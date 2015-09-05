Image 1 of 35 Tom-Jelte Slagter takes his second consecutive stage win Saturday at the Tour of Alberta. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 35 Attacks begin early in the day (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 35 Trek set tempo on the front (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 35 Trek spent another protecting the leaders jersey (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 35 Logan Owen (Axeon) leads the break (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 6 of 35 Trek and Cannondale ride on the front (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 7 of 35 Ryder Hesjedal (Cannondale) leads Jasper Bovenhuis (Cannondale) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 8 of 35 The peloton passes through scenic Jasper (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 9 of 35 Ryder Hesjedal (Cannondale) rides next to race leader Bauke Mollema (Trek) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 10 of 35 Teams gather at the front to lead up the final climb (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 11 of 35 Guillaume Boivin (Optum) tries to shake things up at the front (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 12 of 35 Thomas Vaubourzeix (Lupus) makes a final push for the break on the climb (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 13 of 35 Attacks go off the front of the field as the road steepens (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 14 of 35 achlan Morton (Jelly Belly) tries to get away (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 15 of 35 Sven Erik Bystrom (Katusha) launches a late attack (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 16 of 35 Today’s top three on the stage (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 17 of 35 Bauke Mollema (Trek) on the podium in yellow (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 18 of 35 Bauke Mollema (Trek) drops his head after crossing the line in second (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 19 of 35 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Cannondale) crosses the line for his second stage win in a row (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 20 of 35 Logan Owen (Axeon) wins most aggressive jersey at the Tour of Alberta (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 21 of 35 Today’s stage rolls out of downtown Jasper (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 22 of 35 The peloton crosses a river during today's stage (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 23 of 35 Logan Owen (Axeon) and Thomas Vaubourzeix (Lupus) get off the front early in the day (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 24 of 35 The peloton strung out early in the day (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 25 of 35 Lots of high mountain peaks lined todays route (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 26 of 35 Riders cross another river today (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 27 of 35 Lakes and ponds were all around today's circuit (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 28 of 35 The field keeps the tempo high on the last lap (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 29 of 35 Michael Hepburn (ORICA-GreenEDGE) on todays descent (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 30 of 35 Jasper National Park provided the dramatic backdrop for todays race (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 31 of 35 ORICA-GreenEDGE stays single file on the front (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 32 of 35 Jasper Bovenhuis (Cannondale) spent the day in the most aggressive jersey (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 33 of 35 The race heads towards the finish climb (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 34 of 35 ORICA-GreenEDGE comes to the front as they near the climb (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 35 of 35 The jersey leaders after stage 4 at the Tour of Alberta (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Cannondale-Garmin's Tom-Jelte Slagter won his second consecutive stage Saturday at the Tour of Alberta, emerging from a barrage of attacks up the final climb to Marmot Basin to take the stage 4 victory. Overall leader Bauke Mollema (Trek Factory Racing) finished second to preserve his race lead by six seconds over Adam Yates (Orica-GreenEdge), who finished third.

"For me it was a nice race because I had won already yesterday and that took the pressure off of me," Slagter said in the post-race press conference. "We were very relaxed as a team for this stage with Ryder [Hesjedal], [Davide] Formolo and Nate Brown - a very good team for today. We were confident that we could do a good result.

“For me, personally, I just had to wait and wait, and hang on for as long as possible and try to do my sprint like I did yesterday in the end. I’m glad I won.”

Mollema finished, again, in second place after bringing back a one-kilometre-to-go attack from rival Yates on the climb. As a result he maintained his lead in the overall classification by six seconds over Yates and 22 seconds over Slagter.

"He [Yates] made a really good attack," Mollema said. "I was on his wheel and he went on the right side, so I got boxed in a little bit. He took two or three seconds, and to close a gap like that is not easy. It was one of the hardest kilometres of my life. He was only six seconds behind me in the GC. I was close to breaking… but in the end I managed to close the gap.

“I saw that Tom-Jelte was on my wheel and he is very fast on the sprint. I couldn’t go any faster. I’m happy with second place and to defend the jersey after all the work my teammates did today.”

How it unfolded

The fourth stage of the Tour of Alberta was the toughest on paper, with the second summit finish of the event routed up a 12km climb to Marmot Basin Ski Area. The 162km race started in Jasper under dry and slightly warmer temperatures than the previous day’s rain-soaked jaunt into Jasper National Park.

The scenic circuit-style route (three laps) took the peloton alongside the emerald green Athabasca River and on tree-lined narrow roads before turning onto the famed Icefields Parkway and then back into Jasper. On the last lap, the peloton turned off onto Marmot Road for the final ascent.

After placing second on the stage 3 mountaintop finish at Miette Hot Springs, Bauke Mollema (Trek Factory Racing) moved into the overall race lead by six seconds ahead of Adam Yates (Orica-GreenEdge) and 20 seconds ahead of Sergey Lagutin (Katusha).

The early breakaway of three riders included Logan Owen (Axeon), Scott Thwaites (Bora-Argon 18) and Thomas Vaubourzeix (Lupus Racing). They gained a maximum of 5:30 at 30km into the race, but that gap gradually declined and stabilised at three minutes at the 100km mark.

Trek Factory Racing assumed their rightful position at the front of the peloton for race leader Mollema, and with 25km to go they had reduced the gap to the breakaway to 2:35.

Temperatures climbed to 15 degrees Celsius, and for the first time since the start of the Tour of Alberta in Grande Prairie on Wednesday, riders started shedding their winter racing gear, exposing bare arms and legs.

The three breakaway riders approached the turn off to Marmot Road with a smaller gap of 1:20, but they kept pressing on trying to hold their lead ahead of the final climb.

Owen made one last attack on the climb to rid his breakaway companions, but it wasn’t long before Cannondale-Garmin’s Ryder Hesjedal bridged across to him. Owen, tired from being in the alll-day breakaway, lost Hesjedal's wheel fairly quickly and the peloton caught and passed him.

Hesjedal continued on alone until Lachlan Morton (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) bridged across, and the pair held a slim five-second lead over the chasing Trek Factory Racing team.

Morton dropped Hesjedal from his rear wheel and continued up the climb in a solo attempt to win the stage with five kilomtres to go but he too was reeled back in by Trek.

Simon Spilak (Katusha) launched an attack from the field, drawing out Hesjedal with him, but the Canadian once again faded. Spilak, only 29 seconds back on GC, desperately tried to gain time on the field and force Trek Factory Racing to burn their matches in the chase.

Mollema moved to the front to bring back Spilak on his own, but he was closely followed by Katusha riders Ilnur Zakarin and Sven Erik Bystrom. Once Spilak was caught, Bystrom launched his attack, putting more pressure on Mollema.

Bystrom was caught and passed, leaving the race open for Davide Formolo (Cannondale-Garmin) to counter-attack. The Italian’s teammate and stage 3 winner Slagter was the next to go. Mollema continued to absorb attacks from Cannondale-Garmin and Katusha, but when there was a lull in the field Christian Meier (Orica-GreenEdge) made a move.

Michael Woods (Optum Pro Cycling) moved in behind Meier, who was working for Adam Yates, and the select group of riders raced up the last kilometre in single file.

Yates made his move against an exhausted group with roughly 500 metres to go, but Mollema had just enough energy to drag back the British rider with Slagter on his wheel.

