Alex Howes won the Tour of Alberta’s third stage on Sunday in Edmonton, slipping off the front in the final 150 metres while leading out stage 2 winner Wouter Wippert, who followed him across the line for a Cannondale-Drapac one-two finish. Rally Cycling's Colin Joyce was third.

Evan Huffman (Rally Cycling) finished safely in the field to hold onto his leader's jersey going into Monday's final stage.

The green argyle team followed Wippert's win the day before with another impressive finish-line performance, shutting down Holowesk-Citadel and UnitedHealthcare as the sprint teams pressed the pace to the line.

"We wanted to make it an aggressive race, kind of beating up on Rally a little bit early, and then we managed to miss the break and had to ride," Howes said. "We knew that Wouter was probably the fastest guy out there, so we wanted to do a good sprint for him.

"Coming into the final, it wasn't necessarily confusing, but I think a lot of guys were pretty gassed at the top. [Wippert] yelled at me to go and I had a little gap, and I just kept rolling it. He ran in second, and I think he basically just let me win."

Howes' stage win comes less than month after he won the opening stage at the Colorado Classic, following up on two stage wins he took at the Cascade Cycling Classic in July while riding for a composite US national team.

"I kind of had a rough spring where nothing seemed to go right," Howes said. "Things sort of came around after the Giro, and honestly I couldn't be happier getting results here in North America. Colorado is a hometown race for me, and up here in Alberta it's kind of like a northern brother of Colorado."

Rally kept a five-man breakaway in check for most of the day with help from Cannondale, and then handed off duties on the front to Holowesko once the catch was made on the final circuit in Edmonton. Holowesko tried to set up John Murphy for the win, but the lead out got swarmed in the last half a kilometre before Howes and Wippert surged to the front.

Huffman, who now leads teammate Sepp Kuss by 18 seconds, while Howes and teammate Tom-Jelte Slagter are both 31 seconds back in third and fourth, respectively. Rally's race leader said stage 3 was a fairly straightforward day for him and his team, although they did have to work hard to keep the breakaway in check.

"Today went pretty much according to plan," Huffman said. "It was aggressive at the start, just like yesterday. In the end there was a fairly dangerous breakaway with a couple of guys that were not too far down on GC. We had to really work for it to keep it close, and luckily Cannondale helped a little bit. The last couple of laps we got some help from some other teams that were interested in a sprint, so all in all it was a fairly straightforward race for me, but we definitely had to do some work today."

How it unfolded

The third stage consisted of 11 loops around a relatively flat 10.6km circuit in urban Edmonton, with two KOMs on laps three and six, and two intermediate sprints at the start/finish on laps eight and 10.

Two riders escaped the bunch just after the peloton started the second lap, with Travis McCabe (UnitedHealthcare) and Olivier Brisebois (Garneau-Quebecor) getting a bit of leash. The short nature of the 116.7km stage meant the peloton was particular about which riders it would let up the road, and the duo were soon back in the bunch.

McCabe remained active in the front during the third lap, taking maximum points on the KOM ahead of James Piccoli (Elevate-KHS) and Alex Cowan (Silber Pro Cycling).

A group of five escaped on lap 5 that included Joe Lewis (Holowesko-Ciatdel), Alex Cataford (UnitedHealthcare), Josh Berry (Jelly Belly-Maxxis), Nigel Ellsay (Silber Pro Cycling) and Zeke Mostov (Aevolo).

The new leaders built a gap of 1:15 over the field by the end of the lap, while Brian McCulloch (Elevate-KHS) and Travis Samuel (H&R Block) found themselves in no-man's land trying to bridge.

Ellsay was the best-placed rider in the lead group at 55 seconds down, making him the virtual leader on the road while Rally led the chase in the field. Mostov took maximum points on the lap-six KOM. The gap was down to just 45 seconds as the leaders saw four to go, with Rally still leading the chase and Cannondale-Drapac backing them up.

The leaders' gap was back up to one minute when they went through the start/finish with three to go. Ellsay took the maximum sprint points and a three-second time bonus while the rest of the escapees rolled across the line.

The gap was down to 46 seconds when the leaders went through the start finish with two laps remaining, and by the time they came around again to take the bell for the final lap, the field had brought the leaders' gap down to just 15 seconds. Ellsay, who started the day 14th, took the sprint points again and tucked away another three-second time bonus, moving him into the top 10 on GC.

The field was quickly on the escapees after that, and the race reshuffled once again for the finish. Hincapie took over the front once the catch was made, and then Medellin-Inder came up a little too early with 1km to go. McCabe took over the front at 500 metres, pulling Holowesko's John Murphy before Howes moved to the front to lead out Wippert.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 2:30:31 2 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 3 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling 4 John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 5 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 6 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 7 Pier-André Coté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 8 Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling 9 Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo 10 Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo 11 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 12 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling 13 James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 14 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 15 Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 16 Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo 17 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 18 Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 19 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac 20 Oscar Sevilla Ribera (Spa) Medellin-Inder 21 Connor Brown (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 22 Felix Coté Bouvette (Can) Garneau - Québecor 23 Elliott Doyle (Can) Garneau - Québecor 24 Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 25 Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 26 Luis Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo 27 César Nicolas Paredes Avellaneda (Col) Medellin-Inder 28 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 29 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 30 Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) Medellin-Inder 31 Jean Simon D'Anjou (Can) Garneau - Québecor 32 Christopher Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 33 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 34 Zeke Mostov (USA) Aevolo 35 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 36 Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 37 Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 38 Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 0:00:15 39 Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 40 Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 41 Ryan MacAnally (Aus) H&R Block Pro Cycling 42 Olivier Brisebois (Can) Garneau - Québecor 43 Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo 44 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:00:20 45 Cyrus Monk (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 46 Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:27 47 Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:29 48 Weimar Alfonso Roldan Ortiz (Col) Medellin-Inder 0:00:31 49 Jason Saltzman (USA) Aevolo 0:00:32 50 Jokin Etxabe Leturia (Spa) Aevolo 0:00:34 51 Oliver Evans (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:00:41 52 Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Garneau - Québecor 53 Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 54 Brendam Rhim (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:00:47 55 Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:00:53 56 Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Col) Medellin-Inder 0:00:55 57 Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:00:57 58 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 59 Émile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:01:02 60 Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau - Québecor 0:01:03 61 Nick Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 62 Eduardo Estrada Celis (Col) Medellin-Inder 63 Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 64 Janier Acevedo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:01:10 65 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:01:14 66 Brian McCulloch (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 0:01:19 67 Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 68 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 69 Joe Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:01:24 70 TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 71 Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 72 Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:01:38 73 Tyler Magner (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 74 Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:01:44 75 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:02:02 76 Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling 0:02:35 77 Jesse Anthony (USA) Rally Cycling 0:02:58 78 Josh Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:03:21 79 Alexis Cartier (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:03:33

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 5 pts 2 Josh Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 3 3 Joe Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 5 pts 2 Joe Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 3 3 Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 15 pts 2 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 12 3 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling 10 4 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 7 5 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 6 6 Pier-André Coté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 5 7 Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling 4 8 Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo 3 9 Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo 2

Climb 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 10 pts 2 James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 9 3 Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 7 4 Connor Brown (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 6 5 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 5 6 Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 4 7 Zeke Mostov (USA) Aevolo 2

Climb 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Zeke Mostov (USA) Aevolo 10 pts 2 Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 9 3 Joe Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 7 4 Josh Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 6 5 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 5 6 Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 4 7 Brian McCulloch (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 2

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pier-André Coté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 2:30:31 2 Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo 3 Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo 4 Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 5 Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo 6 Connor Brown (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 7 Luis Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo 8 Jean Simon D'Anjou (Can) Garneau - Québecor 9 Zeke Mostov (USA) Aevolo 10 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 11 Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 0:00:15 12 Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 13 Olivier Brisebois (Can) Garneau - Québecor 14 Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo 15 Cyrus Monk (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 0:00:20 16 Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:29 17 Jason Saltzman (USA) Aevolo 0:00:32 18 Oliver Evans (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:00:41 19 Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 20 Brendam Rhim (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:00:47 21 Nick Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:01:03 22 Eduardo Estrada Celis (Col) Medellin-Inder 23 Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:01:38

Canadian riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pier-André Coté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 2:30:31 2 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling 3 James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 4 Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo 5 Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 6 Felix Coté Bouvette (Can) Garneau - Québecor 7 Elliott Doyle (Can) Garneau - Québecor 8 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 9 Jean Simon D'Anjou (Can) Garneau - Québecor 10 Christopher Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 11 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 12 Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:15 13 Olivier Brisebois (Can) Garneau - Québecor 14 Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo 15 Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:27 16 Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:29 17 Oliver Evans (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:00:41 18 Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Garneau - Québecor 19 Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 20 Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:00:57 21 Émile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:01:02 22 Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau - Québecor 0:01:03 23 Nick Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 24 Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:01:19 25 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 26 Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:01:44 27 Alexis Cartier (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:03:33

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cannondale Drapac Professional Cycling Team 7:31:33 2 Rally Cycling 3 Aevolo 4 UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 5 Elevate - KHS Pro Cycling 6 Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 7 Garneau Québecor 8 Medellin - Inder 9 Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:15 10 H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:00:56 11 Holowesko / Citadel Racing p/b Hincapie 0:02:11

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 9:14:28 2 Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling 0:00:18 3 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:00:31 4 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 5 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:00:33 6 Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo 0:00:35 7 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling 0:00:40 8 Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 0:00:45 9 James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 0:00:50 10 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:52 11 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling 0:00:53 12 Oscar Sevilla Ribera (Spa) Medellin-Inder 0:00:56 13 Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:00:57 14 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:58 15 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 16 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:01:01 17 Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:01:07 18 César Nicolas Paredes Avellaneda (Col) Medellin-Inder 0:01:10 19 Luis Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo 0:01:12 20 Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:02:27 21 Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) Medellin-Inder 0:02:43 22 Zeke Mostov (USA) Aevolo 0:02:49 23 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac 0:03:03 24 TJ Eisenhart (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:03:11 25 Christopher Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:03:16 26 Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:03:26 27 Brendam Rhim (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:03:31 28 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:03:41 29 Joe Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:04:03 30 Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:04:23 31 Weimar Alfonso Roldan Ortiz (Col) Medellin-Inder 0:04:46 32 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:04:53 33 Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:05:31 34 Janier Acevedo (Col) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:05:41 35 Jokin Etxabe Leturia (Spa) Aevolo 0:05:47 36 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:05:50 37 Oliver Evans (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:06:05 38 Juan Esteban Arango Carvajal (Col) Medellin-Inder 0:06:10 39 Nathan Brown (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:07:18 40 John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:07:42 41 Eder Frayre Moctezuma (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 0:07:48 42 Alexis Cartier (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:07:54 43 Eduardo Estrada Celis (Col) Medellin-Inder 0:08:02 44 Olivier Brisebois (Can) Garneau - Québecor 0:08:03 45 Cyrus Monk (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 0:08:50 46 Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo 0:08:54 47 Felix Coté Bouvette (Can) Garneau - Québecor 0:09:10 48 Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo 0:10:19 49 Jean Simon D'Anjou (Can) Garneau - Québecor 50 Ulises Alfredo Castillo Soto (Mex) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:10:22 51 Jason Saltzman (USA) Aevolo 0:11:03 52 Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Garneau - Québecor 0:11:09 53 Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau - Québecor 0:12:18 54 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 0:12:24 55 Daniel Eaton (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:12:26 56 Nick Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:13:22 57 Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:13:24 58 Josh Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:13:38 59 Danny Pate (USA) Rally Cycling 0:14:27 60 Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo 0:15:01 61 Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 62 Pier-André Coté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 63 Elliott Doyle (Can) Garneau - Québecor 64 Connor Brown (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 65 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 0:15:05 66 Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 0:15:16 67 Ryan MacAnally (Aus) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:15:24 68 Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:15:33 69 Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:16:01 70 Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:16:16 71 Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:16:20 72 Lawson Craddock (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 0:16:34 73 Brian McCulloch (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 0:16:51 74 Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:16:56 75 Émile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:17:02 76 Tyler Magner (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:17:28 77 Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:17:44 78 Jesse Anthony (USA) Rally Cycling 0:18:04 79 Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:18:05

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 27 pts 2 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 20 3 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 20 4 John Murphy (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 19 5 Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling 15 6 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling 14 7 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 10 8 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 10 9 Ryan MacAnally (Aus) H&R Block Pro Cycling 10 10 Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo 9 11 Serghei Tvetcov (Rom) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 8 12 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 7 13 Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo 6 14 Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 6 15 Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau - Québecor 5 16 Tanner Putt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 5 17 Pier-André Coté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 5 18 Elliott Doyle (Can) Garneau - Québecor 5 19 Joe Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 4 20 Weimar Alfonso Roldan Ortiz (Col) Medellin-Inder 4 21 Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 3 22 Oscar Sevilla Ribera (Spa) Medellin-Inder 3 23 Robigzon Leandro Oyola Oyola (Col) Medellin-Inder 3 24 Eduardo Estrada Celis (Col) Medellin-Inder 3 25 Josh Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 3 26 Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 2 27 Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 2 28 James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 1 29 Lachlan Norris (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 1 30 Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo 1

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sepp Kuss (USA) Rally Cycling 24 pts 2 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac 22 3 Zeke Mostov (USA) Aevolo 18 4 Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 18 5 Alex Howes (USA) Cannondale-Drapac 15 6 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 11 7 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 10 8 Travis McCabe (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 10 9 Eduardo Estrada Celis (Col) Medellin-Inder 10 10 James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 9 11 Joe Lewis (Aus) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 7 12 Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 7 13 Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau - Québecor 7 14 Josh Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 6 15 Connor Brown (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 6 16 Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 6 17 Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo 5 18 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 5 19 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 5 20 Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 4 21 Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 4 22 Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling 2 23 Nick Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 2 24 Brian McCulloch (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 2

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo 9:15:03 2 Luis Villalobos Hernandez (Mex) Aevolo 0:00:37 3 Zeke Mostov (USA) Aevolo 0:02:14 4 Brendam Rhim (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:02:56 5 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:03:06 6 Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:03:48 7 Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:04:56 8 Oliver Evans (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:05:30 9 Eduardo Estrada Celis (Col) Medellin-Inder 0:07:27 10 Olivier Brisebois (Can) Garneau - Québecor 0:07:28 11 Cyrus Monk (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac 0:08:15 12 Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo 0:08:19 13 Tyler Stites (USA) Aevolo 0:09:44 14 Jean Simon D'Anjou (Can) Garneau - Québecor 15 Jason Saltzman (USA) Aevolo 0:10:28 16 Nick Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:12:47 17 Michael Hernandez (USA) Aevolo 0:14:26 18 Jose Alfredo Rodriguez Victoria (Mex) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 19 Pier-André Coté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 20 Connor Brown (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 21 Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 0:14:41 22 Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:15:26 23 Miguel Bryon (USA) Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear 0:16:21

Canadian rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jack Burke (Can) Aevolo 9:15:03 2 Rob Britton (Can) Rally Cycling 0:00:10 3 James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling 0:00:15 4 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:17 5 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Rally Cycling 0:00:18 6 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:26 7 Alexander Cataford (Can) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:01:52 8 Christopher Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:02:41 9 Alexander Cowan (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:03:48 10 Adam Roberge (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:04:56 11 Oliver Evans (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:05:30 12 Alexis Cartier (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:07:19 13 Olivier Brisebois (Can) Garneau - Québecor 0:07:28 14 Laurent Gervais (Can) Aevolo 0:08:19 15 Felix Coté Bouvette (Can) Garneau - Québecor 0:08:35 16 Jean Simon D'Anjou (Can) Garneau - Québecor 0:09:44 17 Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Garneau - Québecor 0:10:34 18 Bruno Langlois (Can) Garneau - Québecor 0:11:43 19 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 0:11:49 20 Nick Zukowsky (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:12:47 21 Pier-André Coté (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:14:26 22 Elliott Doyle (Can) Garneau - Québecor 23 Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:14:58 24 Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:15:26 25 Émile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:16:27 26 Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:17:09 27 Marc-Antoine Nadon (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:17:30