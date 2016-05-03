Trending

Tour of Norway past winners

Champions 2011-2015

Past winners

#Rider Name (Country) Team
2015Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff–Saxo
2014Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC–Polsat–Polkowice
2013Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
2012Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Team Sky
2011Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank

