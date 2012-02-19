Trending

Velits wins 2012 Tour of Oman

Marcel Kittel wins final stage for second win of the week

Image 1 of 23

Marcel Kittel (Project 1t4i) sprints to win the final Oman stage.

Marcel Kittel (Project 1t4i) sprints to win the final Oman stage.
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 2 of 23

The leading players from a tough week in Oman celebrate on the podium

The leading players from a tough week in Oman celebrate on the podium
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 3 of 23

Race leader Peter Velits (Omega Pharma-Quickstep)

Race leader Peter Velits (Omega Pharma-Quickstep)
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 4 of 23

The peloton

The peloton
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 5 of 23

A scenic backdrop to racing in Oman

A scenic backdrop to racing in Oman
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 6 of 23

The peloton

The peloton
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 7 of 23

The peloton heads toward the finish in Oman

The peloton heads toward the finish in Oman
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 8 of 23

The peloton all strung out.

The peloton all strung out.
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 9 of 23

The peloton in Oman

The peloton in Oman
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 10 of 23

Omani people watch the peloton pass

Omani people watch the peloton pass
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 11 of 23

Palm trees provide what little shade there is in Oman.

Palm trees provide what little shade there is in Oman.
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 12 of 23

The final stage's main break

The final stage's main break
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 13 of 23

Racing near the sea

Racing near the sea
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 14 of 23

The route followed the sea at this point.

The route followed the sea at this point.
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 15 of 23

All the classification winners at the 2012 Tour of Oman

All the classification winners at the 2012 Tour of Oman
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 16 of 23

Most combative rider Klaas Lodewijck (BMC Racing Team)

Most combative rider Klaas Lodewijck (BMC Racing Team)
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 17 of 23

Best young rider Tony Gallopin (RadioShack-Nissan)

Best young rider Tony Gallopin (RadioShack-Nissan)
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 18 of 23

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) won the points classification

Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) won the points classification
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 19 of 23

Tour of Oman overall podium with Peter Velits (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) on top

Tour of Oman overall podium with Peter Velits (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) on top
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 20 of 23

Tour of Oman winner Peter Velits (Omega Pharma-Quickstep)

Tour of Oman winner Peter Velits (Omega Pharma-Quickstep)
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 21 of 23

Oman stage 6 winner Marcel Kittel (Project 1t4i)

Oman stage 6 winner Marcel Kittel (Project 1t4i)
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 22 of 23

V for victory: Germany's Marcel Kittel

V for victory: Germany's Marcel Kittel
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 23 of 23

The final stage took in some of the region's nicest sites

The final stage took in some of the region's nicest sites
(Image credit: AFP)

Peter Velits (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) sealed overall victory on the final day of the Tour of Oman, but only after enduring a tense battle for bonus seconds with Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) on the road to Matrah Corniche.

It was a day of two sprints in Oman - Marcel Kittel (Project 1t4i) won the expected grandstand bunch finale to claim the stage, his second of the race, but it was the first intermediate sprint which provided the afternoon's most compelling drama, thanks in no small part to the initial confusion over its outcome.

With Nibali lying just one second behind Velits on the general classification, the Sicilian made one last effort to leapfrog into first place overall by picking up the bonus seconds on offer at the Wave Muscat after 53km. A tactical build-up prefaced a chaotic sprint, as Velits' Omega Pharma-Quick Step team looked to thwart Nibali by filling the top three places.

Tom Boonen and Guillaume Van Keirsbulck did their bit by crossing the line first and third, but race radio initially announced that Nibali had surprisingly captured the two-second bonus for second place and was now leader on the road.

While Liquigas and Omega Pharma-QuickStep riders debated amongst themselves as to who had finished where, the race jury set about reviewing the photo finish. Over 20 minutes later, the radio finally crackled into life again with a correction - Peter Sagan had been second across the line, while his teammate Nibali had just missed out on a bonus in fourth.

"We didn't know what was happening because we were quite sure that he had not been second and picked up a bonus," a relieved Velits said afterwards. "After a while the jury saw the pictures and it was quite clear that he didn't get the seconds, but for a few kilometres after the sprint it was quite tense and I was quite stressed to be honest."

Nibali himself admitted that he didn't know where he had placed when he crossed the line amid the phalanx of Omega Pharma-QuickStep and Liquigas-Cannondale jerseys at the sprint.

"Sagan, Velits and I all arrived together, and Chavanel was saying that I had finished fourth," Nibali said after wheeling to a halt at the finish line. "If I've understood right, they did a photo finish and I think that was the right thing to do."

Nibali takes on Omega Pharma-QuickStep

Taking on the collective might of Omega Pharma-QuickStep's fastmen to pick up bonus seconds was always going to be a tall order for Nibali, and his task was complicated by a late change to the location of the day's opening bonus sprint. "At the start, we though the sprint was going to be on a hill, but then they told us that wasn't going to be the case anymore," Nibali said.

After hunting down the day's early four-man break, featuring Lee Rodgers (RTS Racing Team), Michael Schar (BMC), William Clarke (Champion System) and Alexandre Lemair (Bridgestone-Anchor), Liquigas-Cannondale tried to take Omega Pharma-QuickStep on at their own game by using the wind to try to split the field. "As the wind was coming from the left, Peter [Sagan] went early and we more or less formed an echelon," Nibali said.

"Yeah, I led it out," Sagan said. "Before the line I braked a little bit. I didn't know whether they passed me before or after the line. The judges didn't know and I didn't know myself to be honest."

When the dust settled, however, Nibali remained one second behind overall, and Velits could relax slightly in the knowledge that the second intermediate sprint on Matrah Corniche and the finish itself were far less conducive to a raid from his rival.

"Beforehand, we thought it might have been easier and that Liquigas mightn't try, but of course they did," Velits said, smiling afterwards. "But we were ready and we knew they would try and have four guys sprint, but the main point was to beat Vincenzo."

Kittel continues German sprint domination

The second half of the stage was animated by a three-man move featuring Laurens Ten Dam and Garmin-Barracuda duo Johan Vansummeren and Christian Vande Velde, which snuck off the front after 62km. Omega Pharma-QuickStep, and Sylvain Chavanel in particular, patrolled affairs at a safe reserve of 1:30, happy to let the trio hoover up the bonuses on offer at the second intermediate sprint.

While a stiff headwind had slowed the peloton during the early exchanges, the pace clicked gradually upwards as the race reached the flat, fast finishing circuit at Matrah Corniche. To their credit, Vansummeren, Vande Velde and Ten Dam breathed life into their escape until the final seven-kilometre lap, but with so many sprinters in the field behind, there was a grim inevitability about their fate.

In the closing kilometres, it was the Project 1t4i team of Marcel Kittel that came to the front in a bid to set up the young German, and he repaid their faith by winding up for an authoritative sprint victory.

As was the case on stage 3, Kittel's was a confident effort. With scant regard for the depth of sprinting talent about him in the tumult of the finishing straight, he went from a distance, almost daring anyone to come past him.

Peter Sagan was tucked on his wheel and acknowledged that he had no answer to Kittel's show of force on the slightly downhill finish."In the end, I was lucky because I got on Kittel's wheel," Sagan said. "He was so strong that I wound up in second."

Next were two men with designs on results in Belgium in the coming weeks, Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Barracuda) and Denis Galimzyanov (Katusha), while Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ-BigMat) was fifth.

Mark Cavendish (Sky) crossed the line a disappointed 14th, while André Greipel (Lotto Belisol) made no impact and lost the points jersey to Sagan on another day where reliable lead-outs were at a premium.

"It's not easy in the beginning of the year," the winner Kittel said. "Everyone is trying to do a good lead-out but there are still some problems. For us it was the same in the beginning, but we've managed to find a way together. We know now that we can sprint against the top sprinters, as a team too, by staying in front and doing a really good lead-out."

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1t4i3:11:04
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
3Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
4Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
5Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
6Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
7Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
8Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
9Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
10Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
11Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
12Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team
13Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan
14Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
15Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
16Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
17Allan Davis (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
18Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
19Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
20Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda
21Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
22Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
23Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
24Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team
25Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
26Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
27Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
28Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
29André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
30Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
31Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
32Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan
33Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
34Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
35Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
36Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
37Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
38David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
39Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
40Miyataka Shimizu (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
41Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
42Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
43Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
44Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
45Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
46Thomas Lebas (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor
47Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda
48Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
49Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
50Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
51Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
52Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
53Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
54Christian Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
55Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
56Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan
57Koen De Kort (Ned) Project 1t4i
58Luca Ascani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
59Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) GreenEdge Cycling Team
60Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
61Joost Posthuma (Ned) RadioShack-Nissan
62Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
63Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
64Gregory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
65Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
66David McCann (Irl) RTS Racing Team
67Kazuo Inoue (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
68Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
69William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
70Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
71Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
72Murilo Antoniobil Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Barracuda
73Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
74Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
75Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
76Jai Crawford (Aus) RTS Racing Team0:00:12
77David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Barracuda
78Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda0:00:15
79Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
80Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
81William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
82Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
83Roy Curvers (Ned) Project 1t4i
84Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
85Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
86Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
87Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat
88Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
89Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Project 1t4i
90Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
91Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
92Clinton Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
93Christopher Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
94Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
95Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
96Jérémy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
97Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
98Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
99Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
100Alex Coutts (GBr) RTS Racing Team
101Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor0:00:25
102Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
103Robert Wagner (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:29
104Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat0:00:31
105Lee Rodgers (GBr) RTS Racing Team
106Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:00:33
107Baden Cooke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:00:36
108Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
109Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda0:00:50
110Albert Timmer (Ned) Project 1t4i
111Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Project 1t4i
112Jens Mouris (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:01:29
113Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling0:02:05
114Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
115Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Project 1t4i0:02:29
116Stuart O'Grady (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:02:54
117Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team
118Svein Tuft (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team
119Dominic Klemme (Ger) Project 1t4i0:03:00
120Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:03:55

Sprint 1 - The Wave Muscat, 53km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep3pts
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale2
3Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep1

Sprint 2 - Matrah (3rd crossing), 102.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Barracuda3pts
2Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team2
3Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda1

Points - Matrah Corniche, 130.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1t4i15pts
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale12
3Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Barracuda9
4Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team7
5Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat6
6Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale5
7Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team4
8Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep3
9Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia2
10Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1t4i3:11:04
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
3Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
4Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
5Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
6Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
7Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
8Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team
9Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan
10Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
11Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
12Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
13Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
14Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
15Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda
16Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
17Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:15
18Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
19Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
20Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Project 1t4i
21Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
22Clinton Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
23Christopher Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
24Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
25Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
26Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor0:00:25
27Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:00:33
28Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Project 1t4i0:00:50
29Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling0:02:05
30Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Project 1t4i0:02:29

Team standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katusha Team9:33:12
2Liquigas-Cannondale
3FDJ-Bigmat
4Sky Procycling
5Omega Pharma-Quick Step
6Lotto-Belisol Team
7Garmin - Barracuda
8Rabobank Cycling Team
9Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
10RadioShack-Nissan
11BMC Racing Team
12Champion System
13Bridgestone Anchor
14PROJECT 1T4I0:00:15
15RTS Racing Team0:00:27
16GreenEdge Cycling Team0:00:36

General classification after stage six
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep21:32:02
2Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:01
3Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:17
4Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:00:21
5Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:00:30
6Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
7Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team0:00:47
8Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda0:00:49
9Thomas Lebas (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor0:00:50
10Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:52
11Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team0:01:15
12Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:18
13Miyataka Shimizu (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor0:01:30
14Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan0:01:33
15Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:01:54
16Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:02:01
17Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:02:23
18Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda0:02:33
19Jai Crawford (Aus) RTS Racing Team0:02:42
20Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team0:02:44
21Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team0:03:01
22Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:03:21
23Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:03:24
24Luca Ascani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:03:50
25Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:03:51
26Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling0:03:57
27Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:03:58
28Baden Cooke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:04:07
29Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Barracuda0:04:17
30Christopher Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:04:33
31Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team0:04:41
32Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan0:04:59
33Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:05:32
34Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team0:05:43
35Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling0:05:51
36Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale0:05:54
37David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Barracuda0:06:31
38Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:06:40
39Koen De Kort (Ned) Project 1t4i0:06:46
40Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:06:47
41Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:06:49
42Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor0:06:50
43Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:06:53
44Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:07:07
45André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team0:07:30
46Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan0:07:50
47Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling0:07:52
48Joost Posthuma (Ned) RadioShack-Nissan0:08:05
49Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Project 1t4i0:08:11
50Stuart O'Grady (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:08:13
51Allan Davis (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:08:38
52Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:08:50
53Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:09:00
54Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:09:07
55Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda0:09:23
56Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:09:30
57Gregory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan0:09:54
58Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:09:55
59Alex Coutts (GBr) RTS Racing Team0:10:18
60Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:10:56
61Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:10:58
62Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Project 1t4i0:11:07
63Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team0:11:26
64Roy Curvers (Ned) Project 1t4i0:11:33
65Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat0:11:42
66Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor0:11:47
67Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:11:50
68Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:11:52
69Murilo Antoniobil Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Barracuda
70Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:11:54
71Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team0:12:37
72Kazuo Inoue (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor0:12:45
73Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:12:50
74William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:12:56
75Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat0:12:57
76Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Project 1t4i0:13:12
77Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team0:13:13
78Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team0:13:24
79Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:13:34
80Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:13:42
81Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:13:49
82Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:13:56
83Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
84Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1t4i0:14:00
85David McCann (Irl) RTS Racing Team0:14:11
86Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling0:14:22
87Lee Rodgers (GBr) RTS Racing Team0:14:33
88Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Barracuda0:14:37
89Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:14:48
90Albert Timmer (Ned) Project 1t4i0:14:54
91David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:15:15
92Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:15:19
93Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling0:15:21
94Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling0:15:44
95Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:15:47
96Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling0:16:01
97Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:16:22
98Svein Tuft (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:16:34
99Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:17:17
100Robert Wagner (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan0:17:30
101Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team0:18:04
102Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:18:09
103Jérémy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling0:19:14
104Jens Mouris (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:19:41
105Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team0:19:56
106Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team0:20:00
107Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team0:21:41
108Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor0:22:22
109Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:24:51
110William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:25:07
111Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:25:38
112Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda0:26:04
113Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team0:26:48
114Christian Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:27:05
115Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:27:56
116Dominic Klemme (Ger) Project 1t4i0:31:12
117Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:31:23
118Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:35:10
119Clinton Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:35:21
120Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:37:08

Points classification after stage six
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale53pts
2André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team43
3Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1t4i37
4Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat32
5Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Barracuda25
6Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan24
7Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team19
8Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale15
9Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team15
10Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team14
11Baden Cooke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team13
12Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep12
13Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep12
14Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda10
15Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling10
16Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat9
17Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale9
18Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia9
19Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor8
20Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team8
21Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat7
22Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team6
23William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team5
24Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team5
25Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team4
26Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan4
27Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia4
28Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep4
29Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team4
30Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia4
31Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Barracuda3
32Thomas Lebas (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor3
33Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan3
34Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep3
35Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team3
36Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling3
37Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team2
38Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep2
39Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia2
40Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team2
41Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team1
42Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda1
43Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team1
44Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep1
45Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team1

Young riders classification after stage six
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan21:32:19
2Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:13
3Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda0:00:32
4Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling0:03:40
5Christopher Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:04:16
6Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale0:05:37
7Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:06:23
8Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor0:06:33
9Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Project 1t4i0:07:54
10Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:08:50
11Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:09:13
12Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:10:39
13Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Project 1t4i0:10:50
14Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor0:11:30
15Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:11:35
16Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Project 1t4i0:12:55
17Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team0:12:56
18Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team0:13:07
19Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:13:17
20Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1t4i0:13:43
21Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling0:14:05
22Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:15:02
23Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling0:15:27
24Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:16:05
25Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team0:17:47
26Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor0:22:05
27Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:25:21
28Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team0:26:31
29Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:34:53
30Clinton Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:35:04

Combativity points classification after stage six
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team15pts
2Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor8
3Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team6
4William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team5
5Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep4
6Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team4
7Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep4
8Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia4
9Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Barracuda3
10Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team3
11Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team3
12Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team2
13Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale2
14Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep2
15Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia2
16Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team1
17Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda1
18Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team1
19Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep1

Team standings after stage six
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1RadioShack-Nissan64:38:52
2FDJ-Bigmat0:00:40
3Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:45
4Garmin - Barracuda0:02:49
5Katusha Team0:04:35
6Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:05:01
7BMC Racing Team0:05:13
8Bridgestone Anchor0:06:24
9Liquigas-Cannondale0:08:11
10Champion System0:10:01
11Lotto-Belisol Team0:11:24
12Sky Procycling0:13:44
13Farnese Vini-Selle Italia0:14:13
14Project 1T4I0:15:00
15GreenEdge Cycling Team0:15:13
16RTS Racing Team0:18:16

