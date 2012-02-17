André Greipel picks up second win in Tour of Oman
German sprinter remains in leader's jersey
Stage 4: Bidbid (Nafa’a) - Al Wadi Al Kabir
André Greipel (Lotto Belisol) gave a further demonstration of his stunning early-season form with victory on stage four of the Tour of Oman to Al Wadi Al Kabir. The German outsprinted Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) to extend his lead in the general classification to six seconds.
While Greipel’s assured winning sprint was impressive in itself, his victory was all the more remarkable considering that he had been dropped on the last lap of the finishing circuit after the pace ratcheted upwards on its main climb.
An acceleration from Sagan and Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) sent ripples through the peloton, and Greipel was among those deposited out the back. In spite of the pace up front, however, he was coaxed back into contention thanks in no small part to the efforts of teammates Adam Hansen and Marcel Sieberg.
“It didn’t look like I was dropping out [on the climb], I was dropped,” Greipel confirmed after the finish. “Adam Hansen and Sieberg were waiting for me, and they kept talking to me, saying that I could do it. Adam Hansen brought me back to the front group, and then they pulled the breakaway back and I just tried to find my position for the sprint.”
After Sagan and Chavanel had been reeled back in, Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) launched an attack of his own out of the reduced peloton, but he was unable to get sufficient traction to stay clear. The RadioShack-Nissan team of Fabian Cancellara was also active throughout the day, although the Swiss rider explained that the finale was not quite difficult enough to eliminate all of the fast men. “If there was a chance, we might have tried something with me but the course wasn’t really selective enough,” he said.
In the final sprint, it initially looked as though Peter Sagan would retake the red jersey after he purposefully emerged from the pack with 200 metres to go on the long, wide finishing straight. He may well have paid a price for his rally with Chavanel, however, and when Greipel swooped past the Slovak was unable to respond. “I hadn’t realised Greipel had stayed with the first group,” a disappointed Sagan admitted afterwards.
There was further evidence of a renaissance of French sprinting with the youngsters Tony Gallopin (RadioShack-Nissan) and Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ-BigMat) taking third and fourth on the day, just ahead of CJ Sutton (Sky), but all were powerless to prevent Greipel’s march up the shallow rise to the line.
How it unfolded
After lengthy transfers delayed the start of the previous two stages, the peloton got out of Bidbid ahead of schedule on Friday morning under clear blue skies. The pace in the early stages was frantic until Stijn Vandenbergh (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) and Klass Lodewijk (BMC) were given a day pass 10km in, and the tempo settled accordingly.
Chugging their way through the spectacular terraced hillsides of the eastern Hajars, Vandenbergh and Lodewijk eked out a sizeable margin in the opening half of the stage. Given the rising temperatures and humidity, the peloton was happy to maintain a steady rhythm until the first real test of the day, the climb of Bousher Alamrat after 58km.
Here, the raw statistics illustrate how rapidly the détente was ended. On the approach to the climb, the two leaders had almost eight minutes in hand on the bunch; by the time they reached the summit, that advantage had been halved to four as RadioShack-Nissan set a fierce pace behind.
After passing the biggest crowds of the race at Ruwi (82km), the two breakaways tackled the steep climb up to Al Hamriya, featuring some slopes in excess of 15%, with the stacked mountainside providing a natural amphitheatre. Liquigas-Cannondale were now forcing the issue behind, and while the peloton did not fragment as much as anticipated, it was a foretaste of what was to come.
Over the summit of the climb came a series of ups and downs along a ridge leading to the finishing circuit near Muscat, and the constant changes in rhythm sucked more of the venom out of the sprinters’ legs. On the climb of Al Jissah with 40km to go, Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) launched an attack of his own and hovered up the time bonus for third behind the two escapees. Although he soon relented, it was a clear indication of his ambitions for the general classification.
In spite of the increase in activity behind, the two escapees retained a two-minute lead on the entry to the testing finishing circuit with 26km remaining. With Liquigas and RadioShack-Nissan continuing to do most of the spadework behind, the gap tumbled gently and Vandenbergh made one last bid for glory alone before being swallowed up on the final lap, where Greipel emerged victorious.
In their short histories, the Tours of Qatar and Oman have often provided sound omens for what is to come in the classics. Given that he survived when the likes of Mark Cavendish, Matt Goss and Tyler Farrar were dropped, Greipel must surely figure among the candidates for victory at Milan-San Remo.
“It’s in March,” Greipel said wearily afterwards, and then repeated himself. “It is in March. Of course I want to try to be good but there is one month to go and a couple of races to do.”
