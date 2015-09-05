Trending

Cannondale-Garmin's Tom-Jelte Slagter won his second consecutive stage Saturday at the Tour of Alberta, emerging from a barrage of attacks up the final climb to Marmot Basin to take the stage 4 victory. Overall leader Bauke Mollema (Trek Factory Racing) finished second to preserve his race lead by six seconds over Adam Yates (Orica-GreenEdge), who finished third.

"For me it was a nice race because I had won already yesterday and that took the pressure off of me," Slagter said in the post-race press conference. "We were very relaxed as a team for this stage with Ryder [Hesjedal], [Davide] Formolo and Nate Brown - a very good team for today. We were confident that we could do a good result.

“For me, personally, I just had to wait and wait, and hang on for as long as possible and try to do my sprint like I did yesterday in the end. I’m glad I won.”

Mollema finished, again, in second place after bringing back a one-kilometre-to-go attack from rival Yates on the climb. As a result he maintained his lead in the overall classification by six seconds over Yates and 22 seconds over Slagter. 

"He [Yates] made a really good attack," Mollema said. "I was on his wheel and he went on the right side, so I got boxed in a little bit. He took two or three seconds, and to close a gap like that is not easy. It was one of the hardest kilometres of my life. He was only six seconds behind me in the GC. I was close to breaking… but in the end I managed to close the gap.

“I saw that Tom-Jelte was on my wheel and he is very fast on the sprint. I couldn’t go any faster. I’m happy with second place and to defend the jersey after all the work my teammates did today.”

How it unfolded

The fourth stage of the Tour of Alberta was the toughest on paper, with the second summit finish of the event routed up a 12km climb to Marmot Basin Ski Area. The 162km race started in Jasper under dry and slightly warmer temperatures than the previous day’s rain-soaked jaunt into Jasper National Park.

The scenic circuit-style route (three laps) took the peloton alongside the emerald green Athabasca River and on tree-lined narrow roads before turning onto the famed Icefields Parkway and then back into Jasper. On the last lap, the peloton turned off onto Marmot Road for the final ascent.

After placing second on the stage 3 mountaintop finish at Miette Hot Springs, Bauke Mollema (Trek Factory Racing) moved into the overall race lead by six seconds ahead of Adam Yates (Orica-GreenEdge) and 20 seconds ahead of Sergey Lagutin (Katusha).

The early breakaway of three riders included Logan Owen (Axeon), Scott Thwaites (Bora-Argon 18) and Thomas Vaubourzeix (Lupus Racing). They gained a maximum of 5:30 at 30km into the race, but that gap gradually declined and stabilised at three minutes at the 100km mark.

Trek Factory Racing assumed their rightful position at the front of the peloton for race leader Mollema, and with 25km to go they had reduced the gap to the breakaway to 2:35.

Temperatures climbed to 15 degrees Celsius, and for the first time since the start of the Tour of Alberta in Grande Prairie on Wednesday, riders started shedding their winter racing gear, exposing bare arms and legs.

The three breakaway riders approached the turn off to Marmot Road with a smaller gap of 1:20, but they kept pressing on trying to hold their lead ahead of the final climb.

Owen made one last attack on the climb to rid his breakaway companions, but it wasn’t long before Cannondale-Garmin’s Ryder Hesjedal bridged across to him. Owen, tired from being in the alll-day breakaway, lost Hesjedal's wheel fairly quickly and the peloton caught and passed him.

Hesjedal continued on alone until Lachlan Morton (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) bridged across, and the pair held a slim five-second lead over the chasing Trek Factory Racing team.

Morton dropped Hesjedal from his rear wheel and continued up the climb in a solo attempt to win the stage with five kilomtres to go but he too was reeled back in by Trek.

Simon Spilak (Katusha) launched an attack from the field, drawing out Hesjedal with him, but the Canadian once again faded. Spilak, only 29 seconds back on GC, desperately tried to gain time on the field and force Trek Factory Racing to burn their matches in the chase.

Mollema moved to the front to bring back Spilak on his own, but he was closely followed by Katusha riders Ilnur Zakarin and Sven Erik Bystrom. Once Spilak was caught, Bystrom launched his attack, putting more pressure on Mollema.

Bystrom was caught and passed, leaving the race open for Davide Formolo (Cannondale-Garmin) to counter-attack. The Italian’s teammate and stage 3 winner Slagter was the next to go. Mollema continued to absorb attacks from Cannondale-Garmin and Katusha, but when there was a lull in the field Christian Meier (Orica-GreenEdge) made a move.

Michael Woods (Optum Pro Cycling) moved in behind Meier, who was working for Adam Yates, and the select group of riders raced up the last kilometre in single file.

Yates made his move against an exhausted group with roughly 500 metres to go, but Mollema had just enough energy to drag back the British rider with Slagter on his wheel.

