Kristoff wins opening stage in Norway

Katusha rider takes first race leader's jersey

Image 1 of 5

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) wins the stage over Sondre Holst Enger (Team Sparebanken Sør)

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) wins the stage over Sondre Holst Enger (Team Sparebanken Sør)
(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
Image 2 of 5

Davide Frattini (UnitedHealthcare) in the middle of the breakaway at the Tour of Norway

Davide Frattini (UnitedHealthcare) in the middle of the breakaway at the Tour of Norway
(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
Image 3 of 5

The Tour of Norway

The Tour of Norway
(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
Image 4 of 5

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) in his home race

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) in his home race
(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
Image 5 of 5

Sondre Holst Enger (Team Sparebanken Sør) gets a podium "selfie"

Sondre Holst Enger (Team Sparebanken Sør) gets a podium "selfie"
(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)

Alexander "Kalashnikov" Kristoff claimed the opening stage of the Tour of Norway with a virtual spray of bullets to claim his fourth victory of the 2014 season. He won an uphill sprint in Larvik ahead of his up and coming compatriot Sondre Holst Enger of Sparenbanken Sør and Belgium's Tom Van Aesbroeck of Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise, the Norwegian winner of Milan-San Remo showing how much he has stepped up this year.

"It's not much different from my win on stage 1 here last year," Kristoff told Cyclingnews after the finish. "I always felt some pressure to win in Norway. The difference now after Milan-San Remo is that I'm more expected internationally as a potential winner when it comes down to a sprint like this."

On the eve of the inaugural stage, Kristoff took his teammates to reconnoiter the last kilometer that included a hill and a flat section prior to 300 metres of a difficult false flat finish. The characteristics of the finale boosted his confidence and ambitions, so it was no surprise to see Katusha pulling the bunch behind the seven breakaway riders who had taken off after no more than four kilometers.

Accompanied by Adrian Kurek (CCC Polsat), Davide Frattini (Unitedhealthcare), Oysten Stake Laengen (Motiv3), Adrian Gjølberg (FixIT.no), Krister Hagen (Øster Hus-Ridley) and later Eliot Lietaer (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise), Tour de l'Avenir winner Ruben Fernández (Caja Rural-RGA) won the two intermediate sprints of the day while Gjølberg took the first King of the Mountain jersey with only one categorized climb on the menu of the day. Their maximum advantage was 4:25 at km 42.5.

As the three Pro Teams in contention, Katusha, Belkin and Tinkoff-Saxo, combined forces at the head of the peloton, the last four breakaway riders got caught with 6km to go. Belkin won the battle for positioning at the bottom of the final climb. "It was very slippery on the wet downhill," Kristoff described. "I got scared and I lost a few positions. But the bottom of the climb, I was not that far behind. Lars-Petter [Nordhaug] was right to attack strongly but my teammate [Aleksandr Kuchinsky] closed the gap. He was very strong, too. As Marco Haller led me out and I still had some power left, I thought I was going to win but I looked back and I saw Sondre Holst Enger very close behind me. That pushed me to give a bit more."

Enger showed some anger after being defeated, but he was true to his words on the start line as he expected to being able to beat Kristoff despite just coming out of a beginning of the season affected by illness. The bronze medallist at last year's U23 world championship was on the hunt for his first success of the year. For now, he's back in the lead of the best young rider competition that he won at the Tour of Norway last year as well as finishing third overall behind Edvald Boasson Hagen and Sergio Paulinho.

