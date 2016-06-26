Trending

ToAD: Samantha Schneider wins Downer Classic

Sister Skylar Schneider second, Pic third

Tour of America's Dairyland ISCorp Downer Classic

(Image credit: Karl Hendrikse)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Samantha Schneider (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice)0:59:41
2Skylar Schneider (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice)
3Tina Pic (Happy Tooth Dental Professional)
4Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare)
5Josie Talbot (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice)
6Peta Mullens (Unattached)
7Christa Ghent (Unattached)
8Kendelle Hodges (High 5 Dream Team)
9Lauren Stephens (TIBCO - Silicon Valley Bank)
10Yussely Soto (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice)
11Christina Gokey-Smith (Happy Tooth Dental Professional)
12Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom p/b Pepper Pala)
13Harriet Owen (CRCA/ Velo Classic p/b Stan's N)
14Flora Yan (Sun & Ski Women's Racing)
15Kaitlin Antonneau (TWENTY16 Ridebiker)
16Vanessa Botero (Gripofen)
17Jennifer Youngwerth (Diablo Cycling)
18Jessica Mundy (Fearless Femme Racing)
19Alexandra Burton (Happy Tooth Dental Professional)
20Tabitha Sherwood (Hollander Cycling p/b ISCorp)
21Irena Ossola (SAS-MACOGEP-ACQUISIO pp Mazda)
22Daphne Karagianis (Chicago Cuttin Crew)
23Cynthia Frazier (Velo Classic Cycling p/b Stan's)
24Kristy Glover (PSIMET Racing)
25Abby Krawczyk (Orion Racing p/b K'ul Chocolate)
26Sarah Coney (Continental Crit Nasty)
27Lexie Millard (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice)
28Ayesha Mcgowan (Unattached)
29Lauren Tamayo (UnitedHealthcare)
30Katherine Compton (UnitedHealthcare)
31Alijah Beatty (NorthStar Development Cycling)
32Holly Mathews (Hollander Cycling p/b ISCorp)
33Flory Deleon (Dallas Racing)
34Katherine Shields (OrthoCarolina Winston WomenÆs C)
35Nicolle Bruderer (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice)
36Ashley Duban (RCM Hit Squad P/B CRUSH Fitness)
38Paige Shumskas (Fearless Femme Racing)
39Marta Morris (Stages Cycling)
49Laura Jorgensen (Mellow Mushroom p/b Pepper Pala)
50Rachel Canning (Continental Crit Nasty)
53Courteney Lowe (Mellow Mushroom P/B Pepper Pala)
54Hannah Ross (UnattachedRally Cycling)
55Kristen Arnold (Velo Classic Cycling p/b Stan's)
56Stephanie Nave (Finish Strong Elite Cycling Tea)
57Bethany Sodergren (Hollander Cycling p/b ISCorp)
58Kelley Hess (Hollander Cycling p/b ISCorp)
59Sara Liebert (Cycle Sport - Specialized p/b M)
60Jennifer Gerth (Continental Crit Nasty)
61Jennifer Nordhem (Velo Classic Cycling p/b Stan's)
62Lauren Wissman (Spidermonkey Cycling)
63Gale Derosa (JLVelo Cycling Team p/b The Fre)
64Irene Hurst (xXx Racing)
DNFAnya Malarski (JETCycling)
DNFHelen Bailliestrong (Sun And Ski Women's Elite)
DNFJeannie Kuhajek (PSIMET Racing)
DNFKatherine Aristizabal (Finish Strong Elite Cycling)
DNFSara Yancovitz (Unattached)
DNFAmy Floyd (OrthoCarolina Winston WomenÆs C)
DNFChloe Mcintosh (CBR Women's Cycling Team)
DNFAngie Johnson (SPBRC-Grand Performance)
DNSBrittLee Bowman (Velo Classic Cycling p/b Stan's)
DNSJennifer Caicedo (Finish Strong Elite Cycling Tea)
DNSCari Higgins (UnitedHealthcare)
DNSNicole Mertz (Hollander Cycling p/b ISCorp)
DNSCaroline Moakley (Happy Tooth Women's Racing)
DNSAshlyn Woods (Happy Tooth Dental Professional)

