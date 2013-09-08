Rohan Dennis claims inaugural Tour of Alberta
Sagan sprints to final stage victory
Stage 5: Okotoks - Calgary
Peter Sagan (Cannondale) showed off both his speed and bike-handling skills Sunday in Calgary on his way to taking out the final stage of the 2013 Tour of Alberta in a sprint finish. Argos-Shimano's Luka Mezgec was second, followed by UnitedHealthcare's Robert Forster.
Garmin-Sharp's Rohan Dennis finished safely in the field to hold onto the overall win on the final day ahead of BMC's Brent Bookwalter by 18 seconds and Cannondale's Damiano Caruso by 30. The 23-year-old Australian track racing prodigy said his overall win at the race was completely unexpected but very welcome.
"It was always a goal of mine to come here and run really well in the prologue and perform well and try to earn a spot for the Australian worlds team," he said. "But like BMC we were always thinking it was a sprinter's race, and Peter Sagan has been performing really well in [the USA Pro Challenge in] Colorado. So it's really a great honor to be able to come home with a win. It will always remain really close to me, and hopefully I can come back next year to prepare for worlds and try to back up my win this year."
Sagan's prowess in the sprints was on display again Sunday in Calgary after he boldly cut inside of Forster through the final corner. From that point the Slovakian champion had a clear line to the finish.
"After I had four laps to see the finish, I thought it was better to take the front through the last turn because it was very fast and also just a few meters to the finish," Sagan said. "When we came through the last left turn we were two on the front, but I went through there without braking and maybe [Forster] was braking. I don't know, but after the turn I was alone."
How it happened:
The closing 130km stage started in Okotoks and led riders through the flatlands of southern Alberta to the finish in downtown Calgary, where they looped around the city over four laps of the 3.5km finishing circuit.
A breakaway of eight riders slipped away 32km into the stage, but the sprinters' teams didn't give the escapees much rope. The gap held just above a minute for most of the day, as Belkin, Cannondale, Argos and UnitedHealthcare rode tempo on the front and kept the peloton within striking distance.
Included in the group were James Stemper (5-hour Energy/Kenda), Chad Haga (Optum-Kelly Benefit Strategies), Nic Hamilton (Jelly Belly), Craig Lewis (Champion System), Fummi Beppu (Orica-GreenEdge), Adam Farabaugh (Equipe Garneau-Quebecor), Carter Jones (Bissell Pro Cycling) and Kristofer Dahl (Smart Stop-Mountain Khakis).
The leaders made it to the outskirts of Calgary, but the gap was down to just 15 seconds as they hit the first of the circuits. Beppu, Stemper and Farabaugh sensed the impending catch and jumped away from the group, but their chances looked bleak as the pack bore down through the streets of Calgary.
The trio held a 10-second gap with two circuits remaining, but Stemper went down on a straightaway after a touch of wheels when he looked back to check their gap on the field. The pack then caught the remaining two leaders just as they took the bell for the final circuit.
Argos-Shimano hit the front for Mezgec, then UnitedHealthcare moved forward in the final kilometers. But it was all for naught as Sagan's move inside of Forster through the final corner proved decisive, and he powered his way to the line for his 21st win of the season.
Bookwalter, who started the day 18 seconds down on Dennis, finished sixth on the stage and claimed second overall, but he couldn't claw back any time or time bonuses during the stage. Nevertheless, Dennis said that seeing Bookwalter near the front of the pack in the finale caused a few moments of concern.
"I was looking at the clock because I didn't want any time gaps," Dennis said. "I didn't really think it was over until I crossed that line. It was less than 18 seconds, and I saw that Peter had won the stage, and so I knew that was 10 seconds that definitely wasn't going Brent's way. So, yeah, once I saw that and crossed the line it was a really good feeling."
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2:42:20
|2
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
|3
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|4
|Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|5
|Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Pro Cycling
|6
|Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|7
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|8
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|9
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
|10
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|11
|Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|12
|Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|13
|Shane Kline (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
|14
|Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
|15
|Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
|16
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
|17
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|18
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|19
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|20
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|21
|Zachary Bell (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|22
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|23
|Robert Sweeting (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
|24
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:00:07
|25
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|26
|Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|27
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|28
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Canadian National Team
|29
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|30
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|31
|Ken Hanson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|32
|Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Bissell Pro Cycling
|33
|Jakub Novak (Cze) BMC Racing Team
|34
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|35
|Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|36
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|37
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|38
|Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|39
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|40
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica-GreenEdge
|41
|Shawn Milne (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
|42
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|43
|Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|44
|Eric Marcotte (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
|45
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Sharp
|46
|Garrett McLeod (Can) Canadian National Team
|47
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp
|48
|Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|49
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|50
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|51
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|52
|Jean-Sebastien Perron (Can) Canadian National Team
|53
|Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|54
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|55
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|56
|Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|57
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|58
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|59
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|60
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:15
|61
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|62
|Benjamin Chaddock (Can) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
|63
|Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Canadian National Team
|64
|Kang Jiyong (Kor) Orica-GreenEdge
|65
|Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
|66
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|67
|Geoffroy Dussault (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|68
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|69
|Kirk Carlsen (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|70
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling
|71
|Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:30
|72
|Rob Britton (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:00:38
|73
|Stuart Wight (Can) Canadian National Team
|74
|Andres Diaz (Col) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
|75
|Michael Chauner (USA) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|76
|Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Canadian National Team
|77
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|78
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:43
|79
|Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:00:47
|80
|Clay Murfet (Aus) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
|0:00:54
|81
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:01:02
|82
|Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:01:18
|83
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
|84
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|85
|Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|86
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|87
|Max Jenkins (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
|88
|Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|89
|William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano
|90
|Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|91
|Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|92
|Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|93
|Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|94
|Michael Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|95
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|96
|Taylor Shelden (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
|97
|Chad Haga (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|98
|Adam Matthew Farabaugh (USA) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|99
|Bruno Langlois (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|100
|Derrick St. John (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:01:35
|101
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:14
|102
|Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|103
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|104
|Bobby Lea (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
|105
|Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|106
|Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|107
|Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
|108
|Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|109
|David Williams (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
|110
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|0:02:23
|111
|Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:02:50
|112
|James Stemper (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
|0:04:33
|DNF
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica-GreenEdge
|5
|pts
|2
|Adam Matthew Farabaugh (USA) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|3
|3
|James Stemper (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|15
|pts
|2
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
|12
|3
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|10
|4
|Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|7
|5
|Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Pro Cycling
|6
|6
|Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|5
|7
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|4
|8
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|3
|9
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
|2
|10
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
|10
|pts
|2
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica-GreenEdge
|9
|3
|Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|7
|4
|James Stemper (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
|6
|5
|Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|5
|6
|Adam Matthew Farabaugh (USA) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|4
|7
|Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|2:42:20
|2
|Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|3
|Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Pro Cycling
|4
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|5
|Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|6
|Shane Kline (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
|7
|Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
|8
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|9
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|10
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:07
|11
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Canadian National Team
|12
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|13
|Jakub Novak (Cze) BMC Racing Team
|14
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|15
|Garrett McLeod (Can) Canadian National Team
|16
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|17
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|18
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|19
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:15
|20
|Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
|21
|Stuart Wight (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:00:38
|22
|Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Canadian National Team
|23
|Clay Murfet (Aus) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
|0:00:54
|24
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:01:02
|25
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:01:18
|26
|Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|27
|Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|28
|Adam Matthew Farabaugh (USA) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|29
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:14
|30
|Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|31
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|32
|Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|33
|Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|17:49:36
|2
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|0:07:27
|3
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:07:30
|4
|Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:24
|5
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|0:17:21
|6
|Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:17:22
|7
|Rob Britton (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:17:24
|8
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
|0:17:43
|9
|Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:17:58
|10
|Jean-Sebastien Perron (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:18:03
|11
|Garrett McLeod (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:18:08
|12
|Benjamin Chaddock (Can) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
|0:18:11
|13
|Bruno Langlois (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|0:18:19
|14
|Geoffroy Dussault (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|0:19:13
|15
|Derrick St. John (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:19:16
|16
|Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:19:30
|17
|Stuart Wight (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:19:35
|18
|Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
|0:21:36
|19
|Zachary Bell (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:22:51
|20
|Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|0:30:44
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Argos-Shimano
|8:07:00
|2
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:07
|3
|Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|4
|Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|5
|BMC Racing Team
|6
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|7
|Orica GreenEdge
|8
|Team Smartstop p/b Mountain Khakis
|9
|5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing Team
|10
|Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:00:14
|11
|Team Garmin-Sharp
|12
|Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:21
|13
|Canadian National Team
|14
|Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|0:00:22
|15
|Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:37
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|17:48:40
|2
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:18
|3
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:30
|4
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:00:31
|5
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:41
|6
|Robert Sweeting (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
|0:00:54
|7
|Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
|0:00:55
|8
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:56
|9
|Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:19
|10
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:22
|11
|Jakub Novak (Cze) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:27
|12
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:32
|13
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:27
|14
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:05:28
|15
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:06:06
|16
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:32
|17
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:24
|18
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:07:40
|19
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:04
|20
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|0:08:23
|21
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:08:26
|22
|Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:07
|23
|Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:10:20
|24
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:10:26
|25
|Clay Murfet (Aus) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
|0:10:59
|26
|James Stemper (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
|0:14:23
|27
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:16:25
|28
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:17:10
|29
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:17:25
|30
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:17:28
|31
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:17:33
|32
|Shawn Milne (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
|0:17:37
|33
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:17:41
|34
|Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|35
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:17:45
|36
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|37
|Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
|0:17:46
|38
|Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:17:47
|39
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:17:48
|40
|Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:17:49
|41
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:17:51
|42
|Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:17:53
|43
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:17:55
|44
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Sharp
|45
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:18:00
|46
|Shane Kline (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
|0:18:03
|47
|Kirk Carlsen (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:18:09
|48
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|49
|Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:18:10
|50
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:18:12
|51
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|0:18:17
|52
|Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:18:18
|53
|Rob Britton (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:18:20
|54
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:18:22
|55
|Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:18:25
|56
|Andres Diaz (Col) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
|0:18:28
|57
|Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
|0:18:29
|58
|Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:18:30
|59
|Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:18:34
|60
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
|0:18:39
|61
|Chad Haga (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:18:42
|62
|Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:18:46
|63
|Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:18:52
|64
|Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:18:54
|65
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:18:57
|66
|Jean-Sebastien Perron (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:18:59
|67
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:19:03
|68
|Garrett McLeod (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:19:04
|69
|Benjamin Chaddock (Can) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
|0:19:07
|70
|Eric Marcotte (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
|0:19:08
|71
|Taylor Shelden (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
|0:19:11
|72
|Ken Hanson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:19:12
|73
|Bruno Langlois (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|0:19:15
|74
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|75
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:19:21
|76
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:19:33
|77
|Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:19:34
|78
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp
|0:19:39
|79
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:19:41
|80
|Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|81
|Michael Chauner (USA) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|0:19:50
|82
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:19:52
|83
|Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:19:53
|84
|Geoffroy Dussault (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|0:20:09
|85
|Derrick St. John (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:20:12
|86
|Max Jenkins (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
|0:20:15
|87
|Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:20:19
|88
|Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:20:25
|89
|Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:20:26
|90
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:20:28
|91
|Kang Jiyong (Kor) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:20:30
|92
|Stuart Wight (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:20:31
|93
|Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|94
|Adam Matthew Farabaugh (USA) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|0:20:37
|95
|Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:20:41
|96
|Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:21:20
|97
|Michael Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:22:02
|98
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|99
|Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
|0:22:32
|100
|Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:22:57
|101
|Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:23:04
|102
|David Williams (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
|0:23:05
|103
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:23:13
|104
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:23:18
|105
|Zachary Bell (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:23:47
|106
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|0:24:08
