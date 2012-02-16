Image 1 of 30 Marcel Kittel (Project 1t4i) wins stage 3 in Oman (Image credit: ASO) Image 2 of 30 Marcel Kittel (Project 1t4i) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 30 Andr (Image credit: ASO) Image 4 of 30 Race leader Peter Sagan (Image credit: ASO) Image 5 of 30 Racers roll past spectators (Image credit: ASO) Image 6 of 30 Racers pass Omani flags (Image credit: ASO) Image 7 of 30 Team Sky takes a turn at the front. (Image credit: ASO) Image 8 of 30 The breakaway (Image credit: ASO) Image 9 of 30 A family in Oman watches the racers pass. (Image credit: ASO) Image 10 of 30 The peloton in stage 3 in Oman (Image credit: ASO) Image 11 of 30 The peloton (Image credit: ASO) Image 12 of 30 Racers roll out. (Image credit: ASO) Image 13 of 30 Christian Prudhomme oversees the start (Image credit: ASO) Image 14 of 30 Specatators look on at the start. (Image credit: ASO) Image 15 of 30 Racers line up for the start (Image credit: ASO) Image 16 of 30 Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ-Big Mat) (Image credit: ASO) Image 17 of 30 Officials give the split (Image credit: ASO) Image 18 of 30 The podium with the stage 3 winner and all classification leaders after stage 3 (Image credit: ASO) Image 19 of 30 Alexandre Lemair (Bridgestone Anchor) is the most combative rider (Image credit: ASO) Image 20 of 30 Peter Sagan (Liquigas) on the podium as best young rider (Image credit: ASO) Image 21 of 30 Race leader Andr (Image credit: ASO) Image 22 of 30 Race leader Andr (Image credit: ASO) Image 23 of 30 Marcel Kittel (Project 1t4i) on the podium as stage winner (Image credit: ASO) Image 24 of 30 Marcel Kittel (Project 1t4i) sprints his rivals to the line (Image credit: ASO) Image 25 of 30 The peloton is cheered on by an Australian fan. (Image credit: ASO) Image 26 of 30 Alexandre Lemair (Bridgestone Anchor) in the break (Image credit: ASO) Image 27 of 30 These spectators are well protected from the sun. (Image credit: ASO) Image 28 of 30 Marcel Kittel and his Project 1t4i team get ready before the start. (Image credit: ASO) Image 29 of 30 The Tour of Oman peloton races through dramatic scenery (Image credit: AFP) Image 30 of 30 The peloton during stage 3 in Oman (Image credit: AFP)

Marcel Kittel (Project 1t4i) confirmed his place at sprinting's top table with a competent victory on stage three of the Tour of Oman ahead of a roll call of the fastest riders in the peloton. The young German combined guile with power to take what was his second win of the season, but his first in such exalted company.

A fast-finishing André Greipel (Lotto Belisol) proved to be his closest rival on the day, but he was unable to close the gap on his fellow countryman in the final 50 metres, and had to settle for the red jersey of race leader as consolation. Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ-Big Mat) gave another indication of his potential with third, and beating the likes of Peter Sagan (5th), Tom Boonen (6th) and Mark Cavendish (8th) will be a further boon to his confidence.

The day belonged to the prodigious Kittel, however, who couldn't hide his delight at seeing off so many big names. Already a stage winner at the Vuelta a España last season, this victory was arguably of even greater significance considering the depth of sprinting talent in the field.

"It was a big goal for me this year to ride in the big races against the top sprinters, and of course I'm very, very happy that it worked out already at the Tour of Oman," said Kittel at the finish. "If you look at the start list, all of the big sprinters are here. Maybe not all in best shape, but it's the beginning of the season for everyone."

Kittel launched his sprint from a distance after being forced to fend for himself inside a chaotic final kilometre. The 23-year-old German's effort was all the more impressive considering the light breeze that he faced, and when he shot past, both Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Barracuda) and Greipel were attracted to his rear wheel like moths to light.

Try as they might, nobody could come past Kittel, and with Cavendish seemingly penned in a little further back, the big German was able to power his way clear to take the win. "With one kilometre to go, I was alone and I had to fight for myself, but that's ok, the boys did a great job before that," he smiled. "In end, I was lucky to find a good spot in the final 500 metres and I could do a good sprint."

Kittel's victory comes on the back of a turbulent start to his campaign. A German television report linked him to a blood doping investigation at the end of January, and though his team quickly confirmed that Kittel is not a suspect in the inquiry, he admitted that it was a difficult period.

"When I saw my name on German television it was really a shock and it was definitely one of the hardest days of my life," he said. "The whole week and still here again I think a lot about that."

Team support

Robustly supported by his Project 1t4i team off the bike, Kittel enjoyed a similar vote of confidence on the road during stage 3. When the day's early escapees Vladimir Isaichev (Katusha), Kevin Hulsmans (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia), William Clarke (Champion System) and Alexandre Lemair (Bridgestone Anchor) entered the final 60km with three minutes in hand on the peloton, it was the green and white jerseys of 1t4i that massed at the front to lend a hand to Team Sky's pursuit.

It was some measure of the team's belief in Kittel's talents that they were willing to seize the initiative on behalf of the youngster even though he was faced with rivals of the calibre of Mark Cavendish, and their confidence was repaid in full in the finale.

For their part, Sky endured a frustrating end to a stage that they initially appeared to have under control. After Ian Stannard had spent much of the day on the front of the bunch keeping the break's lead in check, Cavendish was marshalled in the finale by CJ Sutton, Matt Hayman and Jeremy Hunt. As the roads became more technical in the final 20 kilometres, however, it became increasingly difficult to form any kind of cohesive sprint train.

"It was pretty scrappy in the last 15k," Sutton said afterwards. "It went from a big wide open highway on two lanes to being a bit narrow. I was just trying to keep Cav out of trouble. It was all going perfect and we just got lost a couple of times. You have a plan and you try to execute it but sometimes it doesn't always go to plan."

Even so, Cavendish was still in contention for the win inside the final kilometre, but the world champion's hopes were extinguished definitively in the finishing straight and he rolled in a frustrated 8th.

"He said one of the French guys just chopped him and he said he couldn't do anything about it, he just had to freewheel the last 50 metres," Sutton said.

Another disappointed man at the finish was André Greipel, who acknowledged that he lacked Kittel's momentum as the sprint opened in earnest. "Kittel came pretty fast from the back and he was much faster than me when I started the sprint," Greipel said. "I tried to jump on his wheel, but Farrar was there too, so I was on his wheel, and the finish line just came a bit too soon."

The time bonus for second place was enough for Greipel to leapfrog back over Peter Sagan and into the red jersey of overall leader. Both men will aim to be in the mix on Friday's stage, which features another slightly uphill finishing straight at the end of a tricky finishing circuit at Al Wadi Al Kabir.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1t4i 3:23:00 2 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 3 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 4 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 5 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 6 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 7 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 8 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 9 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 10 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda 11 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 12 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 13 Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team 14 Koen De Kort (Ned) Project 1t4i 15 Roy Curvers (Ned) Project 1t4i 16 Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 17 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 18 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 19 Allan Davis (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 20 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 21 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Project 1t4i 22 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 23 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 24 David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 25 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 26 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 27 Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor 28 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan 29 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 30 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan 31 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 32 Miyataka Shimizu (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor 33 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 34 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 35 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 36 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 37 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 38 Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 39 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 40 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 41 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 42 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 43 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 44 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan 45 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 46 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team 47 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 48 Gregory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 49 Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team 50 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 51 Thomas Lebas (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor 52 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 53 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team 54 Baden Cooke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 55 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda 56 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 57 Luca Ascani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 58 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 59 Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 60 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 61 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team 62 Robert Wagner (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 63 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 64 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team 65 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:08 66 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda 67 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 68 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 69 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 70 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 71 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 72 Joost Posthuma (Ned) RadioShack-Nissan 73 David McCann (Irl) RTS Racing Team 74 Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Project 1t4i 75 Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 76 Christian Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 77 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 78 Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:00:26 79 Clinton Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 80 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team 81 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 82 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 83 Jai Crawford (Aus) RTS Racing Team 84 Kazuo Inoue (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor 85 Svein Tuft (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team 86 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:00:30 87 Alex Coutts (GBr) RTS Racing Team 88 Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor 89 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:00:32 90 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 91 Murilo Antoniobil Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Barracuda 0:00:34 92 Christopher Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:00:38 93 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Barracuda 94 Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 95 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 96 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 97 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 98 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 99 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Project 1t4i 100 Lee Rodgers (GBr) RTS Racing Team 101 Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 102 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 103 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 104 Jérémy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling 105 Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team 0:00:50 106 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:01:03 107 Albert Timmer (Ned) Project 1t4i 108 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda 109 Jens Mouris (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:01:05 110 Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 111 Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 112 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 113 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:01:13 114 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat 0:01:18 115 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 116 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat 117 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 118 Chin-Lung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team 0:01:47 119 Klaas Sys (Bel) Bridgestone Anchor 0:02:16 120 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:02:24 121 Wang Chung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team 122 Sergey Kudentsov (Rus) RTS Racing Team 123 Dominic Klemme (Ger) Project 1t4i 124 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 125 William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:03:02 126 Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor 127 Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:03:18

Sprint 1 - Al Mahbil, 42.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team 3 pts 2 Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor 2 3 Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 1

Sprint 2 - Barka, 83.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team 3 pts 2 William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 2 3 Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor 1

Sprint 3 - Bank Muscat Hq (Airport Heights), 144.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1t4i 15 pts 2 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 12 3 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 9 4 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 7 5 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 6 6 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 5 7 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 4 8 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 3 9 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 2 10 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda 1

Best young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1t4i 3:23:00 2 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 3 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 4 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 5 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda 6 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 7 Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team 8 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 9 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Project 1t4i 10 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 11 Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor 12 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 13 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 14 Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 15 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 16 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan 17 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team 18 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 19 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team 20 Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Project 1t4i 0:00:08 21 Clinton Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:00:26 22 Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor 0:00:30 23 Christopher Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:00:38 24 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 25 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Project 1t4i 26 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 27 Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:01:05 28 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 29 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:01:18 30 Chin-Lung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team 0:01:47 31 Wang Chung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team 0:02:24 32 Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor 0:03:02

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Project 1t4i 10:09:00 2 Omega Pharma-Quick Step 3 FDJ-Bigmat 4 BMC Racing Team 5 Garmin - Barracuda 6 Liquigas-Cannondale 7 Rabobank Cycling Team 8 GreenEdge Cycling Team 9 Sky Procycling 10 Katusha Team 11 RadioShack-Nissan 12 Lotto-Belisol Team 13 Bridgestone Anchor 14 Farnese Vini-Selle Italia 0:00:08 15 Champion System 0:00:34 16 RTS Racing Team 0:01:04

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 9:59:41 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:02 3 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:00:08 4 Baden Cooke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:00:09 5 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:11 6 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:12 7 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 8 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:15 9 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda 10 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:19 11 Thomas Lebas (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor 0:00:21 12 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 13 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:24 14 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 15 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:00:28 16 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 17 Miyataka Shimizu (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor 18 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 19 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 20 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 21 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 22 Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team 23 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:00:32 24 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team 25 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:34 26 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 0:00:36 27 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 0:00:39 28 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:43 29 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:46 30 Luca Ascani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 31 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 32 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:50 33 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 34 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:00:51 35 Joost Posthuma (Ned) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:54 36 Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 37 Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:00:58 38 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team 39 Koen De Kort (Ned) Project 1t4i 0:01:01 40 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan 41 Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor 42 Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Project 1t4i 0:01:02 43 Jai Crawford (Aus) RTS Racing Team 0:01:08 44 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:01:12 45 Alex Coutts (GBr) RTS Racing Team 46 Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 47 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:15 48 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda 0:01:17 49 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:18 50 Roy Curvers (Ned) Project 1t4i 51 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 52 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 53 Allan Davis (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 54 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 0:01:20 55 Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 56 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:24 57 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 58 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda 0:01:25 59 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 60 David McCann (Irl) RTS Racing Team 0:01:26 61 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 62 Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:01:28 63 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:01:29 64 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team 65 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:01:31 66 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:01:32 67 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 68 Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor 0:01:37 69 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:01:39 70 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Barracuda 0:01:40 71 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:01:41 72 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team 0:01:49 73 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:50 74 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:01:51 75 Murilo Antoniobil Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Barracuda 0:01:52 76 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1t4i 0:01:54 77 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:01:55 78 Christopher Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:01:56 79 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 80 Albert Timmer (Ned) Project 1t4i 0:02:04 81 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Project 1t4i 0:02:07 82 David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 83 Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team 84 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 85 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 86 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 0:02:13 87 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:02:27 88 Kazuo Inoue (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor 0:02:33 89 Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:02:36 90 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 0:03:05 91 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat 0:03:07 92 Klaas Sys (Bel) Bridgestone Anchor 0:03:23 93 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:03:42 94 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:03:45 95 Gregory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 96 Lee Rodgers (GBr) RTS Racing Team 0:04:23 97 Jérémy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling 98 Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team 0:04:34 99 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:04:47 100 Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:04:52 101 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:04:53 102 Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 103 Robert Wagner (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 0:04:56 104 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team 105 Christian Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:05:04 106 Clinton Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:05:22 107 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:05:28 108 Svein Tuft (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team 109 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 110 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:05:33 111 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Project 1t4i 0:05:34 112 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:05:40 113 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:05:53 114 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda 0:05:59 115 Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:06:01 116 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat 0:06:14 117 Chin-Lung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team 0:06:43 118 Jens Mouris (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:06:54 119 Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:07:02 120 Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor 0:07:50 121 Dominic Klemme (Ger) Project 1t4i 0:08:48 122 Wang Chung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team 0:08:58 123 William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:09:52 124 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:10:33 125 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:16:16 126 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:16:43 127 Sergey Kudentsov (Rus) RTS Racing Team 0:28:30

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 28 pts 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 27 3 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1t4i 22 4 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 19 5 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 16 6 Baden Cooke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 12 7 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 12 8 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 9 9 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan 9 10 Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor 8 11 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda 7 12 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 7 13 Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 6 14 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team 6 15 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 5 16 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 4 17 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 4 18 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 4 19 Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 4 20 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan 3 21 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 3 22 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 3 23 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 2 24 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 2 25 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2 26 William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 2 27 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 1 28 Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 1

Combativity classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor 8 pts 2 Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 6 3 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team 6 4 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 4 5 Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 4 6 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 3 7 William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 2 8 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2 9 Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 1

Best young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 9:59:43 2 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:00:06 3 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:09 4 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:10 5 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda 0:00:13 6 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:26 7 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:32 8 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:48 9 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team 0:00:56 10 Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor 0:00:59 11 Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Project 1t4i 0:01:00 12 Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:01:10 13 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:01:16 14 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:01:22 15 Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor 0:01:35 16 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:01:49 17 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1t4i 0:01:52 18 Christopher Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:01:54 19 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Project 1t4i 0:02:05 20 Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team 21 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:02:25 22 Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:02:34 23 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:04:45 24 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:04:51 25 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team 0:04:54 26 Clinton Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:05:20 27 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:05:31 28 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Project 1t4i 0:05:32 29 Chin-Lung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team 0:06:41 30 Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor 0:07:48 31 Wang Chung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team 0:08:56 32 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:16:14