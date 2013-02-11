Trending

Tour of Oman: Kittel wins opening stage

Argos Shimano rider takes race lead

Image 1 of 34

Marcel Kittel (Team Argos-Shimano) wins the opening stage at the Tour of Oman.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 2 of 34

Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) gets his first win of 2013 at Tour of Oman
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 34

The peloton makes its way through the stark Omani landscape during stage 1.
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 4 of 34

Bobbie Traksel (Champion System) and Kohei Uchima (Japan) on the attack.
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 5 of 34

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) resplendent in the rainbow jersey at the Tour of Oman.
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 6 of 34

2012 Tour de France champion Bradley Wiggins (Sky) rolls along in the peloton at the Tour of Oman.
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 7 of 34

Sky teammates Bradley Wiggins and Chris Froome during the opening stage at the Tour of Oman.
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 8 of 34

Chris Froome (Sky) chats with Alberto Contador (Team Saxo-Tinkoff)
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 9 of 34

Team Argos-Shimano riders at the front of the peloton, working for their sprinter Marcel Kittel.
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 10 of 34

Marcel Kittel (Team Argos-Shimano) sprints to his first victory of the 2013 season in Oman.
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 11 of 34

Marcel Kittel (Team Argos-Shimano) in the green jersey for points classification leader.
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 12 of 34

Stage 1 winner Marcel Kittel (Team Argos-Shimano) leads the young riders classification.
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 13 of 34

Bobbie Traksel (Champion System) earned the most aggressive rider award after being out on the attack for much of stage 1.
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 14 of 34

Tour of Oman race leader Marcel Kittel (Team Argos-Shimano) in the red jersey while Bobbie Traksel (Champion System) sports the most aggressive rider's jersey.
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 15 of 34

Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) is the first race leader at the 2013 Tour of Oman
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 34

Kittel (Argos-Shimano) opens his victory account on Stage 1 at Oman
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 34

Chris Froome (Sky) is expecte to be a contender for overall victory in Oman.
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 18 of 34

The Tour of Oman peloton en route from Al Musannah to Sultan Qaboos University in stage 1.
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 19 of 34

The Tour of Oman peloton awaits the start of stage 1 in Al Musannah.
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 20 of 34

Cadel Evans (BMC) and Alberto Contador (Team Saxo-Tinkoff) on the start line in Al Musannah.
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 21 of 34

World champion Philippe Gilbert (BMC) awaits the start of stage 1.
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 22 of 34

The peloton in action during stage 1 at the Tour of Oman.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 23 of 34

The stage one podium at the Tour of Qatar: GC leader Marcel Kittel and combativity leader Bobbie Traksel
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 24 of 34

Bobbie Traksel (Champion System Pro Cycling Team) in the combativity classification jersey
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 25 of 34

Marcel Kittel (Argos Shimano) leads the points classification
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 26 of 34

Marcel Kittel (Argos Shimano) in the Tour of Oman leader's jersey after winning stage 1.
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 27 of 34

At the start of stage one in Oman
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 28 of 34

French champion Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ)
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 29 of 34

Taylor Phinney and Tom Boonen at the start of stage one in Oman
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 30 of 34

Evans and Contador catch up after their winter training
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 31 of 34

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) on the start line
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 32 of 34

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Tinkoff)
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 33 of 34

Cadel Evans started his season in Oman
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 34 of 34

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) at the start
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)

Marcel Kittel and his Argos-Shimano teammates celebrated with hugs and big smiles after the German sprinter won stage one of the Tour of Oman to give the team its first ever victory as a WorldTour squad.

The women's Argos-Shimano team was on fire at the Tour of Qatar but the men's team had struggled in the early season sprints, with Kittel struggling to be competitive in the sprints at the Tour Down Under.

He blew away any doubts about his 2013 sprinting prowess and any pressure to perform with an impressive sprint on the dead straight finishing run-in. He timed his surge perfectly, beating Davide Appollonio (Ag2r-La Mondiale) and Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ). Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) was fourth, with Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) fifth on his season debut, despite his recent time in hospital and septic elbow problem. Taylor Phinney (BMC Racing Team) was sixth.

Kittel pulled on the red race leader's jersey and also took the green points jersey and the white best young rider's jersey.

"It's the first victory of the season and I think it's very, very important. For me and for the team too," Kittel said after the celebrations.

"Sometimes the small things can make a big difference. We had problems in the Tour Down Under to find each other and today it was just amazing."

"I think the sprint was perfect for me, it was a long straight road at high speed. I'm really, really happy that it worked out. We had a good plan and we did a really good job in the finale and so I have to give a big thank you to my teammates. We're on a good way and I'm very happy about that."

"We said we wanted to go for the win today and the guys did a great job. We believed in the victory and I think that's the strongest team spirit you can have. I think we can relax and look forward to the next few days."

A steady first day in the saddle

The 162km stage was a pretty steady first day in the saddle for the Oman peloton. The atmosphere at the start in Al Musannah was relaxed and informal. Several teams had changed riders, with Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky), Cadel Evans (BMC Racing Team), Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) and Alberto Contador (Team Saxo-Tinkoff) joining many of their teammates who had ridden the Tour of Qatar. Evans and Contador posed for photographs on the start line but Wiggins opted to avoid the attention and rolled out at the back of the peloton.

The riders sat tight behind two race official cars in the neutralised section but the attacks began virtually from the drop of the flag, with Bobbie Traksel (Champion System) and Kohei Uchima (Japan) jumping away in search of glory.

They opened a 45-second gap in just two kilometres and had 2:30 after eight kilometres. They knew they would be able to pick up the time bonuses and mountain points and so pull on one of the first race leader's jersey. The peloton let them go, preferring to roll along as the race headed inland with Argos-Shimano and later Orica-GreenEdge leading the controlled chase.

The gap reached nine minutes at the top of the Ar Rustaq climb, with Traksel taking the points to secure the polka-dot jersey for Champion System. The Dutchman also won the first intermediate sprint after 65km and the second sprint after 126km. However the gap was falling steadily. Traksel sat up, his job done, but Uchima continued on, retaining a lead of a minute until the sprinter's team upped the speed and finally swept him up with 16km to go.

Lots of fresh legs in the peloton, a long straight finish and a slight cross wind could have caused problems but the sprint turned into a drag race, with a good lead out and pure power more important than sprint tactics. Bouhanni surged through the middle but it was too early and Kittel's white jersey and shorts emerged at just the right time to win.

The early season nerves and pressure to land Argos-Shimano's first win as a WorldTour team was suddenly over.

"Another hard day is coming up but that's tomorrow," Kittel said, knowing the finale of the stage includes two nasty little climbs near Muscat.

The 146km stage is from Fanja in Bidbid to Al Bustan, with the Al Jissah climb ending just five kilometres from finish line. The day's winner could be whoever proves to be the best descender of the race.

 

Full Results
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano4:04:59
2Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
3Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
4Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
5Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
6Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
7Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
8Kristof Goddaert (Bel) IAM Cycling
9Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
10Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
11Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
12Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
13Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
14Russell Downing (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
15Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
16Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
17William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
18Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Japan
19Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
20Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
21Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
22Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
23Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
24Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team NetApp-Endura
25Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
26Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
27Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
28Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
29Marco Bandiera (Ita) IAM Cycling
30Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
31Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
32Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
33Yuzuru Suzuki (Jpn) Japan
34Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
35Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
36Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
37Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
38Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
39Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
40Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
41Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
42Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard
43Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
44Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
45Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
46Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
47Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
48Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
49Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling
50Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura
51Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
52Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
53Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
54Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
55Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
56Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha
57Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ
58Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ
59Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
60Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
61Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
62Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
63Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
64Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
65Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling
66Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
67Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
68Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
69Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
70Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
71Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha
72Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
73Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura
74Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
75Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
76Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
77Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
78Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
79Junya Sano (Jpn) Japan
80Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
81Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) AG2R La Mondiale
82Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
83Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
84Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
85Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
86Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
87Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
88David Boucher (Fra) FDJ
89Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
90Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
91Jiao Pengda (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
92Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
93Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
94Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
95Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
96Tomohiro Kinoshita (Jpn) Japan
97Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
98Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
99Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
100Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
101Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) Japan
102Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
103Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
104Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
105Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
106Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Japan
107Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling
108Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
109Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
110Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
111Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
112Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
113Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling
114Xu Gang (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
115Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:13
116Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:14
117Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:00:17
118Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:19
119Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha0:00:24
120Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
121Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
122Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
123Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
124Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
125Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
126Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
127Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
128Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
129John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:00:27
130Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:35
131Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:37
132Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:38
133Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:00:49
134Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
135Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Japan
136Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:56
137Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura0:00:59
138Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling0:01:21
139Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:00
140Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha0:00:00
141Feng Chun Kai (Tpe) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:00:00
142Jang Chan Jae (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:00:00

Sprint 1 - Tawi Al Sayh, 65km
1Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Champion System Pro Cycling Team3pts
2Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Japan2
3Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ1

Sprint 2 - Barka, 126km
1Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Champion System Pro Cycling Team3pts
2Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Japan2
3Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox1

