Tour of Norway: Pedersen wins stage 3

Weening keeps overall lead

Image 1 of 10

20-year-old Mads Pedersen (Stölting Service Group) enjoys his first professional win

20-year-old Mads Pedersen (Stölting Service Group) enjoys his first professional win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 10

Pieter Weening (Roompot - Oranje Peloton) keeps the yellow jersey

Pieter Weening (Roompot - Oranje Peloton) keeps the yellow jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 10

Luis Mas Bonet with teammate Pello Bilbao

Luis Mas Bonet with teammate Pello Bilbao
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 10

The winning breakaway on the road

The winning breakaway on the road
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 10

Snowy conditions for stage 3

Snowy conditions for stage 3
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 10

More beautiful Norwegian scenery

More beautiful Norwegian scenery
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 10

August Jensen (Team Coop-ØsterHus)

August Jensen (Team Coop-ØsterHus)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 10

Stage winner Mads Pedersen (Stölting Service Group) on the podium

Stage winner Mads Pedersen (Stölting Service Group) on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 10

Mads Pedersen (Stölting Service Group) wins stage 3

Mads Pedersen (Stölting Service Group) wins stage 3
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 10

Roompot - Oranje Peloton at the front of the peloton

Roompot - Oranje Peloton at the front of the peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mads Pedersen (Den) Stölting Service Group4:24:40
2Lluis Mas (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:03
3Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) Norway National Team0:00:34
4Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton0:00:36
5Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:37
6Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Norway National Team0:00:38
7Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
8Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
9José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18
10Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:42

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton14:01:37
2Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) Norway National Team0:00:45
3Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data0:00:53
4Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Norway National Team0:00:55
5Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:57
6José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 180:00:59
7Marinus Cornelis Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:02
8Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:10
9Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
10Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:21

 

