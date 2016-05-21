Boasson Hagen wins stage 4 of Tour of Norway
Weening remains in yellow with one stage to come
Stage 4: Flå - Eggemoen(Ringerike)
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|4:16:17
|2
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) Norway National Team
|3
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|4
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|5
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|6
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Norway National Team
|7
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|8
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|9
|August Jensen (Nor) Team Coop - Oster Hus
|10
|Carl Fredrik Hagen (Nor) Team Sparenbanken Sor
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|18:17:54
|2
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) Norway National Team
|0:00:39
|3
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|0:00:43
|4
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Norway National Team
|0:00:55
|5
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:57
|6
|Jose Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18
|0:00:59
|7
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:02
|8
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:19
|9
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:30
|10
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:01:34
