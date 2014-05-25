Image 1 of 11 The only time Maciej Paterski (CCC Polsat) wore the leader's jersey in the race was for the final podium presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 11 Lars petter Nordhaug (Belkin) in the rain (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 3 of 11 Maciej Paterski (CCC Polsat) receives kisses on the podium (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 4 of 11 Sebastien Reichenbach (IAM Cycling) (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 5 of 11 Maciej Paterski (CCC Polsat) celebrates victory (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 6 of 11 CCC Polsat crossing a bridge over a rising river (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 7 of 11 Bauke Mollema (Belkin) in the peloton (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 8 of 11 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) collects the green jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 11 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) wins the sprint from a small select group (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 11 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) celebrates another win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 11 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) wins the final stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Maciej Paterski (CCC Polsat), 27, delivered the first overall victory of his career in a smart and aggressive manner as he attacked on the very last hill of the Tour of Norway to reach the finishing line with an advantage of five seconds over yellow jersey wearer Marc De Maar from Unitedhealthcare. Milan-San Remo winner Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) pleased his fans by claiming the last stage.

"Before coming to this race, I didn't have in mind to win it because I just concluded one week rest and I came to Norway to prepare for the Tour de Suisse," Paterski told Cyclingnews in Eggemoen where the race ended on an airport runway.

"But during the race, it appeared that I had a chance to win it, so my team made the race hard yesterday and today comes this happy ending. It’s a very prestigious victory, the most important of my life. I’m very happy, thanks to my team."

Until the very last moment, the 2014 Tour of Norway proved to be an aggressive race: something to do with the subtle course, the number of riders per team (six) and the absence of communication via ear pieces.

Paterski was the man who accompanied De Maar in his surge to victory on stage 2 where another bunch sprint finish was expected. Sep Vanmarcke and Bauke Mollema delivered for Belkin two days in a row but their Norwegian rider Lars-Petter Nordhaug failed to make it a hat trick despite attacking in the second last lap with 18km to go.

At that point, Sebastien Reichenbach of IAM Cycling was the last survivor of a seven-man breakaway that got a maximum lead of six minutes with sixty kilometers to go. It also comprised Omar Fraile (Caja Rural), Sergey Klimov (RusVelo), Nico Sijmens (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), Anders Kristoffersen (Motiv 3), Fillip Eidsheim (FixIT.no) and Jan Marcus Karlsson (Ringeriks-Kraft).

"That was the perfect breakaway as I wanted to keep the polka dot jersey," said Amund Groendahl Jansen (Sparenbanken Sør), a time trial specialist from Arnes who became one of the Norwegian sensations of the week with his teammates Sondre Holst Enger and Bjørn Tore Hoem as well as Sven Erik Bystrøm from Øster Hus and Joker’s Kristoffer Skjerping and Odd Christian Eiking.

For the second straight day, De Maar enjoyed following rival teams CCC Polsat and Belkin, who worked to bring the escapees back but Paterski’s attack was excellent.

"I had also tried to get time bonus earlier, but I came fourth in a sprint," noted the Pole who took a few riders with him including German sprinter Gerald Ciolek of MTN-Qhubeka and handled his new responsibilities as team captain after four seasons working as a domestique at Liquigas and Cannondale.

As Kristoff jumped from the bunch after the U-turn at the flamme rouge, it was a duel between the last two winners of Milan-San Remo for the stage win, but the Norwegian was clearly faster.

"As a small group went away in the climb, it didn’t seem that it would be a sprint finish," the Katusha rider explained. "But we did a good job at 500 metres and this victory makes me very happy. I came to this race with the aim of winning three stages. I probably would have done it if the breakaway didn’t succeed on stage 2 but with two stage wins and the green jersey, this Tour of Norway is very satisfying for me. My shape is where it should be ahead of the Tour de France and next week, we have another Norwegian stage race with the Tour des Fjords (May 28-June 1st), that’s my home race (from Bergen to Stavanger). I hope for more success."

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 4:04:40 2 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 3 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 4 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 5 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 6 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 7 Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 8 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 0:00:06 9 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 10 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Saxo 11 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 12 Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 13 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 14 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Team Joker 15 Marc De Maar (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 16 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 17 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Team Joker 18 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 19 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Saxo 20 Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 21 Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley 22 Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling 23 Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling 24 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 25 Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff Saxo 26 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:00:16 27 Fridtjof Roeinaas (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 28 Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Ringeriks-Kraft 29 Sergey Klimov (Rus) Rusvelo 0:01:04 30 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice 31 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling 32 Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Team Joker 0:01:24 33 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 34 August Jensen (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley 0:02:19 35 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:03:45 36 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:04:17 37 Kristian Forbord (Nor) Froy-Bianchi 0:05:16 38 Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:05:25 39 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:05:30 40 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 41 Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 42 Igor Boev (Rus) Rusvelo 43 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 44 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 45 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 46 Njal Eivind Kleiven (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team 0:06:40 47 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:06:45 48 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 49 Fillip Eidsheim (Nor) Team FixIT.no 0:08:44 50 Timofey Kristkiy (Rus) Rusvelo 0:10:09 51 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 52 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Team Katusha 53 Havard Jorbekk Blikra (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley 54 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff Saxo 55 Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 0:13:51 56 Amund Gronda Groendahl Jansen (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 57 Niklas Aakvik (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team 58 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 59 Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 60 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 61 Artur Ershov (Rus) Rusvelo 0:17:35 62 Jan Marcus Faaglum Karlsson (Swe) Team Ringeriks-Kraft 0:18:15 63 Oysten Stake Laengen (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team 0:19:44 64 Krister Hagen (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley 65 Trond Hakon Trondsen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi 66 Anders Kristoffersen (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team 0:24:08 DNS Phan-Age Haugard (Nor) Froy-Bianchi DNS Andreas Landa (Nor) Froy-Bianchi DNS Sondre-Gjerdevik Sørtveit (Nor) Team FixIT.no DNF Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha DNF Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team DNF Marko Kump (Slo) Tinkoff Saxo DNF Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Saxo DNF Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA DNF Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA DNF Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice DNF Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice DNF Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling DNF Alexander Serov (Rus) Rusvelo DNF Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise DNF Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) MTN - Qhubeka DNF Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka DNF Carlos Eduardo Alzate Escobar (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team DNF Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team DNF Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team DNF Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team DNF Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert DNF Philip Lindau (Swe) Team Joker DNF Edvin Wilson (Swe) Team Joker DNF Elias Angell Spikseth (Nor) Froy-Bianchi DNF Adrian Gjølberg (Nor) Team FixIT.no DNF Marius Hafsas (Nor) Team FixIT.no DNF Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Team FixIT.no DNF Stian Remme (Nor) Team FixIT.no DNF Fredrik Galta (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley DNF Henrik Steen Haugen (Nor) Team Ringeriks-Kraft DNF Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Team Ringeriks-Kraft DNF Kristoffer Sommer Wormsen (Nor) Team Ringeriks-Kraft

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 3 pts 2 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 2 3 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fillip Eidsheim (Nor) Team FixIT.no 3 pts 2 Jan Marcus Faaglum Karlsson (Swe) Team Ringeriks-Kraft 2 3 Sergey Klimov (Rus) Rusvelo 1

Sprint 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 15 pts 2 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 14 3 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 13 4 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 12 5 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 11 6 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 10 7 Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 9 8 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 8 9 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 7 10 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Saxo 6 11 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 5 12 Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 4 13 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 3 14 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Team Joker 2 15 Marc De Maar (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 1

Mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jan Marcus Faaglum Karlsson (Swe) Team Ringeriks-Kraft 6 pts 2 Anders Kristoffersen (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team 5 3 Fillip Eidsheim (Nor) Team FixIT.no 4 4 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 3 5 Sergey Klimov (Rus) Rusvelo 2 6 Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 1

Mountain 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 4 pts 2 Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 3 3 Sergey Klimov (Rus) Rusvelo 2 4 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 12:14:12 2 Team Sparebanken Sør 3 IAM Cycling 4 Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:06 5 Tinkoff Saxo 6 Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:00:10 7 Team Joker 0:01:24 8 Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:06:48 9 CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:07:37 10 Team Oster Hus - Ridley 0:12:22 11 Team Katusha 0:14:14 12 Rusvelo 0:16:31 13 Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team 0:40:03

General classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 21:14:56 2 Marc De Maar (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:00:03 3 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:09 4 Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling 5 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:15 6 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Saxo 0:00:18 7 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:00:21 8 Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 9 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:26 10 Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley 0:00:27 11 Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff Saxo 12 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:00:31 13 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Team Joker 0:00:37 14 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Team Joker 0:00:40 15 Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 16 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:47 17 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:01:05 18 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:40 19 Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Ringeriks-Kraft 0:02:41 20 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:02:51 21 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:02:59 22 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:06:16 23 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 0:07:11 24 Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:07:30 25 Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling 26 Sergey Klimov (Rus) Rusvelo 0:08:27 27 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 0:09:56 28 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:11:33 29 Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:12:41 30 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:12:54 31 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:13:55 32 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:14:07 33 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:14:08 34 Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Team Joker 0:15:48 35 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Saxo 0:17:05 36 Fridtjof Roeinaas (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 0:20:32 37 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:20:59 38 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:22:26 39 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:23:41 40 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:26:32 41 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:27:57 42 Timofey Kristkiy (Rus) Rusvelo 43 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:28:05 44 Havard Jorbekk Blikra (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley 0:28:21 45 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:28:40 46 Amund Gronda Groendahl Jansen (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 0:30:36 47 Njal Eivind Kleiven (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team 0:31:01 48 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:31:06 49 Kristian Forbord (Nor) Froy-Bianchi 0:31:22 50 Artur Ershov (Rus) Rusvelo 0:32:57 51 August Jensen (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley 0:33:06 52 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 0:33:33 53 Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 0:33:40 54 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff Saxo 0:34:31 55 Igor Boev (Rus) Rusvelo 0:35:48 56 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Team Katusha 0:36:47 57 Krister Hagen (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley 0:39:35 58 Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:40:24 59 Anders Kristoffersen (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team 0:40:48 60 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:42:50 61 Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:43:11 62 Niklas Aakvik (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team 0:45:08 63 Fillip Eidsheim (Nor) Team FixIT.no 0:45:36 64 Oysten Stake Laengen (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team 0:47:56 65 Trond Hakon Trondsen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi 0:49:13 66 Jan Marcus Faaglum Karlsson (Swe) Team Ringeriks-Kraft 0:49:42

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 57 pts 2 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 45 3 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 37 4 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 37 5 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 36 6 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 31 7 Marc De Maar (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 26 8 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 24 9 Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley 23 10 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 22 11 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 20 12 Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling 17 13 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 17 14 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 16 15 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 16 16 Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 15 17 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 15 18 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Saxo 14 19 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 14 20 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 13 21 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 12 22 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 12 23 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Team Joker 11 24 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 11 25 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 10 26 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 10 27 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling 8 28 Trond Hakon Trondsen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi 7 29 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Saxo 6 30 Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 4 31 Jan Marcus Faaglum Karlsson (Swe) Team Ringeriks-Kraft 4 32 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 3 33 Fillip Eidsheim (Nor) Team FixIT.no 3 34 Amund Gronda Groendahl Jansen (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 3 35 Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff Saxo 2 36 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Team Joker 2 37 Fridtjof Roeinaas (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 2 38 Havard Jorbekk Blikra (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley 2 39 Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Ringeriks-Kraft 1 40 Sergey Klimov (Rus) Rusvelo 1 41 August Jensen (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amund Gronda Groendahl Jansen (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 24 pts 2 Krister Hagen (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley 22 3 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 18 4 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 13 5 Jan Marcus Faaglum Karlsson (Swe) Team Ringeriks-Kraft 12 6 Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling 10 7 August Jensen (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley 9 8 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 8 9 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 6 10 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 6 11 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 6 12 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 5 13 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 5 14 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 5 15 Anders Kristoffersen (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team 5 16 Sergey Klimov (Rus) Rusvelo 4 17 Njal Eivind Kleiven (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team 4 18 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 4 19 Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 4 20 Fillip Eidsheim (Nor) Team FixIT.no 4 21 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 3 22 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Saxo 2 23 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 2 24 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 1 25 Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 1 26 Trond Hakon Trondsen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi 1

Best young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Saxo 21:15:14 2 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:00:03 3 Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 4 Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley 0:00:09 5 Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff Saxo 6 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:00:13 7 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Team Joker 0:00:19 8 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Team Joker 0:00:22 9 Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 10 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:29 11 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:47 12 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:02:41 13 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 0:06:53 14 Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:07:12 15 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:13:49 16 Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Team Joker 0:15:30 17 Fridtjof Roeinaas (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 0:20:14 18 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:22:08 19 Havard Jorbekk Blikra (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley 0:28:03 20 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:28:22 21 Amund Gronda Groendahl Jansen (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 0:30:18 22 Njal Eivind Kleiven (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team 0:30:43 23 Artur Ershov (Rus) Rusvelo 0:32:39 24 August Jensen (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley 0:32:48 25 Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 0:33:22 26 Igor Boev (Rus) Rusvelo 0:35:30 27 Krister Hagen (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley 0:39:17 28 Anders Kristoffersen (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team 0:40:30 29 Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:42:53 30 Niklas Aakvik (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team 0:44:50 31 Fillip Eidsheim (Nor) Team FixIT.no 0:45:18 32 Oysten Stake Laengen (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team 0:47:38 33 Trond Hakon Trondsen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi 0:48:55 34 Jan Marcus Faaglum Karlsson (Swe) Team Ringeriks-Kraft 0:49:24