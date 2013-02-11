Tour of Oman past winners
Champions from 2010 to 2012
|2013
|Chris Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
|2012
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|2011
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2010
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
The best cycling overshoes: full coverage overshoes to see you through winterCyclingnews' round-up of the best cycling overshoes and toe warmers available to buy this winter
-
Poulidor's funeral to take place in his home town on TuesdayPlans for a big screen as big crowds expected
-
AG2R La Mondiale hit the Alps for pre-season camp – GalleryHiking and winter sports on the menu for team building
-
WyndyMilla Saw Doctor Dura-Ace Di2 reviewThe WyndyMilla Saw Doctor is a British-designed, Italian-built aero bike that prioritises self-expression to complement its performance
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy