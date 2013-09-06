Tour of Alberta: Dennis jumps to overall lead with stage win
Breakaway prevails in Drumheller
Stage 3: Strathmore - Drumheller
Rohan Dennis (Garmin-Sharp) won stage 3 at the Tour of Alberta Friday and took the yellow jersey from Cannondale's Peter Sagan. Dennis won a six-up sprint in front of BMC's Brent Bookwalter out of a break group that peeled away from an original group of 18 with about 25km remaining.
Cannondale's Damiano Caruso finished third, followed by Patrick Gretsch (Argos-Shimano), Robert Gesink (Belkin) and Steve Morabito (BMC). Sagan finished in the field more than 15 minutes back but held onto the green sprinter's jersey.
"The last 4km was pretty aggressive," Dennis said. "So I was lucky I still had some sort of legs to follow Brent – or all of then really – attacking. And I sort of saved some as well for that final sprint."
Dennis also took the jersey for best young rider from Sagan, while Gesink earned the polka dot mountain jersey. Morabito, who led the six-rider group into the finish to set up Bookwalter for the finale, got the jersey for most aggressive rider. Optum-Kelly Benefits rider Ryan Anderson took the best Canadian jersey from Ryder Hesjedal after finishing well ahead of the field in the remnants of the original break.
Bookwalter now trails Dennis by 18 seconds in the overall, with Caruso at 30 seconds, Gretsch at 31 seconds and Gesink at 34 seconds. The BMC rider said he knew he would have a difficult time getting past Dennis in the finale, despite the help from Morabito.
"I was confident of my sprint, but I knew it was going to be tough," Bookwalter said. "Dennis had gapped me in the bonus sprints the past two days. So I knew he was really quick and the guy to beat. I maybe tried to come around him a little too early."
Although the yellow jersey in the UCI 2.1 race is nice. Dennis was more excited about the prize he got on the podium – the Drumheller area is very proud of its wealth of dinosaur bones, and Dennis' wish to get one came true.
"I didn't expect it, but it's probably the best prize I've ever gotten for a race," he said. "I think I've sort of topped my career. It's a bit of shame that it's at the start of my career and not the end; everything is going to be a bit less from here on."
How it happened:
The 170km Stage 3 from Strathmore to Drumheller started just to the east of Calgary in Strathmore. The plains around Strathmore quickly gave way to rolling hills as the race headed east then north through the community of Rosebud and into the heart of the Canadian Badlands.
The short, steep grades along the Red Deer River provided some climbing challenges on the way to the finish in Drumheller, but not before the race passed through town onto a large loop north and back into town with a twisting descent through a painted Canton to the finish. The stage offered one intermediate sprint 93.4km into the race and two KOMs at 98.2km and 130.9km. For the third straight day the topography of the route and a motivated peloton pushed the pace to 46km/h over the first hour of racing.
Sixty-three kilometers into the 170km stage, 5-hour Energy/Kenda's Francisco Mancebo initiated a breakaway that included multiple dangerous general classification riders. That 12-rider group was joined by six more riders to form a breakaway of 18. Included in the group were Dennis at 26 seconds; Bookwalter at 37 seconds; Gretsch at 44 seconds; Gesink at 47 seconds; Caruso at 49 seconds; Bobby Sweeting (5-hour Energy/Kenda) at 58 seconds; and Mancebo at 59 seconds.
"There were a couple of attacks by Mancebo over a couple of those little rollers about 60km in," Dennis said. "A couple of us jumped across, and from then it was a lot of little attacks and the group was just sort of formed. I saw a group of five or six behind, and I was worried that Peter Sagan was in there. I thought as soon as he's here the break will shut down. So I was hoping they wouldn't catch us, but when they did I saw that Peter wasn't there and it was a bit of a relief. From then on it all panned out."
The remaining breakaway riders, who were more than a minute down on GC, included Anderson, Morabito, Matthias Friedman (Champion System), Jakub Novak (BMC), Marcus Burghardt (BMC), Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling), Aidis Kruopis (Orica-GreenEdge), Steven Kruijswik (Belkin), Alexander Cataford (Equipe Garneau-Quebecor), Chris Jones (UnitedHealthcare) and 5-hour's James Stemper.
The size of the group and its accumulated horsepower quickly powered the escapees to a five-minute gap with 90km remaining. Dennis attacked the group and got a gap with Sagan's teammate, Caruso. But the move was short-lived as the pair was easily brought back into the group. Ten kilometers later as the break entered Drumheller for the first pass through, the gap ballooned to 6:30.
Back in the field, Cannondale had already thrown in the towel and pulled its riders off the front after getting no help with the chase. The gap then grew to eight minutes with just over 25km remaining.
Belkin's Gesink attacked the breakaway and brought Dennis, Gretsch, Caruso, Morabito and Bookwalter along with him, while the rest of the break chased hard to catch the leaders. With 24km to go, the leaders has 20 seconds on the first chase group and well over 10 minutes on the peloton. The leaders held that advantage as they rode into Drumheller for the finish.
Now Dennis will have to defend yellow from a handful of riders within a minute on the general classification.
"Brent is really still quite close, and Patrick Gretsch is within striking range, so it's not all stitched up," Dennis said. "But I believe my team is strong enough to help me control it and really finish this race off."
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|3:55:31
|2
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|3
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|4
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|5
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|6
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|7
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:09
|8
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|9
|Jakub Novak (Cze) BMC Racing Team
|10
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling
|11
|Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|12
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|13
|Robert Sweeting (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
|14
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|15
|Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
|16
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
|17
|James Stemper (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
|0:01:18
|18
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|0:07:03
|19
|Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:16:44
|20
|Kirk Carlsen (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:16:48
|21
|Derrick St. John (Can) Canadian National Team
|22
|Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Canadian National Team
|23
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|24
|Zachary Bell (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|25
|Michael Chauner (USA) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|26
|Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|27
|Andres Diaz (Col) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
|28
|Rob Britton (Can) Canadian National Team
|29
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|30
|Adam Matthew Farabaugh (USA) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|31
|Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|32
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|33
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|34
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|35
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|36
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|37
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Sharp
|38
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp
|39
|Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|40
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|41
|Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|42
|Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|43
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|44
|William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano
|45
|Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Canadian National Team
|46
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
|47
|Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Bissell Pro Cycling
|48
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|49
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|50
|Max Jenkins (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
|51
|Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|52
|Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|53
|Kang Jiyong (Kor) Orica-GreenEdge
|54
|Ken Hanson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|55
|Garrett McLeod (Can) Canadian National Team
|56
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|57
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|58
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|59
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
|60
|Clay Murfet (Aus) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
|61
|Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
|62
|Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|63
|Stuart Wight (Can) Canadian National Team
|64
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Canadian National Team
|65
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|66
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|67
|Eric Marcotte (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
|68
|Shane Kline (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
|69
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|70
|Chad Haga (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|71
|Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|72
|Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|73
|Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|74
|Geoffroy Dussault (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|75
|Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
|76
|Clinton Robert Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|77
|Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|78
|Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|79
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|80
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica-GreenEdge
|81
|Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|82
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|83
|Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
|84
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|85
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|86
|Shawn Milne (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
|87
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|88
|Benjamin Chaddock (Can) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
|89
|David Williams (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
|90
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
|91
|Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|92
|Bobby Lea (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
|93
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|94
|Michael Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|95
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|96
|Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|97
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|98
|Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|99
|Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|100
|Taylor Shelden (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
|101
|Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|102
|Jean-Sebastien Perron (Can) Canadian National Team
|103
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|104
|Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|105
|Bruno Langlois (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|106
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|107
|Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|108
|Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|109
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|110
|Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|111
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|112
|Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|113
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|114
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|115
|Michael Woods (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|0:23:26
|DNF
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|DNF
|Cheung Fu Shiu (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|5
|pts
|2
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|3
|3
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|15
|pts
|2
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|12
|3
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|10
|4
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|7
|5
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|6
|6
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|5
|7
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|4
|8
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|3
|9
|Jakub Novak (Cze) BMC Racing Team
|2
|10
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|9
|3
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|7
|4
|Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
|6
|5
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|5
|6
|Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|4
|7
|Jakub Novak (Cze) BMC Racing Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|9
|3
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|7
|4
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|6
|5
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|5
|6
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|4
|7
|Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|3:55:31
|2
|Jakub Novak (Cze) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:09
|3
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|0:07:03
|4
|Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:16:44
|5
|Adam Matthew Farabaugh (USA) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|0:16:48
|6
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|7
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|8
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|9
|Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|10
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|11
|Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Canadian National Team
|12
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|13
|Garrett McLeod (Can) Canadian National Team
|14
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|15
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|16
|Clay Murfet (Aus) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
|17
|Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
|18
|Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|19
|Stuart Wight (Can) Canadian National Team
|20
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Canadian National Team
|21
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|22
|Shane Kline (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
|23
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|24
|Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|25
|Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|26
|Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
|27
|Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|28
|Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
|29
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|30
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|31
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|32
|Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|33
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|3:55:40
|2
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|0:06:54
|3
|Derrick St. John (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:16:39
|4
|Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Canadian National Team
|5
|Zachary Bell (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|6
|Rob Britton (Can) Canadian National Team
|7
|Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|8
|Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|9
|Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Canadian National Team
|10
|Garrett McLeod (Can) Canadian National Team
|11
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|12
|Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|13
|Stuart Wight (Can) Canadian National Team
|14
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Canadian National Team
|15
|Geoffroy Dussault (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|16
|Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
|17
|Benjamin Chaddock (Can) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
|18
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
|19
|Jean-Sebastien Perron (Can) Canadian National Team
|20
|Bruno Langlois (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|21
|Michael Woods (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|0:23:17
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|11:46:42
|2
|5-Hour Energy p\b Kenda Racing Team
|0:01:27
|3
|Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:48
|4
|Team Garmin-Sharp
|0:33:27
|5
|Team Argos-Shimano
|6
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|7
|Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:33:32
|8
|Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:33:36
|9
|Optum p\b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|10
|Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|11
|Orica GreenEdge
|12
|Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|0:40:30
|13
|Canadian National Team
|0:50:15
|14
|Team Smartstop p\b Mountain Khakis
|15
|Jelly Belly p\b Kenda
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|10:59:18
|2
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:18
|3
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:00:30
|4
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:00:31
|5
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:34
|6
|Robert Sweeting (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
|0:00:54
|7
|Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
|0:00:55
|8
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:56
|9
|Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:12
|10
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:15
|11
|Jakub Novak (Cze) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:20
|12
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:25
|13
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:27
|14
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:05:13
|15
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:06:06
|16
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:25
|17
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|0:08:16
|18
|James Stemper (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
|0:09:51
|19
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:16:35
|20
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:17:03
|21
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:17:11
|22
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:17:18
|23
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:17:21
|24
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
|25
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:17:23
|26
|Chad Haga (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:17:24
|27
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:17:26
|28
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|29
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:17:30
|30
|Shawn Milne (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
|31
|Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:17:33
|32
|Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:17:34
|33
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:17:36
|34
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:17:38
|35
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:17:40
|36
|Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:17:41
|37
|Rob Britton (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:17:42
|38
|Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|39
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:17:43
|40
|Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:17:45
|41
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|42
|Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
|0:17:46
|43
|Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:17:47
|44
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
|45
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Sharp
|0:17:48
|46
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
|47
|Andres Diaz (Col) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
|0:17:50
|48
|Clinton Robert Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:17:51
|49
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:17:53
|50
|Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Pro Cycling
|51
|Taylor Shelden (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
|52
|Kirk Carlsen (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:17:54
|53
|Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:17:57
|54
|Bruno Langlois (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|55
|Clay Murfet (Aus) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
|0:18:00
|56
|Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:18:03
|57
|Shane Kline (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
|58
|Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Bissell Pro Cycling
|59
|Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:18:05
|60
|Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:18:11
|61
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:18:14
|62
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|63
|Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
|64
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|0:18:17
|65
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:18:18
|66
|Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|67
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:18:19
|68
|Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:18:23
|69
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|70
|Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|71
|Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:18:34
|72
|Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:18:35
|73
|Derrick St. John (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:18:37
|74
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|75
|Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:18:46
|76
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:18:50
|77
|Jean-Sebastien Perron (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:18:52
|78
|Benjamin Chaddock (Can) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
|79
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:18:56
|80
|Max Jenkins (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
|0:18:57
|81
|Garrett McLeod (Can) Canadian National Team
|82
|Eric Marcotte (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
|0:19:01
|83
|Ken Hanson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:19:05
|84
|Michael Chauner (USA) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|0:19:12
|85
|Adam Matthew Farabaugh (USA) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|0:19:21
|86
|Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:19:23
|87
|Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:19:27
|88
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp
|0:19:32
|89
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:19:37
|90
|Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:19:48
|91
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:19:52
|92
|Stuart Wight (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:19:53
|93
|Geoffroy Dussault (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|0:19:54
|94
|Kang Jiyong (Kor) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:20:15
|95
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|0:20:17
|96
|Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
|0:20:18
|97
|Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:20:24
|98
|Michael Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:20:44
|99
|Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:20:50
|100
|David Williams (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
|0:20:51
|101
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
|0:20:56
|102
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:20:59
|103
|Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:21:13
|104
|Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:21:48
|105
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:21:55
|106
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:22:00
|107
|Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:22:10
|108
|Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:23:33
|109
|Zachary Bell (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:23:47
|110
|William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:24:21
|111
|Michael Woods (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|0:24:42
|112
|Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:25:31
|113
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:26:21
|114
|Bobby Lea (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
|0:27:20
|115
|Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|0:30:22
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|25
|pts
|2
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|25
|3
|Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|21
|4
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|17
|5
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|15
|6
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|13
|7
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|12
|8
|Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|12
|9
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
|12
|10
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|10
|11
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|9
|12
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
|7
|13
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|6
|14
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|5
|15
|William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano
|5
|16
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|5
|17
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|5
|18
|Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Pro Cycling
|5
|19
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Sharp
|4
|20
|Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|4
|21
|Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|3
|22
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|3
|23
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
|3
|24
|Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
|3
|25
|Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|3
|26
|Jakub Novak (Cze) BMC Racing Team
|2
|27
|Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling
|2
|28
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|2
|29
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|25
|pts
|2
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|17
|3
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|16
|4
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
|15
|5
|Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|10
|6
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Sharp
|10
|7
|Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|9
|8
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|9
|9
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|9
|10
|Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
|8
|11
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|7
|12
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|7
|13
|Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|6
|14
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|5
|15
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|5
|16
|Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|4
|17
|Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|4
|18
|Jakub Novak (Cze) BMC Racing Team
|2
|19
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
|2
|20
|Geoffroy Dussault (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|10:59:18
|2
|Jakub Novak (Cze) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:20
|3
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|0:08:16
|4
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:16:35
|5
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:17:03
|6
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:17:26
|7
|Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:17:40
|8
|Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:17:41
|9
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:17:43
|10
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:17:45
|11
|Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
|0:17:46
|12
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:17:53
|13
|Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Pro Cycling
|14
|Clay Murfet (Aus) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
|0:18:00
|15
|Shane Kline (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
|0:18:03
|16
|Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:18:11
|17
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:18:14
|18
|Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
|19
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|0:18:17
|20
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:18:19
|21
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|0:18:23
|22
|Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:18:34
|23
|Garrett McLeod (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:18:57
|24
|Adam Matthew Farabaugh (USA) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|0:19:21
|25
|Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:19:23
|26
|Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:19:48
|27
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:19:52
|28
|Stuart Wight (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:19:53
|29
|Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
|0:20:18
|30
|Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|0:20:50
|31
|Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|0:20:59
|32
|Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:21:55
|33
|Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|0:30:22
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|3:55:40
|2
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|0:06:54
|3
|Derrick St. John (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:16:39
|4
|Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Canadian National Team
|5
|Zachary Bell (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|6
|Rob Britton (Can) Canadian National Team
|7
|Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|8
|Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
|9
|Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Canadian National Team
|10
|Garrett McLeod (Can) Canadian National Team
|11
|Pierrick Naud (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|12
|Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|13
|Stuart Wight (Can) Canadian National Team
|14
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Canadian National Team
|15
|Geoffroy Dussault (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|16
|Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
|17
|Benjamin Chaddock (Can) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
|18
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
|19
|Jean-Sebastien Perron (Can) Canadian National Team
|20
|Bruno Langlois (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|21
|Michael Woods (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|0:23:17
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BMC Racing Team
|32:59:14
|2
|5-Hour Energy p\b Kenda Racing Team
|0:02:29
|3
|Belkin-Pro Cycling Team
|0:18:03
|4
|Team Garmin-Sharp
|0:33:38
|5
|Team Argos-Shimano
|0:33:44
|6
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|0:34:02
|7
|Optum p\b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:34:12
|8
|Orica GreenEdge
|0:34:37
|9
|Bissell Pro Cycling
|0:35:05
|10
|Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|11
|Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:35:13
|12
|Equipe Garneau-Québecor
|0:42:28
|13
|Canadian National Team
|0:51:53
|14
|Jelly Belly p\b Kenda
|0:51:57
|15
|Team Smartstop p\b Mountain Khakis
|0:52:00
