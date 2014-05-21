Kristoff wins opening stage in Norway
Katusha rider takes first race leader's jersey
Stage 1: Larvik - Larvik
Alexander "Kalashnikov" Kristoff claimed the opening stage of the Tour of Norway with a virtual spray of bullets to claim his fourth victory of the 2014 season. He won an uphill sprint in Larvik ahead of his up and coming compatriot Sondre Holst Enger of Sparenbanken Sør and Belgium's Tom Van Aesbroeck of Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise, the Norwegian winner of Milan-San Remo showing how much he has stepped up this year.
"It's not much different from my win on stage 1 here last year," Kristoff told Cyclingnews after the finish. "I always felt some pressure to win in Norway. The difference now after Milan-San Remo is that I'm more expected internationally as a potential winner when it comes down to a sprint like this."
On the eve of the inaugural stage, Kristoff took his teammates to reconnoiter the last kilometer that included a hill and a flat section prior to 300 metres of a difficult false flat finish. The characteristics of the finale boosted his confidence and ambitions, so it was no surprise to see Katusha pulling the bunch behind the seven breakaway riders who had taken off after no more than four kilometers.
Accompanied by Adrian Kurek (CCC Polsat), Davide Frattini (Unitedhealthcare), Oysten Stake Laengen (Motiv3), Adrian Gjølberg (FixIT.no), Krister Hagen (Øster Hus-Ridley) and later Eliot Lietaer (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise), Tour de l'Avenir winner Ruben Fernández (Caja Rural-RGA) won the two intermediate sprints of the day while Gjølberg took the first King of the Mountain jersey with only one categorized climb on the menu of the day. Their maximum advantage was 4:25 at km 42.5.
As the three Pro Teams in contention, Katusha, Belkin and Tinkoff-Saxo, combined forces at the head of the peloton, the last four breakaway riders got caught with 6km to go. Belkin won the battle for positioning at the bottom of the final climb. "It was very slippery on the wet downhill," Kristoff described. "I got scared and I lost a few positions. But the bottom of the climb, I was not that far behind. Lars-Petter [Nordhaug] was right to attack strongly but my teammate [Aleksandr Kuchinsky] closed the gap. He was very strong, too. As Marco Haller led me out and I still had some power left, I thought I was going to win but I looked back and I saw Sondre Holst Enger very close behind me. That pushed me to give a bit more."
Enger showed some anger after being defeated, but he was true to his words on the start line as he expected to being able to beat Kristoff despite just coming out of a beginning of the season affected by illness. The bronze medallist at last year's U23 world championship was on the hunt for his first success of the year. For now, he's back in the lead of the best young rider competition that he won at the Tour of Norway last year as well as finishing third overall behind Edvald Boasson Hagen and Sergio Paulinho.
Boasson Hagen being busy at the Giro d'Italia this year, Kristoff is pipped as a potential overall winner but he played down his ambitions. "My main objective remains the stage wins," he said. "I'm coming out of a period with not much racing (only his successful GP Frankfurt since Paris-Roubaix). This is my first stage race on the way to the Tour de France. I'll try to keep the yellow jersey as long as I can. Last year I lost it in the queen stage in Lillehammer. We'll see on Saturday if I manage to overcome the climbs or not."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|3:24:18
|2
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|3
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|4
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|5
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|6
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|7
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|8
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|9
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|10
|Jo Kogstad Ringheim (Nor) Team Joker
|11
|Trond Hakon Trondsen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
|12
|Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
|13
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|14
|Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|15
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|16
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|17
|Henrik Steen Haugen (Nor) Team Ringeriks-Kraft
|18
|August Jensen (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
|19
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|20
|Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Team Joker
|21
|Marc De Maar (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|22
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|23
|Magnus Børresen (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
|24
|Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff Saxo
|25
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
|26
|Phan-Age Haugard (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
|27
|Christer Jensen (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team
|28
|Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Ringeriks-Kraft
|29
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|30
|Edvin Wilson (Swe) Team Joker
|31
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|32
|Marko Kump (Slo) Tinkoff Saxo
|33
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|34
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Saxo
|35
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|36
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|37
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling
|38
|Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|39
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:00:10
|40
|Leonid Krasnov (Rus) Rusvelo
|41
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:11
|42
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Team Katusha
|0:00:13
|43
|Kristian Forbord (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
|44
|Anders Kristoffersen (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team
|45
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|46
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|47
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|48
|Alexander Serov (Rus) Rusvelo
|49
|Fillip Eidsheim (Nor) Team FixIT.no
|50
|Artur Ershov (Rus) Rusvelo
|51
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Team Joker
|52
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|53
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling
|54
|Fridtjof Roeinaas (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|55
