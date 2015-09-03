Trending

Trek Factory Racing wins Tour of Alberta team time trial

Mollema wears the first leader's jersey

Image 1 of 29

The victorious Trek team on the podium with Bauke Mollema in the race leader's jersey

The victorious Trek team on the podium with Bauke Mollema in the race leader's jersey
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 2 of 29

The first riders take to the line for the start of stage 1

The first riders take to the line for the start of stage 1
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 3 of 29

Fans cheer as a team heads out on course

Fans cheer as a team heads out on course
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 4 of 29

Axeon riders get a rotation going as they head out

Axeon riders get a rotation going as they head out
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 5 of 29

Team SmartStop heads out

Team SmartStop heads out
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 6 of 29

Team Katusha kept a tight pace line going to fight the wind

Team Katusha kept a tight pace line going to fight the wind
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 7 of 29

Cannondale-Garmin keeping the pace high as they head out

Cannondale-Garmin keeping the pace high as they head out
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 8 of 29

Team SmartStop heading back in for the finish

Team SmartStop heading back in for the finish
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 9 of 29

Drapac gets in line quickly after the start

Drapac gets in line quickly after the start
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 10 of 29

Giant fighting the wind back towards the finish line

Giant fighting the wind back towards the finish line
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 11 of 29

The Bora team putting in a good time on the way out

The Bora team putting in a good time on the way out
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 12 of 29

Orica GreenEdge working together for a fast intermediate split time

Orica GreenEdge working together for a fast intermediate split time
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 13 of 29

Svein Tuft comes to the front for Orica

Svein Tuft comes to the front for Orica
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 14 of 29

Hincapie Racing works its way up the last little roller on the course

Hincapie Racing works its way up the last little roller on the course
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 15 of 29

Lupus keeps a tight pace line on the way to the finish

Lupus keeps a tight pace line on the way to the finish
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 16 of 29

Silber leaves the start area

Silber leaves the start area
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 17 of 29

Trek riders head out on course

Trek riders head out on course
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 18 of 29

The Trek team gets on the start line

The Trek team gets on the start line
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 19 of 29

A fan cheers as another team heads towards the finish

A fan cheers as another team heads towards the finish
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 20 of 29

Tom Zirbel leads the Optum team in the final kilometres

Tom Zirbel leads the Optum team in the final kilometres
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 21 of 29

Cannondale-Garmin closes in on the finish

Cannondale-Garmin closes in on the finish
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 22 of 29

Drapac pushing hard on the way back in

Drapac pushing hard on the way back in
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 23 of 29

The Bora team finishes with less riders

The Bora team finishes with less riders
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 24 of 29

Orica GreenEdge stays in formation as they close in on the finish

Orica GreenEdge stays in formation as they close in on the finish
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 25 of 29

Bauke Mollema (Trek) takes yellow after stage 1

Bauke Mollema (Trek) takes yellow after stage 1
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 26 of 29

The Trek team wins the stage and takes yellow

The Trek team wins the stage and takes yellow
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 27 of 29

Trek riders roll to the start

Trek riders roll to the start
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 28 of 29

Bauke Mollema (Trek) at the start before winning the stage

Bauke Mollema (Trek) at the start before winning the stage
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 29 of 29

Trek Factory Racing riding the stage 1 team time trial victory

Trek Factory Racing riding the stage 1 team time trial victory
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Trek Factory Racing won the opening stage of the Tour of Alberta with an upset victory over odds-on favourites Orica-GreenEdge in Grande Prairie on Wednesday. They covered the 19.6km course in 22:56, beating the Orica riders by just 0.74 of a second, and finishing eight seconds ahead of third-placed team Katusha.

Trek's TTT victory puts Mollema in the early lead at the Tour of Alberta

Orica-GreenEdge's roster looked to be the strongest on paper for the stage, with a team that included Svein Tuft, Luke Durbridge, Jens Mouris, Michael Hepburn, Sam Bewley and Michael Matthews, along with GC rider Adam Yates and support rider Christian Meier.

However, they were not strong enough to overtake the early leaders in the team time trial, Trek Factory Racing, which included Bauke Mollema, Matthew Busche, Marco Coledan, Laurent Didier, Gregory Rast, Hayden Roulston, Jesse Sergent and Kristof Vandewalle.

Mollema was the first to cross the finish line for Trek and will take the first leader's jersey at the Tour of Alberta as the race heads into stage 2's 171km race in the County of Grande Prairie on Thursday. The team finished with five riders, including Roulston, Coledan, Sergent and Busche.

"This was the first TTT win in my life," Mollema said. "It was a big team effort and everyone gave everything he had. It was not planned to lose three guys. The plan was to have eight when we finished, but in the past we have always started too slow."

How it unfolded

The Tour of Alberta kicked off on Wednesday under cooler temperatures and gusty winds, with the much anticipated 19.6km team time trial in the city of Grande Prairie. The course was flat and held along wide, open boulevards, and offered little technical aspects, making it a fast opening stage.

