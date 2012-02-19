Image 1 of 23 Marcel Kittel (Project 1t4i) sprints to win the final Oman stage. (Image credit: ASO) Image 2 of 23 The leading players from a tough week in Oman celebrate on the podium (Image credit: AFP) Image 3 of 23 Race leader Peter Velits (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) (Image credit: ASO) Image 4 of 23 The peloton (Image credit: ASO) Image 5 of 23 A scenic backdrop to racing in Oman (Image credit: ASO) Image 6 of 23 The peloton (Image credit: ASO) Image 7 of 23 The peloton heads toward the finish in Oman (Image credit: ASO) Image 8 of 23 The peloton all strung out. (Image credit: ASO) Image 9 of 23 The peloton in Oman (Image credit: ASO) Image 10 of 23 Omani people watch the peloton pass (Image credit: ASO) Image 11 of 23 Palm trees provide what little shade there is in Oman. (Image credit: ASO) Image 12 of 23 The final stage's main break (Image credit: ASO) Image 13 of 23 Racing near the sea (Image credit: ASO) Image 14 of 23 The route followed the sea at this point. (Image credit: ASO) Image 15 of 23 All the classification winners at the 2012 Tour of Oman (Image credit: ASO) Image 16 of 23 Most combative rider Klaas Lodewijck (BMC Racing Team) (Image credit: ASO) Image 17 of 23 Best young rider Tony Gallopin (RadioShack-Nissan) (Image credit: ASO) Image 18 of 23 Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) won the points classification (Image credit: ASO) Image 19 of 23 Tour of Oman overall podium with Peter Velits (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) on top (Image credit: ASO) Image 20 of 23 Tour of Oman winner Peter Velits (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) (Image credit: ASO) Image 21 of 23 Oman stage 6 winner Marcel Kittel (Project 1t4i) (Image credit: ASO) Image 22 of 23 V for victory: Germany's Marcel Kittel (Image credit: AFP) Image 23 of 23 The final stage took in some of the region's nicest sites (Image credit: AFP)

Peter Velits (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) sealed overall victory on the final day of the Tour of Oman, but only after enduring a tense battle for bonus seconds with Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) on the road to Matrah Corniche.

It was a day of two sprints in Oman - Marcel Kittel (Project 1t4i) won the expected grandstand bunch finale to claim the stage, his second of the race, but it was the first intermediate sprint which provided the afternoon's most compelling drama, thanks in no small part to the initial confusion over its outcome.

With Nibali lying just one second behind Velits on the general classification, the Sicilian made one last effort to leapfrog into first place overall by picking up the bonus seconds on offer at the Wave Muscat after 53km. A tactical build-up prefaced a chaotic sprint, as Velits' Omega Pharma-Quick Step team looked to thwart Nibali by filling the top three places.

Tom Boonen and Guillaume Van Keirsbulck did their bit by crossing the line first and third, but race radio initially announced that Nibali had surprisingly captured the two-second bonus for second place and was now leader on the road.

While Liquigas and Omega Pharma-QuickStep riders debated amongst themselves as to who had finished where, the race jury set about reviewing the photo finish. Over 20 minutes later, the radio finally crackled into life again with a correction - Peter Sagan had been second across the line, while his teammate Nibali had just missed out on a bonus in fourth.

"We didn't know what was happening because we were quite sure that he had not been second and picked up a bonus," a relieved Velits said afterwards. "After a while the jury saw the pictures and it was quite clear that he didn't get the seconds, but for a few kilometres after the sprint it was quite tense and I was quite stressed to be honest."

Nibali himself admitted that he didn't know where he had placed when he crossed the line amid the phalanx of Omega Pharma-QuickStep and Liquigas-Cannondale jerseys at the sprint.

"Sagan, Velits and I all arrived together, and Chavanel was saying that I had finished fourth," Nibali said after wheeling to a halt at the finish line. "If I've understood right, they did a photo finish and I think that was the right thing to do."

Nibali takes on Omega Pharma-QuickStep

Taking on the collective might of Omega Pharma-QuickStep's fastmen to pick up bonus seconds was always going to be a tall order for Nibali, and his task was complicated by a late change to the location of the day's opening bonus sprint. "At the start, we though the sprint was going to be on a hill, but then they told us that wasn't going to be the case anymore," Nibali said.

After hunting down the day's early four-man break, featuring Lee Rodgers (RTS Racing Team), Michael Schar (BMC), William Clarke (Champion System) and Alexandre Lemair (Bridgestone-Anchor), Liquigas-Cannondale tried to take Omega Pharma-QuickStep on at their own game by using the wind to try to split the field. "As the wind was coming from the left, Peter [Sagan] went early and we more or less formed an echelon," Nibali said.

"Yeah, I led it out," Sagan said. "Before the line I braked a little bit. I didn't know whether they passed me before or after the line. The judges didn't know and I didn't know myself to be honest."

When the dust settled, however, Nibali remained one second behind overall, and Velits could relax slightly in the knowledge that the second intermediate sprint on Matrah Corniche and the finish itself were far less conducive to a raid from his rival.

"Beforehand, we thought it might have been easier and that Liquigas mightn't try, but of course they did," Velits said, smiling afterwards. "But we were ready and we knew they would try and have four guys sprint, but the main point was to beat Vincenzo."

Kittel continues German sprint domination

The second half of the stage was animated by a three-man move featuring Laurens Ten Dam and Garmin-Barracuda duo Johan Vansummeren and Christian Vande Velde, which snuck off the front after 62km. Omega Pharma-QuickStep, and Sylvain Chavanel in particular, patrolled affairs at a safe reserve of 1:30, happy to let the trio hoover up the bonuses on offer at the second intermediate sprint.

While a stiff headwind had slowed the peloton during the early exchanges, the pace clicked gradually upwards as the race reached the flat, fast finishing circuit at Matrah Corniche. To their credit, Vansummeren, Vande Velde and Ten Dam breathed life into their escape until the final seven-kilometre lap, but with so many sprinters in the field behind, there was a grim inevitability about their fate.

In the closing kilometres, it was the Project 1t4i team of Marcel Kittel that came to the front in a bid to set up the young German, and he repaid their faith by winding up for an authoritative sprint victory.

As was the case on stage 3, Kittel's was a confident effort. With scant regard for the depth of sprinting talent about him in the tumult of the finishing straight, he went from a distance, almost daring anyone to come past him.

Peter Sagan was tucked on his wheel and acknowledged that he had no answer to Kittel's show of force on the slightly downhill finish."In the end, I was lucky because I got on Kittel's wheel," Sagan said. "He was so strong that I wound up in second."

Next were two men with designs on results in Belgium in the coming weeks, Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Barracuda) and Denis Galimzyanov (Katusha), while Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ-BigMat) was fifth.

Mark Cavendish (Sky) crossed the line a disappointed 14th, while André Greipel (Lotto Belisol) made no impact and lost the points jersey to Sagan on another day where reliable lead-outs were at a premium.

"It's not easy in the beginning of the year," the winner Kittel said. "Everyone is trying to do a good lead-out but there are still some problems. For us it was the same in the beginning, but we've managed to find a way together. We know now that we can sprint against the top sprinters, as a team too, by staying in front and doing a really good lead-out."

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1t4i 3:11:04 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 3 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 4 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 5 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 6 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 7 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team 8 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 9 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 10 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 11 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 12 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team 13 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan 14 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 15 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 16 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 17 Allan Davis (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 18 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 19 Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 20 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda 21 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 22 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 23 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 24 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team 25 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 26 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 27 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 28 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team 29 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 30 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 31 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 32 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan 33 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 34 Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor 35 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team 36 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 37 Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 38 David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 39 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 40 Miyataka Shimizu (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor 41 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 42 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 43 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 44 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 45 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 46 Thomas Lebas (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor 47 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda 48 Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor 49 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 50 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 51 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 52 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 53 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 54 Christian Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 55 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 56 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan 57 Koen De Kort (Ned) Project 1t4i 58 Luca Ascani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 59 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) GreenEdge Cycling Team 60 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 61 Joost Posthuma (Ned) RadioShack-Nissan 62 Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 63 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 64 Gregory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 65 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 66 David McCann (Irl) RTS Racing Team 67 Kazuo Inoue (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor 68 Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team 69 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 70 Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 71 Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 72 Murilo Antoniobil Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Barracuda 73 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 74 Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 75 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 76 Jai Crawford (Aus) RTS Racing Team 0:00:12 77 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Barracuda 78 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda 0:00:15 79 Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 80 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 81 William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 82 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 83 Roy Curvers (Ned) Project 1t4i 84 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 85 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 86 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 87 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat 88 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 89 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Project 1t4i 90 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 91 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 92 Clinton Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 93 Christopher Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 94 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 95 Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team 96 Jérémy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling 97 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 98 Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 99 Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 100 Alex Coutts (GBr) RTS Racing Team 101 Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor 0:00:25 102 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team 103 Robert Wagner (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:29 104 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat 0:00:31 105 Lee Rodgers (GBr) RTS Racing Team 106 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:00:33 107 Baden Cooke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:00:36 108 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 109 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda 0:00:50 110 Albert Timmer (Ned) Project 1t4i 111 Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Project 1t4i 112 Jens Mouris (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:01:29 113 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:02:05 114 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 115 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Project 1t4i 0:02:29 116 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:02:54 117 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team 118 Svein Tuft (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team 119 Dominic Klemme (Ger) Project 1t4i 0:03:00 120 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:03:55

Sprint 1 - The Wave Muscat, 53km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 3 pts 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 2 3 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 1

Sprint 2 - Matrah (3rd crossing), 102.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 3 pts 2 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 2 3 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda 1

Points - Matrah Corniche, 130.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1t4i 15 pts 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 12 3 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 9 4 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 7 5 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 6 6 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 5 7 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team 4 8 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 3 9 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 2 10 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1t4i 3:11:04 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 3 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 4 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 5 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 6 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team 7 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 8 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team 9 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan 10 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 11 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 12 Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor 13 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 14 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 15 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda 16 Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor 17 Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:00:15 18 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 19 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 20 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Project 1t4i 21 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 22 Clinton Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 23 Christopher Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 24 Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team 25 Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 26 Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor 0:00:25 27 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:00:33 28 Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Project 1t4i 0:00:50 29 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:02:05 30 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Project 1t4i 0:02:29

Team standings # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katusha Team 9:33:12 2 Liquigas-Cannondale 3 FDJ-Bigmat 4 Sky Procycling 5 Omega Pharma-Quick Step 6 Lotto-Belisol Team 7 Garmin - Barracuda 8 Rabobank Cycling Team 9 Farnese Vini-Selle Italia 10 RadioShack-Nissan 11 BMC Racing Team 12 Champion System 13 Bridgestone Anchor 14 PROJECT 1T4I 0:00:15 15 RTS Racing Team 0:00:27 16 GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:00:36

General classification after stage six # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 21:32:02 2 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:01 3 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:17 4 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:00:21 5 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:00:30 6 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 7 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 0:00:47 8 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda 0:00:49 9 Thomas Lebas (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor 0:00:50 10 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:52 11 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:01:15 12 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:18 13 Miyataka Shimizu (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor 0:01:30 14 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan 0:01:33 15 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:01:54 16 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:02:01 17 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:02:23 18 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda 0:02:33 19 Jai Crawford (Aus) RTS Racing Team 0:02:42 20 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:02:44 21 Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team 0:03:01 22 Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:03:21 23 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:03:24 24 Luca Ascani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:03:50 25 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:03:51 26 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:03:57 27 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:03:58 28 Baden Cooke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:04:07 29 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 0:04:17 30 Christopher Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:04:33 31 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team 0:04:41 32 Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 0:04:59 33 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:05:32 34 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 0:05:43 35 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:05:51 36 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:05:54 37 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Barracuda 0:06:31 38 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:06:40 39 Koen De Kort (Ned) Project 1t4i 0:06:46 40 Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:06:47 41 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:06:49 42 Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor 0:06:50 43 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:06:53 44 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:07:07 45 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 0:07:30 46 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan 0:07:50 47 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:07:52 48 Joost Posthuma (Ned) RadioShack-Nissan 0:08:05 49 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Project 1t4i 0:08:11 50 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:08:13 51 Allan Davis (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:08:38 52 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:08:50 53 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:09:00 54 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:09:07 55 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda 0:09:23 56 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:09:30 57 Gregory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 0:09:54 58 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:09:55 59 Alex Coutts (GBr) RTS Racing Team 0:10:18 60 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:10:56 61 Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:10:58 62 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Project 1t4i 0:11:07 63 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 0:11:26 64 Roy Curvers (Ned) Project 1t4i 0:11:33 65 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat 0:11:42 66 Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor 0:11:47 67 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:11:50 68 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:11:52 69 Murilo Antoniobil Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Barracuda 70 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:11:54 71 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team 0:12:37 72 Kazuo Inoue (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor 0:12:45 73 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:12:50 74 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:12:56 75 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat 0:12:57 76 Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Project 1t4i 0:13:12 77 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team 0:13:13 78 Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team 0:13:24 79 Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:13:34 80 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:13:42 81 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:13:49 82 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:13:56 83 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 84 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1t4i 0:14:00 85 David McCann (Irl) RTS Racing Team 0:14:11 86 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:14:22 87 Lee Rodgers (GBr) RTS Racing Team 0:14:33 88 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 0:14:37 89 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:14:48 90 Albert Timmer (Ned) Project 1t4i 0:14:54 91 David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:15:15 92 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:15:19 93 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 0:15:21 94 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:15:44 95 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:15:47 96 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:16:01 97 Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:16:22 98 Svein Tuft (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:16:34 99 Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:17:17 100 Robert Wagner (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 0:17:30 101 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team 0:18:04 102 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:18:09 103 Jérémy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:19:14 104 Jens Mouris (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:19:41 105 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:19:56 106 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:20:00 107 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:21:41 108 Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor 0:22:22 109 Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:24:51 110 William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:25:07 111 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:25:38 112 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda 0:26:04 113 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:26:48 114 Christian Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:27:05 115 Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:27:56 116 Dominic Klemme (Ger) Project 1t4i 0:31:12 117 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:31:23 118 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:35:10 119 Clinton Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:35:21 120 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:37:08

Points classification after stage six # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 53 pts 2 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 43 3 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1t4i 37 4 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 32 5 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 25 6 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan 24 7 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 19 8 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 15 9 Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 15 10 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 14 11 Baden Cooke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 13 12 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 12 13 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 12 14 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda 10 15 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 10 16 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 9 17 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 9 18 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 9 19 Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor 8 20 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 8 21 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 7 22 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team 6 23 William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 5 24 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 5 25 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 4 26 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 4 27 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 4 28 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 4 29 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team 4 30 Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 4 31 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 3 32 Thomas Lebas (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor 3 33 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan 3 34 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 3 35 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 3 36 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 3 37 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 2 38 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 2 39 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 2 40 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 2 41 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 1 42 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda 1 43 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 1 44 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 1 45 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 1

Young riders classification after stage six # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan 21:32:19 2 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:13 3 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda 0:00:32 4 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:03:40 5 Christopher Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:04:16 6 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:05:37 7 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:06:23 8 Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor 0:06:33 9 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Project 1t4i 0:07:54 10 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:08:50 11 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:09:13 12 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:10:39 13 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Project 1t4i 0:10:50 14 Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor 0:11:30 15 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:11:35 16 Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Project 1t4i 0:12:55 17 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team 0:12:56 18 Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team 0:13:07 19 Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:13:17 20 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1t4i 0:13:43 21 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:14:05 22 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:15:02 23 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:15:27 24 Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:16:05 25 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team 0:17:47 26 Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor 0:22:05 27 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:25:21 28 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:26:31 29 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:34:53 30 Clinton Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:35:04

Combativity points classification after stage six # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 15 pts 2 Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor 8 3 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team 6 4 William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 5 5 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 4 6 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 4 7 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 4 8 Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 4 9 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 3 10 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 3 11 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 3 12 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 2 13 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 2 14 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 2 15 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 2 16 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 1 17 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda 1 18 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 1 19 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 1