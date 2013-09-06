Image 1 of 35 Rohan Dennis (Garmin Sharp) out-sprints Brent Bookwalter for Stage 3 of the Tour of Alberta (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 35 The breakaway group gets strung out as the lead increases. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 35 BMC kept the pressure on throughout the day. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 35 Belkin rode hard today to put Robert Gesink into the KOM jersey. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 35 It was a good thing they have high fences in Drumheller. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 6 of 35 SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis came to the front to try to get time back on the break. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 7 of 35 Jim Stemper (Kenda-5 Hour Energy) gets a helping hand from eventual stage winner Rohan Dennis (Garmin-Sharp). (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 8 of 35 The peloton passes over a bridge on the way to the Badlands. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 9 of 35 Chris Jones (UnitedHealthcare) takes a pull on the front of the chase group. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 10 of 35 The break parallels the river running into Drumheller. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 11 of 35 The podium at Drumheller was showcased by the dinosaur artifacts in the area. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 12 of 35 Rohan Dennis (Garmin-Sharp) at the start before winning today's stage. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 13 of 35 Children sing the Canadian national anthem for today's stage start in Strathmore. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 14 of 35 A cowboy watches as the bunch rolls out of Strathmore. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 15 of 35 The skies cleared after a big pre-race storm rolled through. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 16 of 35 Peter Sagan (Cannondale) rides at the front of a chase group as the race lead goes up the road. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 17 of 35 Lots more farmland for today's riders to see. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 18 of 35 The peloton decides it's done enough chasing and sits up. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 19 of 35 Robert Gesink (Belkin) captured the best climber jersey on today's stage. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 20 of 35 Rohan Dennis (Garmin-Sharp) takes over the race lead. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 21 of 35 BMC starts to organize at the front of the field. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 22 of 35 One of the front groups bunches up after the field splits apart. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 23 of 35 Echelons form as the crosswinds come in hard. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 24 of 35 BMC gets on the front to force the breakup of the peloton. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 25 of 35 Two of the groups that had been the peloton. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 26 of 35 Rohan Dennis (Garmin-Sharp) comes to the front of the group to share in the work. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 27 of 35 The chase group catches up to the leaders. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 28 of 35 The breakaway passes through the feed zone. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 29 of 35 Today's stage passed through Drumheller and then came back for the finish. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 30 of 35 The peloton enters the Badlands outside of Drumheller. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 31 of 35 Almost a nine minute gap to the break by the time the field hits the KOM. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 32 of 35 Riders come back out of the river valley and onto the plains. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 33 of 35 The six leaders stayed well organized through to the finish. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 34 of 35 The break closes in on the finish town of Drumheller. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 35 of 35 Fans cheer as the group comes into town. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Rohan Dennis (Garmin-Sharp) won stage 3 at the Tour of Alberta Friday and took the yellow jersey from Cannondale's Peter Sagan. Dennis won a six-up sprint in front of BMC's Brent Bookwalter out of a break group that peeled away from an original group of 18 with about 25km remaining.

Cannondale's Damiano Caruso finished third, followed by Patrick Gretsch (Argos-Shimano), Robert Gesink (Belkin) and Steve Morabito (BMC). Sagan finished in the field more than 15 minutes back but held onto the green sprinter's jersey.

"The last 4km was pretty aggressive," Dennis said. "So I was lucky I still had some sort of legs to follow Brent – or all of then really – attacking. And I sort of saved some as well for that final sprint."

Dennis also took the jersey for best young rider from Sagan, while Gesink earned the polka dot mountain jersey. Morabito, who led the six-rider group into the finish to set up Bookwalter for the finale, got the jersey for most aggressive rider. Optum-Kelly Benefits rider Ryan Anderson took the best Canadian jersey from Ryder Hesjedal after finishing well ahead of the field in the remnants of the original break.

Bookwalter now trails Dennis by 18 seconds in the overall, with Caruso at 30 seconds, Gretsch at 31 seconds and Gesink at 34 seconds. The BMC rider said he knew he would have a difficult time getting past Dennis in the finale, despite the help from Morabito.

"I was confident of my sprint, but I knew it was going to be tough," Bookwalter said. "Dennis had gapped me in the bonus sprints the past two days. So I knew he was really quick and the guy to beat. I maybe tried to come around him a little too early."

Although the yellow jersey in the UCI 2.1 race is nice. Dennis was more excited about the prize he got on the podium – the Drumheller area is very proud of its wealth of dinosaur bones, and Dennis' wish to get one came true.

"I didn't expect it, but it's probably the best prize I've ever gotten for a race," he said. "I think I've sort of topped my career. It's a bit of shame that it's at the start of my career and not the end; everything is going to be a bit less from here on."

How it happened:

The 170km Stage 3 from Strathmore to Drumheller started just to the east of Calgary in Strathmore. The plains around Strathmore quickly gave way to rolling hills as the race headed east then north through the community of Rosebud and into the heart of the Canadian Badlands.

The short, steep grades along the Red Deer River provided some climbing challenges on the way to the finish in Drumheller, but not before the race passed through town onto a large loop north and back into town with a twisting descent through a painted Canton to the finish. The stage offered one intermediate sprint 93.4km into the race and two KOMs at 98.2km and 130.9km. For the third straight day the topography of the route and a motivated peloton pushed the pace to 46km/h over the first hour of racing.

Sixty-three kilometers into the 170km stage, 5-hour Energy/Kenda's Francisco Mancebo initiated a breakaway that included multiple dangerous general classification riders. That 12-rider group was joined by six more riders to form a breakaway of 18. Included in the group were Dennis at 26 seconds; Bookwalter at 37 seconds; Gretsch at 44 seconds; Gesink at 47 seconds; Caruso at 49 seconds; Bobby Sweeting (5-hour Energy/Kenda) at 58 seconds; and Mancebo at 59 seconds.

"There were a couple of attacks by Mancebo over a couple of those little rollers about 60km in," Dennis said. "A couple of us jumped across, and from then it was a lot of little attacks and the group was just sort of formed. I saw a group of five or six behind, and I was worried that Peter Sagan was in there. I thought as soon as he's here the break will shut down. So I was hoping they wouldn't catch us, but when they did I saw that Peter wasn't there and it was a bit of a relief. From then on it all panned out."

The remaining breakaway riders, who were more than a minute down on GC, included Anderson, Morabito, Matthias Friedman (Champion System), Jakub Novak (BMC), Marcus Burghardt (BMC), Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling), Aidis Kruopis (Orica-GreenEdge), Steven Kruijswik (Belkin), Alexander Cataford (Equipe Garneau-Quebecor), Chris Jones (UnitedHealthcare) and 5-hour's James Stemper.

The size of the group and its accumulated horsepower quickly powered the escapees to a five-minute gap with 90km remaining. Dennis attacked the group and got a gap with Sagan's teammate, Caruso. But the move was short-lived as the pair was easily brought back into the group. Ten kilometers later as the break entered Drumheller for the first pass through, the gap ballooned to 6:30.

Back in the field, Cannondale had already thrown in the towel and pulled its riders off the front after getting no help with the chase. The gap then grew to eight minutes with just over 25km remaining.

Belkin's Gesink attacked the breakaway and brought Dennis, Gretsch, Caruso, Morabito and Bookwalter along with him, while the rest of the break chased hard to catch the leaders. With 24km to go, the leaders has 20 seconds on the first chase group and well over 10 minutes on the peloton. The leaders held that advantage as they rode into Drumheller for the finish.

Now Dennis will have to defend yellow from a handful of riders within a minute on the general classification.

