ToAD: Samantha Schneider wins Downer Classic
Sister Skylar Schneider second, Pic third
Downer Classic Women: Milwaukee - Milwaukee
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Samantha Schneider (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice)
|0:59:41
|2
|Skylar Schneider (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice)
|3
|Tina Pic (Happy Tooth Dental Professional)
|4
|Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare)
|5
|Josie Talbot (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice)
|6
|Peta Mullens (Unattached)
|7
|Christa Ghent (Unattached)
|8
|Kendelle Hodges (High 5 Dream Team)
|9
|Lauren Stephens (TIBCO - Silicon Valley Bank)
|10
|Yussely Soto (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice)
|11
|Christina Gokey-Smith (Happy Tooth Dental Professional)
|12
|Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom p/b Pepper Pala)
|13
|Harriet Owen (CRCA/ Velo Classic p/b Stan's N)
|14
|Flora Yan (Sun & Ski Women's Racing)
|15
|Kaitlin Antonneau (TWENTY16 Ridebiker)
|16
|Vanessa Botero (Gripofen)
|17
|Jennifer Youngwerth (Diablo Cycling)
|18
|Jessica Mundy (Fearless Femme Racing)
|19
|Alexandra Burton (Happy Tooth Dental Professional)
|20
|Tabitha Sherwood (Hollander Cycling p/b ISCorp)
|21
|Irena Ossola (SAS-MACOGEP-ACQUISIO pp Mazda)
|22
|Daphne Karagianis (Chicago Cuttin Crew)
|23
|Cynthia Frazier (Velo Classic Cycling p/b Stan's)
|24
|Kristy Glover (PSIMET Racing)
|25
|Abby Krawczyk (Orion Racing p/b K'ul Chocolate)
|26
|Sarah Coney (Continental Crit Nasty)
|27
|Lexie Millard (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice)
|28
|Ayesha Mcgowan (Unattached)
|29
|Lauren Tamayo (UnitedHealthcare)
|30
|Katherine Compton (UnitedHealthcare)
|31
|Alijah Beatty (NorthStar Development Cycling)
|32
|Holly Mathews (Hollander Cycling p/b ISCorp)
|33
|Flory Deleon (Dallas Racing)
|34
|Katherine Shields (OrthoCarolina Winston WomenÆs C)
|35
|Nicolle Bruderer (ISCorp Cycling p/b SmartChoice)
|36
|Ashley Duban (RCM Hit Squad P/B CRUSH Fitness)
|38
|Paige Shumskas (Fearless Femme Racing)
|39
|Marta Morris (Stages Cycling)
|49
|Laura Jorgensen (Mellow Mushroom p/b Pepper Pala)
|50
|Rachel Canning (Continental Crit Nasty)
|53
|Courteney Lowe (Mellow Mushroom P/B Pepper Pala)
|54
|Hannah Ross (UnattachedRally Cycling)
|55
|Kristen Arnold (Velo Classic Cycling p/b Stan's)
|56
|Stephanie Nave (Finish Strong Elite Cycling Tea)
|57
|Bethany Sodergren (Hollander Cycling p/b ISCorp)
|58
|Kelley Hess (Hollander Cycling p/b ISCorp)
|59
|Sara Liebert (Cycle Sport - Specialized p/b M)
|60
|Jennifer Gerth (Continental Crit Nasty)
|61
|Jennifer Nordhem (Velo Classic Cycling p/b Stan's)
|62
|Lauren Wissman (Spidermonkey Cycling)
|63
|Gale Derosa (JLVelo Cycling Team p/b The Fre)
|64
|Irene Hurst (xXx Racing)
|DNF
|Anya Malarski (JETCycling)
|DNF
|Helen Bailliestrong (Sun And Ski Women's Elite)
|DNF
|Jeannie Kuhajek (PSIMET Racing)
|DNF
|Katherine Aristizabal (Finish Strong Elite Cycling)
|DNF
|Sara Yancovitz (Unattached)
|DNF
|Amy Floyd (OrthoCarolina Winston WomenÆs C)
|DNF
|Chloe Mcintosh (CBR Women's Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Angie Johnson (SPBRC-Grand Performance)
|DNS
|BrittLee Bowman (Velo Classic Cycling p/b Stan's)
|DNS
|Jennifer Caicedo (Finish Strong Elite Cycling Tea)
|DNS
|Cari Higgins (UnitedHealthcare)
|DNS
|Nicole Mertz (Hollander Cycling p/b ISCorp)
|DNS
|Caroline Moakley (Happy Tooth Women's Racing)
|DNS
|Ashlyn Woods (Happy Tooth Dental Professional)
