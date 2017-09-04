Image 1 of 27 Wouter Wippert clebrates, as does Cannondale-Drapac teammate Alex Howes on stage 4 (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 27 Overall 2017 Tour of Alberta winner Evan Huffman (Rally Cycling) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 27 Evan Huffman (Rally Cycling) waves from the podium (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 27 Evan Huffman (Rally Cycling) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 27 Alex Cowan and Nigel Ellsay of Silber Pro Cycling lead the breakaway (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 6 of 27 Evan Huffman takes a sip from his bidon (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 7 of 27 Rally controlling the race for Huffman (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 8 of 27 The Cannondale-Drapac led peloton isn't interested in grabbing a drink at the feed zone (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 9 of 27 KOM leader Sepp Kuss (Rally Cycling) had a fall earlier in the stage (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 10 of 27 Rally sealed the overall team classification (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 11 of 27 Celebration time for Rally who also won the team classification (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 12 of 27 Everyone wants a shot of the final podium (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 13 of 27 The podium get into the celebrations (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 14 of 27 Sepp Kuss (Rally Cycling) after a successful race (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 15 of 27 The breakaway rolls through to complete another lap (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 16 of 27 Wouter Wippert (Cannondale-Drapac) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 17 of 27 The peloton rolls under a bridge on the city course (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 18 of 27 The breakaway rolling through (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 19 of 27 Rally riding at warp speed (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 20 of 27 Rob Britton (Rally Cycling) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 21 of 27 Sepp Kuss (Rally Cycling) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 22 of 27 The fans cheers on the peloton (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 23 of 27 Points leader Wouter Wippert (Cannondale-Drapac) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 24 of 27 The peloton in Edmonton for stage 4 (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 25 of 27 Chris Jones and Daniel Eaton (UnitedHealthcare) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 26 of 27 Wouter Wippert (Cannondale-Drapac) celebrates his second win of the race (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 27 of 27 The final Tour of Alberta podium: Sepp Kuss (Rally), Evan Huffman (Rally), and Alex Howes (Cannondale-Drapac) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

After a chaotic and dramatic day of racing in Edmonton, Evan Huffman (Rally Cycling) finished safely in the bunch to seal the overall victory at the 2017 Tour of Alberta, while Wouter Wippert (Cannondale-Drapac) took his second stage win of the week and the third win for the green argyle team.

Wippert, who also won the stage 2 sprint in Spruce Grove, took out the bunch sprint in downtown Edmonton ahead of Holowesko-Citadel's John Murphy and Rally's Colin Joyce after the peloton caught final breakaway rider Matteo Dal-Cin (Rally) inside the final kilometre.

"When we started the last lap it looked like the break was done, then he attacked and got a pretty big gap," Wippert said in the post-race press conference. "We heard on the radio, 'Go, go, go – it's now or you're going to be too late.'

"We started with the team going pretty full gas," Wippert continued. "I was a little bit worried that we would run out of people, but everyone did 300 or 400 metres more than they were suppose to do, and that’s how we ended up pretty comfortable with three guys in the last 500 metres."

Kristijan Koren led Wippert through the final right-hand corner with about 500 metres to go, and then stage 3 winner Alex Howes took over as the last man, dropping off Wippert with a head of steam at 300 metres and finishing fourth himself.

"When you get dropped off with that much speed in the last 300 metres – you still have to sprint, but it makes it a lot easier with such good teamwork," said Cannondale's Dutch fastman.

For Huffman, the overall win was the crescendo of a season that has seen unparalleled success for himself and for his team.

"I don't know what's better, two wins in California or the overall here," said Huffman, who won stages 4 and 7 at the WorldTour Amgen Tour of California in May. "I guess I'll let someone else be the judge of that. But this is the biggest GC win, for sure. Earlier this year Tour of the Gila was the biggest before this, so I've just really shown a lot of progression in a short amount of time over the last two years with this team."

How it unfolded

Monday's 124.1km final stage in Edmonton consisted of 11 laps around a 11.3km urban circuit in the city centre. The route has been used for the final day of the race since 2014, when Daryl Impey used a 10-second time bonus at the finish to jump past Tom Dumoulin by one second to take the overall win.

Time bonuses were up for grabs again on Monday, with two intermediate sprints at the end of laps four and eight offering bonuses of three, two and one second to the top three. Bonuses of 10, six and four seconds were up for grabs at the finish. The Hilly, technical route also included three KOMs on laps three, six and nine.

A group of six readers slipped away from the field on the opening lap, with Ty Magner (Holowesko-Citadel), Alex Cowan (Silber Pro Cycling), Nigel Ellsay (Silber Pro Cycling), Connor Brown (Elevate-KHS), Felix Cote-Bouvette (Garneau-Quebecor) and Oliver Evans (H&R Block) gaining a slight advantage.

A chase group of six riders escaped the field on lap 2 and was able to bridge to the leaders just before the end of the loop. Rob Britton (Rally Cycling), Joe Lewis (Holowesko-Citadel), Lachlan Norris (UnitedHealthcare), Josh Berry (Jelly Belly-Maxxis), Taylor Shelden (Jelly Belly-Maxxis) and Weimer Alfanso Roldan (Medellin-Inder) joined the initial escapees to form a new lead group of 12.

Britton, who started the day eighth overall at 42 seconds, was the best-placed rider in the group, and when the advantage went up to 1:05 on lap three, he was the virtual leader on the road.

With a newly comprised group up the road, another chase formed during lap three that consisted of four riders. The new chase group included Robigzon Oyola (Medellin-Inder), Olivier Brisebois (Garneau-Quebecor), Laurent Gervais (Aevolo) and Zeke Mostov (Aevolo).

The chase hung out in no-man's land for most of the third and fourth laps, and then connected with the leaders to form a new front group of 16 with a 1:05 gap on the field, where Huffman's team was on patrol. Huffman's teammate Britton was still the highest-placed rider in the move and continued to be the virtual race leader.

The gap came down to less than a minute during the seventh lap as Rally, followed in the field by Cannondale, Unitedhealthcare and Holowesko, kept the breakaway in check.

Chaos struck the peloton on lap eight when Kuss touched wheels with a teammate and hit the deck on a slight incline. The disruption allowed another group of six to peel away from the field, although by that time the breakaway's advantage was down to just 20 seconds. Kuss quickly remounted and was back in the field, but the crash and subsequent disruption caused chaos all over the course.

As the field inched closer and close to the breakaway, the new chase of six closed in the leaders. In the new chase were Travis McCabe (UnitedHealthcare), Matteo Dal-Cin (Rally Cycling), Adam Roberge (Silber), Cesar Parades (Medellin-Inder) and James Piccoli (Elevate-KHS).

Meanwhile in the breakaway, Britton joined UnitedHealthcare's Norris in attacking the move and gaining a small gap. Magner, Shelden and Ellsay bridged to the lead duo to form a lead group of five. The remnants of the former break continued to chase in no-man's land, while the field was one minute back.

The new lead group had four riders within a minute of Huffman's overall lead, with Britton starting the day 42 seconds back, Ellsay at 47, Norris at 55 and Shelden at 55.

The first chase group, which now consisted of 14 riders, caught the leaders to make a front group of 19, while the field lingered 45 seconds back with two laps remaining. With its podium places in danger, Cannondale started contributing to the chase. Riders began dropping out of the breakaway until the front group was down to 14, while the field had whittled their lead down to 25 seconds.

Elevate's Piccoli, who started the day just 44 seconds down, attacked the breakaway and was joined by Dal-Cin, who was 50 seconds down. The duo opened a slight lead over their former breakaway companions, while the field continued to close down the gap.

All the drama of the stage was nullified on the final lap when the field caught the breakaway. Dal-Cin wasn't finished adventuring off the front, however, as the Canadian road champion attacked again and took a small gap. Cannondale recognised the threat to their GC podium spots, and took to the front to reel in Dal-Cin, who had 15 seconds midway through the final lap.

Dal-Cin had 10 seconds over the field with 2km to go, and Cannondale brought five riders to the front to pick up the chase. The gap was quickly cut in half, and Dal-Cin succumbed just inside 1km to go.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 2:46:27 2 John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 3 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling 4 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 5 Pier-André Coté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 6 Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo 7 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 8 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 9 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 10 Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 11 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 12 Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling 13 Oscar Sevilla Ribera (Spa) Medellin-Inder 14 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 15 Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo 16 Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo 17 Christopher Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 18 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 19 Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 20 Luis Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo 21 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 22 Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Col) Medellin-Inder 23 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling 24 Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 25 Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 26 César Nicolas Paredes Avellaneda (Col) Medellin-Inder 27 Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau - Québecor 28 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 29 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 30 Ryan MacAnally (Aus) H&R Block Pro Cycling 31 Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 32 Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 33 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac 34 Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 35 Elliott Doyle (Can) Garneau - Québecor 36 James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 37 Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 38 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 39 Brendam Rhim (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 40 Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Garneau - Québecor 41 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:00:10 42 Émile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:14 43 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:00:16 44 Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 45 Cyrus Monk (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 0:00:26 46 Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) Medellin-Inder 0:00:30 47 Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:00:40 48 Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:47 49 Weimar Alfonso Roldan Ortiz (Col) Medellin-Inder 50 Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:00:51 51 Janier Acevedo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:00:56 52 Eduardo Estrada Celis (Col) Medellin-Inder 0:01:50 53 Oliver Evans (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:02:06 54 Brian McCulloch (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 55 Olivier Brisebois (Can) Garneau - Québecor 56 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:02:08 57 Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:02:11 58 Nick Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 59 Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:02:33 60 Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:05:04 61 TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 62 Jason Saltzman (USA) Aevolo 0:05:20 63 Alexis Cartier (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 64 Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 65 Josh Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:05:39 66 Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:05:50 67 Jesse Anthony (USA) Rally Cycling 0:06:15 68 Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling 69 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 70 Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 71 Connor Brown (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 72 Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo 0:07:06 73 Zeke Mostov (USA) Aevolo 74 Jokin Etxabe Leturia (Spa) Aevolo 75 Joe Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:08:01 76 Tyler Magner (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear DNF Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling DNF Felix Coté Bouvette (Can) Garneau - Québecor DNF Jean Simon D'Anjou (Can) Garneau - Québecor

