Tamayo claims East Tosa GP
Peta Mullens wins overall Tour of America's Dairyland
East Tosa Gran Prix Women: Wauwatosa - Wauwatosa
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lauren Tamayo (UnitedHealthcare)
|1:16:37
|2
|Skylar Schneider (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice)
|3
|Kendelle Hodges (High 5 Dream Team)
|4
|Samantha Schneider (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice)
|5
|Laura Jorgensen (Mellow Mushroom p/b Pepper Pala)
|0:00:01
|6
|Lauren Stephens (Team TIBCO - Silicon V)
|0:00:02
|7
|Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare)
|0:00:11
|8
|Abby Krawczyk (Orion Racing p/b K'ul Chocolate)
|0:00:14
|9
|Peta Mullens (BELGIANWERKX)
|10
|Yussely Soto (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice)
|11
|Tina Pic (Happy Tooth Dental Professional)
|12
|Harriet Owen (CRCA/ Velo Classic p/b Stan' N)
|13
|Christa Ghent (LA Sweat)
|14
|Tabitha Sherwood (Hollander Cycling p/b ISCorp)
|0:00:15
|15
|Ashley Duban (RCM Hit Squad P/B CRUSH Fitness)
|16
|Jennifer Youngwerth (Diablo Cycling)
|17
|Hannah Ross (Rally Cycling)
|18
|Flora Yan (Sun & Ski Women' Racing)
|19
|Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom p/b Pepper Pala)
|20
|Lexie Millard (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice)
|0:00:16
|21
|Kaitlin Antonneau (TWENTY16 Ridebiker)
|22
|Christina Gokey-Smith (Happy Tooth Dental Professional)
|23
|Daphne Karagianis (Chicago Cuttin Crew)
|0:00:17
|24
|Ayesha Mcgowan (A Quick Brown Fox p/b Hatchmap)
|25
|Irena Ossola (SAS-MACOGEP-ACQUISIO pp Mazda)
|26
|Sarah Coney (Continental Crit Nasty)
|27
|Courteney Lowe (Mellow Mushroom P/B Pepper Pala)
|28
|Shannon Malseed (Colavita Racing)
|29
|Kate Kirkpatrick (Mellow Mushroom p/b Pepper Pala)
|0:00:18
|30
|Alexandra Burton (Happy Tooth Dental Professional)
|31
|Kristen Arnold (Velo Classic Cycling p/b Stan')
|0:00:19
|32
|Nicolle Bruderer (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice)
|33
|Lisa Cordova (Chico Masters Cycling Team)
|0:00:21
|34
|Lucy Bechtel (Fearless Femme Racing)
|0:00:25
|35
|Katherine Compton (UnitedHealthcare)
|0:00:39
|36
|Jessica Mundy (Fearless Femme Racing)
|0:00:53
|37
|Minda Murray (Rush Womens Team)
|0:02:04
|38
|Sara Yancovitz
|39
|Cynthia Frazier (Velo Classic Cycling p/b Stan')
|0:02:05
|40
|Rachel Canning (Continental Crit Nasty)
|41
|Christine Thornburg (PSIMET Racing)
|42
|Jannette Rho (Chicago Cuttin Crew)
|43
|Vanessa Botero (Gripofen)
|44
|Paige Shumskas (Fearless Femme Racing)
|45
|Jennifer Caicedo (Finish Strong Elite Cycling Tea)
|46
|Marta Morris (Stages Cycling)
|47
|Chloe Mcintosh (CBR Women' Cycling Team)
|48
|Jennifer Sharp (Stages Cycling)
|DNF
|Josie Talbot (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice)
|DNF
|Kristy Glover (PSIMET Racing)
|DNF
|Jeannie Kuhajek (PSIMET Racing)
|DNF
|Gale Derosa (JLVelo Cycling Team p/b The Fre)
|DNF
|Jennifer Nordhem (Velo Classic Cycling p/b Stan')
|DNF
|Amy Floyd (OrthoCarolina Winston WomenGÇÖs)
|DNF
|Louisa Lobigs (Fearless Femme Racing)
|DNF
|Katherine Aristizabal (Finish Strong Elite Cycling)
|DNF
|Irene Hurst (xXx Racing)
|DNF
|Stephanie Nave (Finish Strong Elite Cycling Tea)
|DNF
|Bethany Sodergren (Hollander Cycling p/b ISCorp)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peta Mullens (BELGIANWERKX)
|119
|pts
|2
|Tina Pic (Happy Tooth Dental Professional)
|117
|3
|Kendelle Hodges (High 5 Dream Team)
|82
|4
|Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom p/b Pepper Palace)
|80
|5
|Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare)
|72
|6
|Lauren Tamayo (UnitedHealthcare)
|58
|7
|Christina Gokey-Smith (Happy Tooth Dental Professional)
|58
|8
|Irena Ossola (SAS-MACOGEP-ACQUISIO pp Mazda)
|45
|9
|Katherine Compton (UnitedHealthcare)
|44
|10
|Jessica Mundy (Fearless Femme Racing)
|41
|11
|Skylar Schneider (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoiceMRI)
|34
|12
|Samantha Schneider (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoiceMRI)
|33
|13
|Laura Jorgensen (Mellow Mushroom p/b Pepper Palace)
|33
|14
|Harriet Owen (Velo Classic Cycling p/b Stan' NoTubes)
|33
|15
|Kaitlin Antonneau (TWENTY16 Ridebiker)
|27
|16
|Flora Yan (Sun & Ski Women' Racing)
|25
|17
|Kristy Glover (PSIMET Racing)
|18
|18
|Cari Higgins (UnitedHealthcare)
|13
|19
|Lauren Stephens (Team TIBCO)
|12
|20
|Josie Talbot (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoiceMRI)
|11
|21
|Jennifer Sharp (Stages Cycling)
|11
|22
|Lucy Bechtel (Fearless Femme Racing)
|9
|23
|Christa Ghent (LA Sweat)
|7
|24
|Jennifer Youngwerth (Diablo Cycling)
|6
|25
|Abby Krawczyk (Orion Racing p/b K'ul Chocolate)
|5
|26
|Madison Kelly (Stradalli Cycles/Papa John')
|5
|27
|Cynthia Frazier (Velo Classic Cycling p/b Stan' NoTubes)
|5
|28
|Tabitha Sherwood (Hollander Cycling p/b ISCorp)
|3
|29
|Yussely Soto (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoiceMRI)
|2
|30
|Vanessa Botero (Gripofen)
|1
|31
|Christine Thornburg (PSIMET Racing)
|1
