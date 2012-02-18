Nibali back to winning ways in Oman
Italian rider clinches victory in stage five
Stage 5: Royal Opera House, Muscat - Jabal Al Akhdhar (Green Mountain)
Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) took his first win in almost seventeen months after punching his way clear at the foot of the climb to Jabal Al Akhdhar on stage 5 of the Tour of Oman.
Related Articles
On the sharp slopes of Green Mountain, he succeeded in staving off the dogged pursuit of Peter Velits (Omega Pharma-QuickStep), but the Slovak did manage to limit his losses sufficiently to gain control of the overall lead, one second clear of Nibali.“I didn’t want to look around once on the climb,” Nibali admitted after crossing the finish line.
“A year without wins wasn’t easy to take. My performances in that time show that I was giving it my all, but without a win I couldn’t say I was totally satisfied.”
The haul to Green Mountain was always going to prove decisive, but the real selection was expected to be made on the final 13.5% ramps near the summit. Instead, Nibali threw the cat amongst the pigeons by attacking twice at the foot of the climb.
The first move tested the waters, then the second opened the floodgates. While Velits and the French trio of Sandy Casar, Arnold Jeannesson (FDJ-BigMat) and Tony Gallopin (RadioShack-Nissan) treaded water, overnight favourites such as Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) and Jakob Fuglsang (RadioShack-Nissan) were among those left floundering.
“I knew that in the middle section of the climb it became a little easier, so I tried like that,” he explained afterwards. “Velits followed me first, and then I went again, this time alone.”
Velits proved to be a resilient chaser, however, and he stalked Nibali all the way up the climb. As the road sneaked its way around the mountainside, he could see Nibali flitting in and out of view all the way, but to his frustration, the gap between them would never diminish, and Nibali crossed the line victorious.
On the final kick to the finish, Velits realised that while the stage victory was beyond him, he might just be able to do enough to deny Nibali the overall lead. “I knew I couldn’t go too early, as I would have lost even more seconds. So I waited as long as possible and then went with 150 metres to go,” he said.
Velits duly reached the finish 12 seconds down on Nibali, and when the time bonuses were tallied, that was sufficient to keep him one second clear ahead of Sunday’s final stage to Matrah Corniche.
A slow start
A block headwind on the road out of Muscat on Saturday morning meant that the peloton was happy to stay together for much of the slow-burning build-up to Green Mountain. Only a brief six-man break headlined by Bernhard Eisel (Sky) and Oscar Gatto (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia) broke the calm as the Katusha patrolled the front of the bunch in the service of Rodriguez.
On the 5.7km-long final climb, Nibali was instantly dancing from side to side, looking to land the early blows. His first exploratory jab came almost as soon as the road pitched upwards, and it was a presage of what was to come – the alert Velits was promptly on his wheel, while the rest of the contenders slowly edged their way back towards him.
With 4km to go, Nibali put in his next dig, and only in hindsight did anyone realise that it was in fact the knock-out punch. His steady acceleration took him decisively clear of the hesitant lead group, and sensing his opportunity, he put his head down all the way to the top.
Velits admitted afterwards that he regretted not trying to shut down Nibali’s second attack immediately. “It was not a really hard attack, he just went a little bit faster, but nobody reacted,” he said. “I didn’t react and maybe I underestimated him a little bit, but he got the gap and he held it to the finish.”
Sandy Casar was of a similar opinion, although he was expecting Tom Jelte Slagter (Rabobank) to be more active in the defence of his red jersey chances. “I thought that others like Slagter would go after him first, but in the end he was a bit switched off and went too late,” Casar said afterwards.
The steepest section of the climb came in the final kilometre and a half, but by the time the leaders had reached this section, they were already eking their way up in ones and twos, the constant changes in rhythm making it impossible to form any cohesive chasing groups.
Among those to suffer was Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha), who ultimately crossed the line in 7th place, 55 seconds down. Given that his Katusha team had been so active on the front of the peloton early on, it was a disappointing day for the Spaniard.
“I didn’t feel good, I just didn’t have good sensations on the climb, but even so, my rivals weren’t too far ahead,” Rodriguez said. “I didn’t expect Nibali to go so early, at the time I thought it was a mistake, but he was the strongest.”
Casar came home third, 25 seconds down, while his young teammate Jeannesson held off the surprising Tony Gallopin for fourth. Gallopin’s efforts were enough to move him up to third overall.
After the finish, Nibali admitted that it would be difficult to overhaul Velits on the final stage, even with two intermediate sprints up for grabs. For his part, the new red jersey knows that he will have to be attentive to ensure he continues Omega Pharma-QuickStep’s run of stage race success this year.
“There are two sprints and my lead is only one second so anything can happen,” Velits warned. “It’s still going to be quite tight, but we have big strong guys on the team and hopefully we’ll be able to manage it.”
For now, Nibali seems content simply to have secured his first victory since the 2010 Vuelta a España. Of course, he didn’t win a stage during that Spanish campaign, and he explained that the last time he had raised his arms in triumph was at the Trofeo Melinda that August. It had been a long time coming.
“A win is always beautiful and crossing the line first is something you can’t explain,” Nibali said. “It’s like in football for a striker who hasn’t scored for a long time; when he does, it’s a bit of a liberation.”
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|4:43:47
|2
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|3
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:00:25
|4
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:00:30
|5
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:37
|6
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:47
|7
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:00:55
|8
|Thomas Lebas (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor
|0:00:57
|9
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:01:01
|10
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:01:02
|11
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:01:15
|12
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:20
|13
|Miyataka Shimizu (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|0:01:30
|14
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda
|15
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:01:46
|16
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:01:50
|17
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
|18
|Jai Crawford (Aus) RTS Racing Team
|19
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:01
|20
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|21
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:02:16
|22
|Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:29
|23
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:02:40
|24
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|25
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:02:47
|26
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|27
|Christopher Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:50
|28
|Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:03:01
|29
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:03:13
|30
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:25
|31
|Luca Ascani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:03:32
|32
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Project 1t4i
|33
|Baden Cooke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:03:50
|34
|Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:04:22
|35
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|36
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:37
|37
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:01
|38
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat
|39
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|40
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|41
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|0:05:21
|42
|Lee Rodgers (GBr) RTS Racing Team
|0:05:31
|43
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:05:36
|44
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:05:44
|45
|Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:47
|46
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:06:06
|47
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) RadioShack-Nissan
|48
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|49
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Project 1t4i
|0:06:13
|50
|Allan Davis (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:06:15
|51
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:06:17
|52
|Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|53
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Project 1t4i
|54
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|55
|Svein Tuft (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:06:20
|56
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:06:22
|57
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:06:34
|58
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|59
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|60
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|61
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|62
|Gregory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:06:37
|63
|Jens Mouris (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:07:10
|64
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:07:41
|65
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|66
|Robert Wagner (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:07:57
|67
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:08:08
|68
|Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|69
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|70
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Project 1t4i
|71
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|72
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|73
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|74
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|75
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|76
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|77
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|78
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1t4i
|79
|Murilo Antoniobil Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Barracuda
|80
|Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|81
|Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:08:17
|82
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:08:18
|83
|Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|84
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:08:30
|85
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda
|86
|Kazuo Inoue (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|0:09:07
|87
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|88
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:10
|89
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|90
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:13
|91
|Alex Coutts (GBr) RTS Racing Team
|0:09:19
|92
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:09:32
|93
|Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:09:47
|94
|Clinton Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|95
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:09:54
|96
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|97
|Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor
|0:09:59
|98
|Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:10:03
|99
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:10:07
|100
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:10:11
|101
|Jérémy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:10:28
|102
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Project 1t4i
|0:10:55
|103
|William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|104
|Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|105
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Project 1t4i
|0:11:05
|106
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
|0:11:10
|107
|Christian Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:11:16
|108
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|109
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|110
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team
|111
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|112
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|113
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:11:40
|114
|David McCann (Irl) RTS Racing Team
|115
|Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Project 1t4i
|0:11:48
|116
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:12:28
|117
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:14:21
|118
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:14:31
|119
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:14:33
|120
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:15:09
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|2
|3
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|2
|3
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|15
|pts
|2
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|12
|3
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|9
|4
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|7
|5
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan
|6
|6
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|5
|7
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|4
|8
|Thomas Lebas (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor
|3
|9
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|2
|10
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan
|4:44:24
|2
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:10
|3
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:00:15
|4
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:01:39
|5
|Christopher Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:13
|6
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Project 1t4i
|0:02:55
|7
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:05:29
|8
|Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|0:05:40
|9
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Project 1t4i
|10
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:05:57
|11
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|12
|Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:31
|13
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|14
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|15
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1t4i
|16
|Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|0:07:41
|17
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:08:30
|18
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:33
|19
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|20
|Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:09:10
|21
|Clinton Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|22
|Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor
|0:09:22
|23
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:09:30
|24
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
|0:10:22
|25
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:10:39
|26
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|27
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team
|28
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|29
|Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Project 1t4i
|0:11:11
|30
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:13:54
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|RadioShack-Nissan
|14:14:45
|2
|FDJ-Bigmat
|0:00:18
|3
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:23
|4
|Garmin - Barracuda
|0:01:55
|5
|BMC Racing Team
|0:04:03
|6
|Katusha Team
|0:04:07
|7
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:04:12
|8
|Bridgestone Anchor
|0:05:20
|9
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:07:32
|10
|Champion System
|0:07:42
|11
|Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:09:35
|12
|Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
|0:11:05
|13
|GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:11:42
|14
|Sky Procycling
|0:12:01
|15
|PROJECT
|0:12:38
|16
|RTS Racing Team
|0:13:16
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|18:20:58
|2
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:01
|3
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:17
|4
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:00:21
|5
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:00:30
|6
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|7
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:00:47
|8
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:00:49
|9
|Thomas Lebas (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor
|0:00:50
|10
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:52
|11
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:01:15
|12
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:20
|13
|Miyataka Shimizu (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|0:01:30
|14
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:01:33
|15
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:01:54
|16
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:01
|17
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:02:19
|18
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:23
|19
|Jai Crawford (Aus) RTS Racing Team
|0:02:30
|20
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:02:44
|21
|Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:03:01
|22
|Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:21
|23
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:03:24
|24
|Baden Cooke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:03:31
|25
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:43
|26
|Luca Ascani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:03:50
|27
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:03:51
|28
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:03:57
|29
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:04:05
|30
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:04:16
|31
|Christopher Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:18
|32
|Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:04:59
|33
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:05:19
|34
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|0:05:28
|35
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:32
|36
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:05:51
|37
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:06:02
|38
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:06:19
|39
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:06:40
|40
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Project 1t4i
|0:06:46
|41
|Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:47
|42
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:49
|43
|Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|0:06:50
|44
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:06:56
|45
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:07:07
|46
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:07:30
|47
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:07:50
|48
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:07:52
|49
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Project 1t4i
|0:07:56
|50
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:08:05
|51
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:08:35
|52
|Allan Davis (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:08:38
|53
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Project 1t4i
|54
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:09:00
|55
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:09:07
|56
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:09:16
|57
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:09:23
|58
|Gregory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:09:54
|59
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:09:55
|60
|Alex Coutts (GBr) RTS Racing Team
|0:10:03
|61
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:10:56
|62
|Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:58
|63
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:11:11
|64
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Project 1t4i
|0:11:18
|65
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:11:26
|66
|Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|0:11:47
|67
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:11:50
|68
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:52
|69
|Murilo Antoniobil Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Barracuda
|70
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:11:54
|71
|Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Project 1t4i
|0:12:22
|72
|Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:12:37
|73
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:12:42
|74
|Kazuo Inoue (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|0:12:45
|75
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:12:50
|76
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:12:56
|77
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|0:13:09
|78
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
|0:13:13
|79
|Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:13:19
|80
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:13:34
|81
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:13:39
|82
|Svein Tuft (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:13:40
|83
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:13:42
|84
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:13:56
|85
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|86
|Lee Rodgers (GBr) RTS Racing Team
|0:14:02
|87
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Project 1t4i
|0:14:04
|88
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:14:07
|89
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1t4i
|0:14:10
|90
|David McCann (Irl) RTS Racing Team
|0:14:11
|91
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:14:12
|92
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:14:41
|93
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:14:46
|94
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:15:15
|95
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|0:15:21
|96
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:15:32
|97
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:16:01
|98
|Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:16:07
|99
|Robert Wagner (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:17:01
|100
|Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:17:17
|101
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:17:54
|102
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:17:55
|103
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team
|0:18:04
|104
|Jens Mouris (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:18:12
|105
|Jérémy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:18:59
|106
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:19:56
|107
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:21:41
|108
|Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor
|0:21:57
|109
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:24:51
|110
|William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:24:52
|111
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:25:14
|112
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:25:38
|113
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:26:48
|114
|Christian Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:27:05
|115
|Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:27:41
|116
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Project 1t4i
|0:28:12
|117
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:28:29
|118
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:33:13
|119
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:34:55
|120
|Clinton Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:35:06
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|43
|pts
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|39
|3
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|26
|4
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan
|24
|5
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1t4i
|22
|6
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|16
|7
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|15
|8
|Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|15
|9
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|14
|10
|Baden Cooke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|13
|11
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|12
|12
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|12
|13
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda
|10
|14
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|10
|15
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|9
|16
|Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor
|8
|17
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|8
|18
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|7
|19
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|7
|20
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
|6
|21
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|6
|22
|William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|5
|23
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|5
|24
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|4
|25
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|4
|26
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|4
|27
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|4
|28
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|4
|29
|Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|4
|30
|Thomas Lebas (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor
|3
|31
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan
|3
|32
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|3
|33
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|3
|34
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|3
|35
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|2
|36
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|2
|37
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2
|38
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|1
|39
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan
|18:21:15
|2
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:13
|3
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:00:32
|4
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:03:40
|5
|Christopher Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:01
|6
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:05:45
|7
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:06:23
|8
|Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|0:06:33
|9
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Project 1t4i
|0:07:39
|10
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Project 1t4i
|0:08:21
|11
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:08:50
|12
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:08:59
|13
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:10:39
|14
|Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|0:11:30
|15
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:35
|16
|Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Project 1t4i
|0:12:05
|17
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|0:12:52
|18
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
|0:12:56
|19
|Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:13:02
|20
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:13:22
|21
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:13:50
|22
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1t4i
|0:13:53
|23
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:14:29
|24
|Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:15:50
|25
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team
|0:17:47
|26
|Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor
|0:21:40
|27
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:25:21
|28
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:26:31
|29
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:34:38
|30
|Clinton Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:34:49
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor
|8
|3
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
|6
|4
|William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|5
|5
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|4
|6
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|4
|7
|Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|4
|8
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|3
|9
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|3
|10
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|2
|11
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|2
|12
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|1
|13
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|1
|14
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|RadioShack-Nissan
|55:05:40
|2
|FDJ-Bigmat
|0:00:40
|3
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:45
|4
|Garmin - Barracuda
|0:02:49
|5
|Katusha Team
|0:04:35
|6
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:05:01
|7
|BMC Racing Team
|0:05:13
|8
|Bridgestone Anchor
|0:06:24
|9
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:08:11
|10
|Champion System
|0:10:01
|11
|Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:11:24
|12
|Sky Procycling
|0:13:44
|13
|Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
|0:14:13
|14
|GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:14:37
|15
|PROJECT
|0:14:45
|16
|RTS Racing Team
|0:17:49
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cavendish and Keisse in position to pounce as Ghys and De Ketele take Gent Six leadSix teams on same lap and within 57 points of each other after day 3
-
Voluntary recall of BMC Teammachine SLR01 Disc bikes for safety checksProblem with fork on 2018 and 2019 models could result in cracked or broken steerer tube
-
NTT sign Japanese road race champion Shotaro Iribe30-year-old joins team formerly known as Dimension Data
-
Thijssen improving after Gent Six Day crashBelgian expected to make full recovery, says teammate
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy