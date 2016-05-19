Tour of Norway: Weening wins stage 2
Roompot-Oranje Peloton rider takes the race lead
Stage 2: Kragerø - Rjukan
Image 1 of 11
Image 2 of 11
Image 3 of 11
Image 4 of 11
Image 5 of 11
Image 6 of 11
Image 7 of 11
Image 8 of 11
Image 9 of 11
Image 10 of 11
Image 11 of 11
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|5:17:00
|2
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) Norway National Team
|0:00:46
|3
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Norway National Team
|4
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|5
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|7
|José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18
|8
|Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor
|9
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|10
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|9:36:21
|2
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) Norway National Team
|0:00:50
|3
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Norway National Team
|0:00:52
|4
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|0:00:53
|5
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:56
|6
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|7
|José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18
|8
|Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor
|9
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|10
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Gaviria, Sagan team up in Sagan Fondo Colombia - Gallery2000 riders partake in former world champion's event
-
De Marchi furious and 'fed up' after near-miss with angry driverCCC Team rider training to come back from Tour de France crash
-
De Ketele and Ghys win Gent Six DayThrilling final Madison comes down to the final sprint
-
Lotto Soudal Ladies sign Parkinson from DropsBritish rider racing 'cross for the first time in five years
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy