Tour of Alberta: Slagter wins in Miette Hot Springs
Mollema moves back into the race lead
Stage 3: Grand Cache - Jasper National Park
Tom-Jelte Slagter (Cannondale-Garmin) won the first of two newly introduced summit finishes at the Tour of Alberta, during stage 3 in Miette Hot Springs located in the Jasper National Park. The Dutchman made his winning move following a series of attacks within in the last kilometre and finished just ahead of Bauke Mollema (Trek Factory Racing), who was closing in on his compatriot in the last hundred metres but ran out of road to narrowly miss the win. Adam Yates (Orica-GreenEdge) placed third on the day.
"We looked in the book and we knew that today would be good for me," Slagter said. "We tried our best and we won it. We knew that it would be hard in the finish. I think at one kilometre to go there were only three guys in front of me and everyone looked around, everyone was tired. With 500 metres to go, I thought that was the moment to go. I was looking at the others and I thought that everyone was at their limit, so that was the best moment for me to go.
"It’s always nice racing with a victory in the pocket because that pressure is gone. Tomorrow will be full on again."
Mollema moved back into the overall race lead by six seconds ahead of Yates and 20 seconds ahead of Sergey Lagutin (Team Katusha). He had taken the first leader’s jersey following Trek Factory Racing’s win in the stage 1 team time trial but lost it to Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge), who won stage 2 in Grande Prairie.
The Tour of Alberta will continue on Saturday with the stage 4 circuit race held inside Jasper National Park. The race will end with the second summit finish of the event, at the Marmot Basin Ski Area, which includes a 12km ascent that finishes at more than 1,600 metres of elevation.
How it unfolded
The third stage of the Tour of Alberta offered the peloton a 181km race from Grande Cache to the first summit finish in Jasper National Park at the Miette Hot Springs.
The forecast called for overnight snow in Grande Cache but the riders instead lined up under light rain and temperatures hovering the freezing mark. As the race progressed along the stretch on Hwy 40, remnants of the night’s snowfall remained on the sides of the roads and treetops.
An early breakaway set off that included Jasper Bovenhuis (Cannondale-Garmin), Alex Cataford (Silber Pro Cycling), Tom Zirbel (Optum Pro Cycling) and Thomas Vaubourzeix (Lupus Racing) along with KOM leader Ben Perry (Silber Pro Cycling) and Cesar Benedetti (Bora-Argon 18), who were in the breakaway during stage 2. The breakaway held a three-minute lead with 65km to go. Adam de Vos (H&R Block) was also in the original breakaway but was forced to stop at the side of the road due to a mechanical.
Orica-GreenEdge led the main field with stage 2 winner Michael Matthews wearing the overall leader’s jersey sitting in the field. The team was, however, working for their main climber Adam Yates and support climber Christian Meier.
As the breakaway approached the first KOM on course at the 125km mark a the Hinton Nordic Park, Perry was the first to launch his attack but was passed by Benedetti at the line.
The breakaway continued on along Hwy 40’s undulating terrain as their gap dropped to 1:45 with roughly 30km to go. They turned onto Hwy 16 and crossed through the Jasper National Park gate at the base of the final climb up Miette Rd.
Zirbel and Bovenhuis attacked and cleared their breakaway companions while the main field took chunks out of the gap, reducing it to under 10 seconds. Bovenhuis made another attack to get rid of Zirbel, with success, however the main field were hot on his heels.
On the climb, it was Trek Factory Racing setting the fast speeds at the front of the peloton for their climber Mollema. As the peloton worked their way up the initial slopes, Mollema’s teammate Laurent Didier made an attack. There was no response from the riders behind, and Orica-GreenEdge stuck together in pursuit with Yates on their wheels.
Nate Brown (Cannondale-Garmin) and Kyle Murphy (Lupus Racing) bridged across to Didier. The second and final KOM of the day came with 12km to go, and Didier picked up full points over the first main peak of the final climb.
The breakaway trio descended out front but the field of roughly 50 riders was all back together ahead of the final five kilometres. Orica-GreenEdge, Katusha and Trek Factory Racing drag raced each other at the start of the final jaunt up hill.
Gaps started to open with one kilometre to go and attacks came from Mollema and then Michael Woods (Optum Pro Cycling). The Canadian was brought back by Slagter, who approached the final 200 metres to win at the Miette Hot Springs, narrowly holding off Mollema.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|4:28:18
|2
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|3
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:04
|4
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:06
|5
|Mike Woods (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:09
|6
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:00:11
|7
|James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling
|8
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:13
|9
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|0:00:15
|10
|Evan Huffman (USA) Team SmartStop
|11
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:17
|12
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:00:19
|13
|Jon Hornbeck (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:00:22
|14
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|15
|Lasse-Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:24
|16
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team
|17
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 25
|18
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:00:28
|19
|Joe Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Racing Team
|20
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team
|21
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:31
|22
|Nate Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|23
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:34
|24
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:37
|25
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:39
|26
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|27
|Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|28
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:44
|29
|Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|30
|Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Argon 19
|31
|Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling
|0:00:46
|32
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|33
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 24
|34
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|35
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:58
|36
|Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:01:02
|37
|Alexander Ray (NZl) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:01:04
|38
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|39
|Julian Kyer (USA) Team SmartStop
|0:01:07
|40
|Lars van der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:26
|41
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|42
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:02:01
|43
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling
|0:02:36
|44
|Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop
|45
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|0:02:52
|46
|Sergei Chernetsky (Rus) Team Katusha
|47
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|48
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 23
|0:02:59
|49
|Gregory Rast (Sui) Trek Factory Racing
|0:03:12
|50
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|51
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:04:04
|52
|Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:04:19
|53
|Felix Cote Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:04:51
|54
|Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team
|55
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Pro Cycling
|56
|Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|57
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|58
|Garrett McLeod (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|59
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|60
|Travis Livermon (USA) Team SmartStop
|61
|Cesare Benedetti ITA Bora-Argon 20
|0:04:57
|62
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 22
|0:05:08
|63
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|0:05:50
|64
|Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Cycling
|0:06:00
|65
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:06:12
|66
|Michael Le Rossignol (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:06:56
|67
|Josh Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:07:14
|68
|Bailey McKnight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:07:22
|69
|Florenz Knauer (Ger) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:07:26
|70
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|71
|Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|72
|Michael Olheiser (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|73
|Winston David (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|74
|Malcolm Rudolph (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|75
|Eric Marcotte (USA) Team SmartStop
|76
|Greg Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling
|77
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|78
|Ted King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|79
|Phil O’Donnell (USA) Axeon Cycling
|80
|Mike Stone (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|81
|Kris Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop
|82
|Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|83
|Peter Koning (Ned) Drapac Pro Cycling
|84
|Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|85
|Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|86
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|87
|Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|88
|Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|89
|Derrick St. John (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:07:32
|90
|Evan Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|91
|Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling
|0:07:38
|92
|Mac Brennan (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:07:40
|93
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|0:07:44
|94
|Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|95
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:48
|96
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|97
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|0:12:58
|98
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|99
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|100
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|101
|Chris Putt (USA) Axeon Cycling
|102
|Zach Bell (Can) Team SmartStop
|103
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|104
|Miguel Bryon (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|105
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|106
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Lupus Racing Team
|0:13:35
|107
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
|0:13:48
|108
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:16:22
|109
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|110
|Adam de Vos (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|111
|Shane Kline (USA) Team SmartStop
|112
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|113
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 21
|114
|Ty Magner (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|115
|Jacob Schwingboth (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|116
|Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|117
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
|0:16:26
|118
|Will Clarke (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|0:16:29
|119
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|120
|Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:17:48
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|12
|3
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|10
|4
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|7
|5
|Mike Woods (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|6
|6
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team
|5
|7
|James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling
|4
|8
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|3
|9
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|2
|10
|Evan Huffman (USA) Team SmartStop
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cesare Benedetti ITA Bora-Argon 20
|10
|pts
|2
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|9
|3
|Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|7
|4
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Lupus Racing Team
|6
|5
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|5
|6
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|4
|7
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|10
|pts
|2
|Nate Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|9
|3
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|7
|4
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|6
|5
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|5
|6
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|4
|7
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|4:28:22
|2
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:00:07
|3
|James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling
|4
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:09
|5
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:00:18
|6
|Lasse-Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:20
|7
|Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling
|0:00:42
|8
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:54
|9
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:01:00
|10
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling
|0:02:32
|11
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:02:48
|12
|Felix Cote Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:04:47
|13
|Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|14
|Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Cycling
|0:05:56
|15
|Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:07:22
|16
|Greg Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling
|17
|Phil O’Donnell (USA) Axeon Cycling
|18
|Kris Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop
|19
|Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|20
|Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling
|0:07:34
|21
|Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|0:07:40
|22
|Chris Putt (USA) Axeon Cycling
|0:12:54
|23
|Miguel Bryon (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|24
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:16:18
|25
|Adam de Vos (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|26
|Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:17:44
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Cannondale - Garmin
|13:25:24
|2
|Hincapie Racing Team
|0:00:27
|3
|Team Katusha
|0:00:30
|4
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:00:50
|5
|Team Giant - Alpecin
|0:01:17
|6
|Bora-Argon 18
|0:01:24
|7
|Silber Pro Cycling
|0:02:22
|8
|Axeon Cycling Team
|0:03:03
|9
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:03:16
|10
|Team SmartStop
|0:03:28
|11
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:03:52
|12
|Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:06:35
|13
|Lupus Racing Team
|0:09:08
|14
|H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:16:34
|15
|Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:19:13
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|9:01:28
|2
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:06
|3
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:20
|4
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:26
|5
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|0:00:29
|6
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:00:43
|7
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:49
|8
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 25
|0:00:53
|9
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|10
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|11
|Jon Hornbeck (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:00:54
|12
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:56
|13
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|14
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team
|15
|Mike Woods (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:59
|16
|Lasse-Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:00
|17
|Joe Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Racing Team
|18
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team
|19
|Nate Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:07
|20
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:08
|21
|Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Argon 19
|0:01:13
|22
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 24
|0:01:15
|23
|James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling
|0:01:16
|24
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:17
|25
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:01:18
|26
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:01:22
|27
|Evan Huffman (USA) Team SmartStop
|0:01:25
|28
|Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:01:31
|29
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:01:34
|30
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|31
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:35
|32
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:01:46
|33
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:01:49
|34
|Alexander Ray (NZl) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:01:51
|35
|Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling
|36
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|37
|Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:02:06
|38
|Julian Kyer (USA) Team SmartStop
|0:02:17
|39
|Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:02:29
|40
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:02:52
|41
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|0:02:58
|42
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|0:03:18
|43
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 23
|0:03:28
|44
|Sergei Chernetsky (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:03:39
|45
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling
|0:03:41
|46
|Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop
|0:03:46
|47
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:04:10
|48
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|0:04:57
|49
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:05:05
|50
|Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:05:09
|51
|Lars van der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|52
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:05:25
|53
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:05:26
|54
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Pro Cycling
|0:05:37
|55
|Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team
|0:05:43
|56
|Gregory Rast (Sui) Trek Factory Racing
|0:05:45
|57
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|0:05:56
|58
|Garrett McLeod (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:06:53
|59
|Travis Livermon (USA) Team SmartStop
|0:07:10
|60
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:07:57
|61
|Malcolm Rudolph (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|0:08:12
|62
|Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:08:13
|63
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:08:16
|64
|Michael Olheiser (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|65
|Mike Stone (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|66
|Evan Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:08:22
|67
|Greg Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling
|0:08:31
|68
|Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:08:34
|69
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:08:35
|70
|Kris Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop
|0:08:36
|71
|Eric Marcotte (USA) Team SmartStop
|72
|Josh Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:08:41
|73
|Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling
|0:08:43
|74
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:08:45
|75
|Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:08:53
|76
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 22
|0:08:57
|77
|Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Cycling
|0:09:08
|78
|Felix Cote Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:09:15
|79
|Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|0:09:17
|80
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:24
|81
|Florenz Knauer (Ger) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:09:28
|82
|Ted King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:37
|83
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:09:38
|84
|Winston David (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:09:43
|85
|Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:10:00
|86
|Phil O’Donnell (USA) Axeon Cycling
|0:10:12
|87
|Bailey McKnight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:10:21
|88
|Derrick St. John (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:10:30
|89
|Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:10:41
|90
|Michael Le Rossignol (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:11:08
|91
|Mac Brennan (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:11:28
|92
|Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:11:53
|93
|Peter Koning (Ned) Drapac Pro Cycling
|0:12:27
|94
|Cesare Benedetti ITA Bora-Argon 20
|0:12:40
|95
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:13:04
|96
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|97
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|0:13:34
|98
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:13:48
|99
|Zach Bell (Can) Team SmartStop
|0:14:08
|100
|Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:15:12
|101
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Lupus Racing Team
|0:15:39
|102
|Miguel Bryon (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:15:57
|103
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 21
|0:16:51
|104
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|0:16:57
|105
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:17:09
|106
|Shane Kline (USA) Team SmartStop
|0:17:43
|107
|Will Clarke (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|0:17:57
|108
|Ty Magner (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:18:10
|109
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:18:17
|110
|Adam de Vos (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:18:24
|111
|Chris Putt (USA) Axeon Cycling
|0:18:48
|112
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|113
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
|0:19:07
|114
|Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:19:13
|115
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
|0:20:15
|116
|Jacob Schwingboth (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|117
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|0:20:34
|118
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:22:03
|119
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:24:43
|120
|Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:25:00
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|15
|3
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|12
|4
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|12
|5
|Cesare Benedetti ITA Bora-Argon 20
|10
|6
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|10
|7
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|10
|8
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|7
|9
|Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop
|7
|10
|Mike Woods (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|6
|11
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Lupus Racing Team
|6
|12
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 21
|6
|13
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team
|5
|14
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|5
|15
|James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling
|4
|16
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|4
|17
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|3
|18
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling
|3
|19
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|2
|20
|Miguel Bryon (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|2
|21
|Evan Huffman (USA) Team SmartStop
|1
|22
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1
|23
|Phil O’Donnell (USA) Axeon Cycling
|1
|24
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|29
|pts
|2
|Cesare Benedetti ITA Bora-Argon 20
|28
|3
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Lupus Racing Team
|19
|4
|Phil O’Donnell (USA) Axeon Cycling
|13
|5
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|12
|6
|Nate Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|9
|7
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|7
|8
|Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|7
|9
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|6
|10
|Evan Huffman (USA) Team SmartStop
|5
|11
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|5
|12
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|5
|13
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|5
|14
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 24
|4
|15
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|4
|16
|Gregory Rast (Sui) Trek Factory Racing
|4
|17
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|4
|18
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|2
|19
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|2
|20
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|9:01:34
|2
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:00:37
|3
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:43
|4
|Lasse-Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:54
|5
|James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling
|0:01:10
|6
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:28
|7
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:01:43
|8
|Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling
|0:01:45
|9
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|10
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling
|0:03:35
|11
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:05:19
|12
|Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:08:07
|13
|Greg Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling
|0:08:25
|14
|Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:08:28
|15
|Kris Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop
|0:08:30
|16
|Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling
|0:08:37
|17
|Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Cycling
|0:09:02
|18
|Felix Cote Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:09:09
|19
|Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|0:09:11
|20
|Phil O’Donnell (USA) Axeon Cycling
|0:10:06
|21
|Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:10:35
|22
|Miguel Bryon (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:15:51
|23
|Adam de Vos (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:18:18
|24
|Chris Putt (USA) Axeon Cycling
|0:18:42
|25
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:24:37
|26
|Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:24:54
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cannondale-Garmin
|26:29:48
|2
|Team Katusha
|0:00:08
|3
|Hincapie Racing Team
|0:00:23
|4
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:12
|5
|Bora-Argon 18
|0:01:17
|6
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:01:41
|7
|Silber Pro Cycling
|0:02:33
|8
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:02:46
|9
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:03:22
|10
|Axeon Cycling Team
|0:03:32
|11
|Team SmartStop
|0:04:02
|12
|Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:06:49
|13
|Lupus Racing Team
|0:09:22
|14
|H&R Block
|0:18:00
|15
|Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:19:23