When the gap was closed with 200 metres to go, Slagter sprinted around Mollema to take the victory atop Marmot Basin.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 4:09:26 2 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:04 3 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 4 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team 0:00:06 5 Evan Huffman (USA) Team SmartStop 0:00:08 6 James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling 0:00:14 7 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:19 8 Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team 0:00:22 9 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 25 0:00:27 10 Mike Woods (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 11 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:35 12 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 13 Jon Hornbeck (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 0:00:49 14 Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:51 15 Kyle Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:00:54 16 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:56 17 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:58 18 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team 0:01:03 19 Nate Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:09 20 Lars van der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:13 21 Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Argon 19 22 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 0:01:23 23 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 24 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:28 25 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 0:01:39 26 Lasse-Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:45 27 Sergei Chernetsky (Rus) Team Katusha 28 Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:01:48 29 Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 30 Alexander Ray (NZl) Silber Pro Cycling 31 Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:01:51 32 Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 33 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 34 Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 35 Joe Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Racing Team 0:01:55 36 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:02:45 37 Garrett McLeod (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:03:05 38 Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling 39 Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team 0:03:39 40 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:03:58 41 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 42 Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:04:01 43 Florenz Knauer (Ger) H&R Block Pro Cycling 44 Adam de Vos (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 45 Cesare Benedetti ITA Bora-Argon 20 0:04:03 46 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:04:15 47 Felix Cote Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:04:19 48 Greg Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling 0:04:25 49 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:04:34 50 Travis Livermon (USA) Team SmartStop 0:04:45 51 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 23 0:05:09 52 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling 53 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 54 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:05:12 55 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:05:38 56 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 0:06:07 57 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 58 Michael Le Rossignol (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:07:29 59 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge 60 Phil O’Donnell (USA) Axeon Cycling 61 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 62 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 22 63 Chris Putt (USA) Axeon Cycling 64 Josh Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 65 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 66 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 67 Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team 68 Bailey McKnight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 69 Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 70 Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling 71 Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 72 Winston David (USA) Lupus Racing Team 73 Gregory Rast (Sui) Trek Factory Racing 74 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 75 Jacob Schwingboth (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 76 Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop 0:07:36 77 Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Lupus Racing Team 0:07:57 78 Michael Olheiser (USA) Lupus Racing Team 79 Eric Marcotte (USA) Team SmartStop 0:08:54 80 Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:09:22 81 Derrick St. John (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:09:38 82 Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:09:55 83 Ted King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:10:03 84 Julian Kyer (USA) Team SmartStop 0:10:57 85 Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling

KOM 1 - Marmot Mtn. Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 2 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 3 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 4 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team 5 Evan Huffman (USA) Team SmartStop 6 James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling 7 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 4:09:30 2 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team 0:00:02 3 James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling 0:00:10 4 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:31 5 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 0:01:35 6 Lasse-Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:41 7 Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:01:47 8 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 9 Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 10 Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling 0:03:01 11 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:03:54 12 Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:03:57 13 Adam de Vos (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 14 Felix Cote Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:04:15 15 Greg Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling 0:04:21 16 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:04:30 17 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling 0:05:05 18 Phil O’Donnell (USA) Axeon Cycling 0:07:25 19 Chris Putt (USA) Axeon Cycling 20 Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:10:53

Most aggressive Rider Name (Country) Team Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Hincapie Racing Team 12:29:35 2 Team Cannondale - Garmin 0:00:27 3 Team Giant - Alpecin 0:01:29 4 Team Katusha 0:01:48 5 Orica Greenedge 0:02:28 6 Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis 0:03:10 7 Silber Pro Cycling 0:04:13 8 Bora-Argon 18 0:04:26 9 Axeon Cycling Team 0:06:27 10 Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:08:30 11 H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:09:50 12 Trek Factory Racing 0:10:32 13 Lupus Racing Team 0:10:45 14 Team Smartstop 0:11:12

General Classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 13:10:58 2 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:06 3 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:22 4 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:35 5 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team 0:00:45 6 Toms Skujin_ (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team 0:01:14 7 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 25 0:01:16 8 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:20 9 Mike Woods (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:01:22 10 James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling 0:01:26 11 Evan Huffman (USA) Team SmartStop 0:01:29 12 Jon Hornbeck (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 0:01:39 13 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 0:01:48 14 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team 0:01:59 15 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:02:02 16 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:02:06 17 Kyle Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:02:08 18 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:02:12 19 Nate Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 20 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:02:17 21 Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Argon 19 0:02:22 22 Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:02:33 23 Lasse-Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:02:41 24 Joe Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Racing Team 0:02:51 25 Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:03:21 26 Alexander Ray (NZl) Silber Pro Cycling 0:03:35 27 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:03:38 28 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge 0:03:50 29 Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 30 Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:04:13 31 Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling 0:04:52 32 Sergei Chernetsky (Rus) Team Katusha 0:05:20 33 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:05:28 34 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 35 Lars van der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:06:18 36 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:06:19 37 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:06:30 38 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:06:51 39 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 0:07:00 40 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 0:08:21 41 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 23 0:08:33 42 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling 0:08:46 43 Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team 0:09:18 44 Garrett McLeod (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:09:54 45 Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:10:00 46 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:10:10 47 Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:10:21 48 Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 0:10:43 49 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:11:00 50 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 51 Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop 0:11:18 52 Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:11:22 53 Travis Livermon (USA) Team SmartStop 0:11:51 54 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 0:11:59 55 Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:12:34 56 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 24 0:12:48 57 Greg Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling 0:12:52 58 Gregory Rast (Sui) Trek Factory Racing 0:13:10 59 Julian Kyer (USA) Team SmartStop 60 Florenz Knauer (Ger) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:13:25 61 Felix Cote Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:13:30 62 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:14:25 63 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:15:22 64 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:16:00 65 Josh Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:16:06 66 Michael Olheiser (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:16:09 67 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 22 0:16:22 68 Cesare Benedetti ITA Bora-Argon 20 0:16:39 69 Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:17:03 70 Winston David (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:17:08 71 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Pro Cycling 0:17:10 72 Eric Marcotte (USA) Team SmartStop 0:17:26 73 Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:17:34 74 Phil O’Donnell (USA) Axeon Cycling 0:17:37 75 Bailey McKnight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:17:46 76 Michael Le Rossignol (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:18:33 77 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:18:34 78 Ted King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:19:36 79 Malcolm Rudolph (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling 0:19:45 80 Mike Stone (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:19:49 81 Evan Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:19:55 82 Derrick St. John (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:20:04 83 Kris Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop 0:20:09 84 Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling 0:20:16 85 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:20:18 86 Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Cycling 0:20:41 87 Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling 0:20:50 88 Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:20:57 89 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:21:03 90 Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:21:34 91 Adam de Vos (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:22:21 92 Mac Brennan (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 0:23:01 93 Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:23:26 94 Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Lupus Racing Team 0:23:32 95 Peter Koning (Ned) Drapac Pro Cycling 0:24:00 96 Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling 0:24:22 97 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge 0:24:37 98 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:25:21 99 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:25:39 100 Zach Bell (Can) Team SmartStop 0:25:41 101 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:25:42 102 Chris Putt (USA) Axeon Cycling 0:26:13 103 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge 0:26:32 104 Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:26:45 105 Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:26:46 106 Miguel Bryon (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 0:27:30 107 Jacob Schwingboth (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:27:40 108 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 21 0:28:24 109 Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:28:40 110 Shane Kline (USA) Team SmartStop 0:29:16 111 Ty Magner (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 0:29:43 112 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:29:50 113 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling 0:30:20 114 Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:30:46 115 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18 0:32:00 116 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 0:32:19 117 Will Clarke (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling 0:34:43 118 Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling 0:35:54 119 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:38:49 120 Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling

Best young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 13:11:04 2 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team 0:00:39 3 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:14 4 James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling 0:01:20 5 Lasse-Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:02:35 6 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:03:32 7 Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling 0:04:46 8 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:05:22 9 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:06:13 10 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 0:06:54 11 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling 0:08:40 12 Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:09:54 13 Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:10:15 14 Greg Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling 0:12:46 15 Felix Cote Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:13:24 16 Phil O’Donnell (USA) Axeon Cycling 0:17:31 17 Kris Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop 0:20:03 18 Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling 0:20:10 19 Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Cycling 0:20:35 20 Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling 0:20:44 21 Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:21:28 22 Adam de Vos (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:22:15 23 Chris Putt (USA) Axeon Cycling 0:26:07 24 Miguel Bryon (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 0:27:24 25 Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:28:34 26 Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:38:43

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 15 pts 2 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 15 3 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 12 4 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 12 5 Cesare Benedetti ITA Bora-Argon 20 10 6 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 10 7 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 10 8 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 7 9 Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop 7 10 Mike Woods (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 6 11 Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Lupus Racing Team 6 12 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 21 6 13 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team 5 14 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 5 15 James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling 4 16 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 4 17 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 3 18 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling 3 19 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 2 20 Miguel Bryon (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 2 21 Evan Huffman (USA) Team SmartStop 1 22 Phil O’Donnell (USA) Axeon Cycling 1 23 Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1 24 Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 29 pts 2 Cesare Benedetti ITA Bora-Argon 20 28 3 Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Lupus Racing Team 19 4 Phil O’Donnell (USA) Axeon Cycling 13 5 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 12 6 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 10 7 Evan Huffman (USA) Team SmartStop 10 8 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 9 9 Nate Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 9 10 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 7 11 Kyle Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team 7 12 Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 7 13 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team 6 14 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge 6 15 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 5 16 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 5 17 Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 5 18 James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling 4 19 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 4 20 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 24 4 21 Gregory Rast (Sui) Trek Factory Racing 4 22 Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 4 23 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 2 24 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 2 25 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 2 26 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 2