André Greipel picks up second win in Tour of Oman

German sprinter remains in leader's jersey

Image 1 of 34

Tour of Oman leader André Greipel (Lotto Belisol) wins his second stage of the race.

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 2 of 34

The jersey holders on the podium after stage 4.

(Image credit: ASO)
Image 3 of 34

Klaas Lodewijck (BMC Racing Team) leads the most combative rider classificaiton.

(Image credit: ASO)
Image 4 of 34

Best young rider Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale)

(Image credit: ASO)
Image 5 of 34

In addition to holding the leader's jersey André Greipel tops the points classificaiton.

(Image credit: ASO)
Image 6 of 34

Tour of Oman leader André Greipel (Lotto Belisol)

(Image credit: ASO)
Image 7 of 34

André Greipel (Lotto Belisol) wins stage 4 ahead of Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale)

(Image credit: ASO)
Image 8 of 34

Action from stage 4 at the Tour of Oman.

(Image credit: ASO)
Image 9 of 34

Marcel Kittel (Project 1t4i), wearing the points jersey, gets aero during stage 4.

(Image credit: ASO)
Image 10 of 34

The Tour of Oman peloton rolls along during the fourth stage.

(Image credit: ASO)
Image 11 of 34

The Tour of Oman peloton en route from Bidbid to Al Wadi Al Kabir.

(Image credit: ASO)
Image 12 of 34

Lotto Belisol's Marcel Sieberg and Andre Greipel fly down a descent.

(Image credit: ASO)
Image 13 of 34

Action during stage 4 at the Tour of Oman.

(Image credit: ASO)
Image 14 of 34

The peloton en route to Al Wadi Al Kabir.

(Image credit: ASO)
Image 15 of 34

The Tour of Oman peloton en route from Bidbid to Al Wadi Al Kabir.

(Image credit: ASO)
Image 16 of 34

RadioShack-Nissan's Tony Gallopin, left, and Andy Schleck.

(Image credit: ASO)
Image 17 of 34

Alexandre Lemair (Bridgestone Anchor) and a young fan.

(Image credit: ASO)
Image 18 of 34

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ-Big Mat)

(Image credit: ASO)
Image 19 of 34

André Greipel (Lotto Belisol) won his second stage at the Tour of Oman and remains in the overall lead.

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 20 of 34

The Tour of Oman peloton in action during stage 4.

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 21 of 34

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) on the podium

(Image credit: Barry Ryan)
Image 22 of 34

Jakob Fuglsang (RadioShack-Nissan)

(Image credit: Barry Ryan)
Image 23 of 34

Don't mess with race leader Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol)

(Image credit: Barry Ryan)
Image 24 of 34

(Image credit: Barry Ryan)
Image 25 of 34

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan)

(Image credit: Barry Ryan)
Image 26 of 34

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan)

(Image credit: Barry Ryan)
Image 27 of 34

Fabian Cancellara (RadioShack-Nissan)

(Image credit: Barry Ryan)
Image 28 of 34

The peloton in action during stage 4 at the Tour of Oman

(Image credit: ASO)
Image 29 of 34

The peloton en route to Al Wadi Al Kabir.

(Image credit: ASO)
Image 30 of 34

Tour of Oman leader Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol)

(Image credit: ASO)
Image 31 of 34

Klaas Lodewijck (BMC) and Stijn Vandenbergh (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) on the attack.

(Image credit: ASO)
Image 32 of 34

The peloton in action during stage 4 at the Tour of Oman

(Image credit: ASO)
Image 33 of 34

Thumbs up from Andy Schleck on the stage 4 start line.

(Image credit: ASO)
Image 34 of 34

Denis Galimzyanov (Katusha)

(Image credit: Barry Ryan)

André Greipel (Lotto Belisol) gave a further demonstration of his stunning early-season form with victory on stage four of the Tour of Oman to Al Wadi Al Kabir. The German outsprinted Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) to extend his lead in the general classification to six seconds.

While Greipel’s assured winning sprint was impressive in itself, his victory was all the more remarkable considering that he had been dropped on the last lap of the finishing circuit after the pace ratcheted upwards on its main climb.

An acceleration from Sagan and Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) sent ripples through the peloton, and Greipel was among those deposited out the back. In spite of the pace up front, however, he was coaxed back into contention thanks in no small part to the efforts of teammates Adam Hansen and Marcel Sieberg.

“It didn’t look like I was dropping out [on the climb], I was dropped,” Greipel confirmed after the finish. “Adam Hansen and Sieberg were waiting for me, and they kept talking to me, saying that I could do it. Adam Hansen brought me back to the front group, and then they pulled the breakaway back and I just tried to find my position for the sprint.”

After Sagan and Chavanel had been reeled back in, Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) launched an attack of his own out of the reduced peloton, but he was unable to get sufficient traction to stay clear. The RadioShack-Nissan team of Fabian Cancellara was also active throughout the day, although the Swiss rider explained that the finale was not quite difficult enough to eliminate all of the fast men. “If there was a chance, we might have tried something with me but the course wasn’t really selective enough,” he said.

In the final sprint, it initially looked as though Peter Sagan would retake the red jersey after he purposefully emerged from the pack with 200 metres to go on the long, wide finishing straight. He may well have paid a price for his rally with Chavanel, however, and when Greipel swooped past the Slovak was unable to respond. “I hadn’t realised Greipel had stayed with the first group,” a disappointed Sagan admitted afterwards.

There was further evidence of a renaissance of French sprinting with the youngsters Tony Gallopin (RadioShack-Nissan) and Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ-BigMat) taking third and fourth on the day, just ahead of CJ Sutton (Sky), but all were powerless to prevent Greipel’s march up the shallow rise to the line. 

How it unfolded

After lengthy transfers delayed the start of the previous two stages, the peloton got out of Bidbid ahead of schedule on Friday morning under clear blue skies. The pace in the early stages was frantic until Stijn Vandenbergh (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) and Klass Lodewijk (BMC) were given a day pass 10km in, and the tempo settled accordingly.

Chugging their way through the spectacular terraced hillsides of the eastern Hajars, Vandenbergh and Lodewijk eked out a sizeable margin in the opening half of the stage. Given the rising temperatures and humidity, the peloton was happy to maintain a steady rhythm until the first real test of the day, the climb of Bousher Alamrat after 58km.

Here, the raw statistics illustrate how rapidly the détente was ended. On the approach to the climb, the two leaders had almost eight minutes in hand on the bunch; by the time they reached the summit, that advantage had been halved to four as RadioShack-Nissan set a fierce pace behind.

After passing the biggest crowds of the race at Ruwi (82km), the two breakaways tackled the steep climb up to Al Hamriya, featuring some slopes in excess of 15%, with the stacked mountainside providing a natural amphitheatre. Liquigas-Cannondale were now forcing the issue behind, and while the peloton did not fragment as much as anticipated, it was a foretaste of what was to come.

Over the summit of the climb came a series of ups and downs along a ridge leading to the finishing circuit near Muscat, and the constant changes in rhythm sucked more of the venom out of the sprinters’ legs. On the climb of Al Jissah with 40km to go, Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) launched an attack of his own and hovered up the time bonus for third behind the two escapees. Although he soon relented, it was a clear indication of his ambitions for the general classification.

In spite of the increase in activity behind, the two escapees retained a two-minute lead on the entry to the testing finishing circuit with 26km remaining. With Liquigas and RadioShack-Nissan continuing to do most of the spadework behind, the gap tumbled gently and Vandenbergh made one last bid for glory alone before being swallowed up on the final lap, where Greipel emerged victorious.

In their short histories, the Tours of Qatar and Oman have often provided sound omens for what is to come in the classics. Given that he survived when the likes of Mark Cavendish, Matt Goss and Tyler Farrar were dropped, Greipel must surely figure among the candidates for victory at Milan-San Remo.

“It’s in March,” Greipel said wearily afterwards, and then repeated himself. “It is in March. Of course I want to try to be good but there is one month to go and a couple of races to do.”

 

 

Full Results
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team3:37:02
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
3Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan
4Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
5Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
6Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
7Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
8Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
9Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda
10Baden Cooke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
11Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
12Koen De Kort (Ned) Project 1t4i
13Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
14Luca Ascani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
15Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
16Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
17Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
18Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
19Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
20Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
21Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
22Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
23Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan
24Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Project 1t4i
25Miyataka Shimizu (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
26Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
27Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
28Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
29Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
30Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
31Jai Crawford (Aus) RTS Racing Team
32Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
33Thomas Lebas (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor
34Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
35Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
36Stuart O'Grady (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
37Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda
38Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
39Gregory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan
40Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Project 1t4i
41Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
42Alex Coutts (GBr) RTS Racing Team
43Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
44Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
45Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
46Christopher Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
47Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
48Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Project 1t4i
49Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:11
50Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:15
51Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat0:00:24
52Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:45
53Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team0:01:05
54Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:01:33
55Joost Posthuma (Ned) RadioShack-Nissan
56Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
57Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
58Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan
59Kazuo Inoue (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
60Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat
61Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
62Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team
63Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
64Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
65Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
66Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team
67Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) GreenEdge Cycling Team
68Allan Davis (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
69David McCann (Irl) RTS Racing Team
70Albert Timmer (Ned) Project 1t4i
71Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:01:39
72Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:02:20
73William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
74Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
75Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
76Svein Tuft (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team
77Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
78Klaas Sys (Bel) Bridgestone Anchor
79Murilo Antoniobil Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Barracuda
80David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
81Roy Curvers (Ned) Project 1t4i
82David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Barracuda
83Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
84Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team
85Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda
86Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
87Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
88Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team
89Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
90Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
91Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:04:12
92Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling0:04:36
93Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling
94Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling
95Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
96William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
97Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
98Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
99Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
100Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
101Lee Rodgers (GBr) RTS Racing Team
102Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale
103Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1t4i
104Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Barracuda
105Robert Wagner (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan
106Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor
107Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
108Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
109Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
110Jérémy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
111Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
112Jens Mouris (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team
113Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:08:47
114Dominic Klemme (Ger) Project 1t4i
115Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:09:57
116Christian Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:11:13
117Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
118Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
119Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda
120Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
121Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
122Clinton Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:20:25
DNFSergey Kudentsov (Rus) RTS Racing Team
DNFWang Chung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team
DNFChin-Lung Huang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team
DNFWei Kei Chang (Tpe) RTS Racing Team
DNFFrederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team

Sprint 1 - Climb of Bousher Alamrat, 57.5km
1Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team3pts
2Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep2
3Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team1

Sprint 2 - Climb of Al Jissah, 102km
1Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team3pts
2Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep2
3Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team1

Points - Al Wadi Al Kabir, 142.5km
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team15pts
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale12
3Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan9
4Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat7
5Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling6
6Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team5
7Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia4
8Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep3
9Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda2
10Baden Cooke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team1

Young riders
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale3:37:02
2Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan
3Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
4Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda
5Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
6Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
7Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Project 1t4i
8Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
9Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Project 1t4i
10Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
11Christopher Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
12Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Project 1t4i
13Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling0:00:45
14Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling0:01:33
15Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
16Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
17Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:02:20
18Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
19Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
20Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
21Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team
22Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:04:12
23Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling0:04:36
24Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
25Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1t4i
26Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor
27Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
28Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:09:57
29Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team0:11:13
30Clinton Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:20:25

Teams
1RadioShack-Nissan10:51:06
2Omega Pharma-Quick Step
3FDJ-Bigmat
4BMC Racing Team
5Katusha Team
6Rabobank Cycling Team
7Bridgestone Anchor
8Project 1t4i
9Garmin - Barracuda
10Champion System
11Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:15
12Sky Procycling0:00:45
13Lotto-Belisol Team0:01:05
14GreenEdge Cycling Team0:01:33
15RTS Racing Team
16Farnese Vini-Selle Italia0:01:39

General classification after stage 4
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team13:36:33
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:06
3Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:00:18
4Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan
5Baden Cooke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:00:19
6Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:21
7Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling0:00:22
8Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:25
9Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda
10Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan0:00:29
11Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team0:00:30
12Thomas Lebas (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor0:00:31
13Peter Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:00:34
14Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team0:00:38
15Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
16Miyataka Shimizu (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
17Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
18Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
19Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
20Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
21Lars Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
22Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:00:42
23Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
24Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:44
25Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team0:00:45
26Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:49
27Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:56
28Luca Ascani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
29Stuart O'Grady (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team
30Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:01:00
31Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:01:01
32Koen De Kort (Ned) Project 1t4i0:01:11
33Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor
34Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Project 1t4i0:01:12
35Andy Schleck (Lux) RadioShack-Nissan0:01:15
36Jai Crawford (Aus) RTS Racing Team0:01:18
37Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:01:22
38Alex Coutts (GBr) RTS Racing Team
39Johan Vansummeren (Bel) Garmin - Barracuda0:01:27
40Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:01:28
41Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
42Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin - Barracuda0:01:30
43Pengda Jiao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
44Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:34
45Gang Xu (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:01:38
46Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:01:42
47Christopher Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:02:06
48Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Project 1t4i0:02:17
49Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling0:02:19
50Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:02:26
51Joost Posthuma (Ned) RadioShack-Nissan0:02:37
52Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team0:02:41
53Yaroslav Popovych (Ukr) RadioShack-Nissan0:02:44
54Allan Davis (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:03:01
55Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:03:04
56Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol Team
57David McCann (Irl) RTS Racing Team0:03:09
58Gregory Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team0:03:12
59Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:03:20
60Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team0:03:24
61Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:03:28
62Bert Grabsch (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:03:39
63Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:03:44
64Albert Timmer (Ned) Project 1t4i0:03:47
65Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:03:48
66Roy Curvers (Ned) Project 1t4i
67Gregory Rast (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan0:03:55
68Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Barracuda
69Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team0:03:56
70Gert Steegmans (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:03:59
71Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:04:01
72William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:04:02
73Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor0:04:07
74David Millar (GBr) Garmin - Barracuda0:04:10
75Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling
76Kazuo Inoue (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor0:04:16
77Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:04:20
78Murilo Antoniobil Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Barracuda0:04:22
79David Boucher (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:04:37
80Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
81Gabriel Rasch (Nor) FDJ-Big Mat0:04:50
82Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Barracuda0:05:25
83Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Project 1t4i0:05:44
84Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:05:52
85Klaas Sys (Bel) Bridgestone Anchor0:05:53
86Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team0:06:01
87Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Cannondale0:06:12
88Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling0:06:37
89Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1t4i0:06:40
90Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ-Big Mat0:06:48
91Mauro Da Dalto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:06:53
92Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
93Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:06:58
94Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:07:11
95Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:07:16
96Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team0:07:26
97Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Sky Procycling0:07:51
98Svein Tuft (Can) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:07:58
99Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:08:10
100Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:08:28
101Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling0:08:31
102Lee Rodgers (GBr) RTS Racing Team0:09:09
103Jérémy Hunt (GBr) Sky Procycling
104Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:09:38
105Robert Wagner (Ger) RadioShack-Nissan0:09:42
106Alan Marangoni (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:10:14
107Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team0:10:39
108Jens Mouris (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:11:40
109Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor0:12:36
110William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:14:38
111Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:15:00
112Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team0:16:10
113Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:16:16
114Christian Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:16:27
115Alex Rasmussen (Den) Garmin - Barracuda0:17:22
116Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:17:24
117Dominic Klemme (Ger) Project 1t4i0:17:45
118Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:18:25
119Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) GreenEdge Cycling Team0:19:13
120Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:19:30
121Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:21:02
122Clinton Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:25:57

Points classification
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team43pts
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale39
3Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat26
4Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1t4i22
5Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan18
6Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Barracuda16
7Baden Cooke (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team13
8Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team12
9Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team12
10Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling10
11Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team9
12Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda9
13Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor8
14Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team7
15Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia7
16Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team6
17Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep5
18Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team4
19Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale4
20Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia4
21Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep4
22Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia4
23Jakob Fuglsang (Den) RadioShack-Nissan3
24Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep3
25Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team3
26Mark Cavendish (GBr) Sky Procycling3
27Fabian Cancellara (Swi) RadioShack-Nissan2
28Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team2
29William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team2
30Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team1
31Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team1
32Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) GreenEdge Cycling Team1
33Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia1

Young riders classification
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale13:36:39
2Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:00:12
3Tony Gallopin (Fra) RadioShack-Nissan
4Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:15
5Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Garmin - Barracuda0:00:19
6Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:32
7Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:38
8Hayato Yoshida (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor0:01:05
9Thomas Bonnin (Fra) Project 1t4i0:01:06
10Christopher Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:02:00
11Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Project 1t4i0:02:11
12Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling0:02:13
13Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team0:02:35
14Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:03:14
15Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:03:42
16Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Bridgestone Anchor0:04:01
17Davide Appollonio (Ita) Sky Procycling0:04:04
18Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team0:04:31
19Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Project 1t4i0:05:38
20Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:05:46
21Luke Rowe (GBr) Sky Procycling0:06:31
22Marcel Kittel (Ger) Project 1t4i0:06:34
23Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:06:52
24Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:07:10
25Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team0:07:20
26Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor0:12:30
27Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia0:14:54
28Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team0:16:04
29Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:20:56
30Clinton Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:25:51

Combativity classification
1Klaas Lodewijck (Bel) BMC Racing Team12pts
2Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Bridgestone Anchor8
3Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team6
4Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha Team4
5Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep4
6Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia4
7Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team3
8William Clarke (Aus) Champion System Pro Cycling Team2
9Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team2
10Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team1
11Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team1
12Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia1

Teams classification
1RadioShack-Nissan40:50:55
2FDJ-Bigmat0:00:22
3Rabobank Cycling Team
4Katusha Team0:00:28
5Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:39
6Omega Pharma-Quick Step0:00:49
7Garmin - Barracuda0:00:54
8Bridgestone Anchor0:01:04
9BMC Racing Team0:01:10
10Sky Procycling0:01:43
11Lotto-Belisol Team0:01:49
12Project 1t4i0:02:07
13Champion System0:02:19
14GreenEdge Cycling Team0:02:55
15Farnese Vini-Selle Italia0:03:08
16RTS Racing Team0:04:33

 

