Sagan continues domination in stage 1 of Tour of Alberta

Cannondale rider unbeatable in first road stage

Image 1 of 32

Cannondale's Peter Sagan wins with ease

Cannondale's Peter Sagan wins with ease
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 2 of 32

An attack goes off the front of the field.

An attack goes off the front of the field.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 3 of 32

The race crossed over or under lots of train tracks today.

The race crossed over or under lots of train tracks today.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 4 of 32

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) has his bike fixed during the stage.

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) has his bike fixed during the stage.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 5 of 32

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) brings bottles up through the field for teammates.

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) brings bottles up through the field for teammates.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 6 of 32

Cadel Evans (BMC) does some jersey adjustments out on the road.

Cadel Evans (BMC) does some jersey adjustments out on the road.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 7 of 32

Kang Jiyong (Orica GreenEDGE) gets back up after a fall after taking a feed.

Kang Jiyong (Orica GreenEDGE) gets back up after a fall after taking a feed.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 8 of 32

Cannondale spent the day controlling the front of the race.

Cannondale spent the day controlling the front of the race.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 9 of 32

Today's break worked well together but never got much over a 2 minute lead.

Today's break worked well together but never got much over a 2 minute lead.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 10 of 32

The peloton passes a farm out on today's route.

The peloton passes a farm out on today's route.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 11 of 32

Riders back in the peloton had time to enjoy today's scenery.

Riders back in the peloton had time to enjoy today's scenery.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 12 of 32

Cannondale never left the front of the peloton.

Cannondale never left the front of the peloton.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 13 of 32

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) heads onto the last lap of the finishing circuit.

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) heads onto the last lap of the finishing circuit.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 14 of 32

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin Sharp) got a bit confused with how many laps left to go on the circuit.

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin Sharp) got a bit confused with how many laps left to go on the circuit.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 15 of 32

Jeremy Powers (Jelly Belly) took home the most aggressive jersey for his time in today's break.

Jeremy Powers (Jelly Belly) took home the most aggressive jersey for his time in today's break.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 16 of 32

Most of today's stage passed through farmlands south of Edmonton.

Most of today's stage passed through farmlands south of Edmonton.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 17 of 32

Fans welcomed the race for the sprint in Ft. Saskatchewan.

Fans welcomed the race for the sprint in Ft. Saskatchewan.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 18 of 32

Lots of school children got out of classes today to cheer on the race.

Lots of school children got out of classes today to cheer on the race.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 19 of 32

The group sits up after having chased down an early break.

The group sits up after having chased down an early break.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 20 of 32

Another break tries to go up the road early in the race.

Another break tries to go up the road early in the race.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 21 of 32

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) goes to the team car to load up with water bottles.

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) goes to the team car to load up with water bottles.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 22 of 32

The peloton had a good chance to see the break far ahead on today's straight roads.

The peloton had a good chance to see the break far ahead on today's straight roads.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 23 of 32

The peloton gets strung out for the TV coverage.

The peloton gets strung out for the TV coverage.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 24 of 32

Riders go down after hitting a median with only a few kilometers left.

Riders go down after hitting a median with only a few kilometers left.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 25 of 32

Zach Bell (Champion System) was one of the riders that crashed hard just before the finish.

Zach Bell (Champion System) was one of the riders that crashed hard just before the finish.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 26 of 32

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) spends another day in the yellow jersey.

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) spends another day in the yellow jersey.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 27 of 32

The Stage 1 start in Strathcona.

The Stage 1 start in Strathcona.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 28 of 32

The group tightens up to one lane for a little bit of bridge construction.

The group tightens up to one lane for a little bit of bridge construction.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 29 of 32

Today's top three on the stage.

Today's top three on the stage.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 30 of 32

Moreno Hofland (Belkin) could only watch as Cannondale's Peter Sagan celebrates another win

Moreno Hofland (Belkin) could only watch as Cannondale's Peter Sagan celebrates another win
(Image credit: John Pierce)
Image 31 of 32

The peloton rolls out for stage 1 of the Tour of Alberta

The peloton rolls out for stage 1 of the Tour of Alberta
(Image credit: John Pierce)
Image 32 of 32

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) with two Royal Canadian Mounted Police

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) with two Royal Canadian Mounted Police
(Image credit: John Pierce)

 After just two days at the Tour of Alberta, Peter Sagan is making winning look easy. The 23-year-old Slovakian national champion took his second win in as many days Wednesday in Camrose after his Cannondale team chased down a breakaway of four riders and caught them on the second of three finishing circuits.

"Today my team did a very, very good job because today was all day on the front," Sagan said. "And also from the start there were attacks and we put only four riders in the breakaway. Then we were always on the front for the pulling."

Optum-Kelly Benefits' Eric Young jumped early on a slight rise before the finish and got a gap, but Sagan waited patiently and passed him well before the line. Young held on for the second spot, with Moreno Hofland (Belkin) in third.

"Eric started too early," Sagan said. "I saw this, but the sprint was into a headwind, so we hurt a lot, and he started I think too early and it was better for me."

Young was actually trying to lead out teammate Ryan Anderson, who finished second to Sagan during the last stage of the USA Pro Challenge in Colorado. But when Young opened up a gap, he pressed for the finish on his own.

"I had Ryan on my wheel, and I just kind of went," Young said. "When I looked back there was a bit of a gap, so I just put my head down and hoped for the best. Sagan was fast enough out of the group to catch me at the end right before the line. Obviously I wish I could have held on, but that was a tough little hill at the end of this race. I gave it my best shot."

Anderson ended up finishing fourth, just behind Belkin sprinter Moreno Hofland, who said he was well positioned on Sagan's wheel through the final corner but got bumped off.

"I was in the 12th spot in the corner, and [Sagan] moved up a little bit and I was on his wheel," Hofland said. "But some guy grabbed the wheel and he left a little hole to Sagan, and I couldn't follow him anymore. So I sprinted to [Optum's Anderson], but [Young] was too far away."

Sagan's win and the subsequent time bonus added another 10 seconds to his lead over the other general classification hopefuls, while he also claimed the jerseys for the best young rider and the sprint competition. He trails Belkin's Tom Jelte Slagter by one point in the mountains classification.

How it happened

Stage 1 started in the Strathcona County suburbs just east of Edmonton after a neutral parade around Sherwood Park. The race headed north for a pass through the city of Fort Saskatchewan before turning south to Ardrossan and the scenic lake district. When the race reached Camrose at 146km, the peloton negotiated three laps of the 4km eight-corner finishing circuit for the first bunch sprint of the week.

Aside from stage win glory, time bonuses at the intermediate sprints and at the finish were the main prize of the day. Intermediate sprints with bonuses of three, two and one second for were up for grabs at the first sprint of the day in Ft. Saskatchewan, just 27km into the 158km stage. The second sprint followed 33km later in Ardrossan.

Despite a flurry of early attacks, the bunch rolled together into Ft. Saskatchewan for the day's first sprint, where Argos-Shimano's Simon Geschke took the maximum time bonus head of Jelly Belly's Jeremy Powers and Argos' Patrick Grestch.

With the first sprint out of the way, the attacks started up again. This time Bissell's Jeremy Vennell peeled away from the bunch and was soon joined by Powers, Belkin's Marc Goos and Argos rider William Clarke.

"The start was just so fast that making the break was tough," Vennell said. "So I waited until it eased up a bit and then went. I was hoping someone would come across, and luckily one guy came and then two more came up to make four of us. Maybe a few more would have been nice."

The quartet had a gap of just over two minutes as they reached the second intermediate sprint in Ardrossan, and with Vennell starting the day 50 seconds down on Sagan in the overall battle, he was briefly the virtual leader on the road.

Clarke took the second intermediate sprint, followed by Goos and Powers, and the quartet of escapees held a consistent two minute gap with about 70km remaining. The gap hovered there until the 50km-to-go mark, when Cannondale started whittling away at the advantage. With 42km to go the gap was down to just 1:40. Twenty-five kilometers later, that gap was down to 1:05, but the leaders still held out hope that if they hit the circuits with enough of a lead, one of them could sneak away with the win.

"The goal was to get to the circuits and try to finish it off, because you never know what can happen," Powers said. "Every time we turned we thought it was finally going to be a little bit of tailwind and we'd get a little bit of a reprieve. But every single time we turned there was wind from another direction. It felt like it never stopped. So that makes for a very hard day with four riders. I don't know what it was like in the back, but up front we were all leaking oil, if you will."

The bunch had pared the leaders' advantage down to just 45 seconds as they started the first of the three circuits. Clarke attacked the breakaway but couldn't shed Goos, and the two groups of two riders each dangled just off the front of the peloton as they started the penultimate lap.

The field made the catch with just over one to go, and the bunch sprint looked inevitable. Garmin Sharp's Ryder Hesjedal, wearing the jersey for best Canadian, attacked before the field came through to get the final bell. But Hesjedal was apparently confused about the lap count and posted a salute as he crossed the line, only to be swallowed by the hard-charging field.

"It was in our head that there were three laps, but that was a pretty intense circuit so you couldn't look at the lap counter or anything," Hesjedal explained. "I was just in the zone and the kilometers seemed right on the speedo and that was it.

"Sometimes you can tell a little bit, and going in that time it felt like were racing to the finish," Hesjedal continued. "Then after a little bit I realized it was too good to be true, but I was kind of half-committed to saluting because I wasn't too sure what just happened. I can't say I've done that before. So there's a first time for everything."

Unlike Hesjedal's gaffe, Sagan's winning performance was definitely not a first. He's wracked up 20 wins this season, and he obviously wants to add a few more. Asked how many of the cowboy hats that are given to each stage winner he'd like to win at the Alberta race, he thought for a second and said "one for every rider on the team, so six of them."

The six-day Tour of Alberta continues Thursday with a 175km route from Devon to Red Deer, another stage that looks tailor made for the Slovakian fast man.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling3:22:17
2Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
3Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
4Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
5Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
6Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
7Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Sharp
8Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
9Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
10John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
11Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
12Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
13Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
14Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
15Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
16Robert Sweeting (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
17Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Pro Cycling
18Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
19Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
20Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
21Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Canadian National Team
22Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
23Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
24Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica-GreenEdge
25Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
26Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
27Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
28Clinton Robert Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
29Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
30Shawn Milne (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
31Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
32Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
33Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
34Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Bissell Pro Cycling
35Michael Woods (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
36Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
37Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
38Andres Diaz (Col) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda0:00:10
39Benjamin Chaddock (Can) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
40Shane Kline (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
41Taylor Shelden (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
42Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
43Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
44Antoine Duchesne (Can) Canadian National Team
45Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
46Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
47Kirk Carlsen (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
48Chad Haga (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
49Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
50Clay Murfet (Aus) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
51Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
52David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp
53Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Sharp
54Rob Britton (Can) Canadian National Team
55Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
56Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
57Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
58Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
59Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
60Bruno Langlois (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
61Alexander Cataford (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor0:00:16
62Pierrick Naud (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
63Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp0:00:19
64Michael Chauner (USA) Equipe Garneau-Québecor0:00:21
65Jakub Novak (Cze) BMC Racing Team0:00:24
66Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
67Derrick St. John (Can) Canadian National Team
68Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
69Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
70Adam Matthew Farabaugh (USA) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
71Jean-Sebastien Perron (Can) Canadian National Team
72Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
73Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
74Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:00:28
75Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:29
76David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Sharp
77Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
78Garrett McLeod (Can) Canadian National Team
79Max Jenkins (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
80Emerson Oronte (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
81Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
82Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
83Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
84Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano0:00:35
85Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
86Mark Renshaw (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:37
87Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
88Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
89Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
90Geoffroy Dussault (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor0:00:48
91Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
92Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Canadian National Team
93Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
94Ken Hanson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:05
95Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:13
96Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:01:15
97Michael Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
98Eric Marcotte (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis0:01:27
99Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:01:34
100Cheung Fu Shiu (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:01:40
101Kang Jiyong (Kor) Orica-GreenEdge
102Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
103Stuart Wight (Can) Canadian National Team
104Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
105Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
106David Williams (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda0:02:07
107William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano0:04:10
108Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
109Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
110Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling0:04:11
111Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:04:13
112Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
113Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
114Bobby Lea (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
115Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:06:09
116Zachary Bell (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
117James Stemper (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda

Intermediate Sprints - Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano5pts
2Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda3
3Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano5pts
2Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team3
3Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda1

Sprint 3 (stage finish)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling15pts
2Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies12
3Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team10
4Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies7
5Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano6
6Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team5
7Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Sharp4
8Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team3
9Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano2
10John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team1

Best young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling3:22:17
2Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
3Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
4Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
5Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
6Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Pro Cycling
7Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
8Shane Kline (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis0:00:10
9Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
10Antoine Duchesne (Can) Canadian National Team
11Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
12Clay Murfet (Aus) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
13Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
14Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
15Alexander Cataford (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor0:00:16
16Pierrick Naud (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
17Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp0:00:19
18Jakub Novak (Cze) BMC Racing Team0:00:24
19Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
20Adam Matthew Farabaugh (USA) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
21Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:00:28
22Garrett McLeod (Can) Canadian National Team0:00:29
23Emerson Oronte (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
24Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
25Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
26Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
27Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano0:00:35
28Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:37
29Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Canadian National Team0:00:48
30Cheung Fu Shiu (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:01:40
31Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
32Stuart Wight (Can) Canadian National Team
33Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
34Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
35Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:04:13

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Belkin-Pro Cycling Team10:06:51
2Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies
3BMC Racing Team
4Orica GreenEdge
5Team Argos-Shimano
6Team Garmin-Sharp
75-Hour Energy P/B Kenda Racing Team
8Bissell Pro Cycling
9Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:00:10
10Canadian National Team0:00:20
11Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:24
12Equipe Garneau-Québecor0:00:26
13Team Smartstop P/B Mountain Khakis0:00:30
14Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:00:38
15Jelly Belly P/B Kenda0:00:53

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling3:30:35
2Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp0:00:23
3Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano0:00:24
4Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:00:30
5Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:31
6Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:39
7Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
8Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:40
9Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
10Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:41
11Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:00:42
12Chad Haga (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:43
13Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
14John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:00:46
15Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:49
16Shawn Milne (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
17Robert Sweeting (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda0:00:52
18Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
19Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda0:00:53
20David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp0:00:54
21Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:55
22Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Sharp
23Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:00:57
24Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:59
25Rob Britton (Can) Canadian National Team0:01:01
26Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
27Antoine Duchesne (Can) Canadian National Team0:01:02
28Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:03
29Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:01:04
30Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
31Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis0:01:05
32Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:01:06
33Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
34Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Sharp0:01:07
35Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
36David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:01:09
37Andres Diaz (Col) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
38Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:01:10
39Clinton Robert Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
40Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp0:01:12
41Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
42Taylor Shelden (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
43Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:01:13
44Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
45Kirk Carlsen (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
46Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:01:16
47Bruno Langlois (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
48Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Pro Cycling
49Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:01:17
50Jakub Novak (Cze) BMC Racing Team0:01:18
51Adam Matthew Farabaugh (USA) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
52Clay Murfet (Aus) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis0:01:19
53Alexander Cataford (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor0:01:20
54Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Canadian National Team0:01:22
55Shane Kline (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
56Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Bissell Pro Cycling
57Michael Woods (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor0:01:23
58Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:01:24
59Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:01:26
60Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:01:30
61Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:32
62Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano0:01:33
63Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
64Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
65Pierrick Naud (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor0:01:36
66Garrett McLeod (Can) Canadian National Team
67Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica-GreenEdge0:01:37
68Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
69Emerson Oronte (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:01:38
70Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:01:41
71Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:01:42
72Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
73Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
74Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:01:51
75Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
76Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:01:53
77Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:01:54
78Derrick St. John (Can) Canadian National Team0:01:56
79Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
80Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:02:02
81Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge0:02:04
82Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:02:05
83Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano0:02:06
84Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Canadian National Team0:02:09
85Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
86Jean-Sebastien Perron (Can) Canadian National Team0:02:11
87Benjamin Chaddock (Can) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
88Mark Renshaw (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:02:15
89Max Jenkins (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda0:02:16
90Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp0:02:18
91Michael Chauner (USA) Equipe Garneau-Québecor0:02:20
92Eric Marcotte (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
93Ken Hanson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:02:24
94Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:02:25
95Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:02:38
96Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis0:02:39
97Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:02:41
98Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:02:42
99Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:02:51
100Michael Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:02:58
101David Williams (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda0:03:05
102Stuart Wight (Can) Canadian National Team0:03:12
103Geoffroy Dussault (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor0:03:13
104Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor0:03:21
105Kang Jiyong (Kor) Orica-GreenEdge0:03:34
106Cheung Fu Shiu (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
107Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling0:05:11
108Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:05:12
109Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:05:14
110Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:05:19
111Bobby Lea (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis0:05:38
112William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano0:05:43
113Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:05:58
114Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:06:12
115Zachary Bell (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:07:06
116Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:07:09
117James Stemper (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda0:08:40

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling15pts
2Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies12
3Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team10
4Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies7
5Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano6
6Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano5
7William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano5
8Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team5
9Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Sharp4
10Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda4
11Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team3
12Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team3
13Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano2
14John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team1
15Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano1

KOM classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team10pts
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling9
3Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team7
4Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling6
5Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team5
6Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Sharp4
7Geoffroy Dussault (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor2

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling3:30:35
2Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp0:00:23
3Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano0:00:24
4Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:59
5Antoine Duchesne (Can) Canadian National Team0:01:02
6Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:03
7Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:01:04
8Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis0:01:05
9Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp0:01:12
10Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
11Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:13
12Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Pro Cycling0:01:16
13Jakub Novak (Cze) BMC Racing Team0:01:18
14Adam Matthew Farabaugh (USA) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
15Clay Murfet (Aus) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis0:01:19
16Alexander Cataford (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor0:01:20
17Shane Kline (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis0:01:22
18Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:01:30
19Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano0:01:33
20Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
21Pierrick Naud (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor0:01:36
22Garrett McLeod (Can) Canadian National Team
23Emerson Oronte (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:01:38
24Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:01:42
25Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:01:51
26Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:01:53
27Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano0:02:06
28Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Canadian National Team0:02:09
29Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:02:38
30Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis0:02:39
31Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:02:42
32Stuart Wight (Can) Canadian National Team0:03:12
33Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor0:03:21
34Cheung Fu Shiu (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:03:34
35Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:05:14

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Garmin-Sharp10:33:28
2Team Argos-Shimano0:00:06
3BMC Racing Team0:00:07
4Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:25
5Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:26
6Orica GreenEdge0:00:50
75-Hour Energy P/B Kenda Racing Team0:00:51
8Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:01:04
9Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:01:18
10Bissell Pro Cycling0:01:22
11Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:01:26
12Canadian National Team0:01:27
13Team Smartstop P/B Mountain Khakis0:01:34
14Equipe Garneau-Québecor0:01:47
15Jelly Belly P/B Kenda0:01:49

