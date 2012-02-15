Trending

Sagan triumphs on day two in Oman

Slovakian rider overcomes delayed start to secure win

Image 1 of 42

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) celebrates winning stage two of the Tour of Oman

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) celebrates winning stage two of the Tour of Oman
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 2 of 42

The peloton in Oman.

The peloton in Oman.
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 3 of 42

Specactors in Oman cheer on the passing peloton

Specactors in Oman cheer on the passing peloton
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 4 of 42

The peloton

The peloton
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 5 of 42

Racers along the coast

Racers along the coast
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 6 of 42

Race leader Andre Greipel and his Lotto teammates

Race leader Andre Greipel and his Lotto teammates
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 7 of 42

Racer leader Andre Greipel in the bunch

Racer leader Andre Greipel in the bunch
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 8 of 42

The day's breakaway

The day's breakaway
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 9 of 42

Four riders in the break

Four riders in the break
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 10 of 42

Race leader Andre Greipel

Race leader Andre Greipel
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 11 of 42

Oman citizens watch the racers pass

Oman citizens watch the racers pass
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 12 of 42

Racing in Oman doesn't look like racing in Europe

Racing in Oman doesn't look like racing in Europe
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 13 of 42

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) takes the stage win

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) takes the stage win
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 42

Racers play cards on the ferry on the way to stage 2

Racers play cards on the ferry on the way to stage 2
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 15 of 42

Eddy Merckx and Fabian Cancellara

Eddy Merckx and Fabian Cancellara
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 16 of 42

Rabobank racers get ready.

Rabobank racers get ready.
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 17 of 42

Andy Schleck disembarks from the ferry

Andy Schleck disembarks from the ferry
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 18 of 42

Mark Cavendish heads for the start

Mark Cavendish heads for the start
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 19 of 42

Marco Pinotti

Marco Pinotti
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 20 of 42

The peloton in Oman

The peloton in Oman
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 21 of 42

The peloton on a climb

The peloton on a climb
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 22 of 42

The day's breakaway

The day's breakaway
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 23 of 42

The peloton in Oman

The peloton in Oman
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 24 of 42

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) in the leader's jersey

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) in the leader's jersey
(Image credit: Barry Ryan)
Image 25 of 42

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale)

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale)
(Image credit: Barry Ryan)
Image 26 of 42

Oman stage 2 winner Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale)

Oman stage 2 winner Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale)
(Image credit: Barry Ryan)
Image 27 of 42

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) heads to the podium

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) heads to the podium
(Image credit: Barry Ryan)
Image 28 of 42

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) won stage 2

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) won stage 2
(Image credit: Barry Ryan)
Image 29 of 42

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) awaits the awards ceremony

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) awaits the awards ceremony
(Image credit: Barry Ryan)
Image 30 of 42

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale)

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale)
(Image credit: Barry Ryan)
Image 31 of 42

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) gets ready to step onto the podium

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) gets ready to step onto the podium
(Image credit: Barry Ryan)
Image 32 of 42

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) after winning in Oman

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) after winning in Oman
(Image credit: Barry Ryan)
Image 33 of 42

Stage 2 winner and race leader Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale)

Stage 2 winner and race leader Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale)
(Image credit: Barry Ryan)
Image 34 of 42

Peter Sagan

Peter Sagan
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 35 of 42

Peter Sagan

Peter Sagan
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 36 of 42

New race leader Peter Sagan

New race leader Peter Sagan
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 37 of 42

Peter Sagan on the podium

Peter Sagan on the podium
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 38 of 42

Peter Sagan celebrates a stage win

Peter Sagan celebrates a stage win
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 39 of 42

Peter Sagan

Peter Sagan
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 40 of 42

Klaas Lodewijk and Peter Sagan

Klaas Lodewijk and Peter Sagan
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 41 of 42

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) is the new race leader

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) is the new race leader
(Image credit: Barry Ryan)
Image 42 of 42

Sagan surged to victory as the shadows set in

Sagan surged to victory as the shadows set in
(Image credit: AFP)

The consensus beforehand was that the finale was ideally suited to his explosive talents, and Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) didn't disappoint on stage 2 of the Tour of Oman. On the sharp pitch up to Wadi Dayqah Dam, Sagan simply ripped clear of the peloton to carry off the stage win and move into the red jersey of overall leader.

Related Articles

Greipel sprints to opening Oman victory

Greipel happy to downplay expectations in Oman

A resurgent Baden Cooke (GreenEdge) put up stout resistance in the sprint, but inside the final 200 metres it was already clear that the Australian was racing for second place. Tom Jelte Slagter (Rabobank) came home in third, just clear of Tony Gallopin (RadioShack-Nissan), but like Cooke, they were powerless when faced with the indomitable Sagan.

Overall contenders such as Jakob Fuglsang (9th), Joaquim Rodriguez (12th at 6 seconds) and Vincenzo Nibali (13th at 9 seconds) all kept a close eye on proceedings during what proved to be a demanding and technical final 20 kilometres, but on a finishing straight that was too difficult for the pure sprinters and not quite steep enough to favour a lone escape, logic dictated that there could only be one winner.

"It was a good finish for me but it's never easy to win," Sagan insisted shortly after crossing the line. "I went quite early because it seemed that the others were already starting their sprints. After that, it came as it came."

The last kilometre of the course saw the road pitch upwards to a gradient beyond 8 percent, before flattening out gradually over the final 300 metres. Adding to the difficulty were four bends between the red kite and the finishing line, which meant that the battle for positions was even fiercer than usual.

Peter Velits (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) made a bold bid to anticipate the sprint by jumping 900 metres from home, but his effort had fizzled out even before the final left-hand bend. It was at this point that the canny Cooke squeezed out overall leader André Greipel (Lotto Belisol) and then launched his own bid for victory, but soon afterwards he felt a blur of lime green swoop past on the left.

"I jumped to the front with 300 to go. I was a bit over-geared but there was no way I was going to beat Sagan," Cooke admitted at the finish. "He just came straight past me at about 280 to go. He's freakishly talented, so it's no disgrace to be beaten by that guy. He's capable of anything."

Sagan himself was shepherded by his teammates Daniel Oss and Maciej Bodnar for much of the chaotic finale, but he also took advantage of the work done by Sky.

"In the last 10 kilometres, there was a bit of confusion, and a lot of riders were trying to go on the attack," Sagan said. "Then after the last descent, the Sky team started working for [Chris] Sutton, so I got on his wheel and waited to see how the last climb would go.

"In Qatar I did a race to get back into my rhythm, and in this race I could try and go for the win, so I'm very happy that it's arrived now."

Frantic finale

With the stage start taking place down the coast at Sur, the riders endured a two-hour sea transfer to the start, with an onboard screening of Ace Ventura: Pet Detective to keep the masses entertained as they sailed down the Gulf of Oman. A delay in leaving Sultan Qaboos Port in Muscat had a knock-on effect on the day's schedule, with the race eventually getting underway an hour later than planned, by which time the peloton had even been treated to the opening scenes of the feature picture's sequel.

Back on terra firma, an early break shot clear featuring the BMC duo of Martin Kohler and Klaas Lodewijk (BMC), as well as David Boucher (FDJ-Big Mat) and Diego Caccia (Farnese Vini). The quartet quickly built up a lead of three minutes, but the peloton never allowed them to stretch their advantage out much further than that.

Even so, the break still had much of its advantage intact when the Lotto Belisol team of overnight leader André Greipel began setting the tempo in earnest inside the final 30 kilometres. On wide, smooth roads, they initially began to make sharp inroads into the break's lead, but the route took on a rather more feral appearance with 15km to go as it snaked into the hills surrounding Wadi Dayqah Dam.

A sharp climb 8km out didn't break up the peloton quite as expected, but it did stall its rhythm slightly, allowing the escapees a chance to extend their rally until the final 5 kilometres. With the front end of the peloton fragmenting and reforming over the rolling finale, it was difficult to put order on affairs, but GreenEdge, Sky, Lotto Belisol and Liquigas-Cannondale were all keen to keep their men in contention.

Peter Velits' late flourish added some additional suspense to proceedings, but in the end, a sprint was ineluctable and its winner inevitable.

Full Results
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale3:10:44
2Baden Cooke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
3Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
4Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan
5Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda
6Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
7Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
8Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan
9Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:04
10André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
11Thomas Lebas (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor0:00:06
12Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
13Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:09
14Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
15Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:00:13
16Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
17Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
18Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
19Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
20Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
21Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
22Miyataka Shimizu (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
23Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
24Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:00:17
25Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
26Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:22
27Stuart O'Grady (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:00:23
28David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Barracuda0:00:27
29Jai Crawford (Aus) RTS Racing Team
30Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
31Alex Coutts (GBr) RTS Racing Team
32Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
33Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
34Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
35Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team0:00:31
36Luca Ascani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
37Joost Posthuma (Ned) RadioShack-Nissan
38Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
39Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
40Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
41Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
42Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
43Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:00:35
44Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
45Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
46Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:00:39
47Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
48Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
49Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Project 1t4i
50Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
51Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team0:00:43
52Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor0:00:46
53Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
54Albert Timmer (Ned) Project 1t4i
55Koen De Kort (Ned) Project 1t4i
56Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan
57Klaas Sys (Bel) Bridgestone Anchor0:00:52
58Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
59Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
60Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling0:00:54
61Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda0:01:02
62Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda
63Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:03
64Allan Davis (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
65Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
66Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
67David McCann (Irl) RTS Racing Team
68Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
69Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
70Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
71Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
72Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
73Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
74Roy Curvers (Ned) Project 1t4i
75Murilo Antoniobil Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Barracuda
76Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:01:08
77Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team0:01:14
78Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
79Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:01:16
80Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:01:17
81William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
82Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:01:26
83Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
84Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat0:01:34
85Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1t4i0:01:52
86Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Project 1t4i
87Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
88Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
89Kazuo Inoue (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
90David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
91Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:01:03
92Christopher Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
93Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team0:03:29
94Lee Rodgers (GBr) RTS Racing Team0:03:30
95Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
96Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
97Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team
98Jérémy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
99Gregory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
100Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
101Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:04:03
102William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:04:24
103Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:04:41
104Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor
105Christian Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
106Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda
107Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat
108Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
109Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
110Clinton Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
111Chin-Lung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team
112Dominic Klemme (Ger) Project 1t4i
113Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team
114Jens Mouris (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team
115Robert Wagner (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
116Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Project 1t4i
117Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
118Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
119Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
120Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
121Svein Tuft (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:04:47
122Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
123Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
124Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:04:49
125Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:05:41
126Wang Chung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team0:05:59
127Sergey Kudentsov (Rus) RTS Racing Team0:16:17

Sprint 1 - Qalhat, 31km
1Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team3pts
2Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia2
3Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team1

Sprint 2 - Wadi Al Arbeiren, 103.5km
1Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team3pts
2Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia2
3Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team1

Points - Wadi Dayqah Dam, 140.5km
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale15pts
2Baden Cooke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team12
3Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team9
4Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan7
5Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda6
6Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat5
7Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling4
8Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan3
9Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan2
10André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team1

Young riders
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale3:10:44
2Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
3Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan
4Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda
5Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
6Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:13
7Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:22
8Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:31
9Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
10Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:35
11Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Project 1t4i0:00:39
12Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team0:00:43
13Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor0:00:46
14Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor0:00:52
15Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling0:00:54
16Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:01:03
17Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:01:16
18Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1t4i0:01:52
19Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Project 1t4i
20Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
21Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:01:03
22Christopher Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
23Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor0:04:41
24Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
25Clinton Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
26Chin-Lung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team
27Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team
28Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Project 1t4i
29Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
30Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
31Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:04:49
32Wang Chung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team0:05:59

Teams
1RadioShack-Nissan9:32:16
2FDJ-Bigmat0:00:22
3Rabobank Cycling Team
4Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:27
5Katusha Team0:00:28
6Lotto-Belisol Team0:00:44
7Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:49
8Garmin - Barracuda0:00:54
9Sky Procycling0:00:58
10Bridgestone Anchor0:01:01
11BMC Racing Team0:01:07
12Farnese Vini-Selle Italia0:01:21
13GreenEdge Cycling Team0:01:22
14Champion System0:01:45
15RTS Racing Team0:01:53
16Project 1t4i0:02:07