Points - Sultan Qaboos University, 162km
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano15pts
2Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale12
3Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ9
4Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha7
5Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step6
6Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team5
7Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox4
8Kristof Goddaert (Bel) IAM Cycling3
9Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling2
10Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team1

Young riders
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano4:04:59
2Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
3Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
4Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
5Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
6Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
7Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
8Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
9Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
10Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
11Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
12Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
13Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
14Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
15Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
16Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
17Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
18Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura
19Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
20Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ
21Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
22Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
23Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
24Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
25Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
26Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
27Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
28Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
29Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
30Tomohiro Kinoshita (Jpn) Japan
31Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling
32Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
33Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
34Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling
35Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:24
36Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
37Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
38Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
39John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:00:27
40Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano0:00:49
41Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Japan
42Feng Chun Kai (Tpe) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
43Jang Chan Jae (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team

Combativity
1Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
2Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Japan
3Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox

Teams
1Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox12:14:57
2Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
3FDJ
4Omega Pharma-Quick Step
5Team NetApp-Endura
6Astana Pro Team
7Katusha
8AG2R La Mondiale
9IAM Cycling
10Team Saxo-Tinkoff
11Cannondale Pro Cycling
12RadioShack Leopard
13Japan
14Champion System Pro Cycling Team
15Sky Procycling
16Team Argos-Shimano
17BMC Racing Team
18Orica-GreenEdge

General classification after stage 1
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano4:04:49
2Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:04
3Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
4Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ0:00:06
5Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ0:00:09
6Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
7Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha0:00:10
8Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
9Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
10Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
11Kristof Goddaert (Bel) IAM Cycling
12Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
13Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
14Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
15Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
16Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
17Russell Downing (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
18Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
19Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
20William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
21Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Japan
22Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
23Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
24Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
25Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
26Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
27Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team NetApp-Endura
28Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
29Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
30Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
31Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
32Marco Bandiera (Ita) IAM Cycling
33Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
34Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
35Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
36Yuzuru Suzuki (Jpn) Japan
37Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
38Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
39Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
40Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
41Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
42Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
43Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard
44Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
45Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
46Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
47Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
48Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
49Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
50Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling
51Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura
52Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
53Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
54Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
55Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
56Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
57Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha
58Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ
59Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ
60Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
61Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
62Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
63Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
64Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
65Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
66Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling
67Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
68Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
69Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
70Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
71Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
72Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha
73Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
74Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura
75Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
76Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
77Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
78Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
79Junya Sano (Jpn) Japan
80Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
81Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) AG2R La Mondiale
82Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
83Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
84Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
85Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
86Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
87Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
88David Boucher (Fra) FDJ
89Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
90Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
91Jiao Pengda (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
92Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
93Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
94Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
95Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
96Tomohiro Kinoshita (Jpn) Japan
97Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
98Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
99Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
100Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
101Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) Japan
102Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
103Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
104Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
105Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
106Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Japan
107Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling
108Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
109Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
110Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
111Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
112Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
113Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling
114Xu Gang (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
115Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
116Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha
117Feng Chun Kai (Tpe) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
118Jang Chan Jae (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
119Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:23
120Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:24
121Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:00:27
122Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:29
123Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha0:00:34
124Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
125Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
126Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
127Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
128Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
129Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
130Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
131Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
132Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
133John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:00:37
134Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:45
135Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:47
136Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:48
137Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Japan0:00:55
138Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano0:00:59
139Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
140Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:01:06
141Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura0:01:09
142Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling0:01:31

Points classification
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano15pts
2Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale12
3Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ9
4Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha7
5Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Champion System Pro Cycling Team6
6Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step6
7Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team5
8Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox4
9Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Japan4
10Kristof Goddaert (Bel) IAM Cycling3
11Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling2
12Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ1
13Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox1
14Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team1

Young riders classification
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano4:04:49
2Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:04
3Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ0:00:06
4Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:00:09
5Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:10
6Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
7Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
8Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
9Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
10Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
11Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
12Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
13Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
14Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
15Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
16Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
17Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
18Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura
19Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
20Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ
21Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
22Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
23Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
24Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
25Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
26Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
27Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
28Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
29Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
30Tomohiro Kinoshita (Jpn) Japan
31Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling
32Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
33Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
34Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling
35Feng Chun Kai (Tpe) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
36Jang Chan Jae (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
37Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:34
38Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
39Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
40Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
41John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:00:37
42Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Japan0:00:55
43Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano0:00:59

Combativity classification
1Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Champion System Pro Cycling Team9pts
2Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Japan6
3Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ1
4Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox1
5Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano1

Teams classification
1Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox12:14:57
2Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
3FDJ
4Omega Pharma-Quick Step
5Team NetApp-Endura
6Astana Pro Team
7Katusha
8AG2R La Mondiale
9IAM Cycling
10Team Saxo-Tinkoff
11Cannondale Pro Cycling
12RadioShack Leopard
13Japan
14Champion System Pro Cycling Team
15Sky Procycling
16Team Argos-Shimano
17BMC Racing Team
18Orica-GreenEdge

 

