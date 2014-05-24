Trending

Mollema surges to win stage 4 of Tour of Norway

De Maar holds onto the lead with one day to go

Image 1 of 13

Bauke Mollema (Belkin) celebrates a big win

Bauke Mollema (Belkin) celebrates a big win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 13

Stage winner Bauke Mollema

Stage winner Bauke Mollema
(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
Image 3 of 13

Amund Grondahl Jansen leads the mountain classification

Amund Grondahl Jansen leads the mountain classification
(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
Image 4 of 13

Bauke Mollema (Belkin) on the podium

Bauke Mollema (Belkin) on the podium
(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
Image 5 of 13

Bauke Mollema (Belkin) celebrates victory

Bauke Mollema (Belkin) celebrates victory
(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
Image 6 of 13

IAM Cycling setting the tempo

IAM Cycling setting the tempo
(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
Image 7 of 13

Odd Christian Eiking gets out of the saddle

Odd Christian Eiking gets out of the saddle
(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
Image 8 of 13

The landscape of stage 4

The landscape of stage 4
(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
Image 9 of 13

Belkin controlling the race

Belkin controlling the race
(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
Image 10 of 13

The stage 4 breakaway

The stage 4 breakaway
(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
Image 11 of 13

Tinkoff-Saxo's Jesper Hansen in the white jersey

Tinkoff-Saxo's Jesper Hansen in the white jersey
(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
Image 12 of 13

Norway race leader Marc De Maar

Norway race leader Marc De Maar
(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
Image 13 of 13

Bauke Mollema (Belkin) on his way to victory

Bauke Mollema (Belkin) on his way to victory
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Bauke Mollema claimed his first win of the year and the second in a row for Belkin at the Tour of Norway, following the example of Sep Vanmarcke as once again, attackers were rewarded in Lillehammer. But it wasn't enough for the Dutchman to take the lead as his former compatriot and teammate at Rabobank Marc De Maar, now riding for Curaçao and Unitedhealthcare, kept an advantage six seconds on him in the overall classification with one day to go.

"This was planned," Mollema told Cyclingnews at the finish. "It's a pity that I'm not leading but there's one more stage. Looking back, we shouldn't have slowed down before the uphill finish as we watched each other a little bit. But that's cycling. Firstly, I'm so happy to win."

Prior to the thrilling finale, a a quartet tried to hold off a group comprising the top three riders on GC, De Maar, but Maciej Paterski and Gustav Larsson. As their teams did most of the work to chase, another break of four riders got away including Alexander Serov (RusVelo) and three Norwegians from continental teams: Stian Remme (FixIT.no), Christer Hagen (Øster Hus) and climber Amund Groendahl Jansen (Sparenbanken Sør).

Groendahl Jansen took the polka dot jersey from Vanmarcke as he earned two KOMs after he was already in the breakaway the day before. "I didn't think I'd do it again today, but someone had to go because we had to be present at the front," the young Norwegian said. "I'm very happy with getting this jersey."

On the start line, De Maar had insisted that he was counting on the work of other teams. He received the help he wanted as veteran Sébastien Hinault took the helm of the peloton for IAM Cycling in the interest of third placed Larsson when the deficit went over eight minutes at km 50.

Belkin was the other active team as they had two cards to play with local star Lars-Petter Nordhaug and Mollema. It was all together with 41 kilometres to go and the main question was about the ability of the sprinters to hold the pace in the final climb as Alexander Kristoff, Gerald Ciolek and Sondre Holst Enger were still up there.

Enger attacked, Kristoff blew and Ciolek struggled at the back of the group. Tour de l'Avenir winner Ruben Fernandez (Caja Rural) made the difference in the final long climb. He was later joined by Mollema, Jesper Hansen (Tinkoff-Saxo) and 19-year-old Odd Christian Eiking (Joker) who became the revelation of the day. This quartet fought off the yellow jersey group led mostly by CCC Polsat for runner-up Paterski but Eiking slipped in the last corner and took Fernandez down with him, leaving Mollema and Hansen in contention for the uphill sprint, which went to the Dutchman with no problem.

"I knew that corner from last year," Mollema said. "I also knew from last year that I had to go away from the group two kilometers before the top of the big hill. The four riders at the front, we worked well together. I still felt good but I didn't know much of the gap between us and the chasers. When the crash occurred, I looked back and I could see the group very close to us."

Larsson was cramping and Paterski had already attacked De Maar once in the climb but IAM and CCC Polsat had rolled out the red carpet for the leader of Unitedhealthcare. "To be honest, we have a pretty strong team but not for the mountains," De Maar said. "My teammates have other qualities and I'll need them tomorrow. We knew I was going to be isolated today, so we saved as much energy as possible. It was a bit of a gamble. It was stressful when Paterski attacked. In the last 10 kilometers, we could see the breakaway. At corners, I was counting the time between the two groups. It went well but the race is not over."

Results

Stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team4:53:55
2Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Saxo0:00:03
3Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:06
4Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
5Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Team Joker
6Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
7Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
8Marc De Maar (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
9Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:00:03
10Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:06
11Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
12Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
13Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling
14Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff Saxo
15Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
16Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
17Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:20
18Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Team Joker0:00:03
19Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:37
20Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
21Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:01:18
22Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Ringeriks-Kraft0:02:10
23Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
24Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:02:38
25Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:06:56
26Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
27Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
28Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
29Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
30Sergey Klimov (Rus) Rusvelo
31Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
32Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling
33Fredrik Galta (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
34Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Team Ringeriks-Kraft
35Alexander Serov (Rus) Rusvelo0:10:11
36Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
37Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
38Stian Remme (Nor) Team FixIT.no
39Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Team Katusha
40Njal Eivind Kleiven (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team0:10:55
41Edvin Wilson (Swe) Team Joker0:13:59
42Timofey Kristkiy (Rus) Rusvelo
43Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
44Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
45Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
46Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Team Joker
47Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
48Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
49Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
50Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
51Anders Kristoffersen (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team
52Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Saxo
53Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Saxo
54Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
55Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff Saxo
56Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
57Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
58Krister Hagen (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley0:14:17
59Amund Gronda Groendahl Jansen (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
60Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:14:54
61Elias Angell Spikseth (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
62Artur Ershov (Rus) Rusvelo
63Kristian Forbord (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
64Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:17:44
65Fillip Eidsheim (Nor) Team FixIT.no
66Sondre-Gjerdevik Sørtveit (Nor) Team FixIT.no
67Havard Jorbekk Blikra (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
68Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
69Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) MTN - Qhubeka
70Fridtjof Roeinaas (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
71Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:20:40
72Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
73Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
74Trond Hakon Trondsen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
75Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling0:22:22
76Adrian Gjølberg (Nor) Team FixIT.no
77Igor Boev (Rus) Rusvelo
78Henrik Steen Haugen (Nor) Team Ringeriks-Kraft
79Marko Kump (Slo) Tinkoff Saxo
80Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
81Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Team FixIT.no
82Phan-Age Haugard (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
83Oysten Stake Laengen (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team
84August Jensen (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
85Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
86Niklas Aakvik (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team
87Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
88Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
89Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
90Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
91Andreas Landa (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
92Kristoffer Sommer Wormsen (Nor) Team Ringeriks-Kraft
93Carlos Eduardo Alzate Escobar (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
94Philip Lindau (Swe) Team Joker
95Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
96Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
97Jan Marcus Faaglum Karlsson (Swe) Team Ringeriks-Kraft
98Marius Hafsas (Nor) Team FixIT.no
DNSChrister Jensen (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team
DNSMagnus Børresen (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
DNFJo Kogstad Ringheim (Nor) Team Joker
DNFTord Andre Sundhagen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
DNFNikolaï Tefre Lunder (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team
OTLLeonid Krasnov (Rus) Rusvelo

Intermediate sprints - Moelv (54.7km)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stian Remme (Nor) Team FixIT.no3pts
2Alexander Serov (Rus) Rusvelo2
3Amund Gronda Groendahl Jansen (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør1

Lillehammer (160km)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha3pts
2Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling2
3Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1

Lillehammer (finishline)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team15pts
2Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Saxo14
3Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team13
4Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA12
5Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Team Joker11
6Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley10
7Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice9
8Marc De Maar (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team8
9Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA7
10Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert6
11Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør5
12Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise4
13Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling3
14Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff Saxo2
15Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka1

KOM - Jørstadhøgda
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amund Gronda Groendahl Jansen (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør10pts
2Krister Hagen (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley9
3Stian Remme (Nor) Team FixIT.no8
4Alexander Serov (Rus) Rusvelo7
5Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team6
6August Jensen (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley5
7Njal Eivind Kleiven (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team4
8Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise3
9Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team2
10Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør1

