Trending

Tour of Alberta: Cannondale goes one-two in Edmonton with Howes and Wippert

Rally Cycling's Evan Huffman keeps his overall lead heading into the final stage

Image 1 of 22

The UnitedHealthcare team riding in support of Travis McCabe during stage 3

The UnitedHealthcare team riding in support of Travis McCabe during stage 3
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 2 of 22

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 3 of 22

The peloton heads towards Edmonton during stag 3

The peloton heads towards Edmonton during stag 3
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 4 of 22

The peloton crosses a bridge with Edmonton in the background

The peloton crosses a bridge with Edmonton in the background
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 5 of 22

Evan Huffman (Rally) descending

Evan Huffman (Rally) descending
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 6 of 22

The peloton in action

The peloton in action
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 7 of 22

The Rally squad control the race on the KOM

The Rally squad control the race on the KOM
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 8 of 22

Evan Huffman sitting safely in the bunch

Evan Huffman sitting safely in the bunch
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 9 of 22

The main field passes through for the final lap

The main field passes through for the final lap
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 10 of 22

The jersey leader's after stage 3

The jersey leader's after stage 3
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 11 of 22

Alex Howes on the top step of the stage 3 podium

Alex Howes on the top step of the stage 3 podium
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 12 of 22

Sepp Kuss (Rally) rolls the start line on the KOM jersey

Sepp Kuss (Rally) rolls the start line on the KOM jersey
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 13 of 22

Alex Cataford (UnitedHealthcare) leads an attack

Alex Cataford (UnitedHealthcare) leads an attack
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 14 of 22

Race leader Evan Huffman (Rally)

Race leader Evan Huffman (Rally)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 15 of 22

Tom-Jelte Slagter (Cannondale-Drapac)

Tom-Jelte Slagter (Cannondale-Drapac)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 16 of 22

The breakaway lead by Zeke Mostov (Aevolo)

The breakaway lead by Zeke Mostov (Aevolo)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 17 of 22

The peloton passes through the feed zone

The peloton passes through the feed zone
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 18 of 22

Evan Huffman, in yellow, sits in behind his Rally teammates

Evan Huffman, in yellow, sits in behind his Rally teammates
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 19 of 22

The breakaway turns onto the descent during the stage 3 loop

The breakaway turns onto the descent during the stage 3 loop
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 20 of 22

Jesse Anthony (Rally) leads the chase

Jesse Anthony (Rally) leads the chase
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 21 of 22

Evan Huffman enjoying a snack during the stage

Evan Huffman enjoying a snack during the stage
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 22 of 22

Alex Howes and Wouter Wippert go one-two for Cannondale-Drapac on stage 3

Alex Howes and Wouter Wippert go one-two for Cannondale-Drapac on stage 3
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Alex Howes won the Tour of Alberta’s third stage on Sunday in Edmonton, slipping off the front in the final 150 metres while leading out stage 2 winner Wouter Wippert, who followed him across the line for a Cannondale-Drapac one-two finish. Rally Cycling's Colin Joyce was third.

Evan Huffman (Rally Cycling) finished safely in the field to hold onto his leader's jersey going into Monday's final stage.

The green argyle team followed Wippert's win the day before with another impressive finish-line performance, shutting down Holowesk-Citadel and UnitedHealthcare as the sprint teams pressed the pace to the line.

"We wanted to make it an aggressive race, kind of beating up on Rally a little bit early, and then we managed to miss the break and had to ride," Howes said. "We knew that Wouter was probably the fastest guy out there, so we wanted to do a good sprint for him.

"Coming into the final, it wasn't necessarily confusing, but I think a lot of guys were pretty gassed at the top. [Wippert] yelled at me to go and I had a little gap, and I just kept rolling it. He ran in second, and I think he basically just let me win."

Howes' stage win comes less than month after he won the opening stage at the Colorado Classic, following up on two stage wins he took at the Cascade Cycling Classic in July while riding for a composite US national team.

"I kind of had a rough spring where nothing seemed to go right," Howes said. "Things sort of came around after the Giro, and honestly I couldn't be happier getting results here in North America. Colorado is a hometown race for me, and up here in Alberta it's kind of like a northern brother of Colorado."

Rally kept a five-man breakaway in check for most of the day with help from Cannondale, and then handed off duties on the front to Holowesko once the catch was made on the final circuit in Edmonton. Holowesko tried to set up John Murphy for the win, but the lead out got swarmed in the last half a kilometre before Howes and Wippert surged to the front.

Huffman, who now leads teammate Sepp Kuss by 18 seconds, while Howes and teammate Tom-Jelte Slagter are both 31 seconds back in third and fourth, respectively. Rally's race leader said stage 3 was a fairly straightforward day for him and his team, although they did have to work hard to keep the breakaway in check.

"Today went pretty much according to plan," Huffman said. "It was aggressive at the start, just like yesterday. In the end there was a fairly dangerous breakaway with a couple of guys that were not too far down on GC. We had to really work for it to keep it close, and luckily Cannondale helped a little bit. The last couple of laps we got some help from some other teams that were interested in a sprint, so all in all it was a fairly straightforward race for me, but we definitely had to do some work today."

How it unfolded

The third stage consisted of 11 loops around a relatively flat 10.6km circuit in urban Edmonton, with two KOMs on laps three and six, and two intermediate sprints at the start/finish on laps eight and 10.

Two riders escaped the bunch just after the peloton started the second lap, with Travis McCabe (UnitedHealthcare) and Olivier Brisebois (Garneau-Quebecor) getting a bit of leash. The short nature of the 116.7km stage meant the peloton was particular about which riders it would let up the road, and the duo were soon back in the bunch.

McCabe remained active in the front during the third lap, taking maximum points on the KOM ahead of James Piccoli (Elevate-KHS) and Alex Cowan (Silber Pro Cycling).

A group of five escaped on lap 5 that included Joe Lewis (Holowesko-Ciatdel), Alex Cataford (UnitedHealthcare), Josh Berry (Jelly Belly-Maxxis), Nigel Ellsay (Silber Pro Cycling) and Zeke Mostov (Aevolo).

The new leaders built a gap of 1:15 over the field by the end of the lap, while Brian McCulloch (Elevate-KHS) and Travis Samuel (H&R Block) found themselves in no-man's land trying to bridge.

Ellsay was the best-placed rider in the lead group at 55 seconds down, making him the virtual leader on the road while Rally led the chase in the field. Mostov took maximum points on the lap-six KOM. The gap was down to just 45 seconds as the leaders saw four to go, with Rally still leading the chase and Cannondale-Drapac backing them up.

The leaders' gap was back up to one minute when they went through the start/finish with three to go. Ellsay took the maximum sprint points and a three-second time bonus while the rest of the escapees rolled across the line.

The gap was down to 46 seconds when the leaders went through the start finish with two laps remaining, and by the time they came around again to take the bell for the final lap, the field had brought the leaders' gap down to just 15 seconds. Ellsay, who started the day 14th, took the sprint points again and tucked away another three-second time bonus, moving him into the top 10 on GC.

The field was quickly on the escapees after that, and the race reshuffled once again for the finish. Hincapie took over the front once the catch was made, and then Medellin-Inder came up a little too early with 1km to go. McCabe took over the front at 500 metres, pulling Holowesko's John Murphy before Howes moved to the front to lead out Wippert.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac2:30:31
2Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
3Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
4John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
5Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
6Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
7Pier-André Coté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
8Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling
9Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo
10Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo
11Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
12Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling
13James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
14Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
15Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
16Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo
17Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
18Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
19Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac
20Oscar Sevilla Ribera (Spa) Medellin-Inder
21Connor Brown (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
22Felix Coté Bouvette (Can) Garneau - Québecor
23Elliott Doyle (Can) Garneau - Québecor
24Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
25Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
26Luis Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo
27César Nicolas Paredes Avellaneda (Col) Medellin-Inder
28Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
29Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
30Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) Medellin-Inder
31Jean Simon D'Anjou (Can) Garneau - Québecor
32Christopher Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
33Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
34Zeke Mostov (USA) Aevolo
35Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
36Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
37Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
38Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:00:15
39Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
40Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
41Ryan MacAnally (Aus) H&R Block Pro Cycling
42Olivier Brisebois (Can) Garneau - Québecor
43Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo
44Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:00:20
45Cyrus Monk (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
46Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:27
47Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:29
48Weimar Alfonso Roldan Ortiz (Col) Medellin-Inder0:00:31
49Jason Saltzman (USA) Aevolo0:00:32
50Jokin Etxabe Leturia (Spa) Aevolo0:00:34
51Oliver Evans (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:00:41
52Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Garneau - Québecor
53Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
54Brendam Rhim (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:00:47
55Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:00:53
56Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Col) Medellin-Inder0:00:55
57Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:00:57
58Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
59Émile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:01:02
60Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau - Québecor0:01:03
61Nick Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
62Eduardo Estrada Celis (Col) Medellin-Inder
63Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
64Janier Acevedo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:01:10
65Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:01:14
66Brian McCulloch (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:01:19
67Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
68Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
69Joe Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:01:24
70TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
71Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
72Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:01:38
73Tyler Magner (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear
74Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:01:44
75Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:02:02
76Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling0:02:35
77Jesse Anthony (USA) Rally Cycling0:02:58
78Josh Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:03:21
79Alexis Cartier (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:03:33

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling5pts
2Josh Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis3
3Joe Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling5pts
2Joe Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear3
3Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac15pts
2Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac12
3Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling10
4Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis7
5Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team6
6Pier-André Coté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling5
7Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling4
8Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo3
9Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo2

Climb 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team10pts
2James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling9
3Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling7
4Connor Brown (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling6
5Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis5
6Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling4
7Zeke Mostov (USA) Aevolo2

Climb 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Zeke Mostov (USA) Aevolo10pts
2Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team9
3Joe Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear7
4Josh Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis6
5Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling5
6Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling4
7Brian McCulloch (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling2

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pier-André Coté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling2:30:31
2Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo
3Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo
4Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
5Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo
6Connor Brown (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
7Luis Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo
8Jean Simon D'Anjou (Can) Garneau - Québecor
9Zeke Mostov (USA) Aevolo
10Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
11Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:00:15
12Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
13Olivier Brisebois (Can) Garneau - Québecor
14Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo
15Cyrus Monk (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac0:00:20
16Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:29
17Jason Saltzman (USA) Aevolo0:00:32
18Oliver Evans (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:00:41
19Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
20Brendam Rhim (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:00:47
21Nick Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:01:03
22Eduardo Estrada Celis (Col) Medellin-Inder
23Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:01:38

Canadian riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pier-André Coté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling2:30:31
2Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling
3James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
4Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo
5Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
6Felix Coté Bouvette (Can) Garneau - Québecor
7Elliott Doyle (Can) Garneau - Québecor
8Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
9Jean Simon D'Anjou (Can) Garneau - Québecor
10Christopher Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
11Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
12Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:15
13Olivier Brisebois (Can) Garneau - Québecor
14Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo
15Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:27
16Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:29
17Oliver Evans (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:00:41
18Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Garneau - Québecor
19Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
20Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:00:57
21Émile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:01:02
22Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau - Québecor0:01:03
23Nick Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
24Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:01:19
25Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
26Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:01:44
27Alexis Cartier (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:03:33

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cannondale Drapac Professional Cycling Team7:31:33
2Rally Cycling
3Aevolo
4UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
5Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling
6Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
7Garneau Québecor
8Medellin - Inder
9Silber Pro Cycling0:00:15
10H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:00:56
11Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie0:02:11

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling9:14:28
2Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling0:00:18
3Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:00:31
4Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
5Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:00:33
6Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo0:00:35
7Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling0:00:40
8Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling0:00:45
9James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:00:50
10Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:52
11Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling0:00:53
12Oscar Sevilla Ribera (Spa) Medellin-Inder0:00:56
13Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:00:57
14Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:58
15Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
16Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:01:01
17Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:01:07
18César Nicolas Paredes Avellaneda (Col) Medellin-Inder0:01:10
19Luis Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo0:01:12
20Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:02:27
21Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) Medellin-Inder0:02:43
22Zeke Mostov (USA) Aevolo0:02:49
23Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac0:03:03
24TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:03:11
25Christopher Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:03:16
26Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:03:26
27Brendam Rhim (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:03:31
28Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:03:41
29Joe Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:04:03
30Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:04:23
31Weimar Alfonso Roldan Ortiz (Col) Medellin-Inder0:04:46
32Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:04:53
33Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:05:31
34Janier Acevedo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:05:41
35Jokin Etxabe Leturia (Spa) Aevolo0:05:47
36Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:05:50
37Oliver Evans (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:06:05
38Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Col) Medellin-Inder0:06:10
39Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:07:18
40John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:07:42
41Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:07:48
42Alexis Cartier (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:07:54
43Eduardo Estrada Celis (Col) Medellin-Inder0:08:02
44Olivier Brisebois (Can) Garneau - Québecor0:08:03
45Cyrus Monk (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac0:08:50
46Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo0:08:54
47Felix Coté Bouvette (Can) Garneau - Québecor0:09:10
48Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo0:10:19
49Jean Simon D'Anjou (Can) Garneau - Québecor
50Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:10:22
51Jason Saltzman (USA) Aevolo0:11:03
52Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Garneau - Québecor0:11:09
53Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau - Québecor0:12:18
54Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling0:12:24
55Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:12:26
56Nick Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:13:22
57Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:13:24
58Josh Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:13:38
59Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling0:14:27
60Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo0:15:01
61Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
62Pier-André Coté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
63Elliott Doyle (Can) Garneau - Québecor
64Connor Brown (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
65Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac0:15:05
66Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:15:16
67Ryan MacAnally (Aus) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:15:24
68Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:15:33
69Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:16:01
70Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:16:16
71Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:16:20
72Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac0:16:34
73Brian McCulloch (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:16:51
74Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:16:56
75Émile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:17:02
76Tyler Magner (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:17:28
77Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:17:44
78Jesse Anthony (USA) Rally Cycling0:18:04
79Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:18:05

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac27pts
2Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling20
3Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac20
4John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear19
5Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling15
6Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling14
7Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling10
8Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac10
9Ryan MacAnally (Aus) H&R Block Pro Cycling10
10Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo9
11Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis8
12Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team7
13Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo6
14Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling6
15Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau - Québecor5
16Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team5
17Pier-André Coté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling5
18Elliott Doyle (Can) Garneau - Québecor5
19Joe Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear4
20Weimar Alfonso Roldan Ortiz (Col) Medellin-Inder4
21Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling3
22Oscar Sevilla Ribera (Spa) Medellin-Inder3
23Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) Medellin-Inder3
24Eduardo Estrada Celis (Col) Medellin-Inder3
25Josh Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis3
26Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis2
27Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team2
28James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling1
29Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team1
30Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling24pts
2Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac22
3Zeke Mostov (USA) Aevolo18
4Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team18
5Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac15
6Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team11
7Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling10
8Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team10
9Eduardo Estrada Celis (Col) Medellin-Inder10
10James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling9
11Joe Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear7
12Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling7
13Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau - Québecor7
14Josh Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis6
15Connor Brown (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling6
16Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling6
17Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo5
18Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling5
19Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis5
20Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling4
21Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling4
22Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling2
23Nick Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling2
24Brian McCulloch (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling2

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo9:15:03
2Luis Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo0:00:37
3Zeke Mostov (USA) Aevolo0:02:14
4Brendam Rhim (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:02:56
5Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:03:06
6Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:03:48
7Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:04:56
8Oliver Evans (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:05:30
9Eduardo Estrada Celis (Col) Medellin-Inder0:07:27
10Olivier Brisebois (Can) Garneau - Québecor0:07:28
11Cyrus Monk (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac0:08:15
12Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo0:08:19
13Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo0:09:44
14Jean Simon D'Anjou (Can) Garneau - Québecor
15Jason Saltzman (USA) Aevolo0:10:28
16Nick Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:12:47
17Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo0:14:26
18Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
19Pier-André Coté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
20Connor Brown (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling
21Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:14:41
22Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:15:26
23Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear0:16:21

Canadian rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo9:15:03
2Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling0:00:10
3James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling0:00:15
4Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:17
5Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling0:00:18
6Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:26
7Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:01:52
8Christopher Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:02:41
9Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:03:48
10Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:04:56
11Oliver Evans (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:05:30
12Alexis Cartier (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:07:19
13Olivier Brisebois (Can) Garneau - Québecor0:07:28
14Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo0:08:19
15Felix Coté Bouvette (Can) Garneau - Québecor0:08:35
16Jean Simon D'Anjou (Can) Garneau - Québecor0:09:44
17Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Garneau - Québecor0:10:34
18Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau - Québecor0:11:43
19Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling0:11:49
20Nick Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:12:47
21Pier-André Coté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:14:26
22Elliott Doyle (Can) Garneau - Québecor
23Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:14:58
24Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:15:26
25Émile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:16:27
26Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:17:09
27Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:17:30

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rally Cycling27:44:29
2UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:01:24
3Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:01:41
4Cannondale Drapac Professional Cycling Team0:02:50
5Aevolo0:03:31
6Medellin - Inder0:03:34
7Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie0:07:10
8Silber Pro Cycling0:08:04
9H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:12:29
10Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling0:22:34
11Garneau Québecor0:24:50

 

Latest on Cyclingnews