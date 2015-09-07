Image 1 of 25 Nikias Arndt (Giant-Alpecin) gets the kisses for his win (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 25 The top three overall for the week (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 25 Podium celebrations for the top three overall (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 25 The break gets away in the early laps (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 25 The break hits the descent (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 6 of 25 The peloton on the descent (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 7 of 25 Benjamin Perry (Silber) leads the breakaway (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 8 of 25 The breakaway tries to keep all the speed it can after the descent (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 9 of 25 Teams come to the front to cause the break on the final lap (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 10 of 25 Todays break about to get caught on the climb (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 11 of 25 Bauke Mollema (Trek) happy on the podium (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 12 of 25 Cannondale took home the top team prize (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 13 of 25 The overall jersey winners for the week (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 14 of 25 Todays top three for the stage (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 15 of 25 The peloton heads away from downtown (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 16 of 25 Ryan Anderson (Optum) stayed close to Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) heading into the finish (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 17 of 25 The peloton hits the climb (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 18 of 25 The peloton passes by the landmark Macdonald Hotel (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 19 of 25 Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) stays close to his team (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 20 of 25 Bauke Mollema (Trek) rode hard to hold onto yellow today (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 21 of 25 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Cannondale) rides in the sprint jersey today (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 22 of 25 Bauke Mollema (Trek) gets his final podium kisses for the overall win (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 23 of 25 Benjamin Perry (Silber) held on to the overall best climber jersey (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 24 of 25 Cesare Benedetti (Bora-Argon 18) stepped up to get todays most aggressive jersey (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 25 of 25 Nikias Arndt (Giant-Alpecin) edges Michael Matthews for the stage win (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Nikias Arndt (Giant-Alpecin) won the final stage 6 at the Tour of Alberta on Monday in Edmonton. The German sprinter won the bunch kick to the line ahead of Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) and Dion Smith (Hincapie Racing).

"It was a hard finish for me, with a climb before, but I had a good team around me that supported me well and we waited for the right moment," Arndt said. "Into the last corner I was in position four, two guys attacked and we used that, then my lead-out guys went. It was perfect. I started with 150 metres to go and I could do a perfect sprint."

Bauke Mollema (Trek Factory Racing), who led the race for five of the six stages, won the overall title at the Tour of Alberta. He finished the race with a six-second advantage over Adam Yates (Orica-GreenEdge) and 22 seconds over double stage winner Tom-Jelte Slagter (Cannondale-Garmin).

"It's been really great week for us and it couldn't have started better with the team time trial, and I think that's the reason why I was in the lead all week and why I won the general classification," Mollema said. "The uphill finishes were hard but the team time trial was the key for us this week. We are really happy to win the GC. It is really nice for me because it's been several years since I've won a general classification and that is really special. It's been a great week."

How it unfolded

The peloton lined up for the sixth and final stage of the Tour of Alberta under warmer temperatures of roughly 10 degrees Celsius, but more importantly dry conditions. After the week of near-freezing temperatures with rain and overcast, it was a welcomed change.

The downtown Edmonton circuit-race was 11 laps, 11km each, for a total of 124km. The start-finish line was located on 102 Avenue at Churchill Square outside the Edmonton’s City Hall. There were two intermediate sprints available at the finish line with three seconds in time bonuses for the first to cross the line, and then 10 seconds for the winner of the stage. The highest peak of the circuits was located on the other side of the course and offered three KOMs on Bellamy Hill.

An early breakaway of five set off on the first circuit that included Kristoffer Skjerping (Cannondale-Garmin), Cesar Benedetti (Bora-Argon 18), Jon Hornbeck (Hincapie Racing), Benjamin Perry (Silber Pro Cycling) and Taylor Sheldon (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis). A chase group bridged across on the first climb over Bellamy Hill with Ty Magner and Toms Skujins (Hincapie Racing), and Greg Daniel (Axeon). Hincapie Racing Team was the most represented with three riders.

Perry took full points at the top of the first KOM, to further increase his lead in the mountain classification. Skujins, who was sitting in seventh overall at 1:14 back, won the first intermediate sprint for three seconds.