Boasson Hagen being busy at the Giro d'Italia this year, Kristoff is pipped as a potential overall winner but he played down his ambitions. "My main objective remains the stage wins," he said. "I'm coming out of a period with not much racing (only his successful GP Frankfurt since Paris-Roubaix). This is my first stage race on the way to the Tour de France. I'll try to keep the yellow jersey as long as I can. Last year I lost it in the queen stage in Lillehammer. We'll see on Saturday if I manage to overcome the climbs or not."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha3:24:18
2Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
3Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
4Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
5Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
6Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
7Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
8Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
9Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
10Jo Kogstad Ringheim (Nor) Team Joker
11Trond Hakon Trondsen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
12Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
13Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
14Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
15Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
16Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
17Henrik Steen Haugen (Nor) Team Ringeriks-Kraft
18August Jensen (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
19Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
20Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Team Joker
21Marc De Maar (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
22Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
23Magnus Børresen (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
24Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff Saxo
25Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
26Phan-Age Haugard (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
27Christer Jensen (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team
28Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Ringeriks-Kraft
29Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
30Edvin Wilson (Swe) Team Joker
31Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
32Marko Kump (Slo) Tinkoff Saxo
33Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
34Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Saxo
35Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
36Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
37Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling
38Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
39Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:00:10
40Leonid Krasnov (Rus) Rusvelo
41Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:11
42Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Team Katusha0:00:13
43Kristian Forbord (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
44Anders Kristoffersen (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team
45Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
46Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
47Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
48Alexander Serov (Rus) Rusvelo
49Fillip Eidsheim (Nor) Team FixIT.no
50Artur Ershov (Rus) Rusvelo
51Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Team Joker
52Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice
53Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling
54Fridtjof Roeinaas (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
55Stian Remme (Nor) Team FixIT.no
56Njal Eivind Kleiven (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team
57Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
58Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
59Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Team Joker
60Nikolaï Tefre Lunder (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team
61Igor Boev (Rus) Rusvelo
62Havard Jorbekk Blikra (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
63Sergey Klimov (Rus) Rusvelo
64Øyvind Lukkedal (Nor) Team Ringeriks-Kraft
65Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Saxo
66Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
67Amund Gronda Groendahl Jansen (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
68Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
69Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
70Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Team FixIT.no0:00:21
71Elias Angell Spikseth (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
72Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
73Timofey Kristkiy (Rus) Rusvelo
74Sondre-Gjerdevik Sørtveit (Nor) Team FixIT.no
75Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
76Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:00:29
77Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
78Niklas Aakvik (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team
79Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
80Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:35
81Fredrik Galta (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
82Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
83Andreas Landa (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
84Tord Andre Sundhagen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
85Kristoffer Sommer Wormsen (Nor) Team Ringeriks-Kraft0:00:43
86Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
87Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
88Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:00:52
89Jan Marcus Faaglum Karlsson (Swe) Team Ringeriks-Kraft
90Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Team Ringeriks-Kraft
91Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Saxo
92Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff Saxo
93Philip Lindau (Swe) Team Joker
94Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
95Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
96Marius Hafsas (Nor) Team FixIT.no
97Carlos Eduardo Alzate Escobar (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
98Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) MTN - Qhubeka0:01:17
99Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:01:35
100Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha0:01:43
101Krister Hagen (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley0:01:45
102Oysten Stake Laengen (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team
103Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
104Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
105Adrian Gjølberg (Nor) Team FixIT.no0:02:21
106Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha
DNFFerekalsi Debesay Abrha (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka

Sprint 1 - km 15.6 - Helgeroa
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA3pts
2Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team2
3Adrian Gjølberg (Nor) Team FixIT.no1

Sprint 2 - km 113 - Helgeroa
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA3pts
2Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team2
3Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha15pts
2Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør14
3Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise13
4Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team12
5Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise11
6Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice10
7Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka9
8Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise8
9Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice7
10Jo Kogstad Ringheim (Nor) Team Joker6
11Trond Hakon Trondsen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi5
12Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley4
13Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert3
14Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør2
15Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling1

Mountain 1 - km 32.9 - Langangen
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adrian Gjølberg (Nor) Team FixIT.no4pts
2Krister Hagen (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley3
3Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA2
4Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise10:12:54
2CCC Polsat Polkowice
3Belkin Pro Cycling Team
4Team Oster Hus - Ridley
5Team Sparebanken Sør
6Team Joker
7IAM Cycling
8Tinkoff Saxo
9Team Katusha
10Froy-Bianchi0:00:13
11Wanty - Groupe Gobert
12UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
13Team Ringeriks-Kraft
14Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:00:23
15Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team0:00:26
16Rusvelo0:00:36
17Team FixIT.no0:00:47
18MTN - Qhubeka0:01:10

