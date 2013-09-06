Trending

Rohan Dennis (Garmin Sharp) out-sprints Brent Bookwalter for Stage 3 of the Tour of Alberta

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The breakaway group gets strung out as the lead increases.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
BMC kept the pressure on throughout the day.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Belkin rode hard today to put Robert Gesink into the KOM jersey.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
It was a good thing they have high fences in Drumheller.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis came to the front to try to get time back on the break.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Jim Stemper (Kenda-5 Hour Energy) gets a helping hand from eventual stage winner Rohan Dennis (Garmin-Sharp).
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The peloton passes over a bridge on the way to the Badlands.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Chris Jones (UnitedHealthcare) takes a pull on the front of the chase group.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The break parallels the river running into Drumheller.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The podium at Drumheller was showcased by the dinosaur artifacts in the area.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Rohan Dennis (Garmin-Sharp) at the start before winning today's stage.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Children sing the Canadian national anthem for today's stage start in Strathmore.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
A cowboy watches as the bunch rolls out of Strathmore.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The skies cleared after a big pre-race storm rolled through.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Peter Sagan (Cannondale) rides at the front of a chase group as the race lead goes up the road.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Lots more farmland for today's riders to see.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The peloton decides it's done enough chasing and sits up.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Robert Gesink (Belkin) captured the best climber jersey on today's stage.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Rohan Dennis (Garmin-Sharp) takes over the race lead.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
BMC starts to organize at the front of the field.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
One of the front groups bunches up after the field splits apart.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Echelons form as the crosswinds come in hard.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
BMC gets on the front to force the breakup of the peloton.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Two of the groups that had been the peloton.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Rohan Dennis (Garmin-Sharp) comes to the front of the group to share in the work.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The chase group catches up to the leaders.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The breakaway passes through the feed zone.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Today's stage passed through Drumheller and then came back for the finish.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The peloton enters the Badlands outside of Drumheller.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Almost a nine minute gap to the break by the time the field hits the KOM.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Riders come back out of the river valley and onto the plains.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The six leaders stayed well organized through to the finish.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The break closes in on the finish town of Drumheller.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Fans cheer as the group comes into town.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Rohan Dennis (Garmin-Sharp) won stage 3 at the Tour of Alberta Friday and took the yellow jersey from Cannondale's Peter Sagan. Dennis won a six-up sprint in front of BMC's Brent Bookwalter out of a break group that peeled away from an original group of 18 with about 25km remaining.

Cannondale's Damiano Caruso finished third, followed by Patrick Gretsch (Argos-Shimano), Robert Gesink (Belkin) and Steve Morabito (BMC). Sagan finished in the field more than 15 minutes back but held onto the green sprinter's jersey.

"The last 4km was pretty aggressive," Dennis said. "So I was lucky I still had some sort of legs to follow Brent – or all of then really – attacking. And I sort of saved some as well for that final sprint."

Dennis also took the jersey for best young rider from Sagan, while Gesink earned the polka dot mountain jersey. Morabito, who led the six-rider group into the finish to set up Bookwalter for the finale, got the jersey for most aggressive rider. Optum-Kelly Benefits rider Ryan Anderson took the best Canadian jersey from Ryder Hesjedal after finishing well ahead of the field in the remnants of the original break.

Bookwalter now trails Dennis by 18 seconds in the overall, with Caruso at 30 seconds, Gretsch at 31 seconds and Gesink at 34 seconds. The BMC rider said he knew he would have a difficult time getting past Dennis in the finale, despite the help from Morabito.

"I was confident of my sprint, but I knew it was going to be tough," Bookwalter said. "Dennis had gapped me in the bonus sprints the past two days. So I knew he was really quick and the guy to beat. I maybe tried to come around him a little too early."

Although the yellow jersey in the UCI 2.1 race is nice. Dennis was more excited about the prize he got on the podium – the Drumheller area is very proud of its wealth of dinosaur bones, and Dennis' wish to get one came true.

"I didn't expect it, but it's probably the best prize I've ever gotten for a race," he said. "I think I've sort of topped my career. It's a bit of shame that it's at the start of my career and not the end; everything is going to be a bit less from here on."

How it happened:

The 170km Stage 3 from Strathmore to Drumheller started just to the east of Calgary in Strathmore. The plains around Strathmore quickly gave way to rolling hills as the race headed east then north through the community of Rosebud and into the heart of the Canadian Badlands.

The short, steep grades along the Red Deer River provided some climbing challenges on the way to the finish in Drumheller, but not before the race passed through town onto a large loop north and back into town with a twisting descent through a painted Canton to the finish. The stage offered one intermediate sprint 93.4km into the race and two KOMs at 98.2km and 130.9km. For the third straight day the topography of the route and a motivated peloton pushed the pace to 46km/h over the first hour of racing.

Sixty-three kilometers into the 170km stage, 5-hour Energy/Kenda's Francisco Mancebo initiated a breakaway that included multiple dangerous general classification riders. That 12-rider group was joined by six more riders to form a breakaway of 18. Included in the group were Dennis at 26 seconds; Bookwalter at 37 seconds; Gretsch at 44 seconds; Gesink at 47 seconds; Caruso at 49 seconds; Bobby Sweeting (5-hour Energy/Kenda) at 58 seconds; and Mancebo at 59 seconds.

"There were a couple of attacks by Mancebo over a couple of those little rollers about 60km in," Dennis said. "A couple of us jumped across, and from then it was a lot of little attacks and the group was just sort of formed. I saw a group of five or six behind, and I was worried that Peter Sagan was in there. I thought as soon as he's here the break will shut down. So I was hoping they wouldn't catch us, but when they did I saw that Peter wasn't there and it was a bit of a relief. From then on it all panned out."

The remaining breakaway riders, who were more than a minute down on GC, included Anderson, Morabito, Matthias Friedman (Champion System), Jakub Novak (BMC), Marcus Burghardt (BMC), Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling), Aidis Kruopis (Orica-GreenEdge), Steven Kruijswik (Belkin), Alexander Cataford (Equipe Garneau-Quebecor), Chris Jones (UnitedHealthcare) and 5-hour's James Stemper.

The size of the group and its accumulated horsepower quickly powered the escapees to a five-minute gap with 90km remaining. Dennis attacked the group and got a gap with Sagan's teammate, Caruso. But the move was short-lived as the pair was easily brought back into the group. Ten kilometers later as the break entered Drumheller for the first pass through, the gap ballooned to 6:30.

Back in the field, Cannondale had already thrown in the towel and pulled its riders off the front after getting no help with the chase. The gap then grew to eight minutes with just over 25km remaining.

Belkin's Gesink attacked the breakaway and brought Dennis, Gretsch, Caruso, Morabito and Bookwalter along with him, while the rest of the break chased hard to catch the leaders. With 24km to go, the leaders has 20 seconds on the first chase group and well over 10 minutes on the peloton. The leaders held that advantage as they rode into Drumheller for the finish.

Now Dennis will have to defend yellow from a handful of riders within a minute on the general classification.

"Brent is really still quite close, and Patrick Gretsch is within striking range, so it's not all stitched up," Dennis said. "But I believe my team is strong enough to help me control it and really finish this race off."

