Nibali and even Rodriguez doing huge accelerations."

"I saw the 500m to go banner and wasn't sure if the climb continued to go up. But I thought I'd better get moving and after that, I just tried to stay clear."

Friday's 144km fifth stage from Al Alam Palace to the Ministry of Housing includes three nasty climbs in the finale, but Team Sky and Froome seem strong enough to repel any audacious attacks.

The Kenyan-born Brit looks the favourite to win his first stage race as a professional rider. Success or even failure will be a vital jump up the learning curve of being a team leader and Tour de France contender.

"Tomorrow is going to be very hard, no doubt they'll throw everything at us," he predicted. "It's a narrow margin but I'll take what we've got and it's an honour to have the jersey."

Rodriguez brings a smile to everyone at Katusha

Joaquim Rodriguez was overjoyed to have won the stage and brought some much needed smiles to everyone at the Katusha team.

The Russian team's future hangs in the balance, with the expected decision from the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) set to decide if the team secures a WorldTour licence and consequently whether Rodriguez stays or jumps ship to ensure that he rides the Tour de France. For now, the Spaniard is happy to race and win for Katusha, and he celebrated with his teammates and directeur sportif Valerio Piva at the summit of Green Mountain.

"I wasn't think about winning. I thought I could make fifth, sixth or seventh, but the team backed me all the way to the foot of the climb, and I felt perfect. I just went for it, to see what I could achieve," he said.

"I tried lower down the climb, but knew it'd be better to wait. We came back together on the earlier section but then I attacked with two kilometres, that's my kind of distance. Even if in the final 500 metres, I didn't have a lot of strength in my legs and the finish seemed a log way away."

Rodriguez dedicated his win to his wife and his teammates, hoping for a favourable sentence and a place in the UCI WorldTour from the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

"It's St. Valentines Day, and so this win has to be for my wife. My family sent me a video message this morning of them singing all together, and so this has to be for them," he said.

"It's also for the team. I just hope we get the right verdict from the CAS. It wouldn't be a bad thing for the Katusha team, and I think for everyone in cycling if we could be part of the WorldTour."

Note: The stage distance was officially 143.5km after a reduction from the originally planned 152.5km.
 

Full Results
1Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha3:34:48
2Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:04
3Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:22
4Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:27
5Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:35
6Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ0:00:43
7Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:52
8Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:57
9Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ0:01:01
10Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:01:09
11Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
12Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:12
13Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team0:01:18
14Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura0:01:30
15Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard0:01:40
16Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
17Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ0:01:52
18Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:54
19Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
20Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
21Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:02:09
22Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:02:12
23Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:02:16
24Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:18
25Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
26Feng Chun Kai (Tpe) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:02:41
27Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard0:02:44
28Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:02:49
29Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:53
30Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling0:02:59
31Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard0:03:11
32Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard0:03:26
33Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha0:03:42
34Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:03:48
35Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Japan
36Jiao Pengda (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:04:14
37Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:04:17
38Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
39Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha0:04:28
40Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling0:04:47
41Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling0:05:00
42Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
43Junya Sano (Jpn) Japan
44Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling0:05:21
45Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
46Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
47Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge0:05:24
48Yuzuru Suzuki (Jpn) Japan
49Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard0:05:29
50Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica-GreenEdge0:05:33
51Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ0:05:34
52Kristof Goddaert (Bel) IAM Cycling0:05:56
53Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:06:06
54Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:06:07
55Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard0:06:13
56Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling0:06:23
57Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:06:30
58Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge0:06:34
59Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
60Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:06:48
61Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:06:52
62Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:07:10
63Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
64Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:07:21
65Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:07:33
66Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
67Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
68Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:07:51
69Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling0:07:54
70David Boucher (Fra) FDJ
71Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:07:59
72Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:08:16
73Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge0:08:32
74Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:08:38
75Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
76Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
77John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
78Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team NetApp-Endura
79Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
80Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) AG2R La Mondiale
81Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura
82Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
83Russell Downing (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
84Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
85Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
86Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
87Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
88Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling0:08:49
89Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha
90Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
91Xu Gang (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:08:53
92Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura0:08:56
93Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
94Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
95Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
96Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
97Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
98Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:09:02
99Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
100Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
101Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:09:08
102Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:09:09
103Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard0:09:11
104Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:09:22
105Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
106Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
107Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
108Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:09:32
109William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ0:09:37
110Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
111Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:09:40
112Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling0:09:53
113Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:10:23
114Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura0:10:25
115Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
116Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:11:12
117Marco Bandiera (Ita) IAM Cycling
118Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Japan
119Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Japan
120Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale0:11:36
121Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:11:57
122Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
123Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:12:43
124Jang Chan Jae (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
125Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha0:13:07
126Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:13:13
127Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:13:15
128Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:13:19
129Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling0:13:22
130Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:13:23
131Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:13:33
132Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
133Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
134Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
135Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura
136Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
137Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
138Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
139Tomohiro Kinoshita (Jpn) Japan
140Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) Japan
141Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ0:14:22
142Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:15:10

Sprint 1 - Al Jarda, 55km
1Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura3pts
2Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team2
3Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard1

Sprint 2 - Birkat Al Mouz, 141km
1Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team3pts
2Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard2
3Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha1

Points - Jabal Al Akhdhar (Green Mountain), 152.5km
1Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha15pts
2Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling12
3Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team9
4Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff7
5Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team6
6Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff5
7Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling4
8Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale3
9Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ2
10Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team1

Young riders
1Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ3:35:31
2Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:26
3Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ0:01:09
4Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:01:29
5Feng Chun Kai (Tpe) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:01:58
6Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:02:06
7Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling0:02:16
8Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard0:02:28
9Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:04:38
10Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge0:04:41
11Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling0:05:40
12Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:05:47
13Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:05:51
14Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:06:27
15Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:06:50
16Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
17Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:07:33
18Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:07:55
19John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
20Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
21Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
22Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
23Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:08:13
24Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:08:19
25Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
26Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:08:26
27Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:08:39
28Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:08:54
29Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling0:09:10
30Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:09:40
31Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Japan0:10:29
32Jang Chan Jae (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:12:00
33Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha0:12:24
34Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:12:30
35Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:12:32
36Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:12:36
37Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team0:12:50
38Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
39Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
40Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura
41Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
42Tomohiro Kinoshita (Jpn) Japan
43Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ0:13:39

Teams
1BMC Racing Team10:47:13
2AG2R La Mondiale0:00:29
3FDJ0:00:47
4IAM Cycling0:02:56
5RadioShack Leopard0:04:46
6Katusha0:05:21
7Astana Pro Team0:06:43
8Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:07:22
9Sky Procycling0:07:36
10Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:07:54
11Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:08:31
12Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:08:42
13Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:09:05
14Orica-GreenEdge0:09:48
15Japan0:11:23
16Team NetApp-Endura0:14:52
17Team Argos-Shimano0:19:47
18Cannondale Pro Cycling0:20:14

General classification after stage 4
1Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling16:35:05
2Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:24
3Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:00:25
4Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:34
5Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha0:00:45
6Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ0:00:49
7Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:58
8Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
9Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:15
10Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ0:01:23
11Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:01:24
12Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:25
13Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura0:01:36
14Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge0:01:46
15Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:01:50
16Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team0:01:54
17Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:01:56
18Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard0:02:02
19Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ0:02:07
20Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team0:02:15
21Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:02:17
22Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:02:18
23Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:02:19
24Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:02:33
25Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard0:02:50
26Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
27Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard0:02:53
28Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling0:03:05
29Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:03:08
30Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:03:18
31Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha0:03:57
32Feng Chun Kai (Tpe) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:04:06
33Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:04:09
34Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Japan0:04:18
35Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:04:58
36Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:05:53
37Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ0:05:55
38Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:06:12
39Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling0:06:26
40Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:06:35
41Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard0:06:37
42Junya Sano (Jpn) Japan0:06:56
43Jiao Pengda (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:07:09
44Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:07:16
45Yuzuru Suzuki (Jpn) Japan0:07:21
46Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:07:31
47Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica-GreenEdge0:07:45
48Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge0:07:55
49Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha0:08:02
50Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling0:08:09
51Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling0:08:15
52Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard0:08:16
53Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:08:20
54Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:08:22
55Kristof Goddaert (Bel) IAM Cycling0:08:27
56Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling0:08:29
57Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:08:55
58Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura0:09:08
59Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard0:09:24
60Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:09:52
61Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling0:10:00
62Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:10:11
63Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling0:10:28
64Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team0:11:01
65Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
66Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:11:04
67Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:11:09
68Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
69John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:11:10
70Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura0:11:12
71Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:11:14
72Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha0:11:20
73Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:11:24
74Xu Gang (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
75Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano0:11:25
76Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling0:11:32
77Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:11:38
78David Boucher (Fra) FDJ0:11:41
79Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:11:43
80Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha0:11:50
81Marco Bandiera (Ita) IAM Cycling0:12:00
82Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:12:02
83Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha0:12:10
84Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ0:12:30
85Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team NetApp-Endura0:12:33
86William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ0:12:47
87Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:12:52
88Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:12:59
89Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:13:02
90Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:13:18
91Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:13:22
92Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge0:13:50
93Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura0:13:59
94Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:14:06
95Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ0:14:19
96Russell Downing (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
97Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale0:14:23
98Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard0:14:45
99Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:14:52
100Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:15:08
101Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura0:15:10
102Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:15:19
103Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:15:30
104Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling0:15:33
105Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard0:15:41
106Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:15:42
107Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:15:54
108Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:15:58
109Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha0:16:02
110Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:16:44
111Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling0:17:00
112Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura0:17:07
113Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:17:10
114Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:17:12
115Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:17:29
116Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
117Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:17:55
118Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:18:26
119Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:19:18
120Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge0:19:24
121Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:19:50
122Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Japan0:19:54
123Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:20:29
124Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha0:20:36
125Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) AG2R La Mondiale0:20:38
126Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:20:56
127Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:21:08
128Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:21:40
129Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:21:47
130Jang Chan Jae (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:22:08
131Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:22:12
132Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:22:13
133Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Japan0:22:22
134Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:22:23
135Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:22:46
136Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:22:48
137Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:22:50
138Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling0:23:47
139Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:23:57
140Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) Japan0:27:11
141Tomohiro Kinoshita (Jpn) Japan0:27:36
142Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:28:56

Points classification
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling30pts
2Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard21
3Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling17
4Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano16
5Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha15
6Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff14
7Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team13
8Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Champion System Pro Cycling Team12
9Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team12
10Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale12
11Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ11
12Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team9
13Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling9
14Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team9
15Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha7
16Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale6
17Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step6
18Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step6
19Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team5
20Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox5
21Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox5
22Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team5
23Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff5
24Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling4
25Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team4
26Marco Bandiera (Ita) IAM Cycling4
27Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Japan4
28Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox4
29Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura3
30Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team3
31Kristof Goddaert (Bel) IAM Cycling3
32Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard3
33Jang Chan Jae (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team3
34Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ2
35Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge2
36Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step2
37Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling2
38Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling2
39Tomohiro Kinoshita (Jpn) Japan2
40Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team1
41Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ1
42Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox1
43Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha1
44Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling1
45Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team1
46Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) Japan1

Combativitiy classification
1Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Champion System Pro Cycling Team17pts
2Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox8
3Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Japan6
4Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team5
5Jang Chan Jae (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team4
6Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha3
7Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura3
8Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff3
9Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura3
10Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team3
11Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard3
12Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling3
13Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge2
14Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling2
15Tomohiro Kinoshita (Jpn) Japan2
16Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling2
17Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale1
18Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ1
19Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox1
20Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling1
21Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha1
22Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano1
23Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano1
24Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) Japan1
25Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team1

Young riders classification
1Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ16:35:54
2Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:35
3Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ0:01:18
4Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:01:29
5Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:02:01
6Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard0:02:04
7Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling0:02:16
8Feng Chun Kai (Tpe) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:03:17
9Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:05:46
10Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge0:07:06
11Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling0:07:20
12Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:07:31
13Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:07:33
14Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:08:06
15Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:10:12
16Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:10:15
17Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:10:20
18John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:10:21
19Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano0:10:36
20Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:12:13
21Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:13:17
22Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ0:13:30
23Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura0:14:21
24Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:14:30
25Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:14:41
26Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:14:53
27Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:15:05
28Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:15:09
29Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha0:15:13
30Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:15:55
31Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling0:16:11
32Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura0:16:18
33Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team0:16:40
34Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:19:01
35Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha0:19:47
36Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:20:07
37Jang Chan Jae (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:21:19
38Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Japan0:21:33
39Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:21:34
40Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:21:57
41Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:21:59
42Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:22:01
43Tomohiro Kinoshita (Jpn) Japan0:26:47

Teams classification
1BMC Racing Team49:48:09
2AG2R La Mondiale0:00:44
3FDJ0:01:04
4IAM Cycling0:03:03
5RadioShack Leopard0:05:01
6Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:07:45
7Astana Pro Team0:08:22
8Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:08:35
9Katusha0:08:57
10Team Saxo-Tinkoff0:10:11
11Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:10:35
12Sky Procycling0:10:53
13Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:13:19
14Orica-GreenEdge0:13:44
15Japan0:15:41
16Team NetApp-Endura0:16:43
17Cannondale Pro Cycling0:22:40
18Team Argos-Shimano0:27:17

 

