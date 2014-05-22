De Maar takes over race lead with Tour of Norway stage win
UnitedHealthcare rider tops successful two-man breakaway
Stage 2: Drøbak - Sarpsborg
Curaçao's Marc de Maar of Unitedhealthcare moved into the lead in the Tour of Norway as he pipped on the finishing line of stage 2 the Polish rider he courageously broke away with thirty kilometers before the end: Maciej Paterski from CCC Polsat. The duo kept an advantage of twelve seconds over Katusha's Alexander Kristoff who is only ten seconds down in the overall ranking but concluded that his GC ambitions are over.
"It doesn't happen that often that I win a stage and take the yellow jersey, so I'm delighted," said De Maar who arrived to Norway with good form and high ambitions after being crowned the King of the Mountains at the Presidential Tour of Turkey two and half weeks ago.
Possibly the news regarding the abandon of his teammate Piotr Ignatenko, who reported a broken collarbone following a crash in the last kilometer of stage 1, was a strong indication that things wouldn't go as planned for the race leader Alexander Kristoff. But everything looked under control as Aleksandr Kuchinsky and Gatis Smukulis paced the bunch for more than half of the race behind six breakaway riders who were never allowed more than three and half minutes lead: Adrian Kurek (CCC Polsat), Preben van Hecke (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise), Johann van Zyl (MTN-Qhubeka), Trond Hakon Trondsen (Froy-Bianchi), Sondre-Gjerdevik Sørtveit (FixIt.no) and August Jensen (Øster Hus).
Crosswinds made Belkin and Tinkoff-Saxo riders eager to put the hammer down as they approached the last hour of racing. The breakaway got caught with 40km to go but echelons weren't formed. However, Kristoff lost most of his teammates as only Rüdiger Selig remained on his side. De Maar and Paterski tried their luck with 30km remaining.
"It was a bit of an impulse," De Maar explained. "I wasn't really thinking of any plan but sometimes that's the best. There was an opportunity to escape because the bunch hadn't split up and Katusha stopped working. I decided to jump and a CCC rider [Paterski] came with me. He was strong! We kept working together. As a group was apparently coming across, we thought it would be perfect but they didn't catch us."
Paris-Roubaix specialist Sep Vanmarcke was among the twelve chasers, so Belkin let all the work at the front of the bunch to be done by Tinkoff-Saxo. "With four kilometers to go, I tried to drop him [Paterski] off, so I didn't want to work that much anymore after that, which is understandable," De Maar continued. "Luckily, I made it in the final sprint." But it was tight between the two breakaway riders and the peloton wasn't far behind.
With a deficit of only ten seconds, Milan-San Remo winner Kristoff remains a direct threat on paper. "But I didn't come to the Tour of Norway with ambitions for the overall," the Norwegian told Cyclingnews. "I came here for stage wins and I'm disappointed that I couldn't take it today. Tomorrow it's another day with a harder course, so I don't expect to perform, I'll take it as kind of a rest day and stage 4 in Lillehammer is too hilly for me, so now the focus is on the last day for me."
"It's not going to be easy to control the race," De Maar supposed. "I'm not that used to leading a hors-category race. Normally the climbs in Norway are no problem for me and I came here with GC ambitions. It would be nice to finish on the podium."
