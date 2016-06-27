Murphy, Magner top Holloway in East Tosa
Feehery wins overall Tour
East Tosa Gran Prix Men: Wauwatosa - Wauwatosa
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|John Murphy (UnitedHealthcare)
|1:29:48
|2
|Tyler Magner (UnitedHealthcare)
|3
|Daniel Holloway (Intelligentsia Coffee)
|4
|Justin Williams (Cylance-Cannondale Pro)
|5
|Ryan Aitcheson (Astellas Cycling Team)
|0:00:01
|6
|Scott Law (Subaru NSWIS)
|7
|Bryan Gomez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U2)
|0:00:02
|8
|Maxwell Ackermann (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U2)
|0:00:03
|9
|Brandon Feehery (Astellas Cycling Team)
|10
|Reece Robinson (GPM-Stulz)
|0:00:04
|11
|Peter Olejniczak (Revolution Cycle & Ski)
|12
|Luke Keough (UnitedHealthcare)
|13
|Mat Stephens (Elevate Pro Cycling p/b)
|0:00:05
|14
|Alder Martz (Attaque Team Gusto)
|15
|Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare)
|16
|Andrew Giniat (EGO p/b Sammys Bikes)
|17
|Chad Young (Axeon Hagens Berman)
|18
|Brandon Krawczyk (Revolution Cycle & Ski)
|0:00:06
|19
|Quinten Kirby (SoCalCycling.com)
|0:00:07
|20
|Alexander Voitik (EGO p/b Sammys Bikes)
|21
|Todd Satchell (Bahati WTR)
|0:00:09
|22
|Oliver Moors (Astellas Cycling Team)
|0:00:10
|23
|Danny Kam (Monster Media Elite Masters)
|0:00:12
|24
|Jackson Law (Subaru NSWIS & MS)
|25
|Duban Sanchez (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)
|26
|Michael Pincus (Giant Racing)
|0:00:13
|27
|Christopher St. Peter (Intelligentsia Coffee)
|28
|Jonathan Brown (Axeon Hagens Berman)
|29
|Garrett Olsen (SoCalCycling.com)
|0:00:14
|30
|Brian Kaker (Lakes Area Physical Therapy)
|0:00:16
|31
|Ben Abels (NA)
|0:00:17
|32
|Stephan Hoffman (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
|0:00:18
|33
|Dustin Morici (EGO p/b Sammys Bikes)
|0:00:19
|34
|Armando Cardenas (Great Dane Velo)
|35
|Shane Feehery (Summit Pro Racing)
|0:00:21
|36
|Owen Gillott (Echelon-Storck Development Team)
|0:00:25
|37
|Camilo Ulloa (Spokes)
|38
|Akil Campbell (Stradalli Cycle-Safetti Smart W)
|0:00:27
|39
|Konrad Witt (ABD Cycling Club)
|40
|Mitchell Sides (Elevate Pro Cycling p/b)
|0:00:28
|41
|Alec Guggemos (SPBRC-Grand Performance)
|0:00:30
|42
|Wilmer Ulloa (Spokes)
|0:00:34
|43
|Bradley White (UnitedHealthcare)
|44
|Vincent Baroche (VC Eckwersheim)
|0:00:43
|45
|Jake Magee (ELBOWZ Racing)
|0:00:44
|46
|Adam Mcclurg (Lakes Area Physical Therapy)
|0:00:52
|47
|Tim Speciale (EGO p/b Sammys Bikes)
|0:00:53
|48
|Harrison Bailey (GPM- Stulz)
|0:00:54
|49
|Conor Mullervy (GPM-Stulz)
|50
|Eric Hill (Lakes Area Physical Therapy)
|51
|John Bergmann (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
|0:00:56
|52
|Matt Green (Astellas Cycling Team)
|0:01:01
|53
|Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare)
|0:01:07
|54
|Nicholas White (Physiohealth Focus cycling team)
|0:01:26
|55
|Blake Anton (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
|0:09:12
|56
|Jules Goguely (Echelon-Storck Development Team)
|0:01:47
|57
|Ayden Toovey (Subaru NSWIS & MS)
|0:01:49
|DNF
|Liam Magennis (Subaru NSWIS & MS)
|DNF
|Nick Schaffner (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature)
|DNF
|Nathan Bradshaw (Subaru NSWIS & MS)
|DNF
|Matt Schaupp (Echelon-Storck Development Team)
|DNF
|Daniel Gay (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U2)
|DNF
|Jacob Kauffmann (Subaru NSWIS & MS)
|DNF
|Eamon Franck (Astellas Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Justin Mcquerry (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|DNF
|Clay Murfet (Astellas Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Juan Pablo (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|DNF
|Stephen Wagstaff (Lakes Area Physical Therapy)
|DNF
|Ian Whaley (EC Devo)
|DNF
|Zack Lavergne (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice)
|DNF
|Joshua Taylor (Centric Bikes)
|DNF
|Bob Goedbloed (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|DNF
|Jack Matthews (Donkey Label)
|DNF
|Leif Byrge-Liebig (Avant Cycling p/b Precision Plu)
|DNF
|Alexander Gaidis (Echelon - Storck Development Te)
|DNF
|Austin Venhuizen (Michelob Ultra - La Grange +21)
|DNF
|William Myers (Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature)
|DNF
|Bill Mulligan (Brazen Dropouts)
|DNF
|Antonio Valenti (Avant Cycling p/b Precision Plu)
|DNF
|Eric Oien (Echelon-Storck Development Team)
|DNF
|Zack Allison (Elevate Pro Cycling p/b)
|DNF
|John Pratt (Proforma Yesterday' Cycling Te)
|DNF
|Taylor Warren (COGA Elite Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Innokenty Zavyalov (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)
|DNF
|Jake Buescher (xXx Racing)
|DNF
|David Manton (GPM-Stulz)
|DNF
|Matthew Kelley (Summit Wealth Strategies)
|DNF
|Emanuel Mini (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|DNF
|Dallas Fowler (Team Wheel & Sprocket)
|DNF
|Rasmus Ulstrup Kunosson (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|DNF
|Alexandre Darville (Echelon - Storck Development Te)
|DNF
|Sam Phipps (GPM-Stulz)
|DNF
|Sven Gartner (EGO p/b Sammy\' Bikes)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brandon Feehery (Astellas Cycling Team)
|105
|pts
|2
|Owen Gillott (Echelon-Storck Development Team)
|86
|3
|Ryan Aitcheson (Astellas Cycling Team)
|68
|4
|Daniel Holloway (Intelligentsia Coffee)
|67
|5
|Scott Law (Subaru NSWIS)
|61
|6
|Justin Williams (Cylance-Cannondale Pro Cycling)
|60
|7
|Wilmer Ulloa
|40
|8
|Max Ackermann (Gateway Harley-Davidson)
|38
|9
|Tyler Magner (UnitedHealthcare)
|37
|10
|Quentin Valognes (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|35
|11
|Ayden Toovey (Subaru NSWIS & MS)
|33
|12
|Eamon Franck (Astellas Cycling Team)
|33
|13
|John Murphy (UnitedHealthcare)
|31
|14
|Conor Mullervy (GPM-Stulz)
|29
|15
|Chad Young (Axeon Hagens Berman)
|28
|16
|Innokenty Zavyalov (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)
|26
|17
|Harrison Bailey (GPM-Stulz)
|22
|18
|Ian Keough (Hot Tubes Development Cycling Team)
|18
|19
|Luke Keough (UnitedHealthcare)
|13
|20
|Sam Phipps (GPM-Stulz)
|13
|21
|Todd Satchell (Bahati WTR)
|13
|22
|Alexander Voitik (EGO p/b Sammy' Bikes)
|12
|23
|Zack Allison (Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle W)
|12
|24
|David Lombardo (Gateway Harley-Davidson)
|12
|25
|Reece Robinson (GPM-Stulz)
|12
|26
|Liam White (Pats Veg Cycling Team)
|11
|27
|Brad Neagos (ICC Bissell-ABG Giant)
|11
|28
|Nathan Labecki (Giant Racing)
|11
|29
|Jackson Law (Subaru NSWIS & MS)
|9
|30
|Erick Sobey (SoCalCycling.com)
|9
|31
|Bryan Gomez (Gateway Harley-Davidson Trek U2)
|7
|32
|Alder Martz
|7
|33
|Wolfgang Brandl (Centric Bikes)
|7
|34
|Grant Erhard (Summit Wealth Strategies)
|7
|35
|David Greif (Sabino Cycles Racing)
|5
|36
|Alexandre Darville (Echelon-Storck Development Team)
|5
|37
|Andrew Giniat (EGO p/b Sammy' Bikes)
|4
|38
|Camilo Ulloa (Spokes)
|3
|39
|Mat Stephens (Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle W)
|3
|40
|Michael Pincus (Giant Racing)
|3
|41
|Jake Magee (ELBOWZ Racing)
|2
|42
|Drew Christophe (Primal - Audi Denver)
|1
|42
|Matt Schaupp (Echelon-Storck Development Team)
|1
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Aevolo looking to add European races to 2020 programFull roster for Mike Creed's US development team, which hopes to expand calendar in fourth season
-
Howes inks two-year deal to stay with EF Education FirstUS national champion turned pro with the team in 2012
-
Peter Sagan Roadie-Oh! in San Diego - GalleryThree-time world champ returns to the Golden State
-
Santaromita retires, De Vreese extends – Transfer shortsArtiz Bagües and Willie Smit find new teams as their current squad fold
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy