Marcel Kittel collects stage 3 in Tour of Oman

German sprinter takes vital stage win

Marcel Kittel (Project 1t4i) wins stage 3 in Oman

(Image credit: ASO)
Marcel Kittel (Project 1t4i)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Andr

(Image credit: ASO)
Race leader Peter Sagan

(Image credit: ASO)
Racers roll past spectators

(Image credit: ASO)
Racers pass Omani flags

(Image credit: ASO)
Team Sky takes a turn at the front.

(Image credit: ASO)
The breakaway

(Image credit: ASO)
A family in Oman watches the racers pass.

(Image credit: ASO)
The peloton in stage 3 in Oman

(Image credit: ASO)
The peloton

(Image credit: ASO)
Racers roll out.

(Image credit: ASO)
Christian Prudhomme oversees the start

(Image credit: ASO)
Specatators look on at the start.

(Image credit: ASO)
Racers line up for the start

(Image credit: ASO)
Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ-Big Mat)

(Image credit: ASO)
Officials give the split

(Image credit: ASO)
The podium with the stage 3 winner and all classification leaders after stage 3

(Image credit: ASO)
Alexandre Lemair (Bridgestone Anchor) is the most combative rider

(Image credit: ASO)
Peter Sagan (Liquigas) on the podium as best young rider

(Image credit: ASO)
Race leader Andr

(Image credit: ASO)
Race leader Andr

(Image credit: ASO)
Marcel Kittel (Project 1t4i) on the podium as stage winner

(Image credit: ASO)
Marcel Kittel (Project 1t4i) sprints his rivals to the line

(Image credit: ASO)
The peloton is cheered on by an Australian fan.

(Image credit: ASO)
Alexandre Lemair (Bridgestone Anchor) in the break

(Image credit: ASO)
These spectators are well protected from the sun.

(Image credit: ASO)
Marcel Kittel and his Project 1t4i team get ready before the start.

(Image credit: ASO)
The Tour of Oman peloton races through dramatic scenery

(Image credit: AFP)
The peloton during stage 3 in Oman

(Image credit: AFP)

Marcel Kittel (Project 1t4i) confirmed his place at sprinting's top table with a competent victory on stage three of the Tour of Oman ahead of a roll call of the fastest riders in the peloton. The young German combined guile with power to take what was his second win of the season, but his first in such exalted company.

A fast-finishing André Greipel (Lotto Belisol) proved to be his closest rival on the day, but he was unable to close the gap on his fellow countryman in the final 50 metres, and had to settle for the red jersey of race leader as consolation. Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ-Big Mat) gave another indication of his potential with third, and beating the likes of Peter Sagan (5th), Tom Boonen (6th) and Mark Cavendish (8th) will be a further boon to his confidence.

The day belonged to the prodigious Kittel, however, who couldn't hide his delight at seeing off so many big names. Already a stage winner at the Vuelta a España last season, this victory was arguably of even greater significance considering the depth of sprinting talent in the field.

"It was a big goal for me this year to ride in the big races against the top sprinters, and of course I'm very, very happy that it worked out already at the Tour of Oman," said Kittel at the finish. "If you look at the start list, all of the big sprinters are here. Maybe not all in best shape, but it's the beginning of the season for everyone."

Kittel launched his sprint from a distance after being forced to fend for himself inside a chaotic final kilometre. The 23-year-old German's effort was all the more impressive considering the light breeze that he faced, and when he shot past, both Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Barracuda) and Greipel were attracted to his rear wheel like moths to light.

Try as they might, nobody could come past Kittel, and with Cavendish seemingly penned in a little further back, the big German was able to power his way clear to take the win. "With one kilometre to go, I was alone and I had to fight for myself, but that's ok, the boys did a great job before that," he smiled. "In end, I was lucky to find a good spot in the final 500 metres and I could do a good sprint."

Kittel's victory comes on the back of a turbulent start to his campaign. A German television report linked him to a blood doping investigation at the end of January, and though his team quickly confirmed that Kittel is not a suspect in the inquiry, he admitted that it was a difficult period.

"When I saw my name on German television it was really a shock and it was definitely one of the hardest days of my life," he said. "The whole week and still here again I think a lot about that."

Team support

Robustly supported by his Project 1t4i team off the bike, Kittel enjoyed a similar vote of confidence on the road during stage 3. When the day's early escapees Vladimir Isaichev (Katusha), Kevin Hulsmans (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia), William Clarke (Champion System) and Alexandre Lemair (Bridgestone Anchor) entered the final 60km with three minutes in hand on the peloton, it was the green and white jerseys of 1t4i that massed at the front to lend a hand to Team Sky's pursuit.

It was some measure of the team's belief in Kittel's talents that they were willing to seize the initiative on behalf of the youngster even though he was faced with rivals of the calibre of Mark Cavendish, and their confidence was repaid in full in the finale.

For their part, Sky endured a frustrating end to a stage that they initially appeared to have under control. After Ian Stannard had spent much of the day on the front of the bunch keeping the break's lead in check, Cavendish was marshalled in the finale by CJ Sutton, Matt Hayman and Jeremy Hunt. As the roads became more technical in the final 20 kilometres, however, it became increasingly difficult to form any kind of cohesive sprint train.

"It was pretty scrappy in the last 15k," Sutton said afterwards. "It went from a big wide open highway on two lanes to being a bit narrow. I was just trying to keep Cav out of trouble. It was all going perfect and we just got lost a couple of times. You have a plan and you try to execute it but sometimes it doesn't always go to plan."

Even so, Cavendish was still in contention for the win inside the final kilometre, but the world champion's hopes were extinguished definitively in the finishing straight and he rolled in a frustrated 8th.

"He said one of the French guys just chopped him and he said he couldn't do anything about it, he just had to freewheel the last 50 metres," Sutton said.

Another disappointed man at the finish was André Greipel, who acknowledged that he lacked Kittel's momentum as the sprint opened in earnest. "Kittel came pretty fast from the back and he was much faster than me when I started the sprint," Greipel said. "I tried to jump on his wheel, but Farrar was there too, so I was on his wheel, and the finish line just came a bit too soon."

The time bonus for second place was enough for Greipel to leapfrog back over Peter Sagan and into the red jersey of overall leader. Both men will aim to be in the mix on Friday's stage, which features another slightly uphill finishing straight at the end of a tricky finishing circuit at Al Wadi Al Kabir.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1t4i3:23:00
2André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
3Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
4Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
5Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
6Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
7Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
8Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
9Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
10Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda
11Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
12Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
13Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
14Koen De Kort (Ned) Project 1t4i
15Roy Curvers (Ned) Project 1t4i
16Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
17Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
18Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
19Allan Davis (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
20Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
21Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Project 1t4i
22Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
23Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
24David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
25Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
26Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
27Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
28Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan
29Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
30Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan
31Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
32Miyataka Shimizu (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
33Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
34Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
35William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
36Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
37Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
38Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
39Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
40Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
41Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
42Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
43Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
44Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan
45Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
46Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
47Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
48Gregory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
49Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
50Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
51Thomas Lebas (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor
52Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
53Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team
54Baden Cooke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
55Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda
56Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
57Luca Ascani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
58Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
59Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
60Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
61Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
62Robert Wagner (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
63Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
64Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team
65Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:08
66Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda
67Stuart O'Grady (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
68Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
69Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
70Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
71Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
72Joost Posthuma (Ned) RadioShack-Nissan
73David McCann (Irl) RTS Racing Team
74Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Project 1t4i
75Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
76Christian Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
77Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
78Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:00:26
79Clinton Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
80Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
81Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
82Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
83Jai Crawford (Aus) RTS Racing Team
84Kazuo Inoue (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
85Svein Tuft (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team
86Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:00:30
87Alex Coutts (GBr) RTS Racing Team
88Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
89Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:00:32
90Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
91Murilo Antoniobil Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Barracuda0:00:34
92Christopher Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:00:38
93David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Barracuda
94Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
95Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
96Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
97Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
98Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
99Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Project 1t4i
100Lee Rodgers (GBr) RTS Racing Team
101Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
102Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
103Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
104Jérémy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
105Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team0:00:50
106Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team0:01:03
107Albert Timmer (Ned) Project 1t4i
108Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda
109Jens Mouris (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:01:05
110Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
111Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
112Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
113Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:01:13
114Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat0:01:18
115Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
116Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat
117Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
118Chin-Lung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team0:01:47
119Klaas Sys (Bel) Bridgestone Anchor0:02:16
120Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:02:24
121Wang Chung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team
122Sergey Kudentsov (Rus) RTS Racing Team
123Dominic Klemme (Ger) Project 1t4i
124Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
125William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:03:02
126Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor
127Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:03:18

Sprint 1 - Al Mahbil, 42.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team3pts
2Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor2
3Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia1

Sprint 2 - Barka, 83.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team3pts
2William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team2
3Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor1

Sprint 3 - Bank Muscat Hq (Airport Heights), 144.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1t4i15pts
2André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team12
3Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat9
4Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Barracuda7
5Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale6
6Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep5
7Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia4
8Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling3
9Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team2
10Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda1

Best young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1t4i3:23:00
2Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
3Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
4Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
5Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda
6Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
7Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
8Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
9Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Project 1t4i
10Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
11Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
12Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
13Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
14Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
15Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
16Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan
17Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
18Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
19Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team
20Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Project 1t4i0:00:08
21Clinton Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:00:26
22Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor0:00:30
23Christopher Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:00:38
24Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
25Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Project 1t4i
26Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
27Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:01:05
28Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
29Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling0:01:18
30Chin-Lung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team0:01:47
31Wang Chung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team0:02:24
32Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor0:03:02

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Project 1t4i10:09:00
2Omega Pharma-Quick Step
3FDJ-Bigmat
4BMC Racing Team
5Garmin - Barracuda
6Liquigas-Cannondale
7Rabobank Cycling Team
8GreenEdge Cycling Team
9Sky Procycling
10Katusha Team
11RadioShack-Nissan
12Lotto-Belisol Team
13Bridgestone Anchor
14Farnese Vini-Selle Italia0:00:08
15Champion System0:00:34
16RTS Racing Team0:01:04

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team9:59:41
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:02
3Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:00:08
4Baden Cooke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:00:09
5Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:11
6Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:12
7Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
8Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:15
9Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda
10Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:19
11Thomas Lebas (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor0:00:21
12Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
13Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:24
14Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
15Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team0:00:28
16Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
17Miyataka Shimizu (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
18Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
19Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
20Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
21Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
22Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
23Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:00:32
24Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
25Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:34
26Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team0:00:36
27Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Barracuda0:00:39
28Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:43
29Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:46
30Luca Ascani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
31Stuart O'Grady (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
32Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:50
33Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
34Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:00:51
35Joost Posthuma (Ned) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:54
36Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
37Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:00:58
38Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
39Koen De Kort (Ned) Project 1t4i0:01:01
40Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan
41Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
42Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Project 1t4i0:01:02
43Jai Crawford (Aus) RTS Racing Team0:01:08
44Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:01:12
45Alex Coutts (GBr) RTS Racing Team
46Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
47Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:15
48Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda0:01:17
49Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:18
50Roy Curvers (Ned) Project 1t4i
51Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
52Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
53Allan Davis (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
54Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Barracuda0:01:20
55Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
56Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:24
57Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
58Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda0:01:25
59Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
60David McCann (Irl) RTS Racing Team0:01:26
61Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
62Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:01:28
63Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:01:29
64Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team
65Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:01:31
66Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:01:32
67William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
68Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor0:01:37
69Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:01:39
70David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Barracuda0:01:40
71Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team0:01:41
72Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team0:01:49
73Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:50
74Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling0:01:51
75Murilo Antoniobil Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Barracuda0:01:52
76Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1t4i0:01:54
77Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:01:55
78Christopher Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:01:56
79Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
80Albert Timmer (Ned) Project 1t4i0:02:04
81Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Project 1t4i0:02:07
82David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
83Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
84Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
85Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
86Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team0:02:13
87Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling0:02:27
88Kazuo Inoue (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor0:02:33
89Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:02:36
90Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling0:03:05
91Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat0:03:07
92Klaas Sys (Bel) Bridgestone Anchor0:03:23
93Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:03:42
94Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling0:03:45
95Gregory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
96Lee Rodgers (GBr) RTS Racing Team0:04:23
97Jérémy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
98Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team0:04:34
99Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team0:04:47
100Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:04:52
101Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:04:53
102Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
103Robert Wagner (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan0:04:56
104Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team
105Christian Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:05:04
106Clinton Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:05:22
107Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:05:28
108Svein Tuft (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team
109Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
110Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:05:33
111Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Project 1t4i0:05:34
112Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:05:40
113Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team0:05:53
114Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda0:05:59
115Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:06:01
116Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat0:06:14
117Chin-Lung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team0:06:43
118Jens Mouris (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:06:54
119Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:07:02
120Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor0:07:50
121Dominic Klemme (Ger) Project 1t4i0:08:48
122Wang Chung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team0:08:58
123William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:09:52
124Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:10:33
125Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:16:16
126Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:16:43
127Sergey Kudentsov (Rus) RTS Racing Team0:28:30

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team28pts
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale27
3Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1t4i22
4Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat19
5Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Barracuda16
6Baden Cooke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team12
7Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team12
8Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team9
9Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan9
10Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor8
11Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda7
12Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia7
13Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team6
14Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team6
15Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep5
16Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team4
17Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling4
18Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale4
19Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia4
20Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan3
21Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team3
22Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling3
23Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan2
24Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team2
25Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team2
26William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team2
27Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team1
28Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia1

Combativity classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor8pts
2Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team6
3Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team6
4Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team4
5Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia4
6Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team3
7William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team2
8Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team2
9Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia1

Best young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale9:59:43
2Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:00:06
3Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:09
4Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:10
5Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda0:00:13
6Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:26
7Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:32
8Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:48
9Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team0:00:56
10Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor0:00:59
11Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Project 1t4i0:01:00
12Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:01:10
13Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:01:16
14Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling0:01:22
15Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor0:01:35
16Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling0:01:49
17Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1t4i0:01:52
18Christopher Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:01:54
19Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Project 1t4i0:02:05
20Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
21Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling0:02:25
22Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:02:34
23Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team0:04:45
24Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:04:51
25Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team0:04:54
26Clinton Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:05:20
27Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:05:31
28Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Project 1t4i0:05:32
29Chin-Lung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team0:06:41
30Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor0:07:48
31Wang Chung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team0:08:56
32Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:16:14

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1RadioShack-Nissan29:59:49
2FDJ-Bigmat0:00:22
3Rabobank Cycling Team
4Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:24
5Katusha Team0:00:28
6Lotto-Belisol Team0:00:44
7Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:49
8Garmin - Barracuda0:00:54
9Sky Procycling0:00:58
10Bridgestone Anchor0:01:04
11BMC Racing Team0:01:10
12GreenEdge Cycling Team0:01:22
13Farnese Vini-Selle Italia0:01:29
14Project 1t4i0:02:07
15Champion System0:02:19
16RTS Racing Team0:03:00