The UHC rider last won a stage at the 2012 Tour of Britain and the 2013 Tour de Beauce.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marc De Maar (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|4:38:38
|2
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|3
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:00:12
|4
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|5
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|6
|Marko Kump (Slo) Tinkoff Saxo
|7
|Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
|8
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
|9
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|10
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|11
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|12
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|13
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|14
|Havard Jorbekk Blikra (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
|15
|Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Ringeriks-Kraft
|16
|Fridtjof Roeinaas (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|17
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|18
|Fredrik Galta (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
|19
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|20
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|21
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|22
|Edvin Wilson (Swe) Team Joker
|23
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|24
|Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff Saxo
|25
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|26
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|27
|Timofey Kristkiy (Rus) Rusvelo
|28
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|29
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling
|30
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|31
|Artur Ershov (Rus) Rusvelo
|32
|Anders Kristoffersen (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team
|33
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|34
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|35
|Igor Boev (Rus) Rusvelo
|36
|Sergey Klimov (Rus) Rusvelo
|37
|Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|38
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|39
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Team Joker
|40
|Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|41
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|42
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|43
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|44
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Saxo
|45
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|46
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling
|47
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Team Joker
|48
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|49
|Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Team Joker
|0:00:22
|50
|Magnus Børresen (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
|0:00:23
|51
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:31
|52
|Krister Hagen (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
|0:00:33
|53
|Philip Lindau (Swe) Team Joker
|54
|Adrian Gjølberg (Nor) Team FixIT.no
|0:00:37
|55
|Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:39
|56
|Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|0:00:41
|57
|Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Team FixIT.no
|58
|Amund Gronda Groendahl Jansen (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|0:00:43
|59
|Stian Remme (Nor) Team FixIT.no
|0:00:46
|60
|Jan Marcus Faaglum Karlsson (Swe) Team Ringeriks-Kraft
|61
|Oysten Stake Laengen (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team
|0:00:47
|62
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Saxo
|63
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:50
|64
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:53
|65
|Niklas Aakvik (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team
|0:00:55
|66
|August Jensen (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
|67
|Henrik Steen Haugen (Nor) Team Ringeriks-Kraft
|0:01:16
|68
|Carlos Eduardo Alzate Escobar (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:19
|69
|Trond Hakon Trondsen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
|0:01:20
|70
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:23
|71
|Christer Jensen (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team
|0:01:32
|72
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:33
|73
|Sondre-Gjerdevik Sørtveit (Nor) Team FixIT.no
|0:01:58
|74
|Elias Angell Spikseth (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
|0:02:13
|75
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|76
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:02:38
|77
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff Saxo
|0:02:40
|78
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:02:55
|79
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Saxo
|0:03:31
|80
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:04:23
|81
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|82
|Phan-Age Haugard (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
|0:04:31
|83
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:04:52
|84
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
|85
|Jo Kogstad Ringheim (Nor) Team Joker
|86
|Fillip Eidsheim (Nor) Team FixIT.no
|0:06:23
|87
|Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:08:43
|88
|Kristian Forbord (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
|89
|Marius Hafsas (Nor) Team FixIT.no
|90
|Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|91
|Tord Andre Sundhagen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
|92
|Andreas Landa (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
|93
|Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|94
|Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Team Ringeriks-Kraft
|95
|Nikolaï Tefre Lunder (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team
|96
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Team Katusha
|97
|Njal Eivind Kleiven (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team
|98
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) MTN - Qhubeka
|99
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|100
|Alexander Serov (Rus) Rusvelo
|101
|Kristoffer Sommer Wormsen (Nor) Team Ringeriks-Kraft
|102
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|103
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|104
|Øyvind Lukkedal (Nor) Team Ringeriks-Kraft
|0:11:18
|105
|Leonid Krasnov (Rus) Rusvelo
|0:13:15
|DNS
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|3
|pts
|2
|Trond Hakon Trondsen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
|2
|3
|August Jensen (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|3
|pts
|2
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|3
|pts
|2
|Marc De Maar (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marc De Maar (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|14
|3
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|13
|4
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|12
|5
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|11
|6
|Marko Kump (Slo) Tinkoff Saxo
|10
|7
|Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
|9
|8
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
|8
|9
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|7
|10
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|6
|11
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|5
|12
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|4
|13
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|3
|14
|Havard Jorbekk Blikra (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
|2
|15
|Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Ringeriks-Kraft
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|August Jensen (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
|4
|pts
|2
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|3
|3
|Sondre-Gjerdevik Sørtveit (Nor) Team FixIT.no
|2
|4
|Trond Hakon Trondsen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|13:56:18
|2
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|3
|Team Oster Hus - Ridley
|0:00:12
|4
|IAM Cycling
|5
|Team Sparebanken Sør
|6
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|7
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|8
|Tinkoff Saxo
|9
|Rusvelo
|10
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|11
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|12
|Team Joker
|13
|Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team
|0:01:30
|14
|Team FixIT.no
|0:01:40
|15
|Team Ringeriks-Kraft
|0:01:50
|16
|Team Katusha
|0:07:18
|17
|Froy-Bianchi
|0:07:40
|18
|MTN - Qhubeka
|0:10:44
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marc De Maar (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|8:02:44
|2
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:00:03
|3
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:00:10
|4
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:17
|5
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|0:00:18
|6
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:22
|7
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:24
|8
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|9
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|10
|Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
|11
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|12
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|13
|Fridtjof Roeinaas (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|14
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
|15
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|16
|Marko Kump (Slo) Tinkoff Saxo
|17
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|18
|Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Ringeriks-Kraft
|19
|Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff Saxo
|20
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|21
|Edvin Wilson (Swe) Team Joker
|22
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|23
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|24
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling
|25
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|26
|Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|27
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Saxo
|28
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:00:31
|29
|Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Team Joker
|0:00:34
|30
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|31
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:35
|32
|Magnus Børresen (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
|33
|Havard Jorbekk Blikra (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
|0:00:37
|34
|Anders Kristoffersen (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team
|35
|Artur Ershov (Rus) Rusvelo
|36
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|37
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|38
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Team Joker
|39
|Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|40
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|41
|Igor Boev (Rus) Rusvelo
|42
|Sergey Klimov (Rus) Rusvelo
|43
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling
|44
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|45
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Team Joker
|46
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|47
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:44
|48
|Timofey Kristkiy (Rus) Rusvelo
|0:00:45
|49
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:53
|50
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:56
|51
|Fredrik Galta (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
|0:00:59
|52
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:04
|53
|August Jensen (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
|0:01:06
|54
|Amund Gronda Groendahl Jansen (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|0:01:08
|55
|Stian Remme (Nor) Team FixIT.no
|0:01:11
|56
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Saxo
|0:01:12
|57
|Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Team FixIT.no
|0:01:14
|58
|Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|59
|Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:20
|60
|Henrik Steen Haugen (Nor) Team Ringeriks-Kraft
|0:01:28
|61
|Trond Hakon Trondsen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
|0:01:30
|62
|Niklas Aakvik (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team
|0:01:36
|63
|Philip Lindau (Swe) Team Joker
|0:01:37
|64
|Christer Jensen (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team
|0:01:44
|65
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:45
|66
|Jan Marcus Faaglum Karlsson (Swe) Team Ringeriks-Kraft
|0:01:50
|67
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:02:18
|68
|Carlos Eduardo Alzate Escobar (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:23
|69
|Krister Hagen (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
|0:02:30
|70
|Sondre-Gjerdevik Sørtveit (Nor) Team FixIT.no
|0:02:31
|71
|Oysten Stake Laengen (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team
|0:02:44
|72
|Elias Angell Spikseth (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
|0:02:46
|73
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:02:50
|74
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:03:00
|75
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:03:06
|76
|Adrian Gjølberg (Nor) Team FixIT.no
|0:03:09
|77
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:16
|78
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff Saxo
|0:03:44
|79
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Saxo
|0:04:35
|80
|Phan-Age Haugard (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
|0:04:43
|81
|Jo Kogstad Ringheim (Nor) Team Joker
|0:05:04
|82
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:05:27
|83
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:06:20
|84
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:06:46
|85
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
|0:06:47
|86
|Fillip Eidsheim (Nor) Team FixIT.no
|0:06:48
|87
|Kristian Forbord (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
|0:09:08
|88
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Team Katusha
|89
|Alexander Serov (Rus) Rusvelo
|90
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|91
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|92
|Njal Eivind Kleiven (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team
|93
|Nikolaï Tefre Lunder (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team
|94
|Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:09:24
|95
|Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:09:30
|96
|Tord Andre Sundhagen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
|97
|Andreas Landa (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
|98
|Kristoffer Sommer Wormsen (Nor) Team Ringeriks-Kraft
|0:09:38
|99
|Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:09:47
|100
|Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Team Ringeriks-Kraft
|101
|Marius Hafsas (Nor) Team FixIT.no
|102
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|103
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:10:12
|104
|Øyvind Lukkedal (Nor) Team Ringeriks-Kraft
|0:11:43
|105
|Leonid Krasnov (Rus) Rusvelo
|0:13:37
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|28
|pts
|2
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|25
|3
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|24
|4
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|23
|5
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|18
|6
|Marc De Maar (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|17
|7
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|15
|8
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|13
|9
|Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
|13
|10
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|12
|11
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|12
|12
|Marko Kump (Slo) Tinkoff Saxo
|10
|13
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|9
|14
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
|8
|15
|Trond Hakon Trondsen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
|7
|16
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|6
|17
|Jo Kogstad Ringheim (Nor) Team Joker
|6
|18
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|4
|19
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|3
|20
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|3
|21
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|3
|22
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|2
|23
|Havard Jorbekk Blikra (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
|2
|24
|Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Ringeriks-Kraft
|1
|25
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|1
|26
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|1
|27
|August Jensen (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
|1
|28
|Adrian Gjølberg (Nor) Team FixIT.no
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|August Jensen (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
|4
|pts
|2
|Adrian Gjølberg (Nor) Team FixIT.no
|4
|3
|Krister Hagen (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
|3
|4
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|3
|5
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|2
|6
|Sondre-Gjerdevik Sørtveit (Nor) Team FixIT.no
|2
|7
|Trond Hakon Trondsen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
|1
|8
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|8:03:01
|2
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|0:00:01
|3
|Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
|0:00:07
|4
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|5
|Fridtjof Roeinaas (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|6
|Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff Saxo
|7
|Edvin Wilson (Swe) Team Joker
|8
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|9
|Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|10
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Saxo
|11
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:00:14
|12
|Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Team Joker
|0:00:17
|13
|Havard Jorbekk Blikra (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
|0:00:20
|14
|Anders Kristoffersen (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team
|15
|Artur Ershov (Rus) Rusvelo
|16
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|17
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Team Joker
|18
|Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|19
|Igor Boev (Rus) Rusvelo
|20
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling
|21
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Team Joker
|22
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:27
|23
|Fredrik Galta (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
|0:00:42
|24
|August Jensen (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
|0:00:49
|25
|Amund Gronda Groendahl Jansen (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|0:00:51
|26
|Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|0:00:57
|27
|Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:03
|28
|Henrik Steen Haugen (Nor) Team Ringeriks-Kraft
|0:01:11
|29
|Trond Hakon Trondsen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
|0:01:13
|30
|Niklas Aakvik (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team
|0:01:19
|31
|Philip Lindau (Swe) Team Joker
|0:01:20
|32
|Christer Jensen (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team
|0:01:27
|33
|Jan Marcus Faaglum Karlsson (Swe) Team Ringeriks-Kraft
|0:01:33
|34
|Krister Hagen (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
|0:02:13
|35
|Oysten Stake Laengen (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team
|0:02:27
|36
|Elias Angell Spikseth (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
|0:02:29
|37
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:02:33
|38
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:02:43
|39
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:02:49
|40
|Adrian Gjølberg (Nor) Team FixIT.no
|0:02:52
|41
|Phan-Age Haugard (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
|0:04:26
|42
|Jo Kogstad Ringheim (Nor) Team Joker
|0:04:47
|43
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:05:10
|44
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
|0:06:30
|45
|Fillip Eidsheim (Nor) Team FixIT.no
|0:06:31
|46
|Njal Eivind Kleiven (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team
|0:08:51
|47
|Nikolaï Tefre Lunder (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team
|48
|Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:09:07
|49
|Kristoffer Sommer Wormsen (Nor) Team Ringeriks-Kraft
|0:09:21
|50
|Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:09:30
|51
|Marius Hafsas (Nor) Team FixIT.no
|52
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:09:55
|53
|Øyvind Lukkedal (Nor) Team Ringeriks-Kraft
|0:11:26
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|24:09:12
|2
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:12
|3
|Team Oster Hus - Ridley
|4
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|5
|IAM Cycling
|6
|Team Sparebanken Sør
|7
|Team Joker
|8
|Tinkoff Saxo
|9
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:13
|10
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:25
|11
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:00:35
|12
|Rusvelo
|0:00:48
|13
|Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team
|0:01:56
|14
|Team Ringeriks-Kraft
|0:02:03
|15
|Team FixIT.no
|0:02:27
|16
|Team Katusha
|0:07:18
|17
|Froy-Bianchi
|0:07:53
|18
|MTN - Qhubeka
|0:11:54
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Stijn Devolder: I realised that I'd become old enough to be other pro riders' fatherRetired Belgian has 'no regrets' and will work in agricultural industry
-
Zwift Academy announce 2019 finalistsSix riders to compete for spots on Canyon-SRAM and NTT Pro Cycling U23
-
Cavendish crashes in opening night of Gent Six DayManxman sits out Madison
-
USA Cycling launches 'In Our Own Words' platform for athletesFirst submissions come from Gaimon, Compton and an anonymous contributor who writes about being sexually assaulted by her coach
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy