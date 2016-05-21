Trending

Boasson Hagen wins stage 4 of Tour of Norway

Weening remains in yellow with one stage to come

Image 1 of 12

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) sprints for the line

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) sprints for the line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 12

The breakaway riding

The breakaway riding
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 12

The peloton during stage 4

The peloton during stage 4
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 12

Riders watch each other during an aggressive stage

Riders watch each other during an aggressive stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 12

KOM leader Mads Pedersen (Stölting Service Group)

KOM leader Mads Pedersen (Stölting Service Group)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 12

Best young rider Odd Christian Eiking (Norway National Team)

Best young rider Odd Christian Eiking (Norway National Team)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 12

Stage 3 winner Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data)

Stage 3 winner Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 12

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) on the podium

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 12

Race leader Pieter Weening (Roompot Oranje Peloton)

Race leader Pieter Weening (Roompot Oranje Peloton)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 12

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) enjoying his time on the podium

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) enjoying his time on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 12

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) beats Sondre Holst Enger (Norway National Team) to the win

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) beats Sondre Holst Enger (Norway National Team) to the win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 12

Pieter Weening (Roompot Oranje Peloton) throws the bouquet

Pieter Weening (Roompot Oranje Peloton) throws the bouquet
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data4:16:17
2Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) Norway National Team
3Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
4Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
5Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
6Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Norway National Team
7Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
8Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
9August Jensen (Nor) Team Coop - Oster Hus
10Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Team Sparenbanken Sor

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton18:17:54
2Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) Norway National Team0:00:39
3Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data0:00:43
4Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Norway National Team0:00:55
5Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:57
6Jose Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 180:00:59
7Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:02
8Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:19
9Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:30
10Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:34

 

Latest on Cyclingnews