ToAD: Magner wins Downer Classic

Holloway second and Williams third

Ty Magner (UnitedHealthcare) takes the win in Arlington.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tyler Magner (UnitedHealthcare)1:36:56
2Daniel Holloway (Intelligentsia Coffee)0:00:01
3Justin Williams (Cylance-Cannondale Pro)
4Luke Keough (UnitedHealthcare)
5John Murphy (UnitedHealthcare)
6Scott Law (Subaru NSWIS)
7Maxwell Ackermann (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U2)
8Brandon Feehery (Astellas Cycling Team)
9Camilo Ulloa (Spokes)
10Owen Gillott (Echelon-Storck Development Team)0:00:02
11Bryan Fosler (8Unattached1 W. Madison)0:00:03
12Chad Young (Axeon Hagens Berman)
13Alder Martz (Unattached)
14Ryan Aitcheson (Astellas Cycling Team)
15Andrew Giniat (EGO p/b Sammys Bikes)
16Alexander Voitik (EGO p/b Sammys Bikes)
17Evan Hartig (Credite Velo TREK)
18Wilmer Ulloa (Spokes)0:00:04
19Zack Allison (Elevate Pro Cycling p/b)0:00:05
20Nicholas Torraca (Elevate Pro Cycling p/b)
21Peter Olejniczak (Revolution Cycle & Ski)
22Ben Abels (NA)0:00:06
23Zack Lavergne (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice)
24Reece Robinson (GPM-Stulz)
25Maxwell Anderson (Lakes Area Physical Therapy)
26Michael Pincus (Giant Racing)0:00:07
27Blake Anton (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
28Harrison Bailey (GPM- Stulz)0:00:08
29Joshua Taylor (Centric Bikes)
30Garrett Olsen (SoCalCycling.com)
31Cole House (Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker)
32Stephan Hoffman (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)0:00:09
33Emanuel Mini (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:00:10
34Ryan White (Hollander Benelux Racing)
35David Lombardo (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U2)0:00:11
36Quinten Kirby (SoCalCycling.com)0:00:12
37Ayden Toovey (Subaru NSWIS & MS)
38Brian Kaker (Lakes Area Physical Therapy)
39Alexandre Darville (Echelon - Storck Development Te)0:00:19
40Bill Mulligan (Brazen Dropouts)0:00:20
41Tyler George (xXx Racing)0:00:21
42Armando Cardenas (Great Dane Velo)
43Danny Kam (Monster Media Elite Masters)
44Christopher St. Peter (Intelligentsia Coffee)0:00:22
45Jake Buescher (xXx Racing)
46Seth Eckert (8Unattached1 W. Madison)
47Konrad Witt (ABD Cycling Club)0:00:23
48John Pratt (Proforma Yesterday's Cycling Te)
49Alec Guggemos (SPBRC-Grand Performance)
50William Myers (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature)0:00:24
51Adam Mcclurg (Lakes Area Physical Therapy)0:00:25
52Trevor Rolette (EGO p/b Sammys Bikes)
53Stephen Wagstaff (Lakes Area Physical Therapy)0:00:26
54Steven Davis (Centric Bikes)
55Shane Feehery (Summit Pro Racing)0:00:27
56Kip Spaude (Unattached)
57John Bergmann (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
58Taylor Warren (COGA Elite Cycling Team)0:00:28
59Jonathan Brown (Axeon Hagens Berman)0:00:30
60Alexander Gaidis (Echelon - Storck Development Te)0:00:32
61Karl Menzies (UCI PCT/WPT: UnitedHealthcare)0:00:33
62Robert White (Avant Cycling p/b Precision Plu)0:00:34
63Bradley White (UnitedHealthcare)
64David Gerth (Langlois Brown Racing)0:00:35
65Dan Teaters (Team Wheel & Sprocket)
66Ian Whaley (EC Devo)
67Vincent Baroche (VC Eckwersheim)
68Leif Byrge-Liebig (Avant Cycling p/b Precision Plu)
69Dallas Fowler (Team Wheel & Sprocket)
70Dustin Morici (EGO p/b Sammy\'s Bikes)
71Jacob White (Oklahoma City Velo Club)
72Justin Mcquerry (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:00:36
73Matthew Kelley (Summit Wealth Strategies)
74Mitchell Sides (Elevate Pro Cycling p/b)
75Juan Pablo (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
76Jeffrey Bannink (Type One United)0:00:44
77Sven Gartner (EGO p/b Sammy\'s Bikes)0:00:50
78Bob Goedbloed (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:00:58
79Antonio Valenti (Avant Cycling p/b Precision Plu)0:01:00
80Clayton Chase (Avant Cycling p/b Precision Plu)
81Eamon Franck (Astellas Cycling Team)
82Sam Brand (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:01:01
83Eric Hill (Lakes Area Physical Therapy)0:01:05
84Nicholas White (Physiohealth Focus cycling team)0:01:19
85Jules Goguely (Echelon-Storck Development Team)0:01:20
86Liam Magennis (Subaru NSWIS & MS)0:01:24
87Matt Green (Astellas Cycling Team)
88Sam Phipps (GPM-Stulz)0:01:25
DNFMat Stephens (Elevate Pro Cycling p/b)
DNFClay Murfet (Astellas Cycling Team)
DNFNathan Bradshaw (Subaru NSWIS & MS)

