Image 1 of 32 Cannondale's Peter Sagan wins with ease (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 2 of 32 An attack goes off the front of the field. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 3 of 32 The race crossed over or under lots of train tracks today. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 4 of 32 Peter Sagan (Cannondale) has his bike fixed during the stage. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 5 of 32 Peter Sagan (Cannondale) brings bottles up through the field for teammates. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 6 of 32 Cadel Evans (BMC) does some jersey adjustments out on the road. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 7 of 32 Kang Jiyong (Orica GreenEDGE) gets back up after a fall after taking a feed. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 8 of 32 Cannondale spent the day controlling the front of the race. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 9 of 32 Today's break worked well together but never got much over a 2 minute lead. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 10 of 32 The peloton passes a farm out on today's route. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 11 of 32 Riders back in the peloton had time to enjoy today's scenery. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 12 of 32 Cannondale never left the front of the peloton. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 13 of 32 Peter Sagan (Cannondale) heads onto the last lap of the finishing circuit. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 14 of 32 Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin Sharp) got a bit confused with how many laps left to go on the circuit. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 15 of 32 Jeremy Powers (Jelly Belly) took home the most aggressive jersey for his time in today's break. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 16 of 32 Most of today's stage passed through farmlands south of Edmonton. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 17 of 32 Fans welcomed the race for the sprint in Ft. Saskatchewan. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 18 of 32 Lots of school children got out of classes today to cheer on the race. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 19 of 32 The group sits up after having chased down an early break. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 20 of 32 Another break tries to go up the road early in the race. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 21 of 32 Peter Sagan (Cannondale) goes to the team car to load up with water bottles. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 22 of 32 The peloton had a good chance to see the break far ahead on today's straight roads. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 23 of 32 The peloton gets strung out for the TV coverage. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 24 of 32 Riders go down after hitting a median with only a few kilometers left. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 25 of 32 Zach Bell (Champion System) was one of the riders that crashed hard just before the finish. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 26 of 32 Peter Sagan (Cannondale) spends another day in the yellow jersey. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 27 of 32 The Stage 1 start in Strathcona. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 28 of 32 The group tightens up to one lane for a little bit of bridge construction. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 29 of 32 Today's top three on the stage. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 30 of 32 Moreno Hofland (Belkin) could only watch as Cannondale's Peter Sagan celebrates another win (Image credit: John Pierce) Image 31 of 32 The peloton rolls out for stage 1 of the Tour of Alberta (Image credit: John Pierce) Image 32 of 32 Peter Sagan (Cannondale) with two Royal Canadian Mounted Police (Image credit: John Pierce)

After just two days at the Tour of Alberta, Peter Sagan is making winning look easy. The 23-year-old Slovakian national champion took his second win in as many days Wednesday in Camrose after his Cannondale team chased down a breakaway of four riders and caught them on the second of three finishing circuits.

"Today my team did a very, very good job because today was all day on the front," Sagan said. "And also from the start there were attacks and we put only four riders in the breakaway. Then we were always on the front for the pulling."

Optum-Kelly Benefits' Eric Young jumped early on a slight rise before the finish and got a gap, but Sagan waited patiently and passed him well before the line. Young held on for the second spot, with Moreno Hofland (Belkin) in third.

"Eric started too early," Sagan said. "I saw this, but the sprint was into a headwind, so we hurt a lot, and he started I think too early and it was better for me."

Young was actually trying to lead out teammate Ryan Anderson, who finished second to Sagan during the last stage of the USA Pro Challenge in Colorado. But when Young opened up a gap, he pressed for the finish on his own.

"I had Ryan on my wheel, and I just kind of went," Young said. "When I looked back there was a bit of a gap, so I just put my head down and hoped for the best. Sagan was fast enough out of the group to catch me at the end right before the line. Obviously I wish I could have held on, but that was a tough little hill at the end of this race. I gave it my best shot."

Anderson ended up finishing fourth, just behind Belkin sprinter Moreno Hofland, who said he was well positioned on Sagan's wheel through the final corner but got bumped off.

"I was in the 12th spot in the corner, and [Sagan] moved up a little bit and I was on his wheel," Hofland said. "But some guy grabbed the wheel and he left a little hole to Sagan, and I couldn't follow him anymore. So I sprinted to [Optum's Anderson], but [Young] was too far away."

Sagan's win and the subsequent time bonus added another 10 seconds to his lead over the other general classification hopefuls, while he also claimed the jerseys for the best young rider and the sprint competition. He trails Belkin's Tom Jelte Slagter by one point in the mountains classification.

How it happened

Stage 1 started in the Strathcona County suburbs just east of Edmonton after a neutral parade around Sherwood Park. The race headed north for a pass through the city of Fort Saskatchewan before turning south to Ardrossan and the scenic lake district. When the race reached Camrose at 146km, the peloton negotiated three laps of the 4km eight-corner finishing circuit for the first bunch sprint of the week.

Aside from stage win glory, time bonuses at the intermediate sprints and at the finish were the main prize of the day. Intermediate sprints with bonuses of three, two and one second for were up for grabs at the first sprint of the day in Ft. Saskatchewan, just 27km into the 158km stage. The second sprint followed 33km later in Ardrossan.

Despite a flurry of early attacks, the bunch rolled together into Ft. Saskatchewan for the day's first sprint, where Argos-Shimano's Simon Geschke took the maximum time bonus head of Jelly Belly's Jeremy Powers and Argos' Patrick Grestch.

With the first sprint out of the way, the attacks started up again. This time Bissell's Jeremy Vennell peeled away from the bunch and was soon joined by Powers, Belkin's Marc Goos and Argos rider William Clarke.

"The start was just so fast that making the break was tough," Vennell said. "So I waited until it eased up a bit and then went. I was hoping someone would come across, and luckily one guy came and then two more came up to make four of us. Maybe a few more would have been nice."

The quartet had a gap of just over two minutes as they reached the second intermediate sprint in Ardrossan, and with Vennell starting the day 50 seconds down on Sagan in the overall battle, he was briefly the virtual leader on the road.

Clarke took the second intermediate sprint, followed by Goos and Powers, and the quartet of escapees held a consistent two minute gap with about 70km remaining. The gap hovered there until the 50km-to-go mark, when Cannondale started whittling away at the advantage. With 42km to go the gap was down to just 1:40. Twenty-five kilometers later, that gap was down to 1:05, but the leaders still held out hope that if they hit the circuits with enough of a lead, one of them could sneak away with the win.

"The goal was to get to the circuits and try to finish it off, because you never know what can happen," Powers said. "Every time we turned we thought it was finally going to be a little bit of tailwind and we'd get a little bit of a reprieve. But every single time we turned there was wind from another direction. It felt like it never stopped. So that makes for a very hard day with four riders. I don't know what it was like in the back, but up front we were all leaking oil, if you will."

The bunch had pared the leaders' advantage down to just 45 seconds as they started the first of the three circuits. Clarke attacked the breakaway but couldn't shed Goos, and the two groups of two riders each dangled just off the front of the peloton as they started the penultimate lap.

The field made the catch with just over one to go, and the bunch sprint looked inevitable. Garmin Sharp's Ryder Hesjedal, wearing the jersey for best Canadian, attacked before the field came through to get the final bell. But Hesjedal was apparently confused about the lap count and posted a salute as he crossed the line, only to be swallowed by the hard-charging field.

"It was in our head that there were three laps, but that was a pretty intense circuit so you couldn't look at the lap counter or anything," Hesjedal explained. "I was just in the zone and the kilometers seemed right on the speedo and that was it.

"Sometimes you can tell a little bit, and going in that time it felt like were racing to the finish," Hesjedal continued. "Then after a little bit I realized it was too good to be true, but I was kind of half-committed to saluting because I wasn't too sure what just happened. I can't say I've done that before. So there's a first time for everything."

Unlike Hesjedal's gaffe, Sagan's winning performance was definitely not a first. He's wracked up 20 wins this season, and he obviously wants to add a few more. Asked how many of the cowboy hats that are given to each stage winner he'd like to win at the Alberta race, he thought for a second and said "one for every rider on the team, so six of them."

The six-day Tour of Alberta continues Thursday with a 175km route from Devon to Red Deer, another stage that looks tailor made for the Slovakian fast man.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 3:22:17 2 Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 3 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 4 Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 5 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano 6 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 7 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Sharp 8 Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 9 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 10 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 11 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 12 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge 13 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 14 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 15 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 16 Robert Sweeting (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda 17 Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Pro Cycling 18 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 19 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp 20 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 21 Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Canadian National Team 22 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 23 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 24 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica-GreenEdge 25 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 26 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda 27 Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 28 Clinton Robert Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 29 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 30 Shawn Milne (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda 31 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 32 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 33 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 34 Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Bissell Pro Cycling 35 Michael Woods (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 36 Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 37 Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 38 Andres Diaz (Col) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda 0:00:10 39 Benjamin Chaddock (Can) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis 40 Shane Kline (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis 41 Taylor Shelden (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda 42 Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 43 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 44 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Canadian National Team 45 Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis 46 Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 47 Kirk Carlsen (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 48 Chad Haga (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 49 Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 50 Clay Murfet (Aus) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis 51 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 52 David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp 53 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Sharp 54 Rob Britton (Can) Canadian National Team 55 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 56 Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 57 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 58 Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis 59 Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 60 Bruno Langlois (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 61 Alexander Cataford (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 0:00:16 62 Pierrick Naud (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 63 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 0:00:19 64 Michael Chauner (USA) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 0:00:21 65 Jakub Novak (Cze) BMC Racing Team 0:00:24 66 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 67 Derrick St. John (Can) Canadian National Team 68 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 69 Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 70 Adam Matthew Farabaugh (USA) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 71 Jean-Sebastien Perron (Can) Canadian National Team 72 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 73 Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 74 Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:00:28 75 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:29 76 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Sharp 77 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 78 Garrett McLeod (Can) Canadian National Team 79 Max Jenkins (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda 80 Emerson Oronte (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 81 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 82 Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 83 Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 84 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 0:00:35 85 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 86 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:37 87 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 88 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 89 Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 90 Geoffroy Dussault (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 0:00:48 91 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 92 Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Canadian National Team 93 Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 94 Ken Hanson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:01:05 95 Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:01:13 96 Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:01:15 97 Michael Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 98 Eric Marcotte (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis 0:01:27 99 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:01:34 100 Cheung Fu Shiu (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:01:40 101 Kang Jiyong (Kor) Orica-GreenEdge 102 Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 103 Stuart Wight (Can) Canadian National Team 104 Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 105 Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis 106 David Williams (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda 0:02:07 107 William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano 0:04:10 108 Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 109 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 110 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:04:11 111 Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:04:13 112 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling 113 Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling 114 Bobby Lea (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis 115 Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:06:09 116 Zachary Bell (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 117 James Stemper (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda

Intermediate Sprints - Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 5 pts 2 Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 3 3 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano 5 pts 2 Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 3 3 Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 1

Sprint 3 (stage finish) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 15 pts 2 Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 12 3 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 10 4 Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 7 5 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano 6 6 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 5 7 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Sharp 4 8 Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 3 9 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 2 10 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 1

Best young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 3:22:17 2 Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 3 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 4 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 5 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 6 Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Pro Cycling 7 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 8 Shane Kline (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis 0:00:10 9 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 10 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Canadian National Team 11 Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis 12 Clay Murfet (Aus) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis 13 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 14 Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis 15 Alexander Cataford (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 0:00:16 16 Pierrick Naud (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 17 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 0:00:19 18 Jakub Novak (Cze) BMC Racing Team 0:00:24 19 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 20 Adam Matthew Farabaugh (USA) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 21 Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:00:28 22 Garrett McLeod (Can) Canadian National Team 0:00:29 23 Emerson Oronte (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 24 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 25 Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 26 Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 27 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 0:00:35 28 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:37 29 Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Canadian National Team 0:00:48 30 Cheung Fu Shiu (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:01:40 31 Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 32 Stuart Wight (Can) Canadian National Team 33 Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 34 Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis 35 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:04:13

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 10:06:51 2 Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies 3 BMC Racing Team 4 Orica GreenEdge 5 Team Argos-Shimano 6 Team Garmin-Sharp 7 5-Hour Energy P/B Kenda Racing Team 8 Bissell Pro Cycling 9 Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:00:10 10 Canadian National Team 0:00:20 11 Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:24 12 Equipe Garneau-Québecor 0:00:26 13 Team Smartstop P/B Mountain Khakis 0:00:30 14 Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:00:38 15 Jelly Belly P/B Kenda 0:00:53

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 3:30:35 2 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 0:00:23 3 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 0:00:24 4 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:00:30 5 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:31 6 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:39 7 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 8 Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:40 9 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp 10 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:41 11 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:00:42 12 Chad Haga (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:43 13 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 14 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:00:46 15 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:49 16 Shawn Milne (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda 17 Robert Sweeting (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda 0:00:52 18 Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 19 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda 0:00:53 20 David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp 0:00:54 21 Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:55 22 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Sharp 23 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:00:57 24 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:59 25 Rob Britton (Can) Canadian National Team 0:01:01 26 Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 27 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Canadian National Team 0:01:02 28 Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:01:03 29 Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:01:04 30 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 31 Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis 0:01:05 32 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:01:06 33 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano 34 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Sharp 0:01:07 35 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge 36 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:01:09 37 Andres Diaz (Col) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda 38 Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:01:10 39 Clinton Robert Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 40 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 0:01:12 41 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 42 Taylor Shelden (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda 43 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:13 44 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 45 Kirk Carlsen (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 46 Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:01:16 47 Bruno Langlois (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 48 Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Pro Cycling 49 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:01:17 50 Jakub Novak (Cze) BMC Racing Team 0:01:18 51 Adam Matthew Farabaugh (USA) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 52 Clay Murfet (Aus) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis 0:01:19 53 Alexander Cataford (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 0:01:20 54 Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Canadian National Team 0:01:22 55 Shane Kline (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis 56 Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Bissell Pro Cycling 57 Michael Woods (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 0:01:23 58 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:01:24 59 Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:01:26 60 Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:30 61 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:32 62 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 0:01:33 63 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 64 Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis 65 Pierrick Naud (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 0:01:36 66 Garrett McLeod (Can) Canadian National Team 67 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica-GreenEdge 0:01:37 68 Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 69 Emerson Oronte (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:01:38 70 Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:01:41 71 Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:01:42 72 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 73 Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 74 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:51 75 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 76 Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:01:53 77 Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:01:54 78 Derrick St. John (Can) Canadian National Team 0:01:56 79 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 80 Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:02:02 81 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge 0:02:04 82 Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:02:05 83 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 0:02:06 84 Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Canadian National Team 0:02:09 85 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 86 Jean-Sebastien Perron (Can) Canadian National Team 0:02:11 87 Benjamin Chaddock (Can) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis 88 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:02:15 89 Max Jenkins (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda 0:02:16 90 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 0:02:18 91 Michael Chauner (USA) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 0:02:20 92 Eric Marcotte (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis 93 Ken Hanson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:02:24 94 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:02:25 95 Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:02:38 96 Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis 0:02:39 97 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:02:41 98 Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:02:42 99 Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:02:51 100 Michael Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:02:58 101 David Williams (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda 0:03:05 102 Stuart Wight (Can) Canadian National Team 0:03:12 103 Geoffroy Dussault (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 0:03:13 104 Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 0:03:21 105 Kang Jiyong (Kor) Orica-GreenEdge 0:03:34 106 Cheung Fu Shiu (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 107 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:05:11 108 Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:05:12 109 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:05:14 110 Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:05:19 111 Bobby Lea (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis 0:05:38 112 William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano 0:05:43 113 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:05:58 114 Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:06:12 115 Zachary Bell (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:07:06 116 Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:07:09 117 James Stemper (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda 0:08:40

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 15 pts 2 Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 12 3 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 10 4 Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 7 5 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano 6 6 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 5 7 William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano 5 8 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 5 9 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Sharp 4 10 Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 4 11 Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 3 12 Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 3 13 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 2 14 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 1 15 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 1

KOM classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 10 pts 2 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 9 3 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 7 4 Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 6 5 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 5 6 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Sharp 4 7 Geoffroy Dussault (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 2

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 3:30:35 2 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 0:00:23 3 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 0:00:24 4 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:59 5 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Canadian National Team 0:01:02 6 Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:01:03 7 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:04 8 Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis 0:01:05 9 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 0:01:12 10 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 11 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:13 12 Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:01:16 13 Jakub Novak (Cze) BMC Racing Team 0:01:18 14 Adam Matthew Farabaugh (USA) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 15 Clay Murfet (Aus) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis 0:01:19 16 Alexander Cataford (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 0:01:20 17 Shane Kline (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis 0:01:22 18 Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:30 19 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 0:01:33 20 Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis 21 Pierrick Naud (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 0:01:36 22 Garrett McLeod (Can) Canadian National Team 23 Emerson Oronte (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:01:38 24 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:01:42 25 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:51 26 Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:01:53 27 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 0:02:06 28 Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Canadian National Team 0:02:09 29 Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:02:38 30 Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis 0:02:39 31 Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:02:42 32 Stuart Wight (Can) Canadian National Team 0:03:12 33 Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 0:03:21 34 Cheung Fu Shiu (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:03:34 35 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:05:14