Kinnshougen
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Krister Hagen (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley10pts
2Amund Gronda Groendahl Jansen (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør9
3Stian Remme (Nor) Team FixIT.no8
4Alexander Serov (Rus) Rusvelo7
5Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team6
6Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team5
7Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team4
8Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice3
9Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Saxo2
10Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1IAM Cycling14:42:48
2CCC Polsat Polkowice0:00:58
3Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:01:16
4Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:05:59
5Team Sparebanken Sør0:06:05
6Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:12:55
7Team Joker0:13:05
8Tinkoff Saxo
9Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:15:40
10Team Oster Hus - Ridley0:20:16
11UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:27:56
12Rusvelo0:30:03
13Team Ringeriks-Kraft0:30:25
14MTN - Qhubeka0:30:46
15Team Katusha0:33:18
16Team FixIT.no0:44:36
17Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team0:46:13
18Froy-Bianchi0:49:25

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marc De Maar (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team17:10:13
2Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:00:03
3Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:06
4Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling
5Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Saxo0:00:15
6Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:19
7Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:23
8Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:24
9Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
10Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
11Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff Saxo
12Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
13Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:00:28
14Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Team Joker0:00:34
15Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Team Joker0:00:37
16Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
17Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:44
18Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:49
19Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling0:01:08
20Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
21Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Ringeriks-Kraft0:02:28
22Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:02:38
23Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:02:56
24Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør0:07:08
25Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling0:07:12
26Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:07:14
27Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:07:27
28Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling
29Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
30Sergey Klimov (Rus) Rusvelo
31Fredrik Galta (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley0:07:49
32Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:08:28
33Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha0:10:12
34Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:10:32
35Stian Remme (Nor) Team FixIT.no0:13:31
36Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:14:04
37Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:14:17
38Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
39Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
40Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Team Joker0:14:27
41Edvin Wilson (Swe) Team Joker0:15:17
42Artur Ershov (Rus) Rusvelo0:15:25
43Anders Kristoffersen (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team0:16:43
44Amund Gronda Groendahl Jansen (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør0:16:48
45Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:16:59
46Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Saxo0:17:02
47Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Team Ringeriks-Kraft0:17:37
48Timofey Kristkiy (Rus) Rusvelo0:17:51
49Havard Jorbekk Blikra (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley0:18:15
50Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:19:38
51Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør0:19:52
52Krister Hagen (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley0:19:54
53Fridtjof Roeinaas (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør0:20:19
54Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:21:05
55Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:21:15
56Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:21:37
57Elias Angell Spikseth (Nor) Froy-Bianchi0:22:01
58Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:22:17
59Alexander Serov (Rus) Rusvelo0:22:26
60Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling0:22:40
61Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:22:53
62Sondre-Gjerdevik Sørtveit (Nor) Team FixIT.no0:23:24
63Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha0:23:27
64Njal Eivind Kleiven (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team0:24:24
65Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff Saxo0:24:25
66Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:24:26
67Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Saxo0:25:56
68Kristian Forbord (Nor) Froy-Bianchi0:26:09
69Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:26:36
70Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Team Katusha0:26:41
71Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:27:24
72Oysten Stake Laengen (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team0:28:15
73Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:29:02
74Marko Kump (Slo) Tinkoff Saxo0:29:28
75Trond Hakon Trondsen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi0:29:32
76Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) MTN - Qhubeka0:30:03
77Igor Boev (Rus) Rusvelo0:30:21
78Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:30:45
79August Jensen (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley0:30:50
80Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Team FixIT.no0:30:58
81Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:31:04
82Henrik Steen Haugen (Nor) Team Ringeriks-Kraft0:31:12
83Niklas Aakvik (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team0:31:20
84Philip Lindau (Swe) Team Joker0:31:21
85Jan Marcus Faaglum Karlsson (Swe) Team Ringeriks-Kraft0:31:32
86Marius Hafsas (Nor) Team FixIT.no0:32:39
87Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:32:44
88Adrian Gjølberg (Nor) Team FixIT.no0:32:53
89Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:35:11
90Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha0:36:31
91Fillip Eidsheim (Nor) Team FixIT.no0:36:58
92Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:37:49
93Andreas Landa (Nor) Froy-Bianchi0:39:14
94Phan-Age Haugard (Nor) Froy-Bianchi0:39:31
95Kristoffer Sommer Wormsen (Nor) Team Ringeriks-Kraft0:40:35
96Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:41:19
97Carlos Eduardo Alzate Escobar (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:42:49
98Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:49:34

