Trending

Nibali back to winning ways in Oman

Italian rider clinches victory in stage five

Image 1 of 20

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) among the leaders

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) among the leaders
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 2 of 20

Peter Velits (Omega Pharma-Quickstep)

Peter Velits (Omega Pharma-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Barry Ryan)
Image 3 of 20

Peter Velits (Omega Pharma-Quickstep)

Peter Velits (Omega Pharma-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Barry Ryan)
Image 4 of 20

Peter Velits (Omega Pharma-Quickstep)

Peter Velits (Omega Pharma-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Barry Ryan)
Image 5 of 20

Peter Velits (Omega Pharma-Quickstep)

Peter Velits (Omega Pharma-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Barry Ryan)
Image 6 of 20

Peter Velits (Omega Pharma-Quickstep)

Peter Velits (Omega Pharma-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Barry Ryan)
Image 7 of 20

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale)

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale)
(Image credit: Barry Ryan)
Image 8 of 20

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale)

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale)
(Image credit: Barry Ryan)
Image 9 of 20

Peter Velits (Omega Pharma-Quickstep)

Peter Velits (Omega Pharma-Quickstep)
(Image credit: Barry Ryan)
Image 10 of 20

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale)

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale)
(Image credit: Barry Ryan)
Image 11 of 20

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale)

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale)
(Image credit: Barry Ryan)
Image 12 of 20

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ-Big Mat)

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ-Big Mat)
(Image credit: Barry Ryan)
Image 13 of 20

Vincenzo Nibali and Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale)

Vincenzo Nibali and Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale)
(Image credit: Barry Ryan)
Image 14 of 20

Marcel Kittel (Project 1t4i)

Marcel Kittel (Project 1t4i)
(Image credit: Barry Ryan)
Image 15 of 20

Sandy Casar (FDJ-BigMat)

Sandy Casar (FDJ-BigMat)
(Image credit: Barry Ryan)
Image 16 of 20

The peloton in Oman

The peloton in Oman
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 17 of 20

The peloton on a climb in Oman

The peloton on a climb in Oman
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 18 of 20

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) on his way to winning the stage

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) on his way to winning the stage
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 19 of 20

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) sits in the lead bunch

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) sits in the lead bunch
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 20 of 20

Stage winner Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) and the rest of the wearers of the leaders' jerseys.

Stage winner Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) and the rest of the wearers of the leaders' jerseys.
(Image credit: AFP)

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) took his first win in almost seventeen months after punching his way clear at the foot of the climb to Jabal Al Akhdhar on stage 5 of the Tour of Oman.

Related Articles

Marcel Kittel collects stage 3 in Tour of Oman

André Greipel picks up second win in Tour of Oman

Nibali searching for first win on Green Mountain

On the sharp slopes of Green Mountain, he succeeded in staving off the dogged pursuit of Peter Velits (Omega Pharma-QuickStep), but the Slovak did manage to limit his losses sufficiently to gain control of the overall lead, one second clear of Nibali.“I didn’t want to look around once on the climb,” Nibali admitted after crossing the finish line.

“A year without wins wasn’t easy to take. My performances in that time show that I was giving it my all, but without a win I couldn’t say I was totally satisfied.”

The haul to Green Mountain was always going to prove decisive, but the real selection was expected to be made on the final 13.5% ramps near the summit. Instead, Nibali threw the cat amongst the pigeons by attacking twice at the foot of the climb.

The first move tested the waters, then the second opened the floodgates. While Velits and the French trio of Sandy Casar, Arnold Jeannesson (FDJ-BigMat) and Tony Gallopin (RadioShack-Nissan) treaded water, overnight favourites such as Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) and Jakob Fuglsang (RadioShack-Nissan) were among those left floundering.

“I knew that in the middle section of the climb it became a little easier, so I tried like that,” he explained afterwards. “Velits followed me first, and then I went again, this time alone.”

Velits proved to be a resilient chaser, however, and he stalked Nibali all the way up the climb. As the road sneaked its way around the mountainside, he could see Nibali flitting in and out of view all the way, but to his frustration, the gap between them would never diminish, and Nibali crossed the line victorious.

On the final kick to the finish, Velits realised that while the stage victory was beyond him, he might just be able to do enough to deny Nibali the overall lead. “I knew I couldn’t go too early, as I would have lost even more seconds. So I waited as long as possible and then went with 150 metres to go,” he said.

Velits duly reached the finish 12 seconds down on Nibali, and when the time bonuses were tallied, that was sufficient to keep him one second clear ahead of Sunday’s final stage to Matrah Corniche.

A slow start

A block headwind on the road out of Muscat on Saturday morning meant that the peloton was happy to stay together for much of the slow-burning build-up to Green Mountain. Only a brief six-man break headlined by Bernhard Eisel (Sky) and Oscar Gatto (Farnese Vini-Selle Italia) broke the calm as the Katusha patrolled the front of the bunch in the service of Rodriguez.

On the 5.7km-long final climb, Nibali was instantly dancing from side to side, looking to land the early blows. His first exploratory jab came almost as soon as the road pitched upwards, and it was a presage of what was to come – the alert Velits was promptly on his wheel, while the rest of the contenders slowly edged their way back towards him.

With 4km to go, Nibali put in his next dig, and only in hindsight did anyone realise that it was in fact the knock-out punch. His steady acceleration took him decisively clear of the hesitant lead group, and sensing his opportunity, he put his head down all the way to the top.

Velits admitted afterwards that he regretted not trying to shut down Nibali’s second attack immediately. “It was not a really hard attack, he just went a little bit faster, but nobody reacted,” he said. “I didn’t react and maybe I underestimated him a little bit, but he got the gap and he held it to the finish.”

Sandy Casar was of a similar opinion, although he was expecting Tom Jelte Slagter (Rabobank) to be more active in the defence of his red jersey chances. “I thought that others like Slagter would go after him first, but in the end he was a bit switched off and went too late,” Casar said afterwards.

The steepest section of the climb came in the final kilometre and a half, but by the time the leaders had reached this section, they were already eking their way up in ones and twos, the constant changes in rhythm making it impossible to form any cohesive chasing groups.

Among those to suffer was Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha), who ultimately crossed the line in 7th place, 55 seconds down. Given that his Katusha team had been so active on the front of the peloton early on, it was a disappointing day for the Spaniard.

“I didn’t feel good, I just didn’t have good sensations on the climb, but even so, my rivals weren’t too far ahead,” Rodriguez said. “I didn’t expect Nibali to go so early, at the time I thought it was a mistake, but he was the strongest.”

Casar came home third, 25 seconds down, while his young teammate Jeannesson held off the surprising Tony Gallopin for fourth. Gallopin’s efforts were enough to move him up to third overall.

After the finish, Nibali admitted that it would be difficult to overhaul Velits on the final stage, even with two intermediate sprints up for grabs. For his part, the new red jersey knows that he will have to be attentive to ensure he continues Omega Pharma-QuickStep’s run of stage race success this year.

“There are two sprints and my lead is only one second so anything can happen,” Velits warned. “It’s still going to be quite tight, but we have big strong guys on the team and hopefully we’ll be able to manage it.”

For now, Nibali seems content simply to have secured his first victory since the 2010 Vuelta a España. Of course, he didn’t win a stage during that Spanish campaign, and he explained that the last time he had raised his arms in triumph was at the Trofeo Melinda that August. It had been a long time coming.

“A win is always beautiful and crossing the line first is something you can’t explain,” Nibali said. “It’s like in football for a striker who hasn’t scored for a long time; when he does, it’s a bit of a liberation.”