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 5 pts 2 Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 3 3 Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 5 pts 2 Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 3 3 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 1

KOM 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 10 pts 2 Oliver Evans (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 9 3 Joe Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 7 4 Tyler Magner (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 6 5 Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 5 6 Connor Brown (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 4 7 Felix Coté Bouvette (Can) Garneau - Québecor 2

KOM 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 10 pts 2 Felix Coté Bouvette (Can) Garneau - Québecor 9 3 Zeke Mostov (USA) Aevolo 7 4 Connor Brown (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 6 5 Weimar Alfonso Roldan Ortiz (Col) Medellin-Inder 5 6 Oliver Evans (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 4 7 Olivier Brisebois (Can) Garneau - Québecor 2

KOM 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tyler Magner (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 10 pts 2 Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 9 3 Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 7 4 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 6 5 Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 5 6 Weimar Alfonso Roldan Ortiz (Col) Medellin-Inder 4 7 Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) Medellin-Inder 2

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pier-André Coté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 2:46:27 2 Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo 3 Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo 4 Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo 5 Luis Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo 6 Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 7 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 8 Brendam Rhim (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 9 Cyrus Monk (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 0:00:26 10 Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:47 11 Eduardo Estrada Celis (Col) Medellin-Inder 0:01:50 12 Oliver Evans (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:02:06 13 Olivier Brisebois (Can) Garneau - Québecor 14 Nick Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:02:11 15 Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:05:04 16 Jason Saltzman (USA) Aevolo 0:05:20 17 Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 18 Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:05:50 19 Connor Brown (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 0:06:15 20 Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo 0:07:06 21 Zeke Mostov (USA) Aevolo

Canadian riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pier-André Coté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 2:46:27 2 Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo 3 Christopher Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 4 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling 5 Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau - Québecor 6 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 7 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 8 Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 9 Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 10 Elliott Doyle (Can) Garneau - Québecor 11 James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 12 Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Garneau - Québecor 13 Émile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:14 14 Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:00:40 15 Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:47 16 Oliver Evans (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:02:06 17 Olivier Brisebois (Can) Garneau - Québecor 18 Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:02:11 19 Nick Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 20 Alexis Cartier (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:05:20 21 Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 22 Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:05:50 23 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 0:06:15 24 Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 25 Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo 0:07:06

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cannondale-Drapac 8:19:21 2 UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 3 Rally Cycling 4 Aevolo 5 Medellin - Inder 6 Elevate - Khs Pro Cycling 7 Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 8 Garneau Québecor 9 Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:14 10 Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:00:16 11 H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:00:40

Final General Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 12:00:55 2 Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling 0:00:18 3 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:00:31 4 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 5 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:00:33 6 Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo 0:00:35 7 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling 0:00:36 8 Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 0:00:41 9 James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 0:00:50 10 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:51 11 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling 0:00:53 12 Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 13 Oscar Sevilla Ribera (Spa) Medellin-Inder 0:00:56 14 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:58 15 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 16 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:01:01 17 Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:01:04 18 César Nicolas Paredes Avellaneda (Col) Medellin-Inder 0:01:10 19 Luis Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo 0:01:12 20 Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:02:27 21 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac 0:03:03 22 Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) Medellin-Inder 0:03:13 23 Christopher Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:03:16 24 Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:03:26 25 Brendam Rhim (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:03:31 26 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:03:41 27 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:05:09 28 Weimar Alfonso Roldan Ortiz (Col) Medellin-Inder 0:05:33 29 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:05:50 30 Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Col) Medellin-Inder 0:06:10 31 Janier Acevedo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:06:37 32 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:07:28 33 John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:07:36 34 Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 0:07:48 35 Oliver Evans (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:08:11 36 TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:08:15 37 Cyrus Monk (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 0:09:16 38 Eduardo Estrada Celis (Col) Medellin-Inder 0:09:52 39 Zeke Mostov (USA) Aevolo 0:09:55 40 Olivier Brisebois (Can) Garneau - Québecor 0:10:09 41 Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:10:13 42 Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo 0:10:19 43 Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:10:22 44 Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:10:51 45 Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Garneau - Québecor 0:11:09 46 Joe Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:12:04 47 Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau - Québecor 0:12:18 48 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:12:26 49 Jokin Etxabe Leturia (Spa) Aevolo 0:12:53 50 Alexis Cartier (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:13:14 51 Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:13:40 52 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 0:14:55 53 Pier-André Coté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:15:01 54 Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo 55 Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 56 Elliott Doyle (Can) Garneau - Québecor 57 Ryan MacAnally (Aus) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:15:24 58 Nick Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:15:33 59 Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo 0:16:00 60 Jason Saltzman (USA) Aevolo 0:16:23 61 Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:16:48 62 Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:17:11 63 Émile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:17:16 64 Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:18:24 65 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 0:18:39 66 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:18:42 67 Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:18:49 68 Brian McCulloch (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 0:18:57 69 Josh Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:19:17 70 Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:20:16 71 Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling 0:20:42 72 Connor Brown (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 0:21:16 73 Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:21:48 74 Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:22:00 75 Jesse Anthony (USA) Rally Cycling 0:24:19 76 Tyler Magner (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:25:29

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 42 pts 2 John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 31 3 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 27 4 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling 24 5 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 20 6 Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling 15 7 Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo 14 8 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 12 9 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 11 10 Pier-André Coté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 11 11 Ryan MacAnally (Aus) H&R Block Pro Cycling 10 12 Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 9 13 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 9 14 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 8 15 Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 7 16 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 7 17 Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 7 18 Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo 6 19 Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 6 20 Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau - Québecor 5 21 Elliott Doyle (Can) Garneau - Québecor 5 22 Weimar Alfonso Roldan Ortiz (Col) Medellin-Inder 4 23 Joe Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 4 24 Oscar Sevilla Ribera (Spa) Medellin-Inder 3 25 Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) Medellin-Inder 3 26 Eduardo Estrada Celis (Col) Medellin-Inder 3 27 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 3 28 Josh Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 3 29 Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 2 30 James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 1 31 Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 1 32 Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 27 pts 2 Zeke Mostov (USA) Aevolo 25 3 Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling 24 4 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 22 5 Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 18 6 Tyler Magner (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 16 7 Connor Brown (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 16 8 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 15 9 Joe Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 14 10 Oliver Evans (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 13 11 Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 12 12 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 11 13 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 11 14 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 10 15 Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 10 16 Eduardo Estrada Celis (Col) Medellin-Inder 10 17 Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 9 18 James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 9 19 Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 9 20 Weimar Alfonso Roldan Ortiz (Col) Medellin-Inder 9 21 Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau - Québecor 7 22 Josh Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 6 23 Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 6 24 Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo 5 25 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 5 26 Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 4 27 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling 2 28 Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) Medellin-Inder 2 29 Olivier Brisebois (Can) Garneau - Québecor 2 30 Nick Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 2 31 Brian McCulloch (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 2

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo 12:01:30 2 Luis Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo 0:00:37 3 Brendam Rhim (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:02:56 4 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:03:06 5 Oliver Evans (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:07:36 6 Cyrus Monk (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 0:08:41 7 Eduardo Estrada Celis (Col) Medellin-Inder 0:09:17 8 Zeke Mostov (USA) Aevolo 0:09:20 9 Olivier Brisebois (Can) Garneau - Québecor 0:09:34 10 Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:09:38 11 Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo 0:09:44 12 Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:10:16 13 Pier-André Coté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:14:26 14 Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo 15 Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 16 Nick Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:14:58 17 Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo 0:15:25 18 Jason Saltzman (USA) Aevolo 0:15:48 19 Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:16:13 20 Connor Brown (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 0:20:41 21 Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:21:25

Canadian rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo 12:01:30 2 Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 0:00:06 3 James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 0:00:15 4 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:16 5 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling 0:00:18 6 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:26 7 Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:01:52 8 Christopher Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:02:41 9 Oliver Evans (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:07:36 10 Olivier Brisebois (Can) Garneau - Québecor 0:09:34 11 Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:09:38 12 Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:10:16 13 Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Garneau - Québecor 0:10:34 14 Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau - Québecor 0:11:43 15 Alexis Cartier (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:12:39 16 Pier-André Coté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:14:26 17 Elliott Doyle (Can) Garneau - Québecor 18 Nick Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:14:58 19 Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo 0:15:25 20 Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:16:13 21 Émile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:16:41 22 Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:17:49 23 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 0:18:04 24 Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:19:41 25 Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:21:13