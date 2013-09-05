Image 1 of 37 BMC stagiaire Silvan Dillier wins a two-up sprint over Jelly Belly's Serghei Tvetcov (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 2 of 37 The peloton in Red Deer (Image credit: John Pierce) Image 3 of 37 Silvan Dillier (BMC) attacks the peloton (Image credit: John Pierce) Image 4 of 37 Cadel Evans (BMC) closing gaps to stay near the front of the race. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 5 of 37 Wide open fields early in the day. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 6 of 37 Wheat and more wheat along todays course. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 7 of 37 The peloton had sunny skies again for today's long stage. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 8 of 37 Silvan Dillier (BMC) and Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly) spent most of the day off by themselves. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 9 of 37 Todays route was not very technical. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 10 of 37 The peloton hits one of the small climbs along todays course. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 11 of 37 Cannondale stayed together at the front for another day. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 12 of 37 The peloton passes by oil operations as it gets closer to Red Deer. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 13 of 37 Peter Sagan (Cannondale) on the climb to the KOM. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 14 of 37 Tom Slagter (Belkin) moves to the front as the KOM approaches. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 15 of 37 Tom Slagter (Belkin) looks back to see if anyone else will contest the KOM. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 16 of 37 Silvan Dillier (BMC) crosses the line in front of Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly). (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 17 of 37 Peter Sagan (Cannondale) gapped the rest of the field to take third place. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 18 of 37 The top three podium for the stage. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 19 of 37 Peter Sagan (Cannondale) had to have a rear wheel change during the stage. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 20 of 37 Children in Devon lined the course to see the riders off. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 21 of 37 Silvan Dillier (BMC) had all guns firing to take todays stage win. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 22 of 37 Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin Sharp) and Robert Gesink (Belkin) have a laugh on the start line. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 23 of 37 Paco Mancebo (Kenda-5 Hour Energy) tries to get a break going early in the stage. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 24 of 37 Garmin Sharp didn't want to let a break go up the road early in the day. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 25 of 37 The first break of the day tries to get a gap on the field. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 26 of 37 The break flies through the feed zone. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 27 of 37 Silvan Dillier (BMC) and Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly) begin to establish a gap. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 28 of 37 A long road ahead for the breakaway riders. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 29 of 37 Silvan Dillier (BMC) leads Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly) in the break. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 30 of 37 The field starts to react to the riders up the road. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 31 of 37 Silvan Dillier (BMC) and Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly) start to close in on the finish in Red Deer. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 32 of 37 Rolling through the farmlands just outside of Red Deer. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 33 of 37 The bunch descends before the days KOM climb. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 34 of 37 Peter Sagan (Cannondale) remains in yellow. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 35 of 37 Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly) was happy to get todays most aggressive jersey. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 36 of 37 The overall jerseys didn't change much today. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 37 of 37 BMC stagiaire Silvan Dillier enjoys his win (Image credit: John Pierce)

BMC stagiaire Silvan Dillier won a two-up sprint over Jelly Belly's Serghei Tvetcov to take stage 2 at the Tour of Alberta Thursday. The two riders broke away 94km into the 175km stage from Devon to Red Deer and time trialed to a five-minute gap before race leader Peter Sagan's Cannondale team started to chase in earnest.

The 23-year-old Swiss stage winner said he was surprised to get the win at the UCI 2.1 stage race because he came to Canada to help his team leaders.

"I am a little surprised about this win because as a stagiaire you don't go to a race and say, 'I'm probably going to win this,'" Dillier said. "You say I'm here to help my leaders from the team to get them in a good place so they can win. So I'm a little bit surprised now."

Despite getting help from some other sprinters' teams in the finale, the peloton left it too late, and the duo finished just ahead of the bunch. Sagan took the bunch sprint for third and another four-second time bonus.

"I was hoping [for help from the other teams] because I said today if the other teams don't come on the front to help us, then we also won't pull," Sagan said. "I could lose my yellow jersey, but it doesn't matter because it is impossible working when I have opposition from everybody. That was the tactic, and I think also for tomorrow will be the same."

Having started the day just 1:13 down on Sagan's overall lead, Dillier was the virtual leader on the road for much of his time off the front. But he was focused on the stage win and not the yellow jersey.

"Sometimes I thought about getting the lead, but I'm not really sure how my general classification was," he said. "I wasn't sure if I would get the leader's jersey or [Tvetcov], so I just went for a stage win."

Sagan increased his overall lead over Rohan Dennis (Garmin Sharp) to 26 seconds and Tobias Ludvigsson (Argos-Shimano) to 28 seconds. He also holds the jerseys for best young rider and sprint points. Tvetcov earned the blue top for most aggressive on the day. Garmin Sharp's Ryder Hesjedal is in the best Canadian, jersey, and Belkin's Tom Jelte Slagter kept the polka dot climber's jersey.

How it happened

Stage 2 featured two sprints and one KOM. Riders rolled through the sprawling farmland around Leduc, Millet, Wetaskiwin, Hobbema and Ponoka before turning west toward Red Deer. Outside of Red Deer riders tackled a short, punchy climb before entering the 4km circuits, which included a 30 meter climb and a corresponding descent to the finish.

An early break containing a number of general classification riders tried to sneak off the front. In the group were Dennis and Ludvigsson. Sagan's Cannondale team quickly pounced on the dangerous move to bring the escapees back into the fold.

Without a lasting break having formed, the pace shot up to 52km/h over the first hour of racing. The bunch steamed single file into the first intermediate sprint of the day in Wetaskiwin, where Dennis took the maximum time bonus of three seconds ahead of William Clarke (Argos) and Luke Keough (UnitedHealthcare).

The attacking picked up again before Tvetcov and Dillier, winner of the Tour de Normandie earlier in the year, escaped the group after the second sprint in Ponoka more than 94km into the race. With just two riders off the front, Cannondale dialed back the pace and allowed the escapees an ultimate gap of 5:30 with just 50km remaining.

Cannondale started lifting the pace again, and the gap started coming down steadily, but the duo still had four minutes with 30km remaining. Argos-Shimano added a handful of riders to the chase, hoping to bring back the break and set up a sprint for Luka Mezgec, who was second to Sagan twice at the USA Pro Challenge.

Attacks off the front of the field in the closing kilometers into Red Deer left Sagan isolated and chasing down the moves himself, but the attacking helped pick up the pace for the chase, dropping the gap to just two minutes with less than 20km remaining. Ten kilometers later as the escapees started the circuit, the gap was still holding at 1:45.

UnitedHealthcare picked up the chase on the circuits as the field started to split up. Sagan and his teammate, Damiano Caruso, made the front group and got a chance to sit in the field as UHC's blue train took over.

The gap dropped below one minute on the final lap, and Sagan's overall lead looked secure although it was clear he wasn't going to run the table with six wins in six days. Tevtcov took the front in the final kilometers, but Dillier jumped with 100 meters to go to grab the win.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 3:32:47 2 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 3 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:16 4 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:18 5 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano 6 Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Pro Cycling 7 Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 8 Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis 9 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 10 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling 11 Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 12 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 13 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 14 Shane Kline (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis 15 Robert Sweeting (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda 16 Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 17 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 18 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica-GreenEdge 19 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 20 Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 21 Jean-Sebastien Perron (Can) Canadian National Team 22 Zachary Bell (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 23 Benjamin Chaddock (Can) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis 24 Michael Woods (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 25 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 26 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 27 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 28 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp 29 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 30 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge 31 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 32 Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Bissell Pro Cycling 33 Shawn Milne (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda 34 Ken Hanson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 35 Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 36 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 37 Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 38 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 39 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 40 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda 41 Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Canadian National Team 42 Taylor Shelden (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda 43 Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 44 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 45 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 46 Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 47 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 48 Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 49 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 50 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 51 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 52 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 53 Andres Diaz (Col) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda 54 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 55 Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 56 Alexander Cataford (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 57 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 58 Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 59 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Sharp 60 Eric Marcotte (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis 61 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Canadian National Team 62 Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 63 James Stemper (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda 64 Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 65 Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 66 Bruno Langlois (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 67 Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 68 Rob Britton (Can) Canadian National Team 69 Kang Jiyong (Kor) Orica-GreenEdge 70 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 71 Emerson Oronte (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 72 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Sharp 73 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 74 Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling 75 Max Jenkins (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda 76 Jakub Novak (Cze) BMC Racing Team 77 Pierrick Naud (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 78 Kirk Carlsen (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 79 Chad Haga (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 80 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 81 Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 82 Stuart Wight (Can) Canadian National Team 83 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling 84 Clinton Robert Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 85 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 86 Clay Murfet (Aus) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis 87 Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis 88 Derrick St. John (Can) Canadian National Team 89 Michael Chauner (USA) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 0:00:29 90 Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:00:35 91 Garrett McLeod (Can) Canadian National Team 0:00:58 92 Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Cannondale Pro Cycling 93 Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis 0:01:16 94 Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Canadian National Team 95 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 0:01:23 96 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 97 Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 98 Michael Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 99 David Williams (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda 100 Adam Matthew Farabaugh (USA) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 0:01:40 101 Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:01:49 102 Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:01:59 103 Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 104 Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 105 David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp 0:02:15 106 William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano 107 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 108 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:02:45 109 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 110 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 111 Geoffroy Dussault (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 0:00:18 112 Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:03:59 113 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:04:00 114 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 115 Bobby Lea (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis 0:05:19 116 Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 0:10:38 117 Cheung Fu Shiu (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:17:01

Intermediate sprints - sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 5 pts 2 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 3 3 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 5 pts 2 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 3 3 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 1

Sprint 3 (stage finish) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 15 pts 2 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 12 3 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 10 4 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge 7 5 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano 6 6 Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Pro Cycling 5 7 Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 4 8 Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis 3 9 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 2 10 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling 1

King of the Mountains - KOM 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 10 pts 2 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 9 3 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 7 4 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Sharp 6 5 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 5 6 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 4 7 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 2

Best Young Rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 3:32:47 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:16 3 Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:00:18 4 Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 5 Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis 6 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 7 Shane Kline (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis 8 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 9 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 10 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 11 Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 12 Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 13 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 14 Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 15 Alexander Cataford (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 16 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Canadian National Team 17 Emerson Oronte (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 18 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 19 Jakub Novak (Cze) BMC Racing Team 20 Pierrick Naud (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 21 Stuart Wight (Can) Canadian National Team 22 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling 23 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 24 Clay Murfet (Aus) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis 25 Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis 26 Garrett McLeod (Can) Canadian National Team 0:00:58 27 Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis 0:01:16 28 Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Canadian National Team 29 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 0:01:23 30 Adam Matthew Farabaugh (USA) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 0:01:40 31 Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:01:49 32 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 0:02:45 33 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 34 Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 0:10:38 35 Cheung Fu Shiu (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:17:01

Best Canadian rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 3:33:05 2 Jean-Sebastien Perron (Can) Canadian National Team 3 Zachary Bell (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 4 Benjamin Chaddock (Can) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis 5 Michael Woods (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 6 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp 7 Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 8 Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Canadian National Team 9 Alexander Cataford (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 10 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Canadian National Team 11 Bruno Langlois (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 12 Rob Britton (Can) Canadian National Team 13 Pierrick Naud (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 14 Stuart Wight (Can) Canadian National Team 15 Derrick St. John (Can) Canadian National Team 16 Garrett McLeod (Can) Canadian National Team 0:00:40 17 Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis 0:00:58 18 Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Canadian National Team 19 Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:01:41 20 Geoffroy Dussault (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 21 Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 0:10:20

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jelly Belly P/B Kenda 10:38:57 2 BMC Racing Team 3 Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:16 4 Team Argos-Shimano 0:00:18 5 Team Smartstop P/B Mountain Khakis 6 Bissell Pro Cycling 7 Orica GreenEdge 8 Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies 9 Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 10 Champion System Pro Cycling Team 11 5-Hour Energy P/B Kenda Racing Team 12 Team Garmin-Sharp 13 Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 14 Canadian National Team 15 Equipe Garneau-Québecor

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 7:03:34 2 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 0:00:26 3 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 0:00:28 4 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:00:36 5 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:37 6 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:43 7 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:00:44 8 Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:46 9 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp 10 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:47 11 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:00:48 12 Chad Haga (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:49 13 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 14 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:51 15 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 16 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:55 17 Shawn Milne (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda 18 Robert Sweeting (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda 0:00:58 19 Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 20 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda 0:00:59 21 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 22 Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:01:01 23 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Sharp 24 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:01:03 25 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:01:05 26 Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:01:06 27 Rob Britton (Can) Canadian National Team 0:01:07 28 Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 29 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Canadian National Team 0:01:08 30 Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:01:10 31 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 32 Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis 0:01:11 33 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:01:12 34 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano 35 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Sharp 0:01:13 36 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge 37 Andres Diaz (Col) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda 0:01:15 38 Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:01:16 39 Clinton Robert Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 40 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:18 41 Taylor Shelden (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda 42 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:19 43 Kirk Carlsen (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 44 Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:01:22 45 Bruno Langlois (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 46 Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Pro Cycling 47 Jakub Novak (Cze) BMC Racing Team 0:01:24 48 Clay Murfet (Aus) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis 0:01:25 49 Alexander Cataford (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 0:01:26 50 Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Canadian National Team 0:01:28 51 Shane Kline (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis 52 Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Bissell Pro Cycling 53 Michael Woods (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 0:01:29 54 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:01:30 55 Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:36 56 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:38 57 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 0:01:39 58 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 59 Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis 60 Pierrick Naud (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 0:01:42 61 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica-GreenEdge 0:01:43 62 Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 63 Emerson Oronte (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:01:44 64 Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:01:48 65 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 66 Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 67 Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:01:59 68 Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:02:00 69 Derrick St. John (Can) Canadian National Team 0:02:02 70 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 71 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge 0:02:10 72 Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:02:11 73 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:02:15 74 Jean-Sebastien Perron (Can) Canadian National Team 0:02:17 75 Benjamin Chaddock (Can) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis 76 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:02:21 77 Max Jenkins (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda 0:02:22 78 Garrett McLeod (Can) Canadian National Team 79 Eric Marcotte (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis 0:02:26 80 Ken Hanson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:02:30 81 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:02:31 82 Michael Chauner (USA) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 0:02:37 83 Adam Matthew Farabaugh (USA) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 0:02:46 84 Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:02:48 85 Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:02:52 86 David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp 0:02:57 87 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:03:02 88 Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Canadian National Team 0:03:13 89 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 0:03:17 90 Stuart Wight (Can) Canadian National Team 0:03:18 91 Geoffroy Dussault (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 0:03:19 92 Kang Jiyong (Kor) Orica-GreenEdge 0:03:40 93 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:03:42 94 Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis 0:03:43 95 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 0:03:45 96 Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:03:49 97 Michael Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:04:09 98 Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:04:15 99 David Williams (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda 0:04:16 100 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 0:04:21 101 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:04:24 102 Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:04:38 103 Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:05:13 104 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:05:17 105 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:05:20 106 Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:05:25 107 Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:05:35 108 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:06:29 109 Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:06:58 110 Zachary Bell (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:07:12 111 William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano 0:07:46 112 James Stemper (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda 0:08:46 113 Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:08:56 114 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:09:46 115 Bobby Lea (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis 0:10:45 116 Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 0:13:47 117 Cheung Fu Shiu (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:20:23

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 25 pts 2 Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 21 3 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 15 4 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 12 5 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano 12 6 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 10 7 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge 7 8 Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 7 9 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 5 10 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 5 11 William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano 5 12 Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Pro Cycling 5 13 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 5 14 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 5 15 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Sharp 4 16 Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 4 17 Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis 3 18 Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 3 19 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 3 20 Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 3 21 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 2 22 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 2 23 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 2 24 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling 1

KOM classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 17 pts 2 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 10 3 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Sharp 10 4 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 9 5 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 9 6 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 7 7 Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 6 8 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 5 9 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 5 10 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 4 11 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 2 12 Geoffroy Dussault (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 2

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 7:03:34 2 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 0:00:26 3 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 0:00:28 4 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:00:51 5 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:01:05 6 Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:01:06 7 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Canadian National Team 0:01:08 8 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:10 9 Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis 0:01:11 10 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:18 11 Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:01:22 12 Jakub Novak (Cze) BMC Racing Team 0:01:24 13 Clay Murfet (Aus) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis 0:01:25 14 Alexander Cataford (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 0:01:26 15 Shane Kline (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis 0:01:28 16 Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:36 17 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 0:01:39 18 Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis 19 Pierrick Naud (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 0:01:42 20 Emerson Oronte (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:01:44 21 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:01:48 22 Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:01:59 23 Garrett McLeod (Can) Canadian National Team 0:02:22 24 Adam Matthew Farabaugh (USA) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 0:02:46 25 Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:02:48 26 Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Canadian National Team 0:03:13 27 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 0:03:17 28 Stuart Wight (Can) Canadian National Team 0:03:18 29 Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis 0:03:43 30 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 0:03:45 31 Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:04:15 32 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:04:24 33 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:05:20 34 Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 0:13:47 35 Cheung Fu Shiu (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:20:23

Canadian rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp 7:04:20 2 Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:15 3 Rob Britton (Can) Canadian National Team 0:00:21 4 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Canadian National Team 0:00:22 5 Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:00:24 6 Bruno Langlois (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 0:00:36 7 Alexander Cataford (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 0:00:40 8 Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Canadian National Team 0:00:42 9 Michael Woods (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 0:00:43 10 Pierrick Naud (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 0:00:56 11 Derrick St. John (Can) Canadian National Team 0:01:16 12 Jean-Sebastien Perron (Can) Canadian National Team 0:01:31 13 Benjamin Chaddock (Can) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis 14 Garrett McLeod (Can) Canadian National Team 0:01:36 15 Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Canadian National Team 0:02:27 16 Stuart Wight (Can) Canadian National Team 0:02:32 17 Geoffroy Dussault (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 0:02:33 18 Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis 0:02:57 19 Zachary Bell (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:06:26 20 Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:08:10 21 Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 0:13:01