Tour of Alberta: Hansen wins stage 5 in Spruce Grove
Mollema holds onto race lead as finishing circuits neutralised
Stage 5: Edson - Spruce Grove
Lasse-Norman Hansen (Cannondale-Garmin) won stage 5 at the Tour of Alberta Sunday in Spruce Grove after the chasing riders rode off course near the end of the stage. Officials neutralised the planned two finishing circuits in town as Hansen soloed in for the win. Officials gave second place to Trek Factory Racing's Laurent Didier and third to his teammate Bauke Mollema, who remains in the overall lead.
"Approximately two kilometres to go, I got the report that I had won the stage, the peloton had done a wrong turn,” Hansen said. “I would have liked to have finished the race in a proper way, and I’m pretty sure I would have made it to the line anyway but I’m satisfied – a win is a win.”
Sven Erik Bystrøm (Katusha) had been chasing Hansen, who was away solo near the end of the stage. Bystrøm approached an intersection where volunteer course marshals were waving and directing him to turn right, however, he continued to ride straight through the intersection, which was not blocked off. The peloton followed Bystrom's lead and also continued off the course. Bystrøm noted on the Katusha team's website that he had followed the motorbikes in front of him.
While the rest of the field was led back onto the course, officials told a confused Hansen, who had already completed a lap and a half of the two final circuits, that he had officially won the stage before crossing the finish line.
How it unfolded
After the sun-kissed and breathtaking views of the Canadian Rockies during the fourth stage that finished at the Marmot Basin Ski Area, the weather conditions took a turn back to rain and cold temperatures for stage 5, the longest day at the Tour of Alberta.
The men bundled up and then lined up in Edson for the start of the 204km race, which included nearly 19km of sloppy dirt roads, before finishing on two circuits in Spruce Grove. Race organisers made the decision to remove a third of the originally planned dirt road sectors due to bad road conditions, and with the foul weather on hand, no one complained.
An original group of six riders set off in the early kilometres of the stage, but two riders were reeled back in by the field. The four riders who continued on together were Hansen (Cannondale-Garmin), Tom Zirbel (Optum Pro Cycling), Derrick St John (Silber Pro Cycling) and Fred Rodriguez (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis).
Hansen dropped his three breakaway companions over the third dirt sector, with roughly 40km to go. He continued on alone with a 1:30 lead, negotiating the waterlogged potholes and skinny ruts across the final dirt-road second.
Katusha led the field, but there were only small remnants of the peloton left intact with 30km to go, and it was much more difficult for the group of riders to negotiate the road conditions than for the solo rider Hansen. "If you were riding at the front of the field, or if you were solo, it was ok, and you could see what you were riding on, but if you were further back in the field, you couldn't see where you were riding."
Mollema, covered in cold-weather gear, dirt and grime, was barely visible as the overall race leader in the small field. He did, however, continue to hold his position near the front and stay out of trouble.
Logan Owen (Axeon) attacked the group and bridged across to dropped breakaway riders Zirbel and Rodriguez. They were joined by Ryder Hesjedal (Cannondale-Garmin), Bystrøm and Dion Smith (Hincapie Racing), who was only 45 seconds back in GC.
As the group was about to get caught, Bystrøm launched a second attack against his companions to open a solo chase behind Hansen. Andzs Flaksis from the Hincapie Racing Team tried to bridged across to Bystrøm, but he was not successful.
Back on the tarmac, Trek Factory Racing resumed their place at the front of the field for Mollema, trying to preserve his overall lead.
Hansen rode onto the first of two finishing circuits with one-minute lead. Unfortunately, chaser Bystrøm missed the course marshals who were waving at him to turn right, and rode off course, and so did the entire peloton behind him.
"I attacked alone and at first I didn’t realise there was one guy still ahead since there are no radios in this race," Bystrøm said. "But then suddenly before we hit the local circuits they showed me the wrong way to go, I was just following the moto bikes in front of me. Then they tell me I have to turn around and also the entire peloton who were about 30-seconds behind me. It was over at that point."
Race officials made the decision to cancel the final two circuits for everyone, and made Hansen, who had already competed a lap and a half of the circuits, the official stage winner, to his own surprise. All of the jerseys at the start of the day remained the same.
Didier, who had been dropped from the main field with two kilometres before the circuits after working all day for Mollema, made the proper right-hand turn and entered the finishing circuits in second place on the road behind Hansen. He completed one full lap of the circuit and then was told to stop by race officials, who awarded him with second place on the podium.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lasse-Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|4:23:02
|2
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:58
|3
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:05:39
|4
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|5
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|6
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|7
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|8
|Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Argon 19
|9
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Pro Cycling
|10
|Alexander Ray (NZl) Silber Pro Cycling
|11
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|12
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|13
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
|14
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|15
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|16
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|17
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|18
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|19
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|20
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 21
|21
|Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|22
|Peter Koning (Ned) Drapac Pro Cycling
|23
|Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:05:40
|24
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
|25
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team
|26
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling
|27
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 25
|28
|Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|29
|Miguel Bryon (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|30
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|31
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|32
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 24
|33
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|34
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|35
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|36
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|37
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|38
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|39
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 23
|40
|Jon Hornbeck (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|41
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|42
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:05:41
|43
|Sergei Chernetsky (Rus) Team Katusha
|44
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|45
|Gregory Rast (Sui) Trek Factory Racing
|46
|Josh Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|47
|Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop
|48
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|49
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|50
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|51
|Evan Huffman (USA) Team SmartStop
|52
|Travis Livermon (USA) Team SmartStop
|53
|Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling
|0:05:42
|54
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team
|55
|Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Cycling
|56
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|57
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|58
|James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling
|59
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|60
|Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling
|61
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|62
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|63
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|0:05:43
|64
|Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|65
|Derrick St. John (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|66
|Nate Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|67
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|68
|Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|69
|Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:05:45
|70
|Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|71
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|72
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:06:58
|73
|Joe Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Racing Team
|74
|Malcolm Rudolph (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|75
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|76
|Toms Skujin_ (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:07:01
|77
|Florenz Knauer (Ger) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:07:38
|78
|Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team
|79
|Jacob Schwingboth (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:07:41
|80
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|81
|Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|82
|Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:07:43
|83
|Greg Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling
|84
|Adam de Vos (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|85
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 22
|86
|Winston David (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:07:44
|87
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|88
|Phil O’Donnell (USA) Axeon Cycling
|89
|Zach Bell (Can) Team SmartStop
|90
|Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|91
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|0:07:45
|92
|Michael Le Rossignol (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|93
|Cesare Benedetti ITA Bora-Argon 20
|94
|Shane Kline (USA) Team SmartStop
|95
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:07:47
|96
|Michael Olheiser (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|97
|Kris Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop
|98
|Mac Brennan (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:07:48
|99
|Julian Kyer (USA) Team SmartStop
|100
|Ty Magner (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:07:50
|101
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|102
|Evan Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:08:45
|103
|Bailey McKnight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:09:14
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lasse-Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 22
|3
|3
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lasse-Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|3
|3
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lasse-Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|12
|3
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|10
|4
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|7
|5
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|6
|6
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|5
|7
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|4
|8
|Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Argon 19
|3
|9
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Pro Cycling
|2
|10
|Alexander Ray (NZl) Silber Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lasse-Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|4:23:01
|2
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:30
|3
|Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|4
|Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|5
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team
|6
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling
|7
|Miguel Bryon (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|8
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|9
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|10
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|11
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|12
|Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling
|13
|Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Cycling
|14
|James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling
|15
|Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling
|16
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:05:39
|17
|Greg Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling
|0:07:41
|18
|Adam de Vos (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|19
|Phil O’Donnell (USA) Axeon Cycling
|20
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|21
|Kris Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop
|22
|Chris Putt (USA) Axeon Cycling
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Lasse-Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|13:12:03
|2
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:30
|3
|Team Katusha
|4
|Orica GreenEdge
|5
|Bora-Argon 18
|6
|Silber Pro Cycling
|7
|Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|8
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|9
|Drapac Professional Cycling
|10
|Hincapie Racing Team
|11
|Axeon Cycling Team
|12
|Team SmartStop
|13
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|14
|Lupus Racing Team
|0:13:50
|15
|H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:20:01
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|17:35:29
|2
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:06
|3
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:22
|4
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:35
|5
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:00:45
|6
|Lasse-Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:05
|7
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:01:14
|8
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 25
|0:01:16
|9
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:20
|10
|Mike Woods (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:01:22
|11
|James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling
|0:01:26
|12
|Evan Huffman (USA) Team SmartStop
|0:01:29
|13
|Jon Hornbeck (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:01:39
|14
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|0:01:48
|15
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:01:58
|16
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:02:02
|17
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:02:06
|18
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:02:08
|19
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:02:12
|20
|Nate Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|21
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:17
|22
|Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Argon 19
|0:02:22
|23
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:03:21
|24
|Alexander Ray (NZl) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:03:35
|25
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|0:03:50
|26
|Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|27
|Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:04:13
|28
|Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling
|0:04:52
|29
|Sergei Chernetsky (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:05:20
|30
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:28
|31
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|32
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:06:30
|33
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:06:51
|34
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:06:58
|35
|Joe Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:08:19
|36
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:08:21
|37
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 23
|0:08:33
|38
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling
|0:08:46
|39
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:08:53
|40
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:09:49
|41
|Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:10:00
|42
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:10:10
|43
|Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:10:21
|44
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:10:28
|45
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|0:10:43
|46
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:11:00
|47
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|48
|Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop
|0:11:18
|49
|Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:11:22
|50
|Travis Livermon (USA) Team SmartStop
|0:11:51
|51
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|0:11:59
|52
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 24
|0:12:48
|53
|Gregory Rast (Sui) Trek Factory Racing
|0:13:10
|54
|Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team
|0:15:27
|55
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:16:00
|56
|Josh Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:16:06
|57
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:17:02
|58
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Pro Cycling
|0:17:10
|59
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:18:34
|60
|Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:18:45
|61
|Greg Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling
|0:19:03
|62
|Julian Kyer (USA) Team SmartStop
|0:19:21
|63
|Florenz Knauer (Ger) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:19:34
|64
|Derrick St. John (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:20:04
|65
|Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling
|0:20:16
|66
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:20:18
|67
|Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Cycling
|0:20:41
|68
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:20:50
|69
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:20:57
|70
|Michael Olheiser (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:22:20
|71
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 22
|0:22:31
|72
|Cesare Benedetti ITA Bora-Argon 20
|0:22:50
|73
|Winston David (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:23:19
|74
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:23:45
|75
|Phil O’Donnell (USA) Axeon Cycling
|0:23:48
|76
|Peter Koning (Ned) Drapac Pro Cycling
|0:24:00
|77
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|0:24:22
|78
|Eric Marcotte (USA) Team SmartStop
|0:24:28
|79
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|0:24:37
|80
|Michael Le Rossignol (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:24:44
|81
|Ted King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:25:03
|82
|Malcolm Rudolph (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|0:25:13
|83
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:25:21
|84
|Bailey McKnight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:25:29
|85
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:25:42
|86
|Garrett McLeod (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:25:59
|87
|Kris Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop
|0:26:20
|88
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
|0:26:32
|89
|Evan Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:27:10
|90
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:27:14
|91
|Miguel Bryon (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:27:30
|92
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 21
|0:28:24
|93
|Adam de Vos (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:28:32
|94
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:28:40
|95
|Mac Brennan (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:29:12
|96
|Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:29:37
|97
|Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:29:48
|98
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:29:50
|99
|Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:30:54
|100
|Zach Bell (Can) Team SmartStop
|0:31:52
|101
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
|0:32:00
|102
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|0:32:19
|103
|Chris Putt (USA) Axeon Cycling
|0:32:24
|104
|Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:32:57
|105
|Jacob Schwingboth (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:33:51
|106
|Shane Kline (USA) Team SmartStop
|0:35:27
|107
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|0:35:48
|108
|Ty Magner (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:36:03
|109
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|0:42:05
|110
|Will Clarke (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|0:42:26
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|15
|3
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|12
|4
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|12
|5
|Cesare Benedetti ITA Bora-Argon 20
|10
|6
|Lasse-Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|10
|7
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|10
|8
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|10
|9
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|7
|10
|Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop
|7
|11
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 21
|6
|12
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Lupus Racing Team
|6
|13
|Mike Woods (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|6
|14
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team
|5
|15
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|5
|16
|James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling
|4
|17
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|4
|18
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|3
|19
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|3
|20
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 22
|3
|21
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling
|3
|22
|Miguel Bryon (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|2
|23
|Simon _pilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|2
|24
|Phil O’Donnell (USA) Axeon Cycling
|1
|25
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1
|26
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|1
|27
|Evan Huffman (USA) Team SmartStop
|1
|28
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|1
|29
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|29
|pts
|2
|Cesare Benedetti ITA Bora-Argon 20
|28
|3
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Lupus Racing Team
|19
|4
|Phil O’Donnell (USA) Axeon Cycling
|13
|5
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|12
|6
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|10
|7
|Evan Huffman (USA) Team SmartStop
|10
|8
|Nate Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|9
|9
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|9
|10
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|7
|11
|Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|7
|12
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|7
|13
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team
|6
|14
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|6
|15
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|5
|16
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|5
|17
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|5
|18
|Gregory Rast (Sui) Trek Factory Racing
|4
|19
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 24
|4
|20
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|4
|21
|James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling
|4
|22
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|4
|23
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|2
|24
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|2
|25
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|26
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|17:35:35
|2
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:00:39
|3
|Lasse-Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:49
|4
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:14
|5
|James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling
|0:01:20
|6
|Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling
|0:04:46
|7
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:22
|8
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:06:52
|9
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling
|0:08:40
|10
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:09:43
|11
|Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:09:54
|12
|Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:10:15
|13
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:10:22
|14
|Greg Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling
|0:18:57
|15
|Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling
|0:20:10
|16
|Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Cycling
|0:20:35
|17
|Phil O’Donnell (USA) Axeon Cycling
|0:23:42
|18
|Kris Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop
|0:26:14
|19
|Miguel Bryon (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:27:24
|20
|Adam de Vos (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:28:26
|21
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:28:34
|22
|Chris Putt (USA) Axeon Cycling
|0:32:18
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|52:01:53
|2
|Hincapie Racing Team
|0:01:26
|3
|Team Katusha
|0:02:59
|4
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:03:44
|5
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:05:54
|6
|Bora-Argon 18
|0:06:46
|7
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:06:53
|8
|Silber Pro Cycling
|0:07:49
|9
|Axeon Cycling Team
|0:11:02
|10
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:14:21
|11
|Team SmartStop
|0:16:17
|12
|Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:16:22
|13
|Lupus Racing Team
|0:33:30
|14
|H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:47:24
|15
|Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:49:52
