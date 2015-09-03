Trek Factory Racing wins Tour of Alberta team time trial
Mollema wears the first leader's jersey
Stage 1: City of Grande Prairie (TTT) -
Trek Factory Racing won the opening stage of the Tour of Alberta with an upset victory over odds-on favourites Orica-GreenEdge in Grande Prairie on Wednesday. They covered the 19.6km course in 22:56, beating the Orica riders by just 0.74 of a second, and finishing eight seconds ahead of third-placed team Katusha.
Orica-GreenEdge's roster looked to be the strongest on paper for the stage, with a team that included Svein Tuft, Luke Durbridge, Jens Mouris, Michael Hepburn, Sam Bewley and Michael Matthews, along with GC rider Adam Yates and support rider Christian Meier.
However, they were not strong enough to overtake the early leaders in the team time trial, Trek Factory Racing, which included Bauke Mollema, Matthew Busche, Marco Coledan, Laurent Didier, Gregory Rast, Hayden Roulston, Jesse Sergent and Kristof Vandewalle.
Mollema was the first to cross the finish line for Trek and will take the first leader's jersey at the Tour of Alberta as the race heads into stage 2's 171km race in the County of Grande Prairie on Thursday. The team finished with five riders, including Roulston, Coledan, Sergent and Busche.
"This was the first TTT win in my life," Mollema said. "It was a big team effort and everyone gave everything he had. It was not planned to lose three guys. The plan was to have eight when we finished, but in the past we have always started too slow."
How it unfolded
The Tour of Alberta kicked off on Wednesday under cooler temperatures and gusty winds, with the much anticipated 19.6km team time trial in the city of Grande Prairie. The course was flat and held along wide, open boulevards, and offered little technical aspects, making it a fast opening stage.
Race organisers only permitted bikes and equipment that were legal for UCI mass-start road races, which meant no time trial bikes, clip-on aero handlebars or aero helmets.
Lupus Racing Team was first to set off on course and finished with the initial benchmark of 23:41. Their time was quickly overhauled by Trek Factory Racing, which crossed the finish line with five riders in a time of 22:56, to take the hot seat.
Team after team raced through the finish line, but none could surpass Trek Factory Racing's time, or even break the 23-minute mark.
Halfway through the stagel, Giant-Alpecin came the close with a time of 23:24, followed by Team Katusha in 23:05.
Continental teams Hincapie Racing and Silber Pro Cycling put forth strong times to finish inside the top 10. Cannondale-Garmin also cruised in with a fast time of 23:28.
Riders from Trek Factory Racing bundled up in toques and blankets in the staging area as they awaited the time of Orica-GreenEdge, the last team on course.
The Australian WorldTour team set the fastest 9km split at 10:25, and it looked as though they would have enough left in the tank to take the win. They desperately pushed on the pedals to get over the final small incline and through the last set of corners but came up short by just 0.74 of a second.
"We didn't know that we had lost because we were up by so much at the split," Tuft said. "We just kind of assumed that we couldn't lose that much time, but because we had used our real engines early on we didn't have that top speed coming home in the headwind section.
"We've had a lot of close ones in our day, and that's hard to take sometimes."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:22:57
|2
|Orica GreenEdge
|3
|Team Katusha
|0:00:08
|4
|Bora-Argon 18
|0:00:23
|5
|Team Giant - Alpecin
|0:00:25
|6
|Hincapie Racing Team
|0:00:26
|7
|Team Cannondale - Garmin
|0:00:30
|8
|Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:00:40
|9
|Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:41
|10
|Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:44
|11
|Lupus Racing Team
|12
|Axeon Cycling Team
|0:00:59
|13
|Team SmartStop
|0:01:04
|14
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:01:21
|15
|H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:01:56
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|0:22:57
|2
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|3
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|4
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|5
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|6
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|7
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|8
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|9
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|10
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|11
|Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:08
|12
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|13
|Simon Špilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|14
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|15
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|16
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:00:23
|17
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|18
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|19
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|20
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
|21
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant - Alpecin
|0:00:25
|22
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant - Alpecin
|23
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant - Alpecin
|24
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant - Alpecin
|25
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant - Alpecin
|26
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:00:26
|27
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team
|28
|John Hornbeck (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|29
|Joseph Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Racing Team
|30
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team
|31
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|0:00:30
|32
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|33
|Nathan Brown (USA) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|34
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|35
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|36
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|37
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|38
|Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:00:40
|39
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|40
|William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|41
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
|42
|Malcolm Rudolph (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|43
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:41
|44
|Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|45
|Alexander Ray (NZl) Silber Pro Cycling
|46
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|47
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|48
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|49
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:44
|50
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|51
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|52
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|53
|Michael Woods (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|54
|Evan Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|55
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|56
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Lupus Racing Team
|57
|Mike Stone (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|58
|Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|59
|Michael Olheiser (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|60
|Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team
|0:00:46
|61
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant - Alpecin
|0:00:50
|62
|Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:00:59
|63
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|64
|James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling Team
|65
|Gregory Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|66
|Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|67
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:03
|68
|Kris Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop
|0:01:04
|69
|Eric Marcotte (USA) Team SmartStop
|70
|Julian Kyer (USA) Team SmartStop
|71
|Evan Huffman (USA) Team SmartStop
|72
|Zachary Bell (Can) Team SmartStop
|73
|Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop
|74
|Travis Livermon (USA) Team SmartStop
|75
|Shane Kline (USA) Team SmartStop
|0:01:15
|76
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:01:21
|77
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|78
|Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|79
|Taylor Sheldon (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|80
|Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|81
|Joshua Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|82
|Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:01:42
|83
|Florenz Knauer (Ger) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:01:56
|84
|Adam De Vos (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|85
|Jacob Schwingboth (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|86
|Garrett McLeod (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|87
|Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|88
|Edward King (USA) Team Cannondale - Garmin
|0:02:05
|89
|Winston David (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:02:11
|90
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:02:27
|91
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|92
|Grégory Rast (Sui) Trek Factory Racing
|93
|Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:02:28
|94
|Phil O'Donnell (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:02:41
|95
|Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:02:45
|96
|Derrick St John (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:02:52
|97
|Bailey McKnight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:02:53
|98
|Miguel Bryon (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|99
|Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|0:03:02
|100
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:03:06
|101
|Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:03:09
|102
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|0:03:17
|103
|Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant - Alpecin
|0:03:37
|104
|Lars van der Haar (Ned) Team Giant - Alpecin
|105
|Mac Brennan (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:03:42
|106
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
|0:03:43
|107
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|108
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
|109
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:03:49
|110
|Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:03:52
|111
|Peter Koning (Ned) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:03:59
|112
|Michael Le Rossignol (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:04:06
|113
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:04:16
|114
|Felix Coté Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:04:18
|115
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:04:46
|116
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:05:13
|117
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
|118
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:05:44
|119
|Chris Putt (USA) Axeon Cycling Team
|120
|Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:07:40
