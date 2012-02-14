Trending

Image 1 of 30

Andre Greipel wins stage one of the 2012 Tour of Oman
(Image credit: AFP)

Andre Greipel wins stage one of the 2012 Tour of Oman
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 2 of 30

Gert Steegmans (Omega Pharma-QuickStep)

Gert Steegmans (Omega Pharma-QuickStep)
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 3 of 30

Alexandre Lemair (Bridgestone Anchor), Pangda Jiao (Champion System), Mikhail Ignatiev (Katusha) and Danilo Wyss (BMC) formed the early break.
(Image credit: ASO)

Alexandre Lemair (Bridgestone Anchor), Pangda Jiao (Champion System), Mikhail Ignatiev (Katusha) and Danilo Wyss (BMC) formed the early break.
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 4 of 30

Action from stage 1 at the Tour of Oman.
(Image credit: ASO)

Action from stage 1 at the Tour of Oman.
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 5 of 30

The Tour of Oman peloton makes its way from Al Alam Royal Palace to Wadi Al Hoqay.
(Image credit: ASO)

The Tour of Oman peloton makes its way from Al Alam Royal Palace to Wadi Al Hoqay.
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 6 of 30

The peloton rolls along during the Tour of Oman's opening stage.
(Image credit: ASO)

The peloton rolls along during the Tour of Oman's opening stage.
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 7 of 30

The Tour of Oman peloton during the opening stage.
(Image credit: ASO)

The Tour of Oman peloton during the opening stage.
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 8 of 30

Eddy Merckx at the start of the Tour of Oman's first stage.
(Image credit: ASO)

Eddy Merckx at the start of the Tour of Oman's first stage.
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 9 of 30

Ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Tour of Oman's opening stage.
(Image credit: ASO)

Ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Tour of Oman's opening stage.
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 10 of 30

David Millar (Garmin-Barracuda) and world champion Mark Cavendish (Sky) chat before the start of stage 1.
(Image credit: ASO)

David Millar (Garmin-Barracuda) and world champion Mark Cavendish (Sky) chat before the start of stage 1.
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 11 of 30

Andy Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan), Eddy Merckx and the mayor of Muscat before the start of stage 1.
(Image credit: ASO)

Andy Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan), Eddy Merckx and the mayor of Muscat before the start of stage 1.
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 12 of 30

A relaxed atmosphere prior to the start of racing at the Tour of Oman.
(Image credit: ASO)

A relaxed atmosphere prior to the start of racing at the Tour of Oman.
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 13 of 30

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan), Christian Prudhomme and Eddy Merckx.
(Image credit: ASO)

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan), Christian Prudhomme and Eddy Merckx.
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 14 of 30

French champion Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) signs in for stage 1.
(Image credit: ASO)

French champion Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) signs in for stage 1.
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 15 of 30

Warmth and sunshine are daily constants at the Tour of Oman.
(Image credit: ASO)

Warmth and sunshine are daily constants at the Tour of Oman.
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 16 of 30

Lotto-Belisol riders set the pace.

Lotto-Belisol riders set the pace.
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 17 of 30

Spectators cheer the peloton in the Tour of Oman's first stage.
(Image credit: ASO)

Spectators cheer the peloton in the Tour of Oman's first stage.
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 18 of 30

Most combative rider for stage 1 Alexandre Lemair (Bridgestone Anchor)
(Image credit: ASO)

Most combative rider for stage 1 Alexandre Lemair (Bridgestone Anchor)
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 19 of 30

Denis Galimzyanov (Katusha) leads the young rider classification.
(Image credit: ASO)

Denis Galimzyanov (Katusha) leads the young rider classification.
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 20 of 30

Points classification leader André Greipel (Lotto Belisol)
(Image credit: ASO)

Points classification leader André Greipel (Lotto Belisol)
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 21 of 30

André Greipel (Lotto Belisol) in the leader's jersey after stage 1 in Oman.
(Image credit: ASO)

André Greipel (Lotto Belisol) in the leader's jersey after stage 1 in Oman.
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 22 of 30

André Greipel (Lotto Belisol) celebrates victory in the Tour of Oman's opening stage.
(Image credit: ASO)

