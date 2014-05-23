Image 1 of 15 Sep Vanmarcke (Belkin) won stage 3 of the Tour of Norway, his first in a stage race (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 2 of 15 Points jersey holder Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 15 Sep Vanmarcke (Belkin) gets the win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 15 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) sitting in the bunch (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 15 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Belkin) crosses the line (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 15 Sep Vanmarcke (Belkin) on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 15 Sep Vanmarcke celebrates his Norway stage win with his Belkin teammates (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 8 of 15 Sep Vanmarcke (Belkin) wins in Tour of Norway (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 9 of 15 Marc de Maar (UnitedHealthcare) held onto the yellow jersey (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 10 of 15 Stef Clement (Belkin) leads the breakaway (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 11 of 15 Sep Vanmarcke moved into the lead of the mountains classification (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 12 of 15 UnitedHealthcare had its work cut out for them (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 13 of 15 The Tour of Norway stage 3 (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 14 of 15 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Belkin) signing autographs for fans at the start of stage 3 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 15 Marc de Maar (UnitedHealthcare) in the lead of the Tour of Norway after stage 3 (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)

Already on the offensive the previous day, but let down by poor cooperation in the chasing group, Sep Vanmarcke (Belkin) took his revenge as he won the first ever uphill finish of the Tour of Norway in Budor. The champion of Flemish classics even claimed the polka dot jersey but Marc De Maar (Unitedhealthcare) retained the lead twenty-four hours prior to the queen stage in Lillehammer.

"It means a lot for me to win here," Vanmarcke declared. "I don't win a lot. This is actually my first pro victory in a stage race. The few races I've won were one-day races. It has a special taste. I enjoy it because this is my first competition after my break post-Paris-Roubaix and I haven't trained with intensity yet, so I'm delighted with my condition and my result."

Another Belgian made an interesting move as best young rider Tom van Aesbroeck from Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise – the same team Vanmarcke turned pro with before joining Garmin and then Belkin – rode away from the bunch before the first hot spot sprint at kilometer 27. Three riders from Norwegian continental teams, Christer Jensen (Motiv 3), Jan Marcus Faaglum Karlsson (Team Ringeriks Kraft) and Amund Groendahl (Team Sparenbanken Sør), reached him to form a quartet at the front.

After winning the second hot spot sprint, Van Aesbroeck was asked by his sports director to wait for the peloton. "It cost me a lot of energy," noted the Belgian who struggled to stay in the main bunch but managed to do it and retained the white jersey. Karlsson was the last attacker away when the race became decisive in the final climb, a long one (15km) but not very steep and a finish at the altitude of 600 metres.

A front group was formed by Vanmarcke and Stef Clement (Belkin), Jaroslaw Marycz (CCC Polsat), Gatis Smukulis (Katusha) and Gustav Larsson (IAM Cycling). "There wasn't a lot of cooperation from the other riders but Stef was very strong when the race was getting hard in the last climb," said Vanmarcke. "Stef told me to go for the sprint while other guys were good on GC, so they kept riding."

As the peloton eventually came close to the escapees, Larsson missed out on the yellow jersey by six seconds. "I tried my luck but I didn't know what I could achieve really," the Swede commented. "I came here to prepare for the Dauphiné but I felt I had good legs since the start of the Tour of Norway. I'm eager to give everything in tomorrow's stage."

As Vanmarcke underlined, Belkin hasn't said their last word as Lars-Petter Nordhaug and Bauke Mollema remain in contention for the overall victory but it might as well come down to a duel between De Maar and Larsson. The race leader said he became a few years older because of the energy he spent in the last few kilometers in the defense of the yellow jersey.

"It was a little bit of a gambling," De Maar told Cyclingnews. "My teammates had worked all day and I was by myself at the end. The last climb wasn't very steep. It made it difficult to cover every move. I made a little mistake to let Larsson up the road but we came across pretty close. I enjoy this moment as a race leader. I'm one day closer to the victory but tomorrow is the hardest day."

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 4:13:15 2 Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling 0:00:01 3 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 0:00:04 4 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:06 5 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:12 6 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:00:13 7 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 8 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 9 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 10 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 11 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 12 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 13 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 14 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 15 Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 16 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 17 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 18 Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 19 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling 20 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 21 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 22 Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 23 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 24 Marc De Maar (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 25 Havard Jorbekk Blikra (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley 26 Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff Saxo 27 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 28 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 29 Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley 30 Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling 31 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Saxo 32 Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Ringeriks-Kraft 33 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Team Joker 34 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 35 Sergey Klimov (Rus) Rusvelo 36 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 37 Fredrik Galta (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley 38 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Team Joker 39 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 40 Artur Ershov (Rus) Rusvelo 41 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 42 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 43 Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 44 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 45 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 46 Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Team Joker 47 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:00:25 48 Marius Hafsas (Nor) Team FixIT.no 0:00:49 49 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Saxo 0:02:10 50 Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 0:01:13 51 Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Team Ringeriks-Kraft 52 Edvin Wilson (Swe) Team Joker 53 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:01:15 54 Amund Gronda Groendahl Jansen (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 0:01:45 55 Kristian Forbord (Nor) Froy-Bianchi 0:02:26 56 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) MTN - Qhubeka 57 Anders Kristoffersen (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team 58 Fridtjof Roeinaas (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 0:02:30 59 Stian Remme (Nor) Team FixIT.no 0:02:31 60 Nikolaï Tefre Lunder (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team 0:03:26 61 Timofey Kristkiy (Rus) Rusvelo 62 Krister Hagen (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley 63 Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 64 Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 65 Sondre-Gjerdevik Sørtveit (Nor) Team FixIT.no 0:03:28 66 Oysten Stake Laengen (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team 67 Alexander Serov (Rus) Rusvelo 68 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:04:26 69 Elias Angell Spikseth (Nor) Froy-Bianchi 0:04:40 70 Njal Eivind Kleiven (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team 71 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff Saxo 0:07:01 72 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 73 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 74 Marko Kump (Slo) Tinkoff Saxo 75 Philip Lindau (Swe) Team Joker 0:07:41 76 Henrik Steen Haugen (Nor) Team Ringeriks-Kraft 77 Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Team FixIT.no 78 Jan Marcus Faaglum Karlsson (Swe) Team Ringeriks-Kraft 79 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Team Katusha 80 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha 81 Jo Kogstad Ringheim (Nor) Team Joker 82 Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 83 Christer Jensen (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team 84 Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 85 Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 86 Adrian Gjølberg (Nor) Team FixIT.no 87 Igor Boev (Rus) Rusvelo 88 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 89 Magnus Børresen (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley 90 Niklas Aakvik (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team 91 Andreas Landa (Nor) Froy-Bianchi 92 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 93 August Jensen (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley 94 Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 95 Trond Hakon Trondsen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi 96 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Saxo 97 Kristoffer Sommer Wormsen (Nor) Team Ringeriks-Kraft 0:08:54 98 Leonid Krasnov (Rus) Rusvelo 0:12:45 99 Phan-Age Haugard (Nor) Froy-Bianchi 100 Fillip Eidsheim (Nor) Team FixIT.no 101 Tord Andre Sundhagen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi 102 Carlos Eduardo Alzate Escobar (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:18:23 103 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 104 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team DNS Øyvind Lukkedal (Nor) Team Ringeriks-Kraft

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 15 pts 2 Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling 14 3 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 13 4 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 12 5 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 11 6 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 10 7 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 9 8 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 8 9 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 7 10 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 6 11 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 5 12 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 4 13 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 3 14 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 2 15 Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 1

Sprint 1 - km 27.1 - Fenstad # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 3 pts 2 Amund Gronda Groendahl Jansen (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 2 3 Jan Marcus Faaglum Karlsson (Swe) Team Ringeriks-Kraft 1

Sprint 2 - km 107.1 - Stange # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 3 pts 2 Christer Jensen (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team 2 3 Jan Marcus Faaglum Karlsson (Swe) Team Ringeriks-Kraft 1

Mountain 1 - km 150 - Gåsbu # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jan Marcus Faaglum Karlsson (Swe) Team Ringeriks-Kraft 6 pts 2 Amund Gronda Groendahl Jansen (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 5 3 Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 4 4 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 3 5 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 2 6 Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling 1

Mountain 2 - km 177.7 - Budor # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 10 pts 2 Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling 9 3 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 8 4 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 7 5 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 6 6 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 5 7 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 4 8 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 3 9 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 2 10 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Belkin Pro Cycling Team 12:40:04 2 IAM Cycling 0:00:08 3 Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:19 4 Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:00:20 5 CCC Polsat Polkowice 6 Team Sparebanken Sør 7 Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 8 Team Oster Hus - Ridley 9 Team Joker 10 Team Katusha 0:01:13 11 Tinkoff Saxo 0:02:17 12 Rusvelo 0:03:33 13 MTN - Qhubeka 0:05:46 14 Team FixIT.no 0:06:29 15 Team Ringeriks-Kraft 0:08:48 16 Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team 0:09:01 17 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:11:21 18 Froy-Bianchi 0:14:28

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marc De Maar (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 12:16:12 2 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:00:03 3 Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling 0:00:06 4 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 0:00:10 5 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:11 6 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 0:00:18 7 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:22 8 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:00:23 9 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:24 10 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 11 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 12 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 13 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 14 Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley 15 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling 16 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 17 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 18 Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff Saxo 19 Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Ringeriks-Kraft 20 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 21 Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 22 Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 23 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Saxo 24 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:00:31 25 Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Team Joker 0:00:34 26 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 27 Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:00:35 28 Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:00:37 29 Havard Jorbekk Blikra (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley 30 Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 31 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 32 Artur Ershov (Rus) Rusvelo 33 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Team Joker 34 Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling 35 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 36 Sergey Klimov (Rus) Rusvelo 37 Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 38 Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 39 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Team Joker 40 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:41 41 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:44 42 Fredrik Galta (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley 0:00:59 43 Edvin Wilson (Swe) Team Joker 0:01:24 44 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:38 45 Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 0:02:14 46 Amund Gronda Groendahl Jansen (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 0:02:38 47 Fridtjof Roeinaas (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 0:02:41 48 Anders Kristoffersen (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team 0:02:50 49 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:03:06 50 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Saxo 0:03:09 51 Stian Remme (Nor) Team FixIT.no 0:03:29 52 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:03:52 53 Timofey Kristkiy (Rus) Rusvelo 0:03:58 54 Krister Hagen (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley 0:05:43 55 Sondre-Gjerdevik Sørtveit (Nor) Team FixIT.no 0:05:46 56 Oysten Stake Laengen (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team 0:05:59 57 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:06:46 58 Marko Kump (Slo) Tinkoff Saxo 0:07:12 59 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 60 Elias Angell Spikseth (Nor) Froy-Bianchi 0:07:13 61 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:07:29 62 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:07:44 63 Magnus Børresen (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley 0:08:03 64 Igor Boev (Rus) Rusvelo 0:08:05 65 August Jensen (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley 0:08:34 66 Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Team FixIT.no 0:08:42 67 Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:08:48 68 Henrik Steen Haugen (Nor) Team Ringeriks-Kraft 0:08:56 69 Trond Hakon Trondsen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi 0:08:58 70 Niklas Aakvik (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team 0:09:04 71 Philip Lindau (Swe) Team Joker 0:09:05 72 Christer Jensen (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team 0:09:10 73 Jan Marcus Faaglum Karlsson (Swe) Team Ringeriks-Kraft 0:09:16 74 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:09:20 75 Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:09:33 76 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 0:09:34 77 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 0:09:46 78 Marius Hafsas (Nor) Team FixIT.no 0:10:23 79 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:10:28 80 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff Saxo 0:10:32 81 Adrian Gjølberg (Nor) Team FixIT.no 0:10:37 82 Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Team Ringeriks-Kraft 0:10:47 83 Kristian Forbord (Nor) Froy-Bianchi 0:11:21 84 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Saxo 0:12:03 85 Nikolaï Tefre Lunder (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team 0:12:21 86 Alexander Serov (Rus) Rusvelo 0:12:23 87 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) MTN - Qhubeka 0:12:25 88 Jo Kogstad Ringheim (Nor) Team Joker 0:12:32 89 Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:12:43 90 Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:12:55 91 Njal Eivind Kleiven (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team 0:13:35 92 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha 0:14:15 93 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Team Katusha 0:16:36 94 Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:16:52 95 Andreas Landa (Nor) Froy-Bianchi 0:16:58 96 Phan-Age Haugard (Nor) Froy-Bianchi 0:17:15 97 Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 98 Kristoffer Sommer Wormsen (Nor) Team Ringeriks-Kraft 0:18:19 99 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:19:03 100 Fillip Eidsheim (Nor) Team FixIT.no 0:19:20 101 Carlos Eduardo Alzate Escobar (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:20:33 102 Tord Andre Sundhagen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi 0:22:02 103 Leonid Krasnov (Rus) Rusvelo 0:26:09 104 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:27:18

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 36 pts 2 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 29 3 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 29 4 Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 24 5 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 23 6 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 22 7 Marc De Maar (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 17 8 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 16 9 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 15 10 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 15 11 Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling 14 12 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 14 13 Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley 13 14 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 13 15 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 12 16 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 12 17 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 11 18 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 10 19 Marko Kump (Slo) Tinkoff Saxo 10 20 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 9 21 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 9 22 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling 8 23 Trond Hakon Trondsen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi 7 24 Jo Kogstad Ringheim (Nor) Team Joker 6 25 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 4 26 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 3 27 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 3 28 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 3 29 Havard Jorbekk Blikra (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley 2 30 Amund Gronda Groendahl Jansen (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 2 31 Fridtjof Roeinaas (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 2 32 Christer Jensen (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team 2 33 Jan Marcus Faaglum Karlsson (Swe) Team Ringeriks-Kraft 2 34 Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Ringeriks-Kraft 1 35 Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 1 36 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 1 37 August Jensen (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley 1 38 Adrian Gjølberg (Nor) Team FixIT.no 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 12 pts 2 Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling 10 3 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha 8 4 Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 7 5 Jan Marcus Faaglum Karlsson (Swe) Team Ringeriks-Kraft 6 6 Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert 6 7 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 5 8 Amund Gronda Groendahl Jansen (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 5 9 August Jensen (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley 4 10 Adrian Gjølberg (Nor) Team FixIT.no 4 11 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling 4 12 Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 4 13 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 3 14 Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 3 15 Krister Hagen (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley 3 16 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 3 17 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 2 18 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 2 19 Sondre-Gjerdevik Sørtveit (Nor) Team FixIT.no 2 20 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 1 21 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 1 22 Trond Hakon Trondsen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 12:16:23 2 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 0:00:07 3 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:13 4 Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley 5 Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 6 Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff Saxo 7 Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 8 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Saxo 9 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:00:20 10 Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Team Joker 0:00:23 11 Havard Jorbekk Blikra (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley 0:00:26 12 Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling 13 Artur Ershov (Rus) Rusvelo 14 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Team Joker 15 Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling 16 Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 17 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Team Joker 18 Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:33 19 Fredrik Galta (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley 0:00:48 20 Edvin Wilson (Swe) Team Joker 0:01:13 21 Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 0:02:03 22 Amund Gronda Groendahl Jansen (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 0:02:27 23 Fridtjof Roeinaas (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør 0:02:30 24 Anders Kristoffersen (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team 0:02:39 25 Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:02:55 26 Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha 0:03:41 27 Krister Hagen (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley 0:05:32 28 Oysten Stake Laengen (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team 0:05:48 29 Elias Angell Spikseth (Nor) Froy-Bianchi 0:07:02 30 Igor Boev (Rus) Rusvelo 0:07:54 31 August Jensen (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley 0:08:23 32 Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:08:37 33 Henrik Steen Haugen (Nor) Team Ringeriks-Kraft 0:08:45 34 Trond Hakon Trondsen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi 0:08:47 35 Niklas Aakvik (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team 0:08:53 36 Philip Lindau (Swe) Team Joker 0:08:54 37 Christer Jensen (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team 0:08:59 38 Jan Marcus Faaglum Karlsson (Swe) Team Ringeriks-Kraft 0:09:05 39 Marius Hafsas (Nor) Team FixIT.no 0:10:12 40 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:10:17 41 Adrian Gjølberg (Nor) Team FixIT.no 0:10:26 42 Nikolaï Tefre Lunder (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team 0:12:10 43 Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) MTN - Qhubeka 0:12:14 44 Jo Kogstad Ringheim (Nor) Team Joker 0:12:21 45 Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:12:44 46 Njal Eivind Kleiven (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team 0:13:24 47 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha 0:14:04 48 Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 0:16:41 49 Phan-Age Haugard (Nor) Froy-Bianchi 0:17:04 50 Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA 51 Kristoffer Sommer Wormsen (Nor) Team Ringeriks-Kraft 0:18:08 52 Fillip Eidsheim (Nor) Team FixIT.no 0:19:09