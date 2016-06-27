Trending

Murphy, Magner top Holloway in East Tosa

Feehery wins overall Tour

Stage winner John Murphy sprays the champagne

(Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Murphy (UnitedHealthcare)1:29:48
2Tyler Magner (UnitedHealthcare)
3Daniel Holloway (Intelligentsia Coffee)
4Justin Williams (Cylance-Cannondale Pro)
5Ryan Aitcheson (Astellas Cycling Team)0:00:01
6Scott Law (Subaru NSWIS)
7Bryan Gomez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U2)0:00:02
8Maxwell Ackermann (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U2)0:00:03
9Brandon Feehery (Astellas Cycling Team)
10Reece Robinson (GPM-Stulz)0:00:04
11Peter Olejniczak (Revolution Cycle & Ski)
12Luke Keough (UnitedHealthcare)
13Mat Stephens (Elevate Pro Cycling p/b)0:00:05
14Alder Martz (Attaque Team Gusto)
15Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare)
16Andrew Giniat (EGO p/b Sammys Bikes)
17Chad Young (Axeon Hagens Berman)
18Brandon Krawczyk (Revolution Cycle & Ski)0:00:06
19Quinten Kirby (SoCalCycling.com)0:00:07
20Alexander Voitik (EGO p/b Sammys Bikes)
21Todd Satchell (Bahati WTR)0:00:09
22Oliver Moors (Astellas Cycling Team)0:00:10
23Danny Kam (Monster Media Elite Masters)0:00:12
24Jackson Law (Subaru NSWIS & MS)
25Duban Sanchez (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)
26Michael Pincus (Giant Racing)0:00:13
27Christopher St. Peter (Intelligentsia Coffee)
28Jonathan Brown (Axeon Hagens Berman)
29Garrett Olsen (SoCalCycling.com)0:00:14
30Brian Kaker (Lakes Area Physical Therapy)0:00:16
31Ben Abels (NA)0:00:17
32Stephan Hoffman (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)0:00:18
33Dustin Morici (EGO p/b Sammys Bikes)0:00:19
34Armando Cardenas (Great Dane Velo)
35Shane Feehery (Summit Pro Racing)0:00:21
36Owen Gillott (Echelon-Storck Development Team)0:00:25
37Camilo Ulloa (Spokes)
38Akil Campbell (Stradalli Cycle-Safetti Smart W)0:00:27
39Konrad Witt (ABD Cycling Club)
40Mitchell Sides (Elevate Pro Cycling p/b)0:00:28
41Alec Guggemos (SPBRC-Grand Performance)0:00:30
42Wilmer Ulloa (Spokes)0:00:34
43Bradley White (UnitedHealthcare)
44Vincent Baroche (VC Eckwersheim)0:00:43
45Jake Magee (ELBOWZ Racing)0:00:44
46Adam Mcclurg (Lakes Area Physical Therapy)0:00:52
47Tim Speciale (EGO p/b Sammys Bikes)0:00:53
48Harrison Bailey (GPM- Stulz)0:00:54
49Conor Mullervy (GPM-Stulz)
50Eric Hill (Lakes Area Physical Therapy)
51John Bergmann (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)0:00:56
52Matt Green (Astellas Cycling Team)0:01:01
53Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare)0:01:07
54Nicholas White (Physiohealth Focus cycling team)0:01:26
55Blake Anton (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)0:09:12
56Jules Goguely (Echelon-Storck Development Team)0:01:47
57Ayden Toovey (Subaru NSWIS & MS)0:01:49
DNFLiam Magennis (Subaru NSWIS & MS)
DNFNick Schaffner (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature)
DNFNathan Bradshaw (Subaru NSWIS & MS)
DNFMatt Schaupp (Echelon-Storck Development Team)
DNFDaniel Gay (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U2)
DNFJacob Kauffmann (Subaru NSWIS & MS)
DNFEamon Franck (Astellas Cycling Team)
DNFJustin Mcquerry (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
DNFClay Murfet (Astellas Cycling Team)
DNFJuan Pablo (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
DNFStephen Wagstaff (Lakes Area Physical Therapy)
DNFIan Whaley (EC Devo)
DNFZack Lavergne (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice)
DNFJoshua Taylor (Centric Bikes)
DNFBob Goedbloed (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
DNFJack Matthews (Donkey Label)
DNFLeif Byrge-Liebig (Avant Cycling p/b Precision Plu)
DNFAlexander Gaidis (Echelon - Storck Development Te)
DNFAustin Venhuizen (Michelob Ultra - La Grange +21)
DNFWilliam Myers (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature)
DNFBill Mulligan (Brazen Dropouts)
DNFAntonio Valenti (Avant Cycling p/b Precision Plu)
DNFEric Oien (Echelon-Storck Development Team)
DNFZack Allison (Elevate Pro Cycling p/b)
DNFJohn Pratt (Proforma Yesterday' Cycling Te)
DNFTaylor Warren (COGA Elite Cycling Team)
DNFInnokenty Zavyalov (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)
DNFJake Buescher (xXx Racing)
DNFDavid Manton (GPM-Stulz)
DNFMatthew Kelley (Summit Wealth Strategies)
DNFEmanuel Mini (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
DNFDallas Fowler (Team Wheel & Sprocket)
DNFRasmus Ulstrup Kunosson (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
DNFAlexandre Darville (Echelon - Storck Development Te)
DNFSam Phipps (GPM-Stulz)
DNFSven Gartner (EGO p/b Sammy\' Bikes)

Final overall standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brandon Feehery (Astellas Cycling Team)105pts
2Owen Gillott (Echelon-Storck Development Team)86
3Ryan Aitcheson (Astellas Cycling Team)68
4Daniel Holloway (Intelligentsia Coffee)67
5Scott Law (Subaru NSWIS)61
6Justin Williams (Cylance-Cannondale Pro Cycling)60
7Wilmer Ulloa40
8Max Ackermann (Gateway Harley-Davidson)38
9Tyler Magner (UnitedHealthcare)37
10Quentin Valognes (Team Novo Nordisk Development)35
11Ayden Toovey (Subaru NSWIS & MS)33
12Eamon Franck (Astellas Cycling Team)33
13John Murphy (UnitedHealthcare)31
14Conor Mullervy (GPM-Stulz)29
15Chad Young (Axeon Hagens Berman)28
16Innokenty Zavyalov (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)26
17Harrison Bailey (GPM-Stulz)22
18Ian Keough (Hot Tubes Development Cycling Team)18
19Luke Keough (UnitedHealthcare)13
20Sam Phipps (GPM-Stulz)13
21Todd Satchell (Bahati WTR)13
22Alexander Voitik (EGO p/b Sammy' Bikes)12
23Zack Allison (Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle W)12
24David Lombardo (Gateway Harley-Davidson)12
25Reece Robinson (GPM-Stulz)12
26Liam White (Pats Veg Cycling Team)11
27Brad Neagos (ICC Bissell-ABG Giant)11
28Nathan Labecki (Giant Racing)11
29Jackson Law (Subaru NSWIS & MS)9
30Erick Sobey (SoCalCycling.com)9
31Bryan Gomez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U2)7
32Alder Martz7
33Wolfgang Brandl (Centric Bikes)7
34Grant Erhard (Summit Wealth Strategies)7
35David Greif (Sabino Cycles Racing)5
36Alexandre Darville (Echelon-Storck Development Team)5
37Andrew Giniat (EGO p/b Sammy' Bikes)4
38Camilo Ulloa (Spokes)3
39Mat Stephens (Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle W)3
40Michael Pincus (Giant Racing)3
41Jake Magee (ELBOWZ Racing)2
42Drew Christophe (Primal - Audi Denver)1
42Matt Schaupp (Echelon-Storck Development Team)1

