Trending

Tour of Norway: Weening wins stage 2

Roompot-Oranje Peloton rider takes the race lead

Image 1 of 11

Stage winner Pieter Weening (Roompot Oranje Peloton)

Stage winner Pieter Weening (Roompot Oranje Peloton)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 11

The Drapac team crossing the bridge

The Drapac team crossing the bridge
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 11

The pace is on in the peloton

The pace is on in the peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 11

Grischa Janorschke (Roth) checks himself after a crash that also brought down Japanese champion Kazushige Kuboki (Nippo - Vini Fantini)

Grischa Janorschke (Roth) checks himself after a crash that also brought down Japanese champion Kazushige Kuboki (Nippo - Vini Fantini)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 11

Another angle of the crash mid-stage

Another angle of the crash mid-stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 11

The peloton speeds along with little opportunity to take in the scenery

The peloton speeds along with little opportunity to take in the scenery
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 11

The Norwegian scenery on display

The Norwegian scenery on display
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 11

The stage win sees Pieter Weening (Roompot Oranje Peloton) move into the yellow jersey

The stage win sees Pieter Weening (Roompot Oranje Peloton) move into the yellow jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 11

Steele von Hoff swaps yellow for green

Steele von Hoff swaps yellow for green
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 11

Pieter Weening (Roompot Oranje Peloton) also leads the KOM classification

Pieter Weening (Roompot Oranje Peloton) also leads the KOM classification
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 11

The races gets underway with the classification leaders at the front of the peloton

The races gets underway with the classification leaders at the front of the peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton5:17:00
2Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) Norway National Team0:00:46
3Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Norway National Team
4Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
5Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
6Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
7José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18
8Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor
9Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
10Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton9:36:21
2Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) Norway National Team0:00:50
3Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Norway National Team0:00:52
4Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data0:00:53
5Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:56
6Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
7José Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18
8Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sor
9Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
10Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal

Latest on Cyclingnews