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale4:43:47
2Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
3Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:00:25
4Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:00:30
5Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:37
6Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:47
7Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team0:00:55
8Thomas Lebas (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor0:00:57
9Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan0:01:01
10Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda0:01:02
11Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team0:01:15
12Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:20
13Miyataka Shimizu (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor0:01:30
14Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda
15Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan0:01:46
16Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:01:50
17Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
18Jai Crawford (Aus) RTS Racing Team
19Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:02:01
20Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
21Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling0:02:16
22Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:02:29
23Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:40
24Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
25David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Barracuda0:02:47
26Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
27Christopher Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:02:50
28Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team0:03:01
29Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Barracuda0:03:13
30Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:03:25
31Luca Ascani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:03:32
32Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Project 1t4i
33Baden Cooke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:03:50
34Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan0:04:22
35Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
36Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:04:37
37Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:05:01
38Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat
39Stuart O'Grady (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
40Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
41Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team0:05:21
42Lee Rodgers (GBr) RTS Racing Team0:05:31
43Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:05:36
44Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan0:05:44
45Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:05:47
46Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda0:06:06
47Joost Posthuma (Ned) RadioShack-Nissan
48Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
49Koen De Kort (Ned) Project 1t4i0:06:13
50Allan Davis (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:06:15
51Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:06:17
52Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
53Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Project 1t4i
54Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
55Svein Tuft (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:06:20
56Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:06:22
57Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:06:34
58Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
59Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
60Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
61Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
62Gregory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan0:06:37
63Jens Mouris (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:07:10
64Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:07:41
65Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
66Robert Wagner (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan0:07:57
67Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:08:08
68Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
69Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
70Roy Curvers (Ned) Project 1t4i
71Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
72Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
73André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
74Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
75Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
76Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
77Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
78Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1t4i
79Murilo Antoniobil Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Barracuda
80Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
81Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:08:17
82Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:08:18
83Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
84Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat0:08:30
85Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda
86Kazuo Inoue (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor0:09:07
87Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
88Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:09:10
89Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
90Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:09:13
91Alex Coutts (GBr) RTS Racing Team0:09:19
92William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:09:32
93Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:09:47
94Clinton Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
95Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:09:54
96Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
97Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor0:09:59
98Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team0:10:03
99Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling0:10:07
100Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:10:11
101Jérémy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling0:10:28
102Albert Timmer (Ned) Project 1t4i0:10:55
103William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
104Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
105Dominic Klemme (Ger) Project 1t4i0:11:05
106Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team0:11:10
107Christian Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:11:16
108Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
109Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
110Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team
111Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
112David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
113Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team0:11:40
114David McCann (Irl) RTS Racing Team
115Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Project 1t4i0:11:48
116Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:12:28
117Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:14:21
118Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:14:31
119Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team0:14:33
120Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team0:15:09

Sprint 1 - Salalah, 66km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team3pts
2Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia2
3Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team1

Sprint 2 - Birkat Al Mawz, 146km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team3pts
2Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep2
3Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep1

Points - Jabal Al Akhdhar (Green Mountain) - 158km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale15pts
2Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep12
3Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat9
4Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat7
5Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan6
6Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team5
7Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team4
8Thomas Lebas (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor3
9Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan2
10Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan4:44:24
2Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:10
3Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda0:00:15
4Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling0:01:39
5Christopher Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:02:13
6Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Project 1t4i0:02:55
7Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:05:29
8Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor0:05:40
9Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Project 1t4i
10Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale0:05:57
11Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
12Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:07:31
13Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
14Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
15Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1t4i
16Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor0:07:41
17Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:08:30
18Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:08:33
19Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
20Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:09:10
21Clinton Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
22Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor0:09:22
23Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling0:09:30
24Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team0:10:22
25Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:10:39
26Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
27Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team
28Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
29Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Project 1t4i0:11:11
30Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:13:54

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1RadioShack-Nissan14:14:45
2FDJ-Bigmat0:00:18
3Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:23
4Garmin - Barracuda0:01:55
5BMC Racing Team0:04:03
6Katusha Team0:04:07
7Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:04:12
8Bridgestone Anchor0:05:20
9Liquigas-Cannondale0:07:32
10Champion System0:07:42
11Lotto-Belisol Team0:09:35
12Farnese Vini-Selle Italia0:11:05
13GreenEdge Cycling Team0:11:42
14Sky Procycling0:12:01
15PROJECT0:12:38
16RTS Racing Team0:13:16

General classification after stage five
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep18:20:58
2Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:01
3Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:17
4Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:00:21
5Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:00:30
6Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
7Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team0:00:47
8Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda0:00:49
9Thomas Lebas (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor0:00:50
10Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:52
11Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team0:01:15
12Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:20
13Miyataka Shimizu (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor0:01:30
14Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan0:01:33
15Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:01:54
16Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:02:01
17Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda0:02:19
18Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:02:23
19Jai Crawford (Aus) RTS Racing Team0:02:30
20Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:44
21Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team0:03:01
22Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:03:21
23Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:03:24
24Baden Cooke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:03:31
25Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:03:43
26Luca Ascani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:03:50
27Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:03:51
28Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling0:03:57
29Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Barracuda0:04:05
30Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team0:04:16
31Christopher Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:04:18
32Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan0:04:59
33Stuart O'Grady (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:05:19
34Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team0:05:28
35Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:05:32
36Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling0:05:51
37Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale0:06:02
38David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Barracuda0:06:19
39Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:06:40
40Koen De Kort (Ned) Project 1t4i0:06:46
41Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:06:47
42Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:06:49
43Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor0:06:50
44Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:06:56
45Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:07:07
46André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team0:07:30
47Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan0:07:50
48Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling0:07:52
49Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Project 1t4i0:07:56
50Joost Posthuma (Ned) RadioShack-Nissan0:08:05
51Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:08:35
52Allan Davis (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:08:38
53Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Project 1t4i
54Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:09:00
55Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:09:07
56Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:09:16
57Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda0:09:23
58Gregory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan0:09:54
59Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:09:55
60Alex Coutts (GBr) RTS Racing Team0:10:03
61Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:10:56
62Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:10:58
63Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat0:11:11
64Roy Curvers (Ned) Project 1t4i0:11:18
65Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team0:11:26
66Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor0:11:47
67Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:11:50
68Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:11:52
69Murilo Antoniobil Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Barracuda
70Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:11:54
71Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Project 1t4i0:12:22
72Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team0:12:37
73Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat0:12:42
74Kazuo Inoue (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor0:12:45
75Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:12:50
76William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:12:56
77Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team0:13:09
78Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team0:13:13
79Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:13:19
80Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:13:34
81Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling0:13:39
82Svein Tuft (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:13:40
83Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:13:42
84Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:13:56
85Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
86Lee Rodgers (GBr) RTS Racing Team0:14:02
87Albert Timmer (Ned) Project 1t4i0:14:04
88Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling0:14:07
89Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1t4i0:14:10
90David McCann (Irl) RTS Racing Team0:14:11
91Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:14:12
92Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Barracuda0:14:41
93Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:14:46
94David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:15:15
95Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling0:15:21
96Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:15:32
97Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling0:16:01
98Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:16:07
99Robert Wagner (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan0:17:01
100Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:17:17
101Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:17:54
102Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team0:17:55
103Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team0:18:04
104Jens Mouris (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:18:12
105Jérémy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling0:18:59
106Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team0:19:56
107Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team0:21:41
108Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor0:21:57
109Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:24:51
110William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:24:52
111Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda0:25:14
112Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:25:38
113Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team0:26:48
114Christian Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:27:05
115Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:27:41
116Dominic Klemme (Ger) Project 1t4i0:28:12
117Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:28:29
118Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:33:13
119Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:34:55
120Clinton Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:35:06

Points classification after stage five
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team43pts
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale39
3Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat26
4Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan24
5Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1t4i22
6Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Barracuda16
7Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale15
8Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team15
9Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team14
10Baden Cooke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team13
11Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep12
12Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team12
13Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda10
14Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling10
15Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat9
16Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor8
17Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team8
18Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat7
19Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia7
20Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team6
21Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep6
22William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team5
23Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team5
24Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team4
25Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan4
26Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia4
27Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale4
28Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep4
29Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia4
30Thomas Lebas (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor3
31Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan3
32Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep3
33Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team3
34Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling3
35Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep2
36Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia2
37Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team2
38Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team1
39Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team1

Young riders classification after stage five
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan18:21:15
2Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:13
3Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda0:00:32
4Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling0:03:40
5Christopher Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:04:01
6Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale0:05:45
7Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:06:23
8Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor0:06:33
9Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Project 1t4i0:07:39
10Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Project 1t4i0:08:21
11Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:08:50
12Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:08:59
13Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:10:39
14Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor0:11:30
15Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:11:35
16Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Project 1t4i0:12:05
17Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team0:12:52
18Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team0:12:56
19Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:13:02
20Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling0:13:22
21Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling0:13:50
22Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1t4i0:13:53
23Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:14:29
24Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:15:50
25Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team0:17:47
26Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor0:21:40
27Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:25:21
28Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team0:26:31
29Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:34:38
30Clinton Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:34:49

Combativity points classification after stage five
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team15pts
2Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor8
3Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team6
4William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team5
5Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team4
6Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep4
7Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia4
8Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team3
9Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team3
10Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep2
11Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia2
12Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team1
13Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team1
14Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep1

Team standings after stage five
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1RadioShack-Nissan55:05:40
2FDJ-Bigmat0:00:40
3Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:45
4Garmin - Barracuda0:02:49
5Katusha Team0:04:35
6Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:05:01
7BMC Racing Team0:05:13
8Bridgestone Anchor0:06:24
9Liquigas-Cannondale0:08:11
10Champion System0:10:01
11Lotto-Belisol Team0:11:24
12Sky Procycling0:13:44
13Farnese Vini-Selle Italia0:14:13
14GreenEdge Cycling Team0:14:37
15PROJECT0:14:45
16RTS Racing Team0:17:49

Latest on Cyclingnews