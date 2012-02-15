Image 1 of 42 Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) celebrates winning stage two of the Tour of Oman (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 42 The peloton in Oman. (Image credit: ASO) Image 3 of 42 Specactors in Oman cheer on the passing peloton (Image credit: ASO) Image 4 of 42 The peloton (Image credit: ASO) Image 5 of 42 Racers along the coast (Image credit: ASO) Image 6 of 42 Race leader Andre Greipel and his Lotto teammates (Image credit: ASO) Image 7 of 42 Racer leader Andre Greipel in the bunch (Image credit: ASO) Image 8 of 42 The day's breakaway (Image credit: ASO) Image 9 of 42 Four riders in the break (Image credit: ASO) Image 10 of 42 Race leader Andre Greipel (Image credit: ASO) Image 11 of 42 Oman citizens watch the racers pass (Image credit: ASO) Image 12 of 42 Racing in Oman doesn't look like racing in Europe (Image credit: ASO) Image 13 of 42 Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) takes the stage win (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 42 Racers play cards on the ferry on the way to stage 2 (Image credit: ASO) Image 15 of 42 Eddy Merckx and Fabian Cancellara (Image credit: ASO) Image 16 of 42 Rabobank racers get ready. (Image credit: ASO) Image 17 of 42 Andy Schleck disembarks from the ferry (Image credit: ASO) Image 18 of 42 Mark Cavendish heads for the start (Image credit: ASO) Image 19 of 42 Marco Pinotti (Image credit: ASO) Image 20 of 42 The peloton in Oman (Image credit: ASO) Image 21 of 42 The peloton on a climb (Image credit: ASO) Image 22 of 42 The day's breakaway (Image credit: ASO) Image 23 of 42 The peloton in Oman (Image credit: ASO) Image 24 of 42 Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) in the leader's jersey (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 25 of 42 Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 26 of 42 Oman stage 2 winner Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 27 of 42 Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) heads to the podium (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 28 of 42 Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) won stage 2 (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 29 of 42 Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) awaits the awards ceremony (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 30 of 42 Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 31 of 42 Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) gets ready to step onto the podium (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 32 of 42 Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) after winning in Oman (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 33 of 42 Stage 2 winner and race leader Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 34 of 42 Peter Sagan (Image credit: ASO) Image 35 of 42 Peter Sagan (Image credit: ASO) Image 36 of 42 New race leader Peter Sagan (Image credit: ASO) Image 37 of 42 Peter Sagan on the podium (Image credit: ASO) Image 38 of 42 Peter Sagan celebrates a stage win (Image credit: ASO) Image 39 of 42 Peter Sagan (Image credit: ASO) Image 40 of 42 Klaas Lodewijk and Peter Sagan (Image credit: ASO) Image 41 of 42 Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) is the new race leader (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 42 of 42 Sagan surged to victory as the shadows set in (Image credit: AFP)

The consensus beforehand was that the finale was ideally suited to his explosive talents, and Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) didn't disappoint on stage 2 of the Tour of Oman. On the sharp pitch up to Wadi Dayqah Dam, Sagan simply ripped clear of the peloton to carry off the stage win and move into the red jersey of overall leader.

A resurgent Baden Cooke (GreenEdge) put up stout resistance in the sprint, but inside the final 200 metres it was already clear that the Australian was racing for second place. Tom Jelte Slagter (Rabobank) came home in third, just clear of Tony Gallopin (RadioShack-Nissan), but like Cooke, they were powerless when faced with the indomitable Sagan.

Overall contenders such as Jakob Fuglsang (9th), Joaquim Rodriguez (12th at 6 seconds) and Vincenzo Nibali (13th at 9 seconds) all kept a close eye on proceedings during what proved to be a demanding and technical final 20 kilometres, but on a finishing straight that was too difficult for the pure sprinters and not quite steep enough to favour a lone escape, logic dictated that there could only be one winner.

"It was a good finish for me but it's never easy to win," Sagan insisted shortly after crossing the line. "I went quite early because it seemed that the others were already starting their sprints. After that, it came as it came."

The last kilometre of the course saw the road pitch upwards to a gradient beyond 8 percent, before flattening out gradually over the final 300 metres. Adding to the difficulty were four bends between the red kite and the finishing line, which meant that the battle for positions was even fiercer than usual.

Peter Velits (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) made a bold bid to anticipate the sprint by jumping 900 metres from home, but his effort had fizzled out even before the final left-hand bend. It was at this point that the canny Cooke squeezed out overall leader André Greipel (Lotto Belisol) and then launched his own bid for victory, but soon afterwards he felt a blur of lime green swoop past on the left.

"I jumped to the front with 300 to go. I was a bit over-geared but there was no way I was going to beat Sagan," Cooke admitted at the finish. "He just came straight past me at about 280 to go. He's freakishly talented, so it's no disgrace to be beaten by that guy. He's capable of anything."

Sagan himself was shepherded by his teammates Daniel Oss and Maciej Bodnar for much of the chaotic finale, but he also took advantage of the work done by Sky.

"In the last 10 kilometres, there was a bit of confusion, and a lot of riders were trying to go on the attack," Sagan said. "Then after the last descent, the Sky team started working for [Chris] Sutton, so I got on his wheel and waited to see how the last climb would go.

"In Qatar I did a race to get back into my rhythm, and in this race I could try and go for the win, so I'm very happy that it's arrived now."

Frantic finale

With the stage start taking place down the coast at Sur, the riders endured a two-hour sea transfer to the start, with an onboard screening of Ace Ventura: Pet Detective to keep the masses entertained as they sailed down the Gulf of Oman. A delay in leaving Sultan Qaboos Port in Muscat had a knock-on effect on the day's schedule, with the race eventually getting underway an hour later than planned, by which time the peloton had even been treated to the opening scenes of the feature picture's sequel.

Back on terra firma, an early break shot clear featuring the BMC duo of Martin Kohler and Klaas Lodewijk (BMC), as well as David Boucher (FDJ-Big Mat) and Diego Caccia (Farnese Vini). The quartet quickly built up a lead of three minutes, but the peloton never allowed them to stretch their advantage out much further than that.

Even so, the break still had much of its advantage intact when the Lotto Belisol team of overnight leader André Greipel began setting the tempo in earnest inside the final 30 kilometres. On wide, smooth roads, they initially began to make sharp inroads into the break's lead, but the route took on a rather more feral appearance with 15km to go as it snaked into the hills surrounding Wadi Dayqah Dam.

A sharp climb 8km out didn't break up the peloton quite as expected, but it did stall its rhythm slightly, allowing the escapees a chance to extend their rally until the final 5 kilometres. With the front end of the peloton fragmenting and reforming over the rolling finale, it was difficult to put order on affairs, but GreenEdge, Sky, Lotto Belisol and Liquigas-Cannondale were all keen to keep their men in contention.

Peter Velits' late flourish added some additional suspense to proceedings, but in the end, a sprint was ineluctable and its winner inevitable.

