Marcel Kittel collects stage 3 in Tour of Oman
German sprinter takes vital stage win
Stage 3: Al Awabi (Al Alya) - Muscat Heights (Bank Muscat HQ)
Marcel Kittel (Project 1t4i) confirmed his place at sprinting's top table with a competent victory on stage three of the Tour of Oman ahead of a roll call of the fastest riders in the peloton. The young German combined guile with power to take what was his second win of the season, but his first in such exalted company.
A fast-finishing André Greipel (Lotto Belisol) proved to be his closest rival on the day, but he was unable to close the gap on his fellow countryman in the final 50 metres, and had to settle for the red jersey of race leader as consolation. Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ-Big Mat) gave another indication of his potential with third, and beating the likes of Peter Sagan (5th), Tom Boonen (6th) and Mark Cavendish (8th) will be a further boon to his confidence.
The day belonged to the prodigious Kittel, however, who couldn't hide his delight at seeing off so many big names. Already a stage winner at the Vuelta a España last season, this victory was arguably of even greater significance considering the depth of sprinting talent in the field.
"It was a big goal for me this year to ride in the big races against the top sprinters, and of course I'm very, very happy that it worked out already at the Tour of Oman," said Kittel at the finish. "If you look at the start list, all of the big sprinters are here. Maybe not all in best shape, but it's the beginning of the season for everyone."
Kittel launched his sprint from a distance after being forced to fend for himself inside a chaotic final kilometre. The 23-year-old German's effort was all the more impressive considering the light breeze that he faced, and when he shot past, both Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Barracuda) and Greipel were attracted to his rear wheel like moths to light.
Try as they might, nobody could come past Kittel, and with Cavendish seemingly penned in a little further back, the big German was able to power his way clear to take the win. "With one kilometre to go, I was alone and I had to fight for myself, but that's ok, the boys did a great job before that," he smiled. "In end, I was lucky to find a good spot in the final 500 metres and I could do a good sprint."
Kittel's victory comes on the back of a turbulent start to his campaign. A German television report linked him to a blood doping investigation at the end of January, and though his team quickly confirmed that Kittel is not a suspect in the inquiry, he admitted that it was a difficult period.
"When I saw my name on German television it was really a shock and it was definitely one of the hardest days of my life," he said. "The whole week and still here again I think a lot about that."
Team support
Robustly supported by his Project 1t4i team off the bike, Kittel enjoyed a similar vote of confidence on the road during stage 3. When the day's early escapees Vladimir Isaichev (Katusha), Kevin Hulsmans (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia), William Clarke (Champion System) and Alexandre Lemair (Bridgestone Anchor) entered the final 60km with three minutes in hand on the peloton, it was the green and white jerseys of 1t4i that massed at the front to lend a hand to Team Sky's pursuit.
It was some measure of the team's belief in Kittel's talents that they were willing to seize the initiative on behalf of the youngster even though he was faced with rivals of the calibre of Mark Cavendish, and their confidence was repaid in full in the finale.
For their part, Sky endured a frustrating end to a stage that they initially appeared to have under control. After Ian Stannard had spent much of the day on the front of the bunch keeping the break's lead in check, Cavendish was marshalled in the finale by CJ Sutton, Matt Hayman and Jeremy Hunt. As the roads became more technical in the final 20 kilometres, however, it became increasingly difficult to form any kind of cohesive sprint train.
"It was pretty scrappy in the last 15k," Sutton said afterwards. "It went from a big wide open highway on two lanes to being a bit narrow. I was just trying to keep Cav out of trouble. It was all going perfect and we just got lost a couple of times. You have a plan and you try to execute it but sometimes it doesn't always go to plan."
Even so, Cavendish was still in contention for the win inside the final kilometre, but the world champion's hopes were extinguished definitively in the finishing straight and he rolled in a frustrated 8th.
"He said one of the French guys just chopped him and he said he couldn't do anything about it, he just had to freewheel the last 50 metres," Sutton said.
Another disappointed man at the finish was André Greipel, who acknowledged that he lacked Kittel's momentum as the sprint opened in earnest. "Kittel came pretty fast from the back and he was much faster than me when I started the sprint," Greipel said. "I tried to jump on his wheel, but Farrar was there too, so I was on his wheel, and the finish line just came a bit too soon."
The time bonus for second place was enough for Greipel to leapfrog back over Peter Sagan and into the red jersey of overall leader. Both men will aim to be in the mix on Friday's stage, which features another slightly uphill finishing straight at the end of a tricky finishing circuit at Al Wadi Al Kabir.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1t4i
|3:23:00
|2
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|3
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|4
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|5
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|6
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|7
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|8
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|9
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|10
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda
|11
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|12
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|13
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|14
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Project 1t4i
|15
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Project 1t4i
|16
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|17
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|18
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|19
|Allan Davis (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|20
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|21
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Project 1t4i
|22
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|23
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|24
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|25
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|26
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|27
|Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|28
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan
|29
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|30
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan
|31
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|32
|Miyataka Shimizu (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|33
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|34
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|35
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|36
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|37
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|38
|Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|39
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|40
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|41
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|42
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|43
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|44
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan
|45
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|46
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
|47
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|48
|Gregory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|49
|Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
|50
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|51
|Thomas Lebas (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor
|52
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|53
|Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team
|54
|Baden Cooke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|55
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda
|56
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|57
|Luca Ascani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|58
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|59
|Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|60
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|61
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
|62
|Robert Wagner (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|63
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|64
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team
|65
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:08
|66
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda
|67
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|68
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|69
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|70
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|71
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|72
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) RadioShack-Nissan
|73
|David McCann (Irl) RTS Racing Team
|74
|Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Project 1t4i
|75
|Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|76
|Christian Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|77
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|78
|Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:26
|79
|Clinton Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|80
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
|81
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|82
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|83
|Jai Crawford (Aus) RTS Racing Team
|84
|Kazuo Inoue (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|85
|Svein Tuft (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|86
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:00:30
|87
|Alex Coutts (GBr) RTS Racing Team
|88
|Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|89
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:00:32
|90
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|91
|Murilo Antoniobil Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:00:34
|92
|Christopher Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:38
|93
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Barracuda
|94
|Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|95
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|96
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|97
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|98
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|99
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Project 1t4i
|100
|Lee Rodgers (GBr) RTS Racing Team
|101
|Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|102
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|103
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|104
|Jérémy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
|105
|Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team
|0:00:50
|106
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:01:03
|107
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Project 1t4i
|108
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda
|109
|Jens Mouris (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:01:05
|110
|Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|111
|Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|112
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|113
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:01:13
|114
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:01:18
|115
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|116
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat
|117
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|118
|Chin-Lung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team
|0:01:47
|119
|Klaas Sys (Bel) Bridgestone Anchor
|0:02:16
|120
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:02:24
|121
|Wang Chung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team
|122
|Sergey Kudentsov (Rus) RTS Racing Team
|123
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Project 1t4i
|124
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|125
|William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:02
|126
|Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor
|127
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:03:18
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor
|2
|3
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
|3
|pts
|2
|William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1t4i
|15
|pts
|2
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|12
|3
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|9
|4
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|7
|5
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|6
|6
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|5
|7
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|4
|8
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|3
|9
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2
|10
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1t4i
|3:23:00
|2
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|3
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|4
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|5
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda
|6
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|7
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|8
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|9
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Project 1t4i
|10
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|11
|Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|12
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|13
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|14
|Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|15
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|16
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan
|17
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
|18
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|19
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team
|20
|Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Project 1t4i
|0:00:08
|21
|Clinton Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:26
|22
|Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|0:00:30
|23
|Christopher Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:38
|24
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|25
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Project 1t4i
|26
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|27
|Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:01:05
|28
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|29
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:01:18
|30
|Chin-Lung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team
|0:01:47
|31
|Wang Chung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team
|0:02:24
|32
|Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor
|0:03:02
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Project 1t4i
|10:09:00
|2
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|3
|FDJ-Bigmat
|4
|BMC Racing Team
|5
|Garmin - Barracuda
|6
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|7
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|8
|GreenEdge Cycling Team
|9
|Sky Procycling
|10
|Katusha Team
|11
|RadioShack-Nissan
|12
|Lotto-Belisol Team
|13
|Bridgestone Anchor
|14
|Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
|0:00:08
|15
|Champion System
|0:00:34
|16
|RTS Racing Team
|0:01:04
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|9:59:41
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:02
|3
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:00:08
|4
|Baden Cooke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:00:09
|5
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:11
|6
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:12
|7
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|8
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:15
|9
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda
|10
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:19
|11
|Thomas Lebas (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor
|0:00:21
|12
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|13
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:24
|14
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|15
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:00:28
