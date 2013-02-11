Tour of Oman: Kittel wins opening stage
Argos Shimano rider takes race lead
Stage 1: Al Musannah - Sultan Qaboos University
Marcel Kittel and his Argos-Shimano teammates celebrated with hugs and big smiles after the German sprinter won stage one of the Tour of Oman to give the team its first ever victory as a WorldTour squad.
The women's Argos-Shimano team was on fire at the Tour of Qatar but the men's team had struggled in the early season sprints, with Kittel struggling to be competitive in the sprints at the Tour Down Under.
He blew away any doubts about his 2013 sprinting prowess and any pressure to perform with an impressive sprint on the dead straight finishing run-in. He timed his surge perfectly, beating Davide Appollonio (Ag2r-La Mondiale) and Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ). Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) was fourth, with Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) fifth on his season debut, despite his recent time in hospital and septic elbow problem. Taylor Phinney (BMC Racing Team) was sixth.
Kittel pulled on the red race leader's jersey and also took the green points jersey and the white best young rider's jersey.
"It's the first victory of the season and I think it's very, very important. For me and for the team too," Kittel said after the celebrations.
"Sometimes the small things can make a big difference. We had problems in the Tour Down Under to find each other and today it was just amazing."
"I think the sprint was perfect for me, it was a long straight road at high speed. I'm really, really happy that it worked out. We had a good plan and we did a really good job in the finale and so I have to give a big thank you to my teammates. We're on a good way and I'm very happy about that."
"We said we wanted to go for the win today and the guys did a great job. We believed in the victory and I think that's the strongest team spirit you can have. I think we can relax and look forward to the next few days."
A steady first day in the saddle
The 162km stage was a pretty steady first day in the saddle for the Oman peloton. The atmosphere at the start in Al Musannah was relaxed and informal. Several teams had changed riders, with Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky), Cadel Evans (BMC Racing Team), Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) and Alberto Contador (Team Saxo-Tinkoff) joining many of their teammates who had ridden the Tour of Qatar. Evans and Contador posed for photographs on the start line but Wiggins opted to avoid the attention and rolled out at the back of the peloton.
The riders sat tight behind two race official cars in the neutralised section but the attacks began virtually from the drop of the flag, with Bobbie Traksel (Champion System) and Kohei Uchima (Japan) jumping away in search of glory.
They opened a 45-second gap in just two kilometres and had 2:30 after eight kilometres. They knew they would be able to pick up the time bonuses and mountain points and so pull on one of the first race leader's jersey. The peloton let them go, preferring to roll along as the race headed inland with Argos-Shimano and later Orica-GreenEdge leading the controlled chase.
The gap reached nine minutes at the top of the Ar Rustaq climb, with Traksel taking the points to secure the polka-dot jersey for Champion System. The Dutchman also won the first intermediate sprint after 65km and the second sprint after 126km. However the gap was falling steadily. Traksel sat up, his job done, but Uchima continued on, retaining a lead of a minute until the sprinter's team upped the speed and finally swept him up with 16km to go.
Lots of fresh legs in the peloton, a long straight finish and a slight cross wind could have caused problems but the sprint turned into a drag race, with a good lead out and pure power more important than sprint tactics. Bouhanni surged through the middle but it was too early and Kittel's white jersey and shorts emerged at just the right time to win.
The early season nerves and pressure to land Argos-Shimano's first win as a WorldTour team was suddenly over.
"Another hard day is coming up but that's tomorrow," Kittel said, knowing the finale of the stage includes two nasty little climbs near Muscat.
The 146km stage is from Fanja in Bidbid to Al Bustan, with the Al Jissah climb ending just five kilometres from finish line. The day's winner could be whoever proves to be the best descender of the race.
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|4:04:59
|2
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|4
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha
|5
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|6
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|7
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|8
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) IAM Cycling
|9
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|10
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|11
|Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|12
|Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|13
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|14
|Russell Downing (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|15
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|16
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|17
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|18
|Taiji Nishitani (Jpn) Japan
|19
|Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|20
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|21
|Marko Kump (Slo) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|22
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|23
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|24
|Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team NetApp-Endura
|25
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|26
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|27
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|28
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|29
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) IAM Cycling
|30
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|31
|Christian Knees (Ger) Sky Procycling
|32
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|33
|Yuzuru Suzuki (Jpn) Japan
|34
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
|35
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|36
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|37
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|38
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha
|39
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|40
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack Leopard
|41
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
|42
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack Leopard
|43
|Grégory Rast (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|44
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|45
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack Leopard
|46
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|47
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|48
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-GreenEdge
|49
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Sky Procycling
|50
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura
|51
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|52
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|53
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|54
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
|55
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
|56
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha
|57
|Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) FDJ
|58
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ
|59
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|60
|Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|61
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|62
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|63
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|64
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
|65
|Vasil Kiryienka (Blr) Sky Procycling
|66
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|67
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|68
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|69
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|70
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|71
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha
|72
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|73
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Team NetApp-Endura
|74
|Matthew Busche (USA) RadioShack Leopard
|75
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|76
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-GreenEdge
|77
|Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|78
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|79
|Junya Sano (Jpn) Japan
|80
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ
|81
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) AG2R La Mondiale
|82
|Markel Irizar Aranburu (Spa) RadioShack Leopard
|83
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|84
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) IAM Cycling
|85
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|86
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|87
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|88
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ
|89
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|90
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|91
|Jiao Pengda (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|92
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|93
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|94
|Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|95
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|96
|Tomohiro Kinoshita (Jpn) Japan
|97
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) RadioShack Leopard
|98
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|99
|Steve Chainel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|100
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|101
|Yusuke Hatanaka (Jpn) Japan
|102
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|103
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) RadioShack Leopard
|104
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|105
|Richie Porte (Aus) Sky Procycling
|106
|Kazuhiro Mori (Jpn) Japan
|107
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|108
|Joaquim Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha
|109
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|110
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|111
|Evan Huffman (USA) Astana Pro Team
|112
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|113
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) Sky Procycling
|114
|Xu Gang (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|115
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:13
|116
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:14
|117
|Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:17
|118
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:19
|119
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
|0:00:24
|120
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Procycling
|121
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|122
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Spa) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|123
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|124
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|125
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo-Tinkoff
|126
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|127
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|128
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|129
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:00:27
|130
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:35
|131
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:37
|132
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:38
|133
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:00:49
|134
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
|135
|Kohei Uchima (Jpn) Japan
|136
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:56
|137
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:00:59
|138
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:01:21
|139
|Maxime Bouet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:00
|140
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha
|0:00:00
|141
|Feng Chun Kai (Tpe) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:00
|142
|Jang Chan Jae (Kor) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:00
