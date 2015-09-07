Mollema wins overall title at the Tour of Alberta
Arndt wins finale stage 6 in Edmonton
Stage 6: Edmonton -
Nikias Arndt (Giant-Alpecin) won the final stage 6 at the Tour of Alberta on Monday in Edmonton. The German sprinter won the bunch kick to the line ahead of Michael Matthews (Orica-GreenEdge) and Dion Smith (Hincapie Racing).
"It was a hard finish for me, with a climb before, but I had a good team around me that supported me well and we waited for the right moment," Arndt said. "Into the last corner I was in position four, two guys attacked and we used that, then my lead-out guys went. It was perfect. I started with 150 metres to go and I could do a perfect sprint."
Bauke Mollema (Trek Factory Racing), who led the race for five of the six stages, won the overall title at the Tour of Alberta. He finished the race with a six-second advantage over Adam Yates (Orica-GreenEdge) and 22 seconds over double stage winner Tom-Jelte Slagter (Cannondale-Garmin).
"It's been really great week for us and it couldn't have started better with the team time trial, and I think that's the reason why I was in the lead all week and why I won the general classification," Mollema said. "The uphill finishes were hard but the team time trial was the key for us this week. We are really happy to win the GC. It is really nice for me because it's been several years since I've won a general classification and that is really special. It's been a great week."
How it unfolded
The peloton lined up for the sixth and final stage of the Tour of Alberta under warmer temperatures of roughly 10 degrees Celsius, but more importantly dry conditions. After the week of near-freezing temperatures with rain and overcast, it was a welcomed change.
The downtown Edmonton circuit-race was 11 laps, 11km each, for a total of 124km. The start-finish line was located on 102 Avenue at Churchill Square outside the Edmonton’s City Hall. There were two intermediate sprints available at the finish line with three seconds in time bonuses for the first to cross the line, and then 10 seconds for the winner of the stage. The highest peak of the circuits was located on the other side of the course and offered three KOMs on Bellamy Hill.
An early breakaway of five set off on the first circuit that included Kristoffer Skjerping (Cannondale-Garmin), Cesar Benedetti (Bora-Argon 18), Jon Hornbeck (Hincapie Racing), Benjamin Perry (Silber Pro Cycling) and Taylor Sheldon (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis). A chase group bridged across on the first climb over Bellamy Hill with Ty Magner and Toms Skujins (Hincapie Racing), and Greg Daniel (Axeon). Hincapie Racing Team was the most represented with three riders.
Perry took full points at the top of the first KOM, to further increase his lead in the mountain classification. Skujins, who was sitting in seventh overall at 1:14 back, won the first intermediate sprint for three seconds.
Trek Factory Racing lined up at the front of the field and continued to set the pace for their overall leader Bauke Mollema. The three riders that Mollema really had to watch out for were Adam Yates (Orica-GreenEdge) at six seconds back, Tom-Jelte Slagter (Cannondale-Garmin) at 22 seconds and Sergey Lagutin (Katusha) at 35 seconds.
The team got some help in the chase from Drapac Professional Cycling, likely working for their fast man Wouter Wippert, and the gap held steady at one minute.
With two laps to go (22km) the gap was reduced to just 25 seconds, as Trek Factory Racing kept breakaway rider Skujins’ gap in check. Sheldon was the first to attack out of the breakaway group with Benedetti on his wheel, however, it was only a matter of time before all of the original breakaway riders were reabsorbed into the field.
Trek Factory Racing remained at the front but Orica-GreenEdge moved their riders to the fore to begin their lead-out for Michael Matthews, with a presence from Optum Pro Cycling and Katusha, at the start of the last lap.
Katusha, Cannondale-Garmin, Team SmartStop, Axeon, Hincapie Racing and Bora-Argon 18 launched riders off the front in the closing kilometres but it was tough to get a gap with the speeds of the field so fast.
Slagter made a last-ditch attack in pursuit of a third stage win and the time bonus, however, Mollema was right on his wheel and the pair were reeled back in with 2km to go.
Giant-Alpecin and HIncapie Racing took control of the field in the final kilometre for their sprinters Arndt and Smith, and Matthews tucked in behind them as they raced toward the finish line. Matthews and Arndt crossed the line nearly side-by-side with Arndt taking the final stage win.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|2:44:57
|2
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|3
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team
|4
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Pro Cycling
|5
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 21
|6
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:02
|7
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|8
|Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Cycling
|9
|Alexander Ray (NZl) Silber Pro Cycling
|10
|Miguel Bryon (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|11
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|12
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|13
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|14
|Florenz Knauer (Ger) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|15
|Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop
|16
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|17
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|18
|Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|19
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|20
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 25
|21
|Evan Huffman (USA) Team SmartStop
|0:00:05
|22
|James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling
|23
|Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling
|24
|Kris Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop
|25
|Gregory Rast (Sui) Trek Factory Racing
|26
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|27
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|28
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|29
|Phil O’Donnell (USA) Axeon Cycling
|30
|Mike Woods (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|31
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|32
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team
|33
|Toms Skujins(Lat) Hincapie Racing Team
|34
|Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|35
|Joe Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Racing Team
|36
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|37
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|38
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|39
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|40
|Adam de Vos (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|41
|Lasse-Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|42
|Josh Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|43
|Nate Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|44
|Ted King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|45
|Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|46
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 22
|47
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|48
|Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|49
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|50
|Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|51
|Sergei Chernetsky (Rus) Team Katusha
|52
|Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team
|53
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 23
|54
|Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Argon 19
|55
|Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling
|56
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|57
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|58
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 24
|59
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:16
|60
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
|0:00:18
|61
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling
|0:00:30
|62
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:41
|63
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|64
|Eric Marcotte (USA) Team SmartStop
|0:01:06
|65
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|66
|Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:01:23
|67
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|68
|Winston David (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|69
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|70
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|71
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 20
|72
|Malcolm Rudolph (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|73
|Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|74
|Jacob Schwingboth (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|75
|Garrett McLeod (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|76
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|77
|Bailey McKnight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|78
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|79
|Mac Brennan (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:01:36
|80
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
|0:02:33
|81
|Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:04:03
|82
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|0:04:51
|83
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|84
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|85
|Jon Hornbeck (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|86
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|87
|Chris Putt (USA) Axeon Cycling
|88
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|89
|Greg Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling
|90
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|91
|Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|92
|Derrick St. John (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|93
|Will Clarke (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|94
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|95
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|96
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|97
|Zach Bell (Can) Team SmartStop
|0:07:12
|98
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|0:10:49
|99
|Michael Olheiser (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|100
|Ty Magner (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|DNF
|Michael Le Rossignol (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:12:13
|DNF
|Peter Koning (Ned) Drapac Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|DNF
|Travis Livermon (USA) Team SmartStop
|DNF
|Julian Kyer (USA) Team SmartStop
|DNF
|Shane Kline (USA) Team SmartStop
|DNF
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|DNF
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Evan Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Toms Skujins(Lat) Hincapie Racing Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Jon Hornbeck (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|3
|3
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 20
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 20
|5
|pts
|2
|Toms Skujins(Lat) Hincapie Racing Team
|3
|3
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|15
|pts
|2
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|12
|3
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team
|10
|4
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Pro Cycling
|7
|5
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 21
|6
|6
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|5
|7
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|4
|8
|Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Cycling
|3
|9
|Alexander Ray (NZl) Silber Pro Cycling
|2
|10
|Miguel Bryon (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|10
|pts
|2
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 20
|9
|3
|Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|7
|4
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|6
|5
|Jon Hornbeck (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|5
|6
|Ty Magner (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|4
|7
|Greg Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|10
|pts
|2
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 20
|9
|3
|Ty Magner (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|7
|4
|Toms Skujins(Lat) Hincapie Racing Team
|6
|5
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|5
|6
|Greg Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling
|4
|7
|Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|10
|pts
|2
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 20
|9
|3
|Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|7
|4
|Toms Skujins(Lat) Hincapie Racing Team
|6
|5
|Ty Magner (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|5
|6
|Jon Hornbeck (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|4
|7
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team
|2:44:57
|2
|Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Cycling
|0:00:02
|3
|Miguel Bryon (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|4
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|5
|James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling
|0:00:05
|6
|Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling
|7
|Kris Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop
|8
|Phil O’Donnell (USA) Axeon Cycling
|9
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|10
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|11
|Adam de Vos (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|12
|Lasse-Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|13
|Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|14
|Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling
|15
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling
|0:00:30
|16
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:01:23
|17
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|18
|Chris Putt (USA) Axeon Cycling
|0:04:51
|19
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|20
|Greg Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling
|21
|Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|22
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 20
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Giant - Alpecin
|8:14:55
|2
|Hincapie Racing Team
|0:00:03
|3
|Orica GreenEdge
|4
|Bora-Argon 18
|5
|Team Katusha
|0:00:05
|6
|Axeon Cycling Team
|0:00:08
|7
|Team SmartStop
|8
|Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|9
|Team Cannondale - Garmin
|10
|Lupus Racing Team
|11
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:00:11
|12
|Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:01:24
|13
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:01:26
|14
|Silber Pro Cycling
|15
|H&R Block Pro Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|20:20:28
|2
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:06
|3
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:22
|4
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:35
|5
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:00:39
|6
|Lasse-Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:08
|7
|Toms Skujins(Lat) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:01:12
|8
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 25
|0:01:16
|9
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:23
|10
|Mike Woods (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:01:25
|11
|James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling
|0:01:29
|12
|Evan Huffman (USA) Team SmartStop
|0:01:32
|13
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|0:01:51
|14
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:02:01
|15
|Georg Preidler (Aut) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:02:05
|16
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:02:06
|17
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:02:11
|18
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:02:15
|19
|Nate Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|20
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:20
|21
|Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Argon 19
|0:02:25
|22
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:03:21
|23
|Alexander Ray (NZl) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:03:35
|24
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|0:03:53
|25
|Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|26
|Alexandr Braico (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:04:16
|27
|Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling
|0:04:55
|28
|Sergei Chernetsky (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:05:23
|29
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:06:07
|30
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:06:22
|31
|Jon Hornbeck (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:06:26
|32
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:48
|33
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:07:01
|34
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:07:30
|35
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:08:21
|36
|Joe Lewis (Aus) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:08:22
|37
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Argon 23
|0:08:36
|38
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:08:56
|39
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling
|0:09:14
|40
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:10:13
|41
|Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:10:24
|42
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:11:10
|43
|Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop
|0:11:18
|44
|Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:11:25
|45
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|0:12:21
|46
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 24
|0:12:51
|47
|Gregory Rast (Sui) Trek Factory Racing
|0:13:13
|48
|Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:14:49
|49
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:15:17
|50
|Matthieu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team
|0:15:30
|51
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|0:15:32
|52
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|0:15:49
|53
|Josh Berry (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:16:09
|54
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:16:14
|55
|Matthew Busche (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|0:16:48
|56
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Pro Cycling
|0:17:08
|57
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:18:22
|58
|Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:18:45
|59
|Florenz Knauer (Ger) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:19:34
|60
|Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling
|0:20:19
|61
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:20:21
|62
|Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Cycling
|0:20:41
|63
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:20:50
|64
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 22
|0:22:34
|65
|Phil O’Donnell (USA) Axeon Cycling
|0:23:51
|66
|Greg Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling
|0:23:52
|67
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 20
|0:24:07
|68
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|0:24:25
|69
|Winston David (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:24:40
|70
|Derrick St. John (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:24:53
|71
|Ted King (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:25:06
|72
|Eric Marcotte (USA) Team SmartStop
|0:25:32
|73
|Svein Tuft (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|0:25:58
|74
|Kris Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop
|0:26:23
|75
|Malcolm Rudolph (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|0:26:34
|76
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:26:42
|77
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:26:46
|78
|Bailey McKnight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:26:50
|79
|Garrett McLeod (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:27:20
|80
|Miguel Bryon (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:27:30
|81
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 21
|0:28:22
|82
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:28:34
|83
|Adam de Vos (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:28:35
|84
|Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica GreenEdge
|0:29:03
|85
|Mac Brennan (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:30:46
|86
|Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:30:58
|87
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:32:03
|88
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Bora-Argon 18
|0:32:16
|89
|Michael Olheiser (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:33:07
|90
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:33:29
|91
|Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:34:18
|92
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:34:39
|93
|Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:34:55
|94
|Jacob Schwingboth (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:35:12
|95
|Michael Le Rossignol (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:36:55
|96
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|0:37:08
|97
|Chris Putt (USA) Axeon Cycling
|0:37:13
|98
|Zach Bell (Can) Team SmartStop
|0:39:02
|99
|Ty Magner (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:46:50
|100
|Will Clarke (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|0:47:15
|101
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Drapac Pro Cycling
|0:52:52
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|27
|pts
|2
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|27
|3
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 20
|16
|4
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|15
|5
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team
|15
|6
|Alexey Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|14
|7
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|12
|8
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 21
|12
|9
|Lasse-Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|10
|10
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|10
|11
|Toms Skujins(Lat) Hincapie Racing Team
|8
|12
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|7
|13
|Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop
|7
|14
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Drapac Pro Cycling
|7
|15
|Mike Woods (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|6
|16
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|5
|17
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|5
|18
|James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling
|4
|19
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|4
|20
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|3
|21
|Jon Hornbeck (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|3
|22
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|3
|23
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling
|3
|24
|Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Cycling
|3
|25
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 22
|3
|26
|Miguel Bryon (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|3
|27
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha
|2
|28
|Alexander Ray (NZl) Silber Pro Cycling
|2
|29
|Evan Huffman (USA) Team SmartStop
|1
|30
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Hincapie Racing Team
|1
|31
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|1
|32
|Phil O’Donnell (USA) Axeon Cycling
|1
|33
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|59
|pts
|2
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 20
|55
|3
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|18
|4
|Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|16
|5
|Ty Magner (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|16
|6
|Phil O’Donnell (USA) Axeon Cycling
|13
|7
|Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|12
|8
|Toms Skujins(Lat) Hincapie Racing Team
|12
|9
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|10
|10
|Evan Huffman (USA) Team SmartStop
|10
|11
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|9
|12
|Nate Brown (USA) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|9
|13
|Jon Hornbeck (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|9
|14
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|7
|15
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|7
|16
|Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|7
|17
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team
|6
|18
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica GreenEdge
|6
|19
|Greg Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling
|6
|20
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|5
|21
|James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling
|4
|22
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|4
|23
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 24
|4
|24
|Gregory Rast (Sui) Trek Factory Racing
|4
|25
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|2
|26
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|2
|27
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adam Yates (GBr) Orica GreenEdge
|20:20:34
|2
|Dion Smith (NZl) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:00:33
|3
|Lasse-Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:02
|4
|Davide Formolo (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:17
|5
|James Oram (NZl) Axeon Cycling
|0:01:23
|6
|Daniel Eaton (USA) Axeon Cycling
|0:04:49
|7
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:42
|8
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|0:06:55
|9
|Logan Owen (USA) Axeon Cycling
|0:09:08
|10
|Fredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:10:18
|11
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:11:04
|12
|Alex Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:14:43
|13
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:15:11
|14
|Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Cycling
|0:20:13
|15
|Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Cycling
|0:20:35
|16
|Phil O’Donnell (USA) Axeon Cycling
|0:23:45
|17
|Greg Daniel (USA) Axeon Cycling
|0:23:46
|18
|Kris Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop
|0:26:17
|19
|Miguel Bryon (USA) Hincapie Racing Team
|0:27:24
|20
|Adam de Vos (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:28:29
|21
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:33:23
|22
|Chris Putt (USA) Axeon Cycling
|0:37:07
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Cannondale - Garmin
|60:16:56
|2
|Hincapie Racing Team
|0:01:21
|3
|Team Katusha
|0:02:56
|4
|Team Giant - Alpecin
|0:03:36
|5
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:05:57
|6
|Bora-Argon 18
|0:06:41
|7
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:06:48
|8
|Silber Pro Cycling
|0:09:07
|9
|Axeon Cycling Team
|0:11:02
|10
|Trek Factory Racing
|0:15:39
|11
|Team SmartStop
|0:16:17
|12
|Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:16:22
|13
|Lupus Racing Team
|0:33:30
|14
|H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:48:42
|15
|Drapac Professional Cycling
|0:51:08
