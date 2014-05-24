Image 1 of 13 Bauke Mollema (Belkin) celebrates a big win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 13 Stage winner Bauke Mollema (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 3 of 13 Amund Grondahl Jansen leads the mountain classification (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 4 of 13 Bauke Mollema (Belkin) on the podium (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 5 of 13 Bauke Mollema (Belkin) celebrates victory (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 6 of 13 IAM Cycling setting the tempo (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 7 of 13 Odd Christian Eiking gets out of the saddle (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 8 of 13 The landscape of stage 4 (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 9 of 13 Belkin controlling the race (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 10 of 13 The stage 4 breakaway (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 11 of 13 Tinkoff-Saxo's Jesper Hansen in the white jersey (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 12 of 13 Norway race leader Marc De Maar (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 13 of 13 Bauke Mollema (Belkin) on his way to victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Bauke Mollema claimed his first win of the year and the second in a row for Belkin at the Tour of Norway, following the example of Sep Vanmarcke as once again, attackers were rewarded in Lillehammer. But it wasn't enough for the Dutchman to take the lead as his former compatriot and teammate at Rabobank Marc De Maar, now riding for Curaçao and Unitedhealthcare, kept an advantage six seconds on him in the overall classification with one day to go.

Related Articles Mollema gets first win of 2014 at Tour of Norway

"This was planned," Mollema told Cyclingnews at the finish. "It's a pity that I'm not leading but there's one more stage. Looking back, we shouldn't have slowed down before the uphill finish as we watched each other a little bit. But that's cycling. Firstly, I'm so happy to win."

Prior to the thrilling finale, a a quartet tried to hold off a group comprising the top three riders on GC, De Maar, but Maciej Paterski and Gustav Larsson. As their teams did most of the work to chase, another break of four riders got away including Alexander Serov (RusVelo) and three Norwegians from continental teams: Stian Remme (FixIT.no), Christer Hagen (Øster Hus) and climber Amund Groendahl Jansen (Sparenbanken Sør).

Groendahl Jansen took the polka dot jersey from Vanmarcke as he earned two KOMs after he was already in the breakaway the day before. "I didn't think I'd do it again today, but someone had to go because we had to be present at the front," the young Norwegian said. "I'm very happy with getting this jersey."

On the start line, De Maar had insisted that he was counting on the work of other teams. He received the help he wanted as veteran Sébastien Hinault took the helm of the peloton for IAM Cycling in the interest of third placed Larsson when the deficit went over eight minutes at km 50.

Belkin was the other active team as they had two cards to play with local star Lars-Petter Nordhaug and Mollema. It was all together with 41 kilometres to go and the main question was about the ability of the sprinters to hold the pace in the final climb as Alexander Kristoff, Gerald Ciolek and Sondre Holst Enger were still up there.

Enger attacked, Kristoff blew and Ciolek struggled at the back of the group. Tour de l'Avenir winner Ruben Fernandez (Caja Rural) made the difference in the final long climb. He was later joined by Mollema, Jesper Hansen (Tinkoff-Saxo) and 19-year-old Odd Christian Eiking (Joker) who became the revelation of the day. This quartet fought off the yellow jersey group led mostly by CCC Polsat for runner-up Paterski but Eiking slipped in the last corner and took Fernandez down with him, leaving Mollema and Hansen in contention for the uphill sprint, which went to the Dutchman with no problem.

"I knew that corner from last year," Mollema said. "I also knew from last year that I had to go away from the group two kilometers before the top of the big hill. The four riders at the front, we worked well together. I still felt good but I didn't know much of the gap between us and the chasers. When the crash occurred, I looked back and I could see the group very close to us."

Larsson was cramping and Paterski had already attacked De Maar once in the climb but IAM and CCC Polsat had rolled out the red carpet for the leader of Unitedhealthcare. "To be honest, we have a pretty strong team but not for the mountains," De Maar said. "My teammates have other qualities and I'll need them tomorrow. We knew I was going to be isolated today, so we saved as much energy as possible. It was a bit of a gamble. It was stressful when Paterski attacked. In the last 10 kilometers, we could see the breakaway. At corners, I was counting the time between the two groups. It went well but the race is not over."

Results

Stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 4:53:55 2 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Saxo 0:00:03 3 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:06 4 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 5 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Team Joker 6 Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley 7 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 8 Marc De Maar (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 9 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:00:03 10 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:06 11 Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 12 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 13 Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling 14 Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff Saxo 15 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 16 Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 17 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:20 18 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Team Joker 0:00:03 19 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:37 20 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 21 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:01:18 22 Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Ringeriks-Kraft 0:02:10 23 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 24 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:02:38 25 Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:06:56 26 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 27 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 28 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 29 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 30 Sergey Klimov (Rus) Rusvelo 31 Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 32 Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling 33 Fredrik Galta (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley 34 Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Team Ringeriks-Kraft 35 Alexander Serov (Rus) Rusvelo 0:10:11 36 Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 37 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 38 Stian Remme (Nor) Team FixIT.no 39 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Team Katusha 40 Njal Eivind Kleiven (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team 0:10:55 41 Edvin Wilson (Swe) Team Joker 0:13:59 42 Timofey Kristkiy (Rus) Rusvelo 43 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 44 Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 45 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 46 Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Team Joker 47 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 48 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 49 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 50 Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 51 Anders Kristoffersen (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team 52 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Saxo 53 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Saxo 54 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 55 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff Saxo 56 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 57 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 58 Krister Hagen (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley 0:14:17 59 Amund Gronda Groendahl Jansen (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 60 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:14:54 61 Elias Angell Spikseth (Nor) Froy-Bianchi 62 Artur Ershov (Rus) Rusvelo 63 Kristian Forbord (Nor) Froy-Bianchi 64 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:17:44 65 Fillip Eidsheim (Nor) Team FixIT.no 66 Sondre-Gjerdevik Sørtveit (Nor) Team FixIT.no 67 Havard Jorbekk Blikra (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley 68 Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 69 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) MTN - Qhubeka 70 Fridtjof Roeinaas (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 71 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:20:40 72 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 73 Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 74 Trond Hakon Trondsen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi 75 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:22:22 76 Adrian Gjølberg (Nor) Team FixIT.no 77 Igor Boev (Rus) Rusvelo 78 Henrik Steen Haugen (Nor) Team Ringeriks-Kraft 79 Marko Kump (Slo) Tinkoff Saxo 80 Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 81 Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Team FixIT.no 82 Phan-Age Haugard (Nor) Froy-Bianchi 83 Oysten Stake Laengen (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team 84 August Jensen (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley 85 Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 86 Niklas Aakvik (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team 87 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 88 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha 89 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 90 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 91 Andreas Landa (Nor) Froy-Bianchi 92 Kristoffer Sommer Wormsen (Nor) Team Ringeriks-Kraft 93 Carlos Eduardo Alzate Escobar (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 94 Philip Lindau (Swe) Team Joker 95 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 96 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 97 Jan Marcus Faaglum Karlsson (Swe) Team Ringeriks-Kraft 98 Marius Hafsas (Nor) Team FixIT.no DNS Christer Jensen (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team DNS Magnus Børresen (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley DNF Jo Kogstad Ringheim (Nor) Team Joker DNF Tord Andre Sundhagen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi DNF Nikolaï Tefre Lunder (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team OTL Leonid Krasnov (Rus) Rusvelo

Intermediate sprints - Moelv (54.7km) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stian Remme (Nor) Team FixIT.no 3 pts 2 Alexander Serov (Rus) Rusvelo 2 3 Amund Gronda Groendahl Jansen (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 1

Lillehammer (160km) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 3 pts 2 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 2 3 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1

Lillehammer (finishline) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 15 pts 2 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Saxo 14 3 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 13 4 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 12 5 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Team Joker 11 6 Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley 10 7 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 9 8 Marc De Maar (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 8 9 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 7 10 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 6 11 Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 5 12 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 4 13 Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling 3 14 Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff Saxo 2 15 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 1

KOM - Jørstadhøgda # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amund Gronda Groendahl Jansen (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 10 pts 2 Krister Hagen (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley 9 3 Stian Remme (Nor) Team FixIT.no 8 4 Alexander Serov (Rus) Rusvelo 7 5 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 6 6 August Jensen (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley 5 7 Njal Eivind Kleiven (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team 4 8 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 3 9 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 2 10 Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 1

Kinnshougen # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Krister Hagen (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley 10 pts 2 Amund Gronda Groendahl Jansen (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 9 3 Stian Remme (Nor) Team FixIT.no 8 4 Alexander Serov (Rus) Rusvelo 7 5 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 6 6 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 5 7 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 4 8 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 3 9 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Saxo 2 10 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 IAM Cycling 14:42:48 2 CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:00:58 3 Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:01:16 4 Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:05:59 5 Team Sparebanken Sør 0:06:05 6 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:12:55 7 Team Joker 0:13:05 8 Tinkoff Saxo 9 Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:15:40 10 Team Oster Hus - Ridley 0:20:16 11 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:27:56 12 Rusvelo 0:30:03 13 Team Ringeriks-Kraft 0:30:25 14 MTN - Qhubeka 0:30:46 15 Team Katusha 0:33:18 16 Team FixIT.no 0:44:36 17 Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team 0:46:13 18 Froy-Bianchi 0:49:25

General classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marc De Maar (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 17:10:13 2 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:00:03 3 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:06 4 Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling 5 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Saxo 0:00:15 6 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:19 7 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:23 8 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:24 9 Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley 10 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 11 Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff Saxo 12 Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 13 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:00:28 14 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Team Joker 0:00:34 15 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Team Joker 0:00:37 16 Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 17 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:44 18 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:49 19 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:01:08 20 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 21 Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Ringeriks-Kraft 0:02:28 22 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:02:38 23 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:02:56 24 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 0:07:08 25 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 0:07:12 26 Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:07:14 27 Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:07:27 28 Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling 29 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 30 Sergey Klimov (Rus) Rusvelo 31 Fredrik Galta (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley 0:07:49 32 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:08:28 33 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 0:10:12 34 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:10:32 35 Stian Remme (Nor) Team FixIT.no 0:13:31 36 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:14:04 37 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:14:17 38 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 39 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 40 Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Team Joker 0:14:27 41 Edvin Wilson (Swe) Team Joker 0:15:17 42 Artur Ershov (Rus) Rusvelo 0:15:25 43 Anders Kristoffersen (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team 0:16:43 44 Amund Gronda Groendahl Jansen (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 0:16:48 45 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:16:59 46 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Saxo 0:17:02 47 Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Team Ringeriks-Kraft 0:17:37 48 Timofey Kristkiy (Rus) Rusvelo 0:17:51 49 Havard Jorbekk Blikra (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley 0:18:15 50 Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:19:38 51 Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 0:19:52 52 Krister Hagen (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley 0:19:54 53 Fridtjof Roeinaas (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 0:20:19 54 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:21:05 55 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:21:15 56 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:21:37 57 Elias Angell Spikseth (Nor) Froy-Bianchi 0:22:01 58 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:22:17 59 Alexander Serov (Rus) Rusvelo 0:22:26 60 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:22:40 61 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:22:53 62 Sondre-Gjerdevik Sørtveit (Nor) Team FixIT.no 0:23:24 63 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 0:23:27 64 Njal Eivind Kleiven (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team 0:24:24 65 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff Saxo 0:24:25 66 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:24:26 67 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Saxo 0:25:56 68 Kristian Forbord (Nor) Froy-Bianchi 0:26:09 69 Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:26:36 70 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Team Katusha 0:26:41 71 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:27:24 72 Oysten Stake Laengen (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team 0:28:15 73 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:29:02 74 Marko Kump (Slo) Tinkoff Saxo 0:29:28 75 Trond Hakon Trondsen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi 0:29:32 76 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) MTN - Qhubeka 0:30:03 77 Igor Boev (Rus) Rusvelo 0:30:21 78 Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:30:45 79 August Jensen (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley 0:30:50 80 Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Team FixIT.no 0:30:58 81 Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:31:04 82 Henrik Steen Haugen (Nor) Team Ringeriks-Kraft 0:31:12 83 Niklas Aakvik (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team 0:31:20 84 Philip Lindau (Swe) Team Joker 0:31:21 85 Jan Marcus Faaglum Karlsson (Swe) Team Ringeriks-Kraft 0:31:32 86 Marius Hafsas (Nor) Team FixIT.no 0:32:39 87 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:32:44 88 Adrian Gjølberg (Nor) Team FixIT.no 0:32:53 89 Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:35:11 90 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha 0:36:31 91 Fillip Eidsheim (Nor) Team FixIT.no 0:36:58 92 Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:37:49 93 Andreas Landa (Nor) Froy-Bianchi 0:39:14 94 Phan-Age Haugard (Nor) Froy-Bianchi 0:39:31 95 Kristoffer Sommer Wormsen (Nor) Team Ringeriks-Kraft 0:40:35 96 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:41:19 97 Carlos Eduardo Alzate Escobar (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:42:49 98 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:49:34

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 39 pts 2 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 37 3 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 33 4 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 29 5 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 29 6 Marc De Maar (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 25 7 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 24 8 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 24 9 Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley 23 10 Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling 17 11 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 17 12 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 16 13 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 16 14 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 16 15 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 15 16 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Saxo 14 17 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 14 18 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 13 19 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 12 20 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 12 21 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 12 22 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Team Joker 11 23 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 10 24 Marko Kump (Slo) Tinkoff Saxo 10 25 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling 8 26 Trond Hakon Trondsen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi 7 27 Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 6 28 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 5 29 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 4 30 Stian Remme (Nor) Team FixIT.no 3 31 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 3 32 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 3 33 Amund Gronda Groendahl Jansen (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 3 34 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 3 35 Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff Saxo 2 36 Havard Jorbekk Blikra (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley 2 37 Fridtjof Roeinaas (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 2 38 Alexander Serov (Rus) Rusvelo 2 39 Jan Marcus Faaglum Karlsson (Swe) Team Ringeriks-Kraft 2 40 Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Ringeriks-Kraft 1 41 August Jensen (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley 1 42 Adrian Gjølberg (Nor) Team FixIT.no 1

KOM # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amund Gronda Groendahl Jansen (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 24 pts 2 Krister Hagen (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley 22 3 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 18 4 Stian Remme (Nor) Team FixIT.no 16 5 Alexander Serov (Rus) Rusvelo 14 6 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 13 7 Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling 10 8 August Jensen (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley 9 9 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 8 10 Jan Marcus Faaglum Karlsson (Swe) Team Ringeriks-Kraft 6 11 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 6 12 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 6 13 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 6 14 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 6 15 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 5 16 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 5 17 Adrian Gjølberg (Nor) Team FixIT.no 4 18 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 4 19 Njal Eivind Kleiven (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team 4 20 Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 4 21 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 3 22 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 3 23 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Saxo 2 24 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 2 25 Sondre-Gjerdevik Sørtveit (Nor) Team FixIT.no 2 26 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 1 27 Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 1 28 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 1 29 Trond Hakon Trondsen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Saxo 17:10:28 2 Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley 0:00:09 3 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 4 Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff Saxo 5 Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 6 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:00:13 7 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Team Joker 0:00:19 8 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Team Joker 0:00:22 9 Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 10 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:29 11 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:53 12 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:02:41 13 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 0:06:53 14 Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:07:12 15 Fredrik Galta (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley 0:07:34 16 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:13:49 17 Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Team Joker 0:14:12 18 Edvin Wilson (Swe) Team Joker 0:15:02 19 Artur Ershov (Rus) Rusvelo 0:15:10 20 Anders Kristoffersen (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team 0:16:28 21 Amund Gronda Groendahl Jansen (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 0:16:33 22 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:16:44 23 Havard Jorbekk Blikra (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley 0:18:00 24 Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 0:19:37 25 Krister Hagen (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley 0:19:39 26 Fridtjof Roeinaas (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 0:20:04 27 Elias Angell Spikseth (Nor) Froy-Bianchi 0:21:46 28 Njal Eivind Kleiven (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team 0:24:09 29 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:24:11 30 Oysten Stake Laengen (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team 0:28:00 31 Trond Hakon Trondsen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi 0:29:17 32 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) MTN - Qhubeka 0:29:48 33 Igor Boev (Rus) Rusvelo 0:30:06 34 Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:30:30 35 August Jensen (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley 0:30:35 36 Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:30:49 37 Henrik Steen Haugen (Nor) Team Ringeriks-Kraft 0:30:57 38 Niklas Aakvik (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team 0:31:05 39 Philip Lindau (Swe) Team Joker 0:31:06 40 Jan Marcus Faaglum Karlsson (Swe) Team Ringeriks-Kraft 0:31:17 41 Marius Hafsas (Nor) Team FixIT.no 0:32:24 42 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:32:29 43 Adrian Gjølberg (Nor) Team FixIT.no 0:32:38 44 Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:34:56 45 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha 0:36:16 46 Fillip Eidsheim (Nor) Team FixIT.no 0:36:43 47 Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:37:34 48 Phan-Age Haugard (Nor) Froy-Bianchi 0:39:16 49 Kristoffer Sommer Wormsen (Nor) Team Ringeriks-Kraft 0:40:20