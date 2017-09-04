Trending

Tour of Alberta: Huffman wins the overall as Wippert takes final stage

Rally Cycling finishes one-two wth Huffman and Kuss

Image 1 of 27

Wouter Wippert clebrates, as does Cannondale-Drapac teammate Alex Howes on stage 4

Wouter Wippert clebrates, as does Cannondale-Drapac teammate Alex Howes on stage 4
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 2 of 27

Overall 2017 Tour of Alberta winner Evan Huffman (Rally Cycling)

Overall 2017 Tour of Alberta winner Evan Huffman (Rally Cycling)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 3 of 27

Evan Huffman (Rally Cycling) waves from the podium

Evan Huffman (Rally Cycling) waves from the podium
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 4 of 27

Evan Huffman (Rally Cycling)

Evan Huffman (Rally Cycling)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 5 of 27

Alex Cowan and Nigel Ellsay of Silber Pro Cycling lead the breakaway

Alex Cowan and Nigel Ellsay of Silber Pro Cycling lead the breakaway
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 6 of 27

Evan Huffman takes a sip from his bidon

Evan Huffman takes a sip from his bidon
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 7 of 27

Rally controlling the race for Huffman

Rally controlling the race for Huffman
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 8 of 27

The Cannondale-Drapac led peloton isn't interested in grabbing a drink at the feed zone

The Cannondale-Drapac led peloton isn't interested in grabbing a drink at the feed zone
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 9 of 27

KOM leader Sepp Kuss (Rally Cycling) had a fall earlier in the stage

KOM leader Sepp Kuss (Rally Cycling) had a fall earlier in the stage
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 10 of 27

Rally sealed the overall team classification

Rally sealed the overall team classification
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 11 of 27

Celebration time for Rally who also won the team classification

Celebration time for Rally who also won the team classification
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 12 of 27

Everyone wants a shot of the final podium

Everyone wants a shot of the final podium
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 13 of 27

The podium get into the celebrations

The podium get into the celebrations
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 14 of 27

Sepp Kuss (Rally Cycling) after a successful race

Sepp Kuss (Rally Cycling) after a successful race
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 15 of 27

The breakaway rolls through to complete another lap

The breakaway rolls through to complete another lap
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 16 of 27

Wouter Wippert (Cannondale-Drapac)

Wouter Wippert (Cannondale-Drapac)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 17 of 27

The peloton rolls under a bridge on the city course

The peloton rolls under a bridge on the city course
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 18 of 27

The breakaway rolling through

The breakaway rolling through
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 19 of 27

Rally riding at warp speed

Rally riding at warp speed
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 20 of 27

Rob Britton (Rally Cycling)

Rob Britton (Rally Cycling)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 21 of 27

Sepp Kuss (Rally Cycling)

Sepp Kuss (Rally Cycling)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 22 of 27

The fans cheers on the peloton

The fans cheers on the peloton
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 23 of 27

Points leader Wouter Wippert (Cannondale-Drapac)

Points leader Wouter Wippert (Cannondale-Drapac)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 24 of 27

The peloton in Edmonton for stage 4

The peloton in Edmonton for stage 4
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 25 of 27

Chris Jones and Daniel Eaton (UnitedHealthcare)

Chris Jones and Daniel Eaton (UnitedHealthcare)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 26 of 27

Wouter Wippert (Cannondale-Drapac) celebrates his second win of the race

Wouter Wippert (Cannondale-Drapac) celebrates his second win of the race
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 27 of 27

The final Tour of Alberta podium: Sepp Kuss (Rally), Evan Huffman (Rally), and Alex Howes (Cannondale-Drapac)

The final Tour of Alberta podium: Sepp Kuss (Rally), Evan Huffman (Rally), and Alex Howes (Cannondale-Drapac)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

After a chaotic and dramatic day of racing in Edmonton, Evan Huffman (Rally Cycling) finished safely in the bunch to seal the overall victory at the 2017 Tour of Alberta, while Wouter Wippert (Cannondale-Drapac) took his second stage win of the week and the third win for the green argyle team.

