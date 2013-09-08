Image 1 of 32 Peter Sagan (Cannondale) delivers another win, this time in the fifth and final stage of the Tour of Alberta (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 32 Ben Day (UnitedHealthcare) spent another day working hard on the front. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 32 Davide Frattini (UnitedHealthcare) moves to the front to help his team with the chase. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 32 Peter Sagan (Cannondale) is sheltered by teammate Ted King on the way into Calgary. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 32 Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) helps bring in teammate Rohan Dennis. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 6 of 32 The peloton passes one of the recently-flooded rivers on the way into town. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 7 of 32 The break flies past on the way to Calgary. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 8 of 32 The peloton closes in on Calgary. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 9 of 32 The peloton enters downtown Calgary. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 10 of 32 Big crowds welcomed the riders as the race hits the city streets. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 11 of 32 The final overall jersey leaders for the week. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 12 of 32 Today's top three for the stage. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 13 of 32 BMC took home the top team prize for the week. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 14 of 32 This week's race winner got to take home the Tour of Alberta cup. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 15 of 32 The top three on GC after this week's racing. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 16 of 32 Mike Creed spent his first race in the director's seat for the Smartstop team. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 17 of 32 The peloton closes in on Calgary. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 18 of 32 Several teams come to the front to take up the chase. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 19 of 32 Carter Jones (Bissell) tucks in after taking a pull in the break. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 20 of 32 Craig Lewis (Champion System) has a snack while riding in the break. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 21 of 32 Nic Hamilton (Jelly Belly) rotates through on the front of the break. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 22 of 32 Big crowds along the route in downtown Calgary. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 23 of 32 The peloton goes through the finish single file with one lap to go. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 24 of 32 Three riders from the break tried to stay away on the finishing circuits after being in the break. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 25 of 32 The peloton took up every bit of road it could on the finishing laps. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 26 of 32 UnitedHealthcare came to the front with one lap to go to set up for the sprint. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 27 of 32 Rohan Dennis (Garmin-Sharp) gets his final podium kisses for taking the overall win. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 28 of 32 The breakaway group rolls through today's KOM. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 29 of 32 Rohan Dennis (Garmin-Sharp) on the way to winning the Tour of Alberta. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 30 of 32 The break worked well together but never got much of a gap. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 31 of 32 Rain clouds again threatened today's stage. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 32 of 32 Rohan Dennis (Garmin-Sharp) celebrates with champagne after his big win. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) showed off both his speed and bike-handling skills Sunday in Calgary on his way to taking out the final stage of the 2013 Tour of Alberta in a sprint finish. Argos-Shimano's Luka Mezgec was second, followed by UnitedHealthcare's Robert Forster.

Garmin-Sharp's Rohan Dennis finished safely in the field to hold onto the overall win on the final day ahead of BMC's Brent Bookwalter by 18 seconds and Cannondale's Damiano Caruso by 30. The 23-year-old Australian track racing prodigy said his overall win at the race was completely unexpected but very welcome.

"It was always a goal of mine to come here and run really well in the prologue and perform well and try to earn a spot for the Australian worlds team," he said. "But like BMC we were always thinking it was a sprinter's race, and Peter Sagan has been performing really well in [the USA Pro Challenge in] Colorado. So it's really a great honor to be able to come home with a win. It will always remain really close to me, and hopefully I can come back next year to prepare for worlds and try to back up my win this year."

Sagan's prowess in the sprints was on display again Sunday in Calgary after he boldly cut inside of Forster through the final corner. From that point the Slovakian champion had a clear line to the finish.

"After I had four laps to see the finish, I thought it was better to take the front through the last turn because it was very fast and also just a few meters to the finish," Sagan said. "When we came through the last left turn we were two on the front, but I went through there without braking and maybe [Forster] was braking. I don't know, but after the turn I was alone."

How it happened:

The closing 130km stage started in Okotoks and led riders through the flatlands of southern Alberta to the finish in downtown Calgary, where they looped around the city over four laps of the 3.5km finishing circuit.

A breakaway of eight riders slipped away 32km into the stage, but the sprinters' teams didn't give the escapees much rope. The gap held just above a minute for most of the day, as Belkin, Cannondale, Argos and UnitedHealthcare rode tempo on the front and kept the peloton within striking distance.

Included in the group were James Stemper (5-hour Energy/Kenda), Chad Haga (Optum-Kelly Benefit Strategies), Nic Hamilton (Jelly Belly), Craig Lewis (Champion System), Fummi Beppu (Orica-GreenEdge), Adam Farabaugh (Equipe Garneau-Quebecor), Carter Jones (Bissell Pro Cycling) and Kristofer Dahl (Smart Stop-Mountain Khakis).

The leaders made it to the outskirts of Calgary, but the gap was down to just 15 seconds as they hit the first of the circuits. Beppu, Stemper and Farabaugh sensed the impending catch and jumped away from the group, but their chances looked bleak as the pack bore down through the streets of Calgary.

The trio held a 10-second gap with two circuits remaining, but Stemper went down on a straightaway after a touch of wheels when he looked back to check their gap on the field. The pack then caught the remaining two leaders just as they took the bell for the final circuit.

Argos-Shimano hit the front for Mezgec, then UnitedHealthcare moved forward in the final kilometers. But it was all for naught as Sagan's move inside of Forster through the final corner proved decisive, and he powered his way to the line for his 21st win of the season.

Bookwalter, who started the day 18 seconds down on Dennis, finished sixth on the stage and claimed second overall, but he couldn't claw back any time or time bonuses during the stage. Nevertheless, Dennis said that seeing Bookwalter near the front of the pack in the finale caused a few moments of concern.

"I was looking at the clock because I didn't want any time gaps," Dennis said. "I didn't really think it was over until I crossed that line. It was less than 18 seconds, and I saw that Peter had won the stage, and so I knew that was 10 seconds that definitely wasn't going Brent's way. So, yeah, once I saw that and crossed the line it was a really good feeling."

Full results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2:42:20 2 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano 3 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 4 Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 5 Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Pro Cycling 6 Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 7 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 8 Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 9 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge 10 Pierrick Naud (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 11 Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 12 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 13 Shane Kline (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis 14 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda 15 Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis 16 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge 17 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 18 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 19 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 20 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 21 Zachary Bell (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 22 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 23 Robert Sweeting (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda 24 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:00:07 25 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 26 Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 27 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 28 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Canadian National Team 29 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 30 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 31 Ken Hanson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 32 Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Bissell Pro Cycling 33 Jakub Novak (Cze) BMC Racing Team 34 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling 35 Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 36 Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 37 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 38 Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 39 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 40 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica-GreenEdge 41 Shawn Milne (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda 42 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 43 Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 44 Eric Marcotte (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis 45 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Sharp 46 Garrett McLeod (Can) Canadian National Team 47 David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp 48 Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 49 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 50 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 51 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 52 Jean-Sebastien Perron (Can) Canadian National Team 53 Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 54 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 55 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 56 Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 57 Alexander Cataford (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 58 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 59 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 60 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:15 61 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Sharp 62 Benjamin Chaddock (Can) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis 63 Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Canadian National Team 64 Kang Jiyong (Kor) Orica-GreenEdge 65 Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis 66 Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 67 Geoffroy Dussault (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 68 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 69 Kirk Carlsen (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 70 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling 71 Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:00:30 72 Rob Britton (Can) Canadian National Team 0:00:38 73 Stuart Wight (Can) Canadian National Team 74 Andres Diaz (Col) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda 75 Michael Chauner (USA) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 76 Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Canadian National Team 77 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 78 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:00:43 79 Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:00:47 80 Clay Murfet (Aus) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis 0:00:54 81 Emerson Oronte (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:01:02 82 Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:01:18 83 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp 84 Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling 85 Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 86 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 87 Max Jenkins (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda 88 Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 89 William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano 90 Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 91 Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 92 Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 93 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 94 Michael Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 95 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 96 Taylor Shelden (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda 97 Chad Haga (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 98 Adam Matthew Farabaugh (USA) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 99 Bruno Langlois (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 100 Derrick St. John (Can) Canadian National Team 0:01:35 101 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:02:14 102 Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 103 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 104 Bobby Lea (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis 105 Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Cannondale Pro Cycling 106 Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 107 Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis 108 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 109 David Williams (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda 110 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 0:02:23 111 Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:02:50 112 James Stemper (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda 0:04:33 DNF David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Sharp

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica-GreenEdge 5 pts 2 Adam Matthew Farabaugh (USA) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 3 3 James Stemper (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda 1

Sprint 2 - Stage # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 15 pts 2 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano 12 3 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 10 4 Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 7 5 Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Pro Cycling 6 6 Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 5 7 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 4 8 Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 3 9 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge 2 10 Pierrick Naud (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 1

KOM 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis 10 pts 2 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica-GreenEdge 9 3 Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 7 4 James Stemper (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda 6 5 Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 5 6 Adam Matthew Farabaugh (USA) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 4 7 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 2

Young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 2:42:20 2 Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 3 Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Pro Cycling 4 Pierrick Naud (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 5 Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 6 Shane Kline (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis 7 Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis 8 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 9 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 10 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:07 11 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Canadian National Team 12 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 13 Jakub Novak (Cze) BMC Racing Team 14 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling 15 Garrett McLeod (Can) Canadian National Team 16 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 17 Alexander Cataford (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 18 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 19 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:15 20 Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis 21 Stuart Wight (Can) Canadian National Team 0:00:38 22 Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Canadian National Team 23 Clay Murfet (Aus) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis 0:00:54 24 Emerson Oronte (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:01:02 25 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:01:18 26 Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 27 Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 28 Adam Matthew Farabaugh (USA) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 29 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:02:14 30 Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 31 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 32 Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 33 Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis

Best Canadian # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 17:49:36 2 Alexander Cataford (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 0:07:27 3 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Canadian National Team 0:07:30 4 Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:09:24 5 Pierrick Naud (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 0:17:21 6 Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Canadian National Team 0:17:22 7 Rob Britton (Can) Canadian National Team 0:17:24 8 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp 0:17:43 9 Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:17:58 10 Jean-Sebastien Perron (Can) Canadian National Team 0:18:03 11 Garrett McLeod (Can) Canadian National Team 0:18:08 12 Benjamin Chaddock (Can) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis 0:18:11 13 Bruno Langlois (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 0:18:19 14 Geoffroy Dussault (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 0:19:13 15 Derrick St. John (Can) Canadian National Team 0:19:16 16 Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Canadian National Team 0:19:30 17 Stuart Wight (Can) Canadian National Team 0:19:35 18 Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis 0:21:36 19 Zachary Bell (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:22:51 20 Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 0:30:44

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Argos-Shimano 8:07:00 2 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:00:07 3 Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 4 Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 5 BMC Racing Team 6 Cannondale Pro Cycling 7 Orica GreenEdge 8 Team Smartstop p/b Mountain Khakis 9 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing Team 10 Bissell Pro Cycling 0:00:14 11 Team Garmin-Sharp 12 Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:00:21 13 Canadian National Team 14 Equipe Garneau-Québecor 0:00:22 15 Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:00:37

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 17:48:40 2 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:18 3 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:30 4 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:00:31 5 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:41 6 Robert Sweeting (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda 0:00:54 7 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda 0:00:55 8 Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:56 9 Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:01:19 10 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:22 11 Jakub Novak (Cze) BMC Racing Team 0:01:27 12 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:32 13 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:02:27 14 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:05:28 15 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge 0:06:06 16 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:06:32 17 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:07:24 18 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:07:40 19 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:08:04 20 Alexander Cataford (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 0:08:23 21 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Canadian National Team 0:08:26 22 Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:09:07 23 Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:10:20 24 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:10:26 25 Clay Murfet (Aus) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis 0:10:59 26 James Stemper (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda 0:14:23 27 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:16:25 28 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 0:17:10 29 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 0:17:25 30 Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:17:28 31 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:17:33 32 Shawn Milne (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda 0:17:37 33 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano 0:17:41 34 Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 35 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:17:45 36 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 37 Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis 0:17:46 38 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:17:47 39 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge 0:17:48 40 Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 0:17:49 41 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:17:51 42 Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:17:53 43 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:17:55 44 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Sharp 45 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:18:00 46 Shane Kline (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis 0:18:03 47 Kirk Carlsen (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:18:09 48 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 49 Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:18:10 50 Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:18:12 51 Pierrick Naud (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 0:18:17 52 Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Canadian National Team 0:18:18 53 Rob Britton (Can) Canadian National Team 0:18:20 54 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica-GreenEdge 0:18:22 55 Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:18:25 56 Andres Diaz (Col) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda 0:18:28 57 Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis 0:18:29 58 Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:18:30 59 Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:18:34 60 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp 0:18:39 61 Chad Haga (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:18:42 62 Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:18:46 63 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:18:52 64 Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:18:54 65 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:18:57 66 Jean-Sebastien Perron (Can) Canadian National Team 0:18:59 67 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:19:03 68 Garrett McLeod (Can) Canadian National Team 0:19:04 69 Benjamin Chaddock (Can) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis 0:19:07 70 Eric Marcotte (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis 0:19:08 71 Taylor Shelden (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda 0:19:11 72 Ken Hanson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:19:12 73 Bruno Langlois (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 0:19:15 74 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 75 Emerson Oronte (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:19:21 76 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:19:33 77 Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:19:34 78 David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp 0:19:39 79 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:19:41 80 Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 81 Michael Chauner (USA) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 0:19:50 82 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 0:19:52 83 Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:19:53 84 Geoffroy Dussault (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 0:20:09 85 Derrick St. John (Can) Canadian National Team 0:20:12 86 Max Jenkins (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda 0:20:15 87 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:20:19 88 Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:20:25 89 Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Canadian National Team 0:20:26 90 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 0:20:28 91 Kang Jiyong (Kor) Orica-GreenEdge 0:20:30 92 Stuart Wight (Can) Canadian National Team 0:20:31 93 Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 94 Adam Matthew Farabaugh (USA) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 0:20:37 95 Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:20:41 96 Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:21:20 97 Michael Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:22:02 98 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling 99 Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis 0:22:32 100 Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:22:57 101 Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:23:04 102 David Williams (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda 0:23:05 103 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:23:13 104 Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:23:18 105 Zachary Bell (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:23:47 106 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 0:24:08 107 Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:24:38 108 William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano 0:25:39 109 Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:25:47 110 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:27:39 111 Bobby Lea (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis 0:29:34 112 Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 0:31:40

Sprint classificartion # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 40 pts 2 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 25 3 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano 24 4 Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 21 5 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 21 6 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 17 7 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 15 8 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 15 9 Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 15 10 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 13 11 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 12 12 Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Pro Cycling 11 13 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 10 14 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 10 15 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 10 16 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 9 17 Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 8 18 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge 7 19 Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 7 20 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 6 21 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Canadian National Team 6 22 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica-GreenEdge 5 23 William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano 5 24 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 5 25 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 5 26 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 5 27 Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 5 28 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Sharp 4 29 Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 4 30 Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 4 31 Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 3 32 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 3 33 Clay Murfet (Aus) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis 3 34 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 3 35 Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis 3 36 Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 3 37 Adam Matthew Farabaugh (USA) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 3 38 Jakub Novak (Cze) BMC Racing Team 2 39 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling 2 40 Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 2 41 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge 2 42 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 2 43 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 2 44 James Stemper (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda 1 45 Pierrick Naud (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 1

KOM classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 37 pts 2 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 25 3 Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 18 4 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 16 5 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 15 6 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Canadian National Team 12 7 Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 12 8 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 11 9 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 10 10 Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis 10 11 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Sharp 10 12 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 9 13 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 9 14 Clay Murfet (Aus) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis 9 15 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 9 16 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 9 17 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica-GreenEdge 9 18 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda 8 19 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 7 20 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 7 21 James Stemper (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda 6 22 Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 6 23 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 5 24 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 5 25 Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 5 26 Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 4 27 Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 4 28 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 4 29 Adam Matthew Farabaugh (USA) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 4 30 Jakub Novak (Cze) BMC Racing Team 2 31 Geoffroy Dussault (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 2 32 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 2

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 17:48:40 2 Jakub Novak (Cze) BMC Racing Team 0:01:27 3 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:08:04 4 Alexander Cataford (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 0:08:23 5 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Canadian National Team 0:08:26 6 Clay Murfet (Aus) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis 0:10:59 7 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:16:25 8 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 0:17:10 9 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:17:33 10 Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:17:41 11 Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis 0:17:46 12 Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:17:53 13 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:17:55 14 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:18:00 15 Shane Kline (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis 0:18:03 16 Pierrick Naud (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 0:18:17 17 Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis 0:18:29 18 Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:18:34 19 Garrett McLeod (Can) Canadian National Team 0:19:04 20 Emerson Oronte (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:19:21 21 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:19:41 22 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 0:19:52 23 Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:20:25 24 Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Canadian National Team 0:20:26 25 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 0:20:28 26 Stuart Wight (Can) Canadian National Team 0:20:31 27 Adam Matthew Farabaugh (USA) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 0:20:37 28 Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:20:41 29 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:22:02 30 Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis 0:22:32 31 Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:23:04 32 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:23:13 33 Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 0:31:40

Canadian classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 17:49:36 2 Alexander Cataford (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 0:07:27 3 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Canadian National Team 0:07:30 4 Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:09:24 5 Pierrick Naud (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 0:17:21 6 Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Canadian National Team 0:17:22 7 Rob Britton (Can) Canadian National Team 0:17:24 8 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp 0:17:43 9 Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:17:58 10 Jean-Sebastien Perron (Can) Canadian National Team 0:18:03 11 Garrett McLeod (Can) Canadian National Team 0:18:08 12 Benjamin Chaddock (Can) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis 0:18:11 13 Bruno Langlois (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 0:18:19 14 Geoffroy Dussault (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 0:19:13 15 Derrick St. John (Can) Canadian National Team 0:19:16 16 Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Canadian National Team 0:19:30 17 Stuart Wight (Can) Canadian National Team 0:19:35 18 Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis 0:21:36 19 Zachary Bell (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:22:51 20 Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 0:30:44