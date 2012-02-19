Velits wins 2012 Tour of Oman
Marcel Kittel wins final stage for second win of the week
Stage 6: Al Khawd - Matrah Corniche
Peter Velits (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) sealed overall victory on the final day of the Tour of Oman, but only after enduring a tense battle for bonus seconds with Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) on the road to Matrah Corniche.
It was a day of two sprints in Oman - Marcel Kittel (Project 1t4i) won the expected grandstand bunch finale to claim the stage, his second of the race, but it was the first intermediate sprint which provided the afternoon's most compelling drama, thanks in no small part to the initial confusion over its outcome.
With Nibali lying just one second behind Velits on the general classification, the Sicilian made one last effort to leapfrog into first place overall by picking up the bonus seconds on offer at the Wave Muscat after 53km. A tactical build-up prefaced a chaotic sprint, as Velits' Omega Pharma-Quick Step team looked to thwart Nibali by filling the top three places.
Tom Boonen and Guillaume Van Keirsbulck did their bit by crossing the line first and third, but race radio initially announced that Nibali had surprisingly captured the two-second bonus for second place and was now leader on the road.
While Liquigas and Omega Pharma-QuickStep riders debated amongst themselves as to who had finished where, the race jury set about reviewing the photo finish. Over 20 minutes later, the radio finally crackled into life again with a correction - Peter Sagan had been second across the line, while his teammate Nibali had just missed out on a bonus in fourth.
"We didn't know what was happening because we were quite sure that he had not been second and picked up a bonus," a relieved Velits said afterwards. "After a while the jury saw the pictures and it was quite clear that he didn't get the seconds, but for a few kilometres after the sprint it was quite tense and I was quite stressed to be honest."
Nibali himself admitted that he didn't know where he had placed when he crossed the line amid the phalanx of Omega Pharma-QuickStep and Liquigas-Cannondale jerseys at the sprint.
"Sagan, Velits and I all arrived together, and Chavanel was saying that I had finished fourth," Nibali said after wheeling to a halt at the finish line. "If I've understood right, they did a photo finish and I think that was the right thing to do."
Nibali takes on Omega Pharma-QuickStep
Taking on the collective might of Omega Pharma-QuickStep's fastmen to pick up bonus seconds was always going to be a tall order for Nibali, and his task was complicated by a late change to the location of the day's opening bonus sprint. "At the start, we though the sprint was going to be on a hill, but then they told us that wasn't going to be the case anymore," Nibali said.
After hunting down the day's early four-man break, featuring Lee Rodgers (RTS Racing Team), Michael Schar (BMC), William Clarke (Champion System) and Alexandre Lemair (Bridgestone-Anchor), Liquigas-Cannondale tried to take Omega Pharma-QuickStep on at their own game by using the wind to try to split the field. "As the wind was coming from the left, Peter [Sagan] went early and we more or less formed an echelon," Nibali said.
"Yeah, I led it out," Sagan said. "Before the line I braked a little bit. I didn't know whether they passed me before or after the line. The judges didn't know and I didn't know myself to be honest."
When the dust settled, however, Nibali remained one second behind overall, and Velits could relax slightly in the knowledge that the second intermediate sprint on Matrah Corniche and the finish itself were far less conducive to a raid from his rival.
"Beforehand, we thought it might have been easier and that Liquigas mightn't try, but of course they did," Velits said, smiling afterwards. "But we were ready and we knew they would try and have four guys sprint, but the main point was to beat Vincenzo."
Kittel continues German sprint domination
The second half of the stage was animated by a three-man move featuring Laurens Ten Dam and Garmin-Barracuda duo Johan Vansummeren and Christian Vande Velde, which snuck off the front after 62km. Omega Pharma-QuickStep, and Sylvain Chavanel in particular, patrolled affairs at a safe reserve of 1:30, happy to let the trio hoover up the bonuses on offer at the second intermediate sprint.
While a stiff headwind had slowed the peloton during the early exchanges, the pace clicked gradually upwards as the race reached the flat, fast finishing circuit at Matrah Corniche. To their credit, Vansummeren, Vande Velde and Ten Dam breathed life into their escape until the final seven-kilometre lap, but with so many sprinters in the field behind, there was a grim inevitability about their fate.
In the closing kilometres, it was the Project 1t4i team of Marcel Kittel that came to the front in a bid to set up the young German, and he repaid their faith by winding up for an authoritative sprint victory.
As was the case on stage 3, Kittel's was a confident effort. With scant regard for the depth of sprinting talent about him in the tumult of the finishing straight, he went from a distance, almost daring anyone to come past him.
Peter Sagan was tucked on his wheel and acknowledged that he had no answer to Kittel's show of force on the slightly downhill finish."In the end, I was lucky because I got on Kittel's wheel," Sagan said. "He was so strong that I wound up in second."
Next were two men with designs on results in Belgium in the coming weeks, Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Barracuda) and Denis Galimzyanov (Katusha), while Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ-BigMat) was fifth.
Mark Cavendish (Sky) crossed the line a disappointed 14th, while André Greipel (Lotto Belisol) made no impact and lost the points jersey to Sagan on another day where reliable lead-outs were at a premium.
"It's not easy in the beginning of the year," the winner Kittel said. "Everyone is trying to do a good lead-out but there are still some problems. For us it was the same in the beginning, but we've managed to find a way together. We know now that we can sprint against the top sprinters, as a team too, by staying in front and doing a really good lead-out."
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1t4i
|3:11:04
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|4
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|5
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|6
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|7
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
|8
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|9
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|10
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|11
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|12
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team
|13
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan
|14
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|15
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|16
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|17
|Allan Davis (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|18
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|19
|Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|20
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda
|21
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|22
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|23
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|24
|Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team
|25
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|26
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|27
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|28
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
|29
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|30
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|31
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|32
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan
|33
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|34
|Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|35
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
|36
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|37
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|38
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|39
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|40
|Miyataka Shimizu (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|41
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|42
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|43
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|44
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|45
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|46
|Thomas Lebas (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor
|47
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda
|48
|Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|49
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|50
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|51
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|52
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|53
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|54
|Christian Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|55
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|56
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan
|57
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Project 1t4i
|58
|Luca Ascani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|59
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|60
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|61
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) RadioShack-Nissan
|62
|Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|63
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|64
|Gregory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|65
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|66
|David McCann (Irl) RTS Racing Team
|67
|Kazuo Inoue (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|68
|Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
|69
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|70
|Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|71
|Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|72
|Murilo Antoniobil Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Barracuda
|73
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|74
|Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|75
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|76
|Jai Crawford (Aus) RTS Racing Team
|0:00:12
|77
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Barracuda
|78
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:00:15
|79
|Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|80
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|81
|William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|82
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|83
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Project 1t4i
|84
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|85
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|86
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|87
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat
|88
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|89
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Project 1t4i
|90
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|91
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|92
|Clinton Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|93
|Christopher Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|94
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|95
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|96
|Jérémy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
|97
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|98
|Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|99
|Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|100
|Alex Coutts (GBr) RTS Racing Team
|101
|Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor
|0:00:25
|102
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
|103
|Robert Wagner (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:29
|104
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:00:31
|105
|Lee Rodgers (GBr) RTS Racing Team
|106
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:00:33
|107
|Baden Cooke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:00:36
|108
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|109
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:00:50
|110
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Project 1t4i
|111
|Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Project 1t4i
|112
|Jens Mouris (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:01:29
|113
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:02:05
|114
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|115
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Project 1t4i
|0:02:29
|116
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:02:54
|117
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|118
|Svein Tuft (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|119
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Project 1t4i
|0:03:00
|120
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:03:55
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|3
|pts
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2
|3
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|3
|pts
|2
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1t4i
|15
|pts
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|12
|3
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|9
|4
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|7
|5
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|6
|6
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|5
|7
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
|4
|8
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|3
|9
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|2
|10
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1t4i
|3:11:04
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|4
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|5
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|6
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
|7
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|8
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team
|9
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan
|10
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|11
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|12
|Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|13
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|14
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|15
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda
|16
|Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|17
|Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:15
|18
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|19
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|20
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Project 1t4i
|21
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|22
|Clinton Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|23
|Christopher Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|24
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|25
|Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|26
|Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor
|0:00:25
|27
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:00:33
|28
|Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Project 1t4i
|0:00:50
|29
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:02:05
|30
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Project 1t4i
|0:02:29
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katusha Team
|9:33:12
|2
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|3
|FDJ-Bigmat
|4
|Sky Procycling
|5
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|6
|Lotto-Belisol Team
|7
|Garmin - Barracuda
|8
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|9
|Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
|10
|RadioShack-Nissan
|11
|BMC Racing Team
|12
|Champion System
|13
|Bridgestone Anchor
|14
|PROJECT 1T4I
|0:00:15
|15
|RTS Racing Team
|0:00:27
|16
|GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:00:36
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|21:32:02
|2
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:01
|3
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:17
|4
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:00:21
|5
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:00:30
|6
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|7
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:00:47
|8
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:00:49
|9
|Thomas Lebas (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor
|0:00:50
|10
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:52
|11
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:01:15
|12
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:18
|13
|Miyataka Shimizu (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|0:01:30
|14
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:01:33
|15
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:01:54
|16
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:01
|17
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:23
|18
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:02:33
|19
|Jai Crawford (Aus) RTS Racing Team
|0:02:42
|20
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:02:44
|21
|Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:03:01
|22
|Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:21
|23
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:03:24
|24
|Luca Ascani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:03:50
|25
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:03:51
|26
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:03:57
|27
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:58
|28
