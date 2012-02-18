Image 1 of 20 Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) among the leaders (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 20 Peter Velits (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 3 of 20 Peter Velits (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 4 of 20 Peter Velits (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 5 of 20 Peter Velits (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 6 of 20 Peter Velits (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 7 of 20 Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 8 of 20 Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 9 of 20 Peter Velits (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 10 of 20 Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 11 of 20 Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 12 of 20 Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ-Big Mat) (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 13 of 20 Vincenzo Nibali and Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 14 of 20 Marcel Kittel (Project 1t4i) (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 15 of 20 Sandy Casar (FDJ-BigMat) (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 16 of 20 The peloton in Oman (Image credit: AFP) Image 17 of 20 The peloton on a climb in Oman (Image credit: AFP) Image 18 of 20 Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) on his way to winning the stage (Image credit: AFP) Image 19 of 20 Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) sits in the lead bunch (Image credit: AFP) Image 20 of 20 Stage winner Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) and the rest of the wearers of the leaders' jerseys. (Image credit: AFP)

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) took his first win in almost seventeen months after punching his way clear at the foot of the climb to Jabal Al Akhdhar on stage 5 of the Tour of Oman.

On the sharp slopes of Green Mountain, he succeeded in staving off the dogged pursuit of Peter Velits (Omega Pharma-QuickStep), but the Slovak did manage to limit his losses sufficiently to gain control of the overall lead, one second clear of Nibali.“I didn’t want to look around once on the climb,” Nibali admitted after crossing the finish line.

“A year without wins wasn’t easy to take. My performances in that time show that I was giving it my all, but without a win I couldn’t say I was totally satisfied.”

The haul to Green Mountain was always going to prove decisive, but the real selection was expected to be made on the final 13.5% ramps near the summit. Instead, Nibali threw the cat amongst the pigeons by attacking twice at the foot of the climb.

The first move tested the waters, then the second opened the floodgates. While Velits and the French trio of Sandy Casar, Arnold Jeannesson (FDJ-BigMat) and Tony Gallopin (RadioShack-Nissan) treaded water, overnight favourites such as Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) and Jakob Fuglsang (RadioShack-Nissan) were among those left floundering.

“I knew that in the middle section of the climb it became a little easier, so I tried like that,” he explained afterwards. “Velits followed me first, and then I went again, this time alone.”

Velits proved to be a resilient chaser, however, and he stalked Nibali all the way up the climb. As the road sneaked its way around the mountainside, he could see Nibali flitting in and out of view all the way, but to his frustration, the gap between them would never diminish, and Nibali crossed the line victorious.

On the final kick to the finish, Velits realised that while the stage victory was beyond him, he might just be able to do enough to deny Nibali the overall lead. “I knew I couldn’t go too early, as I would have lost even more seconds. So I waited as long as possible and then went with 150 metres to go,” he said.

Velits duly reached the finish 12 seconds down on Nibali, and when the time bonuses were tallied, that was sufficient to keep him one second clear ahead of Sunday’s final stage to Matrah Corniche.

A slow start

A block headwind on the road out of Muscat on Saturday morning meant that the peloton was happy to stay together for much of the slow-burning build-up to Green Mountain. Only a brief six-man break headlined by Bernhard Eisel (Sky) and Oscar Gatto (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia) broke the calm as the Katusha patrolled the front of the bunch in the service of Rodriguez.

On the 5.7km-long final climb, Nibali was instantly dancing from side to side, looking to land the early blows. His first exploratory jab came almost as soon as the road pitched upwards, and it was a presage of what was to come – the alert Velits was promptly on his wheel, while the rest of the contenders slowly edged their way back towards him.

With 4km to go, Nibali put in his next dig, and only in hindsight did anyone realise that it was in fact the knock-out punch. His steady acceleration took him decisively clear of the hesitant lead group, and sensing his opportunity, he put his head down all the way to the top.

Velits admitted afterwards that he regretted not trying to shut down Nibali’s second attack immediately. “It was not a really hard attack, he just went a little bit faster, but nobody reacted,” he said. “I didn’t react and maybe I underestimated him a little bit, but he got the gap and he held it to the finish.”

Sandy Casar was of a similar opinion, although he was expecting Tom Jelte Slagter (Rabobank) to be more active in the defence of his red jersey chances. “I thought that others like Slagter would go after him first, but in the end he was a bit switched off and went too late,” Casar said afterwards.

The steepest section of the climb came in the final kilometre and a half, but by the time the leaders had reached this section, they were already eking their way up in ones and twos, the constant changes in rhythm making it impossible to form any cohesive chasing groups.

Among those to suffer was Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha), who ultimately crossed the line in 7th place, 55 seconds down. Given that his Katusha team had been so active on the front of the peloton early on, it was a disappointing day for the Spaniard.

“I didn’t feel good, I just didn’t have good sensations on the climb, but even so, my rivals weren’t too far ahead,” Rodriguez said. “I didn’t expect Nibali to go so early, at the time I thought it was a mistake, but he was the strongest.”

Casar came home third, 25 seconds down, while his young teammate Jeannesson held off the surprising Tony Gallopin for fourth. Gallopin’s efforts were enough to move him up to third overall.

After the finish, Nibali admitted that it would be difficult to overhaul Velits on the final stage, even with two intermediate sprints up for grabs. For his part, the new red jersey knows that he will have to be attentive to ensure he continues Omega Pharma-QuickStep’s run of stage race success this year.

“There are two sprints and my lead is only one second so anything can happen,” Velits warned. “It’s still going to be quite tight, but we have big strong guys on the team and hopefully we’ll be able to manage it.”

For now, Nibali seems content simply to have secured his first victory since the 2010 Vuelta a España. Of course, he didn’t win a stage during that Spanish campaign, and he explained that the last time he had raised his arms in triumph was at the Trofeo Melinda that August. It had been a long time coming.

“A win is always beautiful and crossing the line first is something you can’t explain,” Nibali said. “It’s like in football for a striker who hasn’t scored for a long time; when he does, it’s a bit of a liberation.”

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 4:43:47 2 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 3 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:00:25 4 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:00:30 5 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:37 6 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:47 7 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 0:00:55 8 Thomas Lebas (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor 0:00:57 9 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 0:01:01 10 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda 0:01:02 11 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:01:15 12 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:20 13 Miyataka Shimizu (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor 0:01:30 14 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda 15 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan 0:01:46 16 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:01:50 17 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team 18 Jai Crawford (Aus) RTS Racing Team 19 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:02:01 20 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 21 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:02:16 22 Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:02:29 23 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:02:40 24 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 25 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Barracuda 0:02:47 26 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 27 Christopher Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:02:50 28 Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team 0:03:01 29 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 0:03:13 30 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:03:25 31 Luca Ascani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:03:32 32 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Project 1t4i 33 Baden Cooke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:03:50 34 Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 0:04:22 35 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 36 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:04:37 37 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:05:01 38 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat 39 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 40 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 41 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 0:05:21 42 Lee Rodgers (GBr) RTS Racing Team 0:05:31 43 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:05:36 44 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan 0:05:44 45 Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:05:47 46 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda 0:06:06 47 Joost Posthuma (Ned) RadioShack-Nissan 48 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 49 Koen De Kort (Ned) Project 1t4i 0:06:13 50 Allan Davis (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:06:15 51 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:06:17 52 Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor 53 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Project 1t4i 54 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 55 Svein Tuft (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:06:20 56 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:06:22 57 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:06:34 58 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 59 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 60 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 61 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 62 Gregory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 0:06:37 63 Jens Mouris (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:07:10 64 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:07:41 65 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 66 Robert Wagner (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 0:07:57 67 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:08:08 68 Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 69 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 70 Roy Curvers (Ned) Project 1t4i 71 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 72 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 73 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 74 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 75 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 76 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 77 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 78 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1t4i 79 Murilo Antoniobil Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Barracuda 80 Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 81 Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:08:17 82 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:08:18 83 Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor 84 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat 0:08:30 85 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda 86 Kazuo Inoue (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor 0:09:07 87 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 88 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:09:10 89 Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team 90 Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:09:13 91 Alex Coutts (GBr) RTS Racing Team 0:09:19 92 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:09:32 93 Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:09:47 94 Clinton Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 95 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:09:54 96 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 97 Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor 0:09:59 98 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team 0:10:03 99 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:10:07 100 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:10:11 101 Jérémy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:10:28 102 Albert Timmer (Ned) Project 1t4i 0:10:55 103 William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 104 Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 105 Dominic Klemme (Ger) Project 1t4i 0:11:05 106 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team 0:11:10 107 Christian Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:11:16 108 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 109 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 110 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team 111 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 112 David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 113 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:11:40 114 David McCann (Irl) RTS Racing Team 115 Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Project 1t4i 0:11:48 116 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:12:28 117 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:14:21 118 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:14:31 119 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:14:33 120 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:15:09

Sprint 1 - Salalah, 66km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 2 3 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 1

Sprint 2 - Birkat Al Mawz, 146km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 3 pts 2 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 2 3 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 1

Points - Jabal Al Akhdhar (Green Mountain) - 158km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 15 pts 2 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 12 3 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 9 4 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 7 5 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan 6 6 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 5 7 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 4 8 Thomas Lebas (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor 3 9 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 2 10 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan 4:44:24 2 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:10 3 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda 0:00:15 4 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:01:39 5 Christopher Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:02:13 6 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Project 1t4i 0:02:55 7 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:05:29 8 Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor 0:05:40 9 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Project 1t4i 10 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:05:57 11 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 12 Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:07:31 13 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 14 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 15 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1t4i 16 Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor 0:07:41 17 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:08:30 18 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:08:33 19 Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team 20 Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:09:10 21 Clinton Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 22 Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor 0:09:22 23 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:09:30 24 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team 0:10:22 25 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:10:39 26 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 27 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team 28 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 29 Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Project 1t4i 0:11:11 30 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:13:54

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 RadioShack-Nissan 14:14:45 2 FDJ-Bigmat 0:00:18 3 Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:23 4 Garmin - Barracuda 0:01:55 5 BMC Racing Team 0:04:03 6 Katusha Team 0:04:07 7 Omega Pharma-Quick Step 0:04:12 8 Bridgestone Anchor 0:05:20 9 Liquigas-Cannondale 0:07:32 10 Champion System 0:07:42 11 Lotto-Belisol Team 0:09:35 12 Farnese Vini-Selle Italia 0:11:05 13 GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:11:42 14 Sky Procycling 0:12:01 15 PROJECT 0:12:38 16 RTS Racing Team 0:13:16

General classification after stage five # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 18:20:58 2 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:01 3 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:17 4 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:00:21 5 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:00:30 6 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 7 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 0:00:47 8 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda 0:00:49 9 Thomas Lebas (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor 0:00:50 10 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:52 11 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:01:15 12 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:20 13 Miyataka Shimizu (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor 0:01:30 14 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan 0:01:33 15 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:01:54 16 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:02:01 17 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda 0:02:19 18 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:02:23 19 Jai Crawford (Aus) RTS Racing Team 0:02:30 20 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:02:44 21 Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team 0:03:01 22 Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:03:21 23 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:03:24 24 Baden Cooke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:03:31 25 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:03:43 26 Luca Ascani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:03:50 27 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:03:51 28 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:03:57 29 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 0:04:05 30 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team 0:04:16 31 Christopher Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:04:18 32 Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 0:04:59 33 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:05:19 34 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 0:05:28 35 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:05:32 36 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:05:51 37 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:06:02 38 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Barracuda 0:06:19 39 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:06:40 40 Koen De Kort (Ned) Project 1t4i 0:06:46 41 Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:06:47 42 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:06:49 43 Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor 0:06:50 44 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:06:56 45 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:07:07 46 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 0:07:30 47 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan 0:07:50 48 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:07:52 49 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Project 1t4i 0:07:56 50 Joost Posthuma (Ned) RadioShack-Nissan 0:08:05 51 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:08:35 52 Allan Davis (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:08:38 53 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Project 1t4i 54 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:09:00 55 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:09:07 56 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:09:16 57 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda 0:09:23 58 Gregory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 0:09:54 59 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:09:55 60 Alex Coutts (GBr) RTS Racing Team 0:10:03 61 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:10:56 62 Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:10:58 63 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat 0:11:11 64 Roy Curvers (Ned) Project 1t4i 0:11:18 65 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 0:11:26 66 Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor 0:11:47 67 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:11:50 68 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:11:52 69 Murilo Antoniobil Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Barracuda 70 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:11:54 71 Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Project 1t4i 0:12:22 72 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team 0:12:37 73 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat 0:12:42 74 Kazuo Inoue (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor 0:12:45 75 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:12:50 76 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:12:56 77 Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team 0:13:09 78 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team 0:13:13 79 Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:13:19 80 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:13:34 81 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:13:39 82 Svein Tuft (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:13:40 83 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:13:42 84 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:13:56 85 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 86 Lee Rodgers (GBr) RTS Racing Team 0:14:02 87 Albert Timmer (Ned) Project 1t4i 0:14:04 88 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:14:07 89 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1t4i 0:14:10 90 David McCann (Irl) RTS Racing Team 0:14:11 91 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:14:12 92 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 0:14:41 93 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:14:46 94 David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:15:15 95 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 0:15:21 96 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:15:32 97 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:16:01 98 Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:16:07 99 Robert Wagner (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 0:17:01 100 Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:17:17 101 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:17:54 102 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:17:55 103 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team 0:18:04 104 Jens Mouris (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:18:12 105 Jérémy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:18:59 106 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:19:56 107 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:21:41 108 Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor 0:21:57 109 Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:24:51 110 William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:24:52 111 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda 0:25:14 112 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:25:38 113 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:26:48 114 Christian Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:27:05 115 Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:27:41 116 Dominic Klemme (Ger) Project 1t4i 0:28:12 117 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:28:29 118 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:33:13 119 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:34:55 120 Clinton Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:35:06

Points classification after stage five # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 43 pts 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 39 3 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 26 4 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan 24 5 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1t4i 22 6 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 16 7 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 15 8 Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 15 9 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 14 10 Baden Cooke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 13 11 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 12 12 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 12 13 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda 10 14 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 10 15 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 9 16 Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor 8 17 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 8 18 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 7 19 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 7 20 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team 6 21 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 6 22 William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 5 23 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 5 24 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 4 25 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 4 26 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 4 27 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 4 28 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 4 29 Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 4 30 Thomas Lebas (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor 3 31 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan 3 32 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 3 33 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 3 34 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 3 35 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 2 36 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 2 37 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 2 38 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 1 39 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 1

Young riders classification after stage five # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan 18:21:15 2 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:13 3 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda 0:00:32 4 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:03:40 5 Christopher Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:04:01 6 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:05:45 7 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:06:23 8 Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor 0:06:33 9 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Project 1t4i 0:07:39 10 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Project 1t4i 0:08:21 11 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:08:50 12 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:08:59 13 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:10:39 14 Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor 0:11:30 15 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:11:35 16 Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Project 1t4i 0:12:05 17 Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team 0:12:52 18 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team 0:12:56 19 Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:13:02 20 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:13:22 21 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:13:50 22 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1t4i 0:13:53 23 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:14:29 24 Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:15:50 25 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team 0:17:47 26 Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor 0:21:40 27 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:25:21 28 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:26:31 29 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:34:38 30 Clinton Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:34:49

Combativity points classification after stage five # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 15 pts 2 Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor 8 3 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team 6 4 William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 5 5 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 4 6 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 4 7 Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 4 8 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 3 9 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 3 10 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 2 11 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 2 12 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 1 13 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 1 14 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 1