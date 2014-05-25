Tour of Norway: Kristoff wins final stage as Paterski takes the overall
Marc De Maar loses yellow jersey on final stage
Stage 5: Gjøvik - Hønefoss (Eggemoen)
Maciej Paterski (CCC Polsat), 27, delivered the first overall victory of his career in a smart and aggressive manner as he attacked on the very last hill of the Tour of Norway to reach the finishing line with an advantage of five seconds over yellow jersey wearer Marc De Maar from Unitedhealthcare. Milan-San Remo winner Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) pleased his fans by claiming the last stage.
"Before coming to this race, I didn't have in mind to win it because I just concluded one week rest and I came to Norway to prepare for the Tour de Suisse," Paterski told Cyclingnews in Eggemoen where the race ended on an airport runway.
"But during the race, it appeared that I had a chance to win it, so my team made the race hard yesterday and today comes this happy ending. It’s a very prestigious victory, the most important of my life. I’m very happy, thanks to my team."
Until the very last moment, the 2014 Tour of Norway proved to be an aggressive race: something to do with the subtle course, the number of riders per team (six) and the absence of communication via ear pieces.
Paterski was the man who accompanied De Maar in his surge to victory on stage 2 where another bunch sprint finish was expected. Sep Vanmarcke and Bauke Mollema delivered for Belkin two days in a row but their Norwegian rider Lars-Petter Nordhaug failed to make it a hat trick despite attacking in the second last lap with 18km to go.
At that point, Sebastien Reichenbach of IAM Cycling was the last survivor of a seven-man breakaway that got a maximum lead of six minutes with sixty kilometers to go. It also comprised Omar Fraile (Caja Rural), Sergey Klimov (RusVelo), Nico Sijmens (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), Anders Kristoffersen (Motiv 3), Fillip Eidsheim (FixIT.no) and Jan Marcus Karlsson (Ringeriks-Kraft).
"That was the perfect breakaway as I wanted to keep the polka dot jersey," said Amund Groendahl Jansen (Sparenbanken Sør), a time trial specialist from Arnes who became one of the Norwegian sensations of the week with his teammates Sondre Holst Enger and Bjørn Tore Hoem as well as Sven Erik Bystrøm from Øster Hus and Joker’s Kristoffer Skjerping and Odd Christian Eiking.
For the second straight day, De Maar enjoyed following rival teams CCC Polsat and Belkin, who worked to bring the escapees back but Paterski’s attack was excellent.
"I had also tried to get time bonus earlier, but I came fourth in a sprint," noted the Pole who took a few riders with him including German sprinter Gerald Ciolek of MTN-Qhubeka and handled his new responsibilities as team captain after four seasons working as a domestique at Liquigas and Cannondale.
As Kristoff jumped from the bunch after the U-turn at the flamme rouge, it was a duel between the last two winners of Milan-San Remo for the stage win, but the Norwegian was clearly faster.
"As a small group went away in the climb, it didn’t seem that it would be a sprint finish," the Katusha rider explained. "But we did a good job at 500 metres and this victory makes me very happy. I came to this race with the aim of winning three stages. I probably would have done it if the breakaway didn’t succeed on stage 2 but with two stage wins and the green jersey, this Tour of Norway is very satisfying for me. My shape is where it should be ahead of the Tour de France and next week, we have another Norwegian stage race with the Tour des Fjords (May 28-June 1st), that’s my home race (from Bergen to Stavanger). I hope for more success."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|4:04:40
|2
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|3
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|4
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|5
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|6
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|7
|Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|8
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|0:00:06
|9
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|10
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Saxo
|11
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|12
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|13
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|14
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Team Joker
|15
|Marc De Maar (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|16
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|17
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Team Joker
|18
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|19
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Saxo
|20
|Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|21
|Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
|22
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling
|23
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling
|24
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|25
|Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff Saxo
|26
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:00:16
|27
|Fridtjof Roeinaas (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|28
|Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Ringeriks-Kraft
|29
|Sergey Klimov (Rus) Rusvelo
|0:01:04
|30
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|31
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
|32
|Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Team Joker
|0:01:24
|33
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|34
|August Jensen (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
|0:02:19
|35
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:03:45
|36
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:04:17
|37
|Kristian Forbord (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
|0:05:16
|38
|Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:05:25
|39
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:30
|40
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|41
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|42
|Igor Boev (Rus) Rusvelo
|43
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|44
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|45
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|46
|Njal Eivind Kleiven (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team
|0:06:40
|47
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:06:45
|48
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|49
|Fillip Eidsheim (Nor) Team FixIT.no
|0:08:44
|50
|Timofey Kristkiy (Rus) Rusvelo
|0:10:09
|51
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|52
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Team Katusha
|53
|Havard Jorbekk Blikra (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
|54
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff Saxo
|55
|Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|0:13:51
|56
|Amund Gronda Groendahl Jansen (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|57
|Niklas Aakvik (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team
|58
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|59
|Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|60
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|61
|Artur Ershov (Rus) Rusvelo
|0:17:35
|62
|Jan Marcus Faaglum Karlsson (Swe) Team Ringeriks-Kraft
|0:18:15
|63
|Oysten Stake Laengen (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team
|0:19:44
|64
|Krister Hagen (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
|65
|Trond Hakon Trondsen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
|66
|Anders Kristoffersen (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team
|0:24:08
|DNS
|Phan-Age Haugard (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
|DNS
|Andreas Landa (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
|DNS
|Sondre-Gjerdevik Sørtveit (Nor) Team FixIT.no
|DNF
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
|DNF
|Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Marko Kump (Slo) Tinkoff Saxo
|DNF
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Saxo
|DNF
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|DNF
|Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|DNF
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|DNF
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|DNF
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|DNF
|Alexander Serov (Rus) Rusvelo
|DNF
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) MTN - Qhubeka
|DNF
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|DNF
|Carlos Eduardo Alzate Escobar (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Philip Lindau (Swe) Team Joker
|DNF
|Edvin Wilson (Swe) Team Joker
|DNF
|Elias Angell Spikseth (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
|DNF
|Adrian Gjølberg (Nor) Team FixIT.no
|DNF
|Marius Hafsas (Nor) Team FixIT.no
|DNF
|Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Team FixIT.no
|DNF
|Stian Remme (Nor) Team FixIT.no
|DNF
|Fredrik Galta (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
|DNF
|Henrik Steen Haugen (Nor) Team Ringeriks-Kraft
|DNF
|Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Team Ringeriks-Kraft
|DNF
|Kristoffer Sommer Wormsen (Nor) Team Ringeriks-Kraft
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|3
|pts
|2
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|2
|3
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fillip Eidsheim (Nor) Team FixIT.no
|3
|pts
|2
|Jan Marcus Faaglum Karlsson (Swe) Team Ringeriks-Kraft
|2
|3
|Sergey Klimov (Rus) Rusvelo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|15
|pts
|2
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|14
|3
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|13
|4
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|12
|5
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|11
|6
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|10
|7
|Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|9
|8
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|8
|9
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|7
|10
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Saxo
|6
|11
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|5
|12
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|4
|13
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|3
|14
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Team Joker
|2
|15
|Marc De Maar (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jan Marcus Faaglum Karlsson (Swe) Team Ringeriks-Kraft
|6
|pts
|2
|Anders Kristoffersen (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team
|5
|3
|Fillip Eidsheim (Nor) Team FixIT.no
|4
|4
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|3
|5
|Sergey Klimov (Rus) Rusvelo
|2
|6
|Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|4
|pts
|2
|Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|3
|3
|Sergey Klimov (Rus) Rusvelo
|2
|4
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|12:14:12
|2
|Team Sparebanken Sør
|3
|IAM Cycling
|4
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:06
|5
|Tinkoff Saxo
|6
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:00:10
|7
|Team Joker
|0:01:24
|8
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:48
|9
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:07:37
|10
|Team Oster Hus - Ridley
|0:12:22
|11
|Team Katusha
|0:14:14
|12
|Rusvelo
|0:16:31
|13
|Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team
|0:40:03
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|21:14:56
|2
|Marc De Maar (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:03
|3
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:09
|4
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling
|5
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:15
|6
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Saxo
|0:00:18
|7
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:00:21
|8
|Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|9
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:26
|10
|Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
|0:00:27
|11
|Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff Saxo
|12
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:00:31
|13
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Team Joker
|0:00:37
|14
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Team Joker
|0:00:40
|15
|Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|16
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:47
|17
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:01:05
|18
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:40
|19
|Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Ringeriks-Kraft
|0:02:41
|20
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:02:51
|21
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:02:59
|22
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:06:16
|23
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|0:07:11
|24
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:07:30
|25
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling
|26
|Sergey Klimov (Rus) Rusvelo
|0:08:27
|27
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:09:56
|28
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:11:33
|29
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:12:41
|30
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:12:54
|31
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:13:55
|32
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:14:07
|33
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:14:08
|34
|Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Team Joker
|0:15:48
|35
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Saxo
|0:17:05
|36
|Fridtjof Roeinaas (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|0:20:32
|37
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:20:59
|38
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:22:26
|39
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:23:41
|40
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:26:32
|41
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:27:57
|42
|Timofey Kristkiy (Rus) Rusvelo
|43
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:28:05
|44
|Havard Jorbekk Blikra (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
|0:28:21
|45
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:28:40
|46
|Amund Gronda Groendahl Jansen (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|0:30:36
|47
|Njal Eivind Kleiven (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team
|0:31:01
|48
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:31:06
|49
|Kristian Forbord (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
|0:31:22
|50
|Artur Ershov (Rus) Rusvelo
|0:32:57
|51
|August Jensen (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
|0:33:06
|52
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|0:33:33
|53
|Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|0:33:40
|54
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff Saxo
|0:34:31
|55
|Igor Boev (Rus) Rusvelo
|0:35:48
|56
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Team Katusha
|0:36:47
|57
|Krister Hagen (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
|0:39:35
|58
|Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:40:24
|59
|Anders Kristoffersen (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team
|0:40:48
|60
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:42:50
|61
|Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:43:11
|62
|Niklas Aakvik (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team
|0:45:08
|63
|Fillip Eidsheim (Nor) Team FixIT.no
|0:45:36
|64
|Oysten Stake Laengen (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team
