Vanmarcke wins stage 3 in Tour of Norway
De Maar maintains race lead
Stage 3: Årnes - Budor
Already on the offensive the previous day, but let down by poor cooperation in the chasing group, Sep Vanmarcke (Belkin) took his revenge as he won the first ever uphill finish of the Tour of Norway in Budor. The champion of Flemish classics even claimed the polka dot jersey but Marc De Maar (Unitedhealthcare) retained the lead twenty-four hours prior to the queen stage in Lillehammer.
"It means a lot for me to win here," Vanmarcke declared. "I don't win a lot. This is actually my first pro victory in a stage race. The few races I've won were one-day races. It has a special taste. I enjoy it because this is my first competition after my break post-Paris-Roubaix and I haven't trained with intensity yet, so I'm delighted with my condition and my result."
Another Belgian made an interesting move as best young rider Tom van Aesbroeck from Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise – the same team Vanmarcke turned pro with before joining Garmin and then Belkin – rode away from the bunch before the first hot spot sprint at kilometer 27. Three riders from Norwegian continental teams, Christer Jensen (Motiv 3), Jan Marcus Faaglum Karlsson (Team Ringeriks Kraft) and Amund Groendahl (Team Sparenbanken Sør), reached him to form a quartet at the front.
After winning the second hot spot sprint, Van Aesbroeck was asked by his sports director to wait for the peloton. "It cost me a lot of energy," noted the Belgian who struggled to stay in the main bunch but managed to do it and retained the white jersey. Karlsson was the last attacker away when the race became decisive in the final climb, a long one (15km) but not very steep and a finish at the altitude of 600 metres.
A front group was formed by Vanmarcke and Stef Clement (Belkin), Jaroslaw Marycz (CCC Polsat), Gatis Smukulis (Katusha) and Gustav Larsson (IAM Cycling). "There wasn't a lot of cooperation from the other riders but Stef was very strong when the race was getting hard in the last climb," said Vanmarcke. "Stef told me to go for the sprint while other guys were good on GC, so they kept riding."
As the peloton eventually came close to the escapees, Larsson missed out on the yellow jersey by six seconds. "I tried my luck but I didn't know what I could achieve really," the Swede commented. "I came here to prepare for the Dauphiné but I felt I had good legs since the start of the Tour of Norway. I'm eager to give everything in tomorrow's stage."
As Vanmarcke underlined, Belkin hasn't said their last word as Lars-Petter Nordhaug and Bauke Mollema remain in contention for the overall victory but it might as well come down to a duel between De Maar and Larsson. The race leader said he became a few years older because of the energy he spent in the last few kilometers in the defense of the yellow jersey.
"It was a little bit of a gambling," De Maar told Cyclingnews. "My teammates had worked all day and I was by myself at the end. The last climb wasn't very steep. It made it difficult to cover every move. I made a little mistake to let Larsson up the road but we came across pretty close. I enjoy this moment as a race leader. I'm one day closer to the victory but tomorrow is the hardest day."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|4:13:15
|2
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling
|0:00:01
|3
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|0:00:04
|4
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:06
|5
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:12
|6
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:00:13
|7
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|8
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|9
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|10
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|11
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|12
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|13
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|14
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|15
|Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|16
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|17
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|18
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|19
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
|20
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|21
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|22
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|23
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|24
|Marc De Maar (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|25
|Havard Jorbekk Blikra (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
|26
|Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff Saxo
|27
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|28
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|29
|Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
|30
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling
|31
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Saxo
|32
|Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Ringeriks-Kraft
|33
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Team Joker
|34
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|35
|Sergey Klimov (Rus) Rusvelo
|36
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|37
|Fredrik Galta (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
|38
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Team Joker
|39
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|40
|Artur Ershov (Rus) Rusvelo
|41
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|42
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|43
|Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|44
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|45
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|46
|Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Team Joker
|47
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:00:25
|48
|Marius Hafsas (Nor) Team FixIT.no
|0:00:49
|49
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Saxo
|0:02:10
|50
|Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|0:01:13
|51
|Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Team Ringeriks-Kraft
|52
|Edvin Wilson (Swe) Team Joker
|53
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:01:15
|54
|Amund Gronda Groendahl Jansen (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|0:01:45
|55
|Kristian Forbord (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
|0:02:26
|56
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) MTN - Qhubeka
|57
|Anders Kristoffersen (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team
|58
|Fridtjof Roeinaas (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|0:02:30
|59
|Stian Remme (Nor) Team FixIT.no
|0:02:31
|60
|Nikolaï Tefre Lunder (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team
|0:03:26
|61
|Timofey Kristkiy (Rus) Rusvelo
|62
|Krister Hagen (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
|63
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|64
|Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|65
|Sondre-Gjerdevik Sørtveit (Nor) Team FixIT.no
|0:03:28
|66
|Oysten Stake Laengen (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team
|67
|Alexander Serov (Rus) Rusvelo
|68
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:26
|69
|Elias Angell Spikseth (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
|0:04:40
|70
|Njal Eivind Kleiven (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team
|71
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff Saxo
|0:07:01
|72
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|73
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|74
|Marko Kump (Slo) Tinkoff Saxo
|75
|Philip Lindau (Swe) Team Joker
|0:07:41
|76
|Henrik Steen Haugen (Nor) Team Ringeriks-Kraft
|77
|Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Team FixIT.no
|78
|Jan Marcus Faaglum Karlsson (Swe) Team Ringeriks-Kraft
|79
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Team Katusha
|80
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
|81
|Jo Kogstad Ringheim (Nor) Team Joker
|82
|Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|83
|Christer Jensen (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team
|84
|Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|85
|Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|86
|Adrian Gjølberg (Nor) Team FixIT.no
|87
|Igor Boev (Rus) Rusvelo
|88
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|89
|Magnus Børresen (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
|90
|Niklas Aakvik (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team
|91
|Andreas Landa (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
|92
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|93
|August Jensen (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
|94
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|95
|Trond Hakon Trondsen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
|96
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Saxo
|97
|Kristoffer Sommer Wormsen (Nor) Team Ringeriks-Kraft
|0:08:54
|98
|Leonid Krasnov (Rus) Rusvelo
|0:12:45
|99
|Phan-Age Haugard (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
|100
|Fillip Eidsheim (Nor) Team FixIT.no
|101
|Tord Andre Sundhagen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
|102
|Carlos Eduardo Alzate Escobar (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:18:23
|103
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|104
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|DNS
|Øyvind Lukkedal (Nor) Team Ringeriks-Kraft
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling
|14
|3
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|13
|4
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|12
|5
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|11
|6
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|10
|7
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|9
|8
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|8
|9
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|7
|10
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|6
|11
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|5
|12
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|4
|13
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|3
|14
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|2
|15
|Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|3
|pts
|2
|Amund Gronda Groendahl Jansen (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|2
|3
|Jan Marcus Faaglum Karlsson (Swe) Team Ringeriks-Kraft
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|3
|pts
|2
|Christer Jensen (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Jan Marcus Faaglum Karlsson (Swe) Team Ringeriks-Kraft
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jan Marcus Faaglum Karlsson (Swe) Team Ringeriks-Kraft
|6
|pts
|2
|Amund Gronda Groendahl Jansen (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|5
|3
|Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|4
|4
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|3
|5
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|2
|6
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling
|9
|3
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|8
|4
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|7
|5
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|6
|6
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|5
|7
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|4
|8
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|3
|9
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|2
|10
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|12:40:04
|2
|IAM Cycling
|0:00:08
|3
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:19
|4
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:00:20
|5
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|6
|Team Sparebanken Sør
|7
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|8
|Team Oster Hus - Ridley
|9
|Team Joker
|10
|Team Katusha
|0:01:13
|11
|Tinkoff Saxo
|0:02:17
|12
|Rusvelo
|0:03:33
|13
|MTN - Qhubeka
|0:05:46
|14
|Team FixIT.no
|0:06:29
|15
|Team Ringeriks-Kraft
|0:08:48
|16
|Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team
|0:09:01
|17
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:21
|18
|Froy-Bianchi
|0:14:28
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marc De Maar (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|12:16:12
|2
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:00:03
|3
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling
|0:00:06
|4
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:00:10
|5
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:11
|6
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|0:00:18
|7
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:22
|8
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:23
|9
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:24
|10
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|11
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|12
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|13
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|14
|Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
|15
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
|16
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|17
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|18
|Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff Saxo
|19
|Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Ringeriks-Kraft
|20