André Greipel (Lotto Belisol) celebrates victory in the Tour of Oman's opening stage.
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 23 of 30

Mikhail Ignatyev (Katusha) on the attack.
(Image credit: ASO)

Mikhail Ignatyev (Katusha) on the attack.
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 24 of 30

Lotto Belisol and Omega Pharma-QuickStep riders share the pace-making duties in the peloton.
(Image credit: ASO)

Lotto Belisol and Omega Pharma-QuickStep riders share the pace-making duties in the peloton.
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 25 of 30

A not-so-curious onlooker of the Tour of Oman's opening stage.
(Image credit: ASO)

A not-so-curious onlooker of the Tour of Oman's opening stage.
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 26 of 30

The peloton in action during the Tour of Oman's first stage.
(Image credit: ASO)

The peloton in action during the Tour of Oman's first stage.
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 27 of 30

André Greipel (Lotto Belisol) rolls along in the peloton.
(Image credit: ASO)

André Greipel (Lotto Belisol) rolls along in the peloton.
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 28 of 30

The riders were greeted by warmth and sunshine in Muscat
(Image credit: AFP)

The riders were greeted by warmth and sunshine in Muscat
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 29 of 30

Greipel (centre) on the podium with Galimzyanov (right) and Lemair
(Image credit: AFP)

Greipel (centre) on the podium with Galimzyanov (right) and Lemair
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 30 of 30

The peloton tackles the roads of Oman

The peloton tackles the roads of Oman
(Image credit: AFP)

André Greipel (Lotto Belisol) picked up where he left off in Australia by thundering to victory in a bunch sprint on the opening day of the Tour of Oman. With an impressive show of force, he made light work of the uphill finishing straight and powered clear of Denis Galimzyanov (Katusha) and Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Barracuda) to take a resounding victory.

Already dominant in the sprints at the Tour Down Under in January, Greipel was laid low by illness soon afterwards and forced to miss the Tour of Qatar. No matter, the German scarcely skipped a beat and he was motoring smoothly again at Wadi Al Hoqay on Tuesday. As his dauphin Galimzyanov gasped to Cyclingnews shortly after crossing the line, Greipel simply shot past his rivals “like a car” to claim the win.

The sprinters had clearly been forewarned about the deceptive difficulty of the finale, where the finish banner seemed to hover at the brow of the incline like a mirage, forever out of reach. With a shade over 200 metres to go, Tyler Farrar was the first of the fast men to grasp at it, but his effort would die a slow death as the road continued to stretch inexorably upwards and he had to make do with third.

Galimzyanov was tucked smartly on Farrar’s wheel, and when showed his hand soon afterwards, it briefly looked as though the young Russian might take the spoils. No sooner had he hit the front than his hopes were dashed, however, as Greipel summoned up a ferocious effort to rip clear of the pack and take an emphatic triumph.

The win was Greipel’s fourth of the new campaign, but he was typically understated when he recounted the race to the press in the shadow of the makeshift podium over the other side of the hill. The headlines will be all about Greipel’s raw power in the final metres, but he was at pains to point out that the story of the race was a more complex one than that.

“We hit the front the last 15km to put me in a good position for the end, and we stuck to our plan with 2km to go,” Greipel said. “Adam Hansen went, then Jens Debusschere, Marcel Sieberg, Greg Henderson and me. I felt I was a bit too early in the wind so I let two guys in and then with 200 metres to go I opened my sprint.”

Indeed, Greipel was loathe even to single out his newly-arrived lead out man Greg Henderson for praise above the other carriages of his train, but he did acknowledge the New Zealander is proving to be a canny addition to the Lotto Belisol line-up.

“He brings a lot of experience for the lead-out trains. I can trust him, he’s always there where you can decide a race,” Greipel said. “I come more relaxed to the finish because I just follow him. It takes a big pressure off my shoulder because I don’t need to fight for the position.”

Big names

Greipel’s win was made all the more impressive by the roll call of top sprinters who were left trailing in his wake in the finishing straight. Marcel Kittel (Project 1t4i) finished 4th, while Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) appeared to leave his effort too late on a finish that appeared well-suited to his myriad talents. The young Slovak came home in 5th, but will have the chance to do it all again on an even tougher finish at Wadi Dayqah Dam on Wednesday.

While the likes of Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia) and Matt Goss (GreenEdge) at least had the satisfaction of being in the mix in the finale, the grand absentee from the finishing sprint was world champion Mark Cavendish, who had taken two sprint wins with disarming facility in Qatar.

His Sky team had been active in chasing down the day’s early break, alongside Lotto Belisol and GreenEdge, but Cavendish was forced to unclip inside the final two kilometres and lost his position towards the head of the bunch. The finger of blame in the Sky camp was directed at Alexander Kristoff (Katusha), and Cavendish was left to cross the line in a frustrated 67th place.

The nature of Tuesday’s route meant that the sprinters would inevitably be given the chance to test their mettle on that inviting finishing straight, but there were still four early escapees willing to test those odds on the road out of Muscat. Shortly after the flag was dropped, the stylish Mikhail Ignatiev (Katusha) careered off the front, followed by Danilo Wyss (BMC), Pangda Jiao (Champion System) and Alexandre Lemair (Bridgestone).

20km in, they had built up a lead of five minutes, but thereafter it began to melt ineluctably under the unforgiving mid-afternoon sun. When the gap fell to within a minute with 25km to go, Ignatiev decided to try his luck alone, but he too would be swallowed up by the peloton in the finale, where Greipel delivered his pitch perfect sprint.

While Greipel was typically reluctant to shout the odds, the beaten Galimzyanov summed up the situation succinctly: “André is too, too strong. I think in this moment he is stronger than everybody.” His sprint rivals will have their right of reply in the days to come.

Full Results
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team3:26:09
2Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
3Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
4Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1t4i
5Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
6Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
7Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
8Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
9Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan
10Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
11Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
12Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
13Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
14Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
15Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:03
16Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
17Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan
18Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
19Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan
20Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
21Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Project 1t4i
22Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
23Koen De Kort (Ned) Project 1t4i
24Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
25Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda
26Miyataka Shimizu (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
27Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
28Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
29Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
30Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
31Joost Posthuma (Ned) RadioShack-Nissan
32Kazuo Inoue (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
33Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
34Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
35Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
36Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
37Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team
38Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
39David McCann (Irl) RTS Racing Team
40Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda
41Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
42Gregory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
43Thomas Lebas (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor
44David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
45Murilo Antoniobil Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Barracuda
46Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
47Klaas Sys (Bel) Bridgestone Anchor
48Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat
49Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Project 1t4i
50Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
51Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
52Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
53Christopher Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
54Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
55Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
56Robert Wagner (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
57Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
58Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
59Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
60David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Barracuda
61Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
62Chin-Lung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team
63Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
64Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
65Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
66Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat
67Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
68Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
69Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
70Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team
71Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
72Jai Crawford (Aus) RTS Racing Team
73Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
74Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
75Roy Curvers (Ned) Project 1t4i
76Lee Rodgers (GBr) RTS Racing Team
77Luca Ascani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
78Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor
79William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
80Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
81Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
82Christian Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
83Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
84Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
85Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
86Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
87Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
88Alex Coutts (GBr) RTS Racing Team
89Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
90Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
91Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team
92Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
93Albert Timmer (Ned) Project 1t4i
94Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
95Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
96Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
97Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Project 1t4i
98Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
99Allan Davis (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
100Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda
101Wang Chung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team
102Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
103Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda
104Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
105Baden Cooke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
106Svein Tuft (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team
107Stuart O'Grady (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
108Clinton Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
109Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) GreenEdge Cycling Team
110Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
111Jérémy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
112Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
113Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
114Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
115Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team0:00:27
116Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:29
117Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling0:00:32
118Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team0:00:40
119Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
120Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:00:46
121Jens Mouris (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:00:56
122Dominic Klemme (Ger) Project 1t4i0:01:31
123Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:02:16
124William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
125Sergey Kudentsov (Rus) RTS Racing Team0:09:37
126Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:10:37
127Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team

Sprint 1 - Barka, 74.5km
1Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor3pts
2Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team2
3Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team1

Sprint 2 - As Suwayq, 128.5km
1Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team3pts
2Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor2
3Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team1

Points - Wadi Al Huwqayn, 159km
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team15pts
2Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team12
3Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Barracuda9
4Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1t4i7
5Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale6
6Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat5
7Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale4
8Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia3
9Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan2
10Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team1

Young riders
1Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team3:26:09
2Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1t4i
3Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
4Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
5Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
6Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
7Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan
8Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:03
9Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Project 1t4i
10Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
11Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
12Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Project 1t4i
13Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
14Christopher Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
15Chin-Lung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team
16Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
17Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
18Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor
19Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
20Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
21Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team
22Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
23Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
24Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Project 1t4i
25Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda
26Wang Chung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team
27Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
28Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
29Clinton Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
30Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
31Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:00:40
32Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:10:37

Teams
1Liquigas-Cannondale10:18:30
2RadioShack-Nissan0:00:03
3Project 1t4i
4Rabobank Cycling Team
5Katusha Team
6FDJ-Bigmat
7Garmin - Barracuda
8Champion System
9Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
10Omega Pharma-Quick Step
11Lotto-Belisol Team
12Sky Procycling
13GreenEdge Cycling Team
14Bridgestone Anchor0:00:06
15BMC Racing Team
16RTS Racing Team

General classification after stage 1
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team3:25:59
2Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team0:00:04
3Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Barracuda0:00:06
4Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor0:00:08
5Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team0:00:09
6Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1t4i0:00:10
7Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
8Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
9Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
10Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
11Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan
12Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
13Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
14Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
15Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
16Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
17Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
18Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:13
19Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
20Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan
21Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
22Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan
23Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
24Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Project 1t4i
25Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
26Koen De Kort (Ned) Project 1t4i
27Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
28Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda
29Miyataka Shimizu (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
30Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
31Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
32Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
33Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
34Joost Posthuma (Ned) RadioShack-Nissan
35Kazuo Inoue (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
36Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
37Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
38Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
39Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
40Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team
41Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
42David McCann (Irl) RTS Racing Team
43Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda
44Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
45Gregory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
46Thomas Lebas (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor
47David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
48Murilo Antoniobil Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Barracuda
49Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
50Klaas Sys (Bel) Bridgestone Anchor
51Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat
52Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Project 1t4i
53Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
54Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
55Christopher Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
56Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
57Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
58Robert Wagner (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
59Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
60Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
61Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
62David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Barracuda
63Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
64Chin-Lung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team
65Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
66Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
67Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
68Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat
69Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
70Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
71Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
72Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team
73Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
74Jai Crawford (Aus) RTS Racing Team
75Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
76Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
77Roy Curvers (Ned) Project 1t4i
78Lee Rodgers (GBr) RTS Racing Team
79Luca Ascani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
80William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
81Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
82Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
83Christian Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
84Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
85Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
86Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
87Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
88Alex Coutts (GBr) RTS Racing Team
89Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
90Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
91Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team
92Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
93Albert Timmer (Ned) Project 1t4i
94Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
95Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
96Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
97Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Project 1t4i
98Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
99Allan Davis (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
100Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda
101Wang Chung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team
102Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
103Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda
104Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
105Baden Cooke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
106Svein Tuft (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team
107Stuart O'Grady (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
108Clinton Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
109Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) GreenEdge Cycling Team
110Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
111Jérémy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
112Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
113Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
114Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
115Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team0:00:37
116Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:39
117Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling0:00:42
118Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team0:00:50
119Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
120Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:00:56
121Jens Mouris (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:01:06
122Dominic Klemme (Ger) Project 1t4i0:01:41
123Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:02:26
124William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
125Sergey Kudentsov (Rus) RTS Racing Team0:09:47
126Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:10:47
127Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team

Points classification
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team15pts
2Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team12
3Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Barracuda9
4Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1t4i7
5Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale6
6Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor5
7Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat5
8Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team4
9Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale4
10Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia3
11Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team3
12Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan2
13Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team1

Young riders classification
1Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team3:26:03
2Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor0:00:04
3Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1t4i0:00:06
4Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
5Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
6Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
7Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
8Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan
9Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:09
10Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Project 1t4i
11Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
12Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
13Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Project 1t4i
14Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
15Christopher Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
16Chin-Lung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team
17Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
18Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
19Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
20Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
21Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team
22Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
23Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
24Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Project 1t4i
25Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda
26Wang Chung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team
27Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
28Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
29Clinton Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
30Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
31Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:00:46
32Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:10:43

Combativity classification
1Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor
2Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
3Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team

Teams classification
1Liquigas-Cannondale10:18:30
2RadioShack-Nissan0:00:03
3Project 1t4i
4Rabobank Cycling Team
5Katusha Team
6FDJ-Bigmat
7Garmin - Barracuda
8Champion System
9Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
10Omega Pharma-Quick Step
11Lotto-Belisol Team
12Sky Procycling
13GreenEdge Cycling Team
14Bridgestone Anchor0:00:06
15BMC Racing Team
16RTS Racing Team

 

