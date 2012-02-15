Sagan triumphs on day two in Oman
Slovakian rider overcomes delayed start to secure win
Stage 2: Sur - Wadi Dayqah Dam
The consensus beforehand was that the finale was ideally suited to his explosive talents, and Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) didn't disappoint on stage 2 of the Tour of Oman. On the sharp pitch up to Wadi Dayqah Dam, Sagan simply ripped clear of the peloton to carry off the stage win and move into the red jersey of overall leader.
A resurgent Baden Cooke (GreenEdge) put up stout resistance in the sprint, but inside the final 200 metres it was already clear that the Australian was racing for second place. Tom Jelte Slagter (Rabobank) came home in third, just clear of Tony Gallopin (RadioShack-Nissan), but like Cooke, they were powerless when faced with the indomitable Sagan.
Overall contenders such as Jakob Fuglsang (9th), Joaquim Rodriguez (12th at 6 seconds) and Vincenzo Nibali (13th at 9 seconds) all kept a close eye on proceedings during what proved to be a demanding and technical final 20 kilometres, but on a finishing straight that was too difficult for the pure sprinters and not quite steep enough to favour a lone escape, logic dictated that there could only be one winner.
"It was a good finish for me but it's never easy to win," Sagan insisted shortly after crossing the line. "I went quite early because it seemed that the others were already starting their sprints. After that, it came as it came."
The last kilometre of the course saw the road pitch upwards to a gradient beyond 8 percent, before flattening out gradually over the final 300 metres. Adding to the difficulty were four bends between the red kite and the finishing line, which meant that the battle for positions was even fiercer than usual.
Peter Velits (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) made a bold bid to anticipate the sprint by jumping 900 metres from home, but his effort had fizzled out even before the final left-hand bend. It was at this point that the canny Cooke squeezed out overall leader André Greipel (Lotto Belisol) and then launched his own bid for victory, but soon afterwards he felt a blur of lime green swoop past on the left.
"I jumped to the front with 300 to go. I was a bit over-geared but there was no way I was going to beat Sagan," Cooke admitted at the finish. "He just came straight past me at about 280 to go. He's freakishly talented, so it's no disgrace to be beaten by that guy. He's capable of anything."
Sagan himself was shepherded by his teammates Daniel Oss and Maciej Bodnar for much of the chaotic finale, but he also took advantage of the work done by Sky.
"In the last 10 kilometres, there was a bit of confusion, and a lot of riders were trying to go on the attack," Sagan said. "Then after the last descent, the Sky team started working for [Chris] Sutton, so I got on his wheel and waited to see how the last climb would go.
"In Qatar I did a race to get back into my rhythm, and in this race I could try and go for the win, so I'm very happy that it's arrived now."
Frantic finale
With the stage start taking place down the coast at Sur, the riders endured a two-hour sea transfer to the start, with an onboard screening of Ace Ventura: Pet Detective to keep the masses entertained as they sailed down the Gulf of Oman. A delay in leaving Sultan Qaboos Port in Muscat had a knock-on effect on the day's schedule, with the race eventually getting underway an hour later than planned, by which time the peloton had even been treated to the opening scenes of the feature picture's sequel.
Back on terra firma, an early break shot clear featuring the BMC duo of Martin Kohler and Klaas Lodewijk (BMC), as well as David Boucher (FDJ-Big Mat) and Diego Caccia (Farnese Vini). The quartet quickly built up a lead of three minutes, but the peloton never allowed them to stretch their advantage out much further than that.
Even so, the break still had much of its advantage intact when the Lotto Belisol team of overnight leader André Greipel began setting the tempo in earnest inside the final 30 kilometres. On wide, smooth roads, they initially began to make sharp inroads into the break's lead, but the route took on a rather more feral appearance with 15km to go as it snaked into the hills surrounding Wadi Dayqah Dam.
A sharp climb 8km out didn't break up the peloton quite as expected, but it did stall its rhythm slightly, allowing the escapees a chance to extend their rally until the final 5 kilometres. With the front end of the peloton fragmenting and reforming over the rolling finale, it was difficult to put order on affairs, but GreenEdge, Sky, Lotto Belisol and Liquigas-Cannondale were all keen to keep their men in contention.
Peter Velits' late flourish added some additional suspense to proceedings, but in the end, a sprint was ineluctable and its winner inevitable.
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3:10:44
|2
|Baden Cooke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|3
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|4
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan
|5
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda
|6
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|7
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|8
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan
|9
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:04
|10
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|11
|Thomas Lebas (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor
|0:00:06
|12
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|13
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:09
|14
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|15
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:00:13
|16
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|17
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|18
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|19
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|20
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|21
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|22
|Miyataka Shimizu (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|23
|Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
|24
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:00:17
|25
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
|26
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:22
|27
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:00:23
|28
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:00:27
|29
|Jai Crawford (Aus) RTS Racing Team
|30
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|31
|Alex Coutts (GBr) RTS Racing Team
|32
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|33
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|34
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|35
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:00:31
|36
|Luca Ascani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|37
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) RadioShack-Nissan
|38
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|39
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|40
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|41
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|42
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|43
|Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:35
|44
|Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|45
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|46
|Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:39
|47
|Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|48
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|49
|Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Project 1t4i
|50
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|51
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
|0:00:43
|52
|Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|0:00:46
|53
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|54
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Project 1t4i
|55
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Project 1t4i
|56
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan
|57
|Klaas Sys (Bel) Bridgestone Anchor
|0:00:52
|58
|Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|59
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|60
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:00:54
|61
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:01:02
|62
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda
|63
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:03
|64
|Allan Davis (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|65
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|66
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|67
|David McCann (Irl) RTS Racing Team
|68
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|69
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|70
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|71
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|72
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|73
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|74
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Project 1t4i
|75
|Murilo Antoniobil Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Barracuda
|76
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:01:08
|77
|Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:01:14
|78
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|79
|Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:01:16
|80
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:01:17
|81
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|82
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:01:26
|83
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|84
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:01:34
|85
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1t4i
|0:01:52
|86
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Project 1t4i
|87
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|88
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|89
|Kazuo Inoue (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|90
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|91
|Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:03
|92
|Christopher Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|93
|Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team
|0:03:29
|94
|Lee Rodgers (GBr) RTS Racing Team
|0:03:30
|95
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|96
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|97
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|98
|Jérémy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
|99
|Gregory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|100
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|101
|Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:04:03
|102
|William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:24
|103
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:04:41
|104
|Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor
|105
|Christian Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|106
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda
|107
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat
|108
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|109
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
|110
|Clinton Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|111
|Chin-Lung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team
|112
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Project 1t4i
|113
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team
|114
|Jens Mouris (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|115
|Robert Wagner (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|116
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Project 1t4i
|117
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|118
|Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|119
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|120
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|121
|Svein Tuft (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:04:47
|122
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|123
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|124
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:04:49
|125
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:05:41
|126
|Wang Chung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team
|0:05:59
|127
|Sergey Kudentsov (Rus) RTS Racing Team
|0:16:17
|1
|Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|2
|3
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|1
|Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|2
|3
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|15
|pts
|2
|Baden Cooke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|12
|3
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|9
|4
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan
|7
|5
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda
|6
|6
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|5
|7
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|4
|8
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan
|3
|9
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|2
|10
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|1
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3:10:44
|2
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan
|4
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda
|5
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|6
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:13
|7
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:22
|8
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:31
|9
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|10
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:35
|11
|Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Project 1t4i
|0:00:39
|12
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
|0:00:43
|13
|Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|0:00:46
|14
|Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|0:00:52
|15
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:00:54
|16
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:01:03
|17
|Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:01:16
|18
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1t4i
|0:01:52
|19
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Project 1t4i
|20
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|21
|Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:03
|22
|Christopher Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|23
|Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor
|0:04:41
|24
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|25
|Clinton Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|26
|Chin-Lung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team
|27
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team
|28
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Project 1t4i
|29
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|30
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|31
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:04:49
|32
|Wang Chung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team
|0:05:59
|1
|RadioShack-Nissan
|9:32:16
|2
|FDJ-Bigmat
|0:00:22
|3
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|4
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:27
|5
|Katusha Team
|0:00:28
|6
|Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:00:44
|7
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:49
|8
|Garmin - Barracuda
|0:00:54
|9
|Sky Procycling
|0:00:58
|10
|Bridgestone Anchor
|0:01:01
|11
|BMC Racing Team
|0:01:07
|12
|Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
|0:01:21
|13
|GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:01:22
|14
|Champion System
|0:01:45
|15
|RTS Racing Team
|0:01:53
|16
|Project 1t4i
|0:02:07
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|6:36:43
|2
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:00:04
|3
|Baden Cooke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:00:07
|4
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:09
|5
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:00:10
|6
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan
|7
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|8
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:13
|9
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda
|10
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:17
|11
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:00:19
|12
|Thomas Lebas (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor
|13
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:22
|14
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|15
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:26
|16
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|17
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|18
|Miyataka Shimizu (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|19
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|20
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|21
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|22
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|23
|Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
|24
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:00:30
|25
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
|26
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:32
|27
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:00:36
|28
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:00:37
|29
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:00:40
|30
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|31
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|32
|Jai Crawford (Aus) RTS Racing Team
|33
|Alex Coutts (GBr) RTS Racing Team
|34
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|35
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:41
|36
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:44
|37
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|38
|Luca Ascani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|39
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|40
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|41
|Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:48
|42
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|43
|Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|44
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:00:49
|45
|Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Project 1t4i
|0:00:52
|46
|Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|47
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|48
|Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|49
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
|0:00:56
|50
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:59
|51
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Project 1t4i
|52
|Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|53
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|54
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Project 1t4i
|55
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:01:01
|56
|Klaas Sys (Bel) Bridgestone Anchor
|0:01:05
|57
|Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|58
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:01:07
|59
|Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:10
|60
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:13
|61
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:14
|62
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:01:15
|63
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda
|64
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:16
|65
|David McCann (Irl) RTS Racing Team
|66
|Murilo Antoniobil Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Barracuda
|67
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|68
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|69
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|70
|Christopher Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|71
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Project 1t4i
|72
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|73
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|74
|Allan Davis (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|75
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:01:21
|76
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|77
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:01:23
|78
|Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:01:27
|79
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|80
|Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:01:29
|81
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:01:30
|82
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|83
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|0:01:45
|84
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:01:47
|85
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1t4i
|0:02:02
|86
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:02:03
|87
|Kazuo Inoue (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|0:02:05
|88
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|89
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Project 1t4i
|90
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|91
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|92
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|93
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:03:40
|94
|Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team
|0:03:42
|95
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:03:43
|96
|Gregory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|97
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|98
|Lee Rodgers (GBr) RTS Racing Team
|99
|Jérémy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
|100
|Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:04:12
|101
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:04:45
|102
|Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor
|0:04:49
|103
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:04:51
|104
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|105
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:04:54
|106
|Robert Wagner (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|107
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat
|108
|Chin-Lung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team
|109
|Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|110
|Christian Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|111
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team
|112
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda
|113
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|114
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Project 1t4i
|115
|Clinton Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|116
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:05:00
|117
|Svein Tuft (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|118
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|119
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:05:31
|120
|Jens Mouris (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:05:47
|121
|Wang Chung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team
|0:06:12
|122
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Project 1t4i
|0:06:22
|123
|William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:50
|124
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:08:07
|125
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:14:17
|126
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:15:36
|127
|Sergey Kudentsov (Rus) RTS Racing Team
|0:26:04
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|21
|pts
|2
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|16
|3
|Baden Cooke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|12
|4
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|12
|5
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|10
|6
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|9
|7
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan
|9
|8
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|9
|9
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1t4i
|7
|10
|Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|6
|11
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda
|6
|12
|Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor
|5
|13
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|4
|14
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|4
|15
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|4
|16
|Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|4
|17
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan
|3
|18
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|3
|19
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|3
|20
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|2
|21
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2
|22
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|6:36:43
|2
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:09
|3
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:00:10
|4
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan
|5
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:00:13
|6
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:26
|7
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:32
|8
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:44
|9
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|10
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:48
|11
|Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Project 1t4i
|0:00:52
|12
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
|0:00:56
|13
|Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|0:00:59
|14
|Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|0:01:05
|15
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:01:07
|16
|Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:10
|17
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:01:16
|18
|Christopher Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|19
|Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:01:29
|20
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1t4i
|0:02:02
|21
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Project 1t4i
|0:02:05
|22
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|23
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:04:45
|24
|Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor
|0:04:49
|25
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:04:51
|26
|Chin-Lung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team
|0:04:54
|27
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team
|28
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Project 1t4i
|29
|Clinton Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|30
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:05:31
|31
|Wang Chung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team
|0:06:12
|32
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:15:36
|1
|RadioShack-Nissan
|19:50:49
|2
|FDJ-Bigmat
|0:00:22
|3
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|4
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:24
|5
|Katusha Team
|0:00:28
|6
|Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:00:44
|7
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:49
|8
|Garmin - Barracuda
|0:00:54
|9
|Sky Procycling
|0:00:58
|10
|Bridgestone Anchor
|0:01:04
|11
|BMC Racing Team
|0:01:10
|12
|Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
|0:01:21
|13
|GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:01:22
|14
|Champion System
|0:01:45
|15
|RTS Racing Team
|0:01:56
|16
|Project 1t4i
|0:02:07
