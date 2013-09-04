Trending

Tour of Alberta: Sagan takes out prologue

Dennis, Ludvigsson complete the podium

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) won the prologue of the Tour of Alberta

David Millar (Garmin-Sharp) focuses on the climb.

Patrick Gretsch (Argos-Shimano) almost sneaked into the top-10 with his 11th place finish.

Stuart Wight (Canada) gets to the top of the climb.

Chad Haga (Optum) was one of the pre-race favorites and came in sixth.

Zach Bell (Champion Systems) will get to show off his national champ colors in tomorrow's road race.

Rohan Dennis (Garmin-Sharp) was a close second at only 13 seconds back.

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) came through to huge cheers from the fans.

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) took home the best overall Canadian jersey for today's ride.

Today's top three for the prologue.

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) takes the stage and the overall race lead.

Brent Bookwalter (BMC) had a good ride today for fifth place.

Tom Zirbel (Optum) comes up the climb to finish in ninth overall.

Robert Gesink (Belkin) attacks the climb.

Ben Day (UnitedHealthcare) gets big cheers from the fans as he crests the climb.

Good crowds at the start of today's prologue.

Taylor Sheldon (Kenda-5 Hour Energy) was one of today's first riders to leave the start house.

Craig Lewis (Champion System) heads out through the fan-lined streets.

Dave Zabriskie (Garmin-Sharp) on the way up today's climb.

Fummi Beppu (Orica GreenEdge) rode late in the day.

Riders tackle the climb that made up today's KOM competition.

Canadian fans were out in force to support the national team.

Fred Rodriguez (Jelly Belly) rode to happy birthday wishes along the course.

The first jersey leaders of the Tour of Alberta.

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) took control of the Tour of Alberta Tuesday with a blistering performance over the 7.3km prologue time trial course, covering the route in 8:28, 13 seconds faster than runner-up Rohan Dennis (Garmin-Sharp) and 14 seconds better than Argos-Shimano's Tobias Ludvigsson, who held the fastest time for most of the day before the top contenders hit the streets.

"After Colorado I felt very good, and I was also trying to do well here," said Sagan, who won four out of seven stages last month at the USA Pro Challenge in Colorado and also took the prologue time trial at last year's Tour de Suisse in front of Fabian Cancellara. "I knew the first day was important, and I was hoping for the stage victory today. I felt very, very good and really tried to win this prologue."

Dennis also raced in Colorado and said the preparation there and at the Tour of Utah in early August prepared him well for this week in Alberta.

"I'm not surprised by my fitness," the 23-year-old Australian said. "I'm coming up from Utah and Colorado, which are both pretty hard races and both at altitude, so I've been seeing the progression through both of those races, and they've been great preparation leading to the Tour of Alberta and the next two races in Montreal and Quebec and then worlds."

General classification favorites Cadel Evans (BMC) and Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) finished fourth and 10th, respectively. Evans was 20 seconds off the lead pace, and Hesjedal was 30 seconds back. Orica-GreenEdge leader Pieter Weening was seventh on the day, 29 seconds down.

Sagan now has a nice buffer between himself and the rest of the GC hopefuls with five relatively flat stages that offer time bonuses to the winners. Hesjedal indicated that Sagan now has a good head start toward taking the overall, but he'll have a fight on his hands.

"I think it was better to try and put time into him today for anyone who wants to win the race," Hesjedal said. "He's proven himself many times, and if he rides like he can he's very capable of winning this race.

"He's not a traditional GC rider," Hesjedal continued. "But he can definitely win the GC here based on his abilities and the courses. That's if things go by the normal script, but we all know things can change and anything can happen, so that's why we all show up and start the bike race."

How it happened

The course through downtown Edmonton featured 12 tight corners, a swooping descent and a short 1km climb that was timed to determine who would wear the first KOM jersey. Although most of the competitors chose straight time trial machines, several riders opted for road bikes.

Ludvigsson, a 22-year-old who finished 4th on stage 9 of this year's Giro d'Italia, started 14th out of 117 riders and set the best early time with a mark of 8:42. Belkin's Robert Gesink started 11 riders later and climbed to within 16 seconds of Ludvigsson but couldn't overtake the young Swedish rider's time.

Garmin-Sharp's David Zabriske was the next rider to get close to Ludvigsson, but the five-time US time trial champion fell 15 seconds short. And so it continued, with US time trial champion Tom Zirbel (Optum-Kelly Benefit Strategies) coming within 15 seconds, Orica-GreenEdge's Weening finishing 14 seconds in arrears, BMC's Brent Bookwalter closing the gap down to six seconds and Optum's Chad Haga coming within eight seconds of Ludvigsson.

But it wasn't until Dennis, starting an hour and a half later in 94th position, that Ludvigsson's time finally fell. Dennis covered the course in 8:41, eclipsing the previous best mark by a little more than one second.

The Garmin rider was happy with his ride and held out some cautious optimism about the final result.

"I knew there was still Cadel to come and Peter – and Ryder Hesjedal – but I was pretty confident I would get top three. But Peter destroyed me by 13 seconds or something. I didn't expect him to be beat me by that much."

Dennis held the lead for just 13 riders before Sagan crossed the line with a new best mark. With just two riders left on course, Sagan's spot on the podium was assured, but BMC's Evans finished 20 seconds behind the Slovakian road champion and hometown favorite Hesjedal finished 30 seconds down.

The final tally left Sagan in firm control of the race. Now it's up to him and his five teammates to control the race for the rest of the week if he wants to put on the final yellow jersey when the race ends in Calgary on Sunday.

"I feel good and I will try to hold yellow," he said. "But I'm still preparing for Quebec and Montreal. But we will see during the race what I can do with the team day by day." 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:08:28
2Rohan Dennis (Aus) Team Garmin-Sharp0:00:13
3Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano0:00:14
4Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:20
5Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:21
6Chad Haga (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:23
7Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge0:00:29
8David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp0:00:30
9Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
10Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Sharp
11Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
12Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:31
13Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:32
14Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:33
15David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Sharp0:00:34
16Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:00:35
17Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
18John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:36
19Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:39
20Cam Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
21Shawn Milne (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda
22Charles Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:00:40
23Rob Britton (Can) Canadian National Team0:00:41
24Robert Sweeting (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda0:00:42
25Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
26Antoine Duchesne (Can) Canadian National Team
27Francisco Mancebo (Spain) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda0:00:43
28Eric Marcotte (USA) SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
29Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Team Garmin-Sharp
30Serghei Tvetcov (Mld) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
31Jakub Novak (Cze) BMC Racing Team0:00:44
32Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling
33Adam Farabaugh (USA) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
34Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:45
35Travis McCabe (USA) SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
36Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:00:46
37Zach Bell (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling0:00:47
38Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
39Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:00:48
40David Williams (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda
41Andres Diaz (Col) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda0:00:49
42Kristofer Dahl (Can) SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
43Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling0:00:50
44Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
45Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling
46Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano0:00:51
47Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
48Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:00:52
49Taylor Shelden (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda
50Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:53
51Silvan Dillier (Sui) BMC Racing Team
52Kirk Carlsen (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
53Robert Forster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
54Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
55Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:54
56Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
57Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
58Alexander Cataford (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
59Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:00:55
60Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
61Bruno Langlois (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor0:00:56
62Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
63Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
64Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:57
65Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Garmin-Sharp
66Garrett McLeod (Can) Canadian National Team
67Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge
68Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano0:00:59
69Emerson Oronte (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
70Clay Murfet (Aus) SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
71Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
72Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling0:01:00
73Clinton Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling
74Shane Kline (USA) SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis0:01:02
75Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:01:04
76Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:01:06
77Nicholai Brochner (Den) Bissell Pro Cycling
78Ken Hanson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:09
79Pierrick Naud (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor0:01:10
80Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Canadian National Team0:01:11
81Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
82Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Canadian National Team0:01:12
83Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
84Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Bissell Pro Cycling
85Steve Morabito (Sui) BMC Racing Team
86Flavio De Luna (Mex) SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis0:01:13
87Michael Woods (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
88Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:01:15
89Bobby Lea (USA) SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
90Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano0:01:21
91Stuart Wight (Can) Canadian National Team0:01:22
92Derrick St John (Can) Canadian National Team
93Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
94Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling
95Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge0:01:25
96William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano0:01:26
97Fummi Beppu (Japan) Orica GreenEdge0:01:27
98Frank Pipp (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
99Mark Renshaw (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:01:28
100Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
101Thomas Dekker (Ned) Team Garmin-Sharp0:01:31
102Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
103Michael Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:33
104Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling0:01:34
105Jean-Sebastien Perron (Can) Canadian National Team0:01:37
106Max Jenkins (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda
107Aldo Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:01:38
108Jiyong Kang (Kor) Orica GreenEdge0:01:44
109Fu Shiu Cheung (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling
110Michael Chauner (USA) Equipe Garneau-Québecor0:01:49
111Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Cannondale Pro Cycling
112Benjamin Chaddock (Can) SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis0:01:51
113Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:01:59
114Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:02:03
115Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:02:04
116Geoffroy Dussault (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor0:02:15
117James Stemper (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda0:02:21

