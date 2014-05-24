Mollema surges to win stage 4 of Tour of Norway
De Maar holds onto the lead with one day to go
Stage 4: Brumunddal - Lillehammer
Bauke Mollema claimed his first win of the year and the second in a row for Belkin at the Tour of Norway, following the example of Sep Vanmarcke as once again, attackers were rewarded in Lillehammer. But it wasn't enough for the Dutchman to take the lead as his former compatriot and teammate at Rabobank Marc De Maar, now riding for Curaçao and Unitedhealthcare, kept an advantage six seconds on him in the overall classification with one day to go.
"This was planned," Mollema told Cyclingnews at the finish. "It's a pity that I'm not leading but there's one more stage. Looking back, we shouldn't have slowed down before the uphill finish as we watched each other a little bit. But that's cycling. Firstly, I'm so happy to win."
Prior to the thrilling finale, a a quartet tried to hold off a group comprising the top three riders on GC, De Maar, but Maciej Paterski and Gustav Larsson. As their teams did most of the work to chase, another break of four riders got away including Alexander Serov (RusVelo) and three Norwegians from continental teams: Stian Remme (FixIT.no), Christer Hagen (Øster Hus) and climber Amund Groendahl Jansen (Sparenbanken Sør).
Groendahl Jansen took the polka dot jersey from Vanmarcke as he earned two KOMs after he was already in the breakaway the day before. "I didn't think I'd do it again today, but someone had to go because we had to be present at the front," the young Norwegian said. "I'm very happy with getting this jersey."
On the start line, De Maar had insisted that he was counting on the work of other teams. He received the help he wanted as veteran Sébastien Hinault took the helm of the peloton for IAM Cycling in the interest of third placed Larsson when the deficit went over eight minutes at km 50.
Belkin was the other active team as they had two cards to play with local star Lars-Petter Nordhaug and Mollema. It was all together with 41 kilometres to go and the main question was about the ability of the sprinters to hold the pace in the final climb as Alexander Kristoff, Gerald Ciolek and Sondre Holst Enger were still up there.
Enger attacked, Kristoff blew and Ciolek struggled at the back of the group. Tour de l'Avenir winner Ruben Fernandez (Caja Rural) made the difference in the final long climb. He was later joined by Mollema, Jesper Hansen (Tinkoff-Saxo) and 19-year-old Odd Christian Eiking (Joker) who became the revelation of the day. This quartet fought off the yellow jersey group led mostly by CCC Polsat for runner-up Paterski but Eiking slipped in the last corner and took Fernandez down with him, leaving Mollema and Hansen in contention for the uphill sprint, which went to the Dutchman with no problem.
"I knew that corner from last year," Mollema said. "I also knew from last year that I had to go away from the group two kilometers before the top of the big hill. The four riders at the front, we worked well together. I still felt good but I didn't know much of the gap between us and the chasers. When the crash occurred, I looked back and I could see the group very close to us."
Larsson was cramping and Paterski had already attacked De Maar once in the climb but IAM and CCC Polsat had rolled out the red carpet for the leader of Unitedhealthcare. "To be honest, we have a pretty strong team but not for the mountains," De Maar said. "My teammates have other qualities and I'll need them tomorrow. We knew I was going to be isolated today, so we saved as much energy as possible. It was a bit of a gamble. It was stressful when Paterski attacked. In the last 10 kilometers, we could see the breakaway. At corners, I was counting the time between the two groups. It went well but the race is not over."