|16
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|17
|Miyataka Shimizu (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|18
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|19
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|20
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|21
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|22
|Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
|23
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:00:32
|24
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
|25
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:34
|26
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|0:00:36
|27
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:00:39
|28
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:43
|29
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:46
|30
|Luca Ascani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|31
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|32
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:50
|33
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|34
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:00:51
|35
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:54
|36
|Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|37
|Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:58
|38
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
|39
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Project 1t4i
|0:01:01
|40
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan
|41
|Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|42
|Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Project 1t4i
|0:01:02
|43
|Jai Crawford (Aus) RTS Racing Team
|0:01:08
|44
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:01:12
|45
|Alex Coutts (GBr) RTS Racing Team
|46
|Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|47
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:15
|48
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:01:17
|49
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:18
|50
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Project 1t4i
|51
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|52
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|53
|Allan Davis (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|54
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:01:20
|55
|Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|56
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:24
|57
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|58
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:01:25
|59
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|60
|David McCann (Irl) RTS Racing Team
|0:01:26
|61
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|62
|Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:28
|63
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:01:29
|64
|Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team
|65
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:01:31
|66
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:01:32
|67
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|68
|Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|0:01:37
|69
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:01:39
|70
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:01:40
|71
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:01:41
|72
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:01:49
|73
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:50
|74
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:01:51
|75
|Murilo Antoniobil Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:01:52
|76
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1t4i
|0:01:54
|77
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:01:55
|78
|Christopher Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:56
|79
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|80
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Project 1t4i
|0:02:04
|81
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Project 1t4i
|0:02:07
|82
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|83
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|84
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|85
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|86
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:02:13
|87
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:02:27
|88
|Kazuo Inoue (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|0:02:33
|89
|Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:02:36
|90
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|0:03:05
|91
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:03:07
|92
|Klaas Sys (Bel) Bridgestone Anchor
|0:03:23
|93
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:03:42
|94
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:03:45
|95
|Gregory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|96
|Lee Rodgers (GBr) RTS Racing Team
|0:04:23
|97
|Jérémy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
|98
|Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team
|0:04:34
|99
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:04:47
|100
|Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:04:52
|101
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:04:53
|102
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|103
|Robert Wagner (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:04:56
|104
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team
|105
|Christian Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:05:04
|106
|Clinton Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:22
|107
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:05:28
|108
|Svein Tuft (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|109
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|110
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:05:33
|111
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Project 1t4i
|0:05:34
|112
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:05:40
|113
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:05:53
|114
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:05:59
|115
|Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:01
|116
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:06:14
|117
|Chin-Lung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team
|0:06:43
|118
|Jens Mouris (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:06:54
|119
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:07:02
|120
|Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor
|0:07:50
|121
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Project 1t4i
|0:08:48
|122
|Wang Chung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team
|0:08:58
|123
|William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:52
|124
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:10:33
|125
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:16:16
|126
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:16:43
|127
|Sergey Kudentsov (Rus) RTS Racing Team
|0:28:30
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|28
|pts
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|27
|3
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1t4i
|22
|4
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|19
|5
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|16
|6
|Baden Cooke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|12
|7
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|12
|8
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|9
|9
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan
|9
|10
|Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor
|8
|11
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda
|7
|12
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|7
|13
|Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|6
|14
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
|6
|15
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|5
|16
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|4
|17
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|4
|18
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|4
|19
|Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|4
|20
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan
|3
|21
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|3
|22
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|3
|23
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|2
|24
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2
|25
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2
|26
|William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|2
|27
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|1
|28
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor
|8
|pts
|2
|Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|6
|3
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
|6
|4
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|4
|5
|Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|4
|6
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|3
|7
|William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|2
|8
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2
|9
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|9:59:43
|2
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:00:06
|3
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:09
|4
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:10
|5
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:00:13
|6
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:26
|7
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:32
|8
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:48
|9
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
|0:00:56
|10
|Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|0:00:59
|11
|Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Project 1t4i
|0:01:00
|12
|Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:10
|13
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:01:16
|14
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:01:22
|15
|Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|0:01:35
|16
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:01:49
|17
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1t4i
|0:01:52
|18
|Christopher Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:54
|19
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Project 1t4i
|0:02:05
|20
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|21
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:02:25
|22
|Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:02:34
|23
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:04:45
|24
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:04:51
|25
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team
|0:04:54
|26
|Clinton Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:20
|27
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:05:31
|28
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Project 1t4i
|0:05:32
|29
|Chin-Lung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team
|0:06:41
|30
|Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor
|0:07:48
|31
|Wang Chung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team
|0:08:56
|32
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:16:14
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|RadioShack-Nissan
|29:59:49
|2
|FDJ-Bigmat
|0:00:22
|3
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|4
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:24
|5
|Katusha Team
|0:00:28
|6
|Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:00:44
|7
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:49
|8
|Garmin - Barracuda
|0:00:54
|9
|Sky Procycling
|0:00:58
|10
|Bridgestone Anchor
|0:01:04
|11
|BMC Racing Team
|0:01:10
|12
|GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:01:22
|13
|Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
|0:01:29
|14
|Project 1t4i
|0:02:07
|15
|Champion System
|0:02:19
|16
|RTS Racing Team
|0:03:00