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha3:24:08
2Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør0:00:04
3Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:06
4Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:10
5Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
6Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
7Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
8Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
9Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
10Jo Kogstad Ringheim (Nor) Team Joker
11Trond Hakon Trondsen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
12Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
13Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
14Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
15Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
16Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
17Henrik Steen Haugen (Nor) Team Ringeriks-Kraft
18August Jensen (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
19Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
20Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Team Joker
21Marc De Maar (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
22Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
23Magnus Børresen (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
24Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff Saxo
25Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
26Phan-Age Haugard (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
27Christer Jensen (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team
28Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Ringeriks-Kraft
29Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
30Edvin Wilson (Swe) Team Joker
31Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
32Marko Kump (Slo) Tinkoff Saxo
33Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
34Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Saxo
35Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
36Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
37Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling
38Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
39Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha
40Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:00:17
41Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:00:20
42Leonid Krasnov (Rus) Rusvelo
43Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:21
44Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Team Katusha0:00:23
45Kristian Forbord (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
46Anders Kristoffersen (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team
47Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
48Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
49Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
50Alexander Serov (Rus) Rusvelo
51Fillip Eidsheim (Nor) Team FixIT.no
52Artur Ershov (Rus) Rusvelo
53Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Team Joker
54Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice
55Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling
56Fridtjof Roeinaas (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
57Stian Remme (Nor) Team FixIT.no
58Njal Eivind Kleiven (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team
59Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
60Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
61Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Team Joker
62Nikolaï Tefre Lunder (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team
63Igor Boev (Rus) Rusvelo
64Havard Jorbekk Blikra (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
65Sergey Klimov (Rus) Rusvelo
66Øyvind Lukkedal (Nor) Team Ringeriks-Kraft
67Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Saxo
68Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
69Amund Gronda Groendahl Jansen (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
70Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
71Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:30
72Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Team FixIT.no0:00:31
73Elias Angell Spikseth (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
74Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
75Timofey Kristkiy (Rus) Rusvelo
76Sondre-Gjerdevik Sørtveit (Nor) Team FixIT.no
77Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:00:39
78Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
79Niklas Aakvik (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team
80Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
81Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:45
82Fredrik Galta (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
83Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
84Andreas Landa (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
85Tord Andre Sundhagen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
86Kristoffer Sommer Wormsen (Nor) Team Ringeriks-Kraft0:00:53
87Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
88Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
89Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:01:02
90Jan Marcus Faaglum Karlsson (Swe) Team Ringeriks-Kraft
91Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Team Ringeriks-Kraft
92Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Saxo
93Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff Saxo
94Philip Lindau (Swe) Team Joker
95Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
96Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
97Marius Hafsas (Nor) Team FixIT.no
98Carlos Eduardo Alzate Escobar (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
99Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) MTN - Qhubeka0:01:27
100Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:01:41
101Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha0:01:53
102Krister Hagen (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley0:01:55
103Oysten Stake Laengen (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team
104Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
105Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
106Adrian Gjølberg (Nor) Team FixIT.no0:02:30

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha15pts
2Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør14
3Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise13
4Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team12
5Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise11
6Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice10
7Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka9
8Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise8
9Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice7
10Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA6
11Jo Kogstad Ringheim (Nor) Team Joker6
12Trond Hakon Trondsen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi5
13Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team4
14Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley4
15Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert3
16Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør2
17Adrian Gjølberg (Nor) Team FixIT.no1
18Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling1
19Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adrian Gjølberg (Nor) Team FixIT.no4pts
2Krister Hagen (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley3
3Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA2
4Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise10:12:54
2CCC Polsat Polkowice
3Belkin Pro Cycling Team
4Team Oster Hus - Ridley
5Team Sparebanken Sør
6Team Joker
7IAM Cycling
8Tinkoff Saxo
9Team Katusha
10Froy-Bianchi0:00:13
11Wanty - Groupe Gobert
12UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
13Team Ringeriks-Kraft
14Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:00:23
15Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team0:00:26
16Rusvelo0:00:36
17Team FixIT.no0:00:47
18MTN - Qhubeka0:01:10

 

