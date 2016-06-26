ToAD: Magner wins Downer Classic
Holloway second and Williams third
Downer Classic Men: Milwaukee - Milwaukee
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tyler Magner (UnitedHealthcare)
|1:36:56
|2
|Daniel Holloway (Intelligentsia Coffee)
|0:00:01
|3
|Justin Williams (Cylance-Cannondale Pro)
|4
|Luke Keough (UnitedHealthcare)
|5
|John Murphy (UnitedHealthcare)
|6
|Scott Law (Subaru NSWIS)
|7
|Maxwell Ackermann (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U2)
|8
|Brandon Feehery (Astellas Cycling Team)
|9
|Camilo Ulloa (Spokes)
|10
|Owen Gillott (Echelon-Storck Development Team)
|0:00:02
|11
|Bryan Fosler (8Unattached1 W. Madison)
|0:00:03
|12
|Chad Young (Axeon Hagens Berman)
|13
|Alder Martz (Unattached)
|14
|Ryan Aitcheson (Astellas Cycling Team)
|15
|Andrew Giniat (EGO p/b Sammys Bikes)
|16
|Alexander Voitik (EGO p/b Sammys Bikes)
|17
|Evan Hartig (Credite Velo TREK)
|18
|Wilmer Ulloa (Spokes)
|0:00:04
|19
|Zack Allison (Elevate Pro Cycling p/b)
|0:00:05
|20
|Nicholas Torraca (Elevate Pro Cycling p/b)
|21
|Peter Olejniczak (Revolution Cycle & Ski)
|22
|Ben Abels (NA)
|0:00:06
|23
|Zack Lavergne (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice)
|24
|Reece Robinson (GPM-Stulz)
|25
|Maxwell Anderson (Lakes Area Physical Therapy)
|26
|Michael Pincus (Giant Racing)
|0:00:07
|27
|Blake Anton (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
|28
|Harrison Bailey (GPM- Stulz)
|0:00:08
|29
|Joshua Taylor (Centric Bikes)
|30
|Garrett Olsen (SoCalCycling.com)
|31
|Cole House (Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker)
|32
|Stephan Hoffman (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
|0:00:09
|33
|Emanuel Mini (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|0:00:10
|34
|Ryan White (Hollander Benelux Racing)
|35
|David Lombardo (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U2)
|0:00:11
|36
|Quinten Kirby (SoCalCycling.com)
|0:00:12
|37
|Ayden Toovey (Subaru NSWIS & MS)
|38
|Brian Kaker (Lakes Area Physical Therapy)
|39
|Alexandre Darville (Echelon - Storck Development Te)
|0:00:19
|40
|Bill Mulligan (Brazen Dropouts)
|0:00:20
|41
|Tyler George (xXx Racing)
|0:00:21
|42
|Armando Cardenas (Great Dane Velo)
|43
|Danny Kam (Monster Media Elite Masters)
|44
|Christopher St. Peter (Intelligentsia Coffee)
|0:00:22
|45
|Jake Buescher (xXx Racing)
|46
|Seth Eckert (8Unattached1 W. Madison)
|47
|Konrad Witt (ABD Cycling Club)
|0:00:23
|48
|John Pratt (Proforma Yesterday's Cycling Te)
|49
|Alec Guggemos (SPBRC-Grand Performance)
|50
|William Myers (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature)
|0:00:24
|51
|Adam Mcclurg (Lakes Area Physical Therapy)
|0:00:25
|52
|Trevor Rolette (EGO p/b Sammys Bikes)
|53
|Stephen Wagstaff (Lakes Area Physical Therapy)
|0:00:26
|54
|Steven Davis (Centric Bikes)
|55
|Shane Feehery (Summit Pro Racing)
|0:00:27
|56
|Kip Spaude (Unattached)
|57
|John Bergmann (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
|58
|Taylor Warren (COGA Elite Cycling Team)
|0:00:28
|59
|Jonathan Brown (Axeon Hagens Berman)
|0:00:30
|60
|Alexander Gaidis (Echelon - Storck Development Te)
|0:00:32
|61
|Karl Menzies (UCI PCT/WPT: UnitedHealthcare)
|0:00:33
|62
|Robert White (Avant Cycling p/b Precision Plu)
|0:00:34
|63
|Bradley White (UnitedHealthcare)
|64
|David Gerth (Langlois Brown Racing)
|0:00:35
|65
|Dan Teaters (Team Wheel & Sprocket)
|66
|Ian Whaley (EC Devo)
|67
|Vincent Baroche (VC Eckwersheim)
|68
|Leif Byrge-Liebig (Avant Cycling p/b Precision Plu)
|69
|Dallas Fowler (Team Wheel & Sprocket)
|70
|Dustin Morici (EGO p/b Sammy\'s Bikes)
|71
|Jacob White (Oklahoma City Velo Club)
|72
|Justin Mcquerry (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|0:00:36
|73
|Matthew Kelley (Summit Wealth Strategies)
|74
|Mitchell Sides (Elevate Pro Cycling p/b)
|75
|Juan Pablo (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|76
|Jeffrey Bannink (Type One United)
|0:00:44
|77
|Sven Gartner (EGO p/b Sammy\'s Bikes)
|0:00:50
|78
|Bob Goedbloed (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|0:00:58
|79
|Antonio Valenti (Avant Cycling p/b Precision Plu)
|0:01:00
|80
|Clayton Chase (Avant Cycling p/b Precision Plu)
|81
|Eamon Franck (Astellas Cycling Team)
|82
|Sam Brand (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|0:01:01
|83
|Eric Hill (Lakes Area Physical Therapy)
|0:01:05
|84
|Nicholas White (Physiohealth Focus cycling team)
|0:01:19
|85
|Jules Goguely (Echelon-Storck Development Team)
|0:01:20
|86
|Liam Magennis (Subaru NSWIS & MS)
|0:01:24
|87
|Matt Green (Astellas Cycling Team)
|88
|Sam Phipps (GPM-Stulz)
|0:01:25
|DNF
|Mat Stephens (Elevate Pro Cycling p/b)
|DNF
|Clay Murfet (Astellas Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Nathan Bradshaw (Subaru NSWIS & MS)
