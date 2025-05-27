Recommended reading

Egan Bernal fights through hard day to move up two places in Giro d'Italia standings, vows to 'never give up'

By published

Colombian now sixth overall but suffered another crash while key teammate Arensman nurses a knee injury

Ineos Grenadiers&#039; Colombian rider Egan Bernal (R) rides to crosses the finish line in the 16th stage of the 108th Giro d&#039;Italia cycling race of 203kms from Piazzola sul Brenta to San Valentino on May 27, 2025. (Photo by Luca Bettini / AFP)
Egan Bernal (R) crosses the finish line of stage 16 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Luca Bettini / AFP / Getty Images)

So far, the Giro d'Italia has been largely positive for Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) as he seems to have rediscovered some of his best form, but stage 16 was a challenging day for the Colombian.

Ineos placed a rider in the early break in Josh Tarling, but the Welshman subsequently crashed out of the race, Bernal's second lost teammate after Brandon Rivera. Then, a crash for co-leader Thymen Arensman saw him struggle with knee pain in the finale.

Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported from many of the biggest events on the calendar, including the Giro d'Italia, Tour de France Femmes, Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.