General classification after stage 2
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale6:36:43
2André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team0:00:04
3Baden Cooke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:00:07
4Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:09
5Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:00:10
6Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan
7Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
8Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:13
9Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda
10Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:17
11Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team0:00:19
12Thomas Lebas (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor
13Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:22
14Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
15Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:26
16Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
17Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
18Miyataka Shimizu (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
19Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
20Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
21Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
22Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
23Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
24Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:00:30
25Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
26Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:32
27Stuart O'Grady (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:00:36
28Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Barracuda0:00:37
29David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Barracuda0:00:40
30Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
31Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
32Jai Crawford (Aus) RTS Racing Team
33Alex Coutts (GBr) RTS Racing Team
34Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
35Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:41
36Joost Posthuma (Ned) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:44
37Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
38Luca Ascani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
39Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
40Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
41Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:00:48
42Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
43Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
44Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:00:49
45Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Project 1t4i0:00:52
46Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
47Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
48Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
49Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team0:00:56
50Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:59
51Koen De Kort (Ned) Project 1t4i
52Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
53Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
54Albert Timmer (Ned) Project 1t4i
55Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team0:01:01
56Klaas Sys (Bel) Bridgestone Anchor0:01:05
57Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
58Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling0:01:07
59Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:01:10
60Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:13
61Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:14
62Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda0:01:15
63Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda
64Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:16
65David McCann (Irl) RTS Racing Team
66Murilo Antoniobil Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Barracuda
67Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
68Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
69Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
70Christopher Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
71Roy Curvers (Ned) Project 1t4i
72Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
73Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
74Allan Davis (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
75Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team0:01:21
76Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
77Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:01:23
78Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team0:01:27
79Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
80Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:01:29
81Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:01:30
82William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
83Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling0:01:45
84Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat0:01:47
85Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1t4i0:02:02
86Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team0:02:03
87Kazuo Inoue (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor0:02:05
88David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
89Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Project 1t4i
90Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
91Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
92Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
93Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:03:40
94Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team0:03:42
95Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:03:43
96Gregory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
97Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
98Lee Rodgers (GBr) RTS Racing Team
99Jérémy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
100Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:04:12
101Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team0:04:45
102Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor0:04:49
103Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:04:51
104Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
105Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team0:04:54
106Robert Wagner (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
107Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat
108Chin-Lung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team
109Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
110Christian Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
111Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team
112Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda
113Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) GreenEdge Cycling Team
114Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Project 1t4i
115Clinton Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
116Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:05:00
117Svein Tuft (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team
118Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
119Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:05:31
120Jens Mouris (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:05:47
121Wang Chung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team0:06:12
122Dominic Klemme (Ger) Project 1t4i0:06:22
123William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:06:50
124Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:08:07
125Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:14:17
126Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:15:36
127Sergey Kudentsov (Rus) RTS Racing Team0:26:04

Points classification
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale21pts
2André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team16
3Baden Cooke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team12
4Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team12
5Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat10
6Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team9
7Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan9
8Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Barracuda9
9Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1t4i7
10Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team6
11Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda6
12Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor5
13Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team4
14Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling4
15Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale4
16Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia4
17Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan3
18Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team3
19Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia3
20Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan2
21Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team2
22Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team1

Young riders classification
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale6:36:43
2Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:09
3Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:00:10
4Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan
5Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda0:00:13
6Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:26
7Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:32
8Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:44
9Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
10Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:48
11Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Project 1t4i0:00:52
12Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team0:00:56
13Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor0:00:59
14Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor0:01:05
15Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling0:01:07
16Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:01:10
17Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:01:16
18Christopher Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
19Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:01:29
20Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1t4i0:02:02
21Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Project 1t4i0:02:05
22Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
23Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team0:04:45
24Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor0:04:49
25Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:04:51
26Chin-Lung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team0:04:54
27Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team
28Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Project 1t4i
29Clinton Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
30Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:05:31
31Wang Chung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team0:06:12
32Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:15:36

Teams classification
1RadioShack-Nissan19:50:49
2FDJ-Bigmat0:00:22
3Rabobank Cycling Team
4Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:24
5Katusha Team0:00:28
6Lotto-Belisol Team0:00:44
7Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:49
8Garmin - Barracuda0:00:54
9Sky Procycling0:00:58
10Bridgestone Anchor0:01:04
11BMC Racing Team0:01:10
12Farnese Vini-Selle Italia0:01:21
13GreenEdge Cycling Team0:01:22
14Champion System0:01:45
15RTS Racing Team0:01:56
16Project 1t4i0:02:07

Latest on Cyclingnews