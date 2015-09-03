Trending

Tour of Alberta: Matthews wins stage 2 in Grande Prairie

Orica-GreenEdge sprinter beats Giant-Alpecin's Nikias Arndt with a bike throw

Image 1 of 32

Michael Matthews throws his bike to take the stage 2 win Thursday at the 2015 Tour of Alberta.

Michael Matthews throws his bike to take the stage 2 win Thursday at the 2015 Tour of Alberta.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 2 of 32

Bora-Argon 18 riders weathered todays stage together

Bora-Argon 18 riders weathered todays stage together
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 3 of 32

Benjamin Perry (Silber) tries to keep his face out of the cold rain

Benjamin Perry (Silber) tries to keep his face out of the cold rain
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 4 of 32

The four breakaway riders midway through the day

The four breakaway riders midway through the day
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 5 of 32

The peloton makes its way through the fields of Grande Prairie

The peloton makes its way through the fields of Grande Prairie
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 6 of 32

It wasn't all flat for todays stage

It wasn’t all flat for todays stage
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 7 of 32

The break keeps working together as they head towards the KOM

The break keeps working together as they head towards the KOM
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 8 of 32

Benjamin Perry (Silber) driving the beak

Benjamin Perry (Silber) driving the beak
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 9 of 32

The breakaway on the way back through the rough gravel section

The breakaway on the way back through the rough gravel section
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 10 of 32

The peloton hits the gravel together

The peloton hits the gravel together
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 11 of 32

Trek sets the pace on the front on the climb

Trek sets the pace on the front on the climb
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 12 of 32

The break fights it out for the KOM points

The break fights it out for the KOM points
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 13 of 32

A fan cheers a rider up the KOM climb

A fan cheers a rider up the KOM climb
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 14 of 32

Bauke Mollema (Trek) stays safe back in the bunch

Bauke Mollema (Trek) stays safe back in the bunch
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 15 of 32

The breakaway on the way to being caught by the field

The breakaway on the way to being caught by the field
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 16 of 32

The break gets a gap on the peloton early in the day

The break gets a gap on the peloton early in the day
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 17 of 32

The peloton goes through todays gravel road section

The peloton goes through todays gravel road section
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 18 of 32

Axeon riders huddle for coffee before todays chilly stage

Axeon riders huddle for coffee before todays chilly stage
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 19 of 32

Wide open grasslands provided the backdrop today

Wide open grasslands provided the backdrop today
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 20 of 32

Ty Magner (Hincapie) didn't let much skin show through todays stage

Ty Magner (Hincapie) didn’t let much skin show through todays stage
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 21 of 32

Ted King (Cannondale) bundled up for todays cold ride

Ted King (Cannondale) bundled up for todays cold ride
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 22 of 32

The break gets working together after getting off the front

The break gets working together after getting off the front
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 23 of 32

Svein Tuft (Orica-GreenEdge) spent the day in the best Canadian rider jersey

Svein Tuft (Orica-GreenEdge) spent the day in the best Canadian rider jersey
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 24 of 32

Trek spent the day controlling the pace on the front

Trek spent the day controlling the pace on the front
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 25 of 32

The race bunches up before hitting todays climb

The race bunches up before hitting todays climb
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 26 of 32

The race passes along the Wapiti River during todays stage

The race passes along the Wapiti River during todays stage
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 27 of 32

Bauke Mollema (Trek) takes a wet corner today

Bauke Mollema (Trek) takes a wet corner today
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 28 of 32

Ryder Hesjedal (Cannondale) moves towards the front of the field

Ryder Hesjedal (Cannondale) moves towards the front of the field
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 29 of 32

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) moves into yellow after stage 2

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) moves into yellow after stage 2
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 30 of 32

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) throws his podium flowers to the crowd

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) throws his podium flowers to the crowd
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 31 of 32

The breakaway hits todays gravel section

The breakaway hits todays gravel section
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 32 of 32

A late race attack gets a small group off the front

A late race attack gets a small group off the front
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

A day after missing the opening Tour of Alberta team time trial win by less than a second, Orica-GreenEdge sprinter Michael Matthews delivered for the Australian team during stage 2, winning a bunch kick in a photo finish ahead of Giant Alpecin's Nikias Arndt and Katusha's Alexey Tsatevich.

Matthews no doubt felt the pressure to perform as his team's sprint train delivered him into the final few hundred metres in perfect position.

He jumped off his final lead-out man's slipstream with about 200 metres to go, but he nearly mistimed the move and allowed Arndt to close in with a final surge to the line. Matthews saved his win with a last-second bike throw that pushed his tyre just ahead of Arndt's.

With time bonuses at the finish, Matthews now leads Trek Factory Racing's Marco Coledan by 10 seconds and Orica-GreenEdge's Christian Meier by 10. Bauke Mollema, race leader after stage 1, dropped to fourth in the overall standings, also 10 seconds down.

"From about five kilometres to go we took the front, and with guys like Svein [Tuft] and Luke Durbridge riding the front, there aren't too many guys in the pro peloton that can drag race two guys like that," Matthews said.

"Having another four really big team time trial guys to follow up on them, it made it quite easy for us in the end to use our horsepower to our advantage. The boys totally nailed it. We knew what we needed to do but it's another thing putting it together on the day and pulling it off, they really nailed it."

How it unfolded

As expected, the second stage of the Tour of Alberta started in on-and-off drizzle under unseasonably cool temperatures that reached a high of eight degrees Celsius. Much of the peloton bundled up in winter racing gear and thick neck warmers as riders rolled to the start line in Grande Prairie.

The stage offered riders a flat 171km race that stretched out to Beaverlodge and back to the finish line in Grande Prairie, where they completed two finishing circuits that included a short, devilish climb on Hwy 666.

Mollema arrived to the start line in the leader’s jersey, but he was tied on time with the first 10 riders after winning the opening team time trial the previous day by just 0.74 of a second over Orica-GreenEdge. Four of those riders were his own teammates, and the following five were from Orica-GreenEdge, which included their top sprinter Michael Matthews.

The stage offered time bonuses up to three seconds for each of the two intermediate sprints located in Beaverlodge (51km) and Museum (78km), and 10 seconds at the finish line in Grande Prairie.

An early breakaway set off that include Cesare Benedetti (Bora-Argon 18), Phil O’Donnell (Axeon Pro Cycling), Benjamin Perry (Silber Pro Cycling) and Thomas Vaubourzeix (Lupus Racing). The four riders gained 3:25 with just under 80km to go. Meanwhile, Benedetti captured full points, and time bonuses, at the two intermediate sprints.

Trek Factory Racing kept the breakaway riders at a manageable 2:20 with 55km to go, and the riders started shedding layers of clothing as they made their way toward the circuits.

Meanwhile, the breakaway approached the first of two finish circuits, where Perry won the first of two KOMs on the Hwy 666 climb and went on to pick up full points at the second KOM with 30km to go.

Trek Factory Racing got some help from the Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis team during the final 25km of the race. As the gap between the main field and the breakaway dropped under a minute, H&R Block’s Travis Samuel launched himself from the field to try and cross the distance to the breakaway, but he remained in no-man’s land for several kilometres before being reabsorbed into the field.

With just over 10km to go, the teams with faster sprinters emerged at the fore of the main field. Teams like Orica-GreenEdge for Michael Matthews, Bora-Argon 18 for Sam Bennett and Drapac for Wouter Wippert set up their lead-out trains as the race re-entered Grande Prairie for the run in to the finish line.

One last trip up Highway 666 in the final kilometres split things up again, with a new group of four forming that included Dion Smith (Hincapie), Daniel Eaton (Axeon), Tom-Jelte Slagter (Cannondale-Garmin) and Ryan Roth (Silber Pro Cycling). The move was short-lived, however, as Orica’s Svein Tuft picked up the chase and dragged the peloton back up to the leaders.

Orica led the bunch into the final 500 metres and a sweeping left-hand turn, with Matthews jumping up the left side of the road from two wheels back in the closing 200 metres. Arndt pulled up alongside the Orica sprinter right at the line for a photo finish.

The 2015 Tour of Alberta continues Friday with the race's first-ever mountain finish, the 181.8km stage 3 route from Grande Cache to Miette Hot Springs in Jasper National Park. The peloton will face two categorised climbs in the final 17km, the last of which is more than 5km long and averages an eight percent grade up Miette Road to the hot springs.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge4:10:19
2Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
3Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
4Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop
5Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 21
6Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
7Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
8Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling
9Miguel Bryon (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
10Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
11Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Pro Cycling
12Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
13Alexander Ray (NZl) Silber Pro Cycling
14Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Cycling
15Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
16Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
17Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
18Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
19Kris Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop
20Evan Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team
21Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
22Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
23Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
24Felix Cote Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
25Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 23
26Joe Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Racing Team
27Lasse-Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
28Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team
29Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
30Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
31Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
32Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
33Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
34Shane Kline (USA) Team SmartStop
35Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Argon 19
36Florenz Knauer (Ger) H&R Block Pro Cycling
37Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
38Malcolm Rudolph (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
39Sergei Chernetsky (Rus) Team Katusha
40Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
41Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team
42Josh Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
43Zach Bell (Can) Team SmartStop
44Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team
45Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
46Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team
47Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
48Eric Marcotte (USA) Team SmartStop
49Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
50Adam de Vos (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
51Mike Woods (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
52Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
53Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling
54Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
55Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
56Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
57Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
58Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
59James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling
60Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 25
61Chris Putt (USA) Axeon Cycling
62Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 22
63Lars van der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
64Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
65Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
66Ty Magner (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
67Mac Brennan (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
68Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
69Nate Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
70Bailey McKnight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
71Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 24
72Jon Hornbeck (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
73Michael Le Rossignol (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
74Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
75Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
76Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
77Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
78Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
79Michael Olheiser (USA) Lupus Racing Team
80Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge
81Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
82Ted King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
83Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling
84Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
85Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
86Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
87Derrick St. John (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
88Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
89Winston David (USA) Lupus Racing Team
90Greg Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling
91Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
92Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
93Gregory Rast (Sui) Trek Factory Racing
94Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team
95Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
96Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
97Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
98Julian Kyer (USA) Team SmartStop
99Kyle Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team
100Mike Stone (USA) Lupus Racing Team
101Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
102Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling
103Garrett McLeod (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
104Evan Huffman (USA) Team SmartStop
105Phil O’Donnell (USA) Axeon Cycling
106Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:29
107Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge0:00:42
108Will Clarke (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
109Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling0:00:47
110Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
111Peter Koning (Ned) Drapac Pro Cycling0:00:56
112Travis Livermon (USA) Team SmartStop0:01:09
113Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
114Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Lupus Racing Team0:01:18
115Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling0:01:40
116Jacob Schwingboth (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:01:51
117Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:04:00
118Cesare Benedetti ITA Bora-Argon 20
119Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:05:10
120Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing

Sprint 1 - Beaverlodge
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cesare Benedetti ITA Bora-Argon 205pts
2Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Lupus Racing Team3
3Phil O’Donnell (USA) Axeon Cycling1

Sprint 2 - Museum
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cesare Benedetti ITA Bora-Argon 205pts
2Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Lupus Racing Team3
3Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling1

Finishline - Lethbridge, AB
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge15pts
2Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin12
3Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha10
4Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop7
5Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 216
6Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge5
7Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies4
8Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling3
9Miguel Bryon (USA) Hincapie Racing Team2
10Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1

Climb 1 - Hwy 666 climb
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling10pts
2Cesare Benedetti ITA Bora-Argon 209
3Phil O’Donnell (USA) Axeon Cycling7
4Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Lupus Racing Team6
5Evan Huffman (USA) Team SmartStop5
6Gregory Rast (Sui) Trek Factory Racing4
7Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing2

Climb 2 - Hwy 666 climb
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling10pts
2Cesare Benedetti ITA Bora-Argon 209
3Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Lupus Racing Team7
4Phil O’Donnell (USA) Axeon Cycling6
5Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team5
6Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 244
7Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing2

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling4:10:19
2Miguel Bryon (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
3Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Cycling
4Kris Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop
5Felix Cote Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
6Lasse-Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
7Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team
8Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
9Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
10Adam de Vos (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
11Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling
12Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
13James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling
14Chris Putt (USA) Axeon Cycling
15Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
16Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
17Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
18Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling
19Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
20Greg Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling
21Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
22Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling
23Phil O’Donnell (USA) Axeon Cycling
24Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling0:00:47
25Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:04:00
26Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:05:10

Most aggressive
Rider Name (Country) Team
Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Lupus Racing Team

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Orica GreenEdge12:30:57
2Team Katusha
3Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
4Bora-Argon 18
5Team SmartStop
6Hincapie Racing Team
7Team Giant - Alpecin
8Axeon Cycling Team
9Trek Factory Racing
10Team Cannondale - Garmin
11H&R Block Pro Cycling
12Drapac Professional Cycling
13Silber Pro Cycling
14Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
15Lupus Racing Team

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge4:33:06
2Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:00:10
3Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
4Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
5Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
6Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
7Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge
8Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
9Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
10Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
11Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:14
12Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:18
13Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
14Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
15Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
16Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:29
17Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 210:00:33
18Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 23
19Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Argon 19
20Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 25
21Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 24
22Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:35
23Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
24Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
25Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
26Joe Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Racing Team0:00:36
27Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team
28Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team
29Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team
30Jon Hornbeck (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
31Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:00:40
32Lasse-Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
33Nate Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
34Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
35Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
36Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
37Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
38Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Pro Cycling0:00:50
39Malcolm Rudolph (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
40Alexander Ray (NZl) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:51
41Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
42Sergei Chernetsky (Rus) Team Katusha
43Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
44Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
45Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
46Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:54
47Evan Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team
48Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
49Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team
50Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
51Mike Woods (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
52Michael Olheiser (USA) Lupus Racing Team
53Kyle Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team
54Mike Stone (USA) Lupus Racing Team
55Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
56Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team0:00:56
57Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin0:01:00
58Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling0:01:09
59Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling
60James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling
61Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling
62Greg Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling
63Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:13
64Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop0:01:14
65Kris Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop
66Zach Bell (Can) Team SmartStop
67Eric Marcotte (USA) Team SmartStop
68Julian Kyer (USA) Team SmartStop
69Evan Huffman (USA) Team SmartStop
70Shane Kline (USA) Team SmartStop0:01:25
71Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:01:31
72Josh Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
73Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
74Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
75Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
76Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
77Will Clarke (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling0:01:32
78Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling0:01:37
79Ty Magner (USA) Hincapie Racing Team0:01:52
80Florenz Knauer (Ger) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:02:06
81Adam de Vos (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
82Garrett McLeod (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
83Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Lupus Racing Team0:02:08
84Ted King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:02:15
85Winston David (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:02:21
86Travis Livermon (USA) Team SmartStop0:02:23
87Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling0:02:30
88Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:02:37
89Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
90Gregory Rast (Sui) Trek Factory Racing
91Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:02:38
92Phil O’Donnell (USA) Axeon Cycling0:02:50
93Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:02:55
94Derrick St. John (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:03:02
95Miguel Bryon (USA) Hincapie Racing Team0:03:03
96Bailey McKnight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
97Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Cycling0:03:12
98Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:03:19
99Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin0:03:47
100Lars van der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
101Mac Brennan (USA) Hincapie Racing Team0:03:52
102Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 180:03:53
103Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 22
104Jacob Schwingboth (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:03:57
105Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling0:04:03
106Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge0:04:09
107Michael Le Rossignol (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:04:16
108Felix Cote Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:04:28
109Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:04:31
110Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:04:56
111Peter Koning (Ned) Drapac Pro Cycling0:05:05
112Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:05:23
113Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
114Chris Putt (USA) Axeon Cycling0:05:54
115Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
116Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:07:16
117Cesare Benedetti ITA Bora-Argon 200:07:47
118Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:07:50
119Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:08:25
120Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing0:09:09

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge15pts
2Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin12
3Cesare Benedetti ITA Bora-Argon 2010
4Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha10
5Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop7
6Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 216
7Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Lupus Racing Team6
8Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge5
9Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies4
10Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling3
11Miguel Bryon (USA) Hincapie Racing Team2
12Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1
13Phil O’Donnell (USA) Axeon Cycling1
14Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling20pts
2Cesare Benedetti ITA Bora-Argon 2018
3Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Lupus Racing Team13
4Phil O’Donnell (USA) Axeon Cycling13
5Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team5
6Evan Huffman (USA) Team SmartStop5
7Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 244
8Gregory Rast (Sui) Trek Factory Racing4
9Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing2
10Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing2

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge4:33:16
2Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team0:00:26
3Lasse-Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:00:30
4Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
5Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
6Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:00:41
7Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
8Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling0:00:59
9Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling
10James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling
11Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling
12Greg Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling
13Kris Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop0:01:04
14Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:01:21
15Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling0:01:27
16Adam de Vos (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:01:56
17Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha0:02:27
18Phil O’Donnell (USA) Axeon Cycling0:02:40
19Miguel Bryon (USA) Hincapie Racing Team0:02:53
20Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Cycling0:03:02
21Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:03:09
22Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin0:03:37
23Felix Cote Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:04:18
24Chris Putt (USA) Axeon Cycling0:05:44
25Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:07:06
26Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:08:15

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Orica GreenEdge12:53:54
2Trek Factory Racing
3Team Katusha0:00:08
4Bora-Argon 180:00:23
5Team Giant - Alpecin0:00:25
6Hincapie Racing Team0:00:26
7Team Cannondale - Garmin0:00:30
8Drapac Professional Cycling0:00:40
9Silber Pro Cycling0:00:41
10Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:44
11Lupus Racing Team
12Axeon Cycling Team0:00:59
13Team SmartStop0:01:04
14Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:01:21
15H&R Block Pro Cycling0:01:56

 

Latest on Cyclingnews