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|3:37:02
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan
|4
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|5
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|6
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|7
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|8
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|9
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda
|10
|Baden Cooke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|11
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|12
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Project 1t4i
|13
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|14
|Luca Ascani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|15
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|16
|Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|17
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|18
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|19
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|20
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
|21
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|22
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|23
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan
|24
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Project 1t4i
|25
|Miyataka Shimizu (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|26
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|27
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|28
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|29
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|30
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|31
|Jai Crawford (Aus) RTS Racing Team
|32
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|33
|Thomas Lebas (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor
|34
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|35
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|36
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|37
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda
|38
|Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
|39
|Gregory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|40
|Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Project 1t4i
|41
|Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|42
|Alex Coutts (GBr) RTS Racing Team
|43
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|44
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|45
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|46
|Christopher Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|47
|Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|48
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Project 1t4i
|49
|Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:11
|50
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:15
|51
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:00:24
|52
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:45
|53
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:01:05
|54
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:01:33
|55
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) RadioShack-Nissan
|56
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|57
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|58
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan
|59
|Kazuo Inoue (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|60
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat
|61
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|62
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|63
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|64
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
|65
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|66
|Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team
|67
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|68
|Allan Davis (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|69
|David McCann (Irl) RTS Racing Team
|70
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Project 1t4i
|71
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:01:39
|72
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:20
|73
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|74
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|75
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|76
|Svein Tuft (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|77
|Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|78
|Klaas Sys (Bel) Bridgestone Anchor
|79
|Murilo Antoniobil Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Barracuda
|80
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|81
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Project 1t4i
|82
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Barracuda
|83
|Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|84
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team
|85
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda
|86
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|87
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|88
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|89
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|90
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|91
|Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:04:12
|92
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:04:36
|93
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|94
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|95
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|96
|William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|97
|Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|98
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|99
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|100
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
|101
|Lee Rodgers (GBr) RTS Racing Team
|102
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|103
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1t4i
|104
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|105
|Robert Wagner (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|106
|Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor
|107
|Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|108
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|109
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|110
|Jérémy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
|111
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|112
|Jens Mouris (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|113
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:08:47
|114
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Project 1t4i
|115
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:09:57
|116
|Christian Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:11:13
|117
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|118
|Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|119
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda
|120
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|121
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|122
|Clinton Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:20:25
|DNF
|Sergey Kudentsov (Rus) RTS Racing Team
|DNF
|Wang Chung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team
|DNF
|Chin-Lung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team
|DNF
|Wei Kei Chang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team
|DNF
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|1
|Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|2
|3
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|1
|1
|Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|2
|3
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|1
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|12
|3
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan
|9
|4
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|7
|5
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|6
|6
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|5
|7
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|4
|8
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|3
|9
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda
|2
|10
|Baden Cooke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|3:37:02
|2
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan
|3
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|4
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda
|5
|Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|6
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|7
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Project 1t4i
|8
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|9
|Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Project 1t4i
|10
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|11
|Christopher Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|12
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Project 1t4i
|13
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:00:45
|14
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:01:33
|15
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|16
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
|17
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:20
|18
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|19
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|20
|Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|21
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team
|22
|Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:04:12
|23
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:04:36
|24
|Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|25
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1t4i
|26
|Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor
|27
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|28
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:09:57
|29
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:11:13
|30
|Clinton Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:20:25
|1
|RadioShack-Nissan
|10:51:06
|2
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|3
|FDJ-Bigmat
|4
|BMC Racing Team
|5
|Katusha Team
|6
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|7
|Bridgestone Anchor
|8
|Project 1t4i
|9
|Garmin - Barracuda
|10
|Champion System
|11
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:15
|12
|Sky Procycling
|0:00:45
|13
|Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:01:05
|14
|GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:01:33
|15
|RTS Racing Team
|16
|Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
|0:01:39
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|13:36:33
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:06
|3
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:00:18
|4
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan
|5
|Baden Cooke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:00:19
|6
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:21
|7
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:00:22
|8
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:25
|9
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda
|10
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:00:29
|11
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:00:30
|12
|Thomas Lebas (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor
|0:00:31
|13
|Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:00:34
|14
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:00:38
|15
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|16
|Miyataka Shimizu (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|17
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|18
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|19
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|20
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|21
|Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
|22
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:00:42
|23
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
|24
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:44
|25
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|0:00:45
|26
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:49
|27
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:56
|28
|Luca Ascani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|29
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|30
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:00
|31
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:01:01
|32
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Project 1t4i
|0:01:11
|33
|Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|34
|Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Project 1t4i
|0:01:12
|35
|Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:01:15
|36
|Jai Crawford (Aus) RTS Racing Team
|0:01:18
|37
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:01:22
|38
|Alex Coutts (GBr) RTS Racing Team
|39
|Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:01:27
|40
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:01:28
|41
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|42
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:01:30
|43
|Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|44
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:34
|45
|Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:38
|46
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:01:42
|47
|Christopher Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:06
|48
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Project 1t4i
|0:02:17
|49
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:02:19
|50
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:26
|51
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:02:37
|52
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
|0:02:41
|53
|Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:02:44
|54
|Allan Davis (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:03:01
|55
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:03:04
|56
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
|57
|David McCann (Irl) RTS Racing Team
|0:03:09
|58
|Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:03:12
|59
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:20
|60
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:03:24
|61
|Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:28
|62
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:03:39
|63
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:03:44
|64
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Project 1t4i
|0:03:47
|65
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:03:48
|66
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Project 1t4i
|67
|Gregory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:03:55
|68
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda
|69
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:03:56
|70
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:03:59
|71
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:04:01
|72
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:04:02
|73
|Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|0:04:07
|74
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:04:10
|75
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|76
|Kazuo Inoue (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|0:04:16
|77
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:04:20
|78
|Murilo Antoniobil Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:04:22
|79
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:04:37
|80
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|81
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:04:50
|82
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:05:25
|83
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Project 1t4i
|0:05:44
|84
|Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:52
|85
|Klaas Sys (Bel) Bridgestone Anchor
|0:05:53
|86
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:06:01
|87
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:06:12
|88
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:06:37
|89
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1t4i
|0:06:40
|90
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:06:48
|91
|Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:06:53
|92
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|93
|Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:06:58
|94
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:07:11
|95
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:07:16
|96
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team
|0:07:26
|97
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
|0:07:51
|98
|Svein Tuft (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:07:58
|99
|Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:08:10
|100
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:08:28
|101
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:08:31
|102
|Lee Rodgers (GBr) RTS Racing Team
|0:09:09
|103
|Jérémy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
|104
|Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:09:38
|105
|Robert Wagner (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
|0:09:42
|106
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:10:14
|107
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:10:39
|108
|Jens Mouris (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:11:40
|109
|Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor
|0:12:36
|110
|William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:38
|111
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:15:00
|112
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:16:10
|113
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:16
|114
|Christian Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:16:27
|115
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:17:22
|116
|Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:17:24
|117
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Project 1t4i
|0:17:45
|118
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:18:25
|119
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:19:13
|120
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:19:30
|121
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:21:02
|122
|Clinton Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:25:57
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
|43
|pts
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|39
|3
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|26
|4
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1t4i
|22
|5
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan
|18
|6
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
|16
|7
|Baden Cooke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|13
|8
|Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|12
|9
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|12
|10
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|10
|11
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|9
|12
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda
|9
|13
|Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor
|8
|14
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|7
|15
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|7
|16
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
|6
|17
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|5
|18
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|4
|19
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|4
|20
|Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|4
|21
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|4
|22
|Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|4
|23
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan
|3
|24
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|3
|25
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|3
|26
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
|3
|27
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
|2
|28
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|2
|29
|William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|2
|30
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|1
|31
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|1
|32
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
|1
|33
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|1
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|13:36:39
|2
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:00:12
|3
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan
|4
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:15
|5
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda
|0:00:19
|6
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:32
|7
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:38
|8
|Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|0:01:05
|9
|Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Project 1t4i
|0:01:06
|10
|Christopher Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:00
|11
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Project 1t4i
|0:02:11
|12
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:02:13
|13
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
|0:02:35
|14
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:14
|15
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|0:03:42
|16
|Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
|0:04:01
|17
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|0:04:04
|18
|Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:31
|19
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Project 1t4i
|0:05:38
|20
|Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:05:46
|21
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:06:31
|22
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1t4i
|0:06:34
|23
|Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:06:52
|24
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:07:10
|25
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team
|0:07:20
|26
|Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor
|0:12:30
|27
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|0:14:54
|28
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:16:04
|29
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:20:56
|30
|Clinton Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:25:51
|1
|Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|12
|pts
|2
|Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor
|8
|3
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
|6
|4
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
|4
|5
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|4
|6
|Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|4
|7
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|3
|8
|William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|2
|9
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|2
|10
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|1
|11
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|1
|12
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|1
|1
|RadioShack-Nissan
|40:50:55
|2
|FDJ-Bigmat
|0:00:22
|3
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|4
|Katusha Team
|0:00:28
|5
|Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:39
|6
|Omega Pharma-Quick Step
|0:00:49
|7
|Garmin - Barracuda
|0:00:54
|8
|Bridgestone Anchor
|0:01:04
|9
|BMC Racing Team
|0:01:10
|10
|Sky Procycling
|0:01:43
|11
|Lotto-Belisol Team
|0:01:49
|12
|Project 1t4i
|0:02:07
|13
|Champion System
|0:02:19
|14
|GreenEdge Cycling Team
|0:02:55
|15
|Farnese Vini-Selle Italia
|0:03:08
|16
|RTS Racing Team
|0:04:33