Wippert, who also won the stage 2 sprint in Spruce Grove, took out the bunch sprint in downtown Edmonton ahead of Holowesko-Citadel's John Murphy and Rally's Colin Joyce after the peloton caught final breakaway rider Matteo Dal-Cin (Rally) inside the final kilometre.

"When we started the last lap it looked like the break was done, then he attacked and got a pretty big gap," Wippert said in the post-race press conference. "We heard on the radio, 'Go, go, go – it's now or you're going to be too late.'

"We started with the team going pretty full gas," Wippert continued. "I was a little bit worried that we would run out of people, but everyone did 300 or 400 metres more than they were suppose to do, and that’s how we ended up pretty comfortable with three guys in the last 500 metres."

Kristijan Koren led Wippert through the final right-hand corner with about 500 metres to go, and then stage 3 winner Alex Howes took over as the last man, dropping off Wippert with a head of steam at 300 metres and finishing fourth himself.

"When you get dropped off with that much speed in the last 300 metres – you still have to sprint, but it makes it a lot easier with such good teamwork," said Cannondale's Dutch fastman.

For Huffman, the overall win was the crescendo of a season that has seen unparalleled success for himself and for his team. 

"I don't know what's better, two wins in California or the overall here," said Huffman, who won stages 4 and 7 at the WorldTour Amgen Tour of California in May. "I guess I'll let someone else be the judge of that. But this is the biggest GC win, for sure. Earlier this year Tour of the Gila was the biggest before this, so I've just really shown a lot of progression in a short amount of time over the last two years with this team."

How it unfolded

Monday's 124.1km final stage in Edmonton consisted of 11 laps around a 11.3km urban circuit in the city centre. The route has been used for the final day of the race since 2014, when Daryl Impey used a 10-second time bonus at the finish to jump past Tom Dumoulin by one second to take the overall win.

Time bonuses were up for grabs again on Monday, with two intermediate sprints at the end of laps four and eight offering bonuses of three, two and one second to the top three. Bonuses of 10, six and four seconds were up for grabs at the finish. The Hilly, technical route also included three KOMs on laps three, six and nine.

A group of six readers slipped away from the field on the opening lap, with Ty Magner (Holowesko-Citadel), Alex Cowan (Silber Pro Cycling), Nigel Ellsay (Silber Pro Cycling), Connor Brown (Elevate-KHS), Felix Cote-Bouvette (Garneau-Quebecor) and Oliver Evans (H&R Block) gaining a slight advantage.

A chase group of six riders escaped the field on lap 2 and was able to bridge to the leaders just before the end of the loop. Rob Britton (Rally Cycling), Joe Lewis (Holowesko-Citadel), Lachlan Norris (UnitedHealthcare), Josh Berry (Jelly Belly-Maxxis), Taylor Shelden (Jelly Belly-Maxxis) and Weimer Alfanso Roldan (Medellin-Inder) joined the initial escapees to form a new lead group of 12.

Britton, who started the day eighth overall at 42 seconds, was the best-placed rider in the group, and when the advantage went up to 1:05 on lap three, he was the virtual leader on the road.

With a newly comprised group up the road, another chase formed during lap three that consisted of four riders. The new chase group included Robigzon Oyola (Medellin-Inder), Olivier Brisebois (Garneau-Quebecor), Laurent Gervais (Aevolo) and Zeke Mostov (Aevolo).

The chase hung out in no-man's land for most of the third and fourth laps, and then connected with the leaders to form a new front group of 16 with a 1:05 gap on the field, where Huffman's team was on patrol. Huffman's teammate Britton was still the highest-placed rider in the move and continued to be the virtual race leader.

The gap came down to less than a minute during the seventh lap as Rally, followed in the field by Cannondale, Unitedhealthcare and Holowesko, kept the breakaway in check.

Chaos struck the peloton on lap eight when Kuss touched wheels with a teammate and hit the deck on a slight incline. The disruption allowed another group of six to peel away from the field, although by that time the breakaway's advantage was down to just 20 seconds. Kuss quickly remounted and was back in the field, but the crash and subsequent disruption caused chaos all over the course.

As the field inched closer and close to the breakaway, the new chase of six closed in the leaders. In the new chase were Travis McCabe (UnitedHealthcare), Matteo Dal-Cin (Rally Cycling), Adam Roberge (Silber), Cesar Parades (Medellin-Inder) and James Piccoli (Elevate-KHS).

Meanwhile in the breakaway, Britton joined UnitedHealthcare's Norris in attacking the move and gaining a small gap. Magner, Shelden and Ellsay bridged to the lead duo to form a lead group of five. The remnants of the former break continued to chase in no-man's land, while the field was one minute back.

The new lead group had four riders within a minute of Huffman's overall lead, with Britton starting the day 42 seconds back, Ellsay at 47, Norris at 55 and Shelden at 55.

The first chase group, which now consisted of 14 riders, caught the leaders to make a front group of 19, while the field lingered 45 seconds back with two laps remaining. With its podium places in danger, Cannondale started contributing to the chase. Riders began dropping out of the breakaway until the front group was down to 14, while the field had whittled their lead down to 25 seconds.

Elevate's Piccoli, who started the day just 44 seconds down, attacked the breakaway and was joined by Dal-Cin, who was 50 seconds down. The duo opened a slight lead over their former breakaway companions, while the field continued to close down the gap.

All the drama of the stage was nullified on the final lap when the field caught the breakaway. Dal-Cin wasn't finished adventuring off the front, however, as the Canadian road champion attacked again and took a small gap. Cannondale recognised the threat to their GC podium spots, and took to the front to reel in Dal-Cin, who had 15 seconds midway through the final lap.

Dal-Cin had 10 seconds over the field with 2km to go, and Cannondale brought five riders to the front to pick up the chase. The gap was quickly cut in half, and Dal-Cin succumbed just inside 1km to go.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac2:46:27
2John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
3Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
4Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac
5Pier-André Coté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
6Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo
7Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
8Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
9Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
10Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
11Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
12Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling
13Oscar Sevilla Ribera (Spa) Medellin-Inder
14Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
15Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo
16Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo
17Christopher Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
18Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
19Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
20Luis Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo
21Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
22Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Col) Medellin-Inder
23Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling
24Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
25Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
26César Nicolas Paredes Avellaneda (Col) Medellin-Inder
27Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau - Québecor
28Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
29Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
30Ryan MacAnally (Aus) H&R Block Pro Cycling
31Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
32Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
33Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac
34Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
35Elliott Doyle (Can) Garneau - Québecor
36James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
37Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
38Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
39Brendam Rhim (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
40Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Garneau - Québecor
41Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:00:10
42Émile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:14
43Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:00:16
44Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
45Cyrus Monk (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac0:00:26
46Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) Medellin-Inder0:00:30
47Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:00:40
48Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:47
49Weimar Alfonso Roldan Ortiz (Col) Medellin-Inder
50Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:00:51
51Janier Acevedo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:00:56
52Eduardo Estrada Celis (Col) Medellin-Inder0:01:50
53Oliver Evans (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:02:06
54Brian McCulloch (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
55Olivier Brisebois (Can) Garneau - Québecor
56Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:02:08
57Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:02:11
58Nick Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
59Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:02:33
60Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:05:04
61TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
62Jason Saltzman (USA) Aevolo0:05:20
63Alexis Cartier (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
64Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
65Josh Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:05:39
66Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:05:50
67Jesse Anthony (USA) Rally Cycling0:06:15
68Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling
69Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
70Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
71Connor Brown (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
72Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo0:07:06
73Zeke Mostov (USA) Aevolo
74Jokin Etxabe Leturia (Spa) Aevolo
75Joe Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:08:01
76Tyler Magner (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
DNFNicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
DNFFelix Coté Bouvette (Can) Garneau - Québecor
DNFJean Simon D'Anjou (Can) Garneau - Québecor

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis5pts
2Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team3
3Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling5pts
2Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team3
3Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling1

KOM 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling10pts
2Oliver Evans (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling9
3Joe Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear7
4Tyler Magner (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear6
5Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis5
6Connor Brown (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling4
7Felix Coté Bouvette (Can) Garneau - Québecor2

KOM 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling10pts
2Felix Coté Bouvette (Can) Garneau - Québecor9
3Zeke Mostov (USA) Aevolo7
4Connor Brown (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling6
5Weimar Alfonso Roldan Ortiz (Col) Medellin-Inder5
6Oliver Evans (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling4
7Olivier Brisebois (Can) Garneau - Québecor2

KOM 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tyler Magner (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear10pts
2Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team9
3Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis7
4Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling6
5Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling5
6Weimar Alfonso Roldan Ortiz (Col) Medellin-Inder4
7Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) Medellin-Inder2

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pier-André Coté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling2:46:27
2Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo
3Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo
4Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo
5Luis Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo
6Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
7Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
8Brendam Rhim (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
9Cyrus Monk (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac0:00:26
10Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:47
11Eduardo Estrada Celis (Col) Medellin-Inder0:01:50
12Oliver Evans (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:02:06
13Olivier Brisebois (Can) Garneau - Québecor
14Nick Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:02:11
15Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:05:04
16Jason Saltzman (USA) Aevolo0:05:20
17Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
18Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:05:50
19Connor Brown (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:06:15
20Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo0:07:06
21Zeke Mostov (USA) Aevolo

Canadian riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pier-André Coté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling2:46:27
2Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo
3Christopher Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
4Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling
5Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau - Québecor
6Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
7Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
8Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
9Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
10Elliott Doyle (Can) Garneau - Québecor
11James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
12Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Garneau - Québecor
13Émile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:14
14Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:00:40
15Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:47
16Oliver Evans (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:02:06
17Olivier Brisebois (Can) Garneau - Québecor
18Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:02:11
19Nick Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
20Alexis Cartier (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:05:20
21Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
22Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:05:50
23Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling0:06:15
24Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
25Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo0:07:06

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cannondale-Drapac8:19:21
2UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
3Rally Cycling
4Aevolo
5Medellin - Inder
6Elevate - Khs Pro Cycling
7Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
8Garneau Québecor
9Silber Pro Cycling0:00:14
10Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:00:16
11H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:00:40

Final General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling12:00:55
2Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling0:00:18
3Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:00:31
4Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
5Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:00:33
6Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo0:00:35
7Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling0:00:36
8Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling0:00:41
9James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:00:50
10Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:51
11Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling0:00:53
12Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
13Oscar Sevilla Ribera (Spa) Medellin-Inder0:00:56
14Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:58
15Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
16Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:01:01
17Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:01:04
18César Nicolas Paredes Avellaneda (Col) Medellin-Inder0:01:10
19Luis Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo0:01:12
20Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:02:27
21Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac0:03:03
22Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) Medellin-Inder0:03:13
23Christopher Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:03:16
24Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:03:26
25Brendam Rhim (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:03:31
26Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:03:41
27Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:05:09
28Weimar Alfonso Roldan Ortiz (Col) Medellin-Inder0:05:33
29Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:05:50
30Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Col) Medellin-Inder0:06:10
31Janier Acevedo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:06:37
32Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:07:28
33John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:07:36
34Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:07:48
35Oliver Evans (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:08:11
36TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:08:15
37Cyrus Monk (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac0:09:16
38Eduardo Estrada Celis (Col) Medellin-Inder0:09:52
39Zeke Mostov (USA) Aevolo0:09:55
40Olivier Brisebois (Can) Garneau - Québecor0:10:09
41Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:10:13
42Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo0:10:19
43Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:10:22
44Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:10:51
45Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Garneau - Québecor0:11:09
46Joe Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:12:04
47Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau - Québecor0:12:18
48Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:12:26
49Jokin Etxabe Leturia (Spa) Aevolo0:12:53
50Alexis Cartier (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:13:14
51Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:13:40
52Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac0:14:55
53Pier-André Coté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:15:01
54Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo
55Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
56Elliott Doyle (Can) Garneau - Québecor
57Ryan MacAnally (Aus) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:15:24
58Nick Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:15:33
59Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo0:16:00
60Jason Saltzman (USA) Aevolo0:16:23
61Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:16:48
62Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:17:11
63Émile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:17:16
64Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:18:24
65Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling0:18:39
66Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:18:42
67Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:18:49
68Brian McCulloch (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:18:57
69Josh Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:19:17
70Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:20:16
71Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling0:20:42
72Connor Brown (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:21:16
73Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:21:48
74Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:22:00
75Jesse Anthony (USA) Rally Cycling0:24:19
76Tyler Magner (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:25:29

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac42pts
2John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear31
3Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac27
4Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling24
5Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling20
6Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling15
7Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo14
8Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac12
9Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling11
10Pier-André Coté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling11
11Ryan MacAnally (Aus) H&R Block Pro Cycling10
12Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling9
13Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team9
14Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis8
15Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis7
16Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team7
17Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team7
18Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo6
19Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling6
20Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau - Québecor5
21Elliott Doyle (Can) Garneau - Québecor5
22Weimar Alfonso Roldan Ortiz (Col) Medellin-Inder4
23Joe Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear4
24Oscar Sevilla Ribera (Spa) Medellin-Inder3
25Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) Medellin-Inder3
26Eduardo Estrada Celis (Col) Medellin-Inder3
27Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team3
28Josh Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis3
29Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team2
30James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling1
31Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling1
32Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling27pts
2Zeke Mostov (USA) Aevolo25
3Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling24
4Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac22
5Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team18
6Tyler Magner (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear16
7Connor Brown (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling16
8Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac15
9Joe Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear14
10Oliver Evans (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling13
11Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis12
12Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team11
13Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling11
14Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling10
15Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team10
16Eduardo Estrada Celis (Col) Medellin-Inder10
17Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling9
18James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling9
19Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team9
20Weimar Alfonso Roldan Ortiz (Col) Medellin-Inder9
21Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau - Québecor7
22Josh Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis6
23Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling6
24Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo5
25Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis5
26Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling4
27Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling2
28Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) Medellin-Inder2
29Olivier Brisebois (Can) Garneau - Québecor2
30Nick Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling2
31Brian McCulloch (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling2

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo12:01:30
2Luis Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo0:00:37
3Brendam Rhim (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:02:56
4Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:03:06
5Oliver Evans (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:07:36
6Cyrus Monk (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac0:08:41
7Eduardo Estrada Celis (Col) Medellin-Inder0:09:17
8Zeke Mostov (USA) Aevolo0:09:20
9Olivier Brisebois (Can) Garneau - Québecor0:09:34
10Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:09:38
11Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo0:09:44
12Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:10:16
13Pier-André Coté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:14:26
14Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo
15Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
16Nick Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:14:58
17Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo0:15:25
18Jason Saltzman (USA) Aevolo0:15:48
19Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:16:13
20Connor Brown (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:20:41
21Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:21:25

Canadian rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo12:01:30
2Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling0:00:06
3James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:00:15
4Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:16
5Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling0:00:18
6Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:26
7Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:01:52
8Christopher Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:02:41
9Oliver Evans (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:07:36
10Olivier Brisebois (Can) Garneau - Québecor0:09:34
11Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:09:38
12Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:10:16
13Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Garneau - Québecor0:10:34
14Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau - Québecor0:11:43
15Alexis Cartier (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:12:39
16Pier-André Coté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:14:26
17Elliott Doyle (Can) Garneau - Québecor
18Nick Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:14:58
19Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo0:15:25
20Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:16:13
21Émile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:16:41
22Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:17:49
23Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling0:18:04
24Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:19:41
25Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:21:13

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rally Cycling36:03:50
2UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:01:24
3Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:01:41
4Cannondale-Drapac0:02:50
5Aevolo0:03:31
6Medellin - Inder0:03:34
7Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:07:26
8Silber Pro Cycling0:08:18
9H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:13:09
10Elevate - Khs Pro Cycling0:22:34
11Garneau Québecor0:24:50

 

