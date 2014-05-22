Trending

De Maar takes over race lead with Tour of Norway stage win

UnitedHealthcare rider tops successful two-man breakaway

Curaçao's Marc de Maar of Unitedhealthcare moved into the lead in the Tour of Norway as he pipped on the finishing line of stage 2 the Polish rider he courageously broke away with thirty kilometers before the end: Maciej Paterski from CCC Polsat. The duo kept an advantage of twelve seconds over Katusha's Alexander Kristoff who is only ten seconds down in the overall ranking but concluded that his GC ambitions are over.

"It doesn't happen that often that I win a stage and take the yellow jersey, so I'm delighted," said De Maar who arrived to Norway with good form and high ambitions after being crowned the King of the Mountains at the Presidential Tour of Turkey two and half weeks ago.

Possibly the news regarding the abandon of his teammate Piotr Ignatenko, who reported a broken collarbone following a crash in the last kilometer of stage 1, was a strong indication that things wouldn't go as planned for the race leader Alexander Kristoff. But everything looked under control as Aleksandr Kuchinsky and Gatis Smukulis paced the bunch for more than half of the race behind six breakaway riders who were never allowed more than three and half minutes lead: Adrian Kurek (CCC Polsat), Preben van Hecke (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise), Johann van Zyl (MTN-Qhubeka), Trond Hakon Trondsen (Froy-Bianchi), Sondre-Gjerdevik Sørtveit (FixIt.no) and August Jensen (Øster Hus).

Crosswinds made Belkin and Tinkoff-Saxo riders eager to put the hammer down as they approached the last hour of racing. The breakaway got caught with 40km to go but echelons weren't formed. However, Kristoff lost most of his teammates as only Rüdiger Selig remained on his side. De Maar and Paterski tried their luck with 30km remaining.

"It was a bit of an impulse," De Maar explained. "I wasn't really thinking of any plan but sometimes that's the best. There was an opportunity to escape because the bunch hadn't split up and Katusha stopped working. I decided to jump and a CCC rider [Paterski] came with me. He was strong! We kept working together. As a group was apparently coming across, we thought it would be perfect but they didn't catch us."

Paris-Roubaix specialist Sep Vanmarcke was among the twelve chasers, so Belkin let all the work at the front of the bunch to be done by Tinkoff-Saxo. "With four kilometers to go, I tried to drop him [Paterski] off, so I didn't want to work that much anymore after that, which is understandable," De Maar continued. "Luckily, I made it in the final sprint." But it was tight between the two breakaway riders and the peloton wasn't far behind.

With a deficit of only ten seconds, Milan-San Remo winner Kristoff remains a direct threat on paper. "But I didn't come to the Tour of Norway with ambitions for the overall," the Norwegian told Cyclingnews. "I came here for stage wins and I'm disappointed that I couldn't take it today. Tomorrow it's another day with a harder course, so I don't expect to perform, I'll take it as kind of a rest day and stage 4 in Lillehammer is too hilly for me, so now the focus is on the last day for me."

"It's not going to be easy to control the race," De Maar supposed. "I'm not that used to leading a hors-category race. Normally the climbs in Norway are no problem for me and I came here with GC ambitions. It would be nice to finish on the podium."

The UHC rider last won a stage at the 2012 Tour of Britain and the 2013 Tour de Beauce.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marc De Maar (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team4:38:38
2Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
3Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha0:00:12
4Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
5Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
6Marko Kump (Slo) Tinkoff Saxo
7Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
8Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
9Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
10Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
11Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
12Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
13Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
14Havard Jorbekk Blikra (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
15Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Ringeriks-Kraft
16Fridtjof Roeinaas (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
17Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
18Fredrik Galta (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
19Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
20Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
21Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
22Edvin Wilson (Swe) Team Joker
23Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
24Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff Saxo
25Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
26Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
27Timofey Kristkiy (Rus) Rusvelo
28Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
29Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling
30Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
31Artur Ershov (Rus) Rusvelo
32Anders Kristoffersen (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team
33Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
34Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
35Igor Boev (Rus) Rusvelo
36Sergey Klimov (Rus) Rusvelo
37Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
38Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
39Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Team Joker
40Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
41Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
42Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
43Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
44Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Saxo
45Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
46Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling
47Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Team Joker
48Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
49Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Team Joker0:00:22
50Magnus Børresen (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley0:00:23
51Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:31
52Krister Hagen (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley0:00:33
53Philip Lindau (Swe) Team Joker
54Adrian Gjølberg (Nor) Team FixIT.no0:00:37
55Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:39
56Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør0:00:41
57Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Team FixIT.no
58Amund Gronda Groendahl Jansen (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør0:00:43
59Stian Remme (Nor) Team FixIT.no0:00:46
60Jan Marcus Faaglum Karlsson (Swe) Team Ringeriks-Kraft
61Oysten Stake Laengen (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team0:00:47
62Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Saxo
63Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:50
64Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:53
65Niklas Aakvik (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team0:00:55
66August Jensen (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
67Henrik Steen Haugen (Nor) Team Ringeriks-Kraft0:01:16
68Carlos Eduardo Alzate Escobar (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:01:19
69Trond Hakon Trondsen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi0:01:20
70Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:23
71Christer Jensen (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team0:01:32
72Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:01:33
73Sondre-Gjerdevik Sørtveit (Nor) Team FixIT.no0:01:58
74Elias Angell Spikseth (Nor) Froy-Bianchi0:02:13
75Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
76Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:02:38
77Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff Saxo0:02:40
78Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:02:55
79Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Saxo0:03:31
80Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:04:23
81Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
82Phan-Age Haugard (Nor) Froy-Bianchi0:04:31
83Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:04:52
84Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
85Jo Kogstad Ringheim (Nor) Team Joker
86Fillip Eidsheim (Nor) Team FixIT.no0:06:23
87Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:08:43
88Kristian Forbord (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
89Marius Hafsas (Nor) Team FixIT.no
90Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
91Tord Andre Sundhagen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
92Andreas Landa (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
93Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
94Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Team Ringeriks-Kraft
95Nikolaï Tefre Lunder (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team
96Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Team Katusha
97Njal Eivind Kleiven (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team
98Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) MTN - Qhubeka
99Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice
100Alexander Serov (Rus) Rusvelo
101Kristoffer Sommer Wormsen (Nor) Team Ringeriks-Kraft
102Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
103Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
104Øyvind Lukkedal (Nor) Team Ringeriks-Kraft0:11:18
105Leonid Krasnov (Rus) Rusvelo0:13:15
DNSPetr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha

Sprin 1 - km 44.4 - Svinndal
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise3pts
2Trond Hakon Trondsen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi2
3August Jensen (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley1

Sprint 2 - km 159.8 - Skjeberg
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise3pts
2Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team2
3Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise1

Sprint 3 - km 180.5 - Sarpsborg
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice3pts
2Marc De Maar (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team2
3Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marc De Maar (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team15pts
2Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice14
3Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha13
4Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling12
5Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør11
6Marko Kump (Slo) Tinkoff Saxo10
7Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley9
8Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling8
9Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise7
10Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team6
11Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice5
12Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise4
13Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team3
14Havard Jorbekk Blikra (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley2
15Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Ringeriks-Kraft1

Mountain 1 - km 83.6 - Momarken
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1August Jensen (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley4pts
2Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise3
3Sondre-Gjerdevik Sørtveit (Nor) Team FixIT.no2
4Trond Hakon Trondsen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team13:56:18
2CCC Polsat Polkowice
3Team Oster Hus - Ridley0:00:12
4IAM Cycling
5Team Sparebanken Sør
6Belkin Pro Cycling Team
7Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
8Tinkoff Saxo
9Rusvelo
10Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
11Wanty - Groupe Gobert
12Team Joker
13Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team0:01:30
14Team FixIT.no0:01:40
15Team Ringeriks-Kraft0:01:50
16Team Katusha0:07:18
17Froy-Bianchi0:07:40
18MTN - Qhubeka0:10:44

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marc De Maar (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team8:02:44
2Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:00:03
3Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha0:00:10
4Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:17
5Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør0:00:18
6Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:22
7Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:24
8Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
9Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
10Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
11Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
12Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
13Fridtjof Roeinaas (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
14Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
15Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
16Marko Kump (Slo) Tinkoff Saxo
17Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
18Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Ringeriks-Kraft
19Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff Saxo
20Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
21Edvin Wilson (Swe) Team Joker
22Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
23Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
24Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling
25Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
26Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
27Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Saxo
28Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:00:31
29Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Team Joker0:00:34
30Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
31Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:35
32Magnus Børresen (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
33Havard Jorbekk Blikra (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley0:00:37
34Anders Kristoffersen (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team
35Artur Ershov (Rus) Rusvelo
36Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
37Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
38Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Team Joker
39Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
40Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
41Igor Boev (Rus) Rusvelo
42Sergey Klimov (Rus) Rusvelo
43Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling
44Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
45Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Team Joker
46Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
47Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:44
48Timofey Kristkiy (Rus) Rusvelo0:00:45
49Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:00:53
50Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:56
51Fredrik Galta (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley0:00:59
52Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:01:04
53August Jensen (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley0:01:06
54Amund Gronda Groendahl Jansen (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør0:01:08
55Stian Remme (Nor) Team FixIT.no0:01:11
56Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Saxo0:01:12
57Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Team FixIT.no0:01:14
58Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
59Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:01:20
60Henrik Steen Haugen (Nor) Team Ringeriks-Kraft0:01:28
61Trond Hakon Trondsen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi0:01:30
62Niklas Aakvik (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team0:01:36
63Philip Lindau (Swe) Team Joker0:01:37
64Christer Jensen (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team0:01:44
65Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:01:45
66Jan Marcus Faaglum Karlsson (Swe) Team Ringeriks-Kraft0:01:50
67Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:18
68Carlos Eduardo Alzate Escobar (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:02:23
69Krister Hagen (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley0:02:30
70Sondre-Gjerdevik Sørtveit (Nor) Team FixIT.no0:02:31
71Oysten Stake Laengen (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team0:02:44
72Elias Angell Spikseth (Nor) Froy-Bianchi0:02:46
73Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:02:50
74Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:03:00
75Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:03:06
76Adrian Gjølberg (Nor) Team FixIT.no0:03:09
77Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:03:16
78Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff Saxo0:03:44
79Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Saxo0:04:35
80Phan-Age Haugard (Nor) Froy-Bianchi0:04:43
81Jo Kogstad Ringheim (Nor) Team Joker0:05:04
82Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:05:27
83Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:06:20
84Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:06:46
85Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha0:06:47
86Fillip Eidsheim (Nor) Team FixIT.no0:06:48
87Kristian Forbord (Nor) Froy-Bianchi0:09:08
88Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Team Katusha
89Alexander Serov (Rus) Rusvelo
90Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
91Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice
92Njal Eivind Kleiven (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team
93Nikolaï Tefre Lunder (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team
94Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:09:24
95Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:09:30
96Tord Andre Sundhagen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
97Andreas Landa (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
98Kristoffer Sommer Wormsen (Nor) Team Ringeriks-Kraft0:09:38
99Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:09:47
100Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Team Ringeriks-Kraft
101Marius Hafsas (Nor) Team FixIT.no
102Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
103Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) MTN - Qhubeka0:10:12
104Øyvind Lukkedal (Nor) Team Ringeriks-Kraft0:11:43
105Leonid Krasnov (Rus) Rusvelo0:13:37

