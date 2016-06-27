Trending

Tamayo claims East Tosa GP

Peta Mullens wins overall Tour of America's Dairyland

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lauren Tamayo (UnitedHealthcare)1:16:37
2Skylar Schneider (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice)
3Kendelle Hodges (High 5 Dream Team)
4Samantha Schneider (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice)
5Laura Jorgensen (Mellow Mushroom p/b Pepper Pala)0:00:01
6Lauren Stephens (Team TIBCO - Silicon V)0:00:02
7Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare)0:00:11
8Abby Krawczyk (Orion Racing p/b K'ul Chocolate)0:00:14
9Peta Mullens (BELGIANWERKX)
10Yussely Soto (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice)
11Tina Pic (Happy Tooth Dental Professional)
12Harriet Owen (CRCA/ Velo Classic p/b Stan' N)
13Christa Ghent (LA Sweat)
14Tabitha Sherwood (Hollander Cycling p/b ISCorp)0:00:15
15Ashley Duban (RCM Hit Squad P/B CRUSH Fitness)
16Jennifer Youngwerth (Diablo Cycling)
17Hannah Ross (Rally Cycling)
18Flora Yan (Sun & Ski Women' Racing)
19Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom p/b Pepper Pala)
20Lexie Millard (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice)0:00:16
21Kaitlin Antonneau (TWENTY16 Ridebiker)
22Christina Gokey-Smith (Happy Tooth Dental Professional)
23Daphne Karagianis (Chicago Cuttin Crew)0:00:17
24Ayesha Mcgowan (A Quick Brown Fox p/b Hatchmap)
25Irena Ossola (SAS-MACOGEP-ACQUISIO pp Mazda)
26Sarah Coney (Continental Crit Nasty)
27Courteney Lowe (Mellow Mushroom P/B Pepper Pala)
28Shannon Malseed (Colavita Racing)
29Kate Kirkpatrick (Mellow Mushroom p/b Pepper Pala)0:00:18
30Alexandra Burton (Happy Tooth Dental Professional)
31Kristen Arnold (Velo Classic Cycling p/b Stan')0:00:19
32Nicolle Bruderer (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice)
33Lisa Cordova (Chico Masters Cycling Team)0:00:21
34Lucy Bechtel (Fearless Femme Racing)0:00:25
35Katherine Compton (UnitedHealthcare)0:00:39
36Jessica Mundy (Fearless Femme Racing)0:00:53
37Minda Murray (Rush Womens Team)0:02:04
38Sara Yancovitz
39Cynthia Frazier (Velo Classic Cycling p/b Stan')0:02:05
40Rachel Canning (Continental Crit Nasty)
41Christine Thornburg (PSIMET Racing)
42Jannette Rho (Chicago Cuttin Crew)
43Vanessa Botero (Gripofen)
44Paige Shumskas (Fearless Femme Racing)
45Jennifer Caicedo (Finish Strong Elite Cycling Tea)
46Marta Morris (Stages Cycling)
47Chloe Mcintosh (CBR Women' Cycling Team)
48Jennifer Sharp (Stages Cycling)
DNFJosie Talbot (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice)
DNFKristy Glover (PSIMET Racing)
DNFJeannie Kuhajek (PSIMET Racing)
DNFGale Derosa (JLVelo Cycling Team p/b The Fre)
DNFJennifer Nordhem (Velo Classic Cycling p/b Stan')
DNFAmy Floyd (OrthoCarolina Winston WomenGÇÖs)
DNFLouisa Lobigs (Fearless Femme Racing)
DNFKatherine Aristizabal (Finish Strong Elite Cycling)
DNFIrene Hurst (xXx Racing)
DNFStephanie Nave (Finish Strong Elite Cycling Tea)
DNFBethany Sodergren (Hollander Cycling p/b ISCorp)

Final overall standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peta Mullens (BELGIANWERKX)119pts
2Tina Pic (Happy Tooth Dental Professional)117
3Kendelle Hodges (High 5 Dream Team)82
4Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom p/b Pepper Palace)80
5Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare)72
6Lauren Tamayo (UnitedHealthcare)58
7Christina Gokey-Smith (Happy Tooth Dental Professional)58
8Irena Ossola (SAS-MACOGEP-ACQUISIO pp Mazda)45
9Katherine Compton (UnitedHealthcare)44
10Jessica Mundy (Fearless Femme Racing)41
11Skylar Schneider (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoiceMRI)34
12Samantha Schneider (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoiceMRI)33
13Laura Jorgensen (Mellow Mushroom p/b Pepper Palace)33
14Harriet Owen (Velo Classic Cycling p/b Stan' NoTubes)33
15Kaitlin Antonneau (TWENTY16 Ridebiker)27
16Flora Yan (Sun & Ski Women' Racing)25
17Kristy Glover (PSIMET Racing)18
18Cari Higgins (UnitedHealthcare)13
19Lauren Stephens (Team TIBCO)12
20Josie Talbot (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoiceMRI)11
21Jennifer Sharp (Stages Cycling)11
22Lucy Bechtel (Fearless Femme Racing)9
23Christa Ghent (LA Sweat)7
24Jennifer Youngwerth (Diablo Cycling)6
25Abby Krawczyk (Orion Racing p/b K'ul Chocolate)5
26Madison Kelly (Stradalli Cycles/Papa John')5
27Cynthia Frazier (Velo Classic Cycling p/b Stan' NoTubes)5
28Tabitha Sherwood (Hollander Cycling p/b ISCorp)3
29Yussely Soto (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoiceMRI)2
30Vanessa Botero (Gripofen)1
31Christine Thornburg (PSIMET Racing)1

Latest on Cyclingnews