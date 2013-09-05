Trending

Dillier outsprints Tvetcov to win in Red Deer

Tour of Alberta leader Sagan takes field sprint for third

Image 1 of 37

BMC stagiaire Silvan Dillier wins a two-up sprint over Jelly Belly's Serghei Tvetcov

BMC stagiaire Silvan Dillier wins a two-up sprint over Jelly Belly's Serghei Tvetcov
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 2 of 37

The peloton in Red Deer

The peloton in Red Deer
(Image credit: John Pierce)
Image 3 of 37

Silvan Dillier (BMC) attacks the peloton

Silvan Dillier (BMC) attacks the peloton
(Image credit: John Pierce)
Image 4 of 37

Cadel Evans (BMC) closing gaps to stay near the front of the race.

Cadel Evans (BMC) closing gaps to stay near the front of the race.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 5 of 37

Wide open fields early in the day.

Wide open fields early in the day.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 6 of 37

Wheat and more wheat along todays course.

Wheat and more wheat along todays course.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 7 of 37

The peloton had sunny skies again for today's long stage.

The peloton had sunny skies again for today's long stage.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 8 of 37

Silvan Dillier (BMC) and Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly) spent most of the day off by themselves.

Silvan Dillier (BMC) and Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly) spent most of the day off by themselves.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 9 of 37

Todays route was not very technical.

Todays route was not very technical.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 10 of 37

The peloton hits one of the small climbs along todays course.

The peloton hits one of the small climbs along todays course.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 11 of 37

Cannondale stayed together at the front for another day.

Cannondale stayed together at the front for another day.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 12 of 37

The peloton passes by oil operations as it gets closer to Red Deer.

The peloton passes by oil operations as it gets closer to Red Deer.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 13 of 37

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) on the climb to the KOM.

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) on the climb to the KOM.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 14 of 37

Tom Slagter (Belkin) moves to the front as the KOM approaches.

Tom Slagter (Belkin) moves to the front as the KOM approaches.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 15 of 37

Tom Slagter (Belkin) looks back to see if anyone else will contest the KOM.

Tom Slagter (Belkin) looks back to see if anyone else will contest the KOM.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 16 of 37

Silvan Dillier (BMC) crosses the line in front of Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly).

Silvan Dillier (BMC) crosses the line in front of Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly).
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 17 of 37

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) gapped the rest of the field to take third place.

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) gapped the rest of the field to take third place.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 18 of 37

The top three podium for the stage.

The top three podium for the stage.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 19 of 37

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) had to have a rear wheel change during the stage.

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) had to have a rear wheel change during the stage.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 20 of 37

Children in Devon lined the course to see the riders off.

Children in Devon lined the course to see the riders off.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 21 of 37

Silvan Dillier (BMC) had all guns firing to take todays stage win.

Silvan Dillier (BMC) had all guns firing to take todays stage win.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 22 of 37

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin Sharp) and Robert Gesink (Belkin) have a laugh on the start line.

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin Sharp) and Robert Gesink (Belkin) have a laugh on the start line.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 23 of 37

Paco Mancebo (Kenda-5 Hour Energy) tries to get a break going early in the stage.

Paco Mancebo (Kenda-5 Hour Energy) tries to get a break going early in the stage.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 24 of 37

Garmin Sharp didn't want to let a break go up the road early in the day.

Garmin Sharp didn't want to let a break go up the road early in the day.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 25 of 37

The first break of the day tries to get a gap on the field.

The first break of the day tries to get a gap on the field.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 26 of 37

The break flies through the feed zone.

The break flies through the feed zone.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 27 of 37

Silvan Dillier (BMC) and Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly) begin to establish a gap.

Silvan Dillier (BMC) and Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly) begin to establish a gap.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 28 of 37

A long road ahead for the breakaway riders.

A long road ahead for the breakaway riders.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 29 of 37

Silvan Dillier (BMC) leads Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly) in the break.

Silvan Dillier (BMC) leads Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly) in the break.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 30 of 37

The field starts to react to the riders up the road.

The field starts to react to the riders up the road.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 31 of 37

Silvan Dillier (BMC) and Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly) start to close in on the finish in Red Deer.

Silvan Dillier (BMC) and Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly) start to close in on the finish in Red Deer.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 32 of 37

Rolling through the farmlands just outside of Red Deer.

Rolling through the farmlands just outside of Red Deer.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 33 of 37

The bunch descends before the days KOM climb.

The bunch descends before the days KOM climb.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 34 of 37

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) remains in yellow.

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) remains in yellow.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 35 of 37

Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly) was happy to get todays most aggressive jersey.

Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly) was happy to get todays most aggressive jersey.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 36 of 37

The overall jerseys didn't change much today.

The overall jerseys didn't change much today.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 37 of 37

BMC stagiaire Silvan Dillier enjoys his win

BMC stagiaire Silvan Dillier enjoys his win
(Image credit: John Pierce)

BMC stagiaire Silvan Dillier won a two-up sprint over Jelly Belly's Serghei Tvetcov to take stage 2 at the Tour of Alberta Thursday. The two riders broke away 94km into the 175km stage from Devon to Red Deer and time trialed to a five-minute gap before race leader Peter Sagan's Cannondale team started to chase in earnest.

Related Articles

BMC stagiaire role going well for Dillier

The 23-year-old Swiss stage winner said he was surprised to get the win at the UCI 2.1 stage race because he came to Canada to help his team leaders.

"I am a little surprised about this win because as a stagiaire you don't go to a race and say, 'I'm probably going to win this,'" Dillier said. "You say I'm here to help my leaders from the team to get them in a good place so they can win. So I'm a little bit surprised now."

Despite getting help from some other sprinters' teams in the finale, the peloton left it too late, and the duo finished just ahead of the bunch. Sagan took the bunch sprint for third and another four-second time bonus.

"I was hoping [for help from the other teams] because I said today if the other teams don't come on the front to help us, then we also won't pull," Sagan said. "I could lose my yellow jersey, but it doesn't matter because it is impossible working when I have opposition from everybody. That was the tactic, and I think also for tomorrow will be the same."

Having started the day just 1:13 down on Sagan's overall lead, Dillier was the virtual leader on the road for much of his time off the front. But he was focused on the stage win and not the yellow jersey.

"Sometimes I thought about getting the lead, but I'm not really sure how my general classification was," he said. "I wasn't sure if I would get the leader's jersey or [Tvetcov], so I just went for a stage win."

Sagan increased his overall lead over Rohan Dennis (Garmin Sharp) to 26 seconds and Tobias Ludvigsson (Argos-Shimano) to 28 seconds. He also holds the jerseys for best young rider and sprint points. Tvetcov earned the blue top for most aggressive on the day. Garmin Sharp's Ryder Hesjedal is in the best Canadian, jersey, and Belkin's Tom Jelte Slagter kept the polka dot climber's jersey.

How it happened

Stage 2 featured two sprints and one KOM. Riders rolled through the sprawling farmland around Leduc, Millet, Wetaskiwin, Hobbema and Ponoka before turning west toward Red Deer. Outside of Red Deer riders tackled a short, punchy climb before entering the 4km circuits, which included a 30 meter climb and a corresponding descent to the finish.

An early break containing a number of general classification riders tried to sneak off the front. In the group were Dennis and Ludvigsson. Sagan's Cannondale team quickly pounced on the dangerous move to bring the escapees back into the fold.

Without a lasting break having formed, the pace shot up to 52km/h over the first hour of racing. The bunch steamed single file into the first intermediate sprint of the day in Wetaskiwin, where Dennis took the maximum time bonus of three seconds ahead of William Clarke (Argos) and Luke Keough (UnitedHealthcare).

The attacking picked up again before Tvetcov and Dillier, winner of the Tour de Normandie earlier in the year, escaped the group after the second sprint in Ponoka more than 94km into the race. With just two riders off the front, Cannondale dialed back the pace and allowed the escapees an ultimate gap of 5:30 with just 50km remaining.

Cannondale started lifting the pace again, and the gap started coming down steadily, but the duo still had four minutes with 30km remaining. Argos-Shimano added a handful of riders to the chase, hoping to bring back the break and set up a sprint for Luka Mezgec, who was second to Sagan twice at the USA Pro Challenge.

Attacks off the front of the field in the closing kilometers into Red Deer left Sagan isolated and chasing down the moves himself, but the attacking helped pick up the pace for the chase, dropping the gap to just two minutes with less than 20km remaining. Ten kilometers later as the escapees started the circuit, the gap was still holding at 1:45.

UnitedHealthcare picked up the chase on the circuits as the field started to split up. Sagan and his teammate, Damiano Caruso, made the front group and got a chance to sit in the field as UHC's blue train took over.

The gap dropped below one minute on the final lap, and Sagan's overall lead looked secure although it was clear he wasn't going to run the table with six wins in six days. Tevtcov took the front in the final kilometers, but Dillier jumped with 100 meters to go to grab the win.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team3:32:47
2Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
3Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:16
4Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:18
5Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
6Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Pro Cycling
7Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
8Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
9Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
10Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling
11Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
12Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
13Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
14Shane Kline (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
15Robert Sweeting (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
16Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
17John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
18Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica-GreenEdge
19Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
20Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
21Jean-Sebastien Perron (Can) Canadian National Team
22Zachary Bell (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
23Benjamin Chaddock (Can) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
24Michael Woods (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
25Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
26Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
27Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
28Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
29Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
30Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
31Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
32Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Bissell Pro Cycling
33Shawn Milne (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
34Ken Hanson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
35Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
36Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
37Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
38Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
39Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
40Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
41Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Canadian National Team
42Taylor Shelden (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
43Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
44Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
45Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
46Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
47Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
48Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
49Mark Renshaw (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
50Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
51Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
52Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
53Andres Diaz (Col) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
54Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
55Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
56Alexander Cataford (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
57Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
58Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
59Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Sharp
60Eric Marcotte (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
61Antoine Duchesne (Can) Canadian National Team
62Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
63James Stemper (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
64Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
65Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
66Bruno Langlois (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
67Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
68Rob Britton (Can) Canadian National Team
69Kang Jiyong (Kor) Orica-GreenEdge
70Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
71Emerson Oronte (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
72Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Sharp
73Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
74Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
75Max Jenkins (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
76Jakub Novak (Cze) BMC Racing Team
77Pierrick Naud (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
78Kirk Carlsen (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
79Chad Haga (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
80Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
81Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
82Stuart Wight (Can) Canadian National Team
83Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
84Clinton Robert Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
85Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
86Clay Murfet (Aus) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
87Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
88Derrick St. John (Can) Canadian National Team
89Michael Chauner (USA) Equipe Garneau-Québecor0:00:29
90Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:00:35
91Garrett McLeod (Can) Canadian National Team0:00:58
92Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Cannondale Pro Cycling
93Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis0:01:16
94Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Canadian National Team
95Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano0:01:23
96Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
97Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
98Michael Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
99David Williams (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
100Adam Matthew Farabaugh (USA) Equipe Garneau-Québecor0:01:40
101Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:01:49
102Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:01:59
103Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
104Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
105David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp0:02:15
106William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano
107Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
108David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:02:45
109Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
110Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
111Geoffroy Dussault (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor0:00:18
112Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:03:59
113Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:04:00
114Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
115Bobby Lea (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis0:05:19
116Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor0:10:38
117Cheung Fu Shiu (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:17:01

Intermediate sprints - sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp5pts
2Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano3
3John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies5pts
2Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge3
3Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano1

Sprint 3 (stage finish)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team15pts
2Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda12
3Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling10
4Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge7
5Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano6
6Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Pro Cycling5
7Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies4
8Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis3
9Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team2
10Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling1

King of the Mountains - KOM 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda10pts
2Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team9
3Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team7
4Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Sharp6
5Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team5
6Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team4
7Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano2

Best Young Rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team3:32:47
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:16
3Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Pro Cycling0:00:18
4Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
5Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
6Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
7Shane Kline (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
8Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
9Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
10Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
11Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
12Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
13Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
14Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
15Alexander Cataford (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
16Antoine Duchesne (Can) Canadian National Team
17Emerson Oronte (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
18Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
19Jakub Novak (Cze) BMC Racing Team
20Pierrick Naud (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
21Stuart Wight (Can) Canadian National Team
22Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
23Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
24Clay Murfet (Aus) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
25Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
26Garrett McLeod (Can) Canadian National Team0:00:58
27Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis0:01:16
28Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Canadian National Team
29Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano0:01:23
30Adam Matthew Farabaugh (USA) Equipe Garneau-Québecor0:01:40
31Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:01:49
32Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp0:02:45
33Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
34Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor0:10:38
35Cheung Fu Shiu (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:17:01

Best Canadian rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies3:33:05
2Jean-Sebastien Perron (Can) Canadian National Team
3Zachary Bell (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
4Benjamin Chaddock (Can) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
5Michael Woods (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
6Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
7Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
8Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Canadian National Team
9Alexander Cataford (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
10Antoine Duchesne (Can) Canadian National Team
11Bruno Langlois (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
12Rob Britton (Can) Canadian National Team
13Pierrick Naud (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
14Stuart Wight (Can) Canadian National Team
15Derrick St. John (Can) Canadian National Team
16Garrett McLeod (Can) Canadian National Team0:00:40
17Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis0:00:58
18Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Canadian National Team
19Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:01:41
20Geoffroy Dussault (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
21Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor0:10:20

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jelly Belly P/B Kenda10:38:57
2BMC Racing Team
3Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:16
4Team Argos-Shimano0:00:18
5Team Smartstop P/B Mountain Khakis
6Bissell Pro Cycling
7Orica GreenEdge
8Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies
9Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
10Champion System Pro Cycling Team
115-Hour Energy P/B Kenda Racing Team
12Team Garmin-Sharp
13Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
14Canadian National Team
15Equipe Garneau-Québecor

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling7:03:34
2Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp0:00:26
3Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano0:00:28
4Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:36
5Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:37
6Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:43
7Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:00:44
8Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:46
9Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
10Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:47
11Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:00:48
12Chad Haga (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:49
13Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
14Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:51
15John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
16Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:55
17Shawn Milne (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
18Robert Sweeting (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda0:00:58
19Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
20Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda0:00:59
21Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
22Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:01
23Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Sharp
24Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:01:03
25Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team0:01:05
26Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:06
27Rob Britton (Can) Canadian National Team0:01:07
28Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
29Antoine Duchesne (Can) Canadian National Team0:01:08
30Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:01:10
31Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
32Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis0:01:11
33Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:01:12
34Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
35Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Sharp0:01:13
36Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
37Andres Diaz (Col) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda0:01:15
38Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:01:16
39Clinton Robert Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
40Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:01:18
41Taylor Shelden (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
42Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:01:19
43Kirk Carlsen (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
44Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:01:22
45Bruno Langlois (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
46Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Pro Cycling
47Jakub Novak (Cze) BMC Racing Team0:01:24
48Clay Murfet (Aus) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis0:01:25
49Alexander Cataford (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor0:01:26
50Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Canadian National Team0:01:28
51Shane Kline (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
52Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Bissell Pro Cycling
53Michael Woods (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor0:01:29
54Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:01:30
55Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:01:36
56Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:38
57Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano0:01:39
58Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
59Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
60Pierrick Naud (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor0:01:42
61Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica-GreenEdge0:01:43
62Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
63Emerson Oronte (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:01:44
64Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:01:48
65Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
66Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
67Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:01:59
68Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:02:00
69Derrick St. John (Can) Canadian National Team0:02:02
70Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
71Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge0:02:10
72Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:02:11
73Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:02:15
74Jean-Sebastien Perron (Can) Canadian National Team0:02:17
75Benjamin Chaddock (Can) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
76Mark Renshaw (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:02:21
77Max Jenkins (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda0:02:22
78Garrett McLeod (Can) Canadian National Team
79Eric Marcotte (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis0:02:26
80Ken Hanson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:02:30
81Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:02:31
82Michael Chauner (USA) Equipe Garneau-Québecor0:02:37
83Adam Matthew Farabaugh (USA) Equipe Garneau-Québecor0:02:46
84Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:02:48
85Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:02:52
86David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp0:02:57
87Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:03:02
88Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Canadian National Team0:03:13
89Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano0:03:17
90Stuart Wight (Can) Canadian National Team0:03:18
91Geoffroy Dussault (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor0:03:19
92Kang Jiyong (Kor) Orica-GreenEdge0:03:40
93David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:03:42
94Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis0:03:43
95Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp0:03:45
96Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:03:49
97Michael Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:04:09
98Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:04:15
99David Williams (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda0:04:16
100Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp0:04:21
101Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:04:24
102Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:04:38
103Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:05:13
104Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling0:05:17
105Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:05:20
106Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:05:25
107Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:05:35
108Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:06:29
109Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:06:58
110Zachary Bell (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:07:12
111William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano0:07:46
112James Stemper (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda0:08:46
113Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:08:56
114Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:09:46
115Bobby Lea (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis0:10:45
116Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor0:13:47
117Cheung Fu Shiu (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:20:23

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling25pts
2Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies21
3Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team15
4Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda12
5Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano12
6Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team10
7Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge7
8Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies7
9Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano5
10Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp5
11William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano5
12Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Pro Cycling5
13Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano5
14Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team5
15Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Sharp4
16Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda4
17Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis3
18Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team3
19Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge3
20Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team3
21Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team2
22John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team2
23Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano2
24Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling1

KOM classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team17pts
2Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda10
3Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Sharp10
4Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team9
5Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling9
6Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team7
7Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling6
8Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team5
9Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team5
10Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team4
11Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano2
12Geoffroy Dussault (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor2

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling7:03:34
2Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp0:00:26
3Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano0:00:28
4Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:51
5Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team0:01:05
6Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:06
7Antoine Duchesne (Can) Canadian National Team0:01:08
8Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:01:10
9Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis0:01:11
10Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:01:18
11Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Pro Cycling0:01:22
12Jakub Novak (Cze) BMC Racing Team0:01:24
13Clay Murfet (Aus) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis0:01:25
14Alexander Cataford (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor0:01:26
15Shane Kline (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis0:01:28
16Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:01:36
17Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano0:01:39
18Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
19Pierrick Naud (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor0:01:42
20Emerson Oronte (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:01:44
21Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:01:48
22Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:01:59
23Garrett McLeod (Can) Canadian National Team0:02:22
24Adam Matthew Farabaugh (USA) Equipe Garneau-Québecor0:02:46
25Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:02:48
26Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Canadian National Team0:03:13
27Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano0:03:17
28Stuart Wight (Can) Canadian National Team0:03:18
29Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis0:03:43
30Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp0:03:45
31Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:04:15
32Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:04:24
33Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:05:20
34Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor0:13:47
35Cheung Fu Shiu (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:20:23

Canadian rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp7:04:20
2Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:15
3Rob Britton (Can) Canadian National Team0:00:21
4Antoine Duchesne (Can) Canadian National Team0:00:22
5Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:00:24
6Bruno Langlois (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor0:00:36
7Alexander Cataford (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor0:00:40
8Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Canadian National Team0:00:42
9Michael Woods (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor0:00:43
10Pierrick Naud (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor0:00:56
11Derrick St. John (Can) Canadian National Team0:01:16
12Jean-Sebastien Perron (Can) Canadian National Team0:01:31
13Benjamin Chaddock (Can) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
14Garrett McLeod (Can) Canadian National Team0:01:36
15Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Canadian National Team0:02:27
16Stuart Wight (Can) Canadian National Team0:02:32
17Geoffroy Dussault (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor0:02:33
18Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis0:02:57
19Zachary Bell (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:06:26
20Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:08:10
21Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor0:13:01

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team21:12:32
2Team Garmin-Sharp0:00:11
3Team Argos-Shimano0:00:17
4Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:35
5Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:36
6Orica GreenEdge0:01:01
75-Hour Energy P/B Kenda Racing Team0:01:02
8Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:01:15
9Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:01:29
10Bissell Pro Cycling0:01:33
11Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:01:37
12Canadian National Team0:01:38
13Jelly Belly P/B Kenda0:01:42
14Team Smartstop P/B Mountain Khakis0:01:45
15Equipe Garneau-Québecor0:01:58

Latest on Cyclingnews