|0:47:56
|65
|Trond Hakon Trondsen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
|0:49:13
|66
|Jan Marcus Faaglum Karlsson (Swe) Team Ringeriks-Kraft
|0:49:42
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|57
|pts
|2
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|45
|3
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|37
|4
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|37
|5
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|36
|6
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|31
|7
|Marc De Maar (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|26
|8
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|24
|9
|Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
|23
|10
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|22
|11
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|20
|12
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling
|17
|13
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|17
|14
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|16
|15
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|16
|16
|Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|15
|17
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|15
|18
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Saxo
|14
|19
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|14
|20
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|13
|21
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|12
|22
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|12
|23
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Team Joker
|11
|24
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|11
|25
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|10
|26
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|10
|27
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
|8
|28
|Trond Hakon Trondsen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
|7
|29
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Saxo
|6
|30
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|4
|31
|Jan Marcus Faaglum Karlsson (Swe) Team Ringeriks-Kraft
|4
|32
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|3
|33
|Fillip Eidsheim (Nor) Team FixIT.no
|3
|34
|Amund Gronda Groendahl Jansen (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|3
|35
|Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff Saxo
|2
|36
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Team Joker
|2
|37
|Fridtjof Roeinaas (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|2
|38
|Havard Jorbekk Blikra (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
|2
|39
|Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Ringeriks-Kraft
|1
|40
|Sergey Klimov (Rus) Rusvelo
|1
|41
|August Jensen (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amund Gronda Groendahl Jansen (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|24
|pts
|2
|Krister Hagen (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
|22
|3
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|18
|4
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|13
|5
|Jan Marcus Faaglum Karlsson (Swe) Team Ringeriks-Kraft
|12
|6
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling
|10
|7
|August Jensen (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
|9
|8
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|8
|9
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|6
|10
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|6
|11
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|6
|12
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|5
|13
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|5
|14
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|5
|15
|Anders Kristoffersen (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team
|5
|16
|Sergey Klimov (Rus) Rusvelo
|4
|17
|Njal Eivind Kleiven (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team
|4
|18
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|4
|19
|Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|4
|20
|Fillip Eidsheim (Nor) Team FixIT.no
|4
|21
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|3
|22
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Saxo
|2
|23
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|2
|24
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|1
|25
|Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|1
|26
|Trond Hakon Trondsen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Saxo
|21:15:14
|2
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:00:03
|3
|Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|4
|Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
|0:00:09
|5
|Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff Saxo
|6
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:00:13
|7
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Team Joker
|0:00:19
|8
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Team Joker
|0:00:22
|9
|Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|10
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:29
|11
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:47
|12
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:02:41
|13
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|0:06:53
|14
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:07:12
|15
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:13:49
|16
|Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Team Joker
|0:15:30
|17
|Fridtjof Roeinaas (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|0:20:14
|18
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:22:08
|19
|Havard Jorbekk Blikra (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
|0:28:03
|20
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:28:22
|21
|Amund Gronda Groendahl Jansen (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|0:30:18
|22
|Njal Eivind Kleiven (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team
|0:30:43
|23
|Artur Ershov (Rus) Rusvelo
|0:32:39
|24
|August Jensen (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
|0:32:48
|25
|Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|0:33:22
|26
|Igor Boev (Rus) Rusvelo
|0:35:30
|27
|Krister Hagen (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
|0:39:17
|28
|Anders Kristoffersen (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team
|0:40:30
|29
|Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:42:53
|30
|Niklas Aakvik (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team
|0:44:50
|31
|Fillip Eidsheim (Nor) Team FixIT.no
|0:45:18
|32
|Oysten Stake Laengen (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team
|0:47:38
|33
|Trond Hakon Trondsen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
|0:48:55
|34
|Jan Marcus Faaglum Karlsson (Swe) Team Ringeriks-Kraft
|0:49:24
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|IAM Cycling
|63:46:36
|2
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:02:01
|3
|Team Sparebanken Sør
|0:06:17
|4
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:08:35
|5
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:12:39
|6
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:13:19
|7
|Team Joker
|0:14:41
|8
|Tinkoff Saxo
|0:15:20
|9
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:15:58
|10
|Team Oster Hus - Ridley
|0:32:50
|11
|Rusvelo
|0:50:35
|12
|Team Katusha
|0:55:43
|13
|Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team
|1:36:53
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Voluntary recall of BMC Teammachine SLR01 Disc bikes for safety checksProblem with fork on 2018 and 2019 models could result in cracked or broken steerer tube
-
NTT sign Japanese road race champion Shotaro Iribe30-year-old joins team formerly known as Dimension Data
-
Thijssen improving after Gent Six Day crashBelgian expected to make full recovery, says teammate
-
McCabe ready to sign with Israel Cycling AcademyTwo-time US criterium champion jumps to WorldTour from Floyd's Pro Cycling
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy