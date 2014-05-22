Image 1 of 35 Marc de Maar (UnitedHealthcare) in the lead of the Tour of Norway after stage 2 (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 2 of 35 Alexander Kristoff in the green jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 35 August Jensen in the polka dot (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 35 Marc De Maar (UnitedHealthcare) in the leader's jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 35 Marc De Maar (UnitedHealthcare) celebrates (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 35 Marc De Maar (UnitedHealthcare) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 35 Marc De Maar (UnitedHealthcare) wins the stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 35 Marc De Maar (UnitedHealthcare) in the leader's jersey in Norway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 35 Race leader Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 35 Maciej Paterski (CCC) is outsprinted by Marc De Maar in Norway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 35 The breakaway on stage 2 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 35 Marc De Maar (UnitedHealthcare) won the stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 35 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 35 Tom Van Aesbroeck (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise) in the white jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 35 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) in the green jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 35 The Tour of Norway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 35 Fans supporting the race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 35 Stage win for Marc De Maar (UnitedHealthcare) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 35 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) surrounded by teammates (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 35 A peloton buzzes by (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 35 Passing over a river (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 35 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 35 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) in the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 35 The breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 35 The Norwegian countryside (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 35 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) in the yellow jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 35 The sprint for victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 35 Marc De Maar (UnitedHealthcare) claims the win in the two-man sprint (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 35 Marco Haller drops back to the Katusha team car (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 35 Stage win podium presentation for Marc De Maar (UnitedHealthcare) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 35 Tom Van Asbroeck on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 35 The peloton out on the road during stage two (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 33 of 35 Marc de Maar (UnitedHealthcare) is the new race leader (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 34 of 35 Marc de Maar (UnitedHealthcare) wins stage 2 (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 35 of 35 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) after stage 2 (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)

Curaçao's Marc de Maar of Unitedhealthcare moved into the lead in the Tour of Norway as he pipped on the finishing line of stage 2 the Polish rider he courageously broke away with thirty kilometers before the end: Maciej Paterski from CCC Polsat. The duo kept an advantage of twelve seconds over Katusha's Alexander Kristoff who is only ten seconds down in the overall ranking but concluded that his GC ambitions are over.

"It doesn't happen that often that I win a stage and take the yellow jersey, so I'm delighted," said De Maar who arrived to Norway with good form and high ambitions after being crowned the King of the Mountains at the Presidential Tour of Turkey two and half weeks ago.

Possibly the news regarding the abandon of his teammate Piotr Ignatenko, who reported a broken collarbone following a crash in the last kilometer of stage 1, was a strong indication that things wouldn't go as planned for the race leader Alexander Kristoff. But everything looked under control as Aleksandr Kuchinsky and Gatis Smukulis paced the bunch for more than half of the race behind six breakaway riders who were never allowed more than three and half minutes lead: Adrian Kurek (CCC Polsat), Preben van Hecke (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise), Johann van Zyl (MTN-Qhubeka), Trond Hakon Trondsen (Froy-Bianchi), Sondre-Gjerdevik Sørtveit (FixIt.no) and August Jensen (Øster Hus).

Crosswinds made Belkin and Tinkoff-Saxo riders eager to put the hammer down as they approached the last hour of racing. The breakaway got caught with 40km to go but echelons weren't formed. However, Kristoff lost most of his teammates as only Rüdiger Selig remained on his side. De Maar and Paterski tried their luck with 30km remaining.

"It was a bit of an impulse," De Maar explained. "I wasn't really thinking of any plan but sometimes that's the best. There was an opportunity to escape because the bunch hadn't split up and Katusha stopped working. I decided to jump and a CCC rider [Paterski] came with me. He was strong! We kept working together. As a group was apparently coming across, we thought it would be perfect but they didn't catch us."

Paris-Roubaix specialist Sep Vanmarcke was among the twelve chasers, so Belkin let all the work at the front of the bunch to be done by Tinkoff-Saxo. "With four kilometers to go, I tried to drop him [Paterski] off, so I didn't want to work that much anymore after that, which is understandable," De Maar continued. "Luckily, I made it in the final sprint." But it was tight between the two breakaway riders and the peloton wasn't far behind.

With a deficit of only ten seconds, Milan-San Remo winner Kristoff remains a direct threat on paper. "But I didn't come to the Tour of Norway with ambitions for the overall," the Norwegian told Cyclingnews. "I came here for stage wins and I'm disappointed that I couldn't take it today. Tomorrow it's another day with a harder course, so I don't expect to perform, I'll take it as kind of a rest day and stage 4 in Lillehammer is too hilly for me, so now the focus is on the last day for me."

"It's not going to be easy to control the race," De Maar supposed. "I'm not that used to leading a hors-category race. Normally the climbs in Norway are no problem for me and I came here with GC ambitions. It would be nice to finish on the podium."

The UHC rider last won a stage at the 2012 Tour of Britain and the 2013 Tour de Beauce.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marc De Maar (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 4:38:38 2 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 3 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 0:00:12 4 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 5 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 6 Marko Kump (Slo) Tinkoff Saxo 7 Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley 8 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling 9 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 10 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 11 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 12 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 13 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 14 Havard Jorbekk Blikra (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley 15 Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Ringeriks-Kraft 16 Fridtjof Roeinaas (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 17 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 18 Fredrik Galta (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley 19 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 20 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 21 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 22 Edvin Wilson (Swe) Team Joker 23 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 24 Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff Saxo 25 Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 26 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 27 Timofey Kristkiy (Rus) Rusvelo 28 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 29 Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling 30 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 31 Artur Ershov (Rus) Rusvelo 32 Anders Kristoffersen (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team 33 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 34 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 35 Igor Boev (Rus) Rusvelo 36 Sergey Klimov (Rus) Rusvelo 37 Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 38 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 39 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Team Joker 40 Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 41 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 42 Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 43 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 44 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Saxo 45 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 46 Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling 47 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Team Joker 48 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 49 Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Team Joker 0:00:22 50 Magnus Børresen (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley 0:00:23 51 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:31 52 Krister Hagen (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley 0:00:33 53 Philip Lindau (Swe) Team Joker 54 Adrian Gjølberg (Nor) Team FixIT.no 0:00:37 55 Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:39 56 Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 0:00:41 57 Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Team FixIT.no 58 Amund Gronda Groendahl Jansen (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 0:00:43 59 Stian Remme (Nor) Team FixIT.no 0:00:46 60 Jan Marcus Faaglum Karlsson (Swe) Team Ringeriks-Kraft 61 Oysten Stake Laengen (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team 0:00:47 62 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Saxo 63 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:50 64 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:53 65 Niklas Aakvik (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team 0:00:55 66 August Jensen (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley 67 Henrik Steen Haugen (Nor) Team Ringeriks-Kraft 0:01:16 68 Carlos Eduardo Alzate Escobar (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:01:19 69 Trond Hakon Trondsen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi 0:01:20 70 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:01:23 71 Christer Jensen (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team 0:01:32 72 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:01:33 73 Sondre-Gjerdevik Sørtveit (Nor) Team FixIT.no 0:01:58 74 Elias Angell Spikseth (Nor) Froy-Bianchi 0:02:13 75 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 76 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:02:38 77 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff Saxo 0:02:40 78 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:02:55 79 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Saxo 0:03:31 80 Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:04:23 81 Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 82 Phan-Age Haugard (Nor) Froy-Bianchi 0:04:31 83 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:04:52 84 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha 85 Jo Kogstad Ringheim (Nor) Team Joker 86 Fillip Eidsheim (Nor) Team FixIT.no 0:06:23 87 Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:08:43 88 Kristian Forbord (Nor) Froy-Bianchi 89 Marius Hafsas (Nor) Team FixIT.no 90 Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 91 Tord Andre Sundhagen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi 92 Andreas Landa (Nor) Froy-Bianchi 93 Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 94 Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Team Ringeriks-Kraft 95 Nikolaï Tefre Lunder (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team 96 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Team Katusha 97 Njal Eivind Kleiven (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team 98 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) MTN - Qhubeka 99 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice 100 Alexander Serov (Rus) Rusvelo 101 Kristoffer Sommer Wormsen (Nor) Team Ringeriks-Kraft 102 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 103 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 104 Øyvind Lukkedal (Nor) Team Ringeriks-Kraft 0:11:18 105 Leonid Krasnov (Rus) Rusvelo 0:13:15 DNS Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha

Sprin 1 - km 44.4 - Svinndal # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 3 pts 2 Trond Hakon Trondsen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi 2 3 August Jensen (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley 1

Sprint 2 - km 159.8 - Skjeberg # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 3 pts 2 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 2 3 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 1

Sprint 3 - km 180.5 - Sarpsborg # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 3 pts 2 Marc De Maar (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 2 3 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marc De Maar (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 15 pts 2 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 14 3 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 13 4 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 12 5 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 11 6 Marko Kump (Slo) Tinkoff Saxo 10 7 Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley 9 8 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling 8 9 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 7 10 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 6 11 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 5 12 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 4 13 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 3 14 Havard Jorbekk Blikra (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley 2 15 Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Ringeriks-Kraft 1

Mountain 1 - km 83.6 - Momarken # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 August Jensen (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley 4 pts 2 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 3 3 Sondre-Gjerdevik Sørtveit (Nor) Team FixIT.no 2 4 Trond Hakon Trondsen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 13:56:18 2 CCC Polsat Polkowice 3 Team Oster Hus - Ridley 0:00:12 4 IAM Cycling 5 Team Sparebanken Sør 6 Belkin Pro Cycling Team 7 Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 8 Tinkoff Saxo 9 Rusvelo 10 Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 11 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 12 Team Joker 13 Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team 0:01:30 14 Team FixIT.no 0:01:40 15 Team Ringeriks-Kraft 0:01:50 16 Team Katusha 0:07:18 17 Froy-Bianchi 0:07:40 18 MTN - Qhubeka 0:10:44

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marc De Maar (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 8:02:44 2 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:00:03 3 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 0:00:10 4 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:17 5 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 0:00:18 6 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:22 7 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:24 8 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 9 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 10 Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley 11 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 12 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 13 Fridtjof Roeinaas (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 14 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling 15 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 16 Marko Kump (Slo) Tinkoff Saxo 17 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 18 Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Ringeriks-Kraft 19 Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff Saxo 20 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 21 Edvin Wilson (Swe) Team Joker 22 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 23 Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 24 Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling 25 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 26 Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 27 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Saxo 28 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:00:31 29 Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Team Joker 0:00:34 30 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 31 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:35 32 Magnus Børresen (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley 33 Havard Jorbekk Blikra (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley 0:00:37 34 Anders Kristoffersen (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team 35 Artur Ershov (Rus) Rusvelo 36 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 37 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 38 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Team Joker 39 Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 40 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 41 Igor Boev (Rus) Rusvelo 42 Sergey Klimov (Rus) Rusvelo 43 Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling 44 Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 45 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Team Joker 46 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 47 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:44 48 Timofey Kristkiy (Rus) Rusvelo 0:00:45 49 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:00:53 50 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:56 51 Fredrik Galta (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley 0:00:59 52 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:04 53 August Jensen (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley 0:01:06 54 Amund Gronda Groendahl Jansen (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 0:01:08 55 Stian Remme (Nor) Team FixIT.no 0:01:11 56 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Saxo 0:01:12 57 Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Team FixIT.no 0:01:14 58 Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 59 Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:20 60 Henrik Steen Haugen (Nor) Team Ringeriks-Kraft 0:01:28 61 Trond Hakon Trondsen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi 0:01:30 62 Niklas Aakvik (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team 0:01:36 63 Philip Lindau (Swe) Team Joker 0:01:37 64 Christer Jensen (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team 0:01:44 65 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:45 66 Jan Marcus Faaglum Karlsson (Swe) Team Ringeriks-Kraft 0:01:50 67 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:02:18 68 Carlos Eduardo Alzate Escobar (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:02:23 69 Krister Hagen (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley 0:02:30 70 Sondre-Gjerdevik Sørtveit (Nor) Team FixIT.no 0:02:31 71 Oysten Stake Laengen (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team 0:02:44 72 Elias Angell Spikseth (Nor) Froy-Bianchi 0:02:46 73 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:02:50 74 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:03:00 75 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:03:06 76 Adrian Gjølberg (Nor) Team FixIT.no 0:03:09 77 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:03:16 78 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff Saxo 0:03:44 79 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Saxo 0:04:35 80 Phan-Age Haugard (Nor) Froy-Bianchi 0:04:43 81 Jo Kogstad Ringheim (Nor) Team Joker 0:05:04 82 Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:05:27 83 Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:06:20 84 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:06:46 85 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha 0:06:47 86 Fillip Eidsheim (Nor) Team FixIT.no 0:06:48 87 Kristian Forbord (Nor) Froy-Bianchi 0:09:08 88 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Team Katusha 89 Alexander Serov (Rus) Rusvelo 90 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 91 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice 92 Njal Eivind Kleiven (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team 93 Nikolaï Tefre Lunder (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team 94 Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:09:24 95 Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:09:30 96 Tord Andre Sundhagen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi 97 Andreas Landa (Nor) Froy-Bianchi 98 Kristoffer Sommer Wormsen (Nor) Team Ringeriks-Kraft 0:09:38 99 Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:09:47 100 Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Team Ringeriks-Kraft 101 Marius Hafsas (Nor) Team FixIT.no 102 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 103 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) MTN - Qhubeka 0:10:12 104 Øyvind Lukkedal (Nor) Team Ringeriks-Kraft 0:11:43 105 Leonid Krasnov (Rus) Rusvelo 0:13:37

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 28 pts 2 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 25 3 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 24 4 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 23 5 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 18 6 Marc De Maar (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 17 7 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 15 8 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 13 9 Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley 13 10 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 12 11 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 12 12 Marko Kump (Slo) Tinkoff Saxo 10 13 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 9 14 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling 8 15 Trond Hakon Trondsen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi 7 16 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 6 17 Jo Kogstad Ringheim (Nor) Team Joker 6 18 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 4 19 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 3 20 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 3 21 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 3 22 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 2 23 Havard Jorbekk Blikra (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley 2 24 Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Ringeriks-Kraft 1 25 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 1 26 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 1 27 August Jensen (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley 1 28 Adrian Gjølberg (Nor) Team FixIT.no 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 August Jensen (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley 4 pts 2 Adrian Gjølberg (Nor) Team FixIT.no 4 3 Krister Hagen (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley 3 4 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 3 5 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 2 6 Sondre-Gjerdevik Sørtveit (Nor) Team FixIT.no 2 7 Trond Hakon Trondsen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi 1 8 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 8:03:01 2 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 0:00:01 3 Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley 0:00:07 4 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 5 Fridtjof Roeinaas (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 6 Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff Saxo 7 Edvin Wilson (Swe) Team Joker 8 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 9 Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 10 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Saxo 11 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:00:14 12 Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Team Joker 0:00:17 13 Havard Jorbekk Blikra (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley 0:00:20 14 Anders Kristoffersen (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team 15 Artur Ershov (Rus) Rusvelo 16 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 17 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Team Joker 18 Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 19 Igor Boev (Rus) Rusvelo 20 Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling 21 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Team Joker 22 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:27 23 Fredrik Galta (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley 0:00:42 24 August Jensen (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley 0:00:49 25 Amund Gronda Groendahl Jansen (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 0:00:51 26 Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 0:00:57 27 Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:03 28 Henrik Steen Haugen (Nor) Team Ringeriks-Kraft 0:01:11 29 Trond Hakon Trondsen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi 0:01:13 30 Niklas Aakvik (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team 0:01:19 31 Philip Lindau (Swe) Team Joker 0:01:20 32 Christer Jensen (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team 0:01:27 33 Jan Marcus Faaglum Karlsson (Swe) Team Ringeriks-Kraft 0:01:33 34 Krister Hagen (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley 0:02:13 35 Oysten Stake Laengen (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team 0:02:27 36 Elias Angell Spikseth (Nor) Froy-Bianchi 0:02:29 37 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:02:33 38 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:02:43 39 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:02:49 40 Adrian Gjølberg (Nor) Team FixIT.no 0:02:52 41 Phan-Age Haugard (Nor) Froy-Bianchi 0:04:26 42 Jo Kogstad Ringheim (Nor) Team Joker 0:04:47 43 Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:05:10 44 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha 0:06:30 45 Fillip Eidsheim (Nor) Team FixIT.no 0:06:31 46 Njal Eivind Kleiven (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team 0:08:51 47 Nikolaï Tefre Lunder (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team 48 Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:09:07 49 Kristoffer Sommer Wormsen (Nor) Team Ringeriks-Kraft 0:09:21 50 Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:09:30 51 Marius Hafsas (Nor) Team FixIT.no 52 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) MTN - Qhubeka 0:09:55 53 Øyvind Lukkedal (Nor) Team Ringeriks-Kraft 0:11:26