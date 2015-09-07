Trending

Mollema wins overall title at the Tour of Alberta

Arndt wins finale stage 6 in Edmonton

Image 1 of 25

Nikias Arndt (Giant-Alpecin) gets the kisses for his win

Nikias Arndt (Giant-Alpecin) gets the kisses for his win
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 2 of 25

The top three overall for the week

The top three overall for the week
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 3 of 25

Podium celebrations for the top three overall

Podium celebrations for the top three overall
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 4 of 25

The break gets away in the early laps

The break gets away in the early laps
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 5 of 25

The break hits the descent

The break hits the descent
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 6 of 25

The peloton on the descent

The peloton on the descent
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 7 of 25

Benjamin Perry (Silber) leads the breakaway

Benjamin Perry (Silber) leads the breakaway
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 8 of 25

The breakaway tries to keep all the speed it can after the descent

The breakaway tries to keep all the speed it can after the descent
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 9 of 25

Teams come to the front to cause the break on the final lap

Teams come to the front to cause the break on the final lap
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 10 of 25

Todays break about to get caught on the climb

Todays break about to get caught on the climb
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 11 of 25

Bauke Mollema (Trek) happy on the podium

Bauke Mollema (Trek) happy on the podium
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 12 of 25

Cannondale took home the top team prize

Cannondale took home the top team prize
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 13 of 25

The overall jersey winners for the week

The overall jersey winners for the week
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 14 of 25

Todays top three for the stage

Todays top three for the stage
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 15 of 25

The peloton heads away from downtown

The peloton heads away from downtown
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 16 of 25

Ryan Anderson (Optum) stayed close to Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) heading into the finish

Ryan Anderson (Optum) stayed close to Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) heading into the finish
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 17 of 25

The peloton hits the climb

The peloton hits the climb
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 18 of 25

The peloton passes by the landmark Macdonald Hotel

The peloton passes by the landmark Macdonald Hotel
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 19 of 25

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) stays close to his team

Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) stays close to his team
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 20 of 25

Bauke Mollema (Trek) rode hard to hold onto yellow today

Bauke Mollema (Trek) rode hard to hold onto yellow today
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 21 of 25

Tom-Jelte Slagter (Cannondale) rides in the sprint jersey today

Tom-Jelte Slagter (Cannondale) rides in the sprint jersey today
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 22 of 25

Bauke Mollema (Trek) gets his final podium kisses for the overall win

Bauke Mollema (Trek) gets his final podium kisses for the overall win
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 23 of 25

Benjamin Perry (Silber) held on to the overall best climber jersey

Benjamin Perry (Silber) held on to the overall best climber jersey
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 24 of 25

Cesare Benedetti (Bora-Argon 18) stepped up to get todays most aggressive jersey

Cesare Benedetti (Bora-Argon 18) stepped up to get todays most aggressive jersey
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 25 of 25

Nikias Arndt (Giant-Alpecin) edges Michael Matthews for the stage win

Nikias Arndt (Giant-Alpecin) edges Michael Matthews for the stage win
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Nikias Arndt (Giant-Alpecin) won the final stage 6 at the Tour of Alberta on Monday in Edmonton. The German sprinter won the bunch kick to the line ahead of Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) and Dion Smith (Hincapie Racing).

"It was a hard finish for me, with a climb before, but I had a good team around me that supported me well and we waited for the right moment," Arndt said. "Into the last corner I was in position four, two guys attacked and we used that, then my lead-out guys went. It was perfect. I started with 150 metres to go and I could do a perfect sprint."

Bauke Mollema (Trek Factory Racing), who led the race for five of the six stages, won the overall title at the Tour of Alberta. He finished the race with a six-second advantage over Adam Yates (Orica-GreenEdge) and 22 seconds over double stage winner Tom-Jelte Slagter (Cannondale-Garmin).

"It's been really great week for us and it couldn't have started better with the team time trial, and I think that's the reason why I was in the lead all week and why I won the general classification," Mollema said. "The uphill finishes were hard but the team time trial was the key for us this week. We are really happy to win the GC. It is really nice for me because it's been several years since I've won a general classification and that is really special. It's been a great week."

How it unfolded

The peloton lined up for the sixth and final stage of the Tour of Alberta under warmer temperatures of roughly 10 degrees Celsius, but more importantly dry conditions. After the week of near-freezing temperatures with rain and overcast, it was a welcomed change.

The downtown Edmonton circuit-race was 11 laps, 11km each, for a total of 124km. The start-finish line was located on 102 Avenue at Churchill Square outside the Edmonton’s City Hall. There were two intermediate sprints available at the finish line with three seconds in time bonuses for the first to cross the line, and then 10 seconds for the winner of the stage. The highest peak of the circuits was located on the other side of the course and offered three KOMs on Bellamy Hill.

An early breakaway of five set off on the first circuit that included Kristoffer Skjerping (Cannondale-Garmin), Cesar Benedetti (Bora-Argon 18), Jon Hornbeck (Hincapie Racing), Benjamin Perry (Silber Pro Cycling) and Taylor Sheldon (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis). A chase group bridged across on the first climb over Bellamy Hill with Ty Magner and Toms Skujins (Hincapie Racing), and Greg Daniel (Axeon). Hincapie Racing Team was the most represented with three riders.

Perry took full points at the top of the first KOM, to further increase his lead in the mountain classification. Skujins, who was sitting in seventh overall at 1:14 back, won the first intermediate sprint for three seconds.

Trek Factory Racing lined up at the front of the field and continued to set the pace for their overall leader Bauke Mollema. The three riders that Mollema really had to watch out for were Adam Yates (Orica-GreenEdge) at six seconds back, Tom-Jelte Slagter (Cannondale-Garmin) at 22 seconds and Sergey Lagutin (Katusha) at 35 seconds.

The team got some help in the chase from Drapac Professional Cycling, likely working for their fast man Wouter Wippert, and the gap held steady at one minute.

With two laps to go (22km) the gap was reduced to just 25 seconds, as Trek Factory Racing kept breakaway rider Skujins’ gap in check. Sheldon was the first to attack out of the breakaway group with Benedetti on his wheel, however, it was only a matter of time before all of the original breakaway riders were reabsorbed into the field.

Trek Factory Racing remained at the front but Orica-GreenEdge moved their riders to the fore to begin their lead-out for Michael Matthews, with a presence from Optum Pro Cycling and Katusha, at the start of the last lap.

Katusha, Cannondale-Garmin, Team SmartStop, Axeon, Hincapie Racing and Bora-Argon 18 launched riders off the front in the closing kilometres but it was tough to get a gap with the speeds of the field so fast.

Slagter made a last-ditch attack in pursuit of a third stage win and the time bonus, however, Mollema was right on his wheel and the pair were reeled back in with 2km to go.

Giant-Alpecin and HIncapie Racing took control of the field in the final kilometre for their sprinters Arndt and Smith, and Matthews tucked in behind them as they raced toward the finish line. Matthews and Arndt crossed the line nearly side-by-side with Arndt taking the final stage win.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin2:44:57
2Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
3Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team
4Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Pro Cycling
5Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 21
6Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:02
7Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
8Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Cycling
9Alexander Ray (NZl) Silber Pro Cycling
10Miguel Bryon (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
11Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
12Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
13Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
14Florenz Knauer (Ger) H&R Block Pro Cycling
15Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop
16Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
17Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
18Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team
19Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
20Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 25
21Evan Huffman (USA) Team SmartStop0:00:05
22James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling
23Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling
24Kris Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop
25Gregory Rast (Sui) Trek Factory Racing
26Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
27Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
28Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
29Phil O’Donnell (USA) Axeon Cycling
30Mike Woods (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
31Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
32Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team
33Toms Skujins(Lat) Hincapie Racing Team
34Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
35Joe Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Racing Team
36Kyle Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team
37Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
38Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
39Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
40Adam de Vos (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
41Lasse-Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
42Josh Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
43Nate Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
44Ted King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
45Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
46Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 22
47Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
48Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
49Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
50Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
51Sergei Chernetsky (Rus) Team Katusha
52Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team
53Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 23
54Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Argon 19
55Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling
56Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
57Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
58Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 24
59Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:16
60Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 180:00:18
61Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling0:00:30
62Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:00:41
63Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
64Eric Marcotte (USA) Team SmartStop0:01:06
65Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
66Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:23
67Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
68Winston David (USA) Lupus Racing Team
69Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
70Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
71Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 20
72Malcolm Rudolph (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
73Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
74Jacob Schwingboth (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
75Garrett McLeod (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
76Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge
77Bailey McKnight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
78Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
79Mac Brennan (USA) Hincapie Racing Team0:01:36
80Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge0:02:33
81Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:04:03
82Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing0:04:51
83Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
84Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
85Jon Hornbeck (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
86Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
87Chris Putt (USA) Axeon Cycling
88Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
89Greg Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling
90Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
91Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
92Derrick St. John (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
93Will Clarke (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
94Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
95Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
96Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
97Zach Bell (Can) Team SmartStop0:07:12
98Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling0:10:49
99Michael Olheiser (USA) Lupus Racing Team
100Ty Magner (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
DNFMichael Le Rossignol (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:12:13
DNFPeter Koning (Ned) Drapac Pro Cycling
DNFBernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
DNFFred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
DNFTravis Livermon (USA) Team SmartStop
DNFJulian Kyer (USA) Team SmartStop
DNFShane Kline (USA) Team SmartStop
DNFTom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
DNFJasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
DNFEvan Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team

Sprint 1 - Finish Line
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Toms Skujins(Lat) Hincapie Racing Team5pts
2Jon Hornbeck (USA) Hincapie Racing Team3
3Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 201

Sprint 2 - Finish Line
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 205pts
2Toms Skujins(Lat) Hincapie Racing Team3
3Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1

Finish - Edmonton, AB
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin15pts
2Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge12
3Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team10
4Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Pro Cycling7
5Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 216
6Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin5
7Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha4
8Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Cycling3
9Alexander Ray (NZl) Silber Pro Cycling2
10Miguel Bryon (USA) Hincapie Racing Team1

Climb 1 - Bellamy Hill
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling10pts
2Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 209
3Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis7
4Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team6
5Jon Hornbeck (USA) Hincapie Racing Team5
6Ty Magner (USA) Hincapie Racing Team4
7Greg Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling2

Climb 2 - Bellamy Hill
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling10pts
2Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 209
3Ty Magner (USA) Hincapie Racing Team7
4Toms Skujins(Lat) Hincapie Racing Team6
5Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team5
6Greg Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling4
7Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis2

Climb 3 - Bellamy Hill
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling10pts
2Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 209
3Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis7
4Toms Skujins(Lat) Hincapie Racing Team6
5Ty Magner (USA) Hincapie Racing Team5
6Jon Hornbeck (USA) Hincapie Racing Team4
7Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team2

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team2:44:57
2Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Cycling0:00:02
3Miguel Bryon (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
4Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
5James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling0:00:05
6Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling
7Kris Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop
8Phil O’Donnell (USA) Axeon Cycling
9Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
10Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
11Adam de Vos (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
12Lasse-Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
13Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
14Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling
15Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling0:00:30
16Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:01:23
17Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
18Chris Putt (USA) Axeon Cycling0:04:51
19Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
20Greg Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling
21Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
22Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis

Most aggressive rider
Rider Name (Country) Team
Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 20

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Giant - Alpecin8:14:55
2Hincapie Racing Team0:00:03
3Orica GreenEdge
4Bora-Argon 18
5Team Katusha0:00:05
6Axeon Cycling Team0:00:08
7Team SmartStop
8Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
9Team Cannondale - Garmin
10Lupus Racing Team
11Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:00:11
12Drapac Professional Cycling0:01:24
13Trek Factory Racing0:01:26
14Silber Pro Cycling
15H&R Block Pro Cycling

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing20:20:28
2Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge0:00:06
3Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:00:22
4Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:35
5Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team0:00:39
6Lasse-Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:01:08
7Toms Skujins(Lat) Hincapie Racing Team0:01:12
8Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 250:01:16
9Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:01:23
10Mike Woods (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:25
11James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling0:01:29
12Evan Huffman (USA) Team SmartStop0:01:32
13Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha0:01:51
14Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team0:02:01
15Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin0:02:05
16Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin0:02:06
17Kyle Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:02:11
18Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha0:02:15
19Nate Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
20Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:02:20
21Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Argon 190:02:25
22Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:03:21
23Alexander Ray (NZl) Silber Pro Cycling0:03:35
24Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge0:03:53
25Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
26Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:04:16
27Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling0:04:55
28Sergei Chernetsky (Rus) Team Katusha0:05:23
29Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin0:06:07
30Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:06:22
31Jon Hornbeck (USA) Hincapie Racing Team0:06:26
32Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:06:48
33Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha0:07:01
34Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:07:30
35Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha0:08:21
36Joe Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Racing Team0:08:22
37Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 230:08:36
38Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:08:56
39Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling0:09:14
40Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha0:10:13
41Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin0:10:24
42Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:11:10
43Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop0:11:18
44Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:11:25
45Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing0:12:21
46Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 240:12:51
47Gregory Rast (Sui) Trek Factory Racing0:13:13
48Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:14:49
49Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:15:17
50Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team0:15:30
51Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing0:15:32
52Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing0:15:49
53Josh Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:16:09
54Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha0:16:14
55Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing0:16:48
56Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Pro Cycling0:17:08
57Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:18:22
58Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:18:45
59Florenz Knauer (Ger) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:19:34
60Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling0:20:19
61Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:20:21
62Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Cycling0:20:41
63Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin0:20:50
64Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 220:22:34
65Phil O’Donnell (USA) Axeon Cycling0:23:51
66Greg Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling0:23:52
67Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 200:24:07
68Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling0:24:25
69Winston David (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:24:40
70Derrick St. John (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:24:53
71Ted King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:25:06
72Eric Marcotte (USA) Team SmartStop0:25:32
73Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge0:25:58
74Kris Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop0:26:23
75Malcolm Rudolph (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling0:26:34
76Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:26:42
77Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:26:46
78Bailey McKnight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:26:50
79Garrett McLeod (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:27:20
80Miguel Bryon (USA) Hincapie Racing Team0:27:30
81Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 210:28:22
82Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:28:34
83Adam de Vos (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:28:35
84Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge0:29:03
85Mac Brennan (USA) Hincapie Racing Team0:30:46
86Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:30:58
87Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:32:03
88Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 180:32:16
89Michael Olheiser (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:33:07
90Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:33:29
91Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:34:18
92Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:34:39
93Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:34:55
94Jacob Schwingboth (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:35:12
95Michael Le Rossignol (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:36:55
96Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge0:37:08
97Chris Putt (USA) Axeon Cycling0:37:13
98Zach Bell (Can) Team SmartStop0:39:02
99Ty Magner (USA) Hincapie Racing Team0:46:50
100Will Clarke (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling0:47:15
101Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling0:52:52

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge27pts
2Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin27
3Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 2016
4Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team15
5Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team15
6Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha14
7Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing12
8Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 2112
9Lasse-Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team10
10Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge10
11Toms Skujins(Lat) Hincapie Racing Team8
12Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha7
13Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop7
14Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Pro Cycling7
15Mike Woods (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies6
16Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin5
17Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge5
18James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling4
19Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies4
20Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team3
21Jon Hornbeck (USA) Hincapie Racing Team3
22Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha3
23Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling3
24Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Cycling3
25Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 223
26Miguel Bryon (USA) Hincapie Racing Team3
27Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha2
28Alexander Ray (NZl) Silber Pro Cycling2
29Evan Huffman (USA) Team SmartStop1
30Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team1
31Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team1
32Phil O’Donnell (USA) Axeon Cycling1
33Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling59pts
2Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 2055
3Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team18
4Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis16
5Ty Magner (USA) Hincapie Racing Team16
6Phil O’Donnell (USA) Axeon Cycling13
7Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing12
8Toms Skujins(Lat) Hincapie Racing Team12
9Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team10
10Evan Huffman (USA) Team SmartStop10
11Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing9
12Nate Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team9
13Jon Hornbeck (USA) Hincapie Racing Team9
14Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge7
15Kyle Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team7
16Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling7
17Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team6
18Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge6
19Greg Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling6
20Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge5
21James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling4
22Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge4
23Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 244
24Gregory Rast (Sui) Trek Factory Racing4
25Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha2
26Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge2
27Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge2

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge20:20:34
2Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team0:00:33
3Lasse-Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:01:02
4Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:01:17
5James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling0:01:23
6Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling0:04:49
7Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team0:06:42
8Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha0:06:55
9Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling0:09:08
10Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin0:10:18
11Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:11:04
12Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:14:43
13Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:15:11
14Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling0:20:13
15Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Cycling0:20:35
16Phil O’Donnell (USA) Axeon Cycling0:23:45
17Greg Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling0:23:46
18Kris Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop0:26:17
19Miguel Bryon (USA) Hincapie Racing Team0:27:24
20Adam de Vos (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling0:28:29
21Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:33:23
22Chris Putt (USA) Axeon Cycling0:37:07

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Cannondale - Garmin60:16:56
2Hincapie Racing Team0:01:21
3Team Katusha0:02:56
4Team Giant - Alpecin0:03:36
5Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:05:57
6Bora-Argon 180:06:41
7Orica GreenEdge0:06:48
8Silber Pro Cycling0:09:07
9Axeon Cycling Team0:11:02
10Trek Factory Racing0:15:39
11Team SmartStop0:16:17
12Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:16:22
13Lupus Racing Team0:33:30
14H&R Block Pro Cycling0:48:42
15Drapac Professional Cycling0:51:08

