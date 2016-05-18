Tour of Norway: Steele von Hoff wins stage 1
ONE Pro Cycling rider takes the early leader's jersey
Stage 1: Drammen - Langesund
Image 1 of 14
Image 2 of 14
Image 3 of 14
Image 4 of 14
Image 5 of 14
Image 6 of 14
Image 7 of 14
Image 8 of 14
Image 9 of 14
Image 10 of 14
Image 11 of 14
Image 12 of 14
Image 13 of 14
Image 14 of 14
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling
|4:19:31
|2
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|3
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|4
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|5
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|Lluis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|7
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|8
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|9
|Jason Lowndes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|10
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Norway National Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Steele Von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling
|2
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|3
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|4
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|5
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|Lluis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|7
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|8
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|9
|Jason Lowndes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|10
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Norway National Team
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Gaviria, Sagan team up in Sagan Fondo Colombia - Gallery2000 riders partake in former world champion's event
-
De Marchi furious and 'fed up' after near-miss with angry driverCCC Team rider training to come back from Tour de France crash
-
De Ketele and Ghys win Gent Six DayThrilling final Madison comes down to the final sprint
-
Lotto Soudal Ladies sign Parkinson from DropsBritish rider racing 'cross for the first time in five years
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy