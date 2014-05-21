Image 1 of 5 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) wins the stage over Sondre Holst Enger (Team Sparebanken Sør) (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 2 of 5 Davide Frattini (UnitedHealthcare) in the middle of the breakaway at the Tour of Norway (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 3 of 5 The Tour of Norway (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 4 of 5 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) in his home race (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 5 of 5 Sondre Holst Enger (Team Sparebanken Sør) gets a podium "selfie" (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)

Alexander "Kalashnikov" Kristoff claimed the opening stage of the Tour of Norway with a virtual spray of bullets to claim his fourth victory of the 2014 season. He won an uphill sprint in Larvik ahead of his up and coming compatriot Sondre Holst Enger of Sparenbanken Sør and Belgium's Tom Van Aesbroeck of Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise, the Norwegian winner of Milan-San Remo showing how much he has stepped up this year.

"It's not much different from my win on stage 1 here last year," Kristoff told Cyclingnews after the finish. "I always felt some pressure to win in Norway. The difference now after Milan-San Remo is that I'm more expected internationally as a potential winner when it comes down to a sprint like this."

On the eve of the inaugural stage, Kristoff took his teammates to reconnoiter the last kilometer that included a hill and a flat section prior to 300 metres of a difficult false flat finish. The characteristics of the finale boosted his confidence and ambitions, so it was no surprise to see Katusha pulling the bunch behind the seven breakaway riders who had taken off after no more than four kilometers.

Accompanied by Adrian Kurek (CCC Polsat), Davide Frattini (Unitedhealthcare), Oysten Stake Laengen (Motiv3), Adrian Gjølberg (FixIT.no), Krister Hagen (Øster Hus-Ridley) and later Eliot Lietaer (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise), Tour de l'Avenir winner Ruben Fernández (Caja Rural-RGA) won the two intermediate sprints of the day while Gjølberg took the first King of the Mountain jersey with only one categorized climb on the menu of the day. Their maximum advantage was 4:25 at km 42.5.

As the three Pro Teams in contention, Katusha, Belkin and Tinkoff-Saxo, combined forces at the head of the peloton, the last four breakaway riders got caught with 6km to go. Belkin won the battle for positioning at the bottom of the final climb. "It was very slippery on the wet downhill," Kristoff described. "I got scared and I lost a few positions. But the bottom of the climb, I was not that far behind. Lars-Petter [Nordhaug] was right to attack strongly but my teammate [Aleksandr Kuchinsky] closed the gap. He was very strong, too. As Marco Haller led me out and I still had some power left, I thought I was going to win but I looked back and I saw Sondre Holst Enger very close behind me. That pushed me to give a bit more."

Enger showed some anger after being defeated, but he was true to his words on the start line as he expected to being able to beat Kristoff despite just coming out of a beginning of the season affected by illness. The bronze medallist at last year's U23 world championship was on the hunt for his first success of the year. For now, he's back in the lead of the best young rider competition that he won at the Tour of Norway last year as well as finishing third overall behind Edvald Boasson Hagen and Sergio Paulinho.

Boasson Hagen being busy at the Giro d'Italia this year, Kristoff is pipped as a potential overall winner but he played down his ambitions. "My main objective remains the stage wins," he said. "I'm coming out of a period with not much racing (only his successful GP Frankfurt since Paris-Roubaix). This is my first stage race on the way to the Tour de France. I'll try to keep the yellow jersey as long as I can. Last year I lost it in the queen stage in Lillehammer. We'll see on Saturday if I manage to overcome the climbs or not."

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 3:24:18 2 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 3 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 4 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 5 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 6 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 7 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 8 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 9 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 10 Jo Kogstad Ringheim (Nor) Team Joker 11 Trond Hakon Trondsen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi 12 Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley 13 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 14 Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 15 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 16 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 17 Henrik Steen Haugen (Nor) Team Ringeriks-Kraft 18 August Jensen (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley 19 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 20 Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Team Joker 21 Marc De Maar (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 22 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 23 Magnus Børresen (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley 24 Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff Saxo 25 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling 26 Phan-Age Haugard (Nor) Froy-Bianchi 27 Christer Jensen (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team 28 Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Ringeriks-Kraft 29 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 30 Edvin Wilson (Swe) Team Joker 31 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 32 Marko Kump (Slo) Tinkoff Saxo 33 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 34 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Saxo 35 Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 36 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 37 Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling 38 Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 39 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:00:10 40 Leonid Krasnov (Rus) Rusvelo 41 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:11 42 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Team Katusha 0:00:13 43 Kristian Forbord (Nor) Froy-Bianchi 44 Anders Kristoffersen (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team 45 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 46 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 47 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 48 Alexander Serov (Rus) Rusvelo 49 Fillip Eidsheim (Nor) Team FixIT.no 50 Artur Ershov (Rus) Rusvelo 51 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Team Joker 52 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice 53 Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling 54 Fridtjof Roeinaas (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 55 Stian Remme (Nor) Team FixIT.no 56 Njal Eivind Kleiven (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team 57 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 58 Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 59 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Team Joker 60 Nikolaï Tefre Lunder (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team 61 Igor Boev (Rus) Rusvelo 62 Havard Jorbekk Blikra (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley 63 Sergey Klimov (Rus) Rusvelo 64 Øyvind Lukkedal (Nor) Team Ringeriks-Kraft 65 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Saxo 66 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 67 Amund Gronda Groendahl Jansen (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 68 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 69 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 70 Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Team FixIT.no 0:00:21 71 Elias Angell Spikseth (Nor) Froy-Bianchi 72 Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 73 Timofey Kristkiy (Rus) Rusvelo 74 Sondre-Gjerdevik Sørtveit (Nor) Team FixIT.no 75 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 76 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:00:29 77 Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 78 Niklas Aakvik (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team 79 Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 80 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:35 81 Fredrik Galta (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley 82 Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 83 Andreas Landa (Nor) Froy-Bianchi 84 Tord Andre Sundhagen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi 85 Kristoffer Sommer Wormsen (Nor) Team Ringeriks-Kraft 0:00:43 86 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 87 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 88 Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:00:52 89 Jan Marcus Faaglum Karlsson (Swe) Team Ringeriks-Kraft 90 Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Team Ringeriks-Kraft 91 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Saxo 92 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff Saxo 93 Philip Lindau (Swe) Team Joker 94 Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 95 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 96 Marius Hafsas (Nor) Team FixIT.no 97 Carlos Eduardo Alzate Escobar (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 98 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) MTN - Qhubeka 0:01:17 99 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:01:35 100 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha 0:01:43 101 Krister Hagen (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley 0:01:45 102 Oysten Stake Laengen (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team 103 Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 104 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 105 Adrian Gjølberg (Nor) Team FixIT.no 0:02:21 106 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha DNF Ferekalsi Debesay Abrha (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka

Sprint 1 - km 15.6 - Helgeroa # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 3 pts 2 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 2 3 Adrian Gjølberg (Nor) Team FixIT.no 1

Sprint 2 - km 113 - Helgeroa # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 3 pts 2 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 2 3 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 15 pts 2 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 14 3 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 13 4 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 12 5 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 11 6 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 10 7 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 9 8 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 8 9 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 7 10 Jo Kogstad Ringheim (Nor) Team Joker 6 11 Trond Hakon Trondsen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi 5 12 Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley 4 13 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 3 14 Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 2 15 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 1

Mountain 1 - km 32.9 - Langangen # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adrian Gjølberg (Nor) Team FixIT.no 4 pts 2 Krister Hagen (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley 3 3 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 2 4 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 10:12:54 2 CCC Polsat Polkowice 3 Belkin Pro Cycling Team 4 Team Oster Hus - Ridley 5 Team Sparebanken Sør 6 Team Joker 7 IAM Cycling 8 Tinkoff Saxo 9 Team Katusha 10 Froy-Bianchi 0:00:13 11 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 12 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 13 Team Ringeriks-Kraft 14 Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:00:23 15 Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team 0:00:26 16 Rusvelo 0:00:36 17 Team FixIT.no 0:00:47 18 MTN - Qhubeka 0:01:10

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 3:24:08 2 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 0:00:04 3 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:06 4 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:10 5 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 6 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 7 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 8 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 9 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 10 Jo Kogstad Ringheim (Nor) Team Joker 11 Trond Hakon Trondsen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi 12 Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley 13 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 14 Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 15 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 16 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 17 Henrik Steen Haugen (Nor) Team Ringeriks-Kraft 18 August Jensen (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley 19 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 20 Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Team Joker 21 Marc De Maar (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 22 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 23 Magnus Børresen (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley 24 Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff Saxo 25 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling 26 Phan-Age Haugard (Nor) Froy-Bianchi 27 Christer Jensen (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team 28 Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Ringeriks-Kraft 29 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 30 Edvin Wilson (Swe) Team Joker 31 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 32 Marko Kump (Slo) Tinkoff Saxo 33 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 34 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Saxo 35 Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 36 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 37 Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling 38 Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 39 Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha 40 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:00:17 41 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:00:20 42 Leonid Krasnov (Rus) Rusvelo 43 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:21 44 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Team Katusha 0:00:23 45 Kristian Forbord (Nor) Froy-Bianchi 46 Anders Kristoffersen (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team 47 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 48 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 49 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 50 Alexander Serov (Rus) Rusvelo 51 Fillip Eidsheim (Nor) Team FixIT.no 52 Artur Ershov (Rus) Rusvelo 53 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Team Joker 54 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice 55 Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling 56 Fridtjof Roeinaas (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 57 Stian Remme (Nor) Team FixIT.no 58 Njal Eivind Kleiven (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team 59 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 60 Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 61 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Team Joker 62 Nikolaï Tefre Lunder (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team 63 Igor Boev (Rus) Rusvelo 64 Havard Jorbekk Blikra (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley 65 Sergey Klimov (Rus) Rusvelo 66 Øyvind Lukkedal (Nor) Team Ringeriks-Kraft 67 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Saxo 68 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 69 Amund Gronda Groendahl Jansen (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 70 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 71 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:30 72 Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Team FixIT.no 0:00:31 73 Elias Angell Spikseth (Nor) Froy-Bianchi 74 Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 75 Timofey Kristkiy (Rus) Rusvelo 76 Sondre-Gjerdevik Sørtveit (Nor) Team FixIT.no 77 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:00:39 78 Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 79 Niklas Aakvik (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team 80 Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 81 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:45 82 Fredrik Galta (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley 83 Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 84 Andreas Landa (Nor) Froy-Bianchi 85 Tord Andre Sundhagen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi 86 Kristoffer Sommer Wormsen (Nor) Team Ringeriks-Kraft 0:00:53 87 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 88 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 89 Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:01:02 90 Jan Marcus Faaglum Karlsson (Swe) Team Ringeriks-Kraft 91 Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Team Ringeriks-Kraft 92 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Saxo 93 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff Saxo 94 Philip Lindau (Swe) Team Joker 95 Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 96 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 97 Marius Hafsas (Nor) Team FixIT.no 98 Carlos Eduardo Alzate Escobar (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 99 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) MTN - Qhubeka 0:01:27 100 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:01:41 101 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha 0:01:53 102 Krister Hagen (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley 0:01:55 103 Oysten Stake Laengen (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team 104 Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 105 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 106 Adrian Gjølberg (Nor) Team FixIT.no 0:02:30

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 15 pts 2 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 14 3 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 13 4 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 12 5 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 11 6 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 10 7 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 9 8 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 8 9 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 7 10 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 6 11 Jo Kogstad Ringheim (Nor) Team Joker 6 12 Trond Hakon Trondsen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi 5 13 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 4 14 Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley 4 15 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 3 16 Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 2 17 Adrian Gjølberg (Nor) Team FixIT.no 1 18 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 1 19 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adrian Gjølberg (Nor) Team FixIT.no 4 pts 2 Krister Hagen (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley 3 3 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 2 4 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 1