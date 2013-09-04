Sagan continues domination in stage 1 of Tour of Alberta
Cannondale rider unbeatable in first road stage
Stage 1: Strathcona County - Camrose
After just two days at the Tour of Alberta, Peter Sagan is making winning look easy. The 23-year-old Slovakian national champion took his second win in as many days Wednesday in Camrose after his Cannondale team chased down a breakaway of four riders and caught them on the second of three finishing circuits.
"Today my team did a very, very good job because today was all day on the front," Sagan said. "And also from the start there were attacks and we put only four riders in the breakaway. Then we were always on the front for the pulling."
Optum-Kelly Benefits' Eric Young jumped early on a slight rise before the finish and got a gap, but Sagan waited patiently and passed him well before the line. Young held on for the second spot, with Moreno Hofland (Belkin) in third.
"Eric started too early," Sagan said. "I saw this, but the sprint was into a headwind, so we hurt a lot, and he started I think too early and it was better for me."
Young was actually trying to lead out teammate Ryan Anderson, who finished second to Sagan during the last stage of the USA Pro Challenge in Colorado. But when Young opened up a gap, he pressed for the finish on his own.
"I had Ryan on my wheel, and I just kind of went," Young said. "When I looked back there was a bit of a gap, so I just put my head down and hoped for the best. Sagan was fast enough out of the group to catch me at the end right before the line. Obviously I wish I could have held on, but that was a tough little hill at the end of this race. I gave it my best shot."
Anderson ended up finishing fourth, just behind Belkin sprinter Moreno Hofland, who said he was well positioned on Sagan's wheel through the final corner but got bumped off.
"I was in the 12th spot in the corner, and [Sagan] moved up a little bit and I was on his wheel," Hofland said. "But some guy grabbed the wheel and he left a little hole to Sagan, and I couldn't follow him anymore. So I sprinted to [Optum's Anderson], but [Young] was too far away."
Sagan's win and the subsequent time bonus added another 10 seconds to his lead over the other general classification hopefuls, while he also claimed the jerseys for the best young rider and the sprint competition. He trails Belkin's Tom Jelte Slagter by one point in the mountains classification.
How it happened
Stage 1 started in the Strathcona County suburbs just east of Edmonton after a neutral parade around Sherwood Park. The race headed north for a pass through the city of Fort Saskatchewan before turning south to Ardrossan and the scenic lake district. When the race reached Camrose at 146km, the peloton negotiated three laps of the 4km eight-corner finishing circuit for the first bunch sprint of the week.
Aside from stage win glory, time bonuses at the intermediate sprints and at the finish were the main prize of the day. Intermediate sprints with bonuses of three, two and one second for were up for grabs at the first sprint of the day in Ft. Saskatchewan, just 27km into the 158km stage. The second sprint followed 33km later in Ardrossan.
Despite a flurry of early attacks, the bunch rolled together into Ft. Saskatchewan for the day's first sprint, where Argos-Shimano's Simon Geschke took the maximum time bonus head of Jelly Belly's Jeremy Powers and Argos' Patrick Grestch.
With the first sprint out of the way, the attacks started up again. This time Bissell's Jeremy Vennell peeled away from the bunch and was soon joined by Powers, Belkin's Marc Goos and Argos rider William Clarke.
"The start was just so fast that making the break was tough," Vennell said. "So I waited until it eased up a bit and then went. I was hoping someone would come across, and luckily one guy came and then two more came up to make four of us. Maybe a few more would have been nice."
The quartet had a gap of just over two minutes as they reached the second intermediate sprint in Ardrossan, and with Vennell starting the day 50 seconds down on Sagan in the overall battle, he was briefly the virtual leader on the road.
Clarke took the second intermediate sprint, followed by Goos and Powers, and the quartet of escapees held a consistent two minute gap with about 70km remaining. The gap hovered there until the 50km-to-go mark, when Cannondale started whittling away at the advantage. With 42km to go the gap was down to just 1:40. Twenty-five kilometers later, that gap was down to 1:05, but the leaders still held out hope that if they hit the circuits with enough of a lead, one of them could sneak away with the win.
"The goal was to get to the circuits and try to finish it off, because you never know what can happen," Powers said. "Every time we turned we thought it was finally going to be a little bit of tailwind and we'd get a little bit of a reprieve. But every single time we turned there was wind from another direction. It felt like it never stopped. So that makes for a very hard day with four riders. I don't know what it was like in the back, but up front we were all leaking oil, if you will."
The bunch had pared the leaders' advantage down to just 45 seconds as they started the first of the three circuits. Clarke attacked the breakaway but couldn't shed Goos, and the two groups of two riders each dangled just off the front of the peloton as they started the penultimate lap.
The field made the catch with just over one to go, and the bunch sprint looked inevitable. Garmin Sharp's Ryder Hesjedal, wearing the jersey for best Canadian, attacked before the field came through to get the final bell. But Hesjedal was apparently confused about the lap count and posted a salute as he crossed the line, only to be swallowed by the hard-charging field.
"It was in our head that there were three laps, but that was a pretty intense circuit so you couldn't look at the lap counter or anything," Hesjedal explained. "I was just in the zone and the kilometers seemed right on the speedo and that was it.
"Sometimes you can tell a little bit, and going in that time it felt like were racing to the finish," Hesjedal continued. "Then after a little bit I realized it was too good to be true, but I was kind of half-committed to saluting because I wasn't too sure what just happened. I can't say I've done that before. So there's a first time for everything."
Unlike Hesjedal's gaffe, Sagan's winning performance was definitely not a first. He's wracked up 20 wins this season, and he obviously wants to add a few more. Asked how many of the cowboy hats that are given to each stage winner he'd like to win at the Alberta race, he thought for a second and said "one for every rider on the team, so six of them."
The six-day Tour of Alberta continues Thursday with a 175km route from Devon to Red Deer, another stage that looks tailor made for the Slovakian fast man.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|3:22:17
|2
|Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|3
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|4
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|5
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
|6
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|7
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Sharp
|8
|Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|9
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|10
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|11
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|12
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
|13
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|14
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|15
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|16
|Robert Sweeting (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
|17
|Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Pro Cycling
|18
|Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|19
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
|20
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|21
|Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Canadian National Team
|22
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|23
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|24
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica-GreenEdge
|25
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|26
|Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
|27
|Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|28
|Clinton Robert Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|29
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|30
|Shawn Milne (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
|31
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|32
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|33
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|34
|Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Bissell Pro Cycling
|35
|Michael Woods (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|36
|Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|37
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|38
|Andres Diaz (Col) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
|0:00:10
|39
|Benjamin Chaddock (Can) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
|40
|Shane Kline (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
|41
|Taylor Shelden (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
|42
|Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|43
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|44
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Canadian National Team
|45
|Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
|46
|Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|47
|Kirk Carlsen (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|48
|Chad Haga (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|49
|Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|50
|Clay Murfet (Aus) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
|51
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|52
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp
|53
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|54
|Rob Britton (Can) Canadian National Team
|55
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|56
|Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|57
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|58
|Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
|59
|Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|60
|Bruno Langlois (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|61
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|0:00:16
|62
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|63
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|0:00:19
|64
|Michael Chauner (USA) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|0:00:21
|65
|Jakub Novak (Cze) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:24
|66
|Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|67
|Derrick St. John (Can) Canadian National Team
|68
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|69
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|70
|Adam Matthew Farabaugh (USA) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|71
|Jean-Sebastien Perron (Can) Canadian National Team
|72
|Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|73
|Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|74
|Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:28
|75
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:29
|76
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|77
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|78
|Garrett McLeod (Can) Canadian National Team
|79
|Max Jenkins (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
|80
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|81
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|82
|Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|83
|Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|84
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:00:35
|85
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|86
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:37
|87
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|88
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|89
|Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|90
|Geoffroy Dussault (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|0:00:48
|91
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|92
|Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Canadian National Team
|93
|Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|94
|Ken Hanson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:01:05
|95
|Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:01:13
|96
|Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:01:15
|97
|Michael Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|98
|Eric Marcotte (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
|0:01:27
|99
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:34
|100
|Cheung Fu Shiu (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:40
|101
|Kang Jiyong (Kor) Orica-GreenEdge
|102
|Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|103
|Stuart Wight (Can) Canadian National Team
|104
|Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|105
|Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
|106
|David Williams (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
|0:02:07
|107
|William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:04:10
|108
|Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|109
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|110
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:04:11
|111
|Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:04:13
|112
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|113
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|114
|Bobby Lea (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
|115
|Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:06:09
|116
|Zachary Bell (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|117
|James Stemper (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|5
|pts
|2
|Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|3
|3
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano
|5
|pts
|2
|Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|15
|pts
|2
|Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|12
|3
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|10
|4
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|7
|5
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
|6
|6
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|5
|7
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Sharp
|4
|8
|Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|3
|9
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|2
|10
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|3:22:17
|2
|Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|3
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|4
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|5
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|6
|Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Pro Cycling
|7
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|8
|Shane Kline (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
|0:00:10
|9
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|10
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Canadian National Team
|11
|Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
|12
|Clay Murfet (Aus) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
|13
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|14
|Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
|15
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|0:00:16
|16
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|17
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|0:00:19
|18
|Jakub Novak (Cze) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:24
|19
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|20
|Adam Matthew Farabaugh (USA) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|21
|Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:28
|22
|Garrett McLeod (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:00:29
|23
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|24
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|25
|Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|26
|Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|27
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:00:35
|28
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:37
|29
|Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:00:48
|30
|Cheung Fu Shiu (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:40
|31
|Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|32
|Stuart Wight (Can) Canadian National Team
|33
|Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|34
|Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
|35
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:04:13
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|10:06:51
|2
|Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies
|3
|BMC Racing Team
|4
|Orica GreenEdge
|5
|Team Argos-Shimano
|6
|Team Garmin-Sharp
|7
|5-Hour Energy P/B Kenda Racing Team
|8
|Bissell Pro Cycling
|9
|Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:10
|10
|Canadian National Team
|0:00:20
|11
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:24
|12
|Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|0:00:26
|13
|Team Smartstop P/B Mountain Khakis
|0:00:30
|14
|Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:38
|15
|Jelly Belly P/B Kenda
|0:00:53
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|3:30:35
|2
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|0:00:23
|3
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:00:24
|4
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:30
|5
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:31
|6
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:39
|7
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|8
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:40
|9
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
|10
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:41
|11
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:00:42
|12
|Chad Haga (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:43
|13
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|14
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:46
|15
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:00:49
|16
|Shawn Milne (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
|17
|Robert Sweeting (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
|0:00:52
|18
|Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|19
|Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
|0:00:53
|20
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp
|0:00:54
|21
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:55
|22
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|23
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:57
|24
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:59
|25
|Rob Britton (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:01:01
|26
|Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|27
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:01:02
|28
|Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:01:03
|29
|Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:04
|30
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|31
|Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
|0:01:05
|32
|Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:01:06
|33
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
|34
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Sharp
|0:01:07
|35
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
|36
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:01:09
|37
|Andres Diaz (Col) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
|38
|Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:10
|39
|Clinton Robert Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|40
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|0:01:12
|41
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|42
|Taylor Shelden (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
|43
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:13
|44
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|45
|Kirk Carlsen (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|46
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:01:16
|47
|Bruno Langlois (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|48
|Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Pro Cycling
|49
|Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:01:17
|50
|Jakub Novak (Cze) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:18
|51
|Adam Matthew Farabaugh (USA) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|52
|Clay Murfet (Aus) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
|0:01:19
|53
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|0:01:20
|54
|Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:01:22
|55
|Shane Kline (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
|56
|Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Bissell Pro Cycling
|57
|Michael Woods (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|0:01:23
|58
|Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:24
|59
|Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:01:26
|60
|Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:30
|61
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:32
|62
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:01:33
|63
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|64
|Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
|65
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|0:01:36
|66
|Garrett McLeod (Can) Canadian National Team
|67
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:01:37
|68
|Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|69
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:01:38
|70
|Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:41
|71
|Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:01:42
|72
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|73
|Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|74
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:51
|75
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|76
|Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:53
|77
|Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:54
|78
|Derrick St. John (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:01:56
|79
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|80
|Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:02:02
|81
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:02:04
|82
|Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:02:05
|83
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:02:06
|84
|Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:02:09
|85
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|86
|Jean-Sebastien Perron (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:02:11
|87
|Benjamin Chaddock (Can) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
|88
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:15
|89
|Max Jenkins (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
|0:02:16
|90
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|0:02:18
|91
|Michael Chauner (USA) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|0:02:20
|92
|Eric Marcotte (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
|93
|Ken Hanson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:02:24
|94
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:25
|95
|Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:02:38
|96
|Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
|0:02:39
|97
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:41
|98
|Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:02:42
|99
|Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:02:51
|100
|Michael Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:02:58
|101
|David Williams (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
|0:03:05
|102
|Stuart Wight (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:03:12
|103
|Geoffroy Dussault (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|0:03:13
|104
|Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|0:03:21
|105
|Kang Jiyong (Kor) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:03:34
|106
|Cheung Fu Shiu (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|107
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:05:11
|108
|Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:05:12
|109
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:05:14
|110
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:05:19
|111
|Bobby Lea (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
|0:05:38
|112
|William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:05:43
|113
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:58
|114
|Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:06:12
|115
|Zachary Bell (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:06
|116
|Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:07:09
|117
|James Stemper (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
|0:08:40
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|15
|pts
|2
|Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|12
|3
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|10
|4
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|7
|5
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
|6
|6
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|5
|7
|William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano
|5
|8
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|5
|9
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Sharp
|4
|10
|Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|4
|11
|Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|3
|12
|Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|3
|13
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|2
|14
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|1
|15
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|9
|3
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|7
|4
|Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|6
|5
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|5
|6
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Sharp
|4
|7
|Geoffroy Dussault (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|3:30:35
|2
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|0:00:23
|3
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:00:24
|4
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:59
|5
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:01:02
|6
|Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:01:03
|7
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:04
|8
|Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
|0:01:05
|9
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|0:01:12
|10
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|11
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:13
|12
|Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:01:16
|13
|Jakub Novak (Cze) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:18
|14
|Adam Matthew Farabaugh (USA) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|15
|Clay Murfet (Aus) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
|0:01:19
|16
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|0:01:20
|17
|Shane Kline (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
|0:01:22
|18
|Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:30
|19
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:01:33
|20
|Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
|21
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|0:01:36
|22
|Garrett McLeod (Can) Canadian National Team
|23
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:01:38
|24
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:01:42
|25
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:51
|26
|Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:53
|27
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:02:06
|28
|Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:02:09
|29
|Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:02:38
|30
|Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
|0:02:39
|31
|Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:02:42
|32
|Stuart Wight (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:03:12
|33
|Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|0:03:21
|34
|Cheung Fu Shiu (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:34
|35
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:05:14
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Garmin-Sharp
|10:33:28
|2
|Team Argos-Shimano
|0:00:06
|3
|BMC Racing Team
|0:00:07
|4
|Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:25
|5
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:26
|6
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:50
|7
|5-Hour Energy P/B Kenda Racing Team
|0:00:51
|8
|Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:04
|9
|Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:18
|10
|Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:01:22
|11
|Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:26
|12
|Canadian National Team
|0:01:27
|13
|Team Smartstop P/B Mountain Khakis
|0:01:34
|14
|Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|0:01:47
|15
|Jelly Belly P/B Kenda
|0:01:49