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha39pts
2Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team37
3Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice33
4Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise29
5Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør29
6Marc De Maar (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team25
7Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team24
8Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling24
9Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley23
10Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling17
11Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert17
12Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team16
13Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA16
14Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka16
15Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice15
16Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Saxo14
17Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise14
18Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha13
19Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA12
20Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team12
21Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise12
22Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Team Joker11
23Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice10
24Marko Kump (Slo) Tinkoff Saxo10
25Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling8
26Trond Hakon Trondsen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi7
27Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør6
28Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise5
29Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team4
30Stian Remme (Nor) Team FixIT.no3
31Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise3
32Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert3
33Amund Gronda Groendahl Jansen (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør3
34Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team3
35Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff Saxo2
36Havard Jorbekk Blikra (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley2
37Fridtjof Roeinaas (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør2
38Alexander Serov (Rus) Rusvelo2
39Jan Marcus Faaglum Karlsson (Swe) Team Ringeriks-Kraft2
40Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Ringeriks-Kraft1
41August Jensen (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley1
42Adrian Gjølberg (Nor) Team FixIT.no1

KOM
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amund Gronda Groendahl Jansen (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør24pts
2Krister Hagen (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley22
3Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team18
4Stian Remme (Nor) Team FixIT.no16
5Alexander Serov (Rus) Rusvelo14
6Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team13
7Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling10
8August Jensen (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley9
9Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha8
10Jan Marcus Faaglum Karlsson (Swe) Team Ringeriks-Kraft6
11Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team6
12Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert6
13Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice6
14Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise6
15Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team5
16Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice5
17Adrian Gjølberg (Nor) Team FixIT.no4
18Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling4
19Njal Eivind Kleiven (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team4
20Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA4
21Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha3
22Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team3
23Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Saxo2
24Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA2
25Sondre-Gjerdevik Sørtveit (Nor) Team FixIT.no2
26Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka1
27Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør1
28Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling1
29Trond Hakon Trondsen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Saxo17:10:28
2Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley0:00:09
3Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
4Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff Saxo
5Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
6Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:00:13
7Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Team Joker0:00:19
8Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Team Joker0:00:22
9Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
10Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:29
11Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:53
12Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:02:41
13Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør0:06:53
14Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling0:07:12
15Fredrik Galta (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley0:07:34
16Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:13:49
17Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Team Joker0:14:12
18Edvin Wilson (Swe) Team Joker0:15:02
19Artur Ershov (Rus) Rusvelo0:15:10
20Anders Kristoffersen (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team0:16:28
21Amund Gronda Groendahl Jansen (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør0:16:33
22Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:16:44
23Havard Jorbekk Blikra (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley0:18:00
24Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør0:19:37
25Krister Hagen (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley0:19:39
26Fridtjof Roeinaas (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør0:20:04
27Elias Angell Spikseth (Nor) Froy-Bianchi0:21:46
28Njal Eivind Kleiven (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team0:24:09
29Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:24:11
30Oysten Stake Laengen (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team0:28:00
31Trond Hakon Trondsen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi0:29:17
32Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) MTN - Qhubeka0:29:48
33Igor Boev (Rus) Rusvelo0:30:06
34Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:30:30
35August Jensen (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley0:30:35
36Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:30:49
37Henrik Steen Haugen (Nor) Team Ringeriks-Kraft0:30:57
38Niklas Aakvik (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team0:31:05
39Philip Lindau (Swe) Team Joker0:31:06
40Jan Marcus Faaglum Karlsson (Swe) Team Ringeriks-Kraft0:31:17
41Marius Hafsas (Nor) Team FixIT.no0:32:24
42Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:32:29
43Adrian Gjølberg (Nor) Team FixIT.no0:32:38
44Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:34:56
45Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha0:36:16
46Fillip Eidsheim (Nor) Team FixIT.no0:36:43
47Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:37:34
48Phan-Age Haugard (Nor) Froy-Bianchi0:39:16
49Kristoffer Sommer Wormsen (Nor) Team Ringeriks-Kraft0:40:20

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1IAM Cycling51:32:24
2CCC Polsat Polkowice0:00:58
3Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:01:51
4Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:05:51
5Team Sparebanken Sør0:06:17
6Team Joker0:13:17
7Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:13:19
8Tinkoff Saxo0:15:14
9Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:15:52
10Team Oster Hus - Ridley0:20:28
11Rusvelo0:34:04
12UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:39:10
13Team Ringeriks-Kraft0:40:56
14Team Katusha0:41:29
15MTN - Qhubeka0:48:06
16Team FixIT.no0:53:12
17Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team0:56:50
18Froy-Bianchi1:11:26

Latest on Cyclingnews