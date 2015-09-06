Image 1 of 32 Lasse-Norman Hansen (Cannondale-Garmin) wins a confusing stage 5 in Alberta. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 32 Riders fight through the mud in Tour of Alberta Image 3 of 32 Riders fight through the mud in Tour of Alberta Image 4 of 32 A moto falls on the muddy shoulder of one of todays dirt sections (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 32 Riders hit todays first mud section (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 6 of 32 Davide Formolo (Cannondale) tries to clear his glasses in the rain and mud (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 7 of 32 Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) Gets coated with mud (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 8 of 32 Katusha comes to the front after they clear the first dirt section (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 9 of 32 The break gets established as the rain comes in (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 10 of 32 The peloton makes its way over one of todays sloppy mud roads (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 11 of 32 Riders tried anything they could to be able to see the road (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 12 of 32 Keeping mud out of the eyes was hard to do today (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 13 of 32 Riders and cars had to contend with todays wet and muddy roads (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 14 of 32 Another dirt climb along todays route (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 15 of 32 The peloton chases as they close in on Spruce Grove (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 16 of 32 Riders were cold and wet at the finish (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 17 of 32 Attacks begin to go off the front of the race (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 18 of 32 Riders bundled up as much they could at the start (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 19 of 32 Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) and Ryder Hesjedal (Cannondale) have a chat before the chilly start (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 20 of 32 Riders take to the start line for stage 5 (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 21 of 32 Jens Mouris (Orica-GreenEdge) gets more clothing from the team car (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 22 of 32 The peloton passes over Carrot Creek (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 23 of 32 Riders go single file during todays rainy stage (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 24 of 32 A break finally gets established late in the stage (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 25 of 32 Eric Marcotte (SmartStop) catches back on after a hard crash (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 26 of 32 Lasse-Norman Hansen (Cannondale) gets away solo for the win (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 27 of 32 Lasse-Norman Hansen (Cannondale) comes through with one lap to go (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 28 of 32 Laurent Didier (Trek) comes through the finish unsure of what place he’s in (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 29 of 32 Laurent Didier (Trek) rides back to the finish line (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 30 of 32 The peloton rides into the finish after being neutralized (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 31 of 32 Todays podium after the shortened finish (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 32 of 32 Bauke Mollema (Trek) held onto yellow for the final stage (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Lasse-Norman Hansen (Cannondale-Garmin) won stage 5 at the Tour of Alberta Sunday in Spruce Grove after the chasing riders rode off course near the end of the stage. Officials neutralised the planned two finishing circuits in town as Hansen soloed in for the win. Officials gave second place to Trek Factory Racing's Laurent Didier and third to his teammate Bauke Mollema, who remains in the overall lead.

Related Articles Hansen lands most unusual victory in Tour of Alberta

"Approximately two kilometres to go, I got the report that I had won the stage, the peloton had done a wrong turn,” Hansen said. “I would have liked to have finished the race in a proper way, and I’m pretty sure I would have made it to the line anyway but I’m satisfied – a win is a win.”

Sven Erik Bystrøm (Katusha) had been chasing Hansen, who was away solo near the end of the stage. Bystrøm approached an intersection where volunteer course marshals were waving and directing him to turn right, however, he continued to ride straight through the intersection, which was not blocked off. The peloton followed Bystrom's lead and also continued off the course. Bystrøm noted on the Katusha team's website that he had followed the motorbikes in front of him.

While the rest of the field was led back onto the course, officials told a confused Hansen, who had already completed a lap and a half of the two final circuits, that he had officially won the stage before crossing the finish line.

How it unfolded

After the sun-kissed and breathtaking views of the Canadian Rockies during the fourth stage that finished at the Marmot Basin Ski Area, the weather conditions took a turn back to rain and cold temperatures for stage 5, the longest day at the Tour of Alberta.

The men bundled up and then lined up in Edson for the start of the 204km race, which included nearly 19km of sloppy dirt roads, before finishing on two circuits in Spruce Grove. Race organisers made the decision to remove a third of the originally planned dirt road sectors due to bad road conditions, and with the foul weather on hand, no one complained.

An original group of six riders set off in the early kilometres of the stage, but two riders were reeled back in by the field. The four riders who continued on together were Hansen (Cannondale-Garmin), Tom Zirbel (Optum Pro Cycling), Derrick St John (Silber Pro Cycling) and Fred Rodriguez (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis).

Hansen dropped his three breakaway companions over the third dirt sector, with roughly 40km to go. He continued on alone with a 1:30 lead, negotiating the waterlogged potholes and skinny ruts across the final dirt-road second.

Katusha led the field, but there were only small remnants of the peloton left intact with 30km to go, and it was much more difficult for the group of riders to negotiate the road conditions than for the solo rider Hansen. "If you were riding at the front of the field, or if you were solo, it was ok, and you could see what you were riding on, but if you were further back in the field, you couldn't see where you were riding."

Mollema, covered in cold-weather gear, dirt and grime, was barely visible as the overall race leader in the small field. He did, however, continue to hold his position near the front and stay out of trouble.

Logan Owen (Axeon) attacked the group and bridged across to dropped breakaway riders Zirbel and Rodriguez. They were joined by Ryder Hesjedal (Cannondale-Garmin), Bystrøm and Dion Smith (Hincapie Racing), who was only 45 seconds back in GC.

As the group was about to get caught, Bystrøm launched a second attack against his companions to open a solo chase behind Hansen. Andzs Flaksis from the Hincapie Racing Team tried to bridged across to Bystrøm, but he was not successful.

Back on the tarmac, Trek Factory Racing resumed their place at the front of the field for Mollema, trying to preserve his overall lead.

Hansen rode onto the first of two finishing circuits with one-minute lead. Unfortunately, chaser Bystrøm missed the course marshals who were waving at him to turn right, and rode off course, and so did the entire peloton behind him.

"I attacked alone and at first I didn’t realise there was one guy still ahead since there are no radios in this race," Bystrøm said. "But then suddenly before we hit the local circuits they showed me the wrong way to go, I was just following the moto bikes in front of me. Then they tell me I have to turn around and also the entire peloton who were about 30-seconds behind me. It was over at that point."

Race officials made the decision to cancel the final two circuits for everyone, and made Hansen, who had already competed a lap and a half of the circuits, the official stage winner, to his own surprise. All of the jerseys at the start of the day remained the same.

Didier, who had been dropped from the main field with two kilometres before the circuits after working all day for Mollema, made the proper right-hand turn and entered the finishing circuits in second place on the road behind Hansen. He completed one full lap of the circuit and then was told to stop by race officials, who awarded him with second place on the podium.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lasse-Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 4:23:02 2 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:01:58 3 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 0:05:39 4 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 5 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 6 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 7 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 8 Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Argon 19 9 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Pro Cycling 10 Alexander Ray (NZl) Silber Pro Cycling 11 Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 12 Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 13 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge 14 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 15 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 16 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 17 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 18 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 19 Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 20 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 21 21 Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 22 Peter Koning (Ned) Drapac Pro Cycling 23 Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:05:40 24 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18 25 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team 26 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling 27 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 25 28 Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 29 Miguel Bryon (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 30 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 31 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 32 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 24 33 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 34 Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling 35 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 36 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 37 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 38 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 39 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 23 40 Jon Hornbeck (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 41 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 42 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:05:41 43 Sergei Chernetsky (Rus) Team Katusha 44 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge 45 Gregory Rast (Sui) Trek Factory Racing 46 Josh Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 47 Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop 48 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge 49 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 50 Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 51 Evan Huffman (USA) Team SmartStop 52 Travis Livermon (USA) Team SmartStop 53 Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling 0:05:42 54 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team 55 Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Cycling 56 Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 57 Kyle Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team 58 James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling 59 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 60 Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling 61 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 62 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 63 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 0:05:43 64 Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 65 Derrick St. John (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 66 Nate Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 67 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 68 Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 69 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:05:45 70 Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 71 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 72 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:06:58 73 Joe Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Racing Team 74 Malcolm Rudolph (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling 75 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling 76 Toms Skujin_ (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team 0:07:01 77 Florenz Knauer (Ger) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:07:38 78 Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team 79 Jacob Schwingboth (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:07:41 80 Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 81 Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 82 Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:07:43 83 Greg Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling 84 Adam de Vos (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 85 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 22 86 Winston David (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:07:44 87 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 88 Phil O’Donnell (USA) Axeon Cycling 89 Zach Bell (Can) Team SmartStop 90 Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 91 Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling 0:07:45 92 Michael Le Rossignol (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 93 Cesare Benedetti ITA Bora-Argon 20 94 Shane Kline (USA) Team SmartStop 95 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:07:47 96 Michael Olheiser (USA) Lupus Racing Team 97 Kris Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop 98 Mac Brennan (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 0:07:48 99 Julian Kyer (USA) Team SmartStop 100 Ty Magner (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 0:07:50 101 Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 102 Evan Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:08:45 103 Bailey McKnight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:09:14

Sprint 1 - Evansburg # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lasse-Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 22 3 3 Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 1

Sprint 2 - Stony Plain # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lasse-Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 5 pts 2 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 3 3 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team 1

Finish - Spruce Grove # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lasse-Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 15 pts 2 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 12 3 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 10 4 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 7 5 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 6 6 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 5 7 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 4 8 Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Argon 19 3 9 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Pro Cycling 2 10 Alexander Ray (NZl) Silber Pro Cycling 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lasse-Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 4:23:01 2 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:30 3 Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 4 Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 5 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team 6 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling 7 Miguel Bryon (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 8 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 9 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 10 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 11 Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 12 Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling 13 Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Cycling 14 James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling 15 Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling 16 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:05:39 17 Greg Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling 0:07:41 18 Adam de Vos (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 19 Phil O’Donnell (USA) Axeon Cycling 20 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 21 Kris Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop 22 Chris Putt (USA) Axeon Cycling

Most aggressive rider Rider Name (Country) Team Lasse-Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team

Teams Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 13:12:03 2 Trek Factory Racing 0:01:30 3 Team Katusha 4 Orica GreenEdge 5 Bora-Argon 18 6 Silber Pro Cycling 7 Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 8 Team Giant-Alpecin 9 Drapac Professional Cycling 10 Hincapie Racing Team 11 Axeon Cycling Team 12 Team SmartStop 13 Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 14 Lupus Racing Team 0:13:50 15 H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:20:01

General Classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 17:35:29 2 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:06 3 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:22 4 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:35 5 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team 0:00:45 6 Lasse-Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:05 7 Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team 0:01:14 8 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 25 0:01:16 9 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:20 10 Mike Woods (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:01:22 11 James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling 0:01:26 12 Evan Huffman (USA) Team SmartStop 0:01:29 13 Jon Hornbeck (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 0:01:39 14 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 0:01:48 15 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team 0:01:58 16 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:02:02 17 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:02:06 18 Kyle Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:02:08 19 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:02:12 20 Nate Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 21 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:02:17 22 Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Argon 19 0:02:22 23 Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:03:21 24 Alexander Ray (NZl) Silber Pro Cycling 0:03:35 25 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge 0:03:50 26 Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 27 Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:04:13 28 Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling 0:04:52 29 Sergei Chernetsky (Rus) Team Katusha 0:05:20 30 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:05:28 31 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 32 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:06:30 33 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:06:51 34 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 0:06:58 35 Joe Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Racing Team 0:08:19 36 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 0:08:21 37 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 23 0:08:33 38 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling 0:08:46 39 Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:08:53 40 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:09:49 41 Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:10:00 42 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:10:10 43 Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:10:21 44 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:10:28 45 Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 0:10:43 46 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:11:00 47 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 48 Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop 0:11:18 49 Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:11:22 50 Travis Livermon (USA) Team SmartStop 0:11:51 51 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 0:11:59 52 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 24 0:12:48 53 Gregory Rast (Sui) Trek Factory Racing 0:13:10 54 Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team 0:15:27 55 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:16:00 56 Josh Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:16:06 57 Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:17:02 58 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Pro Cycling 0:17:10 59 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:18:34 60 Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:18:45 61 Greg Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling 0:19:03 62 Julian Kyer (USA) Team SmartStop 0:19:21 63 Florenz Knauer (Ger) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:19:34 64 Derrick St. John (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:20:04 65 Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling 0:20:16 66 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:20:18 67 Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Cycling 0:20:41 68 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:20:50 69 Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:20:57 70 Michael Olheiser (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:22:20 71 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 22 0:22:31 72 Cesare Benedetti ITA Bora-Argon 20 0:22:50 73 Winston David (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:23:19 74 Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:23:45 75 Phil O’Donnell (USA) Axeon Cycling 0:23:48 76 Peter Koning (Ned) Drapac Pro Cycling 0:24:00 77 Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling 0:24:22 78 Eric Marcotte (USA) Team SmartStop 0:24:28 79 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge 0:24:37 80 Michael Le Rossignol (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:24:44 81 Ted King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:25:03 82 Malcolm Rudolph (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling 0:25:13 83 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:25:21 84 Bailey McKnight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:25:29 85 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:25:42 86 Garrett McLeod (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:25:59 87 Kris Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop 0:26:20 88 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge 0:26:32 89 Evan Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:27:10 90 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:27:14 91 Miguel Bryon (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 0:27:30 92 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 21 0:28:24 93 Adam de Vos (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:28:32 94 Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:28:40 95 Mac Brennan (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 0:29:12 96 Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:29:37 97 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:29:48 98 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:29:50 99 Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:30:54 100 Zach Bell (Can) Team SmartStop 0:31:52 101 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18 0:32:00 102 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 0:32:19 103 Chris Putt (USA) Axeon Cycling 0:32:24 104 Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:32:57 105 Jacob Schwingboth (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:33:51 106 Shane Kline (USA) Team SmartStop 0:35:27 107 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling 0:35:48 108 Ty Magner (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 0:36:03 109 Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling 0:42:05 110 Will Clarke (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling 0:42:26

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 15 pts 2 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 15 3 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 12 4 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 12 5 Cesare Benedetti ITA Bora-Argon 20 10 6 Lasse-Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 10 7 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 10 8 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 10 9 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 7 10 Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop 7 11 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 21 6 12 Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Lupus Racing Team 6 13 Mike Woods (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 6 14 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team 5 15 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 5 16 James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling 4 17 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 4 18 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 3 19 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 3 20 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 22 3 21 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling 3 22 Miguel Bryon (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 2 23 Simon _pilak (Slo) Team Katusha 2 24 Phil O’Donnell (USA) Axeon Cycling 1 25 Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1 26 Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 1 27 Evan Huffman (USA) Team SmartStop 1 28 Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 1 29 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 29 pts 2 Cesare Benedetti ITA Bora-Argon 20 28 3 Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Lupus Racing Team 19 4 Phil O’Donnell (USA) Axeon Cycling 13 5 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 12 6 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 10 7 Evan Huffman (USA) Team SmartStop 10 8 Nate Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 9 9 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 9 10 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 7 11 Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 7 12 Kyle Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team 7 13 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team 6 14 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge 6 15 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 5 16 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 5 17 Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 5 18 Gregory Rast (Sui) Trek Factory Racing 4 19 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 24 4 20 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 4 21 James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling 4 22 Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 4 23 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 2 24 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 2 25 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 2 26 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 2

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 17:35:35 2 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team 0:00:39 3 Lasse-Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:49 4 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:14 5 James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling 0:01:20 6 Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling 0:04:46 7 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:05:22 8 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 0:06:52 9 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling 0:08:40 10 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:09:43 11 Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:09:54 12 Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:10:15 13 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:10:22 14 Greg Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling 0:18:57 15 Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling 0:20:10 16 Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Cycling 0:20:35 17 Phil O’Donnell (USA) Axeon Cycling 0:23:42 18 Kris Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop 0:26:14 19 Miguel Bryon (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 0:27:24 20 Adam de Vos (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:28:26 21 Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:28:34 22 Chris Putt (USA) Axeon Cycling 0:32:18