Tour of Alberta: Matthews wins stage 2 in Grande Prairie
Kirsten Frattini and Pat Malach
Orica-GreenEdge sprinter beats Giant-Alpecin's Nikias Arndt with a bike throw
Stage 2: County of Grande Prairie -
A day after missing the opening Tour of Alberta team time trial win by less than a second, Orica-GreenEdge sprinter Michael Matthews delivered for the Australian team during stage 2, winning a bunch kick in a photo finish ahead of Giant Alpecin's Nikias Arndt and Katusha's Alexey Tsatevich.
Matthews no doubt felt the pressure to perform as his team's sprint train delivered him into the final few hundred metres in perfect position.
He jumped off his final lead-out man's slipstream with about 200 metres to go, but he nearly mistimed the move and allowed Arndt to close in with a final surge to the line. Matthews saved his win with a last-second bike throw that pushed his tyre just ahead of Arndt's.
With time bonuses at the finish, Matthews now leads Trek Factory Racing's Marco Coledan by 10 seconds and Orica-GreenEdge's Christian Meier by 10. Bauke Mollema, race leader after stage 1, dropped to fourth in the overall standings, also 10 seconds down.
"From about five kilometres to go we took the front, and with guys like Svein [Tuft] and Luke Durbridge riding the front, there aren't too many guys in the pro peloton that can drag race two guys like that," Matthews said.
"Having another four really big team time trial guys to follow up on them, it made it quite easy for us in the end to use our horsepower to our advantage. The boys totally nailed it. We knew what we needed to do but it's another thing putting it together on the day and pulling it off, they really nailed it."
How it unfolded
As expected, the second stage of the Tour of Alberta started in on-and-off drizzle under unseasonably cool temperatures that reached a high of eight degrees Celsius. Much of the peloton bundled up in winter racing gear and thick neck warmers as riders rolled to the start line in Grande Prairie.
The stage offered riders a flat 171km race that stretched out to Beaverlodge and back to the finish line in Grande Prairie, where they completed two finishing circuits that included a short, devilish climb on Hwy 666.
Mollema arrived to the start line in the leader’s jersey, but he was tied on time with the first 10 riders after winning the opening team time trial the previous day by just 0.74 of a second over Orica-GreenEdge. Four of those riders were his own teammates, and the following five were from Orica-GreenEdge, which included their top sprinter Michael Matthews.
The stage offered time bonuses up to three seconds for each of the two intermediate sprints located in Beaverlodge (51km) and Museum (78km), and 10 seconds at the finish line in Grande Prairie.
An early breakaway set off that include Cesare Benedetti (Bora-Argon 18), Phil O’Donnell (Axeon Pro Cycling), Benjamin Perry (Silber Pro Cycling) and Thomas Vaubourzeix (Lupus Racing). The four riders gained 3:25 with just under 80km to go. Meanwhile, Benedetti captured full points, and time bonuses, at the two intermediate sprints.
Trek Factory Racing kept the breakaway riders at a manageable 2:20 with 55km to go, and the riders started shedding layers of clothing as they made their way toward the circuits.
Meanwhile, the breakaway approached the first of two finish circuits, where Perry won the first of two KOMs on the Hwy 666 climb and went on to pick up full points at the second KOM with 30km to go.
Trek Factory Racing got some help from the Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis team during the final 25km of the race. As the gap between the main field and the breakaway dropped under a minute, H&R Block’s Travis Samuel launched himself from the field to try and cross the distance to the breakaway, but he remained in no-man’s land for several kilometres before being reabsorbed into the field.
With just over 10km to go, the teams with faster sprinters emerged at the fore of the main field. Teams like Orica-GreenEdge for Michael Matthews, Bora-Argon 18 for Sam Bennett and Drapac for Wouter Wippert set up their lead-out trains as the race re-entered Grande Prairie for the run in to the finish line.
One last trip up Highway 666 in the final kilometres split things up again, with a new group of four forming that included Dion Smith (Hincapie), Daniel Eaton (Axeon), Tom-Jelte Slagter (Cannondale-Garmin) and Ryan Roth (Silber Pro Cycling). The move was short-lived, however, as Orica’s Svein Tuft picked up the chase and dragged the peloton back up to the leaders.
Orica led the bunch into the final 500 metres and a sweeping left-hand turn, with Matthews jumping up the left side of the road from two wheels back in the closing 200 metres. Arndt pulled up alongside the Orica sprinter right at the line for a photo finish.
The 2015 Tour of Alberta continues Friday with the race's first-ever mountain finish, the 181.8km stage 3 route from Grande Cache to Miette Hot Springs in Jasper National Park. The peloton will face two categorised climbs in the final 17km, the last of which is more than 5km long and averages an eight percent grade up Miette Road to the hot springs.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|4:10:19
|2
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|3
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|4
|Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop
|5
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 21
|6
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|7
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|8
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling
|9
|Miguel Bryon (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|10
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|11
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Pro Cycling
|12
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|13
|Alexander Ray (NZl) Silber Pro Cycling
|14
|Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Cycling
|15
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|16
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|17
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|18
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|19
|Kris Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop
|20
|Evan Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|21
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
|22
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|23
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|24
|Felix Cote Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|25
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 23
|26
|Joe Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Racing Team
|27
|Lasse-Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|28
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team
|29
|Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|30
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|31
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|32
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|33
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|34
|Shane Kline (USA) Team SmartStop
|35
|Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Argon 19
|36
|Florenz Knauer (Ger) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|37
|Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|38
|Malcolm Rudolph (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|39
|Sergei Chernetsky (Rus) Team Katusha
|40
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|41
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team
|42
|Josh Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|43
|Zach Bell (Can) Team SmartStop
|44
|Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|45
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|46
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team
|47
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|48
|Eric Marcotte (USA) Team SmartStop
|49
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|50
|Adam de Vos (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|51
|Mike Woods (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|52
|Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|53
|Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling
|54
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|55
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|56
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|57
|Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|58
|Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|59
|James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling
|60
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 25
|61
|Chris Putt (USA) Axeon Cycling
|62
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 22
|63
|Lars van der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|64
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|65
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|66
|Ty Magner (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|67
|Mac Brennan (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|68
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|69
|Nate Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|70
|Bailey McKnight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|71
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 24
|72
|Jon Hornbeck (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|73
|Michael Le Rossignol (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|74
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|75
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|76
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|77
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
|78
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|79
|Michael Olheiser (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|80
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|81
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|82
|Ted King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|83
|Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling
|84
|Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|85
|Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|86
|Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|87
|Derrick St. John (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|88
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|89
|Winston David (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|90
|Greg Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling
|91
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|92
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|93
|Gregory Rast (Sui) Trek Factory Racing
|94
|Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team
|95
|Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|96
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|97
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|98
|Julian Kyer (USA) Team SmartStop
|99
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|100
|Mike Stone (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|101
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|102
|Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|103
|Garrett McLeod (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|104
|Evan Huffman (USA) Team SmartStop
|105
|Phil O’Donnell (USA) Axeon Cycling
|106
|Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:29
|107
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:42
|108
|Will Clarke (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|109
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|0:00:47
|110
|Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|111
|Peter Koning (Ned) Drapac Pro Cycling
|0:00:56
|112
|Travis Livermon (USA) Team SmartStop
|0:01:09
|113
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|114
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Lupus Racing Team
|0:01:18
|115
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|0:01:40
|116
|Jacob Schwingboth (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:01:51
|117
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:04:00
|118
|Cesare Benedetti ITA Bora-Argon 20
|119
|Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:05:10
|120
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cesare Benedetti ITA Bora-Argon 20
|5
|pts
|2
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Lupus Racing Team
|3
|3
|Phil O’Donnell (USA) Axeon Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cesare Benedetti ITA Bora-Argon 20
|5
|pts
|2
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Lupus Racing Team
|3
|3
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|15
|pts
|2
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|12
|3
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|10
|4
|Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop
|7
|5
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 21
|6
|6
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|5
|7
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|4
|8
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling
|3
|9
|Miguel Bryon (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|2
|10
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|10
|pts
|2
|Cesare Benedetti ITA Bora-Argon 20
|9
|3
|Phil O’Donnell (USA) Axeon Cycling
|7
|4
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Lupus Racing Team
|6
|5
|Evan Huffman (USA) Team SmartStop
|5
|6
|Gregory Rast (Sui) Trek Factory Racing
|4
|7
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|10
|pts
|2
|Cesare Benedetti ITA Bora-Argon 20
|9
|3
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Lupus Racing Team
|7
|4
|Phil O’Donnell (USA) Axeon Cycling
|6
|5
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|5
|6
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 24
|4
|7
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling
|4:10:19
|2
|Miguel Bryon (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|3
|Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Cycling
|4
|Kris Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop
|5
|Felix Cote Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|6
|Lasse-Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|7
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team
|8
|Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|9
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|10
|Adam de Vos (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|11
|Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling
|12
|Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|13
|James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling
|14
|Chris Putt (USA) Axeon Cycling
|15
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|16
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|17
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|18
|Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling
|19
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|20
|Greg Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling
|21
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|22
|Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|23
|Phil O’Donnell (USA) Axeon Cycling
|24
|Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|0:00:47
|25
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:04:00
|26
|Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:05:10
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Lupus Racing Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Orica GreenEdge
|12:30:57
|2
|Team Katusha
|3
|Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|4
|Bora-Argon 18
|5
|Team SmartStop
|6
|Hincapie Racing Team
|7
|Team Giant - Alpecin
|8
|Axeon Cycling Team
|9
|Trek Factory Racing
|10
|Team Cannondale - Garmin
|11
|H&R Block Pro Cycling
|12
|Drapac Professional Cycling
|13
|Silber Pro Cycling
|14
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|15
|Lupus Racing Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|4:33:06
|2
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:10
|3
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|4
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|5
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|6
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|7
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|8
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|9
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|10
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|11
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:14
|12
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:18
|13
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|14
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|15
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|16
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:29
|17
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 21
|0:00:33
|18
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 23
|19
|Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Argon 19
|20
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 25
|21
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 24
|22
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:35
|23
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|24
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|25
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|26
|Joe Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:00:36
|27
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team
|28
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team
|29
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team
|30
|Jon Hornbeck (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|31
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:40
|32
|Lasse-Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|33
|Nate Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|34
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|35
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|36
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|37
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|38
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Pro Cycling
|0:00:50
|39
|Malcolm Rudolph (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|40
|Alexander Ray (NZl) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:51
|41
|Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|42
|Sergei Chernetsky (Rus) Team Katusha
|43
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|44
|Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|45
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|46
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:54
|47
|Evan Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|48
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|49
|Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|50
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|51
|Mike Woods (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|52
|Michael Olheiser (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|53
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|54
|Mike Stone (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|55
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|56
|Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team
|0:00:56
|57
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:01:00
|58
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling
|0:01:09
|59
|Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling
|60
|James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling
|61
|Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling
|62
|Greg Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling
|63
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:13
|64
|Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop
|0:01:14
|65
|Kris Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop
|66
|Zach Bell (Can) Team SmartStop
|67
|Eric Marcotte (USA) Team SmartStop
|68
|Julian Kyer (USA) Team SmartStop
|69
|Evan Huffman (USA) Team SmartStop
|70
|Shane Kline (USA) Team SmartStop
|0:01:25
|71
|Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:01:31
|72
|Josh Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|73
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|74
|Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|75
|Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|76
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|77
|Will Clarke (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|0:01:32
|78
|Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|0:01:37
|79
|Ty Magner (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:01:52
|80
|Florenz Knauer (Ger) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:02:06
|81
|Adam de Vos (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|82
|Garrett McLeod (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|83
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Lupus Racing Team
|0:02:08
|84
|Ted King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:15
|85
|Winston David (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:02:21
|86
|Travis Livermon (USA) Team SmartStop
|0:02:23
|87
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|0:02:30
|88
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:02:37
|89
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|90
|Gregory Rast (Sui) Trek Factory Racing
|91
|Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:02:38
|92
|Phil O’Donnell (USA) Axeon Cycling
|0:02:50
|93
|Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:02:55
|94
|Derrick St. John (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:03:02
|95
|Miguel Bryon (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:03:03
|96
|Bailey McKnight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|97
|Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Cycling
|0:03:12
|98
|Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:03:19
|99
|Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:03:47
|100
|Lars van der Haar (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|101
|Mac Brennan (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:03:52
|102
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
|0:03:53
|103
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 22
|104
|Jacob Schwingboth (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:03:57
|105
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|0:04:03
|106
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|0:04:09
|107
|Michael Le Rossignol (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:04:16
|108
|Felix Cote Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:04:28
|109
|Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:04:31
|110
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:04:56
|111
|Peter Koning (Ned) Drapac Pro Cycling
|0:05:05
|112
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:05:23
|113
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
|114
|Chris Putt (USA) Axeon Cycling
|0:05:54
|115
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|116
|Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:07:16
|117
|Cesare Benedetti ITA Bora-Argon 20
|0:07:47
|118
|Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:07:50
|119
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:08:25
|120
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|0:09:09
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|15
|pts
|2
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|12
|3
|Cesare Benedetti ITA Bora-Argon 20
|10
|4
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|10
|5
|Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop
|7
|6
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 21
|6
|7
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Lupus Racing Team
|6
|8
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|5
|9
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|4
|10
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling
|3
|11
|Miguel Bryon (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|2
|12
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1
|13
|Phil O’Donnell (USA) Axeon Cycling
|1
|14
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|20
|pts
|2
|Cesare Benedetti ITA Bora-Argon 20
|18
|3
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Lupus Racing Team
|13
|4
|Phil O’Donnell (USA) Axeon Cycling
|13
|5
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|5
|6
|Evan Huffman (USA) Team SmartStop
|5
|7
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 24
|4
|8
|Gregory Rast (Sui) Trek Factory Racing
|4
|9
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|2
|10
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|4:33:16
|2
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:00:26
|3
|Lasse-Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:30
|4
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|5
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|6
|Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:41
|7
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|8
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling
|0:00:59
|9
|Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling
|10
|James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling
|11
|Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling
|12
|Greg Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling
|13
|Kris Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop
|0:01:04
|14
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:01:21
|15
|Jordan Kerby (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|0:01:27
|16
|Adam de Vos (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:01:56
|17
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:02:27
|18
|Phil O’Donnell (USA) Axeon Cycling
|0:02:40
|19
|Miguel Bryon (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:02:53
|20
|Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Cycling
|0:03:02
|21
|Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:03:09
|22
|Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:03:37
|23
|Felix Cote Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:04:18
|24
|Chris Putt (USA) Axeon Cycling
|0:05:44
|25
|Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:07:06
|26
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:08:15
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Orica GreenEdge
|12:53:54
|2
|Trek Factory Racing
|3
|Team Katusha
|0:00:08
|4
|Bora-Argon 18
|0:00:23
|5
|Team Giant - Alpecin
|0:00:25
|6
|Hincapie Racing Team
|0:00:26
|7
|Team Cannondale - Garmin
|0:00:30
|8
|Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:00:40
|9
|Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:41
|10
|Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:44
|11
|Lupus Racing Team
|12
|Axeon Cycling Team
|0:00:59
|13
|Team SmartStop
|0:01:04
|14
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:01:21
|15
|H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:01:56
