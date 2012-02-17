Image 1 of 34 Tour of Oman leader André Greipel (Lotto Belisol) wins his second stage of the race. (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 34 The jersey holders on the podium after stage 4. (Image credit: ASO) Image 3 of 34 Klaas Lodewijck (BMC Racing Team) leads the most combative rider classificaiton. (Image credit: ASO) Image 4 of 34 Best young rider Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) (Image credit: ASO) Image 5 of 34 In addition to holding the leader's jersey André Greipel tops the points classificaiton. (Image credit: ASO) Image 6 of 34 Tour of Oman leader André Greipel (Lotto Belisol) (Image credit: ASO) Image 7 of 34 André Greipel (Lotto Belisol) wins stage 4 ahead of Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) (Image credit: ASO) Image 8 of 34 Action from stage 4 at the Tour of Oman. (Image credit: ASO) Image 9 of 34 Marcel Kittel (Project 1t4i), wearing the points jersey, gets aero during stage 4. (Image credit: ASO) Image 10 of 34 The Tour of Oman peloton rolls along during the fourth stage. (Image credit: ASO) Image 11 of 34 The Tour of Oman peloton en route from Bidbid to Al Wadi Al Kabir. (Image credit: ASO) Image 12 of 34 Lotto Belisol's Marcel Sieberg and Andre Greipel fly down a descent. (Image credit: ASO) Image 13 of 34 Action during stage 4 at the Tour of Oman. (Image credit: ASO) Image 14 of 34 The peloton en route to Al Wadi Al Kabir. (Image credit: ASO) Image 15 of 34 The Tour of Oman peloton en route from Bidbid to Al Wadi Al Kabir. (Image credit: ASO) Image 16 of 34 RadioShack-Nissan's Tony Gallopin, left, and Andy Schleck. (Image credit: ASO) Image 17 of 34 Alexandre Lemair (Bridgestone Anchor) and a young fan. (Image credit: ASO) Image 18 of 34 Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ-Big Mat) (Image credit: ASO) Image 19 of 34 André Greipel (Lotto Belisol) won his second stage at the Tour of Oman and remains in the overall lead. (Image credit: AFP) Image 20 of 34 The Tour of Oman peloton in action during stage 4. (Image credit: AFP) Image 21 of 34 Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) on the podium (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 22 of 34 Jakob Fuglsang (RadioShack-Nissan) (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 23 of 34 Don't mess with race leader Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 24 of 34 (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 25 of 34 Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 26 of 34 Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 27 of 34 Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan) (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 28 of 34 The peloton in action during stage 4 at the Tour of Oman (Image credit: ASO) Image 29 of 34 The peloton en route to Al Wadi Al Kabir. (Image credit: ASO) Image 30 of 34 Tour of Oman leader Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) (Image credit: ASO) Image 31 of 34 Klaas Lodewijck (BMC) and Stijn Vandenbergh (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) on the attack. (Image credit: ASO) Image 32 of 34 The peloton in action during stage 4 at the Tour of Oman (Image credit: ASO) Image 33 of 34 Thumbs up from Andy Schleck on the stage 4 start line. (Image credit: ASO) Image 34 of 34 Denis Galimzyanov (Katusha) (Image credit: Barry Ryan)

André Greipel (Lotto Belisol) gave a further demonstration of his stunning early-season form with victory on stage four of the Tour of Oman to Al Wadi Al Kabir. The German outsprinted Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) to extend his lead in the general classification to six seconds.

While Greipel’s assured winning sprint was impressive in itself, his victory was all the more remarkable considering that he had been dropped on the last lap of the finishing circuit after the pace ratcheted upwards on its main climb.

An acceleration from Sagan and Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) sent ripples through the peloton, and Greipel was among those deposited out the back. In spite of the pace up front, however, he was coaxed back into contention thanks in no small part to the efforts of teammates Adam Hansen and Marcel Sieberg.

“It didn’t look like I was dropping out [on the climb], I was dropped,” Greipel confirmed after the finish. “Adam Hansen and Sieberg were waiting for me, and they kept talking to me, saying that I could do it. Adam Hansen brought me back to the front group, and then they pulled the breakaway back and I just tried to find my position for the sprint.”

After Sagan and Chavanel had been reeled back in, Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) launched an attack of his own out of the reduced peloton, but he was unable to get sufficient traction to stay clear. The RadioShack-Nissan team of Fabian Cancellara was also active throughout the day, although the Swiss rider explained that the finale was not quite difficult enough to eliminate all of the fast men. “If there was a chance, we might have tried something with me but the course wasn’t really selective enough,” he said.

In the final sprint, it initially looked as though Peter Sagan would retake the red jersey after he purposefully emerged from the pack with 200 metres to go on the long, wide finishing straight. He may well have paid a price for his rally with Chavanel, however, and when Greipel swooped past the Slovak was unable to respond. “I hadn’t realised Greipel had stayed with the first group,” a disappointed Sagan admitted afterwards.

There was further evidence of a renaissance of French sprinting with the youngsters Tony Gallopin (RadioShack-Nissan) and Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ-BigMat) taking third and fourth on the day, just ahead of CJ Sutton (Sky), but all were powerless to prevent Greipel’s march up the shallow rise to the line.

How it unfolded

After lengthy transfers delayed the start of the previous two stages, the peloton got out of Bidbid ahead of schedule on Friday morning under clear blue skies. The pace in the early stages was frantic until Stijn Vandenbergh (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) and Klass Lodewijk (BMC) were given a day pass 10km in, and the tempo settled accordingly.

Chugging their way through the spectacular terraced hillsides of the eastern Hajars, Vandenbergh and Lodewijk eked out a sizeable margin in the opening half of the stage. Given the rising temperatures and humidity, the peloton was happy to maintain a steady rhythm until the first real test of the day, the climb of Bousher Alamrat after 58km.

Here, the raw statistics illustrate how rapidly the détente was ended. On the approach to the climb, the two leaders had almost eight minutes in hand on the bunch; by the time they reached the summit, that advantage had been halved to four as RadioShack-Nissan set a fierce pace behind.

After passing the biggest crowds of the race at Ruwi (82km), the two breakaways tackled the steep climb up to Al Hamriya, featuring some slopes in excess of 15%, with the stacked mountainside providing a natural amphitheatre. Liquigas-Cannondale were now forcing the issue behind, and while the peloton did not fragment as much as anticipated, it was a foretaste of what was to come.

Over the summit of the climb came a series of ups and downs along a ridge leading to the finishing circuit near Muscat, and the constant changes in rhythm sucked more of the venom out of the sprinters’ legs. On the climb of Al Jissah with 40km to go, Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) launched an attack of his own and hovered up the time bonus for third behind the two escapees. Although he soon relented, it was a clear indication of his ambitions for the general classification.

In spite of the increase in activity behind, the two escapees retained a two-minute lead on the entry to the testing finishing circuit with 26km remaining. With Liquigas and RadioShack-Nissan continuing to do most of the spadework behind, the gap tumbled gently and Vandenbergh made one last bid for glory alone before being swallowed up on the final lap, where Greipel emerged victorious.

In their short histories, the Tours of Qatar and Oman have often provided sound omens for what is to come in the classics. Given that he survived when the likes of Mark Cavendish, Matt Goss and Tyler Farrar were dropped, Greipel must surely figure among the candidates for victory at Milan-San Remo.

“It’s in March,” Greipel said wearily afterwards, and then repeated himself. “It is in March. Of course I want to try to be good but there is one month to go and a couple of races to do.”

Full Results 1 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 3:37:02 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 3 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan 4 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 5 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 6 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 7 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 8 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 9 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda 10 Baden Cooke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 11 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 12 Koen De Kort (Ned) Project 1t4i 13 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 14 Luca Ascani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 15 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 16 Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor 17 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 18 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 19 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 20 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team 21 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 22 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 23 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan 24 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Project 1t4i 25 Miyataka Shimizu (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor 26 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 27 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 28 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 29 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 30 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 31 Jai Crawford (Aus) RTS Racing Team 32 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 33 Thomas Lebas (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor 34 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 35 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 36 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 37 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda 38 Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team 39 Gregory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 40 Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Project 1t4i 41 Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 42 Alex Coutts (GBr) RTS Racing Team 43 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 44 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 45 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 46 Christopher Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 47 Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 48 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Project 1t4i 49 Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:11 50 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:15 51 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat 0:00:24 52 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:45 53 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team 0:01:05 54 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:01:33 55 Joost Posthuma (Ned) RadioShack-Nissan 56 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 57 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 58 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan 59 Kazuo Inoue (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor 60 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat 61 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 62 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 63 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 64 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team 65 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 66 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team 67 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) GreenEdge Cycling Team 68 Allan Davis (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 69 David McCann (Irl) RTS Racing Team 70 Albert Timmer (Ned) Project 1t4i 71 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:01:39 72 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:02:20 73 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 74 Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team 75 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 76 Svein Tuft (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team 77 Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 78 Klaas Sys (Bel) Bridgestone Anchor 79 Murilo Antoniobil Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Barracuda 80 David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 81 Roy Curvers (Ned) Project 1t4i 82 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Barracuda 83 Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor 84 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team 85 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda 86 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 87 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 88 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team 89 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 90 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 91 Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:04:12 92 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:04:36 93 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 94 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 95 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 96 William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 97 Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 98 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 99 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 100 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team 101 Lee Rodgers (GBr) RTS Racing Team 102 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 103 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1t4i 104 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 105 Robert Wagner (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 106 Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor 107 Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 108 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 109 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 110 Jérémy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling 111 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 112 Jens Mouris (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team 113 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:08:47 114 Dominic Klemme (Ger) Project 1t4i 115 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:09:57 116 Christian Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:11:13 117 Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 118 Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 119 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda 120 Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 121 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 122 Clinton Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:20:25 DNF Sergey Kudentsov (Rus) RTS Racing Team DNF Wang Chung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team DNF Chin-Lung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team DNF Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team DNF Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team

Sprint 1 - Climb of Bousher Alamrat, 57.5km 1 Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 3 pts 2 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 2 3 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 1

Sprint 2 - Climb of Al Jissah, 102km 1 Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 3 pts 2 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 2 3 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 1

Points - Al Wadi Al Kabir, 142.5km 1 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 15 pts 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 12 3 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan 9 4 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 7 5 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 6 6 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 5 7 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 4 8 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 3 9 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda 2 10 Baden Cooke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 1

Young riders 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 3:37:02 2 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan 3 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 4 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda 5 Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor 6 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 7 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Project 1t4i 8 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 9 Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Project 1t4i 10 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 11 Christopher Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 12 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Project 1t4i 13 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:00:45 14 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:01:33 15 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 16 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team 17 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:02:20 18 Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team 19 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 20 Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor 21 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team 22 Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:04:12 23 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:04:36 24 Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 25 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1t4i 26 Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor 27 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 28 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:09:57 29 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:11:13 30 Clinton Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:20:25

Teams 1 RadioShack-Nissan 10:51:06 2 Omega Pharma-Quick Step 3 FDJ-Bigmat 4 BMC Racing Team 5 Katusha Team 6 Rabobank Cycling Team 7 Bridgestone Anchor 8 Project 1t4i 9 Garmin - Barracuda 10 Champion System 11 Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:15 12 Sky Procycling 0:00:45 13 Lotto-Belisol Team 0:01:05 14 GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:01:33 15 RTS Racing Team 16 Farnese Vini-Selle Italia 0:01:39

General classification after stage 4 1 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 13:36:33 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:06 3 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:00:18 4 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan 5 Baden Cooke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:00:19 6 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:21 7 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:00:22 8 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:25 9 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda 10 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 0:00:29 11 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 0:00:30 12 Thomas Lebas (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor 0:00:31 13 Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:00:34 14 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:00:38 15 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 16 Miyataka Shimizu (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor 17 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 18 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 19 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 20 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 21 Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team 22 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:00:42 23 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team 24 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:44 25 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 0:00:45 26 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:49 27 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:56 28 Luca Ascani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 29 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 30 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:01:00 31 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:01:01 32 Koen De Kort (Ned) Project 1t4i 0:01:11 33 Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor 34 Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Project 1t4i 0:01:12 35 Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan 0:01:15 36 Jai Crawford (Aus) RTS Racing Team 0:01:18 37 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:01:22 38 Alex Coutts (GBr) RTS Racing Team 39 Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda 0:01:27 40 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:01:28 41 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 42 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 0:01:30 43 Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 44 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:34 45 Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:01:38 46 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:01:42 47 Christopher Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:02:06 48 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Project 1t4i 0:02:17 49 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:02:19 50 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:02:26 51 Joost Posthuma (Ned) RadioShack-Nissan 0:02:37 52 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team 0:02:41 53 Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan 0:02:44 54 Allan Davis (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:03:01 55 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:03:04 56 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team 57 David McCann (Irl) RTS Racing Team 0:03:09 58 Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team 0:03:12 59 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:03:20 60 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:03:24 61 Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:03:28 62 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:03:39 63 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:03:44 64 Albert Timmer (Ned) Project 1t4i 0:03:47 65 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:03:48 66 Roy Curvers (Ned) Project 1t4i 67 Gregory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 0:03:55 68 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda 69 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 0:03:56 70 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:03:59 71 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:04:01 72 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:04:02 73 Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor 0:04:07 74 David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Barracuda 0:04:10 75 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 76 Kazuo Inoue (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor 0:04:16 77 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:04:20 78 Murilo Antoniobil Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Barracuda 0:04:22 79 David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:04:37 80 Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team 81 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat 0:04:50 82 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 0:05:25 83 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Project 1t4i 0:05:44 84 Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:05:52 85 Klaas Sys (Bel) Bridgestone Anchor 0:05:53 86 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:06:01 87 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:06:12 88 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:06:37 89 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1t4i 0:06:40 90 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat 0:06:48 91 Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:06:53 92 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 93 Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:06:58 94 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:07:11 95 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:07:16 96 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team 0:07:26 97 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling 0:07:51 98 Svein Tuft (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:07:58 99 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:08:10 100 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:08:28 101 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:08:31 102 Lee Rodgers (GBr) RTS Racing Team 0:09:09 103 Jérémy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling 104 Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:09:38 105 Robert Wagner (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan 0:09:42 106 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:10:14 107 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team 0:10:39 108 Jens Mouris (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:11:40 109 Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor 0:12:36 110 William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:14:38 111 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:15:00 112 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:16:10 113 Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:16:16 114 Christian Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:16:27 115 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda 0:17:22 116 Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:17:24 117 Dominic Klemme (Ger) Project 1t4i 0:17:45 118 Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:18:25 119 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team 0:19:13 120 Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:19:30 121 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:21:02 122 Clinton Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:25:57

Points classification 1 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 43 pts 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 39 3 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 26 4 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1t4i 22 5 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan 18 6 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Barracuda 16 7 Baden Cooke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 13 8 Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 12 9 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 12 10 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 10 11 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 9 12 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda 9 13 Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor 8 14 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 7 15 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 7 16 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team 6 17 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 5 18 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 4 19 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 4 20 Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 4 21 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 4 22 Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 4 23 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan 3 24 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 3 25 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 3 26 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling 3 27 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan 2 28 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 2 29 William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 2 30 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 1 31 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 1 32 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team 1 33 Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 1

Young riders classification 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 13:36:39 2 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat 0:00:12 3 Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan 4 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:15 5 Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda 0:00:19 6 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:32 7 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 0:00:38 8 Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor 0:01:05 9 Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Project 1t4i 0:01:06 10 Christopher Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:02:00 11 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Project 1t4i 0:02:11 12 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:02:13 13 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team 0:02:35 14 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:03:14 15 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:03:42 16 Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor 0:04:01 17 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling 0:04:04 18 Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team 0:04:31 19 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Project 1t4i 0:05:38 20 Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:05:46 21 Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:06:31 22 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1t4i 0:06:34 23 Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:06:52 24 Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:07:10 25 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team 0:07:20 26 Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor 0:12:30 27 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 0:14:54 28 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:16:04 29 Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:20:56 30 Clinton Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:25:51

Combativity classification 1 Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team 12 pts 2 Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor 8 3 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team 6 4 Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team 4 5 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 4 6 Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 4 7 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 3 8 William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 2 9 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 2 10 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 1 11 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 1 12 Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia 1