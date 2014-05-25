Trending

Tour of Norway: Kristoff wins final stage as Paterski takes the overall

Marc De Maar loses yellow jersey on final stage

Image 1 of 11

The only time Maciej Paterski (CCC Polsat) wore the leader's jersey in the race was for the final podium presentation

The only time Maciej Paterski (CCC Polsat) wore the leader's jersey in the race was for the final podium presentation
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 11

Lars petter Nordhaug (Belkin) in the rain

Lars petter Nordhaug (Belkin) in the rain
(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
Image 3 of 11

Maciej Paterski (CCC Polsat) receives kisses on the podium

Maciej Paterski (CCC Polsat) receives kisses on the podium
(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
Image 4 of 11

Sebastien Reichenbach (IAM Cycling)

Sebastien Reichenbach (IAM Cycling)
(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
Image 5 of 11

Maciej Paterski (CCC Polsat) celebrates victory

Maciej Paterski (CCC Polsat) celebrates victory
(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
Image 6 of 11

CCC Polsat crossing a bridge over a rising river

CCC Polsat crossing a bridge over a rising river
(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
Image 7 of 11

Bauke Mollema (Belkin) in the peloton

Bauke Mollema (Belkin) in the peloton
(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
Image 8 of 11

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) collects the green jersey

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) collects the green jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 11

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) wins the sprint from a small select group

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) wins the sprint from a small select group
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 11

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) celebrates another win

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) celebrates another win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 11

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) wins the final stage

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) wins the final stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Maciej Paterski (CCC Polsat), 27, delivered the first overall victory of his career in a smart and aggressive manner as he attacked on the very last hill of the Tour of Norway to reach the finishing line with an advantage of five seconds over yellow jersey wearer Marc De Maar from Unitedhealthcare. Milan-San Remo winner Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) pleased his fans by claiming the last stage.

"Before coming to this race, I didn't have in mind to win it because I just concluded one week rest and I came to Norway to prepare for the Tour de Suisse," Paterski told Cyclingnews in Eggemoen where the race ended on an airport runway.

"But during the race, it appeared that I had a chance to win it, so my team made the race hard yesterday and today comes this happy ending. It’s a very prestigious victory, the most important of my life. I’m very happy, thanks to my team."

Until the very last moment, the 2014 Tour of Norway proved to be an aggressive race: something to do with the subtle course, the number of riders per team (six) and the absence of communication via ear pieces.

Paterski was the man who accompanied De Maar in his surge to victory on stage 2 where another bunch sprint finish was expected. Sep Vanmarcke and Bauke Mollema delivered for Belkin two days in a row but their Norwegian rider Lars-Petter Nordhaug failed to make it a hat trick despite attacking in the second last lap with 18km to go.

At that point, Sebastien Reichenbach of IAM Cycling was the last survivor of a seven-man breakaway that got a maximum lead of six minutes with sixty kilometers to go. It also comprised Omar Fraile (Caja Rural), Sergey Klimov (RusVelo), Nico Sijmens (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), Anders Kristoffersen (Motiv 3), Fillip Eidsheim (FixIT.no) and Jan Marcus Karlsson (Ringeriks-Kraft).

"That was the perfect breakaway as I wanted to keep the polka dot jersey," said Amund Groendahl Jansen (Sparenbanken Sør), a time trial specialist from Arnes who became one of the Norwegian sensations of the week with his teammates Sondre Holst Enger and Bjørn Tore Hoem as well as Sven Erik Bystrøm from Øster Hus and Joker’s Kristoffer Skjerping and Odd Christian Eiking.

For the second straight day, De Maar enjoyed following rival teams CCC Polsat and Belkin, who worked to bring the escapees back but Paterski’s attack was excellent.

"I had also tried to get time bonus earlier, but I came fourth in a sprint," noted the Pole who took a few riders with him including German sprinter Gerald Ciolek of MTN-Qhubeka and handled his new responsibilities as team captain after four seasons working as a domestique at Liquigas and Cannondale.

As Kristoff jumped from the bunch after the U-turn at the flamme rouge, it was a duel between the last two winners of Milan-San Remo for the stage win, but the Norwegian was clearly faster.

"As a small group went away in the climb, it didn’t seem that it would be a sprint finish," the Katusha rider explained. "But we did a good job at 500 metres and this victory makes me very happy. I came to this race with the aim of winning three stages. I probably would have done it if the breakaway didn’t succeed on stage 2 but with two stage wins and the green jersey, this Tour of Norway is very satisfying for me. My shape is where it should be ahead of the Tour de France and next week, we have another Norwegian stage race with the Tour des Fjords (May 28-June 1st), that’s my home race (from Bergen to Stavanger). I hope for more success."

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha4:04:40
2Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
3Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
4Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
5Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
6Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
7Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
8Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør0:00:06
9Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
10Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Saxo
11Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
12Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
13Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
14Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Team Joker
15Marc De Maar (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
16Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
17Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Team Joker
18Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
19Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Saxo
20Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
21Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
22Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling
23Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling
24Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
25Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff Saxo
26Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:00:16
27Fridtjof Roeinaas (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
28Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Ringeriks-Kraft
29Sergey Klimov (Rus) Rusvelo0:01:04
30Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice
31Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
32Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Team Joker0:01:24
33Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
34August Jensen (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley0:02:19
35Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:03:45
36Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:04:17
37Kristian Forbord (Nor) Froy-Bianchi0:05:16
38Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:05:25
39Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:05:30
40Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
41Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
42Igor Boev (Rus) Rusvelo
43Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
44Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
45Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
46Njal Eivind Kleiven (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team0:06:40
47Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:06:45
48Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
49Fillip Eidsheim (Nor) Team FixIT.no0:08:44
50Timofey Kristkiy (Rus) Rusvelo0:10:09
51Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
52Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Team Katusha
53Havard Jorbekk Blikra (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
54Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff Saxo
55Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør0:13:51
56Amund Gronda Groendahl Jansen (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
57Niklas Aakvik (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team
58Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
59Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
60Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
61Artur Ershov (Rus) Rusvelo0:17:35
62Jan Marcus Faaglum Karlsson (Swe) Team Ringeriks-Kraft0:18:15
63Oysten Stake Laengen (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team0:19:44
64Krister Hagen (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
65Trond Hakon Trondsen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
66Anders Kristoffersen (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team0:24:08
DNSPhan-Age Haugard (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
DNSAndreas Landa (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
DNSSondre-Gjerdevik Sørtveit (Nor) Team FixIT.no
DNFRudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
DNFBarry Markus (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
DNFMarko Kump (Slo) Tinkoff Saxo
DNFMatteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Saxo
DNFFabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
DNFAntonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
DNFAdrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
DNFMarek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
DNFAleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
DNFAlexander Serov (Rus) Rusvelo
DNFSander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFTsgabu Grmay (Eth) MTN - Qhubeka
DNFJohann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
DNFCarlos Eduardo Alzate Escobar (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
DNFDavide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
DNFRobert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
DNFAldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
DNFJan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFPhilip Lindau (Swe) Team Joker
DNFEdvin Wilson (Swe) Team Joker
DNFElias Angell Spikseth (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
DNFAdrian Gjølberg (Nor) Team FixIT.no
DNFMarius Hafsas (Nor) Team FixIT.no
DNFKrisztian Lovassy (Hun) Team FixIT.no
DNFStian Remme (Nor) Team FixIT.no
DNFFredrik Galta (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
DNFHenrik Steen Haugen (Nor) Team Ringeriks-Kraft
DNFFrederik Wilmann (Nor) Team Ringeriks-Kraft
DNFKristoffer Sommer Wormsen (Nor) Team Ringeriks-Kraft

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha3pts
2Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka2
3Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fillip Eidsheim (Nor) Team FixIT.no3pts
2Jan Marcus Faaglum Karlsson (Swe) Team Ringeriks-Kraft2
3Sergey Klimov (Rus) Rusvelo1

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha15pts
2Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert14
3Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka13
4Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice12
5Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling11
6Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA10
7Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør9
8Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør8
9Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise7
10Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Saxo6
11Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise5
12Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert4
13Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert3
14Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Team Joker2
15Marc De Maar (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team1

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jan Marcus Faaglum Karlsson (Swe) Team Ringeriks-Kraft6pts
2Anders Kristoffersen (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team5
3Fillip Eidsheim (Nor) Team FixIT.no4
4Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert3
5Sergey Klimov (Rus) Rusvelo2
6Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA1

Mountain 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling4pts
2Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA3
3Sergey Klimov (Rus) Rusvelo2
4Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wanty - Groupe Gobert12:14:12
2Team Sparebanken Sør
3IAM Cycling
4Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:06
5Tinkoff Saxo
6Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:00:10
7Team Joker0:01:24
8Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:06:48
9CCC Polsat Polkowice0:07:37
10Team Oster Hus - Ridley0:12:22
11Team Katusha0:14:14
12Rusvelo0:16:31
13Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team0:40:03

General classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice21:14:56
2Marc De Maar (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:00:03
3Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:09
4Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling
5Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:15
6Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Saxo0:00:18
7Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:00:21
8Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
9Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:26
10Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley0:00:27
11Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff Saxo
12Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:00:31
13Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Team Joker0:00:37
14Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Team Joker0:00:40
15Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
16Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:47
17Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling0:01:05
18Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:01:40
19Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Ringeriks-Kraft0:02:41
20Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:02:51
21Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:02:59
22Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling0:06:16
23Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør0:07:11
24Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:07:30
25Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling
26Sergey Klimov (Rus) Rusvelo0:08:27
27Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha0:09:56
28Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:11:33
29Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:12:41
30Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:12:54
31Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:13:55
32Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:14:07
33Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:14:08
34Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Team Joker0:15:48
35Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Saxo0:17:05
36Fridtjof Roeinaas (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør0:20:32
37Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:20:59
38Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:22:26
39Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling0:23:41
40Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:26:32
41Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:27:57
42Timofey Kristkiy (Rus) Rusvelo
43Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:28:05
44Havard Jorbekk Blikra (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley0:28:21
45Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:28:40
46Amund Gronda Groendahl Jansen (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør0:30:36
47Njal Eivind Kleiven (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team0:31:01
48Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:31:06
49Kristian Forbord (Nor) Froy-Bianchi0:31:22
50Artur Ershov (Rus) Rusvelo0:32:57
51August Jensen (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley0:33:06
52Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha0:33:33
53Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør0:33:40
54Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff Saxo0:34:31
55Igor Boev (Rus) Rusvelo0:35:48
56Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Team Katusha0:36:47
57Krister Hagen (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley0:39:35
58Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:40:24
59Anders Kristoffersen (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team0:40:48
60Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:42:50
61Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:43:11
62Niklas Aakvik (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team0:45:08
63Fillip Eidsheim (Nor) Team FixIT.no0:45:36
64Oysten Stake Laengen (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team0:47:56
65Trond Hakon Trondsen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi0:49:13
66Jan Marcus Faaglum Karlsson (Swe) Team Ringeriks-Kraft0:49:42

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha57pts
2Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice45
3Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team37
4Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør37
5Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise36
6Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka31
7Marc De Maar (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team26
8Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team24
9Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley23
10Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA22
11Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert20
12Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling17
13Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert17
14Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team16
15Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA16
16Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør15
17Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice15
18Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Saxo14
19Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise14
20Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha13
21Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team12
22Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise12
23Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Team Joker11
24Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling11
25Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise10
26Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice10
27Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling8
28Trond Hakon Trondsen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi7
29Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Saxo6
30Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert4
31Jan Marcus Faaglum Karlsson (Swe) Team Ringeriks-Kraft4
32Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise3
33Fillip Eidsheim (Nor) Team FixIT.no3
34Amund Gronda Groendahl Jansen (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør3
35Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff Saxo2
36Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Team Joker2
37Fridtjof Roeinaas (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør2
38Havard Jorbekk Blikra (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley2
39Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Ringeriks-Kraft1
40Sergey Klimov (Rus) Rusvelo1
41August Jensen (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amund Gronda Groendahl Jansen (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør24pts
2Krister Hagen (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley22
3Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team18
4Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team13
5Jan Marcus Faaglum Karlsson (Swe) Team Ringeriks-Kraft12
6Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling10
7August Jensen (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley9
8Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha8
9Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team6
10Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert6
11Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise6
12Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling5
13Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team5
14Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice5
15Anders Kristoffersen (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team5
16Sergey Klimov (Rus) Rusvelo4
17Njal Eivind Kleiven (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team4
18Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert4
19Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA4
20Fillip Eidsheim (Nor) Team FixIT.no4
21Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha3
22Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Saxo2
23Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA2
24Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka1
25Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør1
26Trond Hakon Trondsen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi1

Best young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Saxo21:15:14
2Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:00:03
3Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
4Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley0:00:09
5Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff Saxo
6Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:00:13
7Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Team Joker0:00:19
8Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Team Joker0:00:22
9Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
10Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:29
11Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:47
12Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:02:41
13Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør0:06:53
14Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling0:07:12
15Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:13:49
16Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Team Joker0:15:30
17Fridtjof Roeinaas (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør0:20:14
18Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:22:08
19Havard Jorbekk Blikra (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley0:28:03
20Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:28:22
21Amund Gronda Groendahl Jansen (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør0:30:18
22Njal Eivind Kleiven (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team0:30:43
23Artur Ershov (Rus) Rusvelo0:32:39
24August Jensen (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley0:32:48
25Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør0:33:22
26Igor Boev (Rus) Rusvelo0:35:30
27Krister Hagen (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley0:39:17
28Anders Kristoffersen (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team0:40:30
29Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:42:53
30Niklas Aakvik (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team0:44:50
31Fillip Eidsheim (Nor) Team FixIT.no0:45:18
32Oysten Stake Laengen (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team0:47:38
33Trond Hakon Trondsen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi0:48:55
34Jan Marcus Faaglum Karlsson (Swe) Team Ringeriks-Kraft0:49:24

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1IAM Cycling63:46:36
2Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:02:01
3Team Sparebanken Sør0:06:17
4CCC Polsat Polkowice0:08:35
5Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:12:39
6Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:13:19
7Team Joker0:14:41
8Tinkoff Saxo0:15:20
9Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:15:58
10Team Oster Hus - Ridley0:32:50
11Rusvelo0:50:35
12Team Katusha0:55:43
13Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team1:36:53

 

Latest on Cyclingnews