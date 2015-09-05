Tour of Alberta: Slagter wins again at Marmot Basin
Mollema finishes second and keeps overall lead
Stage 4: Jasper -
Cannondale-Garmin's Tom-Jelte Slagter won his second consecutive stage Saturday at the Tour of Alberta, emerging from a barrage of attacks up the final climb to Marmot Basin to take the stage 4 victory. Overall leader Bauke Mollema (Trek Factory Racing) finished second to preserve his race lead by six seconds over Adam Yates (Orica-GreenEdge), who finished third.
"For me it was a nice race because I had won already yesterday and that took the pressure off of me," Slagter said in the post-race press conference. "We were very relaxed as a team for this stage with Ryder [Hesjedal], [Davide] Formolo and Nate Brown - a very good team for today. We were confident that we could do a good result.
“For me, personally, I just had to wait and wait, and hang on for as long as possible and try to do my sprint like I did yesterday in the end. I’m glad I won.”
Mollema finished, again, in second place after bringing back a one-kilometre-to-go attack from rival Yates on the climb. As a result he maintained his lead in the overall classification by six seconds over Yates and 22 seconds over Slagter.
"He [Yates] made a really good attack," Mollema said. "I was on his wheel and he went on the right side, so I got boxed in a little bit. He took two or three seconds, and to close a gap like that is not easy. It was one of the hardest kilometres of my life. He was only six seconds behind me in the GC. I was close to breaking… but in the end I managed to close the gap.
“I saw that Tom-Jelte was on my wheel and he is very fast on the sprint. I couldn’t go any faster. I’m happy with second place and to defend the jersey after all the work my teammates did today.”
How it unfolded
The fourth stage of the Tour of Alberta was the toughest on paper, with the second summit finish of the event routed up a 12km climb to Marmot Basin Ski Area. The 162km race started in Jasper under dry and slightly warmer temperatures than the previous day’s rain-soaked jaunt into Jasper National Park.
The scenic circuit-style route (three laps) took the peloton alongside the emerald green Athabasca River and on tree-lined narrow roads before turning onto the famed Icefields Parkway and then back into Jasper. On the last lap, the peloton turned off onto Marmot Road for the final ascent.
After placing second on the stage 3 mountaintop finish at Miette Hot Springs, Bauke Mollema (Trek Factory Racing) moved into the overall race lead by six seconds ahead of Adam Yates (Orica-GreenEdge) and 20 seconds ahead of Sergey Lagutin (Katusha).
The early breakaway of three riders included Logan Owen (Axeon), Scott Thwaites (Bora-Argon 18) and Thomas Vaubourzeix (Lupus Racing). They gained a maximum of 5:30 at 30km into the race, but that gap gradually declined and stabilised at three minutes at the 100km mark.
Trek Factory Racing assumed their rightful position at the front of the peloton for race leader Mollema, and with 25km to go they had reduced the gap to the breakaway to 2:35.
Temperatures climbed to 15 degrees Celsius, and for the first time since the start of the Tour of Alberta in Grande Prairie on Wednesday, riders started shedding their winter racing gear, exposing bare arms and legs.
The three breakaway riders approached the turn off to Marmot Road with a smaller gap of 1:20, but they kept pressing on trying to hold their lead ahead of the final climb.
Owen made one last attack on the climb to rid his breakaway companions, but it wasn’t long before Cannondale-Garmin’s Ryder Hesjedal bridged across to him. Owen, tired from being in the alll-day breakaway, lost Hesjedal's wheel fairly quickly and the peloton caught and passed him.
Hesjedal continued on alone until Lachlan Morton (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) bridged across, and the pair held a slim five-second lead over the chasing Trek Factory Racing team.
Morton dropped Hesjedal from his rear wheel and continued up the climb in a solo attempt to win the stage with five kilomtres to go but he too was reeled back in by Trek.
Simon Spilak (Katusha) launched an attack from the field, drawing out Hesjedal with him, but the Canadian once again faded. Spilak, only 29 seconds back on GC, desperately tried to gain time on the field and force Trek Factory Racing to burn their matches in the chase.
Mollema moved to the front to bring back Spilak on his own, but he was closely followed by Katusha riders Ilnur Zakarin and Sven Erik Bystrom. Once Spilak was caught, Bystrom launched his attack, putting more pressure on Mollema.
Bystrom was caught and passed, leaving the race open for Davide Formolo (Cannondale-Garmin) to counter-attack. The Italian’s teammate and stage 3 winner Slagter was the next to go. Mollema continued to absorb attacks from Cannondale-Garmin and Katusha, but when there was a lull in the field Christian Meier (Orica-GreenEdge) made a move.
Michael Woods (Optum Pro Cycling) moved in behind Meier, who was working for Adam Yates, and the select group of riders raced up the last kilometre in single file.
Yates made his move against an exhausted group with roughly 500 metres to go, but Mollema had just enough energy to drag back the British rider with Slagter on his wheel.
When the gap was closed with 200 metres to go, Slagter sprinted around Mollema to take the victory atop Marmot Basin.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|4:09:26
|2
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:04
|3
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|4
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:00:06
|5
|Evan Huffman (USA) Team SmartStop
|0:00:08
|6
|James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling
|0:00:14
|7
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:19
|8
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:00:22
|9
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 25
|0:00:27
|10
|Mike Woods (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|11
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:35
|12
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|13
|Jon Hornbeck (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:00:49
|14
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:00:51
|15
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:00:54
|16
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:56
|17
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:58
|18
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:01:03
|19
|Nate Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:09
|20
|Lars van der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:13
|21
|Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Argon 19
|22
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|0:01:23
|23
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|24
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:28
|25
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:01:39
|26
|Lasse-Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:45
|27
|Sergei Chernetsky (Rus) Team Katusha
|28
|Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:01:48
|29
|Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|30
|Alexander Ray (NZl) Silber Pro Cycling
|31
|Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:01:51
|32
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|33
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|34
|Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|35
|Joe Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:01:55
|36
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:02:45
|37
|Garrett McLeod (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:03:05
|38
|Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling
|39
|Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team
|0:03:39
|40
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:03:58
|41
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|42
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:04:01
|43
|Florenz Knauer (Ger) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|44
|Adam de Vos (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|45
|Cesare Benedetti ITA Bora-Argon 20
|0:04:03
|46
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:04:15
|47
|Felix Cote Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:04:19
|48
|Greg Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling
|0:04:25
|49
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:04:34
|50
|Travis Livermon (USA) Team SmartStop
|0:04:45
|51
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 23
|0:05:09
|52
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling
|53
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|54
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:05:12
|55
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:05:38
|56
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|0:06:07
|57
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|58
|Michael Le Rossignol (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:07:29
|59
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
|60
|Phil O’Donnell (USA) Axeon Cycling
|61
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|62
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 22
|63
|Chris Putt (USA) Axeon Cycling
|64
|Josh Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|65
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|66
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|67
|Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|68
|Bailey McKnight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|69
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|70
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|71
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|72
|Winston David (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|73
|Gregory Rast (Sui) Trek Factory Racing
|74
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|75
|Jacob Schwingboth (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|76
|Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop
|0:07:36
|77
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Lupus Racing Team
|0:07:57
|78
|Michael Olheiser (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|79
|Eric Marcotte (USA) Team SmartStop
|0:08:54
|80
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:09:22
|81
|Derrick St. John (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:09:38
|82
|Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:09:55
|83
|Ted King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:03
|84
|Julian Kyer (USA) Team SmartStop
|0:10:57
|85
|Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|2
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|3
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|4
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team
|5
|Evan Huffman (USA) Team SmartStop
|6
|James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling
|7
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|4:09:30
|2
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:00:02
|3
|James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling
|0:00:10
|4
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:31
|5
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:01:35
|6
|Lasse-Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:41
|7
|Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:01:47
|8
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|9
|Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|10
|Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling
|0:03:01
|11
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:54
|12
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:03:57
|13
|Adam de Vos (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|14
|Felix Cote Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:04:15
|15
|Greg Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling
|0:04:21
|16
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:04:30
|17
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling
|0:05:05
|18
|Phil O’Donnell (USA) Axeon Cycling
|0:07:25
|19
|Chris Putt (USA) Axeon Cycling
|20
|Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:10:53
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hincapie Racing Team
|12:29:35
|2
|Team Cannondale - Garmin
|0:00:27
|3
|Team Giant - Alpecin
|0:01:29
|4
|Team Katusha
|0:01:48
|5
|Orica Greenedge
|0:02:28
|6
|Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
|0:03:10
|7
|Silber Pro Cycling
|0:04:13
|8
|Bora-Argon 18
|0:04:26
|9
|Axeon Cycling Team
|0:06:27
|10
|Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:08:30
|11
|H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:09:50
|12
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:10:32
|13
|Lupus Racing Team
|0:10:45
|14
|Team Smartstop
|0:11:12
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|13:10:58
|2
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:06
|3
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:22
|4
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:35
|5
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:00:45
|6
|Toms Skujin_ (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:01:14
|7
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 25
|0:01:16
|8
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:20
|9
|Mike Woods (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:01:22
|10
|James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling
|0:01:26
|11
|Evan Huffman (USA) Team SmartStop
|0:01:29
|12
|Jon Hornbeck (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:01:39
|13
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|0:01:48
|14
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:01:59
|15
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:02:02
|16
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:02:06
|17
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:02:08
|18
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:02:12
|19
|Nate Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|20
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:17
|21
|Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Argon 19
|0:02:22
|22
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:02:33
|23
|Lasse-Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:41
|24
|Joe Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:02:51
|25
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:03:21
|26
|Alexander Ray (NZl) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:03:35
|27
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:03:38
|28
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|0:03:50
|29
|Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|30
|Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:04:13
|31
|Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling
|0:04:52
|32
|Sergei Chernetsky (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:05:20
|33
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:05:28
|34
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|35
|Lars van der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:06:18
|36
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:06:19
|37
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:06:30
|38
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:06:51
|39
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:07:00
|40
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:08:21
|41
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 23
|0:08:33
|42
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling
|0:08:46
|43
|Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team
|0:09:18
|44
|Garrett McLeod (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:09:54
|45
|Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:10:00
|46
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:10:10
|47
|Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:10:21
|48
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|0:10:43
|49
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:11:00
|50
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|51
|Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop
|0:11:18
|52
|Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:11:22
|53
|Travis Livermon (USA) Team SmartStop
|0:11:51
|54
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|0:11:59
|55
|Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:12:34
|56
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 24
|0:12:48
|57
|Greg Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling
|0:12:52
|58
|Gregory Rast (Sui) Trek Factory Racing
|0:13:10
|59
|Julian Kyer (USA) Team SmartStop
|60
|Florenz Knauer (Ger) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:13:25
|61
|Felix Cote Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:13:30
|62
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:14:25
|63
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:15:22
|64
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:16:00
|65
|Josh Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:16:06
|66
|Michael Olheiser (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:16:09
|67
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 22
|0:16:22
|68
|Cesare Benedetti ITA Bora-Argon 20
|0:16:39
|69
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:17:03
|70
|Winston David (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:17:08
|71
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Pro Cycling
|0:17:10
|72
|Eric Marcotte (USA) Team SmartStop
|0:17:26
|73
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:17:34
|74
|Phil O’Donnell (USA) Axeon Cycling
|0:17:37
|75
|Bailey McKnight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:17:46
|76
|Michael Le Rossignol (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:18:33
|77
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:18:34
|78
|Ted King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:19:36
|79
|Malcolm Rudolph (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|0:19:45
|80
|Mike Stone (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:19:49
|81
|Evan Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:19:55
|82
|Derrick St. John (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:20:04
|83
|Kris Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop
|0:20:09
|84
|Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling
|0:20:16
|85
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:20:18
|86
|Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Cycling
|0:20:41
|87
|Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|0:20:50
|88
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:20:57
|89
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:21:03