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|4:53:55
|2
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Saxo
|0:00:03
|3
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:06
|4
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|5
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Team Joker
|6
|Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
|7
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|8
|Marc De Maar (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|9
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:00:03
|10
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:06
|11
|Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|12
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|13
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling
|14
|Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff Saxo
|15
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|16
|Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|17
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:20
|18
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Team Joker
|0:00:03
|19
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:37
|20
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|21
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:01:18
|22
|Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Ringeriks-Kraft
|0:02:10
|23
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|24
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:02:38
|25
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:56
|26
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|27
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|28
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|29
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|30
|Sergey Klimov (Rus) Rusvelo
|31
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|32
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling
|33
|Fredrik Galta (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
|34
|Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Team Ringeriks-Kraft
|35
|Alexander Serov (Rus) Rusvelo
|0:10:11
|36
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|37
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|38
|Stian Remme (Nor) Team FixIT.no
|39
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Team Katusha
|40
|Njal Eivind Kleiven (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team
|0:10:55
|41
|Edvin Wilson (Swe) Team Joker
|0:13:59
|42
|Timofey Kristkiy (Rus) Rusvelo
|43
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|44
|Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|45
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|46
|Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Team Joker
|47
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|48
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|49
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|50
|Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|51
|Anders Kristoffersen (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team
|52
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Saxo
|53
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Saxo
|54
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|55
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff Saxo
|56
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|57
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|58
|Krister Hagen (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
|0:14:17
|59
|Amund Gronda Groendahl Jansen (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|60
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:14:54
|61
|Elias Angell Spikseth (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
|62
|Artur Ershov (Rus) Rusvelo
|63
|Kristian Forbord (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
|64
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:17:44
|65
|Fillip Eidsheim (Nor) Team FixIT.no
|66
|Sondre-Gjerdevik Sørtveit (Nor) Team FixIT.no
|67
|Havard Jorbekk Blikra (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
|68
|Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|69
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) MTN - Qhubeka
|70
|Fridtjof Roeinaas (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|71
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:20:40
|72
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|73
|Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|74
|Trond Hakon Trondsen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
|75
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:22:22
|76
|Adrian Gjølberg (Nor) Team FixIT.no
|77
|Igor Boev (Rus) Rusvelo
|78
|Henrik Steen Haugen (Nor) Team Ringeriks-Kraft
|79
|Marko Kump (Slo) Tinkoff Saxo
|80
|Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|81
|Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Team FixIT.no
|82
|Phan-Age Haugard (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
|83
|Oysten Stake Laengen (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team
|84
|August Jensen (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
|85
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|86
|Niklas Aakvik (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team
|87
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|88
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
|89
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|90
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|91
|Andreas Landa (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
|92
|Kristoffer Sommer Wormsen (Nor) Team Ringeriks-Kraft
|93
|Carlos Eduardo Alzate Escobar (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|94
|Philip Lindau (Swe) Team Joker
|95
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|96
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|97
|Jan Marcus Faaglum Karlsson (Swe) Team Ringeriks-Kraft
|98
|Marius Hafsas (Nor) Team FixIT.no
|DNS
|Christer Jensen (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team
|DNS
|Magnus Børresen (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
|DNF
|Jo Kogstad Ringheim (Nor) Team Joker
|DNF
|Tord Andre Sundhagen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
|DNF
|Nikolaï Tefre Lunder (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team
|OTL
|Leonid Krasnov (Rus) Rusvelo
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stian Remme (Nor) Team FixIT.no
|3
|pts
|2
|Alexander Serov (Rus) Rusvelo
|2
|3
|Amund Gronda Groendahl Jansen (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|3
|pts
|2
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|2
|3
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Saxo
|14
|3
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|13
|4
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|12
|5
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Team Joker
|11
|6
|Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
|10
|7
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|9
|8
|Marc De Maar (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|8
|9
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|7
|10
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|6
|11
|Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|5
|12
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|4
|13
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling
|3
|14
|Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff Saxo
|2
|15
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amund Gronda Groendahl Jansen (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|10
|pts
|2
|Krister Hagen (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
|9
|3
|Stian Remme (Nor) Team FixIT.no
|8
|4
|Alexander Serov (Rus) Rusvelo
|7
|5
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|6
|6
|August Jensen (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
|5
|7
|Njal Eivind Kleiven (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team
|4
|8
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|3
|9
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|2
|10
|Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Krister Hagen (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
