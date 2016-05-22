Weening seals overall Tour of Norway
Boasson Hagen doubles up on final stage
Stage 5: Drøbak - Sarpsborg
Image 1 of 8
Image 2 of 8
Image 3 of 8
Image 4 of 8
Image 5 of 8
Image 6 of 8
Image 7 of 8
Image 8 of 8
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|3:59:17
|2
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) Norwegian National Team
|0:00:09
|3
|August Jensen (Nor) Team Coop - Oster Hus
|4
|Trond Hakon Trondsen (Nor) Team Sparenbanken Sor
|5
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Joker Byggtorget
|7
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|8
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|9
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|10
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|11
|Marinus Cornelis Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|12
|Syver Westgaard Waersted (Nor) Team Ringeriks - Kraft
|13
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Norwegian National Team
|14
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|15
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|22:17:20
|2
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|0:00:23
|3
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) Norwegian National Team
|0:00:33
|4
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Norwegian National Team
|0:00:55
|5
|Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:57
|6
|José Joao Pimenta Costa Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18
|0:00:59
|7
|Marinus Cornelis Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:02
|8
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:19
|9
|Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:01:30
|10
|August Jensen (Nor) Team Coop - Oster Hus
|0:01:31
|11
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:01:34
|12
|Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Team Joker Byggtorget
|0:01:47
|13
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|14
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:01:51
|15
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:53
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Poulidor's funeral to take place in his home town on TuesdayPlans for a big screen as big crowds expected
-
AG2R La Mondiale hit the Alps for pre-season camp – GalleryHiking and winter sports on the menu for team building
-
WyndyMilla Saw Doctor Dura-Ace Di2 reviewThe WyndyMilla Saw Doctor is a British-designed, Italian-built aero bike that prioritises self-expression to complement its performance
-
Trek bikes Black Friday deals: the best Trek deals available in the Black Friday saleNow that Black Friday deals are in full swing here are some of the best deals on Trek bikes
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy