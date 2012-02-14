Image 1 of 30 Andre Greipel wins stage one of the 2012 Tour of Oman (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 30 Gert Steegmans (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) (Image credit: ASO) Image 3 of 30 Alexandre Lemair (Bridgestone Anchor), Pangda Jiao (Champion System), Mikhail Ignatiev (Katusha) and Danilo Wyss (BMC) formed the early break. (Image credit: ASO) Image 4 of 30 Action from stage 1 at the Tour of Oman. (Image credit: ASO) Image 5 of 30 The Tour of Oman peloton makes its way from Al Alam Royal Palace to Wadi Al Hoqay. (Image credit: ASO) Image 6 of 30 The peloton rolls along during the Tour of Oman's opening stage. (Image credit: ASO) Image 7 of 30 The Tour of Oman peloton during the opening stage. (Image credit: ASO) Image 8 of 30 Eddy Merckx at the start of the Tour of Oman's first stage. (Image credit: ASO) Image 9 of 30 Ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Tour of Oman's opening stage. (Image credit: ASO) Image 10 of 30 David Millar (Garmin-Barracuda) and world champion Mark Cavendish (Sky) chat before the start of stage 1. (Image credit: ASO) Image 11 of 30 Andy Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan), Eddy Merckx and the mayor of Muscat before the start of stage 1. (Image credit: ASO) Image 12 of 30 A relaxed atmosphere prior to the start of racing at the Tour of Oman. (Image credit: ASO) Image 13 of 30 Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan), Christian Prudhomme and Eddy Merckx. (Image credit: ASO) Image 14 of 30 French champion Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) signs in for stage 1. (Image credit: ASO) Image 15 of 30 Warmth and sunshine are daily constants at the Tour of Oman. (Image credit: ASO) Image 16 of 30 Lotto-Belisol riders set the pace. (Image credit: ASO) Image 17 of 30 Spectators cheer the peloton in the Tour of Oman's first stage. (Image credit: ASO) Image 18 of 30 Most combative rider for stage 1 Alexandre Lemair (Bridgestone Anchor) (Image credit: ASO) Image 19 of 30 Denis Galimzyanov (Katusha) leads the young rider classification. (Image credit: ASO) Image 20 of 30 Points classification leader André Greipel (Lotto Belisol) (Image credit: ASO) Image 21 of 30 André Greipel (Lotto Belisol) in the leader's jersey after stage 1 in Oman. (Image credit: ASO) Image 22 of 30 André Greipel (Lotto Belisol) celebrates victory in the Tour of Oman's opening stage. (Image credit: ASO) Image 23 of 30 Mikhail Ignatyev (Katusha) on the attack. (Image credit: ASO) Image 24 of 30 Lotto Belisol and Omega Pharma-QuickStep riders share the pace-making duties in the peloton. (Image credit: ASO) Image 25 of 30 A not-so-curious onlooker of the Tour of Oman's opening stage. (Image credit: ASO) Image 26 of 30 The peloton in action during the Tour of Oman's first stage. (Image credit: ASO) Image 27 of 30 André Greipel (Lotto Belisol) rolls along in the peloton. (Image credit: ASO) Image 28 of 30 The riders were greeted by warmth and sunshine in Muscat (Image credit: AFP) Image 29 of 30 Greipel (centre) on the podium with Galimzyanov (right) and Lemair (Image credit: AFP) Image 30 of 30 The peloton tackles the roads of Oman (Image credit: AFP)

André Greipel (Lotto Belisol) picked up where he left off in Australia by thundering to victory in a bunch sprint on the opening day of the Tour of Oman. With an impressive show of force, he made light work of the uphill finishing straight and powered clear of Denis Galimzyanov (Katusha) and Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Barracuda) to take a resounding victory.

Already dominant in the sprints at the Tour Down Under in January, Greipel was laid low by illness soon afterwards and forced to miss the Tour of Qatar. No matter, the German scarcely skipped a beat and he was motoring smoothly again at Wadi Al Hoqay on Tuesday. As his dauphin Galimzyanov gasped to Cyclingnews shortly after crossing the line, Greipel simply shot past his rivals “like a car” to claim the win.

The sprinters had clearly been forewarned about the deceptive difficulty of the finale, where the finish banner seemed to hover at the brow of the incline like a mirage, forever out of reach. With a shade over 200 metres to go, Tyler Farrar was the first of the fast men to grasp at it, but his effort would die a slow death as the road continued to stretch inexorably upwards and he had to make do with third.

Galimzyanov was tucked smartly on Farrar’s wheel, and when showed his hand soon afterwards, it briefly looked as though the young Russian might take the spoils. No sooner had he hit the front than his hopes were dashed, however, as Greipel summoned up a ferocious effort to rip clear of the pack and take an emphatic triumph.

The win was Greipel’s fourth of the new campaign, but he was typically understated when he recounted the race to the press in the shadow of the makeshift podium over the other side of the hill. The headlines will be all about Greipel’s raw power in the final metres, but he was at pains to point out that the story of the race was a more complex one than that.

“We hit the front the last 15km to put me in a good position for the end, and we stuck to our plan with 2km to go,” Greipel said. “Adam Hansen went, then Jens Debusschere, Marcel Sieberg, Greg Henderson and me. I felt I was a bit too early in the wind so I let two guys in and then with 200 metres to go I opened my sprint.”

Indeed, Greipel was loathe even to single out his newly-arrived lead out man Greg Henderson for praise above the other carriages of his train, but he did acknowledge the New Zealander is proving to be a canny addition to the Lotto Belisol line-up.

“He brings a lot of experience for the lead-out trains. I can trust him, he’s always there where you can decide a race,” Greipel said. “I come more relaxed to the finish because I just follow him. It takes a big pressure off my shoulder because I don’t need to fight for the position.”

Big names

Greipel’s win was made all the more impressive by the roll call of top sprinters who were left trailing in his wake in the finishing straight. Marcel Kittel (Project 1t4i) finished 4th, while Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) appeared to leave his effort too late on a finish that appeared well-suited to his myriad talents. The young Slovak came home in 5th, but will have the chance to do it all again on an even tougher finish at Wadi Dayqah Dam on Wednesday.

While the likes of Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia) and Matt Goss (GreenEdge) at least had the satisfaction of being in the mix in the finale, the grand absentee from the finishing sprint was world champion Mark Cavendish, who had taken two sprint wins with disarming facility in Qatar.

His Sky team had been active in chasing down the day’s early break, alongside Lotto Belisol and GreenEdge, but Cavendish was forced to unclip inside the final two kilometres and lost his position towards the head of the bunch. The finger of blame in the Sky camp was directed at Alexander Kristoff (Katusha), and Cavendish was left to cross the line in a frustrated 67th place.

The nature of Tuesday’s route meant that the sprinters would inevitably be given the chance to test their mettle on that inviting finishing straight, but there were still four early escapees willing to test those odds on the road out of Muscat. Shortly after the flag was dropped, the stylish Mikhail Ignatiev (Katusha) careered off the front, followed by Danilo Wyss (BMC), Pangda Jiao (Champion System) and Alexandre Lemair (Bridgestone).

20km in, they had built up a lead of five minutes, but thereafter it began to melt ineluctably under the unforgiving mid-afternoon sun. When the gap fell to within a minute with 25km to go, Ignatiev decided to try his luck alone, but he too would be swallowed up by the peloton in the finale, where Greipel delivered his pitch perfect sprint.

While Greipel was typically reluctant to shout the odds, the beaten Galimzyanov summed up the situation succinctly: “André is too, too strong. I think in this moment he is stronger than everybody.” His sprint rivals will have their right of reply in the days to come.

Full Results 1 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 3:26:09 2 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 3 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 4 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1t4i 5 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 6 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 7 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 8 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 9 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan 10 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 11 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 12 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 13 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 14 Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 15 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:03 16 Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 17 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan 18 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 19 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan 20 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 21 Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Project 1t4i 22 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 23 Koen De Kort (Ned) Project 1t4i 24 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 25 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda 26 Miyataka Shimizu (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor 27 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 28 Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 29 Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor 30 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 31 Joost Posthuma (Ned) RadioShack-Nissan 32 Kazuo Inoue (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor 33 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 34 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 35 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 36 Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 37 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team 38 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 39 David McCann (Irl) RTS Racing Team 40 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda 41 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 42 Gregory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 43 Thomas Lebas (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor 44 David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 45 Murilo Antoniobil Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Barracuda 46 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team 47 Klaas Sys (Bel) Bridgestone Anchor 48 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat 49 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Project 1t4i 50 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 51 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 52 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 53 Christopher Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 54 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 55 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 56 Robert Wagner (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 57 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 58 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 59 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 60 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Barracuda 61 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 62 Chin-Lung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team 63 Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 64 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 65 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 66 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat 67 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 68 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team 69 Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team 70 Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team 71 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 72 Jai Crawford (Aus) RTS Racing Team 73 Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 74 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 75 Roy Curvers (Ned) Project 1t4i 76 Lee Rodgers (GBr) RTS Racing Team 77 Luca Ascani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 78 Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor 79 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 80 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 81 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 82 Christian Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 83 Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team 84 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 85 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 86 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 87 Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 88 Alex Coutts (GBr) RTS Racing Team 89 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 90 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team 91 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team 92 Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor 93 Albert Timmer (Ned) Project 1t4i 94 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 95 Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 96 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 97 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Project 1t4i 98 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 99 Allan Davis (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 100 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda 101 Wang Chung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team 102 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 103 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda 104 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 105 Baden Cooke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 106 Svein Tuft (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team 107 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 108 Clinton Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 109 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) GreenEdge Cycling Team 110 Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 111 Jérémy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling 112 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 113 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 114 Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 115 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 0:00:27 116 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:29 117 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 0:00:32 118 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team 0:00:40 119 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 120 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:00:46 121 Jens Mouris (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:00:56 122 Dominic Klemme (Ger) Project 1t4i 0:01:31 123 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:02:16 124 William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 125 Sergey Kudentsov (Rus) RTS Racing Team 0:09:37 126 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:10:37 127 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team

Sprint 1 - Barka, 74.5km 1 Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor 3 pts 2 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2 3 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 1

Sprint 2 - As Suwayq, 128.5km 1 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 3 pts 2 Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor 2 3 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1

Points - Wadi Al Huwqayn, 159km 1 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 15 pts 2 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 12 3 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 9 4 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1t4i 7 5 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 6 6 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 5 7 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 4 8 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 3 9 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan 2 10 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 1

Young riders 1 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 3:26:09 2 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1t4i 3 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 4 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 5 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 6 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 7 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan 8 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:03 9 Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Project 1t4i 10 Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor 11 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 12 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Project 1t4i 13 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 14 Christopher Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 15 Chin-Lung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team 16 Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team 17 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 18 Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor 19 Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 20 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team 21 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team 22 Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor 23 Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 24 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Project 1t4i 25 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda 26 Wang Chung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team 27 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 28 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 29 Clinton Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 30 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 31 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:00:40 32 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:10:37

Teams 1 Liquigas-Cannondale 10:18:30 2 RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:03 3 Project 1t4i 4 Rabobank Cycling Team 5 Katusha Team 6 FDJ-Bigmat 7 Garmin - Barracuda 8 Champion System 9 Farnese Vini-Selle Italia 10 Omega Pharma-Quick Step 11 Lotto-Belisol Team 12 Sky Procycling 13 GreenEdge Cycling Team 14 Bridgestone Anchor 0:00:06 15 BMC Racing Team 16 RTS Racing Team

General classification after stage 1 1 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 3:25:59 2 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:00:04 3 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 0:00:06 4 Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor 0:00:08 5 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:00:09 6 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1t4i 0:00:10 7 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 8 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 9 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 10 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 11 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan 12 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 13 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 14 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 15 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 16 Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 17 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 18 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:13 19 Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 20 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan 21 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 22 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan 23 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 24 Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Project 1t4i 25 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 26 Koen De Kort (Ned) Project 1t4i 27 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 28 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda 29 Miyataka Shimizu (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor 30 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 31 Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 32 Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor 33 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 34 Joost Posthuma (Ned) RadioShack-Nissan 35 Kazuo Inoue (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor 36 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 37 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 38 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 39 Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 40 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team 41 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 42 David McCann (Irl) RTS Racing Team 43 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda 44 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 45 Gregory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 46 Thomas Lebas (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor 47 David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 48 Murilo Antoniobil Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Barracuda 49 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team 50 Klaas Sys (Bel) Bridgestone Anchor 51 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat 52 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Project 1t4i 53 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 54 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 55 Christopher Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 56 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 57 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 58 Robert Wagner (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 59 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 60 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 61 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 62 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Barracuda 63 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 64 Chin-Lung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team 65 Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 66 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 67 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 68 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat 69 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 70 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team 71 Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team 72 Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team 73 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 74 Jai Crawford (Aus) RTS Racing Team 75 Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 76 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 77 Roy Curvers (Ned) Project 1t4i 78 Lee Rodgers (GBr) RTS Racing Team 79 Luca Ascani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 80 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 81 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 82 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 83 Christian Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 84 Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team 85 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 86 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 87 Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 88 Alex Coutts (GBr) RTS Racing Team 89 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 90 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team 91 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team 92 Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor 93 Albert Timmer (Ned) Project 1t4i 94 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 95 Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 96 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 97 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Project 1t4i 98 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 99 Allan Davis (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 100 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda 101 Wang Chung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team 102 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 103 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda 104 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 105 Baden Cooke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 106 Svein Tuft (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team 107 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 108 Clinton Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 109 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) GreenEdge Cycling Team 110 Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 111 Jérémy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling 112 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 113 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 114 Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 115 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 0:00:37 116 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:39 117 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 0:00:42 118 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team 0:00:50 119 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 120 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:00:56 121 Jens Mouris (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:01:06 122 Dominic Klemme (Ger) Project 1t4i 0:01:41 123 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:02:26 124 William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 125 Sergey Kudentsov (Rus) RTS Racing Team 0:09:47 126 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:10:47 127 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team

Points classification 1 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 15 pts 2 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 12 3 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 9 4 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1t4i 7 5 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 6 6 Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor 5 7 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 5 8 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 4 9 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 4 10 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 3 11 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 3 12 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan 2 13 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 1

Young riders classification 1 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 3:26:03 2 Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor 0:00:04 3 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1t4i 0:00:06 4 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 5 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 6 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 7 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 8 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan 9 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:09 10 Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Project 1t4i 11 Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor 12 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 13 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Project 1t4i 14 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 15 Christopher Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 16 Chin-Lung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team 17 Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team 18 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 19 Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 20 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team 21 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team 22 Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor 23 Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 24 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Project 1t4i 25 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda 26 Wang Chung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team 27 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 28 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 29 Clinton Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 30 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 31 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:00:46 32 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:10:43

Combativity classification 1 Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor 2 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 3 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team