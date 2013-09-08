Trending

Rohan Dennis claims inaugural Tour of Alberta

Sagan sprints to final stage victory

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) delivers another win, this time in the fifth and final stage of the Tour of Alberta

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Ben Day (UnitedHealthcare) spent another day working hard on the front.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Davide Frattini (UnitedHealthcare) moves to the front to help his team with the chase.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Peter Sagan (Cannondale) is sheltered by teammate Ted King on the way into Calgary.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) helps bring in teammate Rohan Dennis.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The peloton passes one of the recently-flooded rivers on the way into town.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The break flies past on the way to Calgary.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The peloton closes in on Calgary.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The peloton enters downtown Calgary.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Big crowds welcomed the riders as the race hits the city streets.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The final overall jersey leaders for the week.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Today's top three for the stage.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
BMC took home the top team prize for the week.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
This week's race winner got to take home the Tour of Alberta cup.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The top three on GC after this week's racing.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Mike Creed spent his first race in the director's seat for the Smartstop team.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The peloton closes in on Calgary.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Several teams come to the front to take up the chase.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Carter Jones (Bissell) tucks in after taking a pull in the break.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Craig Lewis (Champion System) has a snack while riding in the break.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Nic Hamilton (Jelly Belly) rotates through on the front of the break.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Big crowds along the route in downtown Calgary.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The peloton goes through the finish single file with one lap to go.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Three riders from the break tried to stay away on the finishing circuits after being in the break.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The peloton took up every bit of road it could on the finishing laps.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
UnitedHealthcare came to the front with one lap to go to set up for the sprint.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Rohan Dennis (Garmin-Sharp) gets his final podium kisses for taking the overall win.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The breakaway group rolls through today's KOM.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Rohan Dennis (Garmin-Sharp) on the way to winning the Tour of Alberta.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The break worked well together but never got much of a gap.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Rain clouds again threatened today's stage.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Rohan Dennis (Garmin-Sharp) celebrates with champagne after his big win.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) showed off both his speed and bike-handling skills Sunday in Calgary on his way to taking out the final stage of the 2013 Tour of Alberta in a sprint finish. Argos-Shimano's Luka Mezgec was second, followed by UnitedHealthcare's Robert Forster.

Garmin-Sharp's Rohan Dennis finished safely in the field to hold onto the overall win on the final day ahead of BMC's Brent Bookwalter by 18 seconds and Cannondale's Damiano Caruso by 30. The 23-year-old Australian track racing prodigy said his overall win at the race was completely unexpected but very welcome.

"It was always a goal of mine to come here and run really well in the prologue and perform well and try to earn a spot for the Australian worlds team," he said. "But like BMC we were always thinking it was a sprinter's race, and Peter Sagan has been performing really well in [the USA Pro Challenge in] Colorado. So it's really a great honor to be able to come home with a win. It will always remain really close to me, and hopefully I can come back next year to prepare for worlds and try to back up my win this year."

Sagan's prowess in the sprints was on display again Sunday in Calgary after he boldly cut inside of Forster through the final corner. From that point the Slovakian champion had a clear line to the finish.

"After I had four laps to see the finish, I thought it was better to take the front through the last turn because it was very fast and also just a few meters to the finish," Sagan said. "When we came through the last left turn we were two on the front, but I went through there without braking and maybe [Forster] was braking. I don't know, but after the turn I was alone."

How it happened:

The closing 130km stage started in Okotoks and led riders through the flatlands of southern Alberta to the finish in downtown Calgary, where they looped around the city over four laps of the 3.5km finishing circuit.

A breakaway of eight riders slipped away 32km into the stage, but the sprinters' teams didn't give the escapees much rope. The gap held just above a minute for most of the day, as Belkin, Cannondale, Argos and UnitedHealthcare rode tempo on the front and kept the peloton within striking distance.

Included in the group were James Stemper (5-hour Energy/Kenda), Chad Haga (Optum-Kelly Benefit Strategies), Nic Hamilton (Jelly Belly), Craig Lewis (Champion System), Fummi Beppu (Orica-GreenEdge), Adam Farabaugh (Equipe Garneau-Quebecor), Carter Jones (Bissell Pro Cycling) and Kristofer Dahl (Smart Stop-Mountain Khakis).

The leaders made it to the outskirts of Calgary, but the gap was down to just 15 seconds as they hit the first of the circuits. Beppu, Stemper and Farabaugh sensed the impending catch and jumped away from the group, but their chances looked bleak as the pack bore down through the streets of Calgary.

The trio held a 10-second gap with two circuits remaining, but Stemper went down on a straightaway after a touch of wheels when he looked back to check their gap on the field. The pack then caught the remaining two leaders just as they took the bell for the final circuit.

Argos-Shimano hit the front for Mezgec, then UnitedHealthcare moved forward in the final kilometers. But it was all for naught as Sagan's move inside of Forster through the final corner proved decisive, and he powered his way to the line for his 21st win of the season.

Bookwalter, who started the day 18 seconds down on Dennis, finished sixth on the stage and claimed second overall, but he couldn't claw back any time or time bonuses during the stage. Nevertheless, Dennis said that seeing Bookwalter near the front of the pack in the finale caused a few moments of concern.

"I was looking at the clock because I didn't want any time gaps," Dennis said. "I didn't really think it was over until I crossed that line. It was less than 18 seconds, and I saw that Peter had won the stage, and so I knew that was 10 seconds that definitely wasn't going Brent's way. So, yeah, once I saw that and crossed the line it was a really good feeling."

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling2:42:20
2Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
3Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
4Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
5Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Pro Cycling
6Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
7Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
8Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
9Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
10Pierrick Naud (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
11Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
12Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
13Shane Kline (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
14Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
15Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
16Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
17Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
18Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
19Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
20Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
21Zachary Bell (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
22Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
23Robert Sweeting (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
24Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:00:07
25Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
26Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
27Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
28Antoine Duchesne (Can) Canadian National Team
29Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
30Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
31Ken Hanson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
32Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Bissell Pro Cycling
33Jakub Novak (Cze) BMC Racing Team
34Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
35Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
36Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
37Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
38Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
39Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
40Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica-GreenEdge
41Shawn Milne (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
42Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
43Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
44Eric Marcotte (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
45Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Sharp
46Garrett McLeod (Can) Canadian National Team
47David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp
48Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
49Mark Renshaw (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
50Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
51Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
52Jean-Sebastien Perron (Can) Canadian National Team
53Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
54Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
55Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
56Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
57Alexander Cataford (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
58Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
59Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
60Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:15
61Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Sharp
62Benjamin Chaddock (Can) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
63Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Canadian National Team
64Kang Jiyong (Kor) Orica-GreenEdge
65Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
66Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
67Geoffroy Dussault (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
68Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
69Kirk Carlsen (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
70Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling
71Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:00:30
72Rob Britton (Can) Canadian National Team0:00:38
73Stuart Wight (Can) Canadian National Team
74Andres Diaz (Col) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
75Michael Chauner (USA) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
76Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Canadian National Team
77Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
78John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:00:43
79Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:00:47
80Clay Murfet (Aus) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis0:00:54
81Emerson Oronte (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:01:02
82Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:01:18
83Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
84Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
85Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
86Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
87Max Jenkins (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
88Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
89William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano
90Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
91Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
92Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
93Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
94Michael Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
95Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
96Taylor Shelden (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
97Chad Haga (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
98Adam Matthew Farabaugh (USA) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
99Bruno Langlois (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
100Derrick St. John (Can) Canadian National Team0:01:35
101Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:02:14
102Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
103Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
104Bobby Lea (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
105Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Cannondale Pro Cycling
106Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
107Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
108Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
109David Williams (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
110Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp0:02:23
111Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:02:50
112James Stemper (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda0:04:33
DNFDavid Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Sharp

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica-GreenEdge5pts
2Adam Matthew Farabaugh (USA) Equipe Garneau-Québecor3
3James Stemper (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda1

Sprint 2 - Stage
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling15pts
2Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano12
3Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team10
4Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team7
5Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Pro Cycling6
6Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda5
7Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team4
8Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies3
9Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge2
10Pierrick Naud (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor1

KOM 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis10pts
2Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica-GreenEdge9
3Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda7
4James Stemper (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda6
5Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling5
6Adam Matthew Farabaugh (USA) Equipe Garneau-Québecor4
7Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team2

Young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling2:42:20
2Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
3Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Pro Cycling
4Pierrick Naud (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
5Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
6Shane Kline (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
7Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
8Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
9Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
10Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:07
11Antoine Duchesne (Can) Canadian National Team
12Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
13Jakub Novak (Cze) BMC Racing Team
14Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
15Garrett McLeod (Can) Canadian National Team
16Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
17Alexander Cataford (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
18Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
19Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:15
20Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
21Stuart Wight (Can) Canadian National Team0:00:38
22Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Canadian National Team
23Clay Murfet (Aus) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis0:00:54
24Emerson Oronte (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:01:02
25Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:01:18
26Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
27Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
28Adam Matthew Farabaugh (USA) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
29Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:02:14
30Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
31Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
32Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
33Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis

Best Canadian
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies17:49:36
2Alexander Cataford (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor0:07:27
3Antoine Duchesne (Can) Canadian National Team0:07:30
4Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:09:24
5Pierrick Naud (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor0:17:21
6Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Canadian National Team0:17:22
7Rob Britton (Can) Canadian National Team0:17:24
8Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp0:17:43
9Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:17:58
10Jean-Sebastien Perron (Can) Canadian National Team0:18:03
11Garrett McLeod (Can) Canadian National Team0:18:08
12Benjamin Chaddock (Can) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis0:18:11
13Bruno Langlois (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor0:18:19
14Geoffroy Dussault (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor0:19:13
15Derrick St. John (Can) Canadian National Team0:19:16
16Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Canadian National Team0:19:30
17Stuart Wight (Can) Canadian National Team0:19:35
18Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis0:21:36
19Zachary Bell (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:22:51
20Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor0:30:44

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Argos-Shimano8:07:00
2UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:00:07
3Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
4Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
5BMC Racing Team
6Cannondale Pro Cycling
7Orica GreenEdge
8Team Smartstop p/b Mountain Khakis
95-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing Team
10Bissell Pro Cycling0:00:14
11Team Garmin-Sharp
12Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:00:21
13Canadian National Team
14Equipe Garneau-Québecor0:00:22
15Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:00:37

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp17:48:40
2Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:18
3Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:30
4Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:00:31
5Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:41
6Robert Sweeting (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda0:00:54
7Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda0:00:55
8Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:56
9Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:01:19
10Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:01:22
11Jakub Novak (Cze) BMC Racing Team0:01:27
12Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:32
13Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:02:27
14Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling0:05:28
15Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge0:06:06
16Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:06:32
17Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:07:24
18Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:07:40
19Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:08:04
20Alexander Cataford (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor0:08:23
21Antoine Duchesne (Can) Canadian National Team0:08:26
22Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:09:07
23Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:10:20
24Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:10:26
25Clay Murfet (Aus) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis0:10:59
26James Stemper (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda0:14:23
27Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:16:25
28Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano0:17:10
29Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge0:17:25
30Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:17:28
31Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:17:33
32Shawn Milne (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda0:17:37
33Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano0:17:41
34Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
35Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:17:45
36Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
37Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis0:17:46
38Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:17:47
39Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge0:17:48
40Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano0:17:49
41Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:17:51
42Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Pro Cycling0:17:53
43Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team0:17:55
44Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Sharp
45Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:18:00
46Shane Kline (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis0:18:03
47Kirk Carlsen (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:18:09
48John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
49Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Bissell Pro Cycling0:18:10
50Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:18:12
51Pierrick Naud (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor0:18:17
52Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Canadian National Team0:18:18
53Rob Britton (Can) Canadian National Team0:18:20
54Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica-GreenEdge0:18:22
55Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:18:25
56Andres Diaz (Col) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda0:18:28
57Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis0:18:29
58Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:18:30
59Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:18:34
60Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp0:18:39
61Chad Haga (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:18:42
62Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:18:46
63Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:18:52
64Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:18:54
65Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:18:57
66Jean-Sebastien Perron (Can) Canadian National Team0:18:59
67Mark Renshaw (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:19:03
68Garrett McLeod (Can) Canadian National Team0:19:04
69Benjamin Chaddock (Can) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis0:19:07
70Eric Marcotte (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis0:19:08
71Taylor Shelden (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda0:19:11
72Ken Hanson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:19:12
73Bruno Langlois (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor0:19:15
74Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
75Emerson Oronte (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:19:21
76Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:19:33
77Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:19:34
78David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp0:19:39
79Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:19:41
80Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
81Michael Chauner (USA) Equipe Garneau-Québecor0:19:50
82Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano0:19:52
83Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:19:53
84Geoffroy Dussault (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor0:20:09
85Derrick St. John (Can) Canadian National Team0:20:12
86Max Jenkins (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda0:20:15
87Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:20:19
88Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:20:25
89Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Canadian National Team0:20:26
90Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano0:20:28
91Kang Jiyong (Kor) Orica-GreenEdge0:20:30
92Stuart Wight (Can) Canadian National Team0:20:31
93Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
94Adam Matthew Farabaugh (USA) Equipe Garneau-Québecor0:20:37
95Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:20:41
96Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:21:20
97Michael Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:22:02
98Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
99Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis0:22:32
100Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:22:57
101Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:23:04
102David Williams (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda0:23:05
103Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:23:13
104Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:23:18
105Zachary Bell (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:23:47
106Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp0:24:08
107Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:24:38
108William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano0:25:39
109Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:25:47
110Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:27:39
111Bobby Lea (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis0:29:34
112Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor0:31:40

Sprint classificartion
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling40pts
2Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp25
3Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano24
4Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies21
5Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team21
6Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano17
7Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team15
8Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team15
9Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies15
10Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling13
11Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda12
12Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Pro Cycling11
13Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team10
14Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team10
15Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team10
16Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano9
17Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team8
18Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge7
19Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team7
20Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team6
21Antoine Duchesne (Can) Canadian National Team6
22Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica-GreenEdge5
23William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano5
24Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team5
25Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies5
26Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano5
27Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda5
28Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Sharp4
29Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda4
30Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda4
31Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team3
32Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team3
33Clay Murfet (Aus) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis3
34Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge3
35Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis3
36Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team3
37Adam Matthew Farabaugh (USA) Equipe Garneau-Québecor3
38Jakub Novak (Cze) BMC Racing Team2
39Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling2
40Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team2
41Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge2
42John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team2
43Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team2
44James Stemper (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda1
45Pierrick Naud (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor1

KOM classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team37pts
2Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team25
3Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda18
4Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp16
5Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team15
6Antoine Duchesne (Can) Canadian National Team12
7Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team12
8Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano11
9Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda10
10Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis10
11Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Sharp10
12Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team9
13Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team9
14Clay Murfet (Aus) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis9
15Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling9
16Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team9
17Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica-GreenEdge9
18Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda8
19Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling7
20Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team7
21James Stemper (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda6
22Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling6
23Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano5
24Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team5
25Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling5
26Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team4
27Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team4
28Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies4
29Adam Matthew Farabaugh (USA) Equipe Garneau-Québecor4
30Jakub Novak (Cze) BMC Racing Team2
31Geoffroy Dussault (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor2
32Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team2

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp17:48:40
2Jakub Novak (Cze) BMC Racing Team0:01:27
3Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:08:04
4Alexander Cataford (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor0:08:23
5Antoine Duchesne (Can) Canadian National Team0:08:26
6Clay Murfet (Aus) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis0:10:59
7Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:16:25
8Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano0:17:10
9Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:17:33
10Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:17:41
11Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis0:17:46
12Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Pro Cycling0:17:53
13Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team0:17:55
14Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:18:00
15Shane Kline (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis0:18:03
16Pierrick Naud (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor0:18:17
17Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis0:18:29
18Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:18:34
19Garrett McLeod (Can) Canadian National Team0:19:04
20Emerson Oronte (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:19:21
21Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:19:41
22Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano0:19:52
23Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:20:25
24Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Canadian National Team0:20:26
25Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano0:20:28
26Stuart Wight (Can) Canadian National Team0:20:31
27Adam Matthew Farabaugh (USA) Equipe Garneau-Québecor0:20:37
28Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:20:41
29Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:22:02
30Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis0:22:32
31Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:23:04
32Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:23:13
33Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor0:31:40

Canadian classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies17:49:36
2Alexander Cataford (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor0:07:27
3Antoine Duchesne (Can) Canadian National Team0:07:30
4Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:09:24
5Pierrick Naud (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor0:17:21
6Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Canadian National Team0:17:22
7Rob Britton (Can) Canadian National Team0:17:24
8Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp0:17:43
9Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:17:58
10Jean-Sebastien Perron (Can) Canadian National Team0:18:03
11Garrett McLeod (Can) Canadian National Team0:18:08
12Benjamin Chaddock (Can) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis0:18:11
13Bruno Langlois (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor0:18:19
14Geoffroy Dussault (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor0:19:13
15Derrick St. John (Can) Canadian National Team0:19:16
16Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Canadian National Team0:19:30
17Stuart Wight (Can) Canadian National Team0:19:35
18Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis0:21:36
19Zachary Bell (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:22:51
20Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor0:30:44

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team53:17:43
25-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing Team0:12:13
3Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:18:17
4Team Argos-Shimano0:33:37
5UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:35:13
6Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:36:01
7Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:37:24
8Team Garmin-Sharp0:43:29
9Cannondale Pro Cycling0:43:46
10Orica GreenEdge0:44:21
11Bissell Pro Cycling0:44:56
12Canadian National Team0:52:07
13Equipe Garneau-Québecor0:52:27
14Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:53:46
15Team Smartstop p/b Mountain Khakis0:53:49

 