Trek Factory Racing lined up at the front of the field and continued to set the pace for their overall leader Bauke Mollema. The three riders that Mollema really had to watch out for were Adam Yates (Orica-GreenEdge) at six seconds back, Tom-Jelte Slagter (Cannondale-Garmin) at 22 seconds and Sergey Lagutin (Katusha) at 35 seconds.

The team got some help in the chase from Drapac Professional Cycling, likely working for their fast man Wouter Wippert, and the gap held steady at one minute.

With two laps to go (22km) the gap was reduced to just 25 seconds, as Trek Factory Racing kept breakaway rider Skujins’ gap in check. Sheldon was the first to attack out of the breakaway group with Benedetti on his wheel, however, it was only a matter of time before all of the original breakaway riders were reabsorbed into the field.

Trek Factory Racing remained at the front but Orica-GreenEdge moved their riders to the fore to begin their lead-out for Michael Matthews, with a presence from Optum Pro Cycling and Katusha, at the start of the last lap.

Katusha, Cannondale-Garmin, Team SmartStop, Axeon, Hincapie Racing and Bora-Argon 18 launched riders off the front in the closing kilometres but it was tough to get a gap with the speeds of the field so fast.

Slagter made a last-ditch attack in pursuit of a third stage win and the time bonus, however, Mollema was right on his wheel and the pair were reeled back in with 2km to go.

Giant-Alpecin and HIncapie Racing took control of the field in the final kilometre for their sprinters Arndt and Smith, and Matthews tucked in behind them as they raced toward the finish line. Matthews and Arndt crossed the line nearly side-by-side with Arndt taking the final stage win.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 2:44:57 2 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 3 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team 4 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Pro Cycling 5 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 21 6 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:00:02 7 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 8 Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Cycling 9 Alexander Ray (NZl) Silber Pro Cycling 10 Miguel Bryon (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 11 Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 12 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 13 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 14 Florenz Knauer (Ger) H&R Block Pro Cycling 15 Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop 16 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 17 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 18 Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team 19 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 20 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 25 21 Evan Huffman (USA) Team SmartStop 0:00:05 22 James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling 23 Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling 24 Kris Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop 25 Gregory Rast (Sui) Trek Factory Racing 26 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 27 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 28 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge 29 Phil O’Donnell (USA) Axeon Cycling 30 Mike Woods (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 31 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 32 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team 33 Toms Skujins(Lat) Hincapie Racing Team 34 Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 35 Joe Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Racing Team 36 Kyle Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team 37 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 38 Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling 39 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 40 Adam de Vos (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 41 Lasse-Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 42 Josh Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 43 Nate Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 44 Ted King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 45 Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 46 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 22 47 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 48 Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 49 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 50 Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 51 Sergei Chernetsky (Rus) Team Katusha 52 Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team 53 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 23 54 Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Argon 19 55 Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling 56 Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 57 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 58 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 24 59 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:16 60 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18 0:00:18 61 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling 0:00:30 62 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:41 63 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 64 Eric Marcotte (USA) Team SmartStop 0:01:06 65 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 66 Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:01:23 67 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 68 Winston David (USA) Lupus Racing Team 69 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 70 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 71 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 20 72 Malcolm Rudolph (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling 73 Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 74 Jacob Schwingboth (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 75 Garrett McLeod (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 76 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge 77 Bailey McKnight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 78 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 79 Mac Brennan (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 0:01:36 80 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge 0:02:33 81 Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:04:03 82 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 0:04:51 83 Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 84 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 85 Jon Hornbeck (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 86 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 87 Chris Putt (USA) Axeon Cycling 88 Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 89 Greg Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling 90 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 91 Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 92 Derrick St. John (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 93 Will Clarke (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling 94 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 95 Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 96 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 97 Zach Bell (Can) Team SmartStop 0:07:12 98 Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling 0:10:49 99 Michael Olheiser (USA) Lupus Racing Team 100 Ty Magner (USA) Hincapie Racing Team DNF Michael Le Rossignol (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:12:13 DNF Peter Koning (Ned) Drapac Pro Cycling DNF Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling DNF Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis DNF Travis Livermon (USA) Team SmartStop DNF Julian Kyer (USA) Team SmartStop DNF Shane Kline (USA) Team SmartStop DNF Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies DNF Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team DNF Evan Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team

Sprint 1 - Finish Line # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Toms Skujins(Lat) Hincapie Racing Team 5 pts 2 Jon Hornbeck (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 3 3 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 20 1

Sprint 2 - Finish Line # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 20 5 pts 2 Toms Skujins(Lat) Hincapie Racing Team 3 3 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1

Finish - Edmonton, AB # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 15 pts 2 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 12 3 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team 10 4 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Pro Cycling 7 5 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 21 6 6 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 5 7 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 4 8 Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Cycling 3 9 Alexander Ray (NZl) Silber Pro Cycling 2 10 Miguel Bryon (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 1

Climb 1 - Bellamy Hill # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 10 pts 2 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 20 9 3 Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 7 4 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 6 5 Jon Hornbeck (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 5 6 Ty Magner (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 4 7 Greg Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling 2

Climb 2 - Bellamy Hill # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 10 pts 2 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 20 9 3 Ty Magner (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 7 4 Toms Skujins(Lat) Hincapie Racing Team 6 5 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 5 6 Greg Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling 4 7 Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 2

Climb 3 - Bellamy Hill # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 10 pts 2 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 20 9 3 Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 7 4 Toms Skujins(Lat) Hincapie Racing Team 6 5 Ty Magner (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 5 6 Jon Hornbeck (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 4 7 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 2

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team 2:44:57 2 Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Cycling 0:00:02 3 Miguel Bryon (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 4 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 5 James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling 0:00:05 6 Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling 7 Kris Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop 8 Phil O’Donnell (USA) Axeon Cycling 9 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 10 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 11 Adam de Vos (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 12 Lasse-Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 13 Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 14 Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling 15 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling 0:00:30 16 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:01:23 17 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 18 Chris Putt (USA) Axeon Cycling 0:04:51 19 Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 20 Greg Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling 21 Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 22 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis

Most aggressive rider Rider Name (Country) Team Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 20

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Giant - Alpecin 8:14:55 2 Hincapie Racing Team 0:00:03 3 Orica GreenEdge 4 Bora-Argon 18 5 Team Katusha 0:00:05 6 Axeon Cycling Team 0:00:08 7 Team SmartStop 8 Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 9 Team Cannondale - Garmin 10 Lupus Racing Team 11 Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:00:11 12 Drapac Professional Cycling 0:01:24 13 Trek Factory Racing 0:01:26 14 Silber Pro Cycling 15 H&R Block Pro Cycling

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 20:20:28 2 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:06 3 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:22 4 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:35 5 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team 0:00:39 6 Lasse-Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:08 7 Toms Skujins(Lat) Hincapie Racing Team 0:01:12 8 Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 25 0:01:16 9 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:23 10 Mike Woods (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:01:25 11 James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling 0:01:29 12 Evan Huffman (USA) Team SmartStop 0:01:32 13 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 0:01:51 14 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team 0:02:01 15 Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:02:05 16 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:02:06 17 Kyle Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:02:11 18 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:02:15 19 Nate Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 20 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:02:20 21 Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Argon 19 0:02:25 22 Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:03:21 23 Alexander Ray (NZl) Silber Pro Cycling 0:03:35 24 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge 0:03:53 25 Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 26 Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:04:16 27 Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling 0:04:55 28 Sergei Chernetsky (Rus) Team Katusha 0:05:23 29 Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:06:07 30 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:06:22 31 Jon Hornbeck (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 0:06:26 32 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:06:48 33 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 0:07:01 34 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:07:30 35 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 0:08:21 36 Joe Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Racing Team 0:08:22 37 Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 23 0:08:36 38 Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:08:56 39 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling 0:09:14 40 Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:10:13 41 Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:10:24 42 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:11:10 43 Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop 0:11:18 44 Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:11:25 45 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 0:12:21 46 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 24 0:12:51 47 Gregory Rast (Sui) Trek Factory Racing 0:13:13 48 Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:14:49 49 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:15:17 50 Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team 0:15:30 51 Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 0:15:32 52 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing 0:15:49 53 Josh Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:16:09 54 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:16:14 55 Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing 0:16:48 56 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Pro Cycling 0:17:08 57 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:18:22 58 Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:18:45 59 Florenz Knauer (Ger) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:19:34 60 Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling 0:20:19 61 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:20:21 62 Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Cycling 0:20:41 63 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:20:50 64 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 22 0:22:34 65 Phil O’Donnell (USA) Axeon Cycling 0:23:51 66 Greg Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling 0:23:52 67 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 20 0:24:07 68 Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling 0:24:25 69 Winston David (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:24:40 70 Derrick St. John (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:24:53 71 Ted King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:25:06 72 Eric Marcotte (USA) Team SmartStop 0:25:32 73 Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge 0:25:58 74 Kris Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop 0:26:23 75 Malcolm Rudolph (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling 0:26:34 76 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:26:42 77 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:26:46 78 Bailey McKnight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:26:50 79 Garrett McLeod (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:27:20 80 Miguel Bryon (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 0:27:30 81 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 21 0:28:22 82 Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:28:34 83 Adam de Vos (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:28:35 84 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge 0:29:03 85 Mac Brennan (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 0:30:46 86 Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:30:58 87 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:32:03 88 Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18 0:32:16 89 Michael Olheiser (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:33:07 90 Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:33:29 91 Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:34:18 92 Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing 0:34:39 93 Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:34:55 94 Jacob Schwingboth (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:35:12 95 Michael Le Rossignol (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:36:55 96 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 0:37:08 97 Chris Putt (USA) Axeon Cycling 0:37:13 98 Zach Bell (Can) Team SmartStop 0:39:02 99 Ty Magner (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 0:46:50 100 Will Clarke (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling 0:47:15 101 Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling 0:52:52

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 27 pts 2 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin 27 3 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 20 16 4 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 15 5 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team 15 6 Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha 14 7 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 12 8 Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 21 12 9 Lasse-Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 10 10 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 10 11 Toms Skujins(Lat) Hincapie Racing Team 8 12 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 7 13 Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop 7 14 Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Pro Cycling 7 15 Mike Woods (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 6 16 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin 5 17 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 5 18 James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling 4 19 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 4 20 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 3 21 Jon Hornbeck (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 3 22 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 3 23 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling 3 24 Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Cycling 3 25 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 22 3 26 Miguel Bryon (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 3 27 Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha 2 28 Alexander Ray (NZl) Silber Pro Cycling 2 29 Evan Huffman (USA) Team SmartStop 1 30 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team 1 31 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 1 32 Phil O’Donnell (USA) Axeon Cycling 1 33 Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 59 pts 2 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 20 55 3 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 18 4 Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 16 5 Ty Magner (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 16 6 Phil O’Donnell (USA) Axeon Cycling 13 7 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing 12 8 Toms Skujins(Lat) Hincapie Racing Team 12 9 Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 10 10 Evan Huffman (USA) Team SmartStop 10 11 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing 9 12 Nate Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 9 13 Jon Hornbeck (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 9 14 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 7 15 Kyle Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team 7 16 Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 7 17 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team 6 18 Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge 6 19 Greg Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling 6 20 Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 5 21 James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling 4 22 Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 4 23 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 24 4 24 Gregory Rast (Sui) Trek Factory Racing 4 25 Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha 2 26 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 2 27 Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 2

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge 20:20:34 2 Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team 0:00:33 3 Lasse-Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:02 4 Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:17 5 James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling 0:01:23 6 Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling 0:04:49 7 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team 0:06:42 8 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha 0:06:55 9 Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling 0:09:08 10 Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin 0:10:18 11 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:11:04 12 Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:14:43 13 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 0:15:11 14 Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling 0:20:13 15 Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Cycling 0:20:35 16 Phil O’Donnell (USA) Axeon Cycling 0:23:45 17 Greg Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling 0:23:46 18 Kris Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop 0:26:17 19 Miguel Bryon (USA) Hincapie Racing Team 0:27:24 20 Adam de Vos (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:28:29 21 Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:33:23 22 Chris Putt (USA) Axeon Cycling 0:37:07