Full Results 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 3:10:44 2 Baden Cooke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 3 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 4 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan 5 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda 6 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 7 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 8 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan 9 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:04 10 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 11 Thomas Lebas (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor 0:00:06 12 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 13 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:09 14 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 15 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:00:13 16 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 17 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 18 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 19 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 20 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 21 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 22 Miyataka Shimizu (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor 23 Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team 24 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:00:17 25 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team 26 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:22 27 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:00:23 28 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Barracuda 0:00:27 29 Jai Crawford (Aus) RTS Racing Team 30 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 31 Alex Coutts (GBr) RTS Racing Team 32 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 33 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 34 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 35 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team 0:00:31 36 Luca Ascani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 37 Joost Posthuma (Ned) RadioShack-Nissan 38 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 39 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 40 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 41 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 42 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 43 Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:00:35 44 Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 45 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 46 Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:00:39 47 Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 48 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 49 Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Project 1t4i 50 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 51 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team 0:00:43 52 Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor 0:00:46 53 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 54 Albert Timmer (Ned) Project 1t4i 55 Koen De Kort (Ned) Project 1t4i 56 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan 57 Klaas Sys (Bel) Bridgestone Anchor 0:00:52 58 Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor 59 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 60 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:00:54 61 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda 0:01:02 62 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda 63 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:03 64 Allan Davis (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 65 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 66 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 67 David McCann (Irl) RTS Racing Team 68 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 69 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 70 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 71 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 72 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 73 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 74 Roy Curvers (Ned) Project 1t4i 75 Murilo Antoniobil Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Barracuda 76 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:01:08 77 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team 0:01:14 78 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 79 Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:01:16 80 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:01:17 81 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 82 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:01:26 83 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 84 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat 0:01:34 85 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1t4i 0:01:52 86 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Project 1t4i 87 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 88 Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team 89 Kazuo Inoue (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor 90 David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 91 Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:01:03 92 Christopher Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 93 Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team 0:03:29 94 Lee Rodgers (GBr) RTS Racing Team 0:03:30 95 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 96 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 97 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team 98 Jérémy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling 99 Gregory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 100 Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 101 Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:04:03 102 William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:04:24 103 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:04:41 104 Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor 105 Christian Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 106 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda 107 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat 108 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 109 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team 110 Clinton Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 111 Chin-Lung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team 112 Dominic Klemme (Ger) Project 1t4i 113 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team 114 Jens Mouris (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team 115 Robert Wagner (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 116 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Project 1t4i 117 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 118 Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 119 Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 120 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 121 Svein Tuft (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:04:47 122 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 123 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 124 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:04:49 125 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:05:41 126 Wang Chung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team 0:05:59 127 Sergey Kudentsov (Rus) RTS Racing Team 0:16:17

Sprint 1 - Qalhat, 31km 1 Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 3 pts 2 Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 2 3 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1

Sprint 2 - Wadi Al Arbeiren, 103.5km 1 Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 3 pts 2 Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 2 3 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1

Points - Wadi Dayqah Dam, 140.5km 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 15 pts 2 Baden Cooke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 12 3 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 9 4 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan 7 5 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda 6 6 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 5 7 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 4 8 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan 3 9 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 2 10 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 1

Young riders 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 3:10:44 2 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan 4 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda 5 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 6 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:13 7 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:22 8 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:31 9 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 10 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:35 11 Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Project 1t4i 0:00:39 12 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team 0:00:43 13 Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor 0:00:46 14 Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor 0:00:52 15 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:00:54 16 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:01:03 17 Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:01:16 18 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1t4i 0:01:52 19 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Project 1t4i 20 Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team 21 Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:01:03 22 Christopher Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 23 Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor 0:04:41 24 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 25 Clinton Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 26 Chin-Lung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team 27 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team 28 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Project 1t4i 29 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 30 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 31 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:04:49 32 Wang Chung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team 0:05:59

Teams 1 RadioShack-Nissan 9:32:16 2 FDJ-Bigmat 0:00:22 3 Rabobank Cycling Team 4 Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:27 5 Katusha Team 0:00:28 6 Lotto-Belisol Team 0:00:44 7 Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:00:49 8 Garmin - Barracuda 0:00:54 9 Sky Procycling 0:00:58 10 Bridgestone Anchor 0:01:01 11 BMC Racing Team 0:01:07 12 Farnese Vini-Selle Italia 0:01:21 13 GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:01:22 14 Champion System 0:01:45 15 RTS Racing Team 0:01:53 16 Project 1t4i 0:02:07

General classification after stage 2 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 6:36:43 2 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 0:00:04 3 Baden Cooke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:00:07 4 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:09 5 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:00:10 6 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan 7 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 8 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:13 9 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda 10 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:17 11 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 0:00:19 12 Thomas Lebas (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor 13 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:22 14 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 15 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:26 16 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 17 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 18 Miyataka Shimizu (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor 19 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 20 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 21 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 22 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 23 Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team 24 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:00:30 25 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team 26 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:32 27 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:00:36 28 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 0:00:37 29 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Barracuda 0:00:40 30 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 31 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 32 Jai Crawford (Aus) RTS Racing Team 33 Alex Coutts (GBr) RTS Racing Team 34 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 35 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:41 36 Joost Posthuma (Ned) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:44 37 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 38 Luca Ascani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 39 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 40 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 41 Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:00:48 42 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 43 Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 44 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:00:49 45 Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Project 1t4i 0:00:52 46 Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 47 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 48 Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 49 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team 0:00:56 50 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:59 51 Koen De Kort (Ned) Project 1t4i 52 Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor 53 Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 54 Albert Timmer (Ned) Project 1t4i 55 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:01:01 56 Klaas Sys (Bel) Bridgestone Anchor 0:01:05 57 Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor 58 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:01:07 59 Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:01:10 60 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:13 61 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:14 62 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda 0:01:15 63 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda 64 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:16 65 David McCann (Irl) RTS Racing Team 66 Murilo Antoniobil Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Barracuda 67 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 68 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 69 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 70 Christopher Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 71 Roy Curvers (Ned) Project 1t4i 72 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 73 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 74 Allan Davis (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 75 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team 0:01:21 76 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 77 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:01:23 78 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team 0:01:27 79 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 80 Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:01:29 81 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:01:30 82 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 83 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 0:01:45 84 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat 0:01:47 85 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1t4i 0:02:02 86 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 0:02:03 87 Kazuo Inoue (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor 0:02:05 88 David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 89 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Project 1t4i 90 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 91 Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team 92 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 93 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:03:40 94 Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team 0:03:42 95 Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:03:43 96 Gregory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 97 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 98 Lee Rodgers (GBr) RTS Racing Team 99 Jérémy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling 100 Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:04:12 101 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:04:45 102 Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor 0:04:49 103 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:04:51 104 Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 105 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:04:54 106 Robert Wagner (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 107 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat 108 Chin-Lung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team 109 Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 110 Christian Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 111 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team 112 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda 113 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) GreenEdge Cycling Team 114 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Project 1t4i 115 Clinton Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 116 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:05:00 117 Svein Tuft (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team 118 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 119 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:05:31 120 Jens Mouris (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:05:47 121 Wang Chung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team 0:06:12 122 Dominic Klemme (Ger) Project 1t4i 0:06:22 123 William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:06:50 124 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:08:07 125 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:14:17 126 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:15:36 127 Sergey Kudentsov (Rus) RTS Racing Team 0:26:04

Points classification 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 21 pts 2 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 16 3 Baden Cooke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 12 4 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 12 5 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 10 6 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 9 7 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan 9 8 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 9 9 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1t4i 7 10 Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 6 11 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda 6 12 Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor 5 13 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 4 14 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 4 15 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 4 16 Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 4 17 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan 3 18 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 3 19 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 3 20 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 2 21 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2 22 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 1

Young riders classification 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 6:36:43 2 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:09 3 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:00:10 4 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan 5 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda 0:00:13 6 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:26 7 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:32 8 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:44 9 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 10 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:48 11 Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Project 1t4i 0:00:52 12 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team 0:00:56 13 Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor 0:00:59 14 Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor 0:01:05 15 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:01:07 16 Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:01:10 17 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:01:16 18 Christopher Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 19 Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:01:29 20 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1t4i 0:02:02 21 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Project 1t4i 0:02:05 22 Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team 23 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:04:45 24 Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor 0:04:49 25 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:04:51 26 Chin-Lung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team 0:04:54 27 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team 28 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Project 1t4i 29 Clinton Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 30 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:05:31 31 Wang Chung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team 0:06:12 32 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:15:36