|Stian Remme (Nor) Team FixIT.no
|56
|Njal Eivind Kleiven (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team
|57
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|58
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|59
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Team Joker
|60
|Nikolaï Tefre Lunder (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team
|61
|Igor Boev (Rus) Rusvelo
|62
|Havard Jorbekk Blikra (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
|63
|Sergey Klimov (Rus) Rusvelo
|64
|Øyvind Lukkedal (Nor) Team Ringeriks-Kraft
|65
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Saxo
|66
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|67
|Amund Gronda Groendahl Jansen (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|68
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|69
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|70
|Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Team FixIT.no
|0:00:21
|71
|Elias Angell Spikseth (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
|72
|Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|73
|Timofey Kristkiy (Rus) Rusvelo
|74
|Sondre-Gjerdevik Sørtveit (Nor) Team FixIT.no
|75
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|76
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:29
|77
|Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|78
|Niklas Aakvik (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team
|79
|Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|80
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:35
|81
|Fredrik Galta (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
|82
|Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|83
|Andreas Landa (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
|84
|Tord Andre Sundhagen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
|85
|Kristoffer Sommer Wormsen (Nor) Team Ringeriks-Kraft
|0:00:43
|86
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|87
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|88
|Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:00:52
|89
|Jan Marcus Faaglum Karlsson (Swe) Team Ringeriks-Kraft
|90
|Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Team Ringeriks-Kraft
|91
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Saxo
|92
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff Saxo
|93
|Philip Lindau (Swe) Team Joker
|94
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|95
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|96
|Marius Hafsas (Nor) Team FixIT.no
|97
|Carlos Eduardo Alzate Escobar (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|98
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:01:17
|99
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:35
|100
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
|0:01:43
|101
|Krister Hagen (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
|0:01:45
|102
|Oysten Stake Laengen (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team
|103
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|104
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|105
|Adrian Gjølberg (Nor) Team FixIT.no
|0:02:21
|106
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha
|DNF
|Ferekalsi Debesay Abrha (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|3
|pts
|2
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Adrian Gjølberg (Nor) Team FixIT.no
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|3
|pts
|2
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|15
|pts
|2
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|14
|3
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|13
|4
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|12
|5
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|11
|6
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|10
|7
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|9
|8
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|8
|9
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|7
|10
|Jo Kogstad Ringheim (Nor) Team Joker
|6
|11
|Trond Hakon Trondsen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
|5
|12
|Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
|4
|13
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|3
|14
|Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|2
|15
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adrian Gjølberg (Nor) Team FixIT.no
|4
|pts
|2
|Krister Hagen (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
|3
|3
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|2
|4
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|10:12:54
|2
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|3
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|4
|Team Oster Hus - Ridley
|5
|Team Sparebanken Sør
|6
|Team Joker
|7
|IAM Cycling
|8
|Tinkoff Saxo
|9
|Team Katusha
|10
|Froy-Bianchi
|0:00:13
|11
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|12
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|13
|Team Ringeriks-Kraft
|14
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:00:23
|15
|Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team
|0:00:26
|16
|Rusvelo
|0:00:36
|17
|Team FixIT.no
|0:00:47
|18
|MTN - Qhubeka
|0:01:10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|3:24:08
|2
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|0:00:04
|3
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:06
|4
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:10
|5
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|6
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|7
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|8
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|9
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|10
|Jo Kogstad Ringheim (Nor) Team Joker
|11
|Trond Hakon Trondsen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
|12
|Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
|13
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|14
|Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|15
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|16
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|17
|Henrik Steen Haugen (Nor) Team Ringeriks-Kraft
|18
|August Jensen (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
|19
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|20
|Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Team Joker
|21
|Marc De Maar (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|22
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|23
|Magnus Børresen (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
|24
|Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff Saxo
|25
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
|26
|Phan-Age Haugard (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
|27
|Christer Jensen (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team
|28
|Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Ringeriks-Kraft
|29
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|30
|Edvin Wilson (Swe) Team Joker
|31
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|32
|Marko Kump (Slo) Tinkoff Saxo
|33
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|34
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Saxo
|35
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|36
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|37
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling
|38
|Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|39
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha
|40
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:00:17
|41
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:00:20
|42
|Leonid Krasnov (Rus) Rusvelo
|43
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:21
|44
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Team Katusha
|0:00:23
|45
|Kristian Forbord (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
|46
|Anders Kristoffersen (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team
|47
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|48
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|49
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|50
|Alexander Serov (Rus) Rusvelo
|51
|Fillip Eidsheim (Nor) Team FixIT.no
|52
|Artur Ershov (Rus) Rusvelo
|53
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Team Joker
|54
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|55
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling
|56
|Fridtjof Roeinaas (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|57
|Stian Remme (Nor) Team FixIT.no
|58
|Njal Eivind Kleiven (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team
|59
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|60
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|61
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Team Joker
|62
|Nikolaï Tefre Lunder (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team
|63
|Igor Boev (Rus) Rusvelo
|64
|Havard Jorbekk Blikra (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
|65
|Sergey Klimov (Rus) Rusvelo
|66
|Øyvind Lukkedal (Nor) Team Ringeriks-Kraft
|67
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Saxo
|68
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|69
|Amund Gronda Groendahl Jansen (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|70
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|71
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:30
|72
|Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Team FixIT.no
|0:00:31
|73
|Elias Angell Spikseth (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
|74
|Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|75
|Timofey Kristkiy (Rus) Rusvelo
|76
|Sondre-Gjerdevik Sørtveit (Nor) Team FixIT.no
|77
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:39
|78
|Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|79
|Niklas Aakvik (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team
|80
|Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|81
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:45
|82
|Fredrik Galta (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
|83
|Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|84
|Andreas Landa (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
|85
|Tord Andre Sundhagen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
|86
|Kristoffer Sommer Wormsen (Nor) Team Ringeriks-Kraft
|0:00:53
|87
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|88
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|89
|Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:01:02
|90
|Jan Marcus Faaglum Karlsson (Swe) Team Ringeriks-Kraft
|91
|Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Team Ringeriks-Kraft
|92
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Saxo
|93
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff Saxo
|94
|Philip Lindau (Swe) Team Joker
|95
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|96
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|97
|Marius Hafsas (Nor) Team FixIT.no
|98
|Carlos Eduardo Alzate Escobar (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|99
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:01:27
|100
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:41
|101
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
|0:01:53
|102
|Krister Hagen (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
|0:01:55
|103
|Oysten Stake Laengen (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team
|104
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|105
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|106
|Adrian Gjølberg (Nor) Team FixIT.no
|0:02:30
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|15
|pts
|2
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|14
|3
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|13
|4
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|12
|5
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|11
|6
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|10
|7
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|9
|8
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|8
|9
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|7
|10
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|6
|11
|Jo Kogstad Ringheim (Nor) Team Joker
|6
|12
|Trond Hakon Trondsen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
|5
|13
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|4
|14
|Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
|4
|15
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|3
|16
|Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|2
|17
|Adrian Gjølberg (Nor) Team FixIT.no
|1
|18
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|1
|19
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adrian Gjølberg (Nor) Team FixIT.no
|4
|pts
|2
|Krister Hagen (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
|3
|3
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|2
|4
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|10:12:54
|2
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|3
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|4
|Team Oster Hus - Ridley
|5
|Team Sparebanken Sør
|6
|Team Joker
|7
|IAM Cycling
|8
|Tinkoff Saxo
|9
|Team Katusha
|10
|Froy-Bianchi
|0:00:13
|11
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|12
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|13
|Team Ringeriks-Kraft
|14
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:00:23
|15
|Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team
|0:00:26
|16
|Rusvelo
|0:00:36
|17
|Team FixIT.no
|0:00:47
|18
|MTN - Qhubeka
|0:01:10
