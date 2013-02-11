Image 1 of 34 Marcel Kittel (Team Argos-Shimano) wins the opening stage at the Tour of Oman. (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 34 Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) gets his first win of 2013 at Tour of Oman (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 34 The peloton makes its way through the stark Omani landscape during stage 1. (Image credit: ASO) Image 4 of 34 Bobbie Traksel (Champion System) and Kohei Uchima (Japan) on the attack. (Image credit: ASO) Image 5 of 34 Philippe Gilbert (BMC) resplendent in the rainbow jersey at the Tour of Oman. (Image credit: ASO) Image 6 of 34 2012 Tour de France champion Bradley Wiggins (Sky) rolls along in the peloton at the Tour of Oman. (Image credit: ASO) Image 7 of 34 Sky teammates Bradley Wiggins and Chris Froome during the opening stage at the Tour of Oman. (Image credit: ASO) Image 8 of 34 Chris Froome (Sky) chats with Alberto Contador (Team Saxo-Tinkoff) (Image credit: ASO) Image 9 of 34 Team Argos-Shimano riders at the front of the peloton, working for their sprinter Marcel Kittel. (Image credit: ASO) Image 10 of 34 Marcel Kittel (Team Argos-Shimano) sprints to his first victory of the 2013 season in Oman. (Image credit: ASO) Image 11 of 34 Marcel Kittel (Team Argos-Shimano) in the green jersey for points classification leader. (Image credit: ASO) Image 12 of 34 Stage 1 winner Marcel Kittel (Team Argos-Shimano) leads the young riders classification. (Image credit: ASO) Image 13 of 34 Bobbie Traksel (Champion System) earned the most aggressive rider award after being out on the attack for much of stage 1. (Image credit: ASO) Image 14 of 34 Tour of Oman race leader Marcel Kittel (Team Argos-Shimano) in the red jersey while Bobbie Traksel (Champion System) sports the most aggressive rider's jersey. (Image credit: ASO) Image 15 of 34 Marcel Kittel (Argos-Shimano) is the first race leader at the 2013 Tour of Oman (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 34 Kittel (Argos-Shimano) opens his victory account on Stage 1 at Oman (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 34 Chris Froome (Sky) is expecte to be a contender for overall victory in Oman. (Image credit: ASO) Image 18 of 34 The Tour of Oman peloton en route from Al Musannah to Sultan Qaboos University in stage 1. (Image credit: ASO) Image 19 of 34 The Tour of Oman peloton awaits the start of stage 1 in Al Musannah. (Image credit: ASO) Image 20 of 34 Cadel Evans (BMC) and Alberto Contador (Team Saxo-Tinkoff) on the start line in Al Musannah. (Image credit: ASO) Image 21 of 34 World champion Philippe Gilbert (BMC) awaits the start of stage 1. (Image credit: ASO) Image 22 of 34 The peloton in action during stage 1 at the Tour of Oman. (Image credit: AFP) Image 23 of 34 The stage one podium at the Tour of Qatar: GC leader Marcel Kittel and combativity leader Bobbie Traksel (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 24 of 34 Bobbie Traksel (Champion System Pro Cycling Team) in the combativity classification jersey (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 25 of 34 Marcel Kittel (Argos Shimano) leads the points classification (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 26 of 34 Marcel Kittel (Argos Shimano) in the Tour of Oman leader's jersey after winning stage 1. (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 27 of 34 At the start of stage one in Oman (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 28 of 34 French champion Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 29 of 34 Taylor Phinney and Tom Boonen at the start of stage one in Oman (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 30 of 34 Evans and Contador catch up after their winter training (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 31 of 34 Philippe Gilbert (BMC) on the start line (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 32 of 34 Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Tinkoff) (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 33 of 34 Cadel Evans started his season in Oman (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 34 of 34 Philippe Gilbert (BMC) at the start (Image credit: Stephen Farrand)

Marcel Kittel and his Argos-Shimano teammates celebrated with hugs and big smiles after the German sprinter won stage one of the Tour of Oman to give the team its first ever victory as a WorldTour squad.

The women's Argos-Shimano team was on fire at the Tour of Qatar but the men's team had struggled in the early season sprints, with Kittel struggling to be competitive in the sprints at the Tour Down Under.

He blew away any doubts about his 2013 sprinting prowess and any pressure to perform with an impressive sprint on the dead straight finishing run-in. He timed his surge perfectly, beating Davide Appollonio (Ag2r-La Mondiale) and Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ). Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) was fourth, with Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) fifth on his season debut, despite his recent time in hospital and septic elbow problem. Taylor Phinney (BMC Racing Team) was sixth.

Kittel pulled on the red race leader's jersey and also took the green points jersey and the white best young rider's jersey.

"It's the first victory of the season and I think it's very, very important. For me and for the team too," Kittel said after the celebrations.

"Sometimes the small things can make a big difference. We had problems in the Tour Down Under to find each other and today it was just amazing."

"I think the sprint was perfect for me, it was a long straight road at high speed. I'm really, really happy that it worked out. We had a good plan and we did a really good job in the finale and so I have to give a big thank you to my teammates. We're on a good way and I'm very happy about that."

"We said we wanted to go for the win today and the guys did a great job. We believed in the victory and I think that's the strongest team spirit you can have. I think we can relax and look forward to the next few days."

A steady first day in the saddle

The 162km stage was a pretty steady first day in the saddle for the Oman peloton. The atmosphere at the start in Al Musannah was relaxed and informal. Several teams had changed riders, with Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky), Cadel Evans (BMC Racing Team), Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) and Alberto Contador (Team Saxo-Tinkoff) joining many of their teammates who had ridden the Tour of Qatar. Evans and Contador posed for photographs on the start line but Wiggins opted to avoid the attention and rolled out at the back of the peloton.

The riders sat tight behind two race official cars in the neutralised section but the attacks began virtually from the drop of the flag, with Bobbie Traksel (Champion System) and Kohei Uchima (Japan) jumping away in search of glory.

They opened a 45-second gap in just two kilometres and had 2:30 after eight kilometres. They knew they would be able to pick up the time bonuses and mountain points and so pull on one of the first race leader's jersey. The peloton let them go, preferring to roll along as the race headed inland with Argos-Shimano and later Orica-GreenEdge leading the controlled chase.

The gap reached nine minutes at the top of the Ar Rustaq climb, with Traksel taking the points to secure the polka-dot jersey for Champion System. The Dutchman also won the first intermediate sprint after 65km and the second sprint after 126km. However the gap was falling steadily. Traksel sat up, his job done, but Uchima continued on, retaining a lead of a minute until the sprinter's team upped the speed and finally swept him up with 16km to go.

Lots of fresh legs in the peloton, a long straight finish and a slight cross wind could have caused problems but the sprint turned into a drag race, with a good lead out and pure power more important than sprint tactics. Bouhanni surged through the middle but it was too early and Kittel's white jersey and shorts emerged at just the right time to win.

The early season nerves and pressure to land Argos-Shimano's first win as a WorldTour team was suddenly over.

"Another hard day is coming up but that's tomorrow," Kittel said, knowing the finale of the stage includes two nasty little climbs near Muscat.

The 146km stage is from Fanja in Bidbid to Al Bustan, with the Al Jissah climb ending just five kilometres from finish line. The day's winner could be whoever proves to be the best descender of the race.

Full Results 1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 4:04:59 2 Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 3 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 4 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha 5 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 6 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 7 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 8 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) IAM Cycling 9 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 10 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 11 Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 12 Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 13 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 14 Russell Downing (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 15 Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 16 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 17 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 18 Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Japan 19 Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 20 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 21 Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 22 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 23 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 24 Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team NetApp-Endura 25 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 26 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 27 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 28 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 29 Marco Bandiera (Ita) IAM Cycling 30 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 31 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 32 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 33 Yuzuru Suzuki (Jpn) Japan 34 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ 35 Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 36 Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 37 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 38 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha 39 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 40 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 41 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha 42 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard 43 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 44 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 45 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 46 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 47 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 48 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 49 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling 50 Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura 51 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 52 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 53 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 54 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 55 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling 56 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha 57 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ 58 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ 59 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 60 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 61 Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 62 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 63 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 64 Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling 65 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling 66 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 67 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 68 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 69 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 70 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 71 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha 72 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling 73 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura 74 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard 75 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 76 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge 77 Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 78 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 79 Junya Sano (Jpn) Japan 80 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 81 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) AG2R La Mondiale 82 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 83 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 84 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 85 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 86 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 87 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 88 David Boucher (Fra) FDJ 89 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 90 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 91 Jiao Pengda (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 92 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 93 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 94 Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 95 Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 96 Tomohiro Kinoshita (Jpn) Japan 97 Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 98 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 99 Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 100 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 101 Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) Japan 102 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 103 Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 104 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 105 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 106 Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Japan 107 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling 108 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 109 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 110 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 111 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team 112 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 113 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling 114 Xu Gang (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 115 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:13 116 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:14 117 Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:00:17 118 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:19 119 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha 0:00:24 120 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 121 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 122 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 123 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 124 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 125 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 126 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 127 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 128 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 129 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:00:27 130 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:35 131 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:37 132 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:38 133 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:00:49 134 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano 135 Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Japan 136 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:56 137 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 0:00:59 138 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:01:21 139 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:00 140 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha 0:00:00 141 Feng Chun Kai (Tpe) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:00:00 142 Jang Chan Jae (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:00:00

Sprint 1 - Tawi Al Sayh, 65km 1 Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Japan 2 3 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ 1

Sprint 2 - Barka, 126km 1 Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Japan 2 3 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 1

Points - Sultan Qaboos University, 162km 1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 15 pts 2 Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 12 3 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 9 4 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha 7 5 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 6 6 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 5 7 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 4 8 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) IAM Cycling 3 9 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2 10 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1

Young riders 1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 4:04:59 2 Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 3 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 4 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 5 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 6 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 7 Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 8 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 9 Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 10 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 11 Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 12 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 13 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 14 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 15 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha 16 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 17 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha 18 Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura 19 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 20 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ 21 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 22 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 23 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 24 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge 25 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 26 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 27 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 28 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 29 Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 30 Tomohiro Kinoshita (Jpn) Japan 31 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling 32 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team 33 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 34 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling 35 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:24 36 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 37 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 38 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 39 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:00:27 40 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano 0:00:49 41 Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Japan 42 Feng Chun Kai (Tpe) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 43 Jang Chan Jae (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team

Combativity 1 Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 2 Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Japan 3 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox

Teams 1 Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 12:14:57 2 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 FDJ 4 Omega Pharma-Quick Step 5 Team NetApp-Endura 6 Astana Pro Team 7 Katusha 8 AG2R La Mondiale 9 IAM Cycling 10 Team Saxo-Tinkoff 11 Cannondale Pro Cycling 12 RadioShack Leopard 13 Japan 14 Champion System Pro Cycling Team 15 Sky Procycling 16 Team Argos-Shimano 17 BMC Racing Team 18 Orica-GreenEdge

General classification after stage 1 1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 4:04:49 2 Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:04 3 Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 4 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 0:00:06 5 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ 0:00:09 6 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 7 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha 0:00:10 8 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 9 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 10 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 11 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) IAM Cycling 12 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 13 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 14 Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 15 Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 16 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 17 Russell Downing (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 18 Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 19 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 20 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ 21 Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Japan 22 Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 23 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 24 Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 25 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 26 Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team 27 Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team NetApp-Endura 28 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 29 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 30 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 31 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 32 Marco Bandiera (Ita) IAM Cycling 33 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 34 Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling 35 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 36 Yuzuru Suzuki (Jpn) Japan 37 Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 38 Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 39 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha 40 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 41 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 42 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha 43 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard 44 Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 45 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 46 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard 47 Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 48 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 49 Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge 50 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling 51 Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura 52 Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 53 Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling 54 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 55 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team 56 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling 57 Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha 58 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ 59 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ 60 Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 61 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 62 Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 63 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 64 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 65 Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling 66 Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling 67 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 68 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 69 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team 70 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 71 Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling 72 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha 73 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling 74 Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura 75 Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard 76 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 77 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge 78 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 79 Junya Sano (Jpn) Japan 80 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 81 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) AG2R La Mondiale 82 Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard 83 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 84 Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling 85 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 86 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 87 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 88 David Boucher (Fra) FDJ 89 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 90 Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team 91 Jiao Pengda (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 92 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 93 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling 94 Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 95 Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 96 Tomohiro Kinoshita (Jpn) Japan 97 Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard 98 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 99 Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 100 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 101 Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) Japan 102 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 103 Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard 104 Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 105 Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling 106 Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Japan 107 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling 108 Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha 109 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 110 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 111 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team 112 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 113 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling 114 Xu Gang (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 115 Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 116 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha 117 Feng Chun Kai (Tpe) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 118 Jang Chan Jae (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 119 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:23 120 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:24 121 Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:00:27 122 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:29 123 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha 0:00:34 124 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 125 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 126 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 127 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling 128 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 129 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 130 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 131 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 132 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 133 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:00:37 134 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:45 135 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:47 136 Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:00:48 137 Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Japan 0:00:55 138 Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 0:00:59 139 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano 140 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:01:06 141 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 0:01:09 142 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:01:31

Points classification 1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 15 pts 2 Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 12 3 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 9 4 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha 7 5 Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 6 6 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 6 7 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 5 8 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 4 9 Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Japan 4 10 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) IAM Cycling 3 11 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2 12 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ 1 13 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 1 14 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team 1

Young riders classification 1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 4:04:49 2 Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:04 3 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 0:00:06 4 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 0:00:09 5 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:10 6 Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 7 Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 8 Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 9 Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 10 Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 11 Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 12 Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff 13 Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 14 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 15 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha 16 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard 17 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha 18 Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura 19 Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 20 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ 21 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 22 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 23 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step 24 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge 25 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ 26 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 27 Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team 28 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 29 Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 30 Tomohiro Kinoshita (Jpn) Japan 31 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling 32 Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team 33 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 34 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling 35 Feng Chun Kai (Tpe) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 36 Jang Chan Jae (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 37 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:34 38 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 39 Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 40 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 41 John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:00:37 42 Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Japan 0:00:55 43 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano 0:00:59

Combativity classification 1 Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 9 pts 2 Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Japan 6 3 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ 1 4 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox 1 5 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano 1