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|21
|Paul Martens (Ger) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|22
|Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|23
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Saxo
|24
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:00:31
|25
|Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Team Joker
|0:00:34
|26
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|27
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:00:35
|28
|Fabricio Ferrari Barcelo (Uru) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:00:37
|29
|Havard Jorbekk Blikra (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
|30
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|31
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|32
|Artur Ershov (Rus) Rusvelo
|33
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Team Joker
|34
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling
|35
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|36
|Sergey Klimov (Rus) Rusvelo
|37
|Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|38
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|39
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Team Joker
|40
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:41
|41
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:44
|42
|Fredrik Galta (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
|0:00:59
|43
|Edvin Wilson (Swe) Team Joker
|0:01:24
|44
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:38
|45
|Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|0:02:14
|46
|Amund Gronda Groendahl Jansen (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|0:02:38
|47
|Fridtjof Roeinaas (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|0:02:41
|48
|Anders Kristoffersen (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team
|0:02:50
|49
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:03:06
|50
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Tinkoff Saxo
|0:03:09
|51
|Stian Remme (Nor) Team FixIT.no
|0:03:29
|52
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:03:52
|53
|Timofey Kristkiy (Rus) Rusvelo
|0:03:58
|54
|Krister Hagen (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
|0:05:43
|55
|Sondre-Gjerdevik Sørtveit (Nor) Team FixIT.no
|0:05:46
|56
|Oysten Stake Laengen (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team
|0:05:59
|57
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:06:46
|58
|Marko Kump (Slo) Tinkoff Saxo
|0:07:12
|59
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|60
|Elias Angell Spikseth (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
|0:07:13
|61
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:29
|62
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:07:44
|63
|Magnus Børresen (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
|0:08:03
|64
|Igor Boev (Rus) Rusvelo
|0:08:05
|65
|August Jensen (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
|0:08:34
|66
|Krisztian Lovassy (Hun) Team FixIT.no
|0:08:42
|67
|Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:48
|68
|Henrik Steen Haugen (Nor) Team Ringeriks-Kraft
|0:08:56
|69
|Trond Hakon Trondsen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
|0:08:58
|70
|Niklas Aakvik (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team
|0:09:04
|71
|Philip Lindau (Swe) Team Joker
|0:09:05
|72
|Christer Jensen (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team
|0:09:10
|73
|Jan Marcus Faaglum Karlsson (Swe) Team Ringeriks-Kraft
|0:09:16
|74
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:09:20
|75
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:09:33
|76
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|0:09:34
|77
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:09:46
|78
|Marius Hafsas (Nor) Team FixIT.no
|0:10:23
|79
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:10:28
|80
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Tinkoff Saxo
|0:10:32
|81
|Adrian Gjølberg (Nor) Team FixIT.no
|0:10:37
|82
|Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Team Ringeriks-Kraft
|0:10:47
|83
|Kristian Forbord (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
|0:11:21
|84
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Saxo
|0:12:03
|85
|Nikolaï Tefre Lunder (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team
|0:12:21
|86
|Alexander Serov (Rus) Rusvelo
|0:12:23
|87
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:12:25
|88
|Jo Kogstad Ringheim (Nor) Team Joker
|0:12:32
|89
|Dennis Van Niekerk (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:12:43
|90
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:12:55
|91
|Njal Eivind Kleiven (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team
|0:13:35
|92
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
|0:14:15
|93
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Team Katusha
|0:16:36
|94
|Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:16:52
|95
|Andreas Landa (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
|0:16:58
|96
|Phan-Age Haugard (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
|0:17:15
|97
|Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|98
|Kristoffer Sommer Wormsen (Nor) Team Ringeriks-Kraft
|0:18:19
|99
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:19:03
|100
|Fillip Eidsheim (Nor) Team FixIT.no
|0:19:20
|101
|Carlos Eduardo Alzate Escobar (Col) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:20:33
|102
|Tord Andre Sundhagen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
|0:22:02
|103
|Leonid Krasnov (Rus) Rusvelo
|0:26:09
|104
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:27:18
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|36
|pts
|2
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|29
|3
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|29
|4
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|24
|5
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|23
|6
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|22
|7
|Marc De Maar (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|17
|8
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|16
|9
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|15
|10
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|15
|11
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling
|14
|12
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|14
|13
|Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
|13
|14
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|13
|15
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|12
|16
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|12
|17
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|11
|18
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|10
|19
|Marko Kump (Slo) Tinkoff Saxo
|10
|20
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|9
|21
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|9
|22
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
|8
|23
|Trond Hakon Trondsen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
|7
|24
|Jo Kogstad Ringheim (Nor) Team Joker
|6
|25
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|4
|26
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|3
|27
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|3
|28
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|3
|29
|Havard Jorbekk Blikra (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
|2
|30
|Amund Gronda Groendahl Jansen (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|2
|31
|Fridtjof Roeinaas (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|2
|32
|Christer Jensen (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team
|2
|33
|Jan Marcus Faaglum Karlsson (Swe) Team Ringeriks-Kraft
|2
|34
|Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Ringeriks-Kraft
|1
|35
|Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|1
|36
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|1
|37
|August Jensen (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
|1
|38
|Adrian Gjølberg (Nor) Team FixIT.no
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|12
|pts
|2
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling
|10
|3
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Team Katusha
|8
|4
|Stef Clement (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|7
|5
|Jan Marcus Faaglum Karlsson (Swe) Team Ringeriks-Kraft
|6
|6
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|6
|7
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|5
|8
|Amund Gronda Groendahl Jansen (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|5
|9
|August Jensen (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
|4
|10
|Adrian Gjølberg (Nor) Team FixIT.no
|4
|11
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|4
|12
|Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|4
|13
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|3
|14
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|3
|15
|Krister Hagen (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
|3
|16
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|3
|17
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|2
|18
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|2
|19
|Sondre-Gjerdevik Sørtveit (Nor) Team FixIT.no
|2
|20
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|1
|21
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|1
|22
|Trond Hakon Trondsen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|12:16:23
|2
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|0:00:07
|3
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:13
|4
|Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
|5
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|6
|Eduard Alexander Beltran Suarez (Col) Tinkoff Saxo
|7
|Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|8
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff Saxo
|9
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:00:20
|10
|Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Team Joker
|0:00:23
|11
|Havard Jorbekk Blikra (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
|0:00:26
|12
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) IAM Cycling
|13
|Artur Ershov (Rus) Rusvelo
|14
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Team Joker
|15
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling
|16
|Sindre Skjoestad Lunke (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|17
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Team Joker
|18
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:33
|19
|Fredrik Galta (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
|0:00:48
|20
|Edvin Wilson (Swe) Team Joker
|0:01:13
|21
|Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|0:02:03
|22
|Amund Gronda Groendahl Jansen (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|0:02:27
|23
|Fridtjof Roeinaas (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør
|0:02:30
|24
|Anders Kristoffersen (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team
|0:02:39
|25
|Zico Waeytens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:02:55
|26
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:03:41
|27
|Krister Hagen (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
|0:05:32
|28
|Oysten Stake Laengen (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team
|0:05:48
|29
|Elias Angell Spikseth (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
|0:07:02
|30
|Igor Boev (Rus) Rusvelo
|0:07:54
|31
|August Jensen (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
|0:08:23
|32
|Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:37
|33
|Henrik Steen Haugen (Nor) Team Ringeriks-Kraft
|0:08:45
|34
|Trond Hakon Trondsen (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
|0:08:47
|35
|Niklas Aakvik (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team
|0:08:53
|36
|Philip Lindau (Swe) Team Joker
|0:08:54
|37
|Christer Jensen (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team
|0:08:59
|38
|Jan Marcus Faaglum Karlsson (Swe) Team Ringeriks-Kraft
|0:09:05
|39
|Marius Hafsas (Nor) Team FixIT.no
|0:10:12
|40
|Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:10:17
|41
|Adrian Gjølberg (Nor) Team FixIT.no
|0:10:26
|42
|Nikolaï Tefre Lunder (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team
|0:12:10
|43
|Tsgabu Grmay (Eth) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:12:14
|44
|Jo Kogstad Ringheim (Nor) Team Joker
|0:12:21
|45
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:12:44
|46
|Njal Eivind Kleiven (Nor) Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team
|0:13:24
|47
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
|0:14:04
|48
|Antonio Molina (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:16:41
|49
|Phan-Age Haugard (Nor) Froy-Bianchi
|0:17:04
|50
|Omar Fraile Matarranza (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|51
|Kristoffer Sommer Wormsen (Nor) Team Ringeriks-Kraft
|0:18:08
|52
|Fillip Eidsheim (Nor) Team FixIT.no
|0:19:09
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|36:49:28
|2
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:00:08
|3
|IAM Cycling
|4
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:20
|5
|Team Oster Hus - Ridley
|6
|Team Sparebanken Sør
|7
|Team Joker
|8
|Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:32
|9
|Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:00:43
|10
|Tinkoff Saxo
|0:02:17
|11
|Rusvelo
|0:04:09
|12
|Team Katusha
|0:08:19
|13
|Team FixIT.no
|0:08:44
|14
|Team Ringeriks-Kraft
|0:10:39
|15
|Motiv3 Pro-Cycling Team
|0:10:45
|16
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:22
|17
|MTN - Qhubeka
|0:17:28
|18
|Froy-Bianchi
|0:22:09
