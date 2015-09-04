Trending

Tour of Alberta: Slagter wins in Miette Hot Springs

Mollema moves back into the race lead

Image 1 of 28

Tom-Jelte Slagter (Cannondale-Garmin) narrowly holds off Bauke Mollema (Trek Factory Racing) for the stage 3 win at the Tour of Alberta

Tom-Jelte Slagter (Cannondale-Garmin) narrowly holds off Bauke Mollema (Trek Factory Racing) for the stage 3 win at the Tour of Alberta
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 2 of 28

Snow dusted the treetops during stage 3 at the Tour of Alberta

Snow dusted the treetops during stage 3 at the Tour of Alberta
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 3 of 28

The caravan, stage 3 at the Tour of Alberta

The caravan, stage 3 at the Tour of Alberta
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 4 of 28

The day's breakaway riders ride through remnants of overnight snow on the sides of the roads

The day's breakaway riders ride through remnants of overnight snow on the sides of the roads
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 5 of 28

The peloton races along Hwy 40 toward Jasper National Park

The peloton races along Hwy 40 toward Jasper National Park
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 6 of 28

The field riders through cold temperatures and rain during stage 3 at the Tour of Alberta

The field riders through cold temperatures and rain during stage 3 at the Tour of Alberta
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 7 of 28

Orica-GreenEdge riders line up protecting climber Adam Yates at the Tour of Alberta

Orica-GreenEdge riders line up protecting climber Adam Yates at the Tour of Alberta
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 8 of 28

Orica-GreenEdge lead the field for overall race leader Michael Matthews at the Tour of Alberta

Orica-GreenEdge lead the field for overall race leader Michael Matthews at the Tour of Alberta
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 9 of 28

A seven-man breakaway spent most of the day off the front of the main field in rainy, cold weather conditions

A seven-man breakaway spent most of the day off the front of the main field in rainy, cold weather conditions
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 10 of 28

US road champion Matthew Busche (Trek Factory Racing) leads the peloton at the Tour of Alberta

US road champion Matthew Busche (Trek Factory Racing) leads the peloton at the Tour of Alberta
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 11 of 28

Laurent Didier (Trek Factory Racing) makes an attack on the final climb of stage 3

Laurent Didier (Trek Factory Racing) makes an attack on the final climb of stage 3
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 12 of 28

Orica-GreenEdge ride the front during stage 3 at the Tour of Alberta

Orica-GreenEdge ride the front during stage 3 at the Tour of Alberta
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 13 of 28

Bauke Mollema (Trek Factory Racing) leads the Tour of Alberta after stage 3

Bauke Mollema (Trek Factory Racing) leads the Tour of Alberta after stage 3
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 14 of 28

The breakaway races along Hwy 40 and were caught ahead of the final climb to Miette Hot Springs

The breakaway races along Hwy 40 and were caught ahead of the final climb to Miette Hot Springs
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 15 of 28

Jasper Bovenhuis (Cannondale-Garmin) leads the breakaway at the Tour of Alberta's stage 3

Jasper Bovenhuis (Cannondale-Garmin) leads the breakaway at the Tour of Alberta's stage 3
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 16 of 28

The peloton approaches Miette Rd and the final climb of the day

The peloton approaches Miette Rd and the final climb of the day
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 17 of 28

The peloton had to race through freezing temperatures and rain for most of the 181km stage

The peloton had to race through freezing temperatures and rain for most of the 181km stage
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 18 of 28

Orica-GreenEdge at stage 3 of the Tour of Alberta

Orica-GreenEdge at stage 3 of the Tour of Alberta
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 19 of 28

Overnight snow stuck to the ground during the morning of stage 3 at the Tour of Alberta

Overnight snow stuck to the ground during the morning of stage 3 at the Tour of Alberta
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 20 of 28

The peloton single file during stage 3 at the Tour of Alberta

The peloton single file during stage 3 at the Tour of Alberta
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 21 of 28

Orica-GreenEdge followed by Drapac as the race entered Jasper National Park

Orica-GreenEdge followed by Drapac as the race entered Jasper National Park
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 22 of 28

