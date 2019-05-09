Peter Sagan to ride Specialized through 2021 as Bora-Hansgrohe extend partnership

Image 1 of 5 Peter Sagan on the cobbles, over-jersey still on (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images) Image 2 of 5 Peter Sagan's Sagan collection S-Works Roubaix for the 2019 edition of Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 3 of 5 Davide Formolo celebrates winning the final stage at Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 5 Bora-hansgrohe's Andreas Schillinger was the only Specialized-sponsored rider to not be racing on the new Specialized Venge (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 5 of 5 The two Bora-Hansgrohe men celebrate on the podium together (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Specialized has announced it has extended its partnership with WorldTour team Bora-Hansgrohe through to 2021.

The brand has been heavily involved in the German team since they entered the WorldTour for the 2017 season and is understood to have assisted in bringing Peter Sagan to the team.

In a press release from Specialized, Peter Sagan said: "I’m delighted with the news that Bora-Hansgrohe and Specialized are extending their partnership until the end of 2021. I have been working closely with Specialized since 2015, and for me, they are much more than a simple technical partner of the team.

"They have been instrumental in my victories in the last five seasons, but the roots of the special relationship go even further back. My first ever world championship title, at the 2008 UCI Junior Mountain Bike World Championships, was won on a Specialized bike, as were my three consecutive victories at the UCI Road World Championships in 2015, 2016 and 2017.

"Last, but not least, I think that the decision to create my personal Sagan Collection with Specialized speaks volumes about the mutual trust and close collaboration that exists. I can only be happy seeing that Bora-Hansgrohe will continue its winning ways hand in hand with Specialized."

Peter Sagan first launched the Sagan Collection ahead of the 2018 Tour Flanders, with the series now in its third iteration offering frames, helmets and shoes in glittery designs.

Bora-Hansgrohe’s team manager Ralph Denk added: "I am very pleased that we have been able to make an early extension of our partnership with Specialized Bicycles for another two years. When one looks to the list of victories that have been taken on Specialized bicycles within the past few years, it quickly becomes evident that they are of top-class quality.

"At Bora-Hansgrohe, we have high demands of our equipment and continuously strive to improve our performance in every area, right down to the last detail. I know that Specialized make the same demands of itself, and so both sides profit from the partnership."