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp3:55:31
2Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team
3Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
4Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
5Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
6Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team
7Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:09
8Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
9Jakub Novak (Cze) BMC Racing Team
10Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling
11Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
12Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
13Robert Sweeting (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
14Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
15Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
16Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
17James Stemper (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda0:01:18
18Alexander Cataford (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor0:07:03
19Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Pro Cycling0:16:44
20Kirk Carlsen (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:16:48
21Derrick St. John (Can) Canadian National Team
22Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Canadian National Team
23Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
24Zachary Bell (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
25Michael Chauner (USA) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
26Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
27Andres Diaz (Col) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
28Rob Britton (Can) Canadian National Team
29Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling
30Adam Matthew Farabaugh (USA) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
31Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
32Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
33Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
34Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Sharp
35Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
36Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
37Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Sharp
38David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp
39Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
40Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
41Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
42Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
43Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
44William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano
45Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Canadian National Team
46Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
47Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Bissell Pro Cycling
48Mark Renshaw (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
49Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
50Max Jenkins (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
51Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
52Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
53Kang Jiyong (Kor) Orica-GreenEdge
54Ken Hanson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
55Garrett McLeod (Can) Canadian National Team
56Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp
57Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
58Pierrick Naud (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
59Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
60Clay Murfet (Aus) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
61Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
62Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
63Stuart Wight (Can) Canadian National Team
64Antoine Duchesne (Can) Canadian National Team
65Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
66Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
67Eric Marcotte (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
68Shane Kline (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
69Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
70Chad Haga (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
71Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
72Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
73Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
74Geoffroy Dussault (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
75Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
76Clinton Robert Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
77Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
78Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
79David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Sharp
80Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica-GreenEdge
81Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Cannondale Pro Cycling
82Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
83Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
84Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
85Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling
86Shawn Milne (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
87Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
88Benjamin Chaddock (Can) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
89David Williams (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
90Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
91Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
92Bobby Lea (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
93Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
94Michael Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
95Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
96Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
97Emerson Oronte (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
98Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
99Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
100Taylor Shelden (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
101Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
102Jean-Sebastien Perron (Can) Canadian National Team
103Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
104Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
105Bruno Langlois (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
106Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano
107Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
108Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
109Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
110Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
111Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
112Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
113John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
114Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge
115Michael Woods (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor0:23:26
DNFLachlan David Morton (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
DNFCheung Fu Shiu (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team

Sprint 1 -
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp5pts
2Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling3
3Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies1

Stage -
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp15pts
2Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team12
3Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling10
4Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano7
5Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team6
6Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team5
7Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies4
8Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team3
9Jakub Novak (Cze) BMC Racing Team2
10Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling1

KOM 1 -
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team10pts
2Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team9
3Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp7
4Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda6
5Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team5
6Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team4
7Jakub Novak (Cze) BMC Racing Team2

KOM 2 -
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team10pts
2Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp9
3Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling7
4Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team6
5Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano5
6Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team4
7Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda2

Young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp3:55:31
2Jakub Novak (Cze) BMC Racing Team0:00:09
3Alexander Cataford (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor0:07:03
4Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Pro Cycling0:16:44
5Adam Matthew Farabaugh (USA) Equipe Garneau-Québecor0:16:48
6Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
7Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
8Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
9Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
10Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
11Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Canadian National Team
12Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
13Garrett McLeod (Can) Canadian National Team
14Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team
15Pierrick Naud (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
16Clay Murfet (Aus) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
17Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
18Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
19Stuart Wight (Can) Canadian National Team
20Antoine Duchesne (Can) Canadian National Team
21Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
22Shane Kline (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
23Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling
24Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
25Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
26Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
27Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
28Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
29Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling
30Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
31Emerson Oronte (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
32Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
33Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge

Best Canadian rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies3:55:40
2Alexander Cataford (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor0:06:54
3Derrick St. John (Can) Canadian National Team0:16:39
4Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Canadian National Team
5Zachary Bell (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
6Rob Britton (Can) Canadian National Team
7Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
8Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
9Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Canadian National Team
10Garrett McLeod (Can) Canadian National Team
11Pierrick Naud (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
12Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
13Stuart Wight (Can) Canadian National Team
14Antoine Duchesne (Can) Canadian National Team
15Geoffroy Dussault (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
16Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
17Benjamin Chaddock (Can) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
18Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
19Jean-Sebastien Perron (Can) Canadian National Team
20Bruno Langlois (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
21Michael Woods (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor0:23:17

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team11:46:42
25-Hour Energy p\b Kenda Racing Team0:01:27
3Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:16:48
4Team Garmin-Sharp0:33:27
5Team Argos-Shimano
6Cannondale Pro Cycling
7Bissell Pro Cycling0:33:32
8Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:33:36
9Optum p\b Kelly Benefit Strategies
10Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
11Orica GreenEdge
12Equipe Garneau-Québecor0:40:30
13Canadian National Team0:50:15
14Team Smartstop p\b Mountain Khakis
15Jelly Belly p\b Kenda

General classification after Stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp10:59:18
2Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:18
3Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:30
4Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:00:31
5Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:00:34
6Robert Sweeting (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda0:00:54
7Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda0:00:55
8Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:00:56
9Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:01:12
10Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:01:15
11Jakub Novak (Cze) BMC Racing Team0:01:20
12Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:25
13Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:02:27
14Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling0:05:13
15Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge0:06:06
16Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:06:25
17Alexander Cataford (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor0:08:16
18James Stemper (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda0:09:51
19Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:16:35
20Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano0:17:03
21Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:17:11
22Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge0:17:18
23Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:17:21
24Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
25Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano0:17:23
26Chad Haga (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:17:24
27Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:17:26
28John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
29Cameron Meyer (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:17:30
30Shawn Milne (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
31Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:17:33
32Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:17:34
33Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:17:36
34Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:17:38
35Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team0:17:40
36Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:17:41
37Rob Britton (Can) Canadian National Team0:17:42
38Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
39Antoine Duchesne (Can) Canadian National Team0:17:43
40Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:17:45
41Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
42Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis0:17:46
43Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:17:47
44Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano
45Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Sharp0:17:48
46Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge
47Andres Diaz (Col) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda0:17:50
48Clinton Robert Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:17:51
49Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:17:53
50Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Pro Cycling
51Taylor Shelden (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda
52Kirk Carlsen (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:17:54
53Edward King (USA) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:17:57
54Bruno Langlois (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
55Clay Murfet (Aus) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis0:18:00
56Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Canadian National Team0:18:03
57Shane Kline (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
58Tommy Nankervis (Aus) Bissell Pro Cycling
59Craig Lewis (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:18:05
60Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:18:11
61Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano0:18:14
62Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
63Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
64Pierrick Naud (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor0:18:17
65Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica-GreenEdge0:18:18
66Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling
67Emerson Oronte (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:18:19
68Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:18:23
69Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
70Chris Butler (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
71Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:18:34
72Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:18:35
73Derrick St. John (Can) Canadian National Team0:18:37
74Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
75Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:18:46
76Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:18:50
77Jean-Sebastien Perron (Can) Canadian National Team0:18:52
78Benjamin Chaddock (Can) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
79Mark Renshaw (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:18:56
80Max Jenkins (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda0:18:57
81Garrett McLeod (Can) Canadian National Team
82Eric Marcotte (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis0:19:01
83Ken Hanson (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:19:05
84Michael Chauner (USA) Equipe Garneau-Québecor0:19:12
85Adam Matthew Farabaugh (USA) Equipe Garneau-Québecor0:19:21
86Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:19:23
87Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:19:27
88David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Sharp0:19:32
89Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:19:37
90Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Canadian National Team0:19:48
91Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano0:19:52
92Stuart Wight (Can) Canadian National Team0:19:53
93Geoffroy Dussault (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor0:19:54
94Kang Jiyong (Kor) Orica-GreenEdge0:20:15
95David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Sharp0:20:17
96Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis0:20:18
97Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:20:24
98Michael Friedman (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:20:44
99Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:20:50
100David Williams (USA) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda0:20:51
101Thomas Dekker (Ned) Garmin-Sharp0:20:56
102Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:20:59
103Thomas Soladay (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:21:13
104Jason McCartney (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:21:48
105Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:21:55
106Brian Vandborg (Den) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:22:00
107Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:22:10
108Nariyuki Masuda (Jpn) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:23:33
109Zachary Bell (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:23:47
110William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano0:24:21
111Michael Woods (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor0:24:42
112Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:25:31
113Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:26:21
114Bobby Lea (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis0:27:20
115Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor0:30:22

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling25pts
2Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp25
3Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies21
4Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team17
5Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team15
6Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling13
7Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies12
8Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda12
9Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team Argos-Shimano12
10Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team10
11Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano9
12Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Orica-GreenEdge7
13Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team6
14Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano5
15William Clarke (Aus) Team Argos-Shimano5
16Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team5
17Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano5
18Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Pro Cycling5
19Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Sharp4
20Jeremy Powers (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda4
21Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team3
22Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team3
23Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica-GreenEdge3
24Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis3
25Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team3
26Jakub Novak (Cze) BMC Racing Team2
27Jeremy Vennell (NZl) Bissell Pro Cycling2
28John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team2
29Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team2