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha28pts
2Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør25
3Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice24
4Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise23
5Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team18
6Marc De Maar (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team17
7Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice15
8Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling13
9Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley13
10Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise12
11Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise12
12Marko Kump (Slo) Tinkoff Saxo10
13Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka9
14Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling8
15Trond Hakon Trondsen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi7
16Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA6
17Jo Kogstad Ringheim (Nor) Team Joker6
18Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team4
19Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise3
20Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert3
21Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team3
22Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team2
23Havard Jorbekk Blikra (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley2
24Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Ringeriks-Kraft1
25Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise1
26Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team1
27August Jensen (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley1
28Adrian Gjølberg (Nor) Team FixIT.no1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1August Jensen (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley4pts
2Adrian Gjølberg (Nor) Team FixIT.no4
3Krister Hagen (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley3
4Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise3
5Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA2
6Sondre-Gjerdevik Sørtveit (Nor) Team FixIT.no2
7Trond Hakon Trondsen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi1
8Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise8:03:01
2Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør0:00:01
3Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley0:00:07
4Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
5Fridtjof Roeinaas (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
6Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff Saxo
7Edvin Wilson (Swe) Team Joker
8Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
9Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
10Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Saxo
11Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:00:14
12Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Team Joker0:00:17
13Havard Jorbekk Blikra (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley0:00:20
14Anders Kristoffersen (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team
15Artur Ershov (Rus) Rusvelo
16Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
17Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Team Joker
18Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
19Igor Boev (Rus) Rusvelo
20Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling
21Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Team Joker
22Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:27
23Fredrik Galta (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley0:00:42
24August Jensen (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley0:00:49
25Amund Gronda Groendahl Jansen (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør0:00:51
26Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør0:00:57
27Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:01:03
28Henrik Steen Haugen (Nor) Team Ringeriks-Kraft0:01:11
29Trond Hakon Trondsen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi0:01:13
30Niklas Aakvik (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team0:01:19
31Philip Lindau (Swe) Team Joker0:01:20
32Christer Jensen (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team0:01:27
33Jan Marcus Faaglum Karlsson (Swe) Team Ringeriks-Kraft0:01:33
34Krister Hagen (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley0:02:13
35Oysten Stake Laengen (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team0:02:27
36Elias Angell Spikseth (Nor) Froy-Bianchi0:02:29
37Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:02:33
38Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:02:43
39Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:02:49
40Adrian Gjølberg (Nor) Team FixIT.no0:02:52
41Phan-Age Haugard (Nor) Froy-Bianchi0:04:26
42Jo Kogstad Ringheim (Nor) Team Joker0:04:47
43Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:05:10
44Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha0:06:30
45Fillip Eidsheim (Nor) Team FixIT.no0:06:31
46Njal Eivind Kleiven (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team0:08:51
47Nikolaï Tefre Lunder (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team
48Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:09:07
49Kristoffer Sommer Wormsen (Nor) Team Ringeriks-Kraft0:09:21
50Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:09:30
51Marius Hafsas (Nor) Team FixIT.no
52Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) MTN - Qhubeka0:09:55
53Øyvind Lukkedal (Nor) Team Ringeriks-Kraft0:11:26

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1CCC Polsat Polkowice24:09:12
2Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:12
3Team Oster Hus - Ridley
4Belkin Pro Cycling Team
5IAM Cycling
6Team Sparebanken Sør
7Team Joker
8Tinkoff Saxo
9UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:00:13
10Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:25
11Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:00:35
12Rusvelo0:00:48
13Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team0:01:56
14Team Ringeriks-Kraft0:02:03
15Team FixIT.no0:02:27
16Team Katusha0:07:18
17Froy-Bianchi0:07:53
18MTN - Qhubeka0:11:54

 