"Brent is really still quite close, and Patrick Gretsch is within striking range, so it's not all stitched up," Dennis said. "But I believe my team is strong enough to help me control it and really finish this race off."

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 3:55:31 2 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 3 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 4 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 5 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 6 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 7 Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:09 8 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 9 Jakub Novak (Cze) BMC Racing Team 10 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling 11 Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 12 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 13 Robert Sweeting (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda 14 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 15 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda 16 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge 17 James Stemper (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda 0:01:18 18 Alexander Cataford (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 0:07:03 19 Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:16:44 20 Kirk Carlsen (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:16:48 21 Derrick St. John (Can) Canadian National Team 22 Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Canadian National Team 23 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 24 Zachary Bell (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 25 Michael Chauner (USA) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 26 Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 27 Andres Diaz (Col) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda 28 Rob Britton (Can) Canadian National Team 29 Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 30 Adam Matthew Farabaugh (USA) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 31 Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 32 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 33 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 34 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Sharp 35 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 36 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 37 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Sharp 38 David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp 39 Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 40 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 41 Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 42 Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 43 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 44 William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano 45 Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Canadian National Team 46 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge 47 Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Bissell Pro Cycling 48 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 49 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 50 Max Jenkins (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda 51 Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 52 Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 53 Kang Jiyong (Kor) Orica-GreenEdge 54 Ken Hanson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 55 Garrett McLeod (Can) Canadian National Team 56 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 57 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 58 Pierrick Naud (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 59 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano 60 Clay Murfet (Aus) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis 61 Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis 62 Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 63 Stuart Wight (Can) Canadian National Team 64 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Canadian National Team 65 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 66 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 67 Eric Marcotte (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis 68 Shane Kline (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis 69 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling 70 Chad Haga (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 71 Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 72 Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 73 Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 74 Geoffroy Dussault (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 75 Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis 76 Clinton Robert Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 77 Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 78 Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 79 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Sharp 80 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica-GreenEdge 81 Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Cannondale Pro Cycling 82 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 83 Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis 84 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 85 Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling 86 Shawn Milne (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda 87 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 88 Benjamin Chaddock (Can) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis 89 David Williams (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda 90 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp 91 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 92 Bobby Lea (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis 93 Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 94 Michael Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 95 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 96 Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 97 Emerson Oronte (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 98 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 99 Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 100 Taylor Shelden (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda 101 Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 102 Jean-Sebastien Perron (Can) Canadian National Team 103 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 104 Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 105 Bruno Langlois (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 106 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 107 Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 108 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 109 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 110 Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 111 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 112 Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 113 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 114 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 115 Michael Woods (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 0:23:26 DNF Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp DNF Cheung Fu Shiu (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team

Sprint 1 - # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 5 pts 2 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 3 3 Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 1

Stage - # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 15 pts 2 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 12 3 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 10 4 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 7 5 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 6 6 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 5 7 Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 4 8 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 3 9 Jakub Novak (Cze) BMC Racing Team 2 10 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling 1

KOM 1 - # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 10 pts 2 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 9 3 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 7 4 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda 6 5 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 5 6 Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 4 7 Jakub Novak (Cze) BMC Racing Team 2

KOM 2 - # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 10 pts 2 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 9 3 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 7 4 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 6 5 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 5 6 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 4 7 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda 2

Young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 3:55:31 2 Jakub Novak (Cze) BMC Racing Team 0:00:09 3 Alexander Cataford (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 0:07:03 4 Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:16:44 5 Adam Matthew Farabaugh (USA) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 0:16:48 6 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 7 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 8 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 9 Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 10 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 11 Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Canadian National Team 12 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 13 Garrett McLeod (Can) Canadian National Team 14 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 15 Pierrick Naud (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 16 Clay Murfet (Aus) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis 17 Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis 18 Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 19 Stuart Wight (Can) Canadian National Team 20 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Canadian National Team 21 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 22 Shane Kline (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis 23 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling 24 Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 25 Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 26 Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis 27 Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 28 Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis 29 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 30 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 31 Emerson Oronte (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 32 Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 33 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge

Best Canadian rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 3:55:40 2 Alexander Cataford (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 0:06:54 3 Derrick St. John (Can) Canadian National Team 0:16:39 4 Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Canadian National Team 5 Zachary Bell (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 6 Rob Britton (Can) Canadian National Team 7 Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 8 Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 9 Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Canadian National Team 10 Garrett McLeod (Can) Canadian National Team 11 Pierrick Naud (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 12 Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 13 Stuart Wight (Can) Canadian National Team 14 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Canadian National Team 15 Geoffroy Dussault (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 16 Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis 17 Benjamin Chaddock (Can) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis 18 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp 19 Jean-Sebastien Perron (Can) Canadian National Team 20 Bruno Langlois (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 21 Michael Woods (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 0:23:17

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 BMC Racing Team 11:46:42 2 5-Hour Energy p\b Kenda Racing Team 0:01:27 3 Belkin-Pro Cycling Team 0:16:48 4 Team Garmin-Sharp 0:33:27 5 Team Argos-Shimano 6 Cannondale Pro Cycling 7 Bissell Pro Cycling 0:33:32 8 Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:33:36 9 Optum p\b Kelly Benefit Strategies 10 Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team 11 Orica GreenEdge 12 Equipe Garneau-Québecor 0:40:30 13 Canadian National Team 0:50:15 14 Team Smartstop p\b Mountain Khakis 15 Jelly Belly p\b Kenda

General classification after Stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 10:59:18 2 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:00:18 3 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:00:30 4 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:00:31 5 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:00:34 6 Robert Sweeting (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda 0:00:54 7 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda 0:00:55 8 Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:00:56 9 Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:01:12 10 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:01:15 11 Jakub Novak (Cze) BMC Racing Team 0:01:20 12 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:25 13 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:02:27 14 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:05:13 15 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge 0:06:06 16 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:06:25 17 Alexander Cataford (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 0:08:16 18 James Stemper (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda 0:09:51 19 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:16:35 20 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 0:17:03 21 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 0:17:11 22 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 0:17:18 23 Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:17:21 24 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp 25 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 0:17:23 26 Chad Haga (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:17:24 27 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:17:26 28 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 29 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:17:30 30 Shawn Milne (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda 31 Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:17:33 32 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:17:34 33 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:17:36 34 Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team 0:17:38 35 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:17:40 36 Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:17:41 37 Rob Britton (Can) Canadian National Team 0:17:42 38 Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 39 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Canadian National Team 0:17:43 40 Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:17:45 41 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 42 Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis 0:17:46 43 Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:17:47 44 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano 45 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Sharp 0:17:48 46 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge 47 Andres Diaz (Col) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda 0:17:50 48 Clinton Robert Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:17:51 49 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:17:53 50 Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Pro Cycling 51 Taylor Shelden (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda 52 Kirk Carlsen (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:17:54 53 Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:17:57 54 Bruno Langlois (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 55 Clay Murfet (Aus) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis 0:18:00 56 Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Canadian National Team 0:18:03 57 Shane Kline (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis 58 Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Bissell Pro Cycling 59 Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:18:05 60 Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:18:11 61 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 0:18:14 62 Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 63 Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis 64 Pierrick Naud (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 0:18:17 65 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica-GreenEdge 0:18:18 66 Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 67 Emerson Oronte (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:18:19 68 Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:18:23 69 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 70 Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 71 Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:18:34 72 Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:18:35 73 Derrick St. John (Can) Canadian National Team 0:18:37 74 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 75 Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:18:46 76 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:18:50 77 Jean-Sebastien Perron (Can) Canadian National Team 0:18:52 78 Benjamin Chaddock (Can) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis 79 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:18:56 80 Max Jenkins (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda 0:18:57 81 Garrett McLeod (Can) Canadian National Team 82 Eric Marcotte (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis 0:19:01 83 Ken Hanson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:19:05 84 Michael Chauner (USA) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 0:19:12 85 Adam Matthew Farabaugh (USA) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 0:19:21 86 Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:19:23 87 Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:19:27 88 David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp 0:19:32 89 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:19:37 90 Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Canadian National Team 0:19:48 91 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 0:19:52 92 Stuart Wight (Can) Canadian National Team 0:19:53 93 Geoffroy Dussault (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 0:19:54 94 Kang Jiyong (Kor) Orica-GreenEdge 0:20:15 95 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Sharp 0:20:17 96 Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis 0:20:18 97 Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:20:24 98 Michael Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:20:44 99 Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:20:50 100 David Williams (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda 0:20:51 101 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp 0:20:56 102 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:20:59 103 Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:21:13 104 Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:21:48 105 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:21:55 106 Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:22:00 107 Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:22:10 108 Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:23:33 109 Zachary Bell (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 0:23:47 110 William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano 0:24:21 111 Michael Woods (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 0:24:42 112 Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:25:31 113 Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:26:21 114 Bobby Lea (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis 0:27:20 115 Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 0:30:22

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 25 pts 2 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 25 3 Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 21 4 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 17 5 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 15 6 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 13 7 Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 12 8 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 12 9 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano 12 10 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 10 11 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 9 12 Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge 7 13 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 6 14 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 5 15 William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano 5 16 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 5 17 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 5 18 Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Pro Cycling 5 19 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Sharp 4 20 Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 4 21 Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 3 22 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 3 23 Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge 3 24 Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis 3 25 Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 3 26 Jakub Novak (Cze) BMC Racing Team 2 27 Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling 2 28 John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 2 29 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 2

KOM classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 25 pts 2 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 17 3 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 16 4 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 15 5 Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 10 6 Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Sharp 10 7 Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team 9 8 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 9 9 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 9 10 Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda 8 11 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling 7 12 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 7 13 Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 6 14 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 5 15 Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 5 16 Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 4 17 Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team 4 18 Jakub Novak (Cze) BMC Racing Team 2 19 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano 2 20 Geoffroy Dussault (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 2

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp 10:59:18 2 Jakub Novak (Cze) BMC Racing Team 0:01:20 3 Alexander Cataford (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 0:08:16 4 Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:16:35 5 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 0:17:03 6 Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:17:26 7 Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:17:40 8 Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:17:41 9 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Canadian National Team 0:17:43 10 Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:17:45 11 Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis 0:17:46 12 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:17:53 13 Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Pro Cycling 14 Clay Murfet (Aus) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis 0:18:00 15 Shane Kline (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis 0:18:03 16 Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:18:11 17 Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano 0:18:14 18 Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis 19 Pierrick Naud (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 0:18:17 20 Emerson Oronte (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:18:19 21 Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:18:23 22 Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:18:34 23 Garrett McLeod (Can) Canadian National Team 0:18:57 24 Adam Matthew Farabaugh (USA) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 0:19:21 25 Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling 0:19:23 26 Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Canadian National Team 0:19:48 27 Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano 0:19:52 28 Stuart Wight (Can) Canadian National Team 0:19:53 29 Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis 0:20:18 30 Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 0:20:50 31 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team 0:20:59 32 Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling 0:21:55 33 Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 0:30:22

Canadian classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 3:55:40 2 Alexander Cataford (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 0:06:54 3 Derrick St. John (Can) Canadian National Team 0:16:39 4 Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Canadian National Team 5 Zachary Bell (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 6 Rob Britton (Can) Canadian National Team 7 Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team 8 Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda 9 Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Canadian National Team 10 Garrett McLeod (Can) Canadian National Team 11 Pierrick Naud (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 12 Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 13 Stuart Wight (Can) Canadian National Team 14 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Canadian National Team 15 Geoffroy Dussault (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 16 Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis 17 Benjamin Chaddock (Can) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis 18 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp 19 Jean-Sebastien Perron (Can) Canadian National Team 20 Bruno Langlois (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 21 Michael Woods (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor 0:23:17