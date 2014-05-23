Trending

Vanmarcke wins stage 3 in Tour of Norway

De Maar maintains race lead

Image 1 of 15

Sep Vanmarcke (Belkin) won stage 3 of the Tour of Norway, his first in a stage race
(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)

Sep Vanmarcke (Belkin) won stage 3 of the Tour of Norway, his first in a stage race
(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
Image 2 of 15

Points jersey holder Alexander Kristoff (Katusha)

Points jersey holder Alexander Kristoff (Katusha)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 15

Sep Vanmarcke (Belkin) gets the win

Sep Vanmarcke (Belkin) gets the win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 15

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) sitting in the bunch

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) sitting in the bunch
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 15

Lars Petter Nordhaug (Belkin) crosses the line

Lars Petter Nordhaug (Belkin) crosses the line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 15

Sep Vanmarcke (Belkin) on the podium

Sep Vanmarcke (Belkin) on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 15

Sep Vanmarcke celebrates his Norway stage win with his Belkin teammates

Sep Vanmarcke celebrates his Norway stage win with his Belkin teammates
(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
Image 8 of 15

Sep Vanmarcke (Belkin) wins in Tour of Norway

Sep Vanmarcke (Belkin) wins in Tour of Norway
(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
Image 9 of 15

Marc de Maar (UnitedHealthcare) held onto the yellow jersey

Marc de Maar (UnitedHealthcare) held onto the yellow jersey
(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
Image 10 of 15

Stef Clement (Belkin) leads the breakaway

Stef Clement (Belkin) leads the breakaway
(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
Image 11 of 15

Sep Vanmarcke moved into the lead of the mountains classification

Sep Vanmarcke moved into the lead of the mountains classification
(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
Image 12 of 15

UnitedHealthcare had its work cut out for them

UnitedHealthcare had its work cut out for them
(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
Image 13 of 15

The Tour of Norway stage 3

The Tour of Norway stage 3
(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
Image 14 of 15

Lars Petter Nordhaug (Belkin) signing autographs for fans at the start of stage 3

Lars Petter Nordhaug (Belkin) signing autographs for fans at the start of stage 3
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 15

Marc de Maar (UnitedHealthcare) in the lead of the Tour of Norway after stage 3
(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)

Marc de Maar (UnitedHealthcare) in the lead of the Tour of Norway after stage 3
(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)

Already on the offensive the previous day, but let down by poor cooperation in the chasing group, Sep Vanmarcke (Belkin) took his revenge as he won the first ever uphill finish of the Tour of Norway in Budor. The champion of Flemish classics even claimed the polka dot jersey but Marc De Maar (Unitedhealthcare) retained the lead twenty-four hours prior to the queen stage in Lillehammer.

"It means a lot for me to win here," Vanmarcke declared. "I don't win a lot. This is actually my first pro victory in a stage race. The few races I've won were one-day races. It has a special taste. I enjoy it because this is my first competition after my break post-Paris-Roubaix and I haven't trained with intensity yet, so I'm delighted with my condition and my result."

Another Belgian made an interesting move as best young rider Tom van Aesbroeck from Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise – the same team Vanmarcke turned pro with before joining Garmin and then Belkin – rode away from the bunch before the first hot spot sprint at kilometer 27. Three riders from Norwegian continental teams, Christer Jensen (Motiv 3), Jan Marcus Faaglum Karlsson (Team Ringeriks Kraft) and Amund Groendahl (Team Sparenbanken Sør), reached him to form a quartet at the front.

After winning the second hot spot sprint, Van Aesbroeck was asked by his sports director to wait for the peloton. "It cost me a lot of energy," noted the Belgian who struggled to stay in the main bunch but managed to do it and retained the white jersey. Karlsson was the last attacker away when the race became decisive in the final climb, a long one (15km) but not very steep and a finish at the altitude of 600 metres.

A front group was formed by Vanmarcke and Stef Clement (Belkin), Jaroslaw Marycz (CCC Polsat), Gatis Smukulis (Katusha) and Gustav Larsson (IAM Cycling). "There wasn't a lot of cooperation from the other riders but Stef was very strong when the race was getting hard in the last climb," said Vanmarcke. "Stef told me to go for the sprint while other guys were good on GC, so they kept riding."

As the peloton eventually came close to the escapees, Larsson missed out on the yellow jersey by six seconds. "I tried my luck but I didn't know what I could achieve really," the Swede commented. "I came here to prepare for the Dauphiné but I felt I had good legs since the start of the Tour of Norway. I'm eager to give everything in tomorrow's stage."

As Vanmarcke underlined, Belkin hasn't said their last word as Lars-Petter Nordhaug and Bauke Mollema remain in contention for the overall victory but it might as well come down to a duel between De Maar and Larsson. The race leader said he became a few years older because of the energy he spent in the last few kilometers in the defense of the yellow jersey.

"It was a little bit of a gambling," De Maar told Cyclingnews. "My teammates had worked all day and I was by myself at the end. The last climb wasn't very steep. It made it difficult to cover every move. I made a little mistake to let Larsson up the road but we came across pretty close. I enjoy this moment as a race leader. I'm one day closer to the victory but tomorrow is the hardest day."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team4:13:15
2Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling0:00:01
3Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha0:00:04
4Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:06
5Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:12
6Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:00:13
7Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
8Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
9Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
10Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
11Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
12Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
13Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
14Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
15Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
16Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
17Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
18Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
19Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
20Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
21Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
22Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
23Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
24Marc De Maar (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
25Havard Jorbekk Blikra (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
26Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff Saxo
27Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
28Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
29Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
30Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling
31Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Saxo
32Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Ringeriks-Kraft
33Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Team Joker
34Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
35Sergey Klimov (Rus) Rusvelo
36Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
37Fredrik Galta (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
38Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Team Joker
39Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
40Artur Ershov (Rus) Rusvelo
41Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
42Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
43Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
44Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
45Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
46Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Team Joker
47Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:00:25
48Marius Hafsas (Nor) Team FixIT.no0:00:49
49Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Saxo0:02:10
50Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør0:01:13
51Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Team Ringeriks-Kraft
52Edvin Wilson (Swe) Team Joker
53Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:01:15
54Amund Gronda Groendahl Jansen (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør0:01:45
55Kristian Forbord (Nor) Froy-Bianchi0:02:26
56Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) MTN - Qhubeka
57Anders Kristoffersen (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team
58Fridtjof Roeinaas (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør0:02:30
59Stian Remme (Nor) Team FixIT.no0:02:31
60Nikolaï Tefre Lunder (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team0:03:26
61Timofey Kristkiy (Rus) Rusvelo
62Krister Hagen (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
63Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
64Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
65Sondre-Gjerdevik Sørtveit (Nor) Team FixIT.no0:03:28
66Oysten Stake Laengen (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team
67Alexander Serov (Rus) Rusvelo
68Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:04:26
69Elias Angell Spikseth (Nor) Froy-Bianchi0:04:40
70Njal Eivind Kleiven (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team
71Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff Saxo0:07:01
72Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
73Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
74Marko Kump (Slo) Tinkoff Saxo
75Philip Lindau (Swe) Team Joker0:07:41
76Henrik Steen Haugen (Nor) Team Ringeriks-Kraft
77Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Team FixIT.no
78Jan Marcus Faaglum Karlsson (Swe) Team Ringeriks-Kraft
79Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Team Katusha
80Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
81Jo Kogstad Ringheim (Nor) Team Joker
82Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
83Christer Jensen (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team
84Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
85Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
86Adrian Gjølberg (Nor) Team FixIT.no
87Igor Boev (Rus) Rusvelo
88Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
89Magnus Børresen (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
90Niklas Aakvik (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team
91Andreas Landa (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
92Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
93August Jensen (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
94Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
95Trond Hakon Trondsen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
96Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Saxo
97Kristoffer Sommer Wormsen (Nor) Team Ringeriks-Kraft0:08:54
98Leonid Krasnov (Rus) Rusvelo0:12:45
99Phan-Age Haugard (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
100Fillip Eidsheim (Nor) Team FixIT.no
101Tord Andre Sundhagen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
102Carlos Eduardo Alzate Escobar (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:18:23
103Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
104Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
DNSØyvind Lukkedal (Nor) Team Ringeriks-Kraft

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team15pts
2Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling14
3Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha13
4Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team12
5Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert11
6Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice10
7Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling9
8Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha8
9Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team7
10Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka6
11Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team5
12Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør4
13Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA3
14Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise2
15Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør1

Sprint 1 - km 27.1 - Fenstad
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise3pts
2Amund Gronda Groendahl Jansen (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør2
3Jan Marcus Faaglum Karlsson (Swe) Team Ringeriks-Kraft1

Sprint 2 - km 107.1 - Stange
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise3pts
2Christer Jensen (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team2
3Jan Marcus Faaglum Karlsson (Swe) Team Ringeriks-Kraft1

Mountain 1 - km 150 - Gåsbu
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jan Marcus Faaglum Karlsson (Swe) Team Ringeriks-Kraft6pts
2Amund Gronda Groendahl Jansen (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør5
3Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA4
4Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice3
5Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team2
6Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling1

Mountain 2 - km 177.7 - Budor
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team10pts
2Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling9
3Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha8
4Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team7
5Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert6
6Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice5
7Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling4
8Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha3
9Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team2
10Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Belkin Pro Cycling Team12:40:04
2IAM Cycling0:00:08
3Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:19
4Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:00:20
5CCC Polsat Polkowice
6Team Sparebanken Sør
7Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
8Team Oster Hus - Ridley
9Team Joker
10Team Katusha0:01:13
11Tinkoff Saxo0:02:17
12Rusvelo0:03:33
13MTN - Qhubeka0:05:46
14Team FixIT.no0:06:29
15Team Ringeriks-Kraft0:08:48
16Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team0:09:01
17UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:11:21
18Froy-Bianchi0:14:28

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marc De Maar (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team12:16:12
2Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:00:03
3Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling0:00:06
4Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha0:00:10
5Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:11
6Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør0:00:18
7Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:22
8Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:23
9Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:24
10Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
11Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
12Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
13Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
14Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
15Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
16Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
17Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
18Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff Saxo
19Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Ringeriks-Kraft
20Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
21Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
22Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
23Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Saxo
24Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:00:31
25Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Team Joker0:00:34
26Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
27Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling0:00:35
28Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:00:37
29Havard Jorbekk Blikra (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
30Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
31Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
32Artur Ershov (Rus) Rusvelo
33Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Team Joker
34Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling
35Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
36Sergey Klimov (Rus) Rusvelo
37Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
38Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
39Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Team Joker
40Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:41
41Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:44
42Fredrik Galta (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley0:00:59
43Edvin Wilson (Swe) Team Joker0:01:24
44Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:01:38
45Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør0:02:14
46Amund Gronda Groendahl Jansen (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør0:02:38
47Fridtjof Roeinaas (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør0:02:41
48Anders Kristoffersen (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team0:02:50
49Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:03:06
50Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Saxo0:03:09
51Stian Remme (Nor) Team FixIT.no0:03:29
52Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:03:52
53Timofey Kristkiy (Rus) Rusvelo0:03:58
54Krister Hagen (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley0:05:43
55Sondre-Gjerdevik Sørtveit (Nor) Team FixIT.no0:05:46
56Oysten Stake Laengen (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team0:05:59
57Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:06:46
58Marko Kump (Slo) Tinkoff Saxo0:07:12
59Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
60Elias Angell Spikseth (Nor) Froy-Bianchi0:07:13
61Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:07:29
62Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:07:44
63Magnus Børresen (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley0:08:03
64Igor Boev (Rus) Rusvelo0:08:05
65August Jensen (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley0:08:34
66Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Team FixIT.no0:08:42
67Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:08:48
68Henrik Steen Haugen (Nor) Team Ringeriks-Kraft0:08:56
69Trond Hakon Trondsen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi0:08:58
70Niklas Aakvik (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team0:09:04
71Philip Lindau (Swe) Team Joker0:09:05
72Christer Jensen (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team0:09:10
73Jan Marcus Faaglum Karlsson (Swe) Team Ringeriks-Kraft0:09:16
74Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:09:20
75Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:09:33
76Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha0:09:34
77Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:09:46
78Marius Hafsas (Nor) Team FixIT.no0:10:23
79Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:10:28
80Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff Saxo0:10:32
81Adrian Gjølberg (Nor) Team FixIT.no0:10:37
82Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Team Ringeriks-Kraft0:10:47
83Kristian Forbord (Nor) Froy-Bianchi0:11:21
84Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Saxo0:12:03
85Nikolaï Tefre Lunder (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team0:12:21
86Alexander Serov (Rus) Rusvelo0:12:23
87Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) MTN - Qhubeka0:12:25
88Jo Kogstad Ringheim (Nor) Team Joker0:12:32
89Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:12:43
90Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:12:55
91Njal Eivind Kleiven (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team0:13:35
92Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha0:14:15
93Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Team Katusha0:16:36
94Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:16:52
95Andreas Landa (Nor) Froy-Bianchi0:16:58
96Phan-Age Haugard (Nor) Froy-Bianchi0:17:15
97Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
98Kristoffer Sommer Wormsen (Nor) Team Ringeriks-Kraft0:18:19
99Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:19:03
100Fillip Eidsheim (Nor) Team FixIT.no0:19:20
101Carlos Eduardo Alzate Escobar (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:20:33
102Tord Andre Sundhagen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi0:22:02
103Leonid Krasnov (Rus) Rusvelo0:26:09
104Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:27:18

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha36pts
2Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise29
3Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør29
4Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice24
5Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team23
6Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling22
7Marc De Maar (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team17
8Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team16
9Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka15
10Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice15
11Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling14
12Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise14
13Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley13
14Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha13
15Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team12
16Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise12
17Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert11
18Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice10
19Marko Kump (Slo) Tinkoff Saxo10
20Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA9
21Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team9
22Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling8
23Trond Hakon Trondsen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi7
24Jo Kogstad Ringheim (Nor) Team Joker6
25Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team4
26Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise3
27Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert3
28Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team3
29Havard Jorbekk Blikra (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley2
30Amund Gronda Groendahl Jansen (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør2
31Fridtjof Roeinaas (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør2
32Christer Jensen (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team2
33Jan Marcus Faaglum Karlsson (Swe) Team Ringeriks-Kraft2
34Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Ringeriks-Kraft1
35Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør1
36Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise1
37August Jensen (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley1
38Adrian Gjølberg (Nor) Team FixIT.no1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team12pts
2Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling10
3Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha8
4Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team7
5Jan Marcus Faaglum Karlsson (Swe) Team Ringeriks-Kraft6
6Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert6
7Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice5
8Amund Gronda Groendahl Jansen (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør5
9August Jensen (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley4
10Adrian Gjølberg (Nor) Team FixIT.no4
11Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling4
12Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA4
13Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha3
14Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice3
15Krister Hagen (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley3
16Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise3
17Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team2
18Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA2
19Sondre-Gjerdevik Sørtveit (Nor) Team FixIT.no2
20Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka1
21Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team1
22Trond Hakon Trondsen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise12:16:23
2Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør0:00:07
3Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:13
4Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
5Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
6Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff Saxo
7Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
8Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Saxo
9Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:00:20
10Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Team Joker0:00:23
11Havard Jorbekk Blikra (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley0:00:26
12Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
13Artur Ershov (Rus) Rusvelo
14Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Team Joker
15Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling
16Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
17Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Team Joker
18Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:33
19Fredrik Galta (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley0:00:48
20Edvin Wilson (Swe) Team Joker0:01:13
21Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør0:02:03
22Amund Gronda Groendahl Jansen (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør0:02:27
23Fridtjof Roeinaas (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør0:02:30
24Anders Kristoffersen (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team0:02:39
25Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:02:55
26Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:03:41
27Krister Hagen (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley0:05:32
28Oysten Stake Laengen (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team0:05:48
29Elias Angell Spikseth (Nor) Froy-Bianchi0:07:02
30Igor Boev (Rus) Rusvelo0:07:54
31August Jensen (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley0:08:23
32Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:08:37
33Henrik Steen Haugen (Nor) Team Ringeriks-Kraft0:08:45
34Trond Hakon Trondsen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi0:08:47
35Niklas Aakvik (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team0:08:53
36Philip Lindau (Swe) Team Joker0:08:54
37Christer Jensen (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team0:08:59
38Jan Marcus Faaglum Karlsson (Swe) Team Ringeriks-Kraft0:09:05
39Marius Hafsas (Nor) Team FixIT.no0:10:12
40Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:10:17
41Adrian Gjølberg (Nor) Team FixIT.no0:10:26
42Nikolaï Tefre Lunder (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team0:12:10
43Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) MTN - Qhubeka0:12:14
44Jo Kogstad Ringheim (Nor) Team Joker0:12:21
45Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:12:44
46Njal Eivind Kleiven (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team0:13:24
47Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha0:14:04
48Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:16:41
49Phan-Age Haugard (Nor) Froy-Bianchi0:17:04
50Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
51Kristoffer Sommer Wormsen (Nor) Team Ringeriks-Kraft0:18:08
52Fillip Eidsheim (Nor) Team FixIT.no0:19:09

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Belkin Pro Cycling Team36:49:28
2CCC Polsat Polkowice0:00:08
3IAM Cycling
4Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:20
5Team Oster Hus - Ridley
6Team Sparebanken Sør
7Team Joker
8Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:32
9Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:00:43
10Tinkoff Saxo0:02:17
11Rusvelo0:04:09
12Team Katusha0:08:19
13Team FixIT.no0:08:44
14Team Ringeriks-Kraft0:10:39
15Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team0:10:45
16UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:11:22
17MTN - Qhubeka0:17:28
18Froy-Bianchi0:22:09

 

