Tour of Norway: Steele von Hoff wins stage 1

ONE Pro Cycling rider takes the early leader's jersey

Image 1 of 14

Steele von Hoff (ONE Pro Cycling) celebrates stage 1 victory
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 2 of 14

The sprinters speed to the line
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 3 of 14

Steele von Hoff (ONE Pro Cycling) raises his arms in triumph
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 4 of 14

Norwegian national champion Edvald Boasson Hagen leads the Dimension Data team
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 5 of 14

The flag drops to start stage 1 of the 2016 Tour of Norway
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 6 of 14

Lluís Guillermo Mas (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) attacks
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 7 of 14

The teams share the workload at the front of the race
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 8 of 14

Katusha's Sven Erik Bystrøm is riding with the Norway national team at the race
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 9 of 14

Beautiful sunny conditions for stage 1
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 10 of 14

Steele von Hoff (ONE Pro Cycling) also leads the points classification
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 11 of 14

Best young rider Phil Bauhaus (Bora-Argon 18)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 12 of 14

Stage 1 winner Steele von Hoff (ONE Pro Cycling)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 13 of 14

Steele von Hoff (ONE Pro Cycling) is the first race leader of the race
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 14 of 14

Haavard Blikra (Team Coop - ØsterHus) in the KOM jersey
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Steele Von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling4:19:31
2Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
3Yannick Martinez (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
4Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
5Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
6Lluis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
7Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
8Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
9Jason Lowndes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
10Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Norway National Team

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Steele Von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling
2Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
3Yannick Martinez (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
4Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
5Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
6Lluis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
7Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
8Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
9Jason Lowndes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
10Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Norway National Team

 

