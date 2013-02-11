Trending

Tour of Oman past winners

Champions from 2010 to 2012

Past winners
2013Chris Froome (GBr) Sky Procycling
2012Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
2011Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
2010Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank

Latest on Cyclingnews