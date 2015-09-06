Trending

Tour of Alberta: Hansen wins stage 5 in Spruce Grove

Mollema holds onto race lead as finishing circuits neutralised

Image 1 of 32

Lasse-Norman Hansen (Cannondale-Garmin) wins a confusing stage 5 in Alberta.

Lasse-Norman Hansen (Cannondale-Garmin) wins a confusing stage 5 in Alberta.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 2 of 32

Riders fight through the mud in Tour of Alberta

Riders fight through the mud in Tour of Alberta
Image 3 of 32

Riders fight through the mud in Tour of Alberta

Riders fight through the mud in Tour of Alberta
Image 4 of 32

A moto falls on the muddy shoulder of one of todays dirt sections

A moto falls on the muddy shoulder of one of todays dirt sections
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 5 of 32

Riders hit todays first mud section

Riders hit todays first mud section
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 6 of 32

Davide Formolo (Cannondale) tries to clear his glasses in the rain and mud

Davide Formolo (Cannondale) tries to clear his glasses in the rain and mud
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 7 of 32

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) Gets coated with mud

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) Gets coated with mud
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 8 of 32

Katusha comes to the front after they clear the first dirt section

Katusha comes to the front after they clear the first dirt section
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 9 of 32

The break gets established as the rain comes in

The break gets established as the rain comes in
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 10 of 32

The peloton makes its way over one of todays sloppy mud roads

The peloton makes its way over one of todays sloppy mud roads
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 11 of 32

Riders tried anything they could to be able to see the road

Riders tried anything they could to be able to see the road
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 12 of 32

Keeping mud out of the eyes was hard to do today

Keeping mud out of the eyes was hard to do today
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 13 of 32

Riders and cars had to contend with todays wet and muddy roads

Riders and cars had to contend with todays wet and muddy roads
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 14 of 32

Another dirt climb along todays route

Another dirt climb along todays route
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 15 of 32

The peloton chases as they close in on Spruce Grove

The peloton chases as they close in on Spruce Grove
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 16 of 32

Riders were cold and wet at the finish

Riders were cold and wet at the finish
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 17 of 32

Attacks begin to go off the front of the race

Attacks begin to go off the front of the race
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 18 of 32

Riders bundled up as much they could at the start

Riders bundled up as much they could at the start
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 19 of 32

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) and Ryder Hesjedal (Cannondale) have a chat before the chilly start

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) and Ryder Hesjedal (Cannondale) have a chat before the chilly start
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 20 of 32

Riders take to the start line for stage 5

Riders take to the start line for stage 5
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 21 of 32

Jens Mouris (Orica-GreenEdge) gets more clothing from the team car

Jens Mouris (Orica-GreenEdge) gets more clothing from the team car
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 22 of 32

The peloton passes over Carrot Creek

The peloton passes over Carrot Creek
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 23 of 32

Riders go single file during todays rainy stage

Riders go single file during todays rainy stage
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 24 of 32

A break finally gets established late in the stage

A break finally gets established late in the stage
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 25 of 32

Eric Marcotte (SmartStop) catches back on after a hard crash

Eric Marcotte (SmartStop) catches back on after a hard crash
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 26 of 32

Lasse-Norman Hansen (Cannondale) gets away solo for the win

Lasse-Norman Hansen (Cannondale) gets away solo for the win
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 27 of 32

Lasse-Norman Hansen (Cannondale) comes through with one lap to go

Lasse-Norman Hansen (Cannondale) comes through with one lap to go
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 28 of 32

Laurent Didier (Trek) comes through the finish unsure of what place he’s in

Laurent Didier (Trek) comes through the finish unsure of what place he’s in
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 29 of 32

Laurent Didier (Trek) rides back to the finish line

Laurent Didier (Trek) rides back to the finish line
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 30 of 32

The peloton rides into the finish after being neutralized

The peloton rides into the finish after being neutralized
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 31 of 32

Todays podium after the shortened finish

Todays podium after the shortened finish
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 32 of 32

Bauke Mollema (Trek) held onto yellow for the final stage

Bauke Mollema (Trek) held onto yellow for the final stage
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Lasse-Norman Hansen (Cannondale-Garmin) won stage 5 at the Tour of Alberta Sunday in Spruce Grove after the chasing riders rode off course near the end of the stage. Officials neutralised the planned two finishing circuits in town as Hansen soloed in for the win. Officials gave second place to Trek Factory Racing's Laurent Didier and third to his teammate Bauke Mollema, who remains in the overall lead.

Related Articles

Hansen lands most unusual victory in Tour of Alberta

"Approximately two kilometres to go, I got the report that I had won the stage, the peloton had done a wrong turn,” Hansen said. “I would have liked to have finished the race in a proper way, and I’m pretty sure I would have made it to the line anyway but I’m satisfied – a win is a win.”

Sven Erik Bystrøm (Katusha) had been chasing Hansen, who was away solo near the end of the stage. Bystrøm approached an intersection where volunteer course marshals were waving and directing him to turn right, however, he continued to ride straight through the intersection, which was not blocked off. The peloton followed Bystrom's lead and also continued off the course. Bystrøm noted on the Katusha team's website that he had followed the motorbikes in front of him. 

While the rest of the field was led back onto the course, officials told a confused Hansen, who had already completed a lap and a half of the two final circuits, that he had officially won the stage before crossing the finish line.

 How it unfolded

After the sun-kissed and breathtaking views of the Canadian Rockies during the fourth stage that finished at the Marmot Basin Ski Area, the weather conditions took a turn back to rain and cold temperatures for stage 5, the longest day at the Tour of Alberta.

The men bundled up and then lined up in Edson for the start of the 204km race, which included nearly 19km of sloppy dirt roads, before finishing on two circuits in Spruce Grove. Race organisers made the decision to remove a third of the originally planned dirt road sectors due to bad road conditions, and with the foul weather on hand, no one complained.

An original group of six riders set off in the early kilometres of the stage, but two riders were reeled back in by the field. The four riders who continued on together were Hansen (Cannondale-Garmin), Tom Zirbel (Optum Pro Cycling), Derrick St John (Silber Pro Cycling) and Fred Rodriguez (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis).

Hansen dropped his three breakaway companions over the third dirt sector, with roughly 40km to go. He continued on alone with a 1:30 lead, negotiating the waterlogged potholes and skinny ruts across the final dirt-road second.

Katusha led the field, but there were only small remnants of the peloton left intact with 30km to go, and it was much more difficult for the group of riders to negotiate the road conditions than for the solo rider Hansen. "If you were riding at the front of the field, or if you were solo, it was ok, and you could see what you were riding on, but if you were further back in the field, you couldn't see where you were riding."

Mollema, covered in cold-weather gear, dirt and grime, was barely visible as the overall race leader in the small field. He did, however, continue to hold his position near the front and stay out of trouble.

Logan Owen (Axeon) attacked the group and bridged across to dropped breakaway riders Zirbel and Rodriguez. They were joined by Ryder Hesjedal (Cannondale-Garmin), Bystrøm and Dion Smith (Hincapie Racing), who was only 45 seconds back in GC.

As the group was about to get caught, Bystrøm launched a second attack against his companions to open a solo chase behind Hansen. Andzs Flaksis from the Hincapie Racing Team tried to bridged across to Bystrøm, but he was not successful. 

Back on the tarmac, Trek Factory Racing resumed their place at the front of the field for Mollema, trying to preserve his overall lead.

Hansen rode onto the first of two finishing circuits with one-minute lead. Unfortunately, chaser Bystrøm missed the course marshals who were waving at him to turn right, and rode off course, and so did the entire peloton behind him. 

"I attacked alone and at first I didn’t realise there was one guy still ahead since there are no radios in this race," Bystrøm said. "But then suddenly before we hit the local circuits they showed me the wrong way to go, I was just following the moto bikes in front of me. Then they tell me I have to turn around and also the entire peloton who were about 30-seconds behind me. It was over at that point."

Race officials made the decision to cancel the final two circuits for everyone, and made Hansen, who had already competed a lap and a half of the circuits, the official stage winner, to his own surprise. All of the jerseys at the start of the day remained the same.

Didier, who had been dropped from the main field with two kilometres before the circuits after working all day for Mollema, made the proper right-hand turn and entered the finishing circuits in second place on the road behind Hansen. He completed one full lap of the circuit and then was told to stop by race officials, who awarded him with second place on the podium.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lasse-Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team4:23:02
2Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:01:58
3Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:05:39
4Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
5Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
6Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
7Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
8Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Argon 19
9Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Pro Cycling
10Alexander Ray (NZl) Silber Pro Cycling
11Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
12Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
13Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
14Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
15Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
16Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
17Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
18Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
19Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
20Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 21
21Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
22Peter Koning (Ned) Drapac Pro Cycling
23Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:05:40
24Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
25Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team
26Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling
27Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 25
28Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
29Miguel Bryon (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
30Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
31Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
32Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 24
33Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
34Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
35Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
36Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
37Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
38Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
39Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 23
40Jon Hornbeck (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
41Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
42Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha0:05:41
43Sergei Chernetsky (Rus) Team Katusha
44Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge
45Gregory Rast (Sui) Trek Factory Racing
46Josh Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
47Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop
48Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
49Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
50Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
51Evan Huffman (USA) Team SmartStop
52Travis Livermon (USA) Team SmartStop
53Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling0:05:42
54Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team
55Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Cycling
56Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
57Kyle Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team
58James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling
59Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
60Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling
61Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
62Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
63Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing0:05:43
64Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
65Derrick St. John (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
66Nate Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
67Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
68Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
69Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:05:45
70Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
71Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
72Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:06:58
73Joe Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Racing Team
74Malcolm Rudolph (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
75Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
76Toms Skujin_ (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team0:07:01
77Florenz Knauer (Ger) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:07:38
78Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team
79Jacob Schwingboth (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:07:41
80Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
81Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
82Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:07:43
83Greg Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling
84Adam de Vos (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
85Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 22
86Winston David (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:07:44
87Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
88Phil O’Donnell (USA) Axeon Cycling
89Zach Bell (Can) Team SmartStop
90Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
91Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling0:07:45
92Michael Le Rossignol (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
93Cesare Benedetti ITA Bora-Argon 20
94Shane Kline (USA) Team SmartStop
95Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:07:47
96Michael Olheiser (USA) Lupus Racing Team
97Kris Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop
98Mac Brennan (USA) Hincapie Racing Team0:07:48
99Julian Kyer (USA) Team SmartStop
100Ty Magner (USA) Hincapie Racing Team0:07:50
101Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
102Evan Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:08:45
103Bailey McKnight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:09:14

Sprint 1 - Evansburg
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lasse-Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team5pts
2Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 223
3Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies1

Sprint 2 - Stony Plain
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lasse-Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team5pts
2Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha3
3Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team1

Finish - Spruce Grove
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lasse-Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team15pts
2Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing12
3Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing10
4Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha7
5Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha6
6Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing5
7Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge4
8Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Argon 193
9Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Pro Cycling2
10Alexander Ray (NZl) Silber Pro Cycling1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lasse-Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team4:23:01
2Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:01:30
3Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
4Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
5Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team
6Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling
7Miguel Bryon (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
8Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
9Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
10Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
11Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
12Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling
13Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Cycling
14James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling
15Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling
16Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:05:39
17Greg Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling0:07:41
18Adam de Vos (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
19Phil O’Donnell (USA) Axeon Cycling
20Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
21Kris Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop
22Chris Putt (USA) Axeon Cycling

Most aggressive rider
Rider Name (Country) Team
Lasse-Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team

Teams Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team13:12:03
2Trek Factory Racing0:01:30
3Team Katusha
4Orica GreenEdge
5Bora-Argon 18
6Silber Pro Cycling
7Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
8Team Giant-Alpecin
9Drapac Professional Cycling
10Hincapie Racing Team
11Axeon Cycling Team
12Team SmartStop
13Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
14Lupus Racing Team0:13:50
15H&R Block Pro Cycling0:20:01

General Classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing17:35:29
2Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:00:06
3Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:00:22
4Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:35
5Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team0:00:45
6Lasse-Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:01:05
7Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team0:01:14
8Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 250:01:16
9Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:01:20
10Mike Woods (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:22
11James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling0:01:26
12Evan Huffman (USA) Team SmartStop0:01:29
13Jon Hornbeck (USA) Hincapie Racing Team0:01:39
14Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha0:01:48
15Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team0:01:58
16Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin0:02:02
17Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin0:02:06
18Kyle Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:02:08
19Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha0:02:12
20Nate Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
21Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:02:17
22Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Argon 190:02:22
23Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:03:21
24Alexander Ray (NZl) Silber Pro Cycling0:03:35
25Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge0:03:50
26Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
27Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:04:13
28Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling0:04:52
29Sergei Chernetsky (Rus) Team Katusha0:05:20
30Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:05:28
31Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
32Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:06:30
33Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:06:51
34Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha0:06:58
35Joe Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Racing Team0:08:19
36Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha0:08:21
37Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 230:08:33
38Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling0:08:46
39Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:08:53
40Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:09:49
41Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:10:00
42Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha0:10:10
43Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin0:10:21
44Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:10:28
45Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing0:10:43
46Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:11:00
47Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
48Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop0:11:18
49Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:11:22
50Travis Livermon (USA) Team SmartStop0:11:51
51Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing0:11:59
52Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 240:12:48
53Gregory Rast (Sui) Trek Factory Racing0:13:10
54Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team0:15:27
55Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha0:16:00
56Josh Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:16:06
57Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:17:02
58Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Pro Cycling0:17:10
59Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:18:34
60Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:18:45
61Greg Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling0:19:03
62Julian Kyer (USA) Team SmartStop0:19:21
63Florenz Knauer (Ger) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:19:34
64Derrick St. John (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:20:04
65Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling0:20:16
66Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:20:18
67Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Cycling0:20:41
68Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:20:50
69Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:20:57
70Michael Olheiser (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:22:20
71Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 220:22:31
72Cesare Benedetti ITA Bora-Argon 200:22:50
73Winston David (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:23:19
74Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:23:45
75Phil O’Donnell (USA) Axeon Cycling0:23:48
76Peter Koning (Ned) Drapac Pro Cycling0:24:00
77Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling0:24:22
78Eric Marcotte (USA) Team SmartStop0:24:28
79Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge0:24:37
80Michael Le Rossignol (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:24:44
81Ted King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:25:03
82Malcolm Rudolph (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling0:25:13
83Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:25:21
84Bailey McKnight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:25:29
85Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:25:42
86Garrett McLeod (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:25:59
87Kris Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop0:26:20
88Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge0:26:32
89Evan Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:27:10
90Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:27:14
91Miguel Bryon (USA) Hincapie Racing Team0:27:30
92Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 210:28:24
93Adam de Vos (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:28:32
94Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:28:40
95Mac Brennan (USA) Hincapie Racing Team0:29:12
96Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:29:37
97Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:29:48
98Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:29:50
99Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:30:54
100Zach Bell (Can) Team SmartStop0:31:52
101Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 180:32:00
102Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge0:32:19
103Chris Putt (USA) Axeon Cycling0:32:24
104Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:32:57
105Jacob Schwingboth (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:33:51
106Shane Kline (USA) Team SmartStop0:35:27
107Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling0:35:48
108Ty Magner (USA) Hincapie Racing Team0:36:03
109Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling0:42:05
110Will Clarke (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling0:42:26

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team15pts
2Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge15
3Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin12
4Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing12
5Cesare Benedetti ITA Bora-Argon 2010
6Lasse-Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team10
7Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha10
8Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge10
9Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha7
10Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop7
11Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 216
12Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Lupus Racing Team6
13Mike Woods (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies6
14Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team5
15Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge5
16James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling4
17Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies4
18Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team3
19Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha3
20Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 223
21Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling3
22Miguel Bryon (USA) Hincapie Racing Team2
23Simon _pilak (Slo) Team Katusha2
24Phil O’Donnell (USA) Axeon Cycling1
25Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1
26Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling1
27Evan Huffman (USA) Team SmartStop1
28Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies1
29Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling29pts
2Cesare Benedetti ITA Bora-Argon 2028
3Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Lupus Racing Team19
4Phil O’Donnell (USA) Axeon Cycling13
5Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing12
6Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team10
7Evan Huffman (USA) Team SmartStop10
8Nate Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team9
9Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing9
10Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge7
11Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling7
12Kyle Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team7
13Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team6
14Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge6
15Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge5
16Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team5
17Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies5
18Gregory Rast (Sui) Trek Factory Racing4
19Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 244
20Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge4
21James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling4
22Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team4
23Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge2
24Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing2
25Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha2
26Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge2

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge17:35:35
2Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team0:00:39
3Lasse-Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:00:49
4Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:01:14
5James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling0:01:20
6Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling0:04:46
7Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:05:22
8Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha0:06:52
9Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling0:08:40
10Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:09:43
11Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:09:54
12Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin0:10:15
13Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:10:22
14Greg Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling0:18:57
15Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling0:20:10
16Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Cycling0:20:35
17Phil O’Donnell (USA) Axeon Cycling0:23:42
18Kris Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop0:26:14
19Miguel Bryon (USA) Hincapie Racing Team0:27:24
20Adam de Vos (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:28:26
21Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:28:34
22Chris Putt (USA) Axeon Cycling0:32:18

Teams Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team52:01:53
2Hincapie Racing Team0:01:26
3Team Katusha0:02:59
4Team Giant-Alpecin0:03:44
5Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:05:54
6Bora-Argon 180:06:46
7Orica GreenEdge0:06:53
8Silber Pro Cycling0:07:49
9Axeon Cycling Team0:11:02
10Trek Factory Racing0:14:21
11Team SmartStop0:16:17
12Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:16:22
13Lupus Racing Team0:33:30
14H&R Block Pro Cycling0:47:24
15Drapac Professional Cycling0:49:52

 

Latest on Cyclingnews