|107
|Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:24:38
|108
|William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:25:39
|109
|Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:25:47
|110
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:27:39
|111
|Bobby Lea (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
|0:29:34
|112
|Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|0:31:40
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|40
|pts
|2
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|25
|3
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
|24
|4
|Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|21
|5
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|21
|6
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|17
|7
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|15
|8
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|15
|9
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|15
|10
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|13
|11
|Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|12
|12
|Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Pro Cycling
|11
|13
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|10
|14
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|10
|15
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|10
|16
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|9
|17
|Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|8
|18
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
|7
|19
|Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|7
|20
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|6
|21
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Canadian National Team
|6
|22
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica-GreenEdge
|5
|23
|William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano
|5
|24
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|5
|25
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|5
|26
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|5
|27
|Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|5
|28
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Sharp
|4
|29
|Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|4
|30
|Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|4
|31
|Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|3
|32
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|3
|33
|Clay Murfet (Aus) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
|3
|34
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|3
|35
|Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
|3
|36
|Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|3
|37
|Adam Matthew Farabaugh (USA) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|3
|38
|Jakub Novak (Cze) BMC Racing Team
|2
|39
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling
|2
|40
|Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|2
|41
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
|2
|42
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|2
|43
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|2
|44
|James Stemper (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
|1
|45
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|37
|pts
|2
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|25
|3
|Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|18
|4
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|16
|5
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|15
|6
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Canadian National Team
|12
|7
|Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|12
|8
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|11
|9
|Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|10
|10
|Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
|10
|11
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Sharp
|10
|12
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|9
|13
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|9
|14
|Clay Murfet (Aus) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
|9
|15
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|9
|16
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|9
|17
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica-GreenEdge
|9
|18
|Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
|8
|19
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|7
|20
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|7
|21
|James Stemper (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
|6
|22
|Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|6
|23
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|5
|24
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|5
|25
|Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|5
|26
|Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|4
|27
|Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|4
|28
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|4
|29
|Adam Matthew Farabaugh (USA) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|4
|30
|Jakub Novak (Cze) BMC Racing Team
|2
|31
|Geoffroy Dussault (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|2
|32
|Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|17:48:40
|2
|Jakub Novak (Cze) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:27
|3
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:04
|4
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|0:08:23
|5
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:08:26
|6
|Clay Murfet (Aus) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
|0:10:59
|7
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:16:25
|8
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:17:10
|9
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:17:33
|10
|Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:17:41
|11
|Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
|0:17:46
|12
|Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:17:53
|13
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:17:55
|14
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:18:00
|15
|Shane Kline (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
|0:18:03
|16
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|0:18:17
|17
|Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
|0:18:29
|18
|Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:18:34
|19
|Garrett McLeod (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:19:04
|20
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:19:21
|21
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:19:41
|22
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:19:52
|23
|Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:20:25
|24
|Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:20:26
|25
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:20:28
|26
|Stuart Wight (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:20:31
|27
|Adam Matthew Farabaugh (USA) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|0:20:37
|28
|Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:20:41
|29
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:22:02
|30
|Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
|0:22:32
|31
|Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:23:04
|32
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:23:13
|33
|Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|0:31:40
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|17:49:36
|2
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|0:07:27
|3
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:07:30
|4
|Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:24
|5
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|0:17:21
|6
|Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:17:22
|7
|Rob Britton (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:17:24
|8
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
|0:17:43
|9
|Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:17:58
|10
|Jean-Sebastien Perron (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:18:03
|11
|Garrett McLeod (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:18:08
|12
|Benjamin Chaddock (Can) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
|0:18:11
|13
|Bruno Langlois (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|0:18:19
|14
|Geoffroy Dussault (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|0:19:13
|15
|Derrick St. John (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:19:16
|16
|Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:19:30
|17
|Stuart Wight (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:19:35
|18
|Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
|0:21:36
|19
|Zachary Bell (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:22:51
|20
|Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|0:30:44
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|53:17:43
|2
|5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda Racing Team
|0:12:13
|3
|Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:18:17
|4
|Team Argos-Shimano
|0:33:37
|5
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:35:13
|6
|Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:36:01
|7
|Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:37:24
|8
|Team Garmin-Sharp
|0:43:29
|9
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:43:46
|10
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:44:21
|11
|Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:44:56
|12
|Canadian National Team
|0:52:07
|13
|Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|0:52:27
|14
|Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:53:46
|15
|Team Smartstop p/b Mountain Khakis
|0:53:49
