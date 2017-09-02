Image 1 of 24 Wouter Wippert wins stage 2 at the 2017 Tour of Alberta (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 24 Teammates Matteo Dal-Cin and Evan Huffman (Rally Cycling) at the start of stage 2 (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 24 Cannondale-Drapac's Kristijan Koren (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 24 The peloton rides on rolling roads during stage 2 at the Tour of Alberta (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 24 UnitedHealthcare's Daniel Eaton rides alone during stage 2 at the Tour of Alberta. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 6 of 24 Riders try to escape the bunch during stage 2 at the Tour of Alberta (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 7 of 24 Breakaway riders Bruno Langois (Garneau-Quebecor), Eduardo Estrada (Medellin-Inder) and Alex Cataford (UnitedHealthcare) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 8 of 24 Rally Cycling at the head of affairs during stage 2 at the Tour of Alberta (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 9 of 24 Cannondale-Drapac's Lawson Cradock and Tom-Jelte Slagter ride ahead of Wouter Wippert (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 10 of 24 Rally Cycling at the head of affairs during stage 2 at the Tour of Alberta (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 11 of 24 Echelons formed briefly in the peloton but didn't last (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 12 of 24 Rally Canadians Rob Britton and Matteo Dal-Cin at the start of stage 2 at the Tour of Alberta (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 13 of 24 Wouter Wippert (Cannondale-Drapac) wins stage 2 at the Tour of Alberta (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 14 of 24 Lawson Craddock is all smiles before the start of stage 2 at the Tour of Alberta (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 15 of 24 Riders wait for the start of stage 2 at the Tour of Alberta (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 16 of 24 The peloton rolls out of Spruce Grove for the start of stage 2 at the Tour of Alberta (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 17 of 24 The peloton rides through the plains of Alberta during stage 2 (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 18 of 24 Ryan Roth and Travis Samuel briefly slipped away from the pack during stage 2 at the Tour of Alberta. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 19 of 24 Rob Britton takes a corner during stage 2 at the Tour of Alberta (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 20 of 24 Matteo Dal-Cin leads the Rally train during stage 2 at the Tour of Alberta (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 21 of 24 Breakaway riders Eduardo Estrada (Medellin-Inder), Bruno Langois (Garneau-Quebecor) and Alex Cataford (UnitedHealthcare) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 22 of 24 Travis McCabe rides in the bunch during stage 2 at the Tour of Alberta (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 23 of 24 Travis McCabe hits the deck during stage 2 at the Tour of Alberta (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 24 of 24 Rally Cycling riders line up in support of race leader Evan Huffman (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Wouter Wippert (Cannondale-Drapac) took the bunch sprint win at the end of stage 2 at the ATB Tour of Alberta on Saturday, slipping past Holowesko-Citadel’s John Murphy at the line after Murphy jumped with 250 metres to go. Murphy hung on for second, followed by Ryan MacAnally (H&R Block) in third.

Overnight leader Evan Huffman (Rally Cycling) took the final intermediate sprint of the day and added another three seconds to his general classification advantage.

Wippert said later that the victory comes at a good time for both him and the team.

"At the moment, everyone knows about the situation with the team," Wippert said. "So every exposure of getting good results is a good thing, and I'm very happy for that. Personally, it's a big relief. The season was really not good until nationals, and after that it started rolling, so this is good."

After the peloton reeled in the day's breakaway on the outskirts of Spruce Grove, Holowesko-Citadel went to the front to set up Murphy, pressing the pace through the second of three closing circuits. Silber Pro Cycling and Rally massed on the front as they took the bell for the final lap, but the fight for position saw several teams take the front over the final 5km.

Cannondale eventually seized control in the final kilometre, with Tom Jelte-Slagter and then Kristijan Koren dropping off Wippert with about 500 metres to go.

Murphy jumped and took the lead, but Wippert stayed near the barriers on the left-hand side of the road, and as the route curved slightly just before the finish, his inside line proved the difference as he slipped past Murphy for the win.

"The guys did a perfect lead out," Wippert said. "Kristijan Koren started pretty early with, I think, 650 metres out. He was the last guy, so I was a little bit worried. Then with 250 to go, Murphy came on the right, and I was like, 'This is just perfect. I'll just dig in and try to go over him.' It went almost wrong, but I found a little gap on the left.”

UnitedHealthcare's Travis McCabe was positioned in the top five near the end but crashed hard. McCabe was able to finish and will likely take the start tomorrow.

Huffman, always alert and in the moment, was able to sneak another three seconds onto his advantage by slipping off the front and taking the final intermediate bonus sprint on the first of three closing laps in Spruce Grove.

"I knew that that sprint was there, and we caught the breakaway a couple K out from it," Huffman said. "The UHC rider Lachlan Norris jumped, and I was in good position to follow him, so I figured I might as well take advantage of a few seconds while I can."

How it unfolded

The 133km second stage started in Spruce Grove about 30 minutes west of Edmonton. The course made its way north for a counter-clockwise loop before heading back into Spruce Grove for three 5km closing circuits. Along the way, the peloton contested two KOMs, at 7.8km and 95.9 km, and two intermediate sprints at 71.2km and 118.2km.

With the first KOM coming so close to the start, there was little time for warming up, as opportunists tried repeatedly in vain to jump from the field. Eventually the group contested the KOM together, with Tom Jelte-Slagter (Cannondale-Drapac) taking maximum points ahead of Rally Cycling's Sepp Kuss and Cannondale's Alex Howes.

UnitedHealthcare's Daniel Eaton slipped off the front and built a gap of 20 seconds, but every attempt to bridge up to him as quickly shut down. Eaton dangled ahead of the bunch for several kilometres before he too was soon back in the fold.

Two riders were the next to try their luck off the front, when Ryan Roth (Silber Pro Cycling) and Travis Samuel (H&R Block) got a slight advantage. That move was also short-lived as the peloton was apparently feeling stingy on the flat, relatively short stage. After the first hour of racing, the peloton had covered 50km.

UnitedHealthcare was intent on making the break and sent Alex Cataford up the road next. He was soon joined by Eduardo Estrada (Medellin-Inder) and Bruno Langois (Garneau-Quebecor).

The lead trio built a maximum gap of 1:55, but the Rally-led field soon started whittling into the gap, and it as down to a minute with about 40km remaining.

As the kilometres counted down, Silber, Holowesko and Cannondale came to the front to help Rally with the chase, and the gap was down to 45 seconds with 20km to go.

The lead trio made it into Spruce Grove with the field bearing down in earnest, and the catch was made before the peloton crossed the start/finish for the first time.

Huffman took the intermediate sprint at the start of the first loop, adding another three seconds to his overall lead. He was joined off the front with a small gap by Oscar Sevilla (Medellin-Inder) and Lachlan Norris (UnitedHealthcare).

The trio cooperated well, and their advantage grew quickly until Cannondale massed on the front and shut down the move, setting up the bunch sprint.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 2:55:14 2 John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 3 Ryan MacAnally (Aus) H&R Block Pro Cycling 4 Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo 5 Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 6 Elliott Doyle (Can) Garneau - Québecor 7 Weimar Alfonso Roldan Ortiz (Col) Medellin-Inder 8 Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) Medellin-Inder 9 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 10 Pier-André Coté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 11 Josh Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 12 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 13 Jesse Anthony (USA) Rally Cycling 14 Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo 15 Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling 16 James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 17 Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 18 Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo 19 Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Col) Medellin-Inder 20 Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 21 Zeke Mostov (USA) Aevolo 22 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 23 Oscar Sevilla Ribera (Spa) Medellin-Inder 24 Luis Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo 25 Jean Simon D'Anjou (Can) Garneau - Québecor 26 Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 27 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling 28 Connor Brown (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 29 Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 30 Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 31 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 32 Christopher Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 33 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 34 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 35 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 36 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 37 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 38 Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 39 Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 40 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac 41 Olivier Brisebois (Can) Garneau - Québecor 42 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling 43 Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Garneau - Québecor 0:00:09 44 César Nicolas Paredes Avellaneda (Col) Medellin-Inder 0:00:12 45 Oliver Evans (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 46 Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 47 Jason Saltzman (USA) Aevolo 48 Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 49 Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 50 Eduardo Estrada Celis (Col) Medellin-Inder 51 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:00:19 52 Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:00:21 53 Alexis Cartier (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:00:23 54 Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo 55 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:00:29 56 Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:31 57 Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 58 Jokin Etxabe Leturia (Spa) Aevolo 59 Brian McCulloch (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 60 Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 61 Brendam Rhim (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 62 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:00:33 63 Joe Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 64 Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 65 TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:00:40 66 Cyrus Monk (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 0:00:42 67 Tyler Magner (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:00:44 68 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 0:00:46 69 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 70 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 71 Janier Acevedo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:00:49 72 Émile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:59 73 Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau - Québecor 74 Nick Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:01:05 75 Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:01:07 76 Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:01:15 77 Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 78 Felix Coté Bouvette (Can) Garneau - Québecor 0:01:22 79 Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling 0:01:27 DNF Matt Staples (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling

KOM 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 1 2 Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling 2 3 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 3 4 Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 4 5 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 5 6 Zeke Mostov (USA) Aevolo 6 7 Nick Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 7

KOM 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Eduardo Estrada Celis (Col) Medellin-Inder 1 2 Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 2 3 Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau - Québecor 3 4 Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling 4 5 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 5 6 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 6 7 Zeke Mostov (USA) Aevolo 7

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau - Québecor 5 pts 2 Eduardo Estrada Celis (Col) Medellin-Inder 3 3 Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 5 pts 2 Oscar Sevilla Ribera (Spa) Medellin-Inder 3 3 Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 1

Best Young Rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo 2:55:14 2 Connor Brown (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 3 Pier-André Coté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 4 Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo 5 Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo 6 Zeke Mostov (USA) Aevolo 7 Luis Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo 8 Jean Simon D'Anjou (Can) Garneau - Québecor 9 Cory Lockwood (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 10 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 11 Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 12 Olivier Brisebois (Can) Garneau - Québecor 13 Conor O'Brien (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:00:12 14 Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 15 Jason Saltzman (USA) Aevolo 16 Eduardo Estrada Celis (Col) Medellin-Inder 17 Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo 0:00:23 18 Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:31 19 Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 20 Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 21 Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 22 Cyrus Monk (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 0:00:42 23 Nick Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:01:05

Best Canadian # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elliott Doyle (Can) Garneau - Québecor 2:55:14 2 Pier-André Coté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 3 James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 4 Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo 5 Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 6 Jean Simon D'Anjou (Can) Garneau - Québecor 7 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling 8 Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 9 Christopher Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 10 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 11 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 12 Olivier Brisebois (Can) Garneau - Québecor 13 Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Garneau - Québecor 0:00:09 14 Conor O'Brien (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:00:12 15 Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 16 Alexis Cartier (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:00:23 17 Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo 18 Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:31 19 Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 20 Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 21 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 0:00:46 22 Émile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:59 23 Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau - Québecor 24 Nick Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:01:05 25 Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:01:15 26 Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 27 Felix Coté Bouvette (Can) Garneau - Québecor 0:01:22

General Classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 6:43:57 2 Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling 0:00:18 3 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 0:00:31 4 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:00:33 5 Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo 0:00:35 6 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:00:41 7 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling 0:00:44 8 Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 0:00:45 9 James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 0:00:50 10 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling 0:00:53 11 Oscar Sevilla Ribera (Spa) Medellin-Inder 0:00:56 12 Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:00:57 13 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:58 14 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 15 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 16 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:01:01 17 Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:01:07 18 César Nicolas Paredes Avellaneda (Col) Medellin-Inder 0:01:10 19 Luis Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo 0:01:12 20 Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:01:31 21 TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:01:47 22 Joe Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:02:42 23 Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) Medellin-Inder 0:02:43 24 Brendam Rhim (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:02:44 25 Zeke Mostov (USA) Aevolo 0:02:49 26 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:02:51 27 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac 0:03:03 28 Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:03:11 29 Christopher Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:03:16 30 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:03:41 31 Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:03:42 32 Weimar Alfonso Roldan Ortiz (Col) Medellin-Inder 0:04:15 33 Alexis Cartier (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:04:21 34 Janier Acevedo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:04:31 35 Jokin Etxabe Leturia (Spa) Aevolo 0:05:13 36 Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Col) Medellin-Inder 0:05:15 37 Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:05:16 38 Oliver Evans (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:05:24 39 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:05:50 40 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:06:58 41 Eduardo Estrada Celis (Col) Medellin-Inder 0:06:59 42 John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:07:42 43 Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 0:07:48 44 Olivier Brisebois (Can) Garneau - Québecor 45 Cyrus Monk (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 0:08:30 46 Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo 0:08:39 47 Felix Coté Bouvette (Can) Garneau - Québecor 0:09:10 48 Josh Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:10:19 49 Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo 50 Jean Simon D'Anjou (Can) Garneau - Québecor 51 Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:10:22 52 Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Garneau - Québecor 0:10:28 53 Jason Saltzman (USA) Aevolo 0:10:31 54 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 0:11:05 55 Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau - Québecor 0:11:15 56 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:11:29 57 Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling 0:11:52 58 Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:12:00 59 Nick Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:12:19 60 Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 0:15:01 61 Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo 62 Elliott Doyle (Can) Garneau - Québecor 63 Pier-André Coté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 64 Connor Brown (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 65 Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 66 Jesse Anthony (USA) Rally Cycling 0:15:06 67 Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 68 Ryan MacAnally (Aus) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:15:09 69 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 0:15:11 70 Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:15:13 71 Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:15:18 72 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:15:20 73 Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:15:27 74 Brian McCulloch (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 0:15:32 75 Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 76 Tyler Magner (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:15:50 77 Émile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:16:00 78 Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:16:21 79 Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:16:25

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling 24 pts 2 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 22 3 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 15 4 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 11 5 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 10 6 Eduardo Estrada Celis (Col) Medellin-Inder 10 7 Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 9 8 Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau - Québecor 7 9 Zeke Mostov (USA) Aevolo 6 10 Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 6 11 Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo 5 12 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling 2 13 Nick Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 2

Sprint Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 20 pts 2 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 15 3 Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling 12 4 John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 12 5 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 10 6 Ryan MacAnally (Aus) H&R Block Pro Cycling 10 7 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 7 8 Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo 7 9 Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo 6 10 Connor Brown (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 6 11 Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau - Québecor 5 12 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 5 13 Elliott Doyle (Can) Garneau - Québecor 5 14 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling 4 15 Weimar Alfonso Roldan Ortiz (Col) Medellin-Inder 4 16 Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 3 17 Oscar Sevilla Ribera (Spa) Medellin-Inder 3 18 Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) Medellin-Inder 3 19 Eduardo Estrada Celis (Col) Medellin-Inder 3 20 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 2 21 Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 2 22 James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 1 23 Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 1 24 Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 1 25 Pier-André Coté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 1

Best Young Rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo 6:44:32 2 Luis Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo 0:00:37 3 Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:02:09 4 Zeke Mostov (USA) Aevolo 0:02:14 5 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:03:06 6 Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:03:07 7 Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:04:41 8 Conor O'Brien (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:04:49 9 Eduardo Estrada Celis (Col) Medellin-Inder 0:06:24 10 Olivier Brisebois (Can) Garneau - Québecor 0:07:13 11 Cyrus Monk (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 0:07:55 12 Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo 0:08:04 13 Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo 0:09:44 14 Jean Simon D'Anjou (Can) Garneau - Québecor 15 Jason Saltzman (USA) Aevolo 0:09:56 16 Nick Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:11:44 17 Connor Brown (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 0:14:26 18 Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo 19 Pier-André Coté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 20 Cory Lockwood (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 21 Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 22 Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:14:43 23 Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:14:57

Best Canadian Rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo 6:44:32 2 Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 0:00:10 3 James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 0:00:15 4 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling 0:00:18 5 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:23 6 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:26 7 Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:00:56 8 Christopher Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:02:41 9 Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:03:07 10 Alexis Cartier (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:03:46 11 Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:04:41 12 Conor O'Brien (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:04:49 13 Olivier Brisebois (Can) Garneau - Québecor 0:07:13 14 Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo 0:08:04 15 Felix Coté Bouvette (Can) Garneau - Québecor 0:08:35 16 Jean Simon D'Anjou (Can) Garneau - Québecor 0:09:44 17 Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Garneau - Québecor 0:09:53 18 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 0:10:30 19 Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau - Québecor 0:10:40 20 Nick Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:11:44 21 Elliott Doyle (Can) Garneau - Québecor 0:14:26 22 Pier-André Coté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 23 Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:14:31 24 Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:14:57 25 Émile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:15:25 26 Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:15:46 27 Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:15:50