Weening seals overall Tour of Norway

Boasson Hagen doubles up on final stage

Image 1 of 8

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) enjoys the stage win

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 8

Back-to-back wins for Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 8

Stage winner Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 8

Green jersey winner Sondre Holst Enger on the podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 8

Sondre Holst Enger (Norway) won the points classification

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 8

The final podium: Sondre Holst Enger (Norway), Pieter Weening (Roompot - Oranje Peloton) and Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 8

A successful race for the Norwegian team with two jerseys and the team classification

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 8

Lluis Mas (Caja Rural - Seguros RGA) leading the breakaway

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data3:59:17
2Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) Norwegian National Team0:00:09
3August Jensen (Nor) Team Coop - Oster Hus
4Trond Hakon Trondsen (Nor) Team Sparenbanken Sor
5Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
6Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Joker Byggtorget
7Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
8Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
9Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
10Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
11Marinus Cornelis Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
12Syver Westgaard Waersted (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
13Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Norwegian National Team
14Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
15Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton22:17:20
2Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data0:00:23
3Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) Norwegian National Team0:00:33
4Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Norwegian National Team0:00:55
5Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:57
6José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 180:00:59
7Marinus Cornelis Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:02
8Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:19
9Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:30
10August Jensen (Nor) Team Coop - Oster Hus0:01:31
11Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:01:34
12Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Team Joker Byggtorget0:01:47
13Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
14Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:01:51
15Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:53