|Baden Cooke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:04:07
|29
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:04:17
|30
|Christopher Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:33
|31
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:04:41
|32
|Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:04:59
|33
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:32
|34
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|0:05:43
|35
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:05:51
|36
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:05:54
|37
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:06:31
|38
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:06:40
|39
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Project 1t4i
|0:06:46
|40
|Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:47
|41
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:49
|42
|Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|0:06:50
|43
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:06:53
|44
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:07:07
|45
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:07:30
|46
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:07:50
|47
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:07:52
|48
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:08:05
|49
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Project 1t4i
|0:08:11
|50
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:08:13
|51
|Allan Davis (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:08:38
|52
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:08:50
|53
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:09:00
|54
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:09:07
|55
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:09:23
|56
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:09:30
|57
|Gregory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:09:54
|58
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:09:55
|59
|Alex Coutts (GBr) RTS Racing Team
|0:10:18
|60
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:10:56
|61
|Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:58
|62
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Project 1t4i
|0:11:07
|63
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:11:26
|64
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Project 1t4i
|0:11:33
|65
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:11:42
|66
|Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|0:11:47
|67
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:11:50
|68
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:52
|69
|Murilo Antoniobil Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Barracuda
|70
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:11:54
|71
|Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:12:37
|72
|Kazuo Inoue (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|0:12:45
|73
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:12:50
|74
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:12:56
|75
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:12:57
|76
|Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Project 1t4i
|0:13:12
|77
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
|0:13:13
|78
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|0:13:24
|79
|Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:13:34
|80
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:13:42
|81
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:13:49
|82
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:13:56
|83
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|84
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1t4i
|0:14:00
|85
|David McCann (Irl) RTS Racing Team
|0:14:11
|86
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:14:22
|87
|Lee Rodgers (GBr) RTS Racing Team
|0:14:33
|88
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:14:37
|89
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:14:48
|90
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Project 1t4i
|0:14:54
|91
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:15:15
|92
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:15:19
|93
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|0:15:21
|94
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:15:44
|95
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:15:47
|96
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:16:01
|97
|Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:16:22
|98
|Svein Tuft (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:16:34
|99
|Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:17:17
|100
|Robert Wagner (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:17:30
|101
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team
|0:18:04
|102
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:18:09
|103
|Jérémy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:19:14
|104
|Jens Mouris (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:19:41
|105
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:19:56
|106
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:20:00
|107
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:21:41
|108
|Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor
|0:22:22
|109
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:24:51
|110
|William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:25:07
|111
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:25:38
|112
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:26:04
|113
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:26:48
|114
|Christian Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:27:05
|115
|Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:27:56
|116
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Project 1t4i
|0:31:12
|117
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:31:23
|118
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:35:10
|119
|Clinton Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:35:21
|120
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:37:08
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|53
|pts
|2
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|43
|3
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1t4i
|37
|4
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|32
|5
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|25
|6
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan
|24
|7
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|19
|8
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|15
|9
|Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|15
|10
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|14
|11
|Baden Cooke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|13
|12
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|12
|13
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|12
|14
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda
|10
|15
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|10
|16
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|9
|17
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|9
|18
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|9
|19
|Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor
|8
|20
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|8
|21
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|7
|22
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
|6
|23
|William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|5
|24
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|5
|25
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|4
|26
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|4
|27
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|4
|28
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|4
|29
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
|4
|30
|Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|4
|31
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|3
|32
|Thomas Lebas (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor
|3
|33
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan
|3
|34
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|3
|35
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|3
|36
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|3
|37
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2
|38
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|2
|39
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|2
|40
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2
|41
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|1
|42
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda
|1
|43
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|1
|44
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|1
|45
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan
|21:32:19
|2
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:13
|3
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:00:32
|4
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:03:40
|5
|Christopher Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:16
|6
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:05:37
|7
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:06:23
|8
|Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|0:06:33
|9
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Project 1t4i
|0:07:54
|10
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:08:50
|11
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:09:13
|12
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:10:39
|13
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Project 1t4i
|0:10:50
|14
|Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|0:11:30
|15
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:11:35
|16
|Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Project 1t4i
|0:12:55
|17
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
|0:12:56
|18
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|0:13:07
|19
|Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:13:17
|20
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1t4i
|0:13:43
|21
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:14:05
|22
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:15:02
|23
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:15:27
|24
|Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:16:05
|25
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team
|0:17:47
|26
|Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor
|0:22:05
|27
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:25:21
|28
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:26:31
|29
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:34:53
|30
|Clinton Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:35:04
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor
|8
|3
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
|6
|4
|William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|5
|5
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|4
|6
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|4
|7
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|4
|8
|Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|4
|9
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|3
|10
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|3
|11
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|3
|12
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2
|13
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|2
|14
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|2
|15
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|2
|16
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|1
|17
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda
|1
|18
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|1
|19
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|RadioShack-Nissan
|64:38:52
|2
|FDJ-Bigmat
|0:00:40
|3
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:45
|4
|Garmin - Barracuda
|0:02:49
|5
|Katusha Team
|0:04:35
|6
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:05:01
|7
|BMC Racing Team
|0:05:13
|8
|Bridgestone Anchor
|0:06:24
|9
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:08:11
|10
|Champion System
|0:10:01
|11
|Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:11:24
|12
|Sky Procycling
|0:13:44
|13
|Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
|0:14:13
|14
|Project 1T4I
|0:15:00
|15
|GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:15:13
|16
|RTS Racing Team
|0:18:16
