Dillier outsprints Tvetcov to win in Red Deer
Tour of Alberta leader Sagan takes field sprint for third
Stage 2: Devon - Red Deer
BMC stagiaire Silvan Dillier won a two-up sprint over Jelly Belly's Serghei Tvetcov to take stage 2 at the Tour of Alberta Thursday. The two riders broke away 94km into the 175km stage from Devon to Red Deer and time trialed to a five-minute gap before race leader Peter Sagan's Cannondale team started to chase in earnest.
The 23-year-old Swiss stage winner said he was surprised to get the win at the UCI 2.1 stage race because he came to Canada to help his team leaders.
"I am a little surprised about this win because as a stagiaire you don't go to a race and say, 'I'm probably going to win this,'" Dillier said. "You say I'm here to help my leaders from the team to get them in a good place so they can win. So I'm a little bit surprised now."
Despite getting help from some other sprinters' teams in the finale, the peloton left it too late, and the duo finished just ahead of the bunch. Sagan took the bunch sprint for third and another four-second time bonus.
"I was hoping [for help from the other teams] because I said today if the other teams don't come on the front to help us, then we also won't pull," Sagan said. "I could lose my yellow jersey, but it doesn't matter because it is impossible working when I have opposition from everybody. That was the tactic, and I think also for tomorrow will be the same."
Having started the day just 1:13 down on Sagan's overall lead, Dillier was the virtual leader on the road for much of his time off the front. But he was focused on the stage win and not the yellow jersey.
"Sometimes I thought about getting the lead, but I'm not really sure how my general classification was," he said. "I wasn't sure if I would get the leader's jersey or [Tvetcov], so I just went for a stage win."
Sagan increased his overall lead over Rohan Dennis (Garmin Sharp) to 26 seconds and Tobias Ludvigsson (Argos-Shimano) to 28 seconds. He also holds the jerseys for best young rider and sprint points. Tvetcov earned the blue top for most aggressive on the day. Garmin Sharp's Ryder Hesjedal is in the best Canadian, jersey, and Belkin's Tom Jelte Slagter kept the polka dot climber's jersey.
How it happened
Stage 2 featured two sprints and one KOM. Riders rolled through the sprawling farmland around Leduc, Millet, Wetaskiwin, Hobbema and Ponoka before turning west toward Red Deer. Outside of Red Deer riders tackled a short, punchy climb before entering the 4km circuits, which included a 30 meter climb and a corresponding descent to the finish.
An early break containing a number of general classification riders tried to sneak off the front. In the group were Dennis and Ludvigsson. Sagan's Cannondale team quickly pounced on the dangerous move to bring the escapees back into the fold.
Without a lasting break having formed, the pace shot up to 52km/h over the first hour of racing. The bunch steamed single file into the first intermediate sprint of the day in Wetaskiwin, where Dennis took the maximum time bonus of three seconds ahead of William Clarke (Argos) and Luke Keough (UnitedHealthcare).
The attacking picked up again before Tvetcov and Dillier, winner of the Tour de Normandie earlier in the year, escaped the group after the second sprint in Ponoka more than 94km into the race. With just two riders off the front, Cannondale dialed back the pace and allowed the escapees an ultimate gap of 5:30 with just 50km remaining.
Cannondale started lifting the pace again, and the gap started coming down steadily, but the duo still had four minutes with 30km remaining. Argos-Shimano added a handful of riders to the chase, hoping to bring back the break and set up a sprint for Luka Mezgec, who was second to Sagan twice at the USA Pro Challenge.
Attacks off the front of the field in the closing kilometers into Red Deer left Sagan isolated and chasing down the moves himself, but the attacking helped pick up the pace for the chase, dropping the gap to just two minutes with less than 20km remaining. Ten kilometers later as the escapees started the circuit, the gap was still holding at 1:45.
UnitedHealthcare picked up the chase on the circuits as the field started to split up. Sagan and his teammate, Damiano Caruso, made the front group and got a chance to sit in the field as UHC's blue train took over.
The gap dropped below one minute on the final lap, and Sagan's overall lead looked secure although it was clear he wasn't going to run the table with six wins in six days. Tevtcov took the front in the final kilometers, but Dillier jumped with 100 meters to go to grab the win.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|3:32:47
|2
|Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|3
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:16
|4
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:18
|5
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
|6
|Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Pro Cycling
|7
|Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|8
|Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
|9
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|10
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling
|11
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|12
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|13
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|14
|Shane Kline (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
|15
|Robert Sweeting (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
|16
|Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|17
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|18
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica-GreenEdge
|19
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|20
|Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|21
|Jean-Sebastien Perron (Can) Canadian National Team
|22
|Zachary Bell (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|23
|Benjamin Chaddock (Can) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
|24
|Michael Woods (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|25
|Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|26
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|27
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|28
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
|29
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|30
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
|31
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|32
|Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Bissell Pro Cycling
|33
|Shawn Milne (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
|34
|Ken Hanson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|35
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|36
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|37
|Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|38
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|39
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|40
|Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
|41
|Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Canadian National Team
|42
|Taylor Shelden (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
|43
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|44
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|45
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|46
|Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|47
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|48
|Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|49
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|50
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|51
|Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|52
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|53
|Andres Diaz (Col) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
|54
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|55
|Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|56
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|57
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|58
|Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|59
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|60
|Eric Marcotte (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
|61
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Canadian National Team
|62
|Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|63
|James Stemper (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
|64
|Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|65
|Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|66
|Bruno Langlois (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|67
|Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|68
|Rob Britton (Can) Canadian National Team
|69
|Kang Jiyong (Kor) Orica-GreenEdge
|70
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|71
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|72
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Sharp
|73
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|74
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|75
|Max Jenkins (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
|76
|Jakub Novak (Cze) BMC Racing Team
|77
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|78
|Kirk Carlsen (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|79
|Chad Haga (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|80
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|81
|Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|82
|Stuart Wight (Can) Canadian National Team
|83
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|84
|Clinton Robert Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|85
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|86
|Clay Murfet (Aus) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
|87
|Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
|88
|Derrick St. John (Can) Canadian National Team
|89
|Michael Chauner (USA) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|0:00:29
|90
|Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:00:35
|91
|Garrett McLeod (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:00:58
|92
|Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|93
|Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
|0:01:16
|94
|Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Canadian National Team
|95
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:01:23
|96
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|97
|Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|98
|Michael Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|99
|David Williams (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
|100
|Adam Matthew Farabaugh (USA) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|0:01:40
|101
|Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:01:49
|102
|Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:01:59
|103
|Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|104
|Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|105
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp
|0:02:15
|106
|William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano
|107
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|108
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:02:45
|109
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|110
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|111
|Geoffroy Dussault (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|0:00:18
|112
|Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:03:59
|113
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:00
|114
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|115
|Bobby Lea (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
|0:05:19
|116
|Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|0:10:38
|117
|Cheung Fu Shiu (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:17:01
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|5
|pts
|2
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|3
|3
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|5
|pts
|2
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|3
|3
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|12
|3
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|10
|4
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
|7
|5
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
|6
|6
|Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Pro Cycling
|5
|7
|Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|4
|8
|Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
|3
|9
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|2
|10
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|10
|pts
|2
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|9
|3
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|7
|4
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Sharp
|6
|5
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|5
|6
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|4
|7
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|3:32:47
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:16
|3
|Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:00:18
|4
|Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|5
|Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
|6
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|7
|Shane Kline (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
|8
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|9
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|10
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|11
|Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|12
|Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|13
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|14
|Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|15
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|16
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Canadian National Team
|17
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|18
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|19
|Jakub Novak (Cze) BMC Racing Team
|20
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|21
|Stuart Wight (Can) Canadian National Team
|22
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|23
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|24
|Clay Murfet (Aus) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
|25
|Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
|26
|Garrett McLeod (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:00:58
|27
|Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
|0:01:16
|28
|Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Canadian National Team
|29
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:01:23
|30
|Adam Matthew Farabaugh (USA) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|0:01:40
|31
|Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:01:49
|32
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|0:02:45
|33
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|34
|Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|0:10:38
|35
|Cheung Fu Shiu (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:17:01
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|3:33:05
|2
|Jean-Sebastien Perron (Can) Canadian National Team
|3
|Zachary Bell (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|4
|Benjamin Chaddock (Can) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
|5
|Michael Woods (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|6
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
|7
|Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|8
|Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Canadian National Team
|9
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|10
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Canadian National Team
|11
|Bruno Langlois (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|12
|Rob Britton (Can) Canadian National Team
|13
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|14
|Stuart Wight (Can) Canadian National Team
|15
|Derrick St. John (Can) Canadian National Team
|16
|Garrett McLeod (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:00:40
|17
|Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
|0:00:58
|18
|Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Canadian National Team
|19
|Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:01:41
|20
|Geoffroy Dussault (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|21
|Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|0:10:20
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jelly Belly P/B Kenda
|10:38:57
|2
|BMC Racing Team
|3
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:16
|4
|Team Argos-Shimano
|0:00:18
|5
|Team Smartstop P/B Mountain Khakis
|6
|Bissell Pro Cycling
|7
|Orica GreenEdge
|8
|Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies
|9
|Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|10
|Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|11
|5-Hour Energy P/B Kenda Racing Team
|12
|Team Garmin-Sharp
|13
|Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|14
|Canadian National Team
|15
|Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|7:03:34
|2
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|0:00:26
|3
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:00:28
|4
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:36
|5
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:37
|6
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:43
|7
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:00:44
|8
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:46
|9
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
|10
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:47
|11
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:00:48
|12
|Chad Haga (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:49
|13
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|14
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:51
|15
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|16
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:55
|17
|Shawn Milne (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
|18
|Robert Sweeting (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
|0:00:58
|19
|Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|20
|Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
|0:00:59
|21
|Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|22
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:01:01
|23
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|24
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:03
|25
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:05
|26
|Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:01:06
|27
|Rob Britton (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:01:07
|28
|Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|29
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:01:08
|30
|Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:10
|31
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|32
|Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
|0:01:11
|33
|Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:01:12
|34
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
|35
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Sharp
|0:01:13
|36
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
|37
|Andres Diaz (Col) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
|0:01:15
|38
|Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:16
|39
|Clinton Robert Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|40
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:18
|41
|Taylor Shelden (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
|42
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:19
|43
|Kirk Carlsen (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|44
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:01:22
|45
|Bruno Langlois (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|46
|Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Pro Cycling
|47
|Jakub Novak (Cze) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:24
|48
|Clay Murfet (Aus) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
|0:01:25
|49
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|0:01:26
|50
|Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:01:28
|51
|Shane Kline (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
|52
|Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Bissell Pro Cycling
|53
|Michael Woods (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|0:01:29
|54
|Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:30
|55
|Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:36
|56
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:38
|57
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:01:39
|58
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|59
|Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
|60
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|0:01:42
|61
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:01:43
|62
|Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|63
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:01:44
|64
|Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:01:48
|65
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|66
|Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|67
|Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:59
|68
|Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:00
|69
|Derrick St. John (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:02:02
|70
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|71
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:02:10
|72
|Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:02:11
|73
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:15
|74
|Jean-Sebastien Perron (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:02:17
|75
|Benjamin Chaddock (Can) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
|76
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:21
|77
|Max Jenkins (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
|0:02:22
|78
|Garrett McLeod (Can) Canadian National Team
|79
|Eric Marcotte (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
|0:02:26
|80
|Ken Hanson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:02:30
|81
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:31
|82
|Michael Chauner (USA) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|0:02:37
|83
|Adam Matthew Farabaugh (USA) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|0:02:46
|84
|Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:02:48
|85
|Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:52
|86
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp
|0:02:57
|87
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:02
|88
|Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:03:13
|89
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:03:17
|90
|Stuart Wight (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:03:18
|91
|Geoffroy Dussault (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|0:03:19
|92
|Kang Jiyong (Kor) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:03:40
|93
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:03:42
|94
|Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
|0:03:43
|95
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|0:03:45
|96
|Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:03:49
|97
|Michael Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:04:09
|98
|Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:04:15
|99
|David Williams (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
|0:04:16
|100
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|0:04:21
|101
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:24
|102
|Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:04:38
|103
|Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:05:13
|104
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:05:17
|105
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:05:20
|106
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:05:25
|107
|Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:05:35
|108
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:29
|109
|Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:06:58
|110
|Zachary Bell (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:12
|111
|William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:07:46
|112
|James Stemper (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
|0:08:46
|113
|Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:08:56
|114
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:09:46
|115
|Bobby Lea (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
|0:10:45
|116
|Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|0:13:47
|117
|Cheung Fu Shiu (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:20:23
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|25
|pts
|2
|Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|21
|3
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|15
|4
|Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|12
|5
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
|12
|6
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|10
|7
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
|7
|8
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|7
|9
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|5
|10
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|5
|11
|William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano
|5
|12
|Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Pro Cycling
|5
|13
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|5
|14
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|5
|15
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Sharp
|4
|16
|Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|4
|17
|Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
|3
|18
|Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|3
|19
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|3
|20
|Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|3
|21
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|2
|22
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|2
|23
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|2
|24
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|17
|pts
|2
|Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|10
|3
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Sharp
|10
|4
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|9
|5
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|9
|6
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|7
|7
|Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|6
|8
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|5
|9
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|5
|10
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|4
|11
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|2
|12
|Geoffroy Dussault (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|7:03:34
|2
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|0:00:26
|3
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:00:28
|4
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:51
|5
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:05
|6
|Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:01:06
|7
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:01:08
|8
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:10
|9
|Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
|0:01:11
|10
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:18
|11
|Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:01:22
|12
|Jakub Novak (Cze) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:24
|13
|Clay Murfet (Aus) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
|0:01:25
|14
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|0:01:26
|15
|Shane Kline (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
|0:01:28
|16
|Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:36
|17
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:01:39
|18
|Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
|19
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|0:01:42
|20
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:01:44
|21
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:01:48
|22
|Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:59
|23
|Garrett McLeod (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:02:22
|24
|Adam Matthew Farabaugh (USA) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|0:02:46
|25
|Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:02:48
|26
|Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:03:13
|27
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:03:17
|28
|Stuart Wight (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:03:18
|29
|Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
|0:03:43
|30
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|0:03:45
|31
|Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:04:15
|32
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:24
|33
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:05:20
|34
|Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|0:13:47
|35
|Cheung Fu Shiu (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:20:23
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
|7:04:20
|2
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:15
|3
|Rob Britton (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:00:21
|4
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:00:22
|5
|Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:24
|6
|Bruno Langlois (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|0:00:36
|7
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|0:00:40
|8
|Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:00:42
|9
|Michael Woods (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|0:00:43
|10
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|0:00:56
|11
|Derrick St. John (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:01:16
|12
|Jean-Sebastien Perron (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:01:31
|13
|Benjamin Chaddock (Can) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
|14
|Garrett McLeod (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:01:36
|15
|Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:02:27
|16
|Stuart Wight (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:02:32
|17
|Geoffroy Dussault (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|0:02:33
|18
|Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
|0:02:57
|19
|Zachary Bell (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:26
|20
|Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:08:10
|21
|Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|0:13:01
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|21:12:32
|2
|Team Garmin-Sharp
|0:00:11
|3
|Team Argos-Shimano
|0:00:17
|4
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:35
|5
|Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:36
|6
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:01:01
|7
|5-Hour Energy P/B Kenda Racing Team
|0:01:02
|8
|Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:15
|9
|Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:29
|10
|Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:01:33
|11
|Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:37
|12
|Canadian National Team
|0:01:38
|13
|Jelly Belly P/B Kenda
|0:01:42
|14
|Team Smartstop P/B Mountain Khakis
|0:01:45
|15
|Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|0:01:58