|10
|pts
|2
|Amund Gronda Groendahl Jansen (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|9
|3
|Stian Remme (Nor) Team FixIT.no
|8
|4
|Alexander Serov (Rus) Rusvelo
|7
|5
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|6
|6
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|5
|7
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|4
|8
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|3
|9
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Saxo
|2
|10
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|IAM Cycling
|14:42:48
|2
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:00:58
|3
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:01:16
|4
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:59
|5
|Team Sparebanken Sør
|0:06:05
|6
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:12:55
|7
|Team Joker
|0:13:05
|8
|Tinkoff Saxo
|9
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:15:40
|10
|Team Oster Hus - Ridley
|0:20:16
|11
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:27:56
|12
|Rusvelo
|0:30:03
|13
|Team Ringeriks-Kraft
|0:30:25
|14
|MTN - Qhubeka
|0:30:46
|15
|Team Katusha
|0:33:18
|16
|Team FixIT.no
|0:44:36
|17
|Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team
|0:46:13
|18
|Froy-Bianchi
|0:49:25
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marc De Maar (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|17:10:13
|2
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:00:03
|3
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:06
|4
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling
|5
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Saxo
|0:00:15
|6
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:19
|7
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:23
|8
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:24
|9
|Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
|10
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|11
|Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff Saxo
|12
|Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|13
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:00:28
|14
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Team Joker
|0:00:34
|15
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Team Joker
|0:00:37
|16
|Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|17
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:44
|18
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:49
|19
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:01:08
|20
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|21
|Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Ringeriks-Kraft
|0:02:28
|22
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:02:38
|23
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:02:56
|24
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|0:07:08
|25
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|0:07:12
|26
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:14
|27
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:07:27
|28
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling
|29
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|30
|Sergey Klimov (Rus) Rusvelo
|31
|Fredrik Galta (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
|0:07:49
|32
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:28
|33
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:10:12
|34
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:10:32
|35
|Stian Remme (Nor) Team FixIT.no
|0:13:31
|36
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:14:04
|37
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:14:17
|38
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|39
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|40
|Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Team Joker
|0:14:27
|41
|Edvin Wilson (Swe) Team Joker
|0:15:17
|42
|Artur Ershov (Rus) Rusvelo
|0:15:25
|43
|Anders Kristoffersen (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team
|0:16:43
|44
|Amund Gronda Groendahl Jansen (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|0:16:48
|45
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:16:59
|46
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Saxo
|0:17:02
|47
|Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Team Ringeriks-Kraft
|0:17:37
|48
|Timofey Kristkiy (Rus) Rusvelo
|0:17:51
|49
|Havard Jorbekk Blikra (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
|0:18:15
|50
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:19:38
|51
|Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|0:19:52
|52
|Krister Hagen (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
|0:19:54
|53
|Fridtjof Roeinaas (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|0:20:19
|54
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:21:05
|55
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:21:15
|56
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:21:37
|57
|Elias Angell Spikseth (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
|0:22:01
|58
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:22:17
|59
|Alexander Serov (Rus) Rusvelo
|0:22:26
|60
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:22:40
|61
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:22:53
|62
|Sondre-Gjerdevik Sørtveit (Nor) Team FixIT.no
|0:23:24
|63
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|0:23:27
|64
|Njal Eivind Kleiven (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team
|0:24:24
|65
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff Saxo
|0:24:25
|66
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:24:26
|67
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Saxo
|0:25:56
|68
|Kristian Forbord (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
|0:26:09
|69
|Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:26:36
|70
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Team Katusha
|0:26:41
|71
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:27:24
|72
|Oysten Stake Laengen (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team
|0:28:15
|73
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:29:02
|74
|Marko Kump (Slo) Tinkoff Saxo
|0:29:28
|75
|Trond Hakon Trondsen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
|0:29:32
|76
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:30:03
|77
|Igor Boev (Rus) Rusvelo
|0:30:21
|78
|Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:30:45
|79
|August Jensen (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
|0:30:50
|80
|Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Team FixIT.no
|0:30:58
|81
|Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:31:04
|82
|Henrik Steen Haugen (Nor) Team Ringeriks-Kraft
|0:31:12
|83
|Niklas Aakvik (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team
|0:31:20
|84
|Philip Lindau (Swe) Team Joker
|0:31:21
|85
|Jan Marcus Faaglum Karlsson (Swe) Team Ringeriks-Kraft
|0:31:32
|86
|Marius Hafsas (Nor) Team FixIT.no
|0:32:39
|87
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:32:44
|88
|Adrian Gjølberg (Nor) Team FixIT.no
|0:32:53
|89
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:35:11
|90
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
|0:36:31
|91
|Fillip Eidsheim (Nor) Team FixIT.no
|0:36:58
|92
|Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:37:49
|93
|Andreas Landa (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
|0:39:14
|94
|Phan-Age Haugard (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
|0:39:31
|95
|Kristoffer Sommer Wormsen (Nor) Team Ringeriks-Kraft
|0:40:35
|96
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:41:19
|97
|Carlos Eduardo Alzate Escobar (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:42:49
|98
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:49:34
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|39
|pts
|2
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|37
|3
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|33
|4
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|29
|5
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|29
|6
|Marc De Maar (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|25
|7
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|24
|8
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|24
|9
|Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
|23
|10
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling
|17
|11
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|17
|12
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|16
|13
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|16
|14
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|16
|15
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|15
|16
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Saxo
|14
|17
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|14
|18
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|13
|19
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|12
|20
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|12
|21
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|12
|22
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Team Joker
|11
|23
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|10
|24
|Marko Kump (Slo) Tinkoff Saxo
|10
|25
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
|8
|26
|Trond Hakon Trondsen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
|7
|27
|Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|6
|28
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|5
|29
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|4
|30
|Stian Remme (Nor) Team FixIT.no
|3
|31
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|3
|32
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|3
|33
|Amund Gronda Groendahl Jansen (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|3
|34
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|3
|35
|Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff Saxo
|2
|36
|Havard Jorbekk Blikra (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
|2
|37
|Fridtjof Roeinaas (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|2
|38
|Alexander Serov (Rus) Rusvelo
|2
|39
|Jan Marcus Faaglum Karlsson (Swe) Team Ringeriks-Kraft
|2
|40
|Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Ringeriks-Kraft
|1
|41
|August Jensen (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
|1
|42
|Adrian Gjølberg (Nor) Team FixIT.no
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amund Gronda Groendahl Jansen (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|24
|pts
|2
|Krister Hagen (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
|22
|3
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|18
|4
|Stian Remme (Nor) Team FixIT.no
|16
|5
|Alexander Serov (Rus) Rusvelo
|14
|6
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|13
|7
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling
|10
|8
|August Jensen (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
|9
|9
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|8
|10
|Jan Marcus Faaglum Karlsson (Swe) Team Ringeriks-Kraft
|6
|11
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|6
|12
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|6
|13
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|6
|14
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|6
|15
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|5
|16
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|5
|17
|Adrian Gjølberg (Nor) Team FixIT.no
|4
|18
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|4
|19
|Njal Eivind Kleiven (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team
|4
|20
|Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|4
|21
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|3
|22
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|3
|23
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Saxo
|2
|24
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|2
|25
|Sondre-Gjerdevik Sørtveit (Nor) Team FixIT.no
|2
|26
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|1
|27
|Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|1
|28
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|1
|29
|Trond Hakon Trondsen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Saxo
|17:10:28
|2
|Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
|0:00:09
|3
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|4
|Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff Saxo
|5
|Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|6
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:00:13
|7
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Team Joker
|0:00:19
|8
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Team Joker
|0:00:22
|9
|Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|10
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:29
|11
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:53
|12
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:02:41
|13
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|0:06:53
|14
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:07:12
|15
|Fredrik Galta (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
|0:07:34
|16
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:13:49
|17
|Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Team Joker
|0:14:12
|18
|Edvin Wilson (Swe) Team Joker
|0:15:02
|19
|Artur Ershov (Rus) Rusvelo
|0:15:10
|20
|Anders Kristoffersen (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team
|0:16:28
|21
|Amund Gronda Groendahl Jansen (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|0:16:33
|22
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:16:44
|23
|Havard Jorbekk Blikra (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
|0:18:00
|24
|Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|0:19:37
|25
|Krister Hagen (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
|0:19:39
|26
|Fridtjof Roeinaas (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|0:20:04
|27
|Elias Angell Spikseth (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
|0:21:46
|28
|Njal Eivind Kleiven (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team
|0:24:09
|29
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:24:11
|30
|Oysten Stake Laengen (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team
|0:28:00
|31
|Trond Hakon Trondsen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
|0:29:17
|32
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:29:48
|33
|Igor Boev (Rus) Rusvelo
|0:30:06
|34
|Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:30:30
|35
|August Jensen (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
|0:30:35
|36
|Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:30:49
|37
|Henrik Steen Haugen (Nor) Team Ringeriks-Kraft
|0:30:57
|38
|Niklas Aakvik (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team
|0:31:05
|39
|Philip Lindau (Swe) Team Joker
|0:31:06
|40
|Jan Marcus Faaglum Karlsson (Swe) Team Ringeriks-Kraft
|0:31:17
|41
|Marius Hafsas (Nor) Team FixIT.no
|0:32:24
|42
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:32:29
|43
|Adrian Gjølberg (Nor) Team FixIT.no
|0:32:38
|44
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:34:56
|45
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
|0:36:16
|46
|Fillip Eidsheim (Nor) Team FixIT.no
|0:36:43
|47
|Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:37:34
|48
|Phan-Age Haugard (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
|0:39:16
|49
|Kristoffer Sommer Wormsen (Nor) Team Ringeriks-Kraft
|0:40:20
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|IAM Cycling
|51:32:24
|2
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:00:58
|3
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:01:51
|4
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:51
|5
|Team Sparebanken Sør
|0:06:17
|6
|Team Joker
|0:13:17
|7
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:13:19
|8
|Tinkoff Saxo
|0:15:14
|9
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:15:52
|10
|Team Oster Hus - Ridley
|0:20:28
|11
|Rusvelo
|0:34:04
|12
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:39:10
|13
|Team Ringeriks-Kraft
|0:40:56
|14
|Team Katusha
|0:41:29
|15
|MTN - Qhubeka
|0:48:06
|16
|Team FixIT.no
|0:53:12
|17
|Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team
|0:56:50
|18
|Froy-Bianchi
|1:11:26
