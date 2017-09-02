Trending

Tour of Alberta: Wippert wins bunch sprint in Spruce Grove

Huffman adds to his general classification lead with intermediate sprint win

Image 1 of 24

Wouter Wippert wins stage 2 at the 2017 Tour of Alberta

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 2 of 24

Teammates Matteo Dal-Cin and Evan Huffman (Rally Cycling) at the start of stage 2

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 3 of 24

Cannondale-Drapac's Kristijan Koren

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 4 of 24

The peloton rides on rolling roads during stage 2 at the Tour of Alberta

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 5 of 24

UnitedHealthcare's Daniel Eaton rides alone during stage 2 at the Tour of Alberta.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 6 of 24

Riders try to escape the bunch during stage 2 at the Tour of Alberta

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 7 of 24

Breakaway riders Bruno Langois (Garneau-Quebecor), Eduardo Estrada (Medellin-Inder) and Alex Cataford (UnitedHealthcare)

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 8 of 24

Rally Cycling at the head of affairs during stage 2 at the Tour of Alberta

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 9 of 24

Cannondale-Drapac's Lawson Cradock and Tom-Jelte Slagter ride ahead of Wouter Wippert

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 10 of 24

Rally Cycling at the head of affairs during stage 2 at the Tour of Alberta

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 11 of 24

Echelons formed briefly in the peloton but didn't last

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 12 of 24

Rally Canadians Rob Britton and Matteo Dal-Cin at the start of stage 2 at the Tour of Alberta

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 13 of 24

Wouter Wippert (Cannondale-Drapac) wins stage 2 at the Tour of Alberta

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 14 of 24

Lawson Craddock is all smiles before the start of stage 2 at the Tour of Alberta

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 15 of 24

Riders wait for the start of stage 2 at the Tour of Alberta

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 16 of 24

The peloton rolls out of Spruce Grove for the start of stage 2 at the Tour of Alberta

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 17 of 24

The peloton rides through the plains of Alberta during stage 2

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 18 of 24

Ryan Roth and Travis Samuel briefly slipped away from the pack during stage 2 at the Tour of Alberta.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 19 of 24

Rob Britton takes a corner during stage 2 at the Tour of Alberta

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 20 of 24

Matteo Dal-Cin leads the Rally train during stage 2 at the Tour of Alberta

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 21 of 24

Breakaway riders Eduardo Estrada (Medellin-Inder), Bruno Langois (Garneau-Quebecor) and Alex Cataford (UnitedHealthcare)

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 22 of 24

Travis McCabe rides in the bunch during stage 2 at the Tour of Alberta

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 23 of 24

Travis McCabe hits the deck during stage 2 at the Tour of Alberta

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 24 of 24

Rally Cycling riders line up in support of race leader Evan Huffman

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Wouter Wippert (Cannondale-Drapac) took the bunch sprint win at the end of stage 2 at the ATB Tour of Alberta on Saturday, slipping past Holowesko-Citadel’s John Murphy at the line after Murphy jumped with 250 metres to go. Murphy hung on for second, followed by Ryan MacAnally (H&R Block) in third.

Overnight leader Evan Huffman (Rally Cycling) took the final intermediate sprint of the day and added another three seconds to his general classification advantage.

Wippert said later that the victory comes at a good time for both him and the team.

"At the moment, everyone knows about the situation with the team," Wippert said. "So every exposure of getting good results is a good thing, and I'm very happy for that. Personally, it's a big relief. The season was really not good until nationals, and after that it started rolling, so this is good."

After the peloton reeled in the day's breakaway on the outskirts of Spruce Grove, Holowesko-Citadel went to the front to set up Murphy, pressing the pace through the second of three closing circuits. Silber Pro Cycling and Rally massed on the front as they took the bell for the final lap, but the fight for position saw several teams take the front over the final 5km.

Cannondale eventually seized control in the final kilometre, with Tom Jelte-Slagter and then Kristijan Koren dropping off Wippert with about 500 metres to go.

Murphy jumped and took the lead, but Wippert stayed near the barriers on the left-hand side of the road, and as the route curved slightly just before the finish, his inside line proved the difference as he slipped past Murphy for the win.

"The guys did a perfect lead out," Wippert said. "Kristijan Koren started pretty early with, I think, 650 metres out. He was the last guy, so I was a little bit worried. Then with 250 to go, Murphy came on the right, and I was like, 'This is just perfect. I'll just dig in and try to go over him.' It went almost wrong, but I found a little gap on the left.”

UnitedHealthcare's Travis McCabe was positioned in the top five near the end but crashed hard. McCabe was able to finish and will likely take the start tomorrow.

Huffman, always alert and in the moment, was able to sneak another three seconds onto his advantage by slipping off the front and taking the final intermediate bonus sprint on the first of three closing laps in Spruce Grove.

"I knew that that sprint was there, and we caught the breakaway a couple K out from it," Huffman said. "The UHC rider Lachlan Norris jumped, and I was in good position to follow him, so I figured I might as well take advantage of a few seconds while I can."

How it unfolded

The 133km second stage started in Spruce Grove about 30 minutes west of Edmonton. The course made its way north for a counter-clockwise loop before heading back into Spruce Grove for three 5km closing circuits. Along the way, the peloton contested two KOMs, at 7.8km and 95.9 km, and two intermediate sprints at 71.2km and 118.2km.

With the first KOM coming so close to the start, there was little time for warming up, as opportunists tried repeatedly in vain to jump from the field. Eventually the group contested the KOM together, with Tom Jelte-Slagter (Cannondale-Drapac) taking maximum points ahead of Rally Cycling's Sepp Kuss and Cannondale's Alex Howes.

UnitedHealthcare's Daniel Eaton slipped off the front and built a gap of 20 seconds, but every attempt to bridge up to him as quickly shut down. Eaton dangled ahead of the bunch for several kilometres before he too was soon back in the fold.

Two riders were the next to try their luck off the front, when Ryan Roth (Silber Pro Cycling) and Travis Samuel (H&R Block) got a slight advantage. That move was also short-lived as the peloton was apparently feeling stingy on the flat, relatively short stage. After the first hour of racing, the peloton had covered 50km.

UnitedHealthcare was intent on making the break and sent Alex Cataford up the road next. He was soon joined by Eduardo Estrada (Medellin-Inder) and Bruno Langois (Garneau-Quebecor).

The lead trio built a maximum gap of 1:55, but the Rally-led field soon started whittling into the gap, and it as down to a minute with about 40km remaining.

As the kilometres counted down, Silber, Holowesko and Cannondale came to the front to help Rally with the chase, and the gap was down to 45 seconds with 20km to go.

The lead trio made it into Spruce Grove with the field bearing down in earnest, and the catch was made before the peloton crossed the start/finish for the first time.

Huffman took the intermediate sprint at the start of the first loop, adding another three seconds to his overall lead. He was joined off the front with a small gap by Oscar Sevilla (Medellin-Inder) and Lachlan Norris (UnitedHealthcare).

The trio cooperated well, and their advantage grew quickly until Cannondale massed on the front and shut down the move, setting up the bunch sprint.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac2:55:14
2John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
3Ryan MacAnally (Aus) H&R Block Pro Cycling
4Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo
5Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
6Elliott Doyle (Can) Garneau - Québecor
7Weimar Alfonso Roldan Ortiz (Col) Medellin-Inder
8Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) Medellin-Inder
9Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
10Pier-André Coté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
11Josh Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
12Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
13Jesse Anthony (USA) Rally Cycling
14Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo
15Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling
16James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
17Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
18Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo
19Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Col) Medellin-Inder
20Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
21Zeke Mostov (USA) Aevolo
22Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
23Oscar Sevilla Ribera (Spa) Medellin-Inder
24Luis Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo
25Jean Simon D'Anjou (Can) Garneau - Québecor
26Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
27Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling
28Connor Brown (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
29Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
30Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
31Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
32Christopher Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
33Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
34Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
35Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
36Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
37Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
38Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
39Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
40Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac
41Olivier Brisebois (Can) Garneau - Québecor
42Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
43Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Garneau - Québecor0:00:09
44César Nicolas Paredes Avellaneda (Col) Medellin-Inder0:00:12
45Oliver Evans (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
46Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
47Jason Saltzman (USA) Aevolo
48Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
49Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
50Eduardo Estrada Celis (Col) Medellin-Inder
51Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:00:19
52Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:00:21
53Alexis Cartier (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:00:23
54Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo
55Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:00:29
56Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:31
57Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
58Jokin Etxabe Leturia (Spa) Aevolo
59Brian McCulloch (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
60Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
61Brendam Rhim (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
62Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:00:33
63Joe Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
64Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
65TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:00:40
66Cyrus Monk (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac0:00:42
67Tyler Magner (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:00:44
68Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling0:00:46
69Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
70Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
71Janier Acevedo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:00:49
72Émile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:59
73Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau - Québecor
74Nick Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:01:05
75Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:01:07
76Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:01:15
77Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
78Felix Coté Bouvette (Can) Garneau - Québecor0:01:22
79Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling0:01:27
DNFMatt Staples (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling

KOM 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac1
2Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling2
3Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac3
4Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling4
5Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team5
6Zeke Mostov (USA) Aevolo6
7Nick Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling7

KOM 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eduardo Estrada Celis (Col) Medellin-Inder1
2Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team2
3Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau - Québecor3
4Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling4
5Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac5
6Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac6
7Zeke Mostov (USA) Aevolo7

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau - Québecor5pts
2Eduardo Estrada Celis (Col) Medellin-Inder3
3Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling5pts
2Oscar Sevilla Ribera (Spa) Medellin-Inder3
3Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team1

Best Young Rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo2:55:14
2Connor Brown (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
3Pier-André Coté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
4Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo
5Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo
6Zeke Mostov (USA) Aevolo
7Luis Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo
8Jean Simon D'Anjou (Can) Garneau - Québecor
9Cory Lockwood (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
10Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
11Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
12Olivier Brisebois (Can) Garneau - Québecor
13Conor O'Brien (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:00:12
14Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
15Jason Saltzman (USA) Aevolo
16Eduardo Estrada Celis (Col) Medellin-Inder
17Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo0:00:23
18Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:31
19Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
20Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
21Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
22Cyrus Monk (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac0:00:42
23Nick Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:01:05

Best Canadian
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elliott Doyle (Can) Garneau - Québecor2:55:14
2Pier-André Coté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
3James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
4Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo
5Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
6Jean Simon D'Anjou (Can) Garneau - Québecor
7Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling
8Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
9Christopher Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
10Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
11Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
12Olivier Brisebois (Can) Garneau - Québecor
13Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Garneau - Québecor0:00:09
14Conor O'Brien (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:00:12
15Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
16Alexis Cartier (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:00:23
17Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo
18Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:31
19Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
20Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
21Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling0:00:46
22Émile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:59
23Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau - Québecor
24Nick Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:01:05
25Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:01:15
26Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
27Felix Coté Bouvette (Can) Garneau - Québecor0:01:22

General Classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling6:43:57
2Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling0:00:18
3Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac0:00:31
4Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:00:33
5Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo0:00:35
6Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:00:41
7Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling0:00:44
8Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling0:00:45
9James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:00:50
10Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling0:00:53
11Oscar Sevilla Ribera (Spa) Medellin-Inder0:00:56
12Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:00:57
13Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:58
14Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
15Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
16Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:01:01
17Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:01:07
18César Nicolas Paredes Avellaneda (Col) Medellin-Inder0:01:10
19Luis Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo0:01:12
20Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:01:31
21TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:01:47
22Joe Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:02:42
23Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) Medellin-Inder0:02:43
24Brendam Rhim (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:02:44
25Zeke Mostov (USA) Aevolo0:02:49
26Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:02:51
27Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac0:03:03
28Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:03:11
29Christopher Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:03:16
30Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:03:41
31Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:03:42
32Weimar Alfonso Roldan Ortiz (Col) Medellin-Inder0:04:15
33Alexis Cartier (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:04:21
34Janier Acevedo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:04:31
35Jokin Etxabe Leturia (Spa) Aevolo0:05:13
36Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Col) Medellin-Inder0:05:15
37Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:05:16
38Oliver Evans (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:05:24
39Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:05:50
40Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:06:58
41Eduardo Estrada Celis (Col) Medellin-Inder0:06:59
42John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:07:42
43Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:07:48
44Olivier Brisebois (Can) Garneau - Québecor
45Cyrus Monk (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac0:08:30
46Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo0:08:39
47Felix Coté Bouvette (Can) Garneau - Québecor0:09:10
48Josh Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:10:19
49Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo
50Jean Simon D'Anjou (Can) Garneau - Québecor
51Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:10:22
52Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Garneau - Québecor0:10:28
53Jason Saltzman (USA) Aevolo0:10:31
54Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling0:11:05
55Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau - Québecor0:11:15
56Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:11:29
57Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling0:11:52
58Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:12:00
59Nick Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:12:19
60Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:15:01
61Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo
62Elliott Doyle (Can) Garneau - Québecor
63Pier-André Coté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
64Connor Brown (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
65Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
66Jesse Anthony (USA) Rally Cycling0:15:06
67Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
68Ryan MacAnally (Aus) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:15:09
69Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac0:15:11
70Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:15:13
71Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:15:18
72Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:15:20
73Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:15:27
74Brian McCulloch (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:15:32
75Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
76Tyler Magner (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:15:50
77Émile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:16:00
78Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:16:21
79Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:16:25

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling24pts
2Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac22
3Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac15
4Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team11
5Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling10
6Eduardo Estrada Celis (Col) Medellin-Inder10
7Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team9
8Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau - Québecor7
9Zeke Mostov (USA) Aevolo6
10Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling6
11Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo5
12Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling2
13Nick Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling2

Sprint Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling20pts
2Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac15
3Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling12
4John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear12
5Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac10
6Ryan MacAnally (Aus) H&R Block Pro Cycling10
7Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team7
8Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo7
9Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo6
10Connor Brown (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling6
11Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau - Québecor5
12Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac5
13Elliott Doyle (Can) Garneau - Québecor5
14Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling4
15Weimar Alfonso Roldan Ortiz (Col) Medellin-Inder4
16Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling3
17Oscar Sevilla Ribera (Spa) Medellin-Inder3
18Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) Medellin-Inder3
19Eduardo Estrada Celis (Col) Medellin-Inder3
20Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis2
21Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis2
22James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling1
23Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team1
24Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team1
25Pier-André Coté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling1

Best Young Rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo6:44:32
2Luis Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo0:00:37
3Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:02:09
4Zeke Mostov (USA) Aevolo0:02:14
5Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:03:06
6Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:03:07
7Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:04:41
8Conor O'Brien (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:04:49
9Eduardo Estrada Celis (Col) Medellin-Inder0:06:24
10Olivier Brisebois (Can) Garneau - Québecor0:07:13
11Cyrus Monk (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac0:07:55
12Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo0:08:04
13Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo0:09:44
14Jean Simon D'Anjou (Can) Garneau - Québecor
15Jason Saltzman (USA) Aevolo0:09:56
16Nick Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:11:44
17Connor Brown (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:14:26
18Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo
19Pier-André Coté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
20Cory Lockwood (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
21Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
22Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:14:43
23Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:14:57

Best Canadian Rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo6:44:32
2Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling0:00:10
3James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:00:15
4Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling0:00:18
5Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:23
6Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:26
7Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:00:56
8Christopher Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:02:41
9Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:03:07
10Alexis Cartier (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:03:46
11Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:04:41
12Conor O'Brien (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:04:49
13Olivier Brisebois (Can) Garneau - Québecor0:07:13
14Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo0:08:04
15Felix Coté Bouvette (Can) Garneau - Québecor0:08:35
16Jean Simon D'Anjou (Can) Garneau - Québecor0:09:44
17Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Garneau - Québecor0:09:53
18Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling0:10:30
19Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau - Québecor0:10:40
20Nick Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:11:44
21Elliott Doyle (Can) Garneau - Québecor0:14:26
22Pier-André Coté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
23Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:14:31
24Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:14:57
25Émile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:15:25
26Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:15:46
27Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:15:50

Teams Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rally Cycling20:12:56
2UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:01:24
3Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:01:41
4Cannondale Drapac Professional Cycling Team0:02:50
5Aevolo0:03:31
6Medellin - Inder0:03:34
7Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie SW0:04:59
8Silber Pro Cycling0:07:49
9H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:11:33
10Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling0:22:34
11Garneau Québecor0:24:50

