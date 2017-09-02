Tour of Alberta: Wippert wins bunch sprint in Spruce Grove
Huffman adds to his general classification lead with intermediate sprint win
Stage 2: Edmonton - Edmonton
Wouter Wippert (Cannondale-Drapac) took the bunch sprint win at the end of stage 2 at the ATB Tour of Alberta on Saturday, slipping past Holowesko-Citadel’s John Murphy at the line after Murphy jumped with 250 metres to go. Murphy hung on for second, followed by Ryan MacAnally (H&R Block) in third.
Overnight leader Evan Huffman (Rally Cycling) took the final intermediate sprint of the day and added another three seconds to his general classification advantage.
Wippert said later that the victory comes at a good time for both him and the team.
"At the moment, everyone knows about the situation with the team," Wippert said. "So every exposure of getting good results is a good thing, and I'm very happy for that. Personally, it's a big relief. The season was really not good until nationals, and after that it started rolling, so this is good."
After the peloton reeled in the day's breakaway on the outskirts of Spruce Grove, Holowesko-Citadel went to the front to set up Murphy, pressing the pace through the second of three closing circuits. Silber Pro Cycling and Rally massed on the front as they took the bell for the final lap, but the fight for position saw several teams take the front over the final 5km.
Cannondale eventually seized control in the final kilometre, with Tom Jelte-Slagter and then Kristijan Koren dropping off Wippert with about 500 metres to go.
Murphy jumped and took the lead, but Wippert stayed near the barriers on the left-hand side of the road, and as the route curved slightly just before the finish, his inside line proved the difference as he slipped past Murphy for the win.
"The guys did a perfect lead out," Wippert said. "Kristijan Koren started pretty early with, I think, 650 metres out. He was the last guy, so I was a little bit worried. Then with 250 to go, Murphy came on the right, and I was like, 'This is just perfect. I'll just dig in and try to go over him.' It went almost wrong, but I found a little gap on the left.”
UnitedHealthcare's Travis McCabe was positioned in the top five near the end but crashed hard. McCabe was able to finish and will likely take the start tomorrow.
Huffman, always alert and in the moment, was able to sneak another three seconds onto his advantage by slipping off the front and taking the final intermediate bonus sprint on the first of three closing laps in Spruce Grove.
"I knew that that sprint was there, and we caught the breakaway a couple K out from it," Huffman said. "The UHC rider Lachlan Norris jumped, and I was in good position to follow him, so I figured I might as well take advantage of a few seconds while I can."
How it unfolded
The 133km second stage started in Spruce Grove about 30 minutes west of Edmonton. The course made its way north for a counter-clockwise loop before heading back into Spruce Grove for three 5km closing circuits. Along the way, the peloton contested two KOMs, at 7.8km and 95.9 km, and two intermediate sprints at 71.2km and 118.2km.
With the first KOM coming so close to the start, there was little time for warming up, as opportunists tried repeatedly in vain to jump from the field. Eventually the group contested the KOM together, with Tom Jelte-Slagter (Cannondale-Drapac) taking maximum points ahead of Rally Cycling's Sepp Kuss and Cannondale's Alex Howes.
UnitedHealthcare's Daniel Eaton slipped off the front and built a gap of 20 seconds, but every attempt to bridge up to him as quickly shut down. Eaton dangled ahead of the bunch for several kilometres before he too was soon back in the fold.
Two riders were the next to try their luck off the front, when Ryan Roth (Silber Pro Cycling) and Travis Samuel (H&R Block) got a slight advantage. That move was also short-lived as the peloton was apparently feeling stingy on the flat, relatively short stage. After the first hour of racing, the peloton had covered 50km.
UnitedHealthcare was intent on making the break and sent Alex Cataford up the road next. He was soon joined by Eduardo Estrada (Medellin-Inder) and Bruno Langois (Garneau-Quebecor).
The lead trio built a maximum gap of 1:55, but the Rally-led field soon started whittling into the gap, and it as down to a minute with about 40km remaining.
As the kilometres counted down, Silber, Holowesko and Cannondale came to the front to help Rally with the chase, and the gap was down to 45 seconds with 20km to go.
The lead trio made it into Spruce Grove with the field bearing down in earnest, and the catch was made before the peloton crossed the start/finish for the first time.
Huffman took the intermediate sprint at the start of the first loop, adding another three seconds to his overall lead. He was joined off the front with a small gap by Oscar Sevilla (Medellin-Inder) and Lachlan Norris (UnitedHealthcare).
The trio cooperated well, and their advantage grew quickly until Cannondale massed on the front and shut down the move, setting up the bunch sprint.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|2:55:14
|2
|John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|3
|Ryan MacAnally (Aus) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|4
|Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo
|5
|Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|6
|Elliott Doyle (Can) Garneau - Québecor
|7
|Weimar Alfonso Roldan Ortiz (Col) Medellin-Inder
|8
|Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) Medellin-Inder
|9
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|10
|Pier-André Coté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|11
|Josh Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|12
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|13
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Rally Cycling
|14
|Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo
|15
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling
|16
|James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|17
|Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|18
|Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo
|19
|Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Col) Medellin-Inder
|20
|Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|21
|Zeke Mostov (USA) Aevolo
|22
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|23
|Oscar Sevilla Ribera (Spa) Medellin-Inder
|24
|Luis Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo
|25
|Jean Simon D'Anjou (Can) Garneau - Québecor
|26
|Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|27
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling
|28
|Connor Brown (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|29
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|30
|Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|31
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|32
|Christopher Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|33
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|34
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|35
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|36
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|37
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|38
|Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|39
|Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|40
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac
|41
|Olivier Brisebois (Can) Garneau - Québecor
|42
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
|43
|Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Garneau - Québecor
|0:00:09
|44
|César Nicolas Paredes Avellaneda (Col) Medellin-Inder
|0:00:12
|45
|Oliver Evans (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|46
|Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|47
|Jason Saltzman (USA) Aevolo
|48
|Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|49
|Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|50
|Eduardo Estrada Celis (Col) Medellin-Inder
|51
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:00:19
|52
|Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:00:21
|53
|Alexis Cartier (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:00:23
|54
|Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo
|55
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:00:29
|56
|Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:31
|57
|Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|58
|Jokin Etxabe Leturia (Spa) Aevolo
|59
|Brian McCulloch (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|60
|Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|61
|Brendam Rhim (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|62
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:33
|63
|Joe Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|64
|Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|65
|TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:00:40
|66
|Cyrus Monk (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:00:42
|67
|Tyler Magner (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:00:44
|68
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:00:46
|69
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|70
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|71
|Janier Acevedo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:49
|72
|Émile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:59
|73
|Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau - Québecor
|74
|Nick Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:01:05
|75
|Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:01:07
|76
|Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:01:15
|77
|Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|78
|Felix Coté Bouvette (Can) Garneau - Québecor
|0:01:22
|79
|Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:01:27
|DNF
|Matt Staples (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|1
|2
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling
|2
|3
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|3
|4
|Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|4
|5
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|5
|6
|Zeke Mostov (USA) Aevolo
|6
|7
|Nick Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|7
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eduardo Estrada Celis (Col) Medellin-Inder
|1
|2
|Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau - Québecor
|3
|4
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling
|4
|5
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|5
|6
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|6
|7
|Zeke Mostov (USA) Aevolo
|7
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau - Québecor
|5
|pts
|2
|Eduardo Estrada Celis (Col) Medellin-Inder
|3
|3
|Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|5
|pts
|2
|Oscar Sevilla Ribera (Spa) Medellin-Inder
|3
|3
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo
|2:55:14
|2
|Connor Brown (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|3
|Pier-André Coté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|4
|Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo
|5
|Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo
|6
|Zeke Mostov (USA) Aevolo
|7
|Luis Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo
|8
|Jean Simon D'Anjou (Can) Garneau - Québecor
|9
|Cory Lockwood (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|10
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|11
|Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|12
|Olivier Brisebois (Can) Garneau - Québecor
|13
|Conor O'Brien (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:00:12
|14
|Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|15
|Jason Saltzman (USA) Aevolo
|16
|Eduardo Estrada Celis (Col) Medellin-Inder
|17
|Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo
|0:00:23
|18
|Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:31
|19
|Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|20
|Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|21
|Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|22
|Cyrus Monk (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:00:42
|23
|Nick Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:01:05
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elliott Doyle (Can) Garneau - Québecor
|2:55:14
|2
|Pier-André Coté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|3
|James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|4
|Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo
|5
|Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|6
|Jean Simon D'Anjou (Can) Garneau - Québecor
|7
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling
|8
|Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|9
|Christopher Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|10
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|11
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|12
|Olivier Brisebois (Can) Garneau - Québecor
|13
|Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Garneau - Québecor
|0:00:09
|14
|Conor O'Brien (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:00:12
|15
|Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|16
|Alexis Cartier (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:00:23
|17
|Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo
|18
|Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:31
|19
|Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|20
|Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|21
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:00:46
|22
|Émile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:59
|23
|Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau - Québecor
|24
|Nick Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:01:05
|25
|Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:01:15
|26
|Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|27
|Felix Coté Bouvette (Can) Garneau - Québecor
|0:01:22
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|6:43:57
|2
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:00:18
|3
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:00:31
|4
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:33
|5
|Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo
|0:00:35
|6
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:00:41
|7
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:00:44
|8
|Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:00:45
|9
|James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|0:00:50
|10
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:00:53
|11
|Oscar Sevilla Ribera (Spa) Medellin-Inder
|0:00:56
|12
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:57
|13
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:00:58
|14
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|15
|Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|16
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:01:01
|17
|Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:01:07
|18
|César Nicolas Paredes Avellaneda (Col) Medellin-Inder
|0:01:10
|19
|Luis Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo
|0:01:12
|20
|Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:01:31
|21
|TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:01:47
|22
|Joe Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:02:42
|23
|Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) Medellin-Inder
|0:02:43
|24
|Brendam Rhim (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:02:44
|25
|Zeke Mostov (USA) Aevolo
|0:02:49
|26
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:02:51
|27
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:03:03
|28
|Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:03:11
|29
|Christopher Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:03:16
|30
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:03:41
|31
|Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:03:42
|32
|Weimar Alfonso Roldan Ortiz (Col) Medellin-Inder
|0:04:15
|33
|Alexis Cartier (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:04:21
|34
|Janier Acevedo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:04:31
|35
|Jokin Etxabe Leturia (Spa) Aevolo
|0:05:13
|36
|Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Col) Medellin-Inder
|0:05:15
|37
|Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:05:16
|38
|Oliver Evans (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:05:24
|39
|Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:05:50
|40
|Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:06:58
|41
|Eduardo Estrada Celis (Col) Medellin-Inder
|0:06:59
|42
|John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:07:42
|43
|Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|0:07:48
|44
|Olivier Brisebois (Can) Garneau - Québecor
|45
|Cyrus Monk (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:08:30
|46
|Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo
|0:08:39
|47
|Felix Coté Bouvette (Can) Garneau - Québecor
|0:09:10
|48
|Josh Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:10:19
|49
|Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo
|50
|Jean Simon D'Anjou (Can) Garneau - Québecor
|51
|Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:10:22
|52
|Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Garneau - Québecor
|0:10:28
|53
|Jason Saltzman (USA) Aevolo
|0:10:31
|54
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:11:05
|55
|Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau - Québecor
|0:11:15
|56
|Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:11:29
|57
|Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:11:52
|58
|Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:12:00
|59
|Nick Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:12:19
|60
|Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|0:15:01
|61
|Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo
|62
|Elliott Doyle (Can) Garneau - Québecor
|63
|Pier-André Coté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|64
|Connor Brown (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|65
|Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|66
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:15:06
|67
|Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|68
|Ryan MacAnally (Aus) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:15:09
|69
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:15:11
|70
|Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:15:13
|71
|Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:15:18
|72
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:15:20
|73
|Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:15:27
|74
|Brian McCulloch (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|0:15:32
|75
|Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|76
|Tyler Magner (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:15:50
|77
|Émile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:16:00
|78
|Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:16:21
|79
|Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:16:25
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling
|24
|pts
|2
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|22
|3
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|15
|4
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|11
|5
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|10
|6
|Eduardo Estrada Celis (Col) Medellin-Inder
|10
|7
|Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|9
|8
|Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau - Québecor
|7
|9
|Zeke Mostov (USA) Aevolo
|6
|10
|Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|6
|11
|Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo
|5
|12
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
|2
|13
|Nick Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|20
|pts
|2
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|15
|3
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling
|12
|4
|John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|12
|5
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|10
|6
|Ryan MacAnally (Aus) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|10
|7
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|7
|8
|Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo
|7
|9
|Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo
|6
|10
|Connor Brown (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|6
|11
|Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau - Québecor
|5
|12
|Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
|5
|13
|Elliott Doyle (Can) Garneau - Québecor
|5
|14
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
|4
|15
|Weimar Alfonso Roldan Ortiz (Col) Medellin-Inder
|4
|16
|Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|3
|17
|Oscar Sevilla Ribera (Spa) Medellin-Inder
|3
|18
|Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) Medellin-Inder
|3
|19
|Eduardo Estrada Celis (Col) Medellin-Inder
|3
|20
|Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|2
|21
|Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|2
|22
|James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|1
|23
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|1
|24
|Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|1
|25
|Pier-André Coté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo
|6:44:32
|2
|Luis Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo
|0:00:37
|3
|Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:02:09
|4
|Zeke Mostov (USA) Aevolo
|0:02:14
|5
|Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:03:06
|6
|Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:03:07
|7
|Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:04:41
|8
|Conor O'Brien (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:04:49
|9
|Eduardo Estrada Celis (Col) Medellin-Inder
|0:06:24
|10
|Olivier Brisebois (Can) Garneau - Québecor
|0:07:13
|11
|Cyrus Monk (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|0:07:55
|12
|Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo
|0:08:04
|13
|Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo
|0:09:44
|14
|Jean Simon D'Anjou (Can) Garneau - Québecor
|15
|Jason Saltzman (USA) Aevolo
|0:09:56
|16
|Nick Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:11:44
|17
|Connor Brown (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|0:14:26
|18
|Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo
|19
|Pier-André Coté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|20
|Cory Lockwood (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|21
|Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|22
|Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
|0:14:43
|23
|Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:14:57
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo
|6:44:32
|2
|Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:00:10
|3
|James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
|0:00:15
|4
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:00:18
|5
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:23
|6
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:00:26
|7
|Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:56
|8
|Christopher Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:02:41
|9
|Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:03:07
|10
|Alexis Cartier (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:03:46
|11
|Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:04:41
|12
|Conor O'Brien (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:04:49
|13
|Olivier Brisebois (Can) Garneau - Québecor
|0:07:13
|14
|Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo
|0:08:04
|15
|Felix Coté Bouvette (Can) Garneau - Québecor
|0:08:35
|16
|Jean Simon D'Anjou (Can) Garneau - Québecor
|0:09:44
|17
|Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Garneau - Québecor
|0:09:53
|18
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:10:30
|19
|Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau - Québecor
|0:10:40
|20
|Nick Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:11:44
|21
|Elliott Doyle (Can) Garneau - Québecor
|0:14:26
|22
|Pier-André Coté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|23
|Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:14:31
|24
|Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:14:57
|25
|Émile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:15:25
|26
|Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:15:46
|27
|Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:15:50
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rally Cycling
|20:12:56
|2
|UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:01:24
|3
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:01:41
|4
|Cannondale Drapac Professional Cycling Team
|0:02:50
|5
|Aevolo
|0:03:31
|6
|Medellin - Inder
|0:03:34
|7
|Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie SW
|0:04:59
|8
|Silber Pro Cycling
|0:07:49
|9
|H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:33
|10
|Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
|0:22:34
|11
|Garneau Québecor
|0:24:50