General Classification after prologue
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:08:28
2Rohan Dennis (Aus) Team Garmin-Sharp0:00:13
3Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano0:00:14
4Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:20
5Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:21
6Chad Haga (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:23
7Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge0:00:29
8David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp0:00:30
9Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
10Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Sharp
11Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
12Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:31
13Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:32
14Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:33
15David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Sharp0:00:34
16Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:00:35
17Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp
18John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:36
19Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:39
20Cam Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
21Shawn Milne (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda
22Charles Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:00:40
23Rob Britton (Can) Canadian National Team0:00:41
24Robert Sweeting (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda0:00:42
25Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
26Antoine Duchesne (Can) Canadian National Team
27Francisco Mancebo (Spain) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda0:00:43
28Eric Marcotte (USA) SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
29Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Team Garmin-Sharp
30Serghei Tvetcov (Mld) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
31Jakub Novak (Cze) BMC Racing Team0:00:44
32Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling
33Adam Farabaugh (USA) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
34Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:45
35Travis McCabe (USA) SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
36Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:00:46
37Zach Bell (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling0:00:47
38Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
39Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:00:48
40David Williams (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda
41Andres Diaz (Col) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda0:00:49
42Kristofer Dahl (Can) SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
43Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling0:00:50
44Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
45Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling
46Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano0:00:51
47Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
48Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:00:52
49Taylor Shelden (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda
50Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:53
51Silvan Dillier (Sui) BMC Racing Team
52Kirk Carlsen (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
53Robert Forster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
54Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
55Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:54
56Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
57Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
58Alexander Cataford (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
59Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:00:55
60Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
61Bruno Langlois (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor0:00:56
62Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
63Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
64Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:57
65Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Garmin-Sharp
66Garrett McLeod (Can) Canadian National Team
67Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge
68Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano0:00:59
69Emerson Oronte (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
70Clay Murfet (Aus) SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
71Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
72Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling0:01:00
73Clinton Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling
74Shane Kline (USA) SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis0:01:02
75Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:01:04
76Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:01:06
77Nicholai Brochner (Den) Bissell Pro Cycling
78Ken Hanson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:09
79Pierrick Naud (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor0:01:10
80Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Canadian National Team0:01:11
81Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
82Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Canadian National Team0:01:12
83Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
84Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Bissell Pro Cycling
85Steve Morabito (Sui) BMC Racing Team
86Flavio De Luna (Mex) SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis0:01:13
87Michael Woods (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
88Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:01:15
89Bobby Lea (USA) SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
90Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano0:01:21
91Stuart Wight (Can) Canadian National Team0:01:22
92Derrick St John (Can) Canadian National Team
93Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
94Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling
95Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge0:01:25
96William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano0:01:26
97Fummi Beppu (Japan) Orica GreenEdge0:01:27
98Frank Pipp (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
99Mark Renshaw (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:01:28
100Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
101Thomas Dekker (Ned) Team Garmin-Sharp0:01:31
102Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
103Michael Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:33
104Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling0:01:34
105Jean-Sebastien Perron (Can) Canadian National Team0:01:37
106Max Jenkins (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda
107Aldo Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:01:38
108Jiyong Kang (Kor) Orica GreenEdge0:01:44
109Fu Shiu Cheung (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling
110Michael Chauner (USA) Equipe Garneau-Québecor0:01:49
111Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Cannondale Pro Cycling
112Benjamin Chaddock (Can) SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis0:01:51
113Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:01:59
114Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:02:03
115Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:02:04
116Geoffroy Dussault (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor0:02:15
117James Stemper (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda0:02:21

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rohan Dennis (Aus) Team Garmin-Sharp10pts

King of the Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team10pts

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:08:28
2Rohan Dennis (Aus) Team Garmin-Sharp0:00:13
3Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano0:00:14
4Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:39
5Antoine Duchesne (Can) Canadian National Team0:00:42
6Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Team Garmin-Sharp0:00:43
7Jakub Novak (Cze) BMC Racing Team0:00:44
8Adam Farabaugh (USA) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
9Travis McCabe (USA) SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis0:00:45
10Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:00:48
11Kristofer Dahl (Can) SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis0:00:49
12Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:51
13Silvan Dillier (Sui) BMC Racing Team0:00:53
14Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
15Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:54
16Alexander Cataford (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
17Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:00:55
18Garrett McLeod (Can) Canadian National Team0:00:57
19Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano0:00:59
20Emerson Oronte (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
21Clay Murfet (Aus) SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
22Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
23Shane Kline (USA) SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis0:01:02
24Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:01:06
25Nicholai Brochner (Den) Bissell Pro Cycling
26Pierrick Naud (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor0:01:10
27Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Canadian National Team0:01:11
28Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:01:12
29Flavio De Luna (Mex) SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis0:01:13
30Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:01:15
31Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano0:01:21
32Stuart Wight (Can) Canadian National Team0:01:22
33Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor0:01:31
34Fu Shiu Cheung (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling0:01:44
35Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:02:03

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Garmin-Sharp0:26:37
2Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:02
3Team Argos-Shimano0:00:06
4BMC Racing Team0:00:07
5Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:25
6UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:00:48
7Orica GreenEdge0:00:50
85-Hour Energy p/b Kenda0:00:51
9Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:00:56
10SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis0:01:04
11Belkin Pro Cycling Team
12Canadian National Team0:01:07
13Champion System Pro Cycling0:01:08
14Equipe Garneau-Québecor0:01:21
15Bissell Pro Cycling0:01:22

 