When the gap was closed with 200 metres to go, Slagter sprinted around Mollema to take the victory atop Marmot Basin. 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team4:09:26
2Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:00:04
3Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
4Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team0:00:06
5Evan Huffman (USA) Team SmartStop0:00:08
6James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling0:00:14
7Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:19
8Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team0:00:22
9Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 250:00:27
10Mike Woods (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
11Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:35
12Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
13Jon Hornbeck (USA) Hincapie Racing Team0:00:49
14Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:51
15Kyle Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:00:54
16Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge0:00:56
17Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:58
18Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team0:01:03
19Nate Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:01:09
20Lars van der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:13
21Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Argon 19
22Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha0:01:23
23Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
24Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:01:28
25Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha0:01:39
26Lasse-Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:01:45
27Sergei Chernetsky (Rus) Team Katusha
28Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:01:48
29Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
30Alexander Ray (NZl) Silber Pro Cycling
31Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:01:51
32Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
33Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
34Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
35Joe Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Racing Team0:01:55
36Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:02:45
37Garrett McLeod (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:03:05
38Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling
39Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team0:03:39
40Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:03:58
41Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
42Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:04:01
43Florenz Knauer (Ger) H&R Block Pro Cycling
44Adam de Vos (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
45Cesare Benedetti ITA Bora-Argon 200:04:03
46Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:04:15
47Felix Cote Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:04:19
48Greg Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling0:04:25
49Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:04:34
50Travis Livermon (USA) Team SmartStop0:04:45
51Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 230:05:09
52Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling
53Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
54Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:05:12
55Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:05:38
56Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing0:06:07
57Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
58Michael Le Rossignol (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:07:29
59Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
60Phil O’Donnell (USA) Axeon Cycling
61Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
62Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 22
63Chris Putt (USA) Axeon Cycling
64Josh Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
65Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
66Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
67Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team
68Bailey McKnight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
69Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
70Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
71Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
72Winston David (USA) Lupus Racing Team
73Gregory Rast (Sui) Trek Factory Racing
74Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
75Jacob Schwingboth (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
76Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop0:07:36
77Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Lupus Racing Team0:07:57
78Michael Olheiser (USA) Lupus Racing Team
79Eric Marcotte (USA) Team SmartStop0:08:54
80Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:09:22
81Derrick St. John (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:09:38
82Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:09:55
83Ted King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:10:03
84Julian Kyer (USA) Team SmartStop0:10:57
85Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling

KOM 1 - Marmot Mtn. Finish
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
2Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
3Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
4Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team
5Evan Huffman (USA) Team SmartStop
6James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling
7Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge4:09:30
2Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team0:00:02
3James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling0:00:10
4Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:00:31
5Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha0:01:35
6Lasse-Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:01:41
7Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:01:47
8Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
9Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
10Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling0:03:01
11Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:03:54
12Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:03:57
13Adam de Vos (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
14Felix Cote Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:04:15
15Greg Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling0:04:21
16Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:04:30
17Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling0:05:05
18Phil O’Donnell (USA) Axeon Cycling0:07:25
19Chris Putt (USA) Axeon Cycling
20Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:10:53

Most aggressive
Rider Name (Country) Team
Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hincapie Racing Team12:29:35
2Team Cannondale - Garmin0:00:27
3Team Giant - Alpecin0:01:29
4Team Katusha0:01:48
5Orica Greenedge0:02:28
6Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis0:03:10
7Silber Pro Cycling0:04:13
8Bora-Argon 180:04:26
9Axeon Cycling Team0:06:27
10Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies0:08:30
11H&R Block Pro Cycling0:09:50
12Trek Factory Racing0:10:32
13Lupus Racing Team0:10:45
14Team Smartstop0:11:12

General Classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing13:10:58
2Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:00:06
3Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:00:22
4Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:35
5Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team0:00:45
6Toms Skujin_ (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team0:01:14
7Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 250:01:16
8Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:01:20
9Mike Woods (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:22
10James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling0:01:26
11Evan Huffman (USA) Team SmartStop0:01:29
12Jon Hornbeck (USA) Hincapie Racing Team0:01:39
13Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha0:01:48
14Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team0:01:59
15Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin0:02:02
16Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin0:02:06
17Kyle Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:02:08
18Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha0:02:12
19Nate Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
20Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:02:17
21Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Argon 190:02:22
22Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:02:33
23Lasse-Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:02:41
24Joe Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Racing Team0:02:51
25Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:03:21
26Alexander Ray (NZl) Silber Pro Cycling0:03:35
27Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:03:38
28Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge0:03:50
29Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
30Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:04:13
31Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling0:04:52
32Sergei Chernetsky (Rus) Team Katusha0:05:20
33Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:05:28
34Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
35Lars van der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:06:18
36Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:06:19
37Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:06:30
38Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:06:51
39Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha0:07:00
40Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha0:08:21
41Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 230:08:33
42Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling0:08:46
43Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team0:09:18
44Garrett McLeod (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:09:54
45Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:10:00
46Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha0:10:10
47Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin0:10:21
48Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing0:10:43
49Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:11:00
50Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
51Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop0:11:18
52Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:11:22
53Travis Livermon (USA) Team SmartStop0:11:51
54Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing0:11:59
55Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:12:34
56Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 240:12:48
57Greg Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling0:12:52
58Gregory Rast (Sui) Trek Factory Racing0:13:10
59Julian Kyer (USA) Team SmartStop
60Florenz Knauer (Ger) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:13:25
61Felix Cote Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:13:30
62Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:14:25
63Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:15:22
64Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha0:16:00
65Josh Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:16:06
66Michael Olheiser (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:16:09
67Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 220:16:22
68Cesare Benedetti ITA Bora-Argon 200:16:39
69Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:17:03
70Winston David (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:17:08
71Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Pro Cycling0:17:10
72Eric Marcotte (USA) Team SmartStop0:17:26
73Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:17:34
74Phil O’Donnell (USA) Axeon Cycling0:17:37
75Bailey McKnight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:17:46
76Michael Le Rossignol (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:18:33
77Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:18:34
78Ted King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:19:36
79Malcolm Rudolph (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling0:19:45
80Mike Stone (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:19:49
81Evan Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:19:55
82Derrick St. John (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:20:04
83Kris Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop0:20:09
84Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling0:20:16
85Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:20:18
86Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Cycling0:20:41
87Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling0:20:50
88Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:20:57
89Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:21:03
90Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:21:34
91Adam de Vos (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:22:21
92Mac Brennan (USA) Hincapie Racing Team0:23:01
93Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:23:26
94Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Lupus Racing Team0:23:32
95Peter Koning (Ned) Drapac Pro Cycling0:24:00
96Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling0:24:22
97Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge0:24:37
98Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:25:21
99Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:25:39
100Zach Bell (Can) Team SmartStop0:25:41
101Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:25:42
102Chris Putt (USA) Axeon Cycling0:26:13
103Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge0:26:32
104Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:26:45
105Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:26:46
106Miguel Bryon (USA) Hincapie Racing Team0:27:30
107Jacob Schwingboth (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:27:40
108Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 210:28:24
109Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:28:40
110Shane Kline (USA) Team SmartStop0:29:16
111Ty Magner (USA) Hincapie Racing Team0:29:43
112Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:29:50
113Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling0:30:20
114Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:30:46
115Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 180:32:00
116Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge0:32:19
117Will Clarke (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling0:34:43
118Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling0:35:54
119Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:38:49
120Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling

Best young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge13:11:04
2Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team0:00:39
3Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:01:14
4James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling0:01:20
5Lasse-Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:02:35
6Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:03:32
7Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling0:04:46
8Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:05:22
9Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:06:13
10Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha0:06:54
11Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling0:08:40
12Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:09:54
13Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin0:10:15
14Greg Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling0:12:46
15Felix Cote Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:13:24
16Phil O’Donnell (USA) Axeon Cycling0:17:31
17Kris Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop0:20:03
18Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling0:20:10
19Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Cycling0:20:35
20Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling0:20:44
21Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:21:28
22Adam de Vos (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:22:15
23Chris Putt (USA) Axeon Cycling0:26:07
24Miguel Bryon (USA) Hincapie Racing Team0:27:24
25Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:28:34
26Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:38:43

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team15pts
2Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge15
3Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing12
4Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin12
5Cesare Benedetti ITA Bora-Argon 2010
6Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge10
7Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha10
8Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha7
9Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop7
10Mike Woods (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies6
11Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Lupus Racing Team6
12Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 216
13Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team5
14Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge5
15James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling4
16Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies4
17Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team3
18Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling3
19Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha2
20Miguel Bryon (USA) Hincapie Racing Team2
21Evan Huffman (USA) Team SmartStop1
22Phil O’Donnell (USA) Axeon Cycling1
23Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1
24Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling29pts
2Cesare Benedetti ITA Bora-Argon 2028
3Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Lupus Racing Team19
4Phil O’Donnell (USA) Axeon Cycling13
5Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing12
6Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team10
7Evan Huffman (USA) Team SmartStop10
8Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing9
9Nate Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team9
10Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge7
11Kyle Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team7
12Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling7
13Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team6
14Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge6
15Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team5
16Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge5
17Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies5
18James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling4
19Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge4
20Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 244
21Gregory Rast (Sui) Trek Factory Racing4
22Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team4
23Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha2
24Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge2
25Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge2
26Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing2

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hincapie Racing Team38:49:46
2Team Cannondale - Garmin0:00:04
3Team Katusha0:01:33
4Team Giant - Alpecin0:02:18
5Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis0:04:28
6Bora-Argon 180:05:20
7Orica Greenedge0:05:27
8Silber Pro Cycling0:06:23
9Axeon Cycling Team0:09:36
10Trek Factory Racing0:12:55
11Team Smartstop0:14:51
12Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies0:14:56
13Lupus Racing Team0:19:44
14H&R Block Pro Cycling0:27:27
15Drapac Professional Cycling0:48:26

