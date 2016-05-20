Tour of Norway: Pedersen wins stage 3
Weening keeps overall lead
Stage 3: Rjukan - Geilo
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Stölting Service Group
|4:24:40
|2
|Lluis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:03
|3
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) Norway National Team
|0:00:34
|4
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|0:00:36
|5
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:37
|6
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Norway National Team
|0:00:38
|7
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|8
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|9
|José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18
|10
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:42
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|14:01:37
|2
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) Norway National Team
|0:00:45
|3
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|0:00:53
|4
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Norway National Team
|0:00:55
|5
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:57
|6
|José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18
|0:00:59
|7
|Marinus Cornelis Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:02
|8
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:10
|9
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|10
|Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:21
