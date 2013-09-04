Image 1 of 24 Peter Sagan (Cannondale) won the prologue of the Tour of Alberta (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 24 David Millar (Garmin-Sharp) focuses on the climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 24 Patrick Gretsch (Argos-Shimano) almost sneaked into the top-10 with his 11th place finish. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 24 Stuart Wight (Canada) gets to the top of the climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 24 Chad Haga (Optum) was one of the pre-race favorites and came in sixth. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 6 of 24 Zach Bell (Champion Systems) will get to show off his national champ colors in tomorrow's road race. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 7 of 24 Rohan Dennis (Garmin-Sharp) was a close second at only 13 seconds back. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 8 of 24 Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) came through to huge cheers from the fans. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 9 of 24 Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) took home the best overall Canadian jersey for today's ride. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 10 of 24 Today's top three for the prologue. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 11 of 24 Peter Sagan (Cannondale) takes the stage and the overall race lead. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 12 of 24 Brent Bookwalter (BMC) had a good ride today for fifth place. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 13 of 24 Tom Zirbel (Optum) comes up the climb to finish in ninth overall. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 14 of 24 Robert Gesink (Belkin) attacks the climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 15 of 24 Ben Day (UnitedHealthcare) gets big cheers from the fans as he crests the climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 16 of 24 Good crowds at the start of today's prologue. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 17 of 24 Taylor Sheldon (Kenda-5 Hour Energy) was one of today's first riders to leave the start house. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 18 of 24 Craig Lewis (Champion System) heads out through the fan-lined streets. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 19 of 24 Dave Zabriskie (Garmin-Sharp) on the way up today's climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 20 of 24 Fummi Beppu (Orica GreenEdge) rode late in the day. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 21 of 24 Riders tackle the climb that made up today's KOM competition. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 22 of 24 Canadian fans were out in force to support the national team. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 23 of 24 Fred Rodriguez (Jelly Belly) rode to happy birthday wishes along the course. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 24 of 24 The first jersey leaders of the Tour of Alberta. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) took control of the Tour of Alberta Tuesday with a blistering performance over the 7.3km prologue time trial course, covering the route in 8:28, 13 seconds faster than runner-up Rohan Dennis (Garmin-Sharp) and 14 seconds better than Argos-Shimano's Tobias Ludvigsson, who held the fastest time for most of the day before the top contenders hit the streets.

Related Articles Fast Freddie celebrates his 40th birthday with worlds selection

"After Colorado I felt very good, and I was also trying to do well here," said Sagan, who won four out of seven stages last month at the USA Pro Challenge in Colorado and also took the prologue time trial at last year's Tour de Suisse in front of Fabian Cancellara. "I knew the first day was important, and I was hoping for the stage victory today. I felt very, very good and really tried to win this prologue."

Dennis also raced in Colorado and said the preparation there and at the Tour of Utah in early August prepared him well for this week in Alberta.

"I'm not surprised by my fitness," the 23-year-old Australian said. "I'm coming up from Utah and Colorado, which are both pretty hard races and both at altitude, so I've been seeing the progression through both of those races, and they've been great preparation leading to the Tour of Alberta and the next two races in Montreal and Quebec and then worlds."

General classification favorites Cadel Evans (BMC) and Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) finished fourth and 10th, respectively. Evans was 20 seconds off the lead pace, and Hesjedal was 30 seconds back. Orica-GreenEdge leader Pieter Weening was seventh on the day, 29 seconds down.

Sagan now has a nice buffer between himself and the rest of the GC hopefuls with five relatively flat stages that offer time bonuses to the winners. Hesjedal indicated that Sagan now has a good head start toward taking the overall, but he'll have a fight on his hands.

"I think it was better to try and put time into him today for anyone who wants to win the race," Hesjedal said. "He's proven himself many times, and if he rides like he can he's very capable of winning this race.

"He's not a traditional GC rider," Hesjedal continued. "But he can definitely win the GC here based on his abilities and the courses. That's if things go by the normal script, but we all know things can change and anything can happen, so that's why we all show up and start the bike race."

How it happened

The course through downtown Edmonton featured 12 tight corners, a swooping descent and a short 1km climb that was timed to determine who would wear the first KOM jersey. Although most of the competitors chose straight time trial machines, several riders opted for road bikes.

Ludvigsson, a 22-year-old who finished 4th on stage 9 of this year's Giro d'Italia, started 14th out of 117 riders and set the best early time with a mark of 8:42. Belkin's Robert Gesink started 11 riders later and climbed to within 16 seconds of Ludvigsson but couldn't overtake the young Swedish rider's time.

Garmin-Sharp's David Zabriske was the next rider to get close to Ludvigsson, but the five-time US time trial champion fell 15 seconds short. And so it continued, with US time trial champion Tom Zirbel (Optum-Kelly Benefit Strategies) coming within 15 seconds, Orica-GreenEdge's Weening finishing 14 seconds in arrears, BMC's Brent Bookwalter closing the gap down to six seconds and Optum's Chad Haga coming within eight seconds of Ludvigsson.

But it wasn't until Dennis, starting an hour and a half later in 94th position, that Ludvigsson's time finally fell. Dennis covered the course in 8:41, eclipsing the previous best mark by a little more than one second.

The Garmin rider was happy with his ride and held out some cautious optimism about the final result.

"I knew there was still Cadel to come and Peter – and Ryder Hesjedal – but I was pretty confident I would get top three. But Peter destroyed me by 13 seconds or something. I didn't expect him to be beat me by that much."

Dennis held the lead for just 13 riders before Sagan crossed the line with a new best mark. With just two riders left on course, Sagan's spot on the podium was assured, but BMC's Evans finished 20 seconds behind the Slovakian road champion and hometown favorite Hesjedal finished 30 seconds down.

The final tally left Sagan in firm control of the race. Now it's up to him and his five teammates to control the race for the rest of the week if he wants to put on the final yellow jersey when the race ends in Calgary on Sunday.

"I feel good and I will try to hold yellow," he said. "But I'm still preparing for Quebec and Montreal. But we will see during the race what I can do with the team day by day."

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:08:28 2 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Team Garmin-Sharp 0:00:13 3 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 0:00:14 4 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:00:20 5 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:21 6 Chad Haga (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:23 7 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:29 8 David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp 0:00:30 9 Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 10 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Sharp 11 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 12 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:31 13 Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:32 14 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:33 15 David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Sharp 0:00:34 16 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:00:35 17 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp 18 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:36 19 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:39 20 Cam Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 21 Shawn Milne (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda 22 Charles Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:00:40 23 Rob Britton (Can) Canadian National Team 0:00:41 24 Robert Sweeting (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda 0:00:42 25 Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 26 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Canadian National Team 27 Francisco Mancebo (Spain) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda 0:00:43 28 Eric Marcotte (USA) SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis 29 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Team Garmin-Sharp 30 Serghei Tvetcov (Mld) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 31 Jakub Novak (Cze) BMC Racing Team 0:00:44 32 Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling 33 Adam Farabaugh (USA) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 34 Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:45 35 Travis McCabe (USA) SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis 36 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:00:46 37 Zach Bell (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling 0:00:47 38 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 39 Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:00:48 40 David Williams (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda 41 Andres Diaz (Col) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda 0:00:49 42 Kristofer Dahl (Can) SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis 43 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling 0:00:50 44 Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 45 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling 46 Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 0:00:51 47 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling 48 Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:00:52 49 Taylor Shelden (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda 50 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:53 51 Silvan Dillier (Sui) BMC Racing Team 52 Kirk Carlsen (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 53 Robert Forster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 54 Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 55 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:54 56 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 57 Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 58 Alexander Cataford (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 59 Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:00:55 60 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 61 Bruno Langlois (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 0:00:56 62 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano 63 Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling 64 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:57 65 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Garmin-Sharp 66 Garrett McLeod (Can) Canadian National Team 67 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge 68 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 0:00:59 69 Emerson Oronte (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 70 Clay Murfet (Aus) SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis 71 Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 72 Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling 0:01:00 73 Clinton Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling 74 Shane Kline (USA) SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis 0:01:02 75 Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:01:04 76 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:06 77 Nicholai Brochner (Den) Bissell Pro Cycling 78 Ken Hanson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:01:09 79 Pierrick Naud (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 0:01:10 80 Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Canadian National Team 0:01:11 81 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 82 Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Canadian National Team 0:01:12 83 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 84 Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Bissell Pro Cycling 85 Steve Morabito (Sui) BMC Racing Team 86 Flavio De Luna (Mex) SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis 0:01:13 87 Michael Woods (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 88 Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:01:15 89 Bobby Lea (USA) SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis 90 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 0:01:21 91 Stuart Wight (Can) Canadian National Team 0:01:22 92 Derrick St John (Can) Canadian National Team 93 Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 94 Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling 95 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge 0:01:25 96 William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano 0:01:26 97 Fummi Beppu (Japan) Orica GreenEdge 0:01:27 98 Frank Pipp (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 99 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:28 100 Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 101 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Team Garmin-Sharp 0:01:31 102 Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 103 Michael Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:01:33 104 Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling 0:01:34 105 Jean-Sebastien Perron (Can) Canadian National Team 0:01:37 106 Max Jenkins (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda 107 Aldo Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:01:38 108 Jiyong Kang (Kor) Orica GreenEdge 0:01:44 109 Fu Shiu Cheung (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling 110 Michael Chauner (USA) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 0:01:49 111 Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Cannondale Pro Cycling 112 Benjamin Chaddock (Can) SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis 0:01:51 113 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:59 114 Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:02:03 115 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:02:04 116 Geoffroy Dussault (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 0:02:15 117 James Stemper (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda 0:02:21

General Classification after prologue # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:08:28 2 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Team Garmin-Sharp 0:00:13 3 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 0:00:14 4 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:00:20 5 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:21 6 Chad Haga (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:23 7 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:29 8 David Zabriskie (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp 0:00:30 9 Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 10 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Garmin-Sharp 11 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 12 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:31 13 Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:32 14 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:33 15 David Millar (GBr) Team Garmin-Sharp 0:00:34 16 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:00:35 17 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Sharp 18 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:36 19 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:39 20 Cam Meyer (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 21 Shawn Milne (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda 22 Charles Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:00:40 23 Rob Britton (Can) Canadian National Team 0:00:41 24 Robert Sweeting (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda 0:00:42 25 Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 26 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Canadian National Team 27 Francisco Mancebo (Spain) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda 0:00:43 28 Eric Marcotte (USA) SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis 29 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Team Garmin-Sharp 30 Serghei Tvetcov (Mld) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 31 Jakub Novak (Cze) BMC Racing Team 0:00:44 32 Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling 33 Adam Farabaugh (USA) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 34 Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:45 35 Travis McCabe (USA) SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis 36 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:00:46 37 Zach Bell (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling 0:00:47 38 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 39 Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:00:48 40 David Williams (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda 41 Andres Diaz (Col) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda 0:00:49 42 Kristofer Dahl (Can) SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis 43 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling 0:00:50 44 Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 45 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling 46 Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 0:00:51 47 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling 48 Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:00:52 49 Taylor Shelden (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda 50 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:53 51 Silvan Dillier (Sui) BMC Racing Team 52 Kirk Carlsen (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 53 Robert Forster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 54 Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 55 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:54 56 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 57 Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 58 Alexander Cataford (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 59 Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:00:55 60 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 61 Bruno Langlois (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 0:00:56 62 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano 63 Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling 64 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:57 65 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Team Garmin-Sharp 66 Garrett McLeod (Can) Canadian National Team 67 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge 68 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 0:00:59 69 Emerson Oronte (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 70 Clay Murfet (Aus) SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis 71 Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 72 Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling 0:01:00 73 Clinton Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling 74 Shane Kline (USA) SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis 0:01:02 75 Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:01:04 76 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:06 77 Nicholai Brochner (Den) Bissell Pro Cycling 78 Ken Hanson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:01:09 79 Pierrick Naud (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 0:01:10 80 Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Canadian National Team 0:01:11 81 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 82 Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Canadian National Team 0:01:12 83 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 84 Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Bissell Pro Cycling 85 Steve Morabito (Sui) BMC Racing Team 86 Flavio De Luna (Mex) SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis 0:01:13 87 Michael Woods (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 88 Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:01:15 89 Bobby Lea (USA) SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis 90 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 0:01:21 91 Stuart Wight (Can) Canadian National Team 0:01:22 92 Derrick St John (Can) Canadian National Team 93 Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 94 Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling 95 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica GreenEdge 0:01:25 96 William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano 0:01:26 97 Fummi Beppu (Japan) Orica GreenEdge 0:01:27 98 Frank Pipp (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 99 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:28 100 Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 101 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Team Garmin-Sharp 0:01:31 102 Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 103 Michael Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:01:33 104 Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling 0:01:34 105 Jean-Sebastien Perron (Can) Canadian National Team 0:01:37 106 Max Jenkins (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda 107 Aldo Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:01:38 108 Jiyong Kang (Kor) Orica GreenEdge 0:01:44 109 Fu Shiu Cheung (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling 110 Michael Chauner (USA) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 0:01:49 111 Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Cannondale Pro Cycling 112 Benjamin Chaddock (Can) SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis 0:01:51 113 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:59 114 Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:02:03 115 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:02:04 116 Geoffroy Dussault (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 0:02:15 117 James Stemper (USA) 5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda 0:02:21

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Team Garmin-Sharp 10 pts

King of the Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 10 pts

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:08:28 2 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Team Garmin-Sharp 0:00:13 3 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 0:00:14 4 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:39 5 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Canadian National Team 0:00:42 6 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Team Garmin-Sharp 0:00:43 7 Jakub Novak (Cze) BMC Racing Team 0:00:44 8 Adam Farabaugh (USA) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 9 Travis McCabe (USA) SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis 0:00:45 10 Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:00:48 11 Kristofer Dahl (Can) SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis 0:00:49 12 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:51 13 Silvan Dillier (Sui) BMC Racing Team 0:00:53 14 Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 15 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:54 16 Alexander Cataford (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 17 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica GreenEdge 0:00:55 18 Garrett McLeod (Can) Canadian National Team 0:00:57 19 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 0:00:59 20 Emerson Oronte (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 21 Clay Murfet (Aus) SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis 22 Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 23 Shane Kline (USA) SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis 0:01:02 24 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:06 25 Nicholai Brochner (Den) Bissell Pro Cycling 26 Pierrick Naud (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 0:01:10 27 Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Canadian National Team 0:01:11 28 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:12 29 Flavio De Luna (Mex) SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis 0:01:13 30 Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:01:15 31 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 0:01:21 32 Stuart Wight (Can) Canadian National Team 0:01:22 33 Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 0:01:31 34 Fu Shiu Cheung (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling 0:01:44 35 Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:02:03