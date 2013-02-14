Image 1 of 42 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) takes the win on Jabal Al Akhdhar (Image credit: ASO) Image 2 of 42 Chris Froome (Sky) is the new leader at the Tour of Oman. (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 3 of 42 Knees sets the tempo in the peloton (Image credit: ASO) Image 4 of 42 Froome, Contador and Nibali battle on Green Mountain (Image credit: ASO) Image 5 of 42 Kenny Elissonde (FDJ) had a fine day and took the best young rider's jersey (Image credit: ASO) Image 6 of 42 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) after winning the Green Mountain stage in Tour of Oman (Image credit: ASO) Image 7 of 42 The Tour of Oman on stage 4 (Image credit: ASO) Image 8 of 42 Peter Sagan knew his time in the red jersey was limited (Image credit: ASO) Image 9 of 42 Cadel Evans in the lead group with Chris Froome and Kenny Elissonde (Image credit: ASO) Image 10 of 42 The peloton on stage 4 of Tour of Oman (Image credit: ASO) Image 11 of 42 Brent Bookwalter (BMC) leads Andreas Schillinger (NetApp-Endura) in the five-man breakaway (Image credit: ASO) Image 12 of 42 Christian Knees ratchets up the pace for Team Sky (Image credit: ASO) Image 13 of 42 The jersey of race leader would leave Peter Sagan's shoulders (Image credit: ASO) Image 14 of 42 Chris Froome (Sky) took over as race leader in Tour of Oman (Image credit: ASO) Image 15 of 42 Joaquim Rodriguez celebrates his victory in the Tour of Oman (Image credit: ASO) Image 16 of 42 Tony Gallopin (RadioShack) in the green jersey (Image credit: ASO) Image 17 of 42 Joaquim Rodriguez on the attack on the final climb (Image credit: ASO) Image 18 of 42 Chris Froome (Sky) checks the position of Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff) (Image credit: ASO) Image 19 of 42 The jersey holders at the end of stage 4 in Oman (Image credit: ASO) Image 20 of 42 Stage winner Rodriguez, best young rider Kenny Elissonde (FDJ), race leader Chris Froome, Peter Sagan (points) and Bobbie Traksel (combativity) on the podium (Image credit: ASO) Image 21 of 42 Rodriguez puts pressure on the leading group (Image credit: ASO) Image 22 of 42 Fabian Cancellara leads his young teammate Tony Gallopin (Image credit: ASO) Image 23 of 42 The peloton tackles the fourth stage of Tour of Oman (Image credit: ASO) Image 24 of 42 Gregory Rast (RadioShack) leads the breakaway (Image credit: ASO) Image 25 of 42 The start of stage 4 in Tour of Oman (Image credit: ASO) Image 26 of 42 Peter Sagan still leads the points classification (Image credit: ASO) Image 27 of 42 Chris Froome showed good early season form in Tour of Oman (Image credit: ASO) Image 28 of 42 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) finished fifth on the queen stage in Oman. (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 29 of 42 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ag2r-La Mondiale) after the stage 4 finish on Green Mountain. (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 30 of 42 Chris Froome recovers from his effort on Green Mountain. (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 31 of 42 The peloton rolls out of Al Saltiyah in Samail at the start of stage 4. (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 32 of 42 The Tour of Oman peloton awaits the start of stage 4. (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 33 of 42 BMC riders chat on the start line. (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 34 of 42 Team Sky coach Tim Kerrison and Chris Froome (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 35 of 42 The Japanese national team awaits the start of stage 4 in Al Saltiyah in Samail. (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 36 of 42 Vasil Kiryienka (Sky Procycling) signs on. (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 37 of 42 Christian Knees (Team Sky) (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 38 of 42 Zdenek Stybar (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) gets ready for stage 4 in Oman. (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 39 of 42 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) gets ready to race. (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 40 of 42 Cadel Evans (BMC) celebrated his birthday with another hard day of racing in Oman. (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 41 of 42 BMC riders find a bit of shade as they await the start of stage 4. (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 42 of 42 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) (Image credit: Stephen Farrand)

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) and Chris Froome (Team Sky) out maneuvered and out gunned big rivals Alberto Contador (Team Saxo-Tinkoff), Cadel Evans (BMC Racing Team) and Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) on the decisive stage 4 at the Tour of Oman to Green Mountain.

Rodriguez jumped away on the steep 13.5 percent gradient final section to win the stage, with Froome finishing four seconds behind him and distancing his rivals enough to ensure that he took the race leader's red jersey, with just two stages remaining.

The only mountain finish of the six-day race was a tactical battle between the expected favourites for much of the way, with the riders attacking each other before being caught and then other riders having a go. Contador, Nibali and Evans, who celebrated his 36th birthday with a day of hard racing, all tried attacks. However, Rodriguez and Froome had the better legs and better timing, distancing the others in the decisive moment of the race: the final kilometre.

Rodriguez got a gap as the climb cut across the mountain side under the finish area and managed to hold onto his lead all the way to the line. Froome made his own late attack but just failed to catch the Spaniard. Evans finished third but was 22 seconds down on Rodriguez, Contador was fourth at 27 seconds, and Nibali was fifth at 35 seconds. Other riders finished in different levels of fatigue and dehydration, with Matthias Friedemann (Champion System) who had been in the early five-man break of the stage, as the last to make it to the top, 15:10 behind Rodriguez.

Froome leaned on the wall at the side of the road after he finished, gasping desperately for breath in the heat and altitude on Green Mountain. The pain was well worth it and no doubt eased and turned sweet when he was told that he had secured the race lead. He now leads Evans by 24 seconds, with Contador third at 25 seconds and Nibali fourth at 34 seconds.

"Things went better than expected," Froome said as he rode on the rollers at the summit to help his recovery.

"Today was the first real test for me this year. It's extremely comforting to know that the winter has been a solid winter. I haven't done a lot of high end training yet, and so to get a result like this is a very comforting feeling."

"I don't think you can take much from the results. It's still February, and I doubt few riders have done intensity work but it's a good position to be in."

Froome made a point of thanking all his teammates, revealing how they helped him after he was somewhat worryingly dropped and isolated at the start of the climb to the finish.

"Having lost a bit of time on final climb yesterday, I was a bit apprehensive, but I owe it all to team today," he said.

"Saxo took it up at the bottom of the climb. It was very hard and very explosive. I got dropped on the first part of climb and was in the second group. I got across in no man's land on the flat and had Richie upfront. He helped me control Contador, while I tried to ride without any major surges. It was very tactical racing with Contador, Nibali and even Rodriguez doing huge accelerations."

"I saw the 500m to go banner and wasn't sure if the climb continued to go up. But I thought I'd better get moving and after that, I just tried to stay clear."

Friday's 144km fifth stage from Al Alam Palace to the Ministry of Housing includes three nasty climbs in the finale, but Team Sky and Froome seem strong enough to repel any audacious attacks.

The Kenyan-born Brit looks the favourite to win his first stage race as a professional rider. Success or even failure will be a vital jump up the learning curve of being a team leader and Tour de France contender.

"Tomorrow is going to be very hard, no doubt they'll throw everything at us," he predicted. "It's a narrow margin but I'll take what we've got and it's an honour to have the jersey."

Rodriguez brings a smile to everyone at Katusha

Joaquim Rodriguez was overjoyed to have won the stage and brought some much needed smiles to everyone at the Katusha team.

The Russian team's future hangs in the balance, with the expected decision from the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) set to decide if the team secures a WorldTour licence and consequently whether Rodriguez stays or jumps ship to ensure that he rides the Tour de France. For now, the Spaniard is happy to race and win for Katusha, and he celebrated with his teammates and directeur sportif Valerio Piva at the summit of Green Mountain.

"I wasn't think about winning. I thought I could make fifth, sixth or seventh, but the team backed me all the way to the foot of the climb, and I felt perfect. I just went for it, to see what I could achieve," he said.

"I tried lower down the climb, but knew it'd be better to wait. We came back together on the earlier section but then I attacked with two kilometres, that's my kind of distance. Even if in the final 500 metres, I didn't have a lot of strength in my legs and the finish seemed a log way away."

Rodriguez dedicated his win to his wife and his teammates, hoping for a favourable sentence and a place in the UCI WorldTour from the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

"It's St. Valentines Day, and so this win has to be for my wife. My family sent me a video message this morning of them singing all together, and so this has to be for them," he said.

"It's also for the team. I just hope we get the right verdict from the CAS. It wouldn't be a bad thing for the Katusha team, and I think for everyone in cycling if we could be part of the WorldTour."

Note: The stage distance was officially 143.5km after a reduction from the originally planned 152.5km.



Full Results 1 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 3:34:48 2 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:04 3 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:00:22 4 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:00:27 5 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:35 6 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 0:00:43 7 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:52 8 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:57 9 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 0:01:01 10 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:01:09 11 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 12 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:12 13 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 0:01:18 14 Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 0:01:30 15 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard 0:01:40 16 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 17 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ 0:01:52 18 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:54 19 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 20 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 21 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:02:09 22 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:02:12 23 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:02:16 24 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:02:18 25 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 26 Feng Chun Kai (Tpe) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:02:41 27 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 0:02:44 28 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:02:49 29 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:02:53 30 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:02:59 31 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 0:03:11 32 Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 0:03:26 33 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha 0:03:42 34 Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:03:48 35 Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Japan 36 Jiao Pengda (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:04:14 37 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:04:17 38 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ 39 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha 0:04:28 40 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:04:47 41 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:05:00 42 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 43 Junya Sano (Jpn) Japan 44 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:05:21 45 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 46 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 47 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge 0:05:24 48 Yuzuru Suzuki (Jpn) Japan 49 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard 0:05:29 50 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica-GreenEdge 0:05:33 51 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ 0:05:34 52 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:05:56 53 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:06:06 54 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:06:07 55 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 0:06:13 56 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling 0:06:23 57 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:06:30 58 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge 0:06:34 59 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 60 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:06:48 61 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:06:52 62 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:07:10 63 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 64 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:07:21 65 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:07:33 66 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 67 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 68 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:07:51 69 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:07:54 70 David Boucher (Fra) FDJ 71 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:07:59 72 Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:08:16 73 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 0:08:32 74 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:08:38 75 Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 76 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 77 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 78 Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team NetApp-Endura 79 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 80 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) AG2R La Mondiale 81 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura 82 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 83 Russell Downing (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 84 Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 85 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 86 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 87 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 88 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 0:08:49 89 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha 90 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha 91 Xu Gang (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:08:53 92 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 0:08:56 93 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha 94 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 95 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 96 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 97 Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling 98 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:09:02 99 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano 100 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 101 Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:09:08 102 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:09:09 103 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 0:09:11 104 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:09:22 105 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 106 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 107 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 108 Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:09:32 109 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 0:09:37 110 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 111 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:09:40 112 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:09:53 113 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:10:23 114 Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 0:10:25 115 Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 116 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:11:12 117 Marco Bandiera (Ita) IAM Cycling 118 Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Japan 119 Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Japan 120 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 0:11:36 121 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:11:57 122 Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 123 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:12:43 124 Jang Chan Jae (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 125 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha 0:13:07 126 Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:13:13 127 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:13:15 128 Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:13:19 129 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling 0:13:22 130 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:13:23 131 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:13:33 132 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team 133 Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 134 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha 135 Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura 136 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 137 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 138 Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 139 Tomohiro Kinoshita (Jpn) Japan 140 Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) Japan 141 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 0:14:22 142 Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:15:10

Sprint 1 - Al Jarda, 55km 1 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 3 pts 2 Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 2 3 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 1

Sprint 2 - Birkat Al Mouz, 141km 1 Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 2 3 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha 1

Points - Jabal Al Akhdhar (Green Mountain), 152.5km 1 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 15 pts 2 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 12 3 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 9 4 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 7 5 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 6 6 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 5 7 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 4 8 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 3 9 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 2 10 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1

Young riders 1 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 3:35:31 2 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:26 3 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ 0:01:09 4 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:01:29 5 Feng Chun Kai (Tpe) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:01:58 6 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:02:06 7 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:02:16 8 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 0:02:28 9 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:04:38 10 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge 0:04:41 11 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling 0:05:40 12 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:05:47 13 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:05:51 14 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:06:27 15 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:06:50 16 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 17 Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:07:33 18 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:07:55 19 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 20 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 21 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 22 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 23 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:08:13 24 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:08:19 25 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano 26 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:08:26 27 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:08:39 28 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:08:54 29 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:09:10 30 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:09:40 31 Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Japan 0:10:29 32 Jang Chan Jae (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:12:00 33 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha 0:12:24 34 Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:12:30 35 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:12:32 36 Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:12:36 37 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team 0:12:50 38 Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 39 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha 40 Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura 41 Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 42 Tomohiro Kinoshita (Jpn) Japan 43 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 0:13:39

Teams 1 BMC Racing Team 10:47:13 2 AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:29 3 FDJ 0:00:47 4 IAM Cycling 0:02:56 5 RadioShack Leopard 0:04:46 6 Katusha 0:05:21 7 Astana Pro Team 0:06:43 8 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:07:22 9 Sky Procycling 0:07:36 10 Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:07:54 11 Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:08:31 12 Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:08:42 13 Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:09:05 14 Orica-GreenEdge 0:09:48 15 Japan 0:11:23 16 Team NetApp-Endura 0:14:52 17 Team Argos-Shimano 0:19:47 18 Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:20:14

General classification after stage 4 1 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 16:35:05 2 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:00:24 3 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:00:25 4 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:00:34 5 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 0:00:45 6 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 0:00:49 7 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:58 8 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 9 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:15 10 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 0:01:23 11 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:01:24 12 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:25 13 Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 0:01:36 14 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 0:01:46 15 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:01:50 16 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 0:01:54 17 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:01:56 18 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard 0:02:02 19 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ 0:02:07 20 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 0:02:15 21 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:02:17 22 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:02:18 23 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:02:19 24 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:02:33 25 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 0:02:50 26 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 27 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 0:02:53 28 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:03:05 29 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:03:08 30 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:03:18 31 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha 0:03:57 32 Feng Chun Kai (Tpe) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:04:06 33 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:04:09 34 Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Japan 0:04:18 35 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:04:58 36 Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:05:53 37 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ 0:05:55 38 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:06:12 39 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:06:26 40 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:06:35 41 Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 0:06:37 42 Junya Sano (Jpn) Japan 0:06:56 43 Jiao Pengda (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:07:09 44 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:07:16 45 Yuzuru Suzuki (Jpn) Japan 0:07:21 46 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:07:31 47 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica-GreenEdge 0:07:45 48 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge 0:07:55 49 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha 0:08:02 50 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling 0:08:09 51 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:08:15 52 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard 0:08:16 53 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:08:20 54 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:08:22 55 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:08:27 56 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:08:29 57 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:08:55 58 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura 0:09:08 59 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 0:09:24 60 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:09:52 61 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:10:00 62 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:10:11 63 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:10:28 64 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 0:11:01 65 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 66 Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:11:04 67 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:11:09 68 Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 69 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:11:10 70 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 0:11:12 71 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:11:14 72 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha 0:11:20 73 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:11:24 74 Xu Gang (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 75 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano 0:11:25 76 Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:11:32 77 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:11:38 78 David Boucher (Fra) FDJ 0:11:41 79 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:11:43 80 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha 0:11:50 81 Marco Bandiera (Ita) IAM Cycling 0:12:00 82 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:12:02 83 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha 0:12:10 84 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ 0:12:30 85 Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team NetApp-Endura 0:12:33 86 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 0:12:47 87 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:12:52 88 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:12:59 89 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:13:02 90 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:13:18 91 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:13:22 92 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge 0:13:50 93 Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 0:13:59 94 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:14:06 95 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 0:14:19 96 Russell Downing (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 97 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 0:14:23 98 Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 0:14:45 99 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:14:52 100 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:15:08 101 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 0:15:10 102 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:15:19 103 Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:15:30 104 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 0:15:33 105 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 0:15:41 106 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:15:42 107 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:15:54 108 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:15:58 109 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha 0:16:02 110 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:16:44 111 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:17:00 112 Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura 0:17:07 113 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:17:10 114 Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:17:12 115 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:17:29 116 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team 117 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:17:55 118 Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:18:26 119 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:19:18 120 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 0:19:24 121 Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:19:50 122 Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Japan 0:19:54 123 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:20:29 124 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha 0:20:36 125 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) AG2R La Mondiale 0:20:38 126 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:20:56 127 Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:21:08 128 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:21:40 129 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:21:47 130 Jang Chan Jae (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:22:08 131 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:22:12 132 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:22:13 133 Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Japan 0:22:22 134 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:22:23 135 Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:22:46 136 Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:22:48 137 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:22:50 138 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling 0:23:47 139 Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:23:57 140 Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) Japan 0:27:11 141 Tomohiro Kinoshita (Jpn) Japan 0:27:36 142 Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:28:56

Points classification 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 30 pts 2 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 21 3 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 17 4 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 16 5 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 15 6 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 14 7 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 13 8 Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 12 9 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 12 10 Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 12 11 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 11 12 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 9 13 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 9 14 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 9 15 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha 7 16 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 6 17 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 6 18 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 6 19 Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 5 20 Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 5 21 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 5 22 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 5 23 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 5 24 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 4 25 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 4 26 Marco Bandiera (Ita) IAM Cycling 4 27 Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Japan 4 28 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 4 29 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 3 30 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 3 31 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) IAM Cycling 3 32 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 3 33 Jang Chan Jae (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 3 34 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 2 35 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 2 36 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 2 37 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 2 38 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2 39 Tomohiro Kinoshita (Jpn) Japan 2 40 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 1 41 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ 1 42 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 1 43 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha 1 44 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 1 45 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1 46 Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) Japan 1

Combativitiy classification 1 Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 17 pts 2 Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 8 3 Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Japan 6 4 Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 5 5 Jang Chan Jae (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 4 6 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 3 7 Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 3 8 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 3 9 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 3 10 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 3 11 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 3 12 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 3 13 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 2 14 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 2 15 Tomohiro Kinoshita (Jpn) Japan 2 16 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 2 17 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 1 18 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ 1 19 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 1 20 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 1 21 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha 1 22 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 1 23 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 1 24 Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) Japan 1 25 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 1

Young riders classification 1 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 16:35:54 2 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:35 3 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ 0:01:18 4 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:01:29 5 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:02:01 6 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 0:02:04 7 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:02:16 8 Feng Chun Kai (Tpe) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:03:17 9 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:05:46 10 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge 0:07:06 11 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling 0:07:20 12 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:07:31 13 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:07:33 14 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:08:06 15 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:10:12 16 Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:10:15 17 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:10:20 18 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:10:21 19 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano 0:10:36 20 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:12:13 21 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:13:17 22 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 0:13:30 23 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 0:14:21 24 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:14:30 25 Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:14:41 26 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:14:53 27 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:15:05 28 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 0:15:09 29 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha 0:15:13 30 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:15:55 31 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:16:11 32 Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura 0:16:18 33 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team 0:16:40 34 Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 0:19:01 35 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha 0:19:47 36 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:20:07 37 Jang Chan Jae (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:21:19 38 Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Japan 0:21:33 39 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:21:34 40 Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:21:57 41 Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:21:59 42 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:22:01 43 Tomohiro Kinoshita (Jpn) Japan 0:26:47