|90
|Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:21:34
|91
|Adam de Vos (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:22:21
|92
|Mac Brennan (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:23:01
|93
|Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:23:26
|94
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Lupus Racing Team
|0:23:32
|95
|Peter Koning (Ned) Drapac Pro Cycling
|0:24:00
|96
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|0:24:22
|97
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|0:24:37
|98
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:25:21
|99
|Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:25:39
|100
|Zach Bell (Can) Team SmartStop
|0:25:41
|101
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:25:42
|102
|Chris Putt (USA) Axeon Cycling
|0:26:13
|103
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
|0:26:32
|104
|Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:26:45
|105
|Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:26:46
|106
|Miguel Bryon (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:27:30
|107
|Jacob Schwingboth (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:27:40
|108
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 21
|0:28:24
|109
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:28:40
|110
|Shane Kline (USA) Team SmartStop
|0:29:16
|111
|Ty Magner (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:29:43
|112
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:29:50
|113
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|0:30:20
|114
|Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:30:46
|115
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
|0:32:00
|116
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|0:32:19
|117
|Will Clarke (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|0:34:43
|118
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|0:35:54
|119
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:38:49
|120
|Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|13:11:04
|2
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:00:39
|3
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:14
|4
|James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling
|0:01:20
|5
|Lasse-Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:35
|6
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:03:32
|7
|Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling
|0:04:46
|8
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:22
|9
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:06:13
|10
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:06:54
|11
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling
|0:08:40
|12
|Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:09:54
|13
|Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:10:15
|14
|Greg Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling
|0:12:46
|15
|Felix Cote Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:13:24
|16
|Phil O’Donnell (USA) Axeon Cycling
|0:17:31
|17
|Kris Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop
|0:20:03
|18
|Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling
|0:20:10
|19
|Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Cycling
|0:20:35
|20
|Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|0:20:44
|21
|Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:21:28
|22
|Adam de Vos (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:22:15
|23
|Chris Putt (USA) Axeon Cycling
|0:26:07
|24
|Miguel Bryon (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:27:24
|25
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:28:34
|26
|Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:38:43
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|15
|3
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|12
|4
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|12
|5
|Cesare Benedetti ITA Bora-Argon 20
|10
|6
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|10
|7
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|10
|8
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|7
|9
|Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop
|7
|10
|Mike Woods (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|6
|11
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Lupus Racing Team
|6
|12
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 21
|6
|13
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team
|5
|14
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|5
|15
|James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling
|4
|16
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|4
|17
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|3
|18
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling
|3
|19
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|2
|20
|Miguel Bryon (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|2
|21
|Evan Huffman (USA) Team SmartStop
|1
|22
|Phil O’Donnell (USA) Axeon Cycling
|1
|23
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1
|24
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|29
|pts
|2
|Cesare Benedetti ITA Bora-Argon 20
|28
|3
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Lupus Racing Team
|19
|4
|Phil O’Donnell (USA) Axeon Cycling
|13
|5
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|12
|6
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|10
|7
|Evan Huffman (USA) Team SmartStop
|10
|8
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|9
|9
|Nate Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|9
|10
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|7
|11
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|7
|12
|Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|7
|13
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team
|6
|14
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|6
|15
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|5
|16
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|5
|17
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|5
|18
|James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling
|4
|19
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|4
|20
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 24
|4
|21
|Gregory Rast (Sui) Trek Factory Racing
|4
|22
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|4
|23
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|24
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|2
|25
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|2
|26
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hincapie Racing Team
|38:49:46
|2
|Team Cannondale - Garmin
|0:00:04
|3
|Team Katusha
|0:01:33
|4
|Team Giant - Alpecin
|0:02:18
|5
|Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
|0:04:28
|6
|Bora-Argon 18
|0:05:20
|7
|Orica Greenedge
|0:05:27
|8
|Silber Pro Cycling
|0:06:23
|9
|Axeon Cycling Team
|0:09:36
|10
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:12:55
|11
|Team Smartstop
|0:14:51
|12
|Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:14:56
|13
|Lupus Racing Team
|0:19:44
|14
|H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:27:27
|15
|Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:48:26