KOM classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robert Gesink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team25pts
2Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team17
3Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp16
4Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team15
5Serghei Tvetcov (Mda) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda10
6Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Sharp10
7Steve Morabito (Swi) BMC Racing Team9
8Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling9
9Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team9
10Francisco Mancebo Perez (Spa) 5-hour Energy p/b Kenda8
11Damiano Caruso (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling7
12Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team7
13Frank Kevin Pipp (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling6
14Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano5
15Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team5
16Matthias Friedemann (Ger) Champion System Pro Cycling Team4
17Cadel Evans (Aus) BMC Racing Team4
18Jakub Novak (Cze) BMC Racing Team2
19Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Argos-Shimano2
20Geoffroy Dussault (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor2

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rohan Dennis (Aus) Garmin-Sharp10:59:18
2Jakub Novak (Cze) BMC Racing Team0:01:20
3Alexander Cataford (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor0:08:16
4Peter Sagan (Svk) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:16:35
5Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano0:17:03
6Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:17:26
7Lawrence Warbasse (USA) BMC Racing Team0:17:40
8Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:17:41
9Antoine Duchesne (Can) Canadian National Team0:17:43
10Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:17:45
11Travis McCabe (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis0:17:46
12Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:17:53
13Nicolai Brochner (Den) Bissell Pro Cycling
14Clay Murfet (Aus) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis0:18:00
15Shane Kline (USA) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis0:18:03
16Marc Goos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:18:11
17Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano0:18:14
18Flavio De Luna (Mex) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
19Pierrick Naud (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor0:18:17
20Emerson Oronte (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:18:19
21Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:18:23
22Luke Keough (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:18:34
23Garrett McLeod (Can) Canadian National Team0:18:57
24Adam Matthew Farabaugh (USA) Equipe Garneau-Québecor0:19:21
25Carter Jones (USA) Bissell Pro Cycling0:19:23
26Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Canadian National Team0:19:48
27Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano0:19:52
28Stuart Wight (Can) Canadian National Team0:19:53
29Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis0:20:18
30Ben Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda0:20:50
31Jack Bobridge (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team0:20:59
32Michel Koch (Ger) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:21:55
33Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor0:30:22

Canadian classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies3:55:40
2Alexander Cataford (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor0:06:54
3Derrick St. John (Can) Canadian National Team0:16:39
4Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) Canadian National Team
5Zachary Bell (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
6Rob Britton (Can) Canadian National Team
7Ryan Roth (Can) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
8Nic Hamlton (Can) Jelly Belly p/b Kenda
9Ryan Aitcheson (Can) Canadian National Team
10Garrett McLeod (Can) Canadian National Team
11Pierrick Naud (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
12Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
13Stuart Wight (Can) Canadian National Team
14Antoine Duchesne (Can) Canadian National Team
15Geoffroy Dussault (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
16Kristofer Dahl (Can) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
17Benjamin Chaddock (Can) Team SmartStop p/b Mountain Khakis
18Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
19Jean-Sebastien Perron (Can) Canadian National Team
20Bruno Langlois (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor
21Michael Woods (Can) Equipe Garneau-Québecor0:23:17

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BMC Racing Team32:59:14
25-Hour Energy p\b Kenda Racing Team0:02:29
3Belkin-Pro Cycling Team0:18:03
4Team Garmin-Sharp0:33:38
5Team Argos-Shimano0:33:44
6Cannondale Pro Cycling0:34:02
7Optum p\b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:34:12
8Orica GreenEdge0:34:37
9Bissell Pro Cycling0:35:05
10Champion System Pro Cycling Team
11Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:35:13
12Equipe Garneau-Québecor0:42:28
13Canadian National Team0:51:53
14Jelly Belly p\b Kenda0:51:57
15Team Smartstop p\b Mountain Khakis0:52:00

