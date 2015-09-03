Image 1 of 32 Michael Matthews throws his bike to take the stage 2 win Thursday at the 2015 Tour of Alberta. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 32 Bora-Argon 18 riders weathered todays stage together (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 32 Benjamin Perry (Silber) tries to keep his face out of the cold rain (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 32 The four breakaway riders midway through the day (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 32 The peloton makes its way through the fields of Grande Prairie (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 6 of 32 It wasn’t all flat for todays stage (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 7 of 32 The break keeps working together as they head towards the KOM (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 8 of 32 Benjamin Perry (Silber) driving the beak (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 9 of 32 The breakaway on the way back through the rough gravel section (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 10 of 32 The peloton hits the gravel together (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 11 of 32 Trek sets the pace on the front on the climb (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 12 of 32 The break fights it out for the KOM points (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 13 of 32 A fan cheers a rider up the KOM climb (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 14 of 32 Bauke Mollema (Trek) stays safe back in the bunch (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 15 of 32 The breakaway on the way to being caught by the field (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 16 of 32 The break gets a gap on the peloton early in the day (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 17 of 32 The peloton goes through todays gravel road section (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 18 of 32 Axeon riders huddle for coffee before todays chilly stage (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 19 of 32 Wide open grasslands provided the backdrop today (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 20 of 32 Ty Magner (Hincapie) didn’t let much skin show through todays stage (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 21 of 32 Ted King (Cannondale) bundled up for todays cold ride (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 22 of 32 The break gets working together after getting off the front (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 23 of 32 Svein Tuft (Orica-GreenEdge) spent the day in the best Canadian rider jersey (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 24 of 32 Trek spent the day controlling the pace on the front (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 25 of 32 The race bunches up before hitting todays climb (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 26 of 32 The race passes along the Wapiti River during todays stage (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 27 of 32 Bauke Mollema (Trek) takes a wet corner today (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 28 of 32 Ryder Hesjedal (Cannondale) moves towards the front of the field (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 29 of 32 Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) moves into yellow after stage 2 (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 30 of 32 Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) throws his podium flowers to the crowd (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 31 of 32 The breakaway hits todays gravel section (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 32 of 32 A late race attack gets a small group off the front (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

A day after missing the opening Tour of Alberta team time trial win by less than a second, Orica-GreenEdge sprinter Michael Matthews delivered for the Australian team during stage 2, winning a bunch kick in a photo finish ahead of Giant Alpecin's Nikias Arndt and Katusha's Alexey Tsatevich.

Matthews no doubt felt the pressure to perform as his team's sprint train delivered him into the final few hundred metres in perfect position.

He jumped off his final lead-out man's slipstream with about 200 metres to go, but he nearly mistimed the move and allowed Arndt to close in with a final surge to the line. Matthews saved his win with a last-second bike throw that pushed his tyre just ahead of Arndt's.

With time bonuses at the finish, Matthews now leads Trek Factory Racing's Marco Coledan by 10 seconds and Orica-GreenEdge's Christian Meier by 10. Bauke Mollema, race leader after stage 1, dropped to fourth in the overall standings, also 10 seconds down.

"From about five kilometres to go we took the front, and with guys like Svein [Tuft] and Luke Durbridge riding the front, there aren't too many guys in the pro peloton that can drag race two guys like that," Matthews said.

"Having another four really big team time trial guys to follow up on them, it made it quite easy for us in the end to use our horsepower to our advantage. The boys totally nailed it. We knew what we needed to do but it's another thing putting it together on the day and pulling it off, they really nailed it."

How it unfolded

As expected, the second stage of the Tour of Alberta started in on-and-off drizzle under unseasonably cool temperatures that reached a high of eight degrees Celsius. Much of the peloton bundled up in winter racing gear and thick neck warmers as riders rolled to the start line in Grande Prairie.

The stage offered riders a flat 171km race that stretched out to Beaverlodge and back to the finish line in Grande Prairie, where they completed two finishing circuits that included a short, devilish climb on Hwy 666.

Mollema arrived to the start line in the leader’s jersey, but he was tied on time with the first 10 riders after winning the opening team time trial the previous day by just 0.74 of a second over Orica-GreenEdge. Four of those riders were his own teammates, and the following five were from Orica-GreenEdge, which included their top sprinter Michael Matthews.

The stage offered time bonuses up to three seconds for each of the two intermediate sprints located in Beaverlodge (51km) and Museum (78km), and 10 seconds at the finish line in Grande Prairie.

An early breakaway set off that include Cesare Benedetti (Bora-Argon 18), Phil O’Donnell (Axeon Pro Cycling), Benjamin Perry (Silber Pro Cycling) and Thomas Vaubourzeix (Lupus Racing). The four riders gained 3:25 with just under 80km to go. Meanwhile, Benedetti captured full points, and time bonuses, at the two intermediate sprints.

Trek Factory Racing kept the breakaway riders at a manageable 2:20 with 55km to go, and the riders started shedding layers of clothing as they made their way toward the circuits.

Meanwhile, the breakaway approached the first of two finish circuits, where Perry won the first of two KOMs on the Hwy 666 climb and went on to pick up full points at the second KOM with 30km to go.

Trek Factory Racing got some help from the Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis team during the final 25km of the race. As the gap between the main field and the breakaway dropped under a minute, H&R Block’s Travis Samuel launched himself from the field to try and cross the distance to the breakaway, but he remained in no-man’s land for several kilometres before being reabsorbed into the field.

With just over 10km to go, the teams with faster sprinters emerged at the fore of the main field. Teams like Orica-GreenEdge for Michael Matthews, Bora-Argon 18 for Sam Bennett and Drapac for Wouter Wippert set up their lead-out trains as the race re-entered Grande Prairie for the run in to the finish line.

One last trip up Highway 666 in the final kilometres split things up again, with a new group of four forming that included Dion Smith (Hincapie), Daniel Eaton (Axeon), Tom-Jelte Slagter (Cannondale-Garmin) and Ryan Roth (Silber Pro Cycling). The move was short-lived, however, as Orica’s Svein Tuft picked up the chase and dragged the peloton back up to the leaders.

Orica led the bunch into the final 500 metres and a sweeping left-hand turn, with Matthews jumping up the left side of the road from two wheels back in the closing 200 metres. Arndt pulled up alongside the Orica sprinter right at the line for a photo finish.

The 2015 Tour of Alberta continues Friday with the race's first-ever mountain finish, the 181.8km stage 3 route from Grande Cache to Miette Hot Springs in Jasper National Park. The peloton will face two categorised climbs in the final 17km, the last of which is more than 5km long and averages an eight percent grade up Miette Road to the hot springs.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 4:10:19 2 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 3 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 4 Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop 5 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 21 6 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 7 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 8 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling 9 Miguel Bryon (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 10 Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 11 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Pro Cycling 12 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 13 Alexander Ray (NZl) Silber Pro Cycling 14 Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Cycling 15 Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 16 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge 17 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 18 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 19 Kris Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop 20 Evan Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team 21 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18 22 Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 23 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 24 Felix Cote Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 25 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 23 26 Joe Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Racing Team 27 Lasse-Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 28 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team 29 Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 30 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 31 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 32 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 33 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 34 Shane Kline (USA) Team SmartStop 35 Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Argon 19 36 Florenz Knauer (Ger) H&R Block Pro Cycling 37 Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 38 Malcolm Rudolph (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling 39 Sergei Chernetsky (Rus) Team Katusha 40 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 41 Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team 42 Josh Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 43 Zach Bell (Can) Team SmartStop 44 Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team 45 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 46 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team 47 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 48 Eric Marcotte (USA) Team SmartStop 49 Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 50 Adam de Vos (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 51 Mike Woods (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 52 Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 53 Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling 54 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 55 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 56 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 57 Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 58 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 59 James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling 60 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 25 61 Chris Putt (USA) Axeon Cycling 62 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 22 63 Lars van der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 64 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 65 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling 66 Ty Magner (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 67 Mac Brennan (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 68 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 69 Nate Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 70 Bailey McKnight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 71 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 24 72 Jon Hornbeck (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 73 Michael Le Rossignol (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 74 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 75 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 76 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 77 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge 78 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 79 Michael Olheiser (USA) Lupus Racing Team 80 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge 81 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 82 Ted King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 83 Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling 84 Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 85 Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 86 Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 87 Derrick St. John (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 88 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 89 Winston David (USA) Lupus Racing Team 90 Greg Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling 91 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 92 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 93 Gregory Rast (Sui) Trek Factory Racing 94 Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team 95 Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 96 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 97 Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 98 Julian Kyer (USA) Team SmartStop 99 Kyle Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team 100 Mike Stone (USA) Lupus Racing Team 101 Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 102 Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling 103 Garrett McLeod (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 104 Evan Huffman (USA) Team SmartStop 105 Phil O’Donnell (USA) Axeon Cycling 106 Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:29 107 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:42 108 Will Clarke (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling 109 Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling 0:00:47 110 Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling 111 Peter Koning (Ned) Drapac Pro Cycling 0:00:56 112 Travis Livermon (USA) Team SmartStop 0:01:09 113 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 114 Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Lupus Racing Team 0:01:18 115 Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling 0:01:40 116 Jacob Schwingboth (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:01:51 117 Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:04:00 118 Cesare Benedetti ITA Bora-Argon 20 119 Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:05:10 120 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing

Sprint 1 - Beaverlodge # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cesare Benedetti ITA Bora-Argon 20 5 pts 2 Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Lupus Racing Team 3 3 Phil O’Donnell (USA) Axeon Cycling 1

Sprint 2 - Museum # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cesare Benedetti ITA Bora-Argon 20 5 pts 2 Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Lupus Racing Team 3 3 Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 1

Finishline - Lethbridge, AB # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 15 pts 2 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 12 3 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 10 4 Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop 7 5 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 21 6 6 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 5 7 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 4 8 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling 3 9 Miguel Bryon (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 2 10 Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1

Climb 1 - Hwy 666 climb # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 10 pts 2 Cesare Benedetti ITA Bora-Argon 20 9 3 Phil O’Donnell (USA) Axeon Cycling 7 4 Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Lupus Racing Team 6 5 Evan Huffman (USA) Team SmartStop 5 6 Gregory Rast (Sui) Trek Factory Racing 4 7 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 2

Climb 2 - Hwy 666 climb # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 10 pts 2 Cesare Benedetti ITA Bora-Argon 20 9 3 Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Lupus Racing Team 7 4 Phil O’Donnell (USA) Axeon Cycling 6 5 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 5 6 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 24 4 7 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 2

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling 4:10:19 2 Miguel Bryon (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 3 Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Cycling 4 Kris Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop 5 Felix Cote Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 6 Lasse-Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 7 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team 8 Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 9 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 10 Adam de Vos (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 11 Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling 12 Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 13 James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling 14 Chris Putt (USA) Axeon Cycling 15 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 16 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 17 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 18 Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling 19 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 20 Greg Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling 21 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 22 Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling 23 Phil O’Donnell (USA) Axeon Cycling 24 Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling 0:00:47 25 Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:04:00 26 Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:05:10

Most aggressive Rider Name (Country) Team Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Lupus Racing Team

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Orica GreenEdge 12:30:57 2 Team Katusha 3 Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 4 Bora-Argon 18 5 Team SmartStop 6 Hincapie Racing Team 7 Team Giant - Alpecin 8 Axeon Cycling Team 9 Trek Factory Racing 10 Team Cannondale - Garmin 11 H&R Block Pro Cycling 12 Drapac Professional Cycling 13 Silber Pro Cycling 14 Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 15 Lupus Racing Team

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 4:33:06 2 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:00:10 3 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge 4 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 5 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 6 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 7 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge 8 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 9 Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 10 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 11 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:14 12 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:18 13 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 14 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 15 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 16 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:29 17 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 21 0:00:33 18 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 23 19 Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Argon 19 20 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 25 21 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 24 22 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:35 23 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 24 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 25 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 26 Joe Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Racing Team 0:00:36 27 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team 28 Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team 29 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team 30 Jon Hornbeck (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 31 Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:40 32 Lasse-Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 33 Nate Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 34 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 35 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 36 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 37 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 38 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Pro Cycling 0:00:50 39 Malcolm Rudolph (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling 40 Alexander Ray (NZl) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:51 41 Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 42 Sergei Chernetsky (Rus) Team Katusha 43 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 44 Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 45 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 46 Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:54 47 Evan Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team 48 Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 49 Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team 50 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 51 Mike Woods (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 52 Michael Olheiser (USA) Lupus Racing Team 53 Kyle Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team 54 Mike Stone (USA) Lupus Racing Team 55 Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 56 Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team 0:00:56 57 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:01:00 58 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling 0:01:09 59 Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling 60 James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling 61 Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling 62 Greg Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling 63 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:13 64 Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop 0:01:14 65 Kris Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop 66 Zach Bell (Can) Team SmartStop 67 Eric Marcotte (USA) Team SmartStop 68 Julian Kyer (USA) Team SmartStop 69 Evan Huffman (USA) Team SmartStop 70 Shane Kline (USA) Team SmartStop 0:01:25 71 Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:01:31 72 Josh Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 73 Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 74 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 75 Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 76 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 77 Will Clarke (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling 0:01:32 78 Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling 0:01:37 79 Ty Magner (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 0:01:52 80 Florenz Knauer (Ger) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:02:06 81 Adam de Vos (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 82 Garrett McLeod (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 83 Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Lupus Racing Team 0:02:08 84 Ted King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:02:15 85 Winston David (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:02:21 86 Travis Livermon (USA) Team SmartStop 0:02:23 87 Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling 0:02:30 88 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:02:37 89 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 90 Gregory Rast (Sui) Trek Factory Racing 91 Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:02:38 92 Phil O’Donnell (USA) Axeon Cycling 0:02:50 93 Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:02:55 94 Derrick St. John (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:03:02 95 Miguel Bryon (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 0:03:03 96 Bailey McKnight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 97 Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Cycling 0:03:12 98 Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:03:19 99 Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:03:47 100 Lars van der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 101 Mac Brennan (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 0:03:52 102 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18 0:03:53 103 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 22 104 Jacob Schwingboth (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:03:57 105 Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling 0:04:03 106 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 0:04:09 107 Michael Le Rossignol (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:04:16 108 Felix Cote Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:04:28 109 Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:04:31 110 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:04:56 111 Peter Koning (Ned) Drapac Pro Cycling 0:05:05 112 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:05:23 113 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge 114 Chris Putt (USA) Axeon Cycling 0:05:54 115 Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling 116 Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:07:16 117 Cesare Benedetti ITA Bora-Argon 20 0:07:47 118 Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:07:50 119 Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:08:25 120 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 0:09:09

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 15 pts 2 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 12 3 Cesare Benedetti ITA Bora-Argon 20 10 4 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 10 5 Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop 7 6 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 21 6 7 Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Lupus Racing Team 6 8 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 5 9 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 4 10 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling 3 11 Miguel Bryon (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 2 12 Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1 13 Phil O’Donnell (USA) Axeon Cycling 1 14 Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 20 pts 2 Cesare Benedetti ITA Bora-Argon 20 18 3 Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Lupus Racing Team 13 4 Phil O’Donnell (USA) Axeon Cycling 13 5 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 5 6 Evan Huffman (USA) Team SmartStop 5 7 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 24 4 8 Gregory Rast (Sui) Trek Factory Racing 4 9 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 2 10 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing 2

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 4:33:16 2 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team 0:00:26 3 Lasse-Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:30 4 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 5 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 6 Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:00:41 7 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 8 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling 0:00:59 9 Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling 10 James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling 11 Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling 12 Greg Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling 13 Kris Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop 0:01:04 14 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:01:21 15 Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling 0:01:27 16 Adam de Vos (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:01:56 17 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 0:02:27 18 Phil O’Donnell (USA) Axeon Cycling 0:02:40 19 Miguel Bryon (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 0:02:53 20 Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Cycling 0:03:02 21 Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:03:09 22 Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:03:37 23 Felix Cote Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:04:18 24 Chris Putt (USA) Axeon Cycling 0:05:44 25 Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:07:06 26 Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:08:15