Race organisers only permitted bikes and equipment that were legal for UCI mass-start road races, which meant no time trial bikes, clip-on aero handlebars or aero helmets.

Lupus Racing Team was first to set off on course and finished with the initial benchmark of 23:41. Their time was quickly overhauled by Trek Factory Racing, which crossed the finish line with five riders in a time of 22:56, to take the hot seat.

Team after team raced through the finish line, but none could surpass Trek Factory Racing's time, or even break the 23-minute mark.

Halfway through the stagel, Giant-Alpecin came the close with a time of 23:24, followed by Team Katusha in 23:05.

Continental teams Hincapie Racing and Silber Pro Cycling put forth strong times to finish inside the top 10. Cannondale-Garmin also cruised in with a fast time of 23:28.

Riders from Trek Factory Racing bundled up in toques and blankets in the staging area as they awaited the time of Orica-GreenEdge, the last team on course.

The Australian WorldTour team set the fastest 9km split at 10:25, and it looked as though they would have enough left in the tank to take the win. They desperately pushed on the pedals to get over the final small incline and through the last set of corners but came up short by just 0.74 of a second. 

"We didn't know that we had lost because we were up by so much at the split," Tuft said. "We just kind of assumed that we couldn't lose that much time, but because we had used our real engines early on we didn't have that top speed coming home in the headwind section.

"We've had a lot of close ones in our day, and that's hard to take sometimes."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Trek Factory Racing0:22:57
2Orica GreenEdge
3Team Katusha0:00:08
4Bora-Argon 180:00:23
5Team Giant - Alpecin0:00:25
6Hincapie Racing Team0:00:26
7Team Cannondale - Garmin0:00:30
8Drapac Professional Cycling0:00:40
9Silber Pro Cycling0:00:41
10Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:44
11Lupus Racing Team
12Axeon Cycling Team0:00:59
13Team SmartStop0:01:04
14Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:01:21
15H&R Block Pro Cycling0:01:56

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing0:22:57
2Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
3Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
4Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
5Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
6Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
7Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge
8Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
9Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
10Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
11Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:08
12Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
13Simon Špilak (Slo) Team Katusha
14Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
15Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
16Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:00:23
17Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
18Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
19Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
20Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
21Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant - Alpecin0:00:25
22Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant - Alpecin
23Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant - Alpecin
24Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant - Alpecin
25Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant - Alpecin
26Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team0:00:26
27Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team
28John Hornbeck (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
29Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Racing Team
30Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team
31Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Team Cannondale - Garmin0:00:30
32Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Cannondale - Garmin
33Nathan Brown (USA) Team Cannondale - Garmin
34Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin
35Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin
36Davide Formolo (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin
37Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Team Cannondale - Garmin
38Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:00:40
39Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
40William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
41Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
42Malcolm Rudolph (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
43Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:41
44Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
45Alexander Ray (NZl) Silber Pro Cycling
46Alexander Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
47Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
48Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
49Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:44
50Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
51Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
52Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
53Michael Woods (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
54Evan Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team
55Kyle Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team
56Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Lupus Racing Team
57Mike Stone (USA) Lupus Racing Team
58Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team
59Michael Olheiser (USA) Lupus Racing Team
60Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team0:00:46
61Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant - Alpecin0:00:50
62Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:00:59
63Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
64James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team
65Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
66Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
67Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:03
68Kris Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop0:01:04
69Eric Marcotte (USA) Team SmartStop
70Julian Kyer (USA) Team SmartStop
71Evan Huffman (USA) Team SmartStop
72Zachary Bell (Can) Team SmartStop
73Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop
74Travis Livermon (USA) Team SmartStop
75Shane Kline (USA) Team SmartStop0:01:15
76Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:01:21
77Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
78Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
79Taylor Sheldon (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
80Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
81Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
82Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Racing Team0:01:42
83Florenz Knauer (Ger) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:01:56
84Adam De Vos (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
85Jacob Schwingboth (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
86Garrett McLeod (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
87Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
88Edward King (USA) Team Cannondale - Garmin0:02:05
89Winston David (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:02:11
90Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha0:02:27
91Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
92Grégory Rast (Sui) Trek Factory Racing
93Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:02:28
94Phil O'Donnell (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:02:41
95Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:02:45
96Derrick St John (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:02:52
97Bailey McKnight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:02:53
98Miguel Bryon (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
99Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Cycling Team0:03:02
100Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:03:06
101Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:03:09
102Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge0:03:17
103Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant - Alpecin0:03:37
104Lars van der Haar (Ned) Team Giant - Alpecin
105Mac Brennan (USA) Hincapie Racing Team0:03:42
106Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 180:03:43
107Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
108Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
109Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:03:49
110Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:03:52
111Peter Koning (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling0:03:59
112Michael Le Rossignol (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:04:06
113Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:04:16
114Felix Coté Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:04:18
115Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:04:46
116Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:05:13
117Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
118Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:05:44
119Chris Putt (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
120Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:07:40