Trek Factory Racing set the pace on the climb to Miette Hot Springs

Trek Factory Racing set the pace on the climb to Miette Hot Springs
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 23 of 28

Trek Factory Racing set up Bauke Mollema for the final climb to Miette Hot Springs at the Tour of Alberta

Trek Factory Racing set up Bauke Mollema for the final climb to Miette Hot Springs at the Tour of Alberta
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 24 of 28

The peloton racing along scenic mountains during stage 3 at the Tour of Alberta

The peloton racing along scenic mountains during stage 3 at the Tour of Alberta
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 25 of 28

The peloton approaches the mountains in Jasper National Park during stage 3 at the Tour of Alberta

The peloton approaches the mountains in Jasper National Park during stage 3 at the Tour of Alberta
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 26 of 28

Tom-Jelte Slagter (Cannondale-Garmin) wins stage 3 at the Tour of Alberta

Tom-Jelte Slagter (Cannondale-Garmin) wins stage 3 at the Tour of Alberta
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 27 of 28

The jersey holders after stage 3 at the Tour of Alberta

The jersey holders after stage 3 at the Tour of Alberta
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 28 of 28

Ryder Hesjedal (Cannondale-Garmin) leads the best Canadian rider category at the Tour of Alberta

Ryder Hesjedal (Cannondale-Garmin) leads the best Canadian rider category at the Tour of Alberta
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Tom-Jelte Slagter (Cannondale-Garmin) won the first of two newly introduced summit finishes at the Tour of Alberta, during stage 3 in Miette Hot Springs located in the Jasper National Park. The Dutchman made his winning move following a series of attacks within in the last kilometre and finished just ahead of Bauke Mollema (Trek Factory Racing), who was closing in on his compatriot in the last hundred metres but ran out of road to narrowly miss the win. Adam Yates (Orica-GreenEdge) placed third on the day. 

Related Articles

Tour of Alberta: Woods hunts victory at Marmot Basin

"We looked in the book and we knew that today would be good for me," Slagter said. "We tried our best and we won it. We knew that it would be hard in the finish. I think at one kilometre to go there were only three guys in front of me and everyone looked around, everyone was tired. With 500 metres to go, I thought that was the moment to go. I was looking at the others and I thought that everyone was at their limit, so that was the best moment for me to go.

"It’s always nice racing with a victory in the pocket because that pressure is gone. Tomorrow will be full on again."

Mollema moved back into the overall race lead by six seconds ahead of Yates and 20 seconds ahead of Sergey Lagutin (Team Katusha). He had taken the first leader’s jersey following Trek Factory Racing’s win in the stage 1 team time trial but lost it to Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge), who won stage 2 in Grande Prairie.

The Tour of Alberta will continue on Saturday with the stage 4 circuit race held inside Jasper National Park. The race will end with the second summit finish of the event, at the Marmot Basin Ski Area, which includes a 12km ascent that finishes at more than 1,600 metres of elevation.

How it unfolded

The third stage of the Tour of Alberta offered the peloton a 181km race from Grande Cache to the first summit finish in Jasper National Park at the Miette Hot Springs.

The forecast called for overnight snow in Grande Cache but the riders instead lined up under light rain and temperatures hovering the freezing mark. As the race progressed along the stretch on Hwy 40, remnants of the night’s snowfall remained on the sides of the roads and treetops.

An early breakaway set off that included Jasper Bovenhuis (Cannondale-Garmin), Alex Cataford (Silber Pro Cycling), Tom Zirbel (Optum Pro Cycling) and Thomas Vaubourzeix (Lupus Racing) along with KOM leader Ben Perry (Silber Pro Cycling) and Cesar Benedetti (Bora-Argon 18), who were in the breakaway during stage 2. The breakaway held a three-minute lead with 65km to go. Adam de Vos (H&R Block) was also in the original breakaway but was forced to stop at the side of the road due to a mechanical.

Orica-GreenEdge led the main field with stage 2 winner Michael Matthews wearing the overall leader’s jersey sitting in the field. The team was, however, working for their main climber Adam Yates and support climber Christian Meier.

As the breakaway approached the first KOM on course at the 125km mark a the Hinton Nordic Park, Perry was the first to launch his attack but was passed by Benedetti at the line.

The breakaway continued on along Hwy 40’s undulating terrain as their gap dropped to 1:45 with roughly 30km to go. They turned onto Hwy 16 and crossed through the Jasper National Park gate at the base of the final climb up Miette Rd.

Zirbel and Bovenhuis attacked and cleared their breakaway companions while the main field took chunks out of the gap, reducing it to under 10 seconds. Bovenhuis made another attack to get rid of Zirbel, with success, however the main field were hot on his heels.

On the climb, it was Trek Factory Racing setting the fast speeds at the front of the peloton for their climber Mollema. As the peloton worked their way up the initial slopes, Mollema’s teammate Laurent Didier made an attack. There was no response from the riders behind, and Orica-GreenEdge stuck together in pursuit with Yates on their wheels.

Nate Brown (Cannondale-Garmin) and Kyle Murphy (Lupus Racing) bridged across to Didier. The second and final KOM of the day came with 12km to go, and Didier picked up full points over the first main peak of the final climb.

The breakaway trio descended out front but the field of roughly 50 riders was all back together ahead of the final five kilometres. Orica-GreenEdge, Katusha and Trek Factory Racing drag raced each other at the start of the final jaunt up hill.

Gaps started to open with one kilometre to go and attacks came from Mollema and then Michael Woods (Optum Pro Cycling). The Canadian was brought back by Slagter, who approached the final 200 metres to win at the Miette Hot Springs, narrowly holding off Mollema.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team4:28:18
2Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
3Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:00:04
4Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:06
5Mike Woods (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:09
6Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team0:00:11
7James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling
8Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:00:13
9Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha0:00:15
10Evan Huffman (USA) Team SmartStop
11Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:00:17
12Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:19
13Jon Hornbeck (USA) Hincapie Racing Team0:00:22
14Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
15Lasse-Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:00:24
16Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team
17Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 25
18Kyle Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:00:28
19Joe Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Racing Team
20Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team
21Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:31
22Nate Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
23Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:00:34
24Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:37
25Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:39
26Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
27Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
28Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:44
29Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
30Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Argon 19
31Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling0:00:46
32Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
33Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 24
34Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
35Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:00:58
36Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:01:02
37Alexander Ray (NZl) Silber Pro Cycling0:01:04
38Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
39Julian Kyer (USA) Team SmartStop0:01:07
40Lars van der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:26
41Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
42Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:02:01
43Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling0:02:36
44Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop
45Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge0:02:52
46Sergei Chernetsky (Rus) Team Katusha
47Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
48Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 230:02:59
49Gregory Rast (Sui) Trek Factory Racing0:03:12
50Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
51Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:04:04
52Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:04:19
53Felix Cote Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:04:51
54Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team
55Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Pro Cycling
56Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
57Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
58Garrett McLeod (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
59Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
60Travis Livermon (USA) Team SmartStop
61Cesare Benedetti ITA Bora-Argon 200:04:57
62Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 220:05:08
63Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing0:05:50
64Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Cycling0:06:00
65Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:06:12
66Michael Le Rossignol (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:06:56
67Josh Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:07:14
68Bailey McKnight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:07:22
69Florenz Knauer (Ger) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:07:26
70Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
71Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling
72Michael Olheiser (USA) Lupus Racing Team
73Winston David (USA) Lupus Racing Team
74Malcolm Rudolph (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
75Eric Marcotte (USA) Team SmartStop
76Greg Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling
77Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
78Ted King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
79Phil O’Donnell (USA) Axeon Cycling
80Mike Stone (USA) Lupus Racing Team
81Kris Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop
82Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
83Peter Koning (Ned) Drapac Pro Cycling
84Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
85Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
86Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
87Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
88Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
89Derrick St. John (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:07:32
90Evan Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team
91Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling0:07:38
92Mac Brennan (USA) Hincapie Racing Team0:07:40
93Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling0:07:44
94Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
95Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:08:48
96Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
97Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge0:12:58
98Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
99Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
100Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
101Chris Putt (USA) Axeon Cycling
102Zach Bell (Can) Team SmartStop
103Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
104Miguel Bryon (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
105Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
106Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Lupus Racing Team0:13:35
107Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge0:13:48
108Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:16:22
109Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
110Adam de Vos (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
111Shane Kline (USA) Team SmartStop
112Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
113Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 21
114Ty Magner (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
115Jacob Schwingboth (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
116Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
117Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 180:16:26
118Will Clarke (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling0:16:29
119Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
120Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:17:48

Points- Finish - Miette Hot Springs, km. 181
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team15pts
2Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing12
3Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge10
4Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha7
5Mike Woods (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies6
6Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team5
7James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling4
8Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team3
9Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha2
10Evan Huffman (USA) Team SmartStop1

Mountain 1 - Hwy 40, km. 124.5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cesare Benedetti ITA Bora-Argon 2010pts
2Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling9
3Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling7
4Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Lupus Racing Team6
5Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies5
6Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team4
7Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge2

Mountain 2 - Miette Rd, km. 169.9
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing10pts
2Nate Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team9
3Kyle Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team7
4Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge6
5Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge5
6Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge4
7Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge2

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge4:28:22
2Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team0:00:07
3James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling
4Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:00:09
5Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:18
6Lasse-Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:00:20
7Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling0:00:42
8Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:00:54
9Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:01:00
10Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling0:02:32
11Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha0:02:48
12Felix Cote Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:04:47
13Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
14Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Cycling0:05:56
15Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:07:22
16Greg Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling
17Phil O’Donnell (USA) Axeon Cycling
18Kris Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop
19Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
20Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling0:07:34
21Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling0:07:40
22Chris Putt (USA) Axeon Cycling0:12:54
23Miguel Bryon (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
24Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:16:18
25Adam de Vos (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
26Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:17:44

Most agressive
Rider Name (Country) Team
Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Cannondale - Garmin13:25:24
2Hincapie Racing Team0:00:27
3Team Katusha0:00:30
4Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:50
5Team Giant - Alpecin0:01:17
6Bora-Argon 180:01:24
7Silber Pro Cycling0:02:22
8Axeon Cycling Team0:03:03
9Trek Factory Racing0:03:16
10Team SmartStop0:03:28
11Orica GreenEdge0:03:52
12Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:06:35
13Lupus Racing Team0:09:08
14H&R Block Pro Cycling0:16:34
15Drapac Professional Cycling0:19:13

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing9:01:28
2Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:00:06
3Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:20
4Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:00:26
5Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha0:00:29
6Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team0:00:43
7Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:00:49
8Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 250:00:53
9Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
10Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
11Jon Hornbeck (USA) Hincapie Racing Team0:00:54
12Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:56
13Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
14Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team
15Mike Woods (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:59
16Lasse-Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:01:00
17Joe Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Racing Team
18Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team
19Nate Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:01:07
20Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:08
21Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Argon 190:01:13
22Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 240:01:15
23James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling0:01:16
24Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:17
25Kyle Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:01:18
26Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:01:22
27Evan Huffman (USA) Team SmartStop0:01:25
28Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:01:31
29Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:34
30Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
31Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:35
32Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:01:46
33Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:01:49
34Alexander Ray (NZl) Silber Pro Cycling0:01:51
35Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling
36Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
37Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:02:06
38Julian Kyer (USA) Team SmartStop0:02:17
39Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:02:29
40Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:02:52
41Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge0:02:58
42Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing0:03:18
43Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 230:03:28
44Sergei Chernetsky (Rus) Team Katusha0:03:39
45Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling0:03:41
46Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop0:03:46
47Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:04:10
48Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing0:04:57
49Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha0:05:05
50Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:05:09
51Lars van der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
52Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha0:05:25
53Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:05:26
54Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Pro Cycling0:05:37
55Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team0:05:43
56Gregory Rast (Sui) Trek Factory Racing0:05:45
57Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing0:05:56
58Garrett McLeod (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:06:53
59Travis Livermon (USA) Team SmartStop0:07:10
60Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:07:57
61Malcolm Rudolph (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling0:08:12
62Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:08:13
63Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:08:16
64Michael Olheiser (USA) Lupus Racing Team
65Mike Stone (USA) Lupus Racing Team
66Evan Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:08:22
67Greg Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling0:08:31
68Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin0:08:34
69Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha0:08:35
70Kris Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop0:08:36
71Eric Marcotte (USA) Team SmartStop
72Josh Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:08:41
73Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling0:08:43
74Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:08:45
75Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:08:53
76Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 220:08:57
77Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Cycling0:09:08
78Felix Cote Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:09:15
79Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling0:09:17
80Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:09:24
81Florenz Knauer (Ger) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:09:28
82Ted King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:09:37
83Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:09:38
84Winston David (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:09:43
85Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:10:00
86Phil O’Donnell (USA) Axeon Cycling0:10:12
87Bailey McKnight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:10:21
88Derrick St. John (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:10:30
89Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:10:41
90Michael Le Rossignol (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:11:08
91Mac Brennan (USA) Hincapie Racing Team0:11:28
92Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:11:53
93Peter Koning (Ned) Drapac Pro Cycling0:12:27
94Cesare Benedetti ITA Bora-Argon 200:12:40
95Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:13:04
96Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge
97Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling0:13:34
98Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:13:48
99Zach Bell (Can) Team SmartStop0:14:08
100Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:15:12
101Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Lupus Racing Team0:15:39
102Miguel Bryon (USA) Hincapie Racing Team0:15:57
103Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 210:16:51
104Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling0:16:57
105Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:17:09
106Shane Kline (USA) Team SmartStop0:17:43
107Will Clarke (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling0:17:57
108Ty Magner (USA) Hincapie Racing Team0:18:10
109Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:18:17
110Adam de Vos (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:18:24
111Chris Putt (USA) Axeon Cycling0:18:48
112Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
113Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge0:19:07
114Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:19:13
115Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 180:20:15
116Jacob Schwingboth (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
117Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge0:20:34
118Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:22:03
119Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:24:43
120Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:25:00

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team15pts
2Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge15
3Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing12
4Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin12
5Cesare Benedetti ITA Bora-Argon 2010
6Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge10
7Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha10
8Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha7
9Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop7
10Mike Woods (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies6
11Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Lupus Racing Team6
12Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 216
13Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team5
14Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge5
15James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling4
16Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies4
17Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team3
18Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling3
19Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha2
20Miguel Bryon (USA) Hincapie Racing Team2
21Evan Huffman (USA) Team SmartStop1
22Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1
23Phil O’Donnell (USA) Axeon Cycling1
24Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling29pts
2Cesare Benedetti ITA Bora-Argon 2028
3Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Lupus Racing Team19
4Phil O’Donnell (USA) Axeon Cycling13
5Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing12
6Nate Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team9
7Kyle Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team7
8Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling7
9Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge6
10Evan Huffman (USA) Team SmartStop5
11Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team5
12Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge5
13Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies5
14Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 244
15Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge4
16Gregory Rast (Sui) Trek Factory Racing4
17Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team4
18Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge2
19Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge2
20Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing2

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge9:01:34
2Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team0:00:37
3Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:00:43
4Lasse-Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:00:54
5James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling0:01:10
6Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:01:28
7Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:01:43
8Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling0:01:45
9Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
10Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling0:03:35
11Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha0:05:19
12Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:08:07
13Greg Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling0:08:25
14Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin0:08:28
15Kris Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop0:08:30
16Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling0:08:37
17Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Cycling0:09:02
18Felix Cote Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:09:09
19Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling0:09:11
20Phil O’Donnell (USA) Axeon Cycling0:10:06
21Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:10:35
22Miguel Bryon (USA) Hincapie Racing Team0:15:51
23Adam de Vos (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:18:18
24Chris Putt (USA) Axeon Cycling0:18:42
25Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:24:37
26Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:24:54

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cannondale-Garmin26:29:48
2Team Katusha0:00:08
3Hincapie Racing Team0:00:23
4Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:12
5Bora-Argon 180:01:17
6Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:01:41
7Silber Pro Cycling0:02:33
8Trek Factory Racing0:02:46
9Orica GreenEdge0:03:22
10Axeon Cycling Team0:03:32
11Team SmartStop0:04:02
12Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:06:49
13Lupus Racing Team0:09:22
14H&R Block0:18:00
15Drapac Professional Cycling0:19:23